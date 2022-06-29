Cassidy Hutchinson: Donald Trump assaulted Secret Service chief on Jan. 6th

Tuesday was another bonkers day for the January 6th Committee. The star of Tuesday’s proceedings was a 26-year-old legislative assistant named Cassidy Hutchinson. Hutchinson was a staff assistant at the Office of Legislative Affairs in the Trump White House before she was promoted to special assistant to Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows. This gave her intimate first-hand knowledge of Meadows’s work and words, and first-hand accounts of Donald Trump’s behavior. Her testimony was absolutely wild – she described Trump’s ketchup-throwing tantrums, his violence and his attempt to lead the insurrection on January 6th, 2021.

Hutchinson on what Trump said as the insurrection unfolded: Informed that his supporters had come to the rally armed with weapons, Trump urged that security precautions at his rally be lifted, Hutchinson testified. “They’re not here to hurt me,” she recalled him saying. Even after the day’s violence had ended, Hutchinson said, Trump persisted in his support for the rioters. “He didn’t think they did anything wrong,” she said, summarizing Trump’s attitude. “The person who did something wrong that day was Mike Pence.”

Hutchinson said White House Counsel knew how bad it was: As early as Jan. 3, Hutchinson testified, White House counsel Pat Cipollone made clear he was dead set against Trump making any sort of journey to the Capitol, and he enlisted Hutchinson to help persuade Meadows to oppose it, as well: “He said to me, ‘We need to make sure that this doesn’t happen.’” Cipollone raised the issue with Hutchinson again on the morning of Jan. 6, she said, this time in stark terms. “We’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable if we make that movement happen,” she recalled him saying, enumerating crimes that could include obstruction of justice, defrauding the election and inciting a riot.

Trump was angry that Secret Service wouldn’t allow his armed supporters into his Stop the Steal rally on the morning of Jan. 6: “He was angry that we weren’t letting people through the mags with weapons… I overheard the president say something to the effect of, you know, I don’t f-ing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f-ing mags away. Let my people in.”

Trump assaulted the chief of his Secret Service detail: After leaving the stage, Trump returned to his motorcade under the apparent belief that he would then be taken to the Capitol… Hutchinson described being told by Ornato what had happened next: Trump got into an armored presidential vehicle with Robert Engel, the chief of his Secret Service security detail. Engel, according to Hutchinson’s account, then told Trump he could not travel to the Capitol. It was not secure, and Trump would have to return to the White House.“The president had a very strong, a very angry response to that,” Hutchinson said, relaying Ornato’s account. “The president said something to the effect of, ‘I’m the f-ing president. Take me up to the Capitol now,’ to which [Engel] responded, ‘Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.’” Trump, at that point, “reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel,” Hutchinson said. “Mr. Engel grabbed his arm and said, ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing. We’re not going to the Capitol.’ Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel, and when Mr. Ornato had recounted this story to me, he had motioned towards his clavicles.”