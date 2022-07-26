Page Six: Khloe Kardashian ‘still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him’

Tristan Thompson has seemingly returned to LA following his debauched vacation in Mykonos. If there’s one thing Tristan is always going to do, it’s pick women up at a nightclub and take them back to his hotel. Tristan did a lot of that during his Greek vacay, despite Khloe Kardashian’s best efforts to lay the groundwork for why they would eventually get back together. I agreed with the commenters’ theories about how Tristan knew what he was doing with that vacation, and he knew he was being photographed with other women. He was sending a signal to Khloe: girl, it’s over. None of that has stopped Khloe though. You can just tell that as soon as the baby comes, Khloe’s going to be all “I’m not a single mother, I’m doing this for my children, Tristan come back!” Anyway, Page Six has a deeper dive into “poor Khloe” and how she still wants to be with Tristan. Some highlights:

Khloe was “blindsided” when the news leaked about her surrogate: On July 13, she was blindsided when the news leaked out. A friend of the clan told Page Six: “It’s just sad sometimes when you really want something to work. Khloé’s very open about the fact that she knows her life is public and that’s a choice she made — but still, it’s just hard to have this all play out in public.” She planned to announce the news of her second child for the Hulu show: One industry insider told Page Six that Khloé had originally planned to announce her second child on Season 2 of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, “but that was before the news of Tristan cheating and the break-up happened. Once it was determined that they’d be going through the pregnancy somewhat separately, word got out to too many people and they realized it was likely going to leak and that it would be hard to keep things secret before the September premiere.” Very much in love?? Another source close to the family said: “Khloé always wanted True to have a little brother, that was her dream. When she and Tristan created the embryos together, they were very much in love, and Khloé was excited for the future. Her friends were so upset about the Tristan drama, and then those who were really in the loop knew that it was even more complicated because they had a baby on the way.” Khloe still loves Tristan: Sources said Khloé is now looking forward to her son’s upcoming birth, and she has not spoken with Thompson, who is now signed with the Chicago Bulls and also has a 5-year-old son, Prince, with ex, Jordan Craig, since December outside of co-parenting. And yet, she has no plans to kick Thompson out of her life, sources added. The industry insider said: “I’m told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him, and nothing would shock me if they got back together again. This is really why the family is not shunning Tristan. They’re standing by Khloé, of course. The Kardashians always stick together.”

First of all, you can tell from all of the performative “this news was leaked, how terrible” bullsh-t that Kris Jenner was the one to leak the news of the surrogate. The news didn’t come from Tristan or his people, because clearly he does not give a f–k. The news came from Khloe, her family or Hulu, and my bet is on Kris and her people, if not Khloe herself.

As for this: “I’m told that Khloé still loves Tristan, she is fixed on redeeming him, and nothing would shock me if they got back together again…” Again, we’ve known that this whole time. As soon as Khloe made a big deal about breaking up with Tristan when the Maralee Nichols news broke, we knew she would try to get back with him. She just loves being cheated on. She loves the drama of it and clearly, she has zero self-respect.