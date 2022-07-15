The Secret Service mysteriously erased texts from January 6, 2021

The Secret Service is compromised, it’s just a matter of how widespread the corruption and politicization is. During then-President-elect Joe Biden’s transition in late 2020, he apparently requested/demanded that when he came into office, many of his old vice-presidential Secret Service agents return. He also wanted entirely new people on Kamala Harris’s detail, and no one from the Trump or Pence details. It doesn’t even look like Mike Pence trusted his Secret Service detail, especially on January 6, 2021. His Secret Service detail tried to get him in the car at the Capitol and Pence flatly refused, saying: “I’m not getting in the car.” Pence clearly knew that Trump was trying to have him killed. And Pence’s first instinct was to assume the Secret Service was in on it. And now this – the Washington Post, CNN and other media outlets are reporting that the Secret Service erased their in-house texts from January 5th and 6th.
A government watchdog accused the U.S. Secret Service of erasing texts from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021, after his office requested them as part of an inquiry into the U.S. Capitol attack, according to a letter sent to lawmakers this week.
Joseph V. Cuffari, head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General, wrote to the leaders of the House and Senate Homeland Security committees indicating that the text messages have vanished and that efforts to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack were being hindered.
“The Department notified us that many U.S. Secret Service (USSS) text messages, from January 5 and 6, 2021 were erased as part of a device-replacement program,” he wrote in a letter dated Wednesday and obtained by The Washington Post. The letter was earlier reported on by the Intercept and CNN.
Cuffari emphasized that the erasures came “after” the Office of Inspector General requested copies of the text messages for its own investigation, and signaled that they were part of a pattern of DHS resistance to his inquiries. Staff members are required by law to surrender records so that he can audit the sprawling national security agency, but he said they have “repeatedly” refused to provide them until an attorney reviews them.
“This review led to weeks-long delays in OIG obtaining records and created confusion over whether all records had been produced,” he wrote, and offered to brief the House and Senate committees on the “access issues.”
The Secret Service’s text messages could provide insight into the agency’s actions on the day of the insurrection and possibly those of President Donald Trump. A former White House official last month told the House select committee investigating the assault on the Capitol that Trump knew his supporters were armed, wanted to lead the mob to the Capitol and physically assailed the senior Secret Service agent who told him he could not.
The Secret Service’s explanation is that in January and February 2021, they were doing upgrades which included giving new secure phones to their agents and in the transition, old texts were lost. Which is bullsh-t. As I said, compromised and politicized. It’s chilling. The Secret Service won’t even directly or indirectly confirm the story Cassidy Hutchinson told to the January 6th Committee about Trump assaulting a Secret Service chief and trying to grab the wheel of the car in an attempt to drive to the Capitol. Speaking of, a DC police officer has now corroborated that story.
I was watching All the President’s Men last night and towards the end of the movie, Bob Woodward demands that Deep Throat tell him everything he knows, and Deep Throat is like: it involves everyone, it involves every level of government, it involves the entire intelligence apparatus of the United States. I feel like we’re there. Everything that Trump touched is compromised and broken. Assume it involves every level of government.
Trump is a symptom, not the cause. The Klan has been infiltrating every branch and level of law enforcement since the 1960s. So the Klan is in YOUR local police department, the FBI, the CIA, the secret service, the National Guard, the army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, the Capitol Police, the SEALS. Everywhere. Let’s not be fools and try to convince ourselves otherwise.
I agree completely with this. When you read about how the FBI persecuted people like MLK and Malcolm X in the 60s, it shouldn’t be surprising to see that the roots of racism/fascism run deep in the federal government. The police industrial complex in the US has a legacy of brutality and alignment with right wing ideology for more than 100 years. This is the bitter fruit.
Strange fruit.
Agreed. Clean house.
YES. SS has had too many scandals like the drunk agents overseas, shoulda been probed THEN. The hearings have been so well done lately, do some like that later about the SS & nail them. For this & for the past. Pin them down.
Correction: The Klan was made up of law enforcement and government officials from its original inception during the reconstruction era. They’d put on their robes for lynchings at night and their police badges in the daytime.
“Someof those that work forces are the same that burn crosses.”
Thank you. Trump is a godawful human being, no doubt, but the infiltration of every governmental group is a decades-long job by far right wing elements. And I don’t think anyone knows how to go about getting them out without charges of politics, etc.
The GOP is all in on this. The Democrats introduced a bill in the House that would have investigated all the far right and white supremacists in the military and the police. Every. single. Republican. voted it down (it still passed, but barely). The evil right wing has a mighty hold on this country and if the MoDeRaTeS don’t come down on the side of correct, we’re going to lose the country, as flawed as she is, to fascism.
As a start the entire Secret Service needs to be investigated and many of these compromised agents need to be retired. Like now today. This entire agency is an embarrassment and I have no doubt Trump left damage in countless intelligence agencies.
Investigated by who though? Which agency is clean? This rot is everywhere. There was an article, in one of the papers maybe NYT about the CIA Inter office network they used, sort like an in-house Twitter and how it was filled with comments that were racist, sexist, pro Trump. It was unbelievable. I don’t have confidence that everyone in the government is working in the best interest of the citizens anymore.
Agree it is endemic. Truly terrifying
Agree. The tentacles also extend to many other countries in Latin America, the Middle East, Africa…this isn’t something that can be stamped out and has had a stranglehold for many decades.
This reminds me of Alias, in the van when Vaughn asked her to draw how big she thought SD6 was and she drew this little pic. Then he lays out the actual flow chart of it and it dwarfs her pic, it’s freakin huge and so far reaching.
By Congress, like the current hearings. The SS falls under the Exec. branch. Do more of these great hearings, about all the SS lapses we’ve seen.
Joan Rivers, that only works if the Dems are the majority in the House. Frankly, at the very least every ss working at the whitehouse and either the house or senate should be fired. Anyone whose texts are missing should be fired. I suspect that even the ones who didn’t do anything probably knew about it and should have alerted as many agencies as possible about what was going on. The fact that they didn’t? Fire them. It would be interesting what they would have to say then.
The question is what will be done about all of this corruption and the white nationalist that have infuriated this government and so many branches of government. We as citizens have a view of this hateful corruption in a way that we have not before. Here is the thing, racist and fascist will do ANYTHING to stay in power and oppress the masses. It’s up to us to fight. By any means necessary.
Well, this explains all the republican support for Trump
girl_ninja, Yes, by any means necessary.
Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony should have been enough to arrest Trump. It wasn’t. The SS won’t even protect one of their own. Upgrading my ass. The whole Trump presidency has led to one big cover up because the corruption is so deep. The damage he’s done will last for decades.
There are very high ranking SS officials who were sympathetic to Trump. I know this for a fact unfortunately and can’t say more without possibly outing myself. I’ve know of someone in a position of authority in the SS whose made disparaging comments about Biden, someone tasked with his protection. It disappointed me but I wasn’t surprised because many military, security types in the govt are very nationalistic and racist.
Mimi, You should find a Bob Woodward.
Geez its a wonder the Obama family survived for eight years. I don’t know that I would have been able to sleep good at night if I were in their position. Unless Trump being elected allowed all of the racists to come out of hiding.
Just saying…. We all know 45 tried to have the vp if the USA murdered and that the SS deleted all texts regarding the insurrection to protect 45.
But after a year of attempting to get the trump family on the stand – with today being the day it would have happened – his ex has an accident and now they won’t be testifying until a future undetermined date. But we shouldn’t speculate that he or others in his circle had a hand in that?
………. Just saying
I agree with your suspicions of the timing of her death. It was the first thing I thought of when learning of her death being announced by her ex instead of her children.
OMG you are right!!! That is horrifying.
There’s gotta be a way to get the texts back- forensic computer analysts, etc. So the Secret Service ALSO tried to subvert democracy? That bastard did not act alone, that’s for sure. He and his children are using Ivana’s death to postpone official questioning on their betrayal of democracy.
“There’s gotta be a way to get the texts back- forensic computer analysts, etc.”
this is what I was wondering. we always read about how the provider (Verizon, T-Mobile, etc) is able to recover deleted messages, so I’m wondering/hoping that’ll be the case here. like Verizon will swoop in and be like “you deleted stuff? no problemo.”
That is what I am curious about as well. There have been countless times in which a forensic analysis has been able to recover data that was erased.
As for the SS having been upgraded to a different system is utter BS. IF they hadn’t committed any crimes they would have followed the letter of the laws. This is a blatant cover up.
@jferber, as soon as I heard about Ivana, I KNEW her family would use it to skirt further compliance with the Jan 6 committee. They are nothing if not predictable.
@moxylady – I agree that the timing is incredibly suspicious.
@jferber: Wouldn’t the texts be on some cloud back-up system? I’m no techno genius but I imagine there are forensic search methods to get encrypted data back? I’m feeling more and more that Ivana’s death wasn’t an accident…
Agree that the texts should still exist somewhere in the cloud. I hope subpoenas to telcos are being served at this moment.
Of course, the SSs guarding Trump deleted their texts. They are as guilty as Trump in what occurred on Jan 6th. Hence the reason why Biden asked for his old SS team from the Obama admin to guard him. He was rightly suspicious of those agents who allowed Trump to do anything he wanted. They were and still are MAGA. Most of them should have been reassigned/retired/fired. Their loyalty is suspect to this day.
Chuck Grassley was the president pro tempore and Pence’s backup in the certification proceedings. Grassley was ready, he was already assuming Pence was ‘indisposed’ AND he was willing to accept the FAKE elector slates. There were too many security agents and police that were pro-insurrection. Of course they ‘lost’ text messages. Driving Pence away to ‘safety’ was tied to denying Biden’s certification.
They need to be imprisoned. It’s not just that we can’t trust them to do their jobs correctly (that would justify being fired), but they actively participated in an attempted insurrection and covered it up afterwards — and that justifies prison. I don’t think people appreciate how scary this is, and how our country is no longer functioning the way we expect it to.
Mrs.Krabapple, I think they understand that the country is precariously balanced. What I don’t think they understand is what it will take to take back control from the extremists. We have the mid-term elections coming up and the question being asked now is whether the whole vote stealing propaganda will be trotted out again if the extremists are not voted in. If that happens, I think it’s going to be really bad.
This.
None of this is new. I’ve been eating up the hearings (after the fact) consuming different editorials and whatever. The writing is etched. And we knew this. Republicans are complicit and always have been. They rolled out the red carpet for high treason. And 45 sat down on it wiping his ass the entire length. And we knew this.
And last night…Manchin. I can’t take anymore. I’m losing my mind.
Yes. Manchin. Who is paying him off? Faux democrat
I’ve been watching the hearings with the PodSaveAmerica group chat, the Obama staffers are very entertaining. 10/10 recommended. It’s a soap opera that makes Watergate look like child’s play. The account of the 6 hour December meeting where people were screaming was by equal measures hilarious and tragic. If Aaron Sorkin isn’t watching, he’s missing a step, he needs to write a screenplay.
I read a huge thing about him. He’s basically trashed West Virginia. He makes a living overcharging his constituents for electricity. He rides around in his f*cking Maserati flipping off West Virginians. Now he’s basically told the planet, “F*ck you too!” The fact he wants more coal projects is wholly absurd and irresponsible, but what do you expect from people like him? Between West Virginia, Texas and Wyoming, oh yeah and the Koch brothers, the Republicans, and Centrist black lung, our planet will burn.
Trump needs to be in prison. Will that happen? No, of course not. Not unless Pence grows a spine and accuses him of conspiring to commit murder.