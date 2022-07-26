Page Six: Khloe Kardashian ‘still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him’

Tristan Thompson has seemingly returned to LA following his debauched vacation in Mykonos. If there’s one thing Tristan is always going to do, it’s pick women up at a nightclub and take them back to his hotel. Tristan did a lot of that during his Greek vacay, despite Khloe Kardashian’s best efforts to lay the groundwork for why they would eventually get back together. I agreed with the commenters’ theories about how Tristan knew what he was doing with that vacation, and he knew he was being photographed with other women. He was sending a signal to Khloe: girl, it’s over. None of that has stopped Khloe though. You can just tell that as soon as the baby comes, Khloe’s going to be all “I’m not a single mother, I’m doing this for my children, Tristan come back!” Anyway, Page Six has a deeper dive into “poor Khloe” and how she still wants to be with Tristan. Some highlights:
Khloe was “blindsided” when the news leaked about her surrogate: On July 13, she was blindsided when the news leaked out. A friend of the clan told Page Six: “It’s just sad sometimes when you really want something to work. Khloé’s very open about the fact that she knows her life is public and that’s a choice she made — but still, it’s just hard to have this all play out in public.”
She planned to announce the news of her second child for the Hulu show: One industry insider told Page Six that Khloé had originally planned to announce her second child on Season 2 of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, “but that was before the news of Tristan cheating and the break-up happened. Once it was determined that they’d be going through the pregnancy somewhat separately, word got out to too many people and they realized it was likely going to leak and that it would be hard to keep things secret before the September premiere.”
Very much in love?? Another source close to the family said: “Khloé always wanted True to have a little brother, that was her dream. When she and Tristan created the embryos together, they were very much in love, and Khloé was excited for the future. Her friends were so upset about the Tristan drama, and then those who were really in the loop knew that it was even more complicated because they had a baby on the way.”
Khloe still loves Tristan: Sources said Khloé is now looking forward to her son’s upcoming birth, and she has not spoken with Thompson, who is now signed with the Chicago Bulls and also has a 5-year-old son, Prince, with ex, Jordan Craig, since December outside of co-parenting. And yet, she has no plans to kick Thompson out of her life, sources added. The industry insider said: “I’m told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him, and nothing would shock me if they got back together again. This is really why the family is not shunning Tristan. They’re standing by Khloé, of course. The Kardashians always stick together.”
[From Page Six]
First of all, you can tell from all of the performative “this news was leaked, how terrible” bullsh-t that Kris Jenner was the one to leak the news of the surrogate. The news didn’t come from Tristan or his people, because clearly he does not give a f–k. The news came from Khloe, her family or Hulu, and my bet is on Kris and her people, if not Khloe herself.
As for this: “I’m told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him, and nothing would shock me if they got back together again…” Again, we’ve known that this whole time. As soon as Khloe made a big deal about breaking up with Tristan when the Maralee Nichols news broke, we knew she would try to get back with him. She just loves being cheated on. She loves the drama of it and clearly, she has zero self-respect.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
-
-
-Los Angeles, CA – 20220615 –
Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Attend A Hulu FYC Event.
-PICTURED: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner
-PHOTO by: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing.
-
-
-Los Angeles, CA – 20220615 –
Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Attend A Hulu FYC Event.
-PICTURED: Khloe Kardashian
-PHOTO by: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing.
-
-
Portofino, ITALY – Kardashian’s family is seen arriving at Abbazia di San Fruttuoso to attend the pre-wedding lunch.
Pictured: Khloe Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 21 MAY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: ENRICO DI VIRGILIO / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Calabasas, CA – Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson leave with Kris Jenner after a pre-Father’s Day family lunch at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas.
Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
BACKGRID USA 18 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Calabasas, CA – Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attend True’s dance performance before a pre-Father’s Day family lunch at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas.
Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Calabasas, CA – Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attend True’s dance performance before a pre-Father’s Day family lunch at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas.
Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Calabasas, CA – Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attend True’s dance performance before a pre-Father’s Day family lunch at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas.
Pictured: Tristan Thompson
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Calabasas, CA – Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson attend True’s dance performance before a pre-Father’s Day family lunch at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas.
Pictured: Tristan Thompson
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
-Los Angeles, CA – 20220615 –
Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Attend A Hulu FYC Event.
-PICTURED: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner
-PHOTO by: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing.
Say it with me…. Pa-thet-Ick.
Let’s hope it’s some sort of performance art at this point. Because, otherwise, pathetic is the word.
Say it with me…Dick-ta-ma-tized
They’ve always been cool with the blended family stuff with the Jenners but I wonder how much trauma they got left from the divorce of their parents and the remarriage of their mother. Because the obsession they have with having the same baby father no matter how trash he is, is quite scary. You can’t be that much of a great father if you’re nit treating the mother of your kid with basic recent so Khloe trying so hard is just bullshit.
i used to watch KUWTK in the early days, Khloe was so self righteous and horrible to Scott ,called him all sorts of dog. Dare i say Scotts behavior, did not reach Tristan levels.
Another reason to cancel this fam. Not only do they promote unrealistic body standards (attained by risky means, even more risky when you’re not rich AF and there are predatory practitioners) but they act like pick mes. I mean Kim’s doing okay NOW but she’s been famous for 20 years and this seems to the the first time she’s with someone who is maybe kind and loyal. And he’s also a person in recovery, not her looks match, not her wealth match. And the others date men that just don’t respect them. Or kourtney.. the guy is nice to her now but look how he treats the mom of his kids. Any ways it’s a bad combo, showing impressionable girls you’re spending all those resources on your looks to still be treated like trash
She loves addicts. Be it sex or drugs, she clearly has some self worth issues. Girl please go get some therapy and go to Al-Anon. Think about what you are modeling to your children.
@Nicole You hit the nail on the head! She def appears co-dependent and seems to have her identity filled with this need to “fix” her partner. She did with Lamar, and now she is doing it with Tristan. Al-Anon would be a good step for her. She needs to learn some f**king boundaries, self-respect and find her own self-worth outside of any relationship. I have no doubt growing up in her dysfunctional family took a toll on her (hell most of us have dysfunctional families!), but she can get some damn therapy and become a healthier person, for her and more importantly, for her daughter. Otherwise, her daughter will no doubt repeat her mother’s same patterns.
Embarrassing.
She thinks so little of herself.
I do think Khloe loves the drama aka attention but the real reason why her and many of the Kardashians stayed with such trash men as long as they did is b/c after you reach a certain socioeconomic bracket men (aka men with money or status) just don’t ask women out no matter how pretty they are. This has been proven by the way.
Khloe could use a “matchmaker” service but even then few men of her income level would want to be put through the Kardashian drama publicly and as we know and Tristan doesn’t mind the drama and “has his own money” so Khloe is clinging on for dear life. Being ‘single” is not how Kris Jenner raised her daughters. The fact none of them can be single for any significant period of time shows that. Their worth is tied up in being a part of a nuclear family no matter how contrived and superficial it may be. b/c the nuclear family is what makes money but also is traditional and the Kardashians are more traditional/conservative than ppl think (swap out the clothes for what Middleton Sisters wear and their behaviors aren’t completely different)
The Kardashian’s life motto is “image is everything”.
However much I agree with this, Tristan always comes across as wanting the Kardashian lifestyle and all the money and perks that come with it. He always goes back to Khloe and it seems he only cares about the children she has with her.
I don’t think he cares about True? Ether. He seems to play the father part for the cameras, outside of that he off doing his own thing.
I think he resents his other two kids because he has to pay child support for them and True he doesn’t.
Okay Khloe. First, True HAS brothers. 2 infact. I’m surprised that in her blended family they’re not considered brothers. Are Kendall and Kylie considered her sisters? Disgusting, really.
Second, you need to check with Tristan to see if he wants to be redeemed. He seems to like his life right now. Have none of them learned that trying to “change” men is a losing endeavor and after all these years (seasons) hasn’t worked and is played out? That won’t get you ratings now.
Honestly, Khloe and Tristan were never in a relationship…just Khloe. How many ways does a man have to say: I don’t love you. While emotionally intelligent and high value women would take a hint and leave with dignity, Khloe is void of this.
Unless Tristan verbally berates her and dismisses her like a dog, Khloe is set to remain in denial and delusion.
Stand up Khloe! STAND UP!
Honestly, it just seems like she enjoys being a victim at this point. She thrives on the sympathy she gets.
So she’s a f*cking idiot. What else is new.
My hope for women everywhere, young and old, whether you’ve learned lessons or refuse them, however you vote, religious or not, here goes:. Quit. Trying. To CHANGE. Men. Or anyone for that matter. It can’t be done unless that person desires change within themselves. If the people in your orbit are bringing bad “juju” GTFO. Better still, open the door and tell them to leave.
It’s just sad at this point.
This woman is a joke. We all knew who leaked the information and why. Tristan just didn’t want to play the game and f*cked up the narrative Khloe & Kris wanted to put out there. This is why I have no sympathies for this woman. She clearly knows who and what Tristan is and continues to attach to him like a barnacle on a ship.
I’ll say it again. Khloe is a professional idiot. If it’s so hard to be seen as an idiot in public, then stop being an idiot in public. But, everything is for the Kardashian show and being the pathetic idiot of the family is her role.
While yes she seems to have self-esteem/boundary issues it’s more deep than that and likely harder than just casting him aside, especially when you throw in how intent she is on just one baby daddy.
HE is a narcissist and she is his main supply. Theirs seems to be a very toxic enmeshed relationship where his abuse has him now blatantly disregarding her and her happy for any crumbs (embryos, making up, involved father). He flaunts his activities, probably makes up to keep her hopeful and interested, cuts up and she’s heartbroken, comes back repentant, likely flexing his superiority muscle by being manipulative and gaslighting, the cycle continues. He gets off on the attention from women and probably justifies himself because she keeps taking him back/seeing the good in him while simultaneously getting a high from having no boundaries, no accountability and still being desired and admired. This dynamic is happening the world over. He is trash and likely knows it but the constant attention and her forgiveness feeds his ego and makes him think he’s better than he is. She has been badly abused and needs therapy.
Couldn’t agree more! Especially with your last sentence
I disagree I don’t think he gives her false hope or is manipulative or gaslighting her. He doesn’t have to do any of those things for her to want be with him.
He has been open about who he is from day one and she still chose to be with him. She knew he was in a relationship with somebody else and had a baby on the way when she started dating him.
💯!! She really does think the Kardashian name is powerful enough to change him. My guess is that he informed her he would be going on vacation to Europe. She knew what that meant and leaked to the press about their second child on the way thinking it would change his mind and start acting like a dad-to-be. However this is Tristan we’re talking about. He is a baby daddy. And another child is being brought into their dysfunctional relationship even though True already has two brothers. This family is the definition of dysfunctional (and greedy).
@KC you are 100% correct and no one would understand this if you haven’t been with someone with NPD. I was a narcissist’s main supply for so many years. It’s so abusive and he is absolutely NOT EVER going to be done with her, it’s the cycle and devaluing and discarding is ALWAYS followed by a grand attempt to win the person back. No contact is the only way to truly end the relationship and that is nearly impossible with children involved.
I tend to feel sorry for Khloe. We can say whatever we want about her but when she comes out with such low self-esteem up to the point of looking as ENJOYING being cheated on in public mutliple times, I really feel sorry for her.
I’m worried about the lack of love or attention she suffered from when she was little.
She married Lamar after a few weeks (days??), she admitted later he cheated on her and knowing it…
She seems like the kind of woman who falls in love with the first man who says nice things to her.
She has all the money she wants to raise the 2 kids on her own, she’s “successful” in her own way but she still wants that clean-cut image of a happy family. And because she’s sticking to this happy family picture, I really feel sorry for her mental health.
We mention her fillers/surgery/ body dysmorphia all the time here but I have to admit that if she was a woman I knew personally, I’d try my best to help her.
But because she’s a Kardashian, she’s being made fun of all the time. Instead, we should see a poor 35+ woman who hasn’t healed the injures she had when she was a little girl.
I really feel sorry for her!
Sorry, but if she was your friend she would sleep with your husband or boyfriend. Ask her many other friends that’s she done that to.
That’s why people didn’t feel sorry for her. Like her sisters it ok when they don’t, but not when it happens to them.
I understand your comment. Maybe it’s my age but when I see Khloe, I see a wounded child. Someone who was not as petite and pretty as her older sisters and someone whose paternity has been up for discussion for decades. She’s a lost soul looking for love and acceptance because of her background BUT because of her family background she has no idea as to how to go about finding it.
This particular nonsense has to be for publicity for that show.
Why would Tristan love her? Why should she have him? Is she lovable?
I guess he should loves being stereotyped?
He can do so much better like loving himself and his own company.
It is not that she cannot pay the monthly bills, if not the acquisition of cash then must be a character flaw.
How grating.
True already has two brothers. What Khloe should say is she always wanted a son. Khloe leaked the information about the surrogate because she thought Tristan would come back to her. It didn’t work and her self esteem is so low that she’s desperate to hold on to him. She should move on and concentrate on her children.
Fool.
Your “clearly he does not give a f-ck comment” is so true and so tragic. I think he got with many women on vacay NOT to send Khloe a message, but because that’s how he rolls. No one and nothing will stop that. Because “he does not give a f-ck,” whatever does or doesn’t happen with Khloe is squarely on her shoulders because “he does not give a f-ck.” He does him ALWAYS and whatever Khloe decides to do, is on her. He’ll stay away or come back. Because he “does not give a fuck.” I would honestly lose my mind if I had a relationship predicated on that dynamic, not even a dynamic, but parallel play, really. It makes me angry and sad. Just WHY, Khloe? You could get a man who adores you and your children and that man will NEVER be Tristan.