Khloe Kardashian ‘wants Tristan involved as much as possible’ with the new baby

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a son via surrogacy, as we learned this week. The embryo implantation happened in November, just weeks before Khloe learned that Tristan had gotten Maralee Nichols pregnant. Maralee gave birth to her son in December 2021, and after weeks of drama, the paternity test confirmed that Tristan is the father. This means that Tristan already has three children: True (with Khloe), Theo (with Maralee) and 5-year-old Prince (with Jordan Craig, the woman he was with before he started up with Khloe). Reportedly, Tristan hasn’t even met Theo, and I don’t think he sees Prince too often either. Tristan does spend a lot of time with True though, and apparently Khloe hopes that Tristan will be a hands-on father with his third son:

Khloé Kardashian wants to keep ex Tristan Thompson “as involved as possible” when it comes to raising their new baby, a source tells PEOPLE. The Kardashians star, 38, who is expecting a second baby with Thompson, 31, via surrogate, wants to maintain the co-parenting relationship they already have when it comes to their 4-year-old daughter True, the insider says. “Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan,” the source says. “Tristan is the dad and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.” The source also adds that Khloé “doesn’t see herself as a single mom.” “She has a great support system with a lot of help. She feels very lucky,” says the insider. A source previously told PEOPLE that despite the pair expecting a sibling for True, “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

I’m a broken record about this but I’ll say it again: despite all of the Kardashian PR about Khloe being done with Tristan romantically, the opposite is true. Khloe has always used True – and now she’ll use this baby boy – as an excuse to keep Tristan in her life. She is completely committed to being Tristan’s doormat and she seems to get off on their toxic, messy, humiliating relationship. All of this crap about “Khloe doesn’t see herself as a single mom” and “she wants him to be really involved” is laying the groundwork for Khloe to get back with Tristan. Then he’ll cheat on her constantly and we’ll have to watch her act shocked or whatever.