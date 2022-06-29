Duchess Meghan speaks to Gloria Steinem & Vogue about abortion rights

On Tuesday, Vogue published a fascinating piece: a conversation between Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Gloria Steinem. They were being questioned by journalist Jessica Yellin two days after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision came down, which overturned Roe v. Wade. I wondered if Meghan would make any kind of public statement, and here it is. Steinem and Meghan are old friends – they met before the 2020 election and cold-called voters. Gloria and Meghan talked about reproductive rights, ratifying the ERA and more – you can read the full piece here (which I would recommend). Meghan also gave Vogue a photo too (see above) – Meghan looks like Doria! Here are some of Meghan’s quotes:
Meghan on trigger laws in a post-Roe world: “This is having a very real impact on women’s bodies and lives starting now. Women are already sharing stories of how their physical safety is being put in danger. Women with resources will travel to get an abortion, those without might attempt to give themselves one at tremendous risk. Some will have to source abortion pills from unregulated pharmacies. Others who are pregnant and find themselves in a medical emergency will be at the mercy of doctors and lawyers to determine if a procedure that is needed to save her life can even be done at all. What does this tell women? It tells us that our physical safety doesn’t matter, and as a result that we don’t matter. But we do. Women matter.”
The Dobbs ruling will disportionately impact Black women: “These issues are systemic, interconnected, and preventable. Women of color and especially Black women are most impacted by these decisions because most of us don’t have the same access to health care, economic opportunity, mental health resources…the list goes on. It’s difficult to overstate what this decision is going to do to these communities.
How marriage equality will also be on the chopping block for this court: “Absolutely. We saw it in plain terms with Justice Thomas’s concurring opinion. This is a blueprint for reversing rights. The ruling is a signal about the future of same-sex marriage, contraception access, and many fundamental rights to privacy. It feels like the tip of the iceberg and is part of why people feel so scared. We have to channel that fear into action. We can start this November in the midterms. I know hearing that feels so repetitive, but we have to vote, every time, from local elections to state and national elections.
On ratifying the ERA: “Being home, seeing what’s happening in our country and feeling energized and motivated, if this is the type of legislation that we need pushed through, then this is a moment that I am absolutely going to show up for. Not just because it’s what we need as women, but it’s what we need as people.
Normalizing conversations about abortion, pregnancy & childbirth: “I think about how fortunate I felt to be able to have both of my children. I know what it feels like to have a connection to what is growing inside of your body. What happens with our bodies is so deeply personal, which can also lead to silence and stigma, even though so many of us deal with personal health crises. I know what miscarrying feels like, which I’ve talked about publicly. The more that we normalize conversation about the things that affect our lives and bodies, the more people are going to understand how necessary it is to have protections in place.
Men’s place in the reproductive rights movement: “Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large. They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us. My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He’s a feminist too… And his reaction last week was guttural, like mine. I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work.
What this moment requires: “This moment requires unity—really listening to people, understanding the Constitution was written at a time when women were second-class citizens. We’re not. Certain things need to change. I think it’s equally about honoring the people who’ve been doing the work long before us, like Gloria. I’m grateful that I’m holding a baton right there next to her and that we will continue to be doing this work together. I always look at things with the undercurrent of hope. If you are someone who truly believes that there can be something better, if you’re someone who sees injustice, you have a choice: You can sit there and be complacent and watch it, or you can say, “What can I do to get us to the other side of this?”
Harry’s reaction was “guttural”! That’s good. I wonder what it’s like for Harry, because ever since he moved to America with Meghan, it’s been wall-to-wall insanity in this f–king country. In many ways, he gets to live a life he only dreamed of, with privacy and his family safe and few media intrusions… but on the other side, we have insurrections and mass shootings and one of the most significant setbacks for women in more than a century. It’s insane. As for what Meghan says… she’s an optimist and I think that’s great. I’m not at the point where I’m like “okay, what’s next, let’s get organized, let’s keep working.” I’ve spent days feeling helpless and broken. Meghan would never.
Her optimism and tenacity are so insipring. ‘If you are someone who truly believes that there can be something better, if you’re someone who sees injustice, you have a choice: You can sit there and be complacent and watch it, or you can say, “What can I do to get us to the other side of this?”’
YESSSS all the claps for this. She gives me strength. It’s easy to feel defeated, but hearing people like her, Jodie Sweetin, MO, HRC, Dr Biden, and countless others galvanising the movement, makes me feel like I can keep going too.
Also she looks so much like her mum in the top photo, so gorgeous!
She’s such an inspiring woman, isn’t she? To be honest, I have grown to stan her during the years, even more after she/they left their Bigotingham Palace days behind.
Meghan speaks to her values. She is not new to this, she is true to this. She is offering more than keening and learning. Gloria obviously holds her in high regard as a fellow woman of substance. No wonder the derangers and bigots are spitting feathers.
^^ Yeah, but obviously at some point the crazy hater nonsense needs to stop! It’s a minority of fools. But I begin to wonder if their foolishness will ever end. The insane hate only makes Meghan more visible and admirable to an increasingly wider audience, because there’s no rational reason for the constant barrage of nonsensical attacks. Meghan’s beauty, grace, intelligence, courage, and genuine caring cannot be denied, ignored, nor defeated.
I wondered if she would speak up for our rights. Now I wonder why I ever doubted her strength.
Meg goes for maximum impact. Always. Salt Island and the Swindlers are going to die tripping over themselves in shock and horror that she spoke about something so “political.”
I continue to be in complete awe of her strength and character.
Same. Salty Isle is going to roast her from one end to the other, and she just keeps on moving forward, in a hopeful way that makes me teary.
^^ And to boot, Meghan is just so pretty, so constant, and so completely engaged in living her life to the fullest.
I miss seeing and hearing more from her. But I realize that she’s working hard behind-the-scenes, and moreover spending quality time with Harry raising Archie & Lili during this important ‘early years’ stage of their little ones’ lives. 😉 Meghan & Harry are the real deal as parents, and as caring humanitarians. They are confident doers and believers, with no need to toot their own horns for the sake of p.r. or petty self-embiggening.
Hopefully soon, with the debut of Meghan’s podcast, Harry’s memoir, the Invictus documentary, and the possible Netflix series on Archewell, the utter nonsense of salty isle rota and haters will be significantly drowned out!
It was a great conversation. You can tell that Gloria respects Meghan and Meghan in return. Meghan is already being criticized for using the word “us” when answering a question about how Dobbs will affect especially black women. She said a lot of “us” do not have access to quality healthcare. Of course, this is her identifying with women of color— especially black women, but they have to throw something at her. Of course Meghan has access to quality healthcare. So did Serena Williams and she almost died giving birth.
Anyway, the more I hear her speak and how intelligent she is, the more I see where Kate and William’s hate came from. Can you imagine Meghan trying to speak to Kate about anything substantive?
Her words have substance. The Cambridges have word salad, platitudes, and otherise the subject they speak about.
I still think it’s appropriate for Meghan to say ‘us’ in the context of being a black woman, because regardless of privilege, black women’s pain is treated less seriously. As you say, Serena nearly died in childbirth. My heart aches for my American sisters, and I fear what is still to come.
That’s exactly how I took it, that she was identifying as a Black and biracial woman. I think it was appropriate too. So, anyone who wants to ignore everything else she said, parse through her statement for something to criticize simply can’t find anything else to criticize.
I think a dimension of quality health care is having your provider respect and listen to you. Unfortunately that is a challenge for Black women, especially, even the ones with money. Wealth doesn’t protect you from medical racism.
Good for Meghan for speaking out. I speculated yesterday she would say/do something. Good for all people taking a stand on this issue.
Serena Williams experience really highlighted that it’s not (just) about wealth/resources, they would not listen to her and she’s lucky she made it through. It’s profoundly horrifying.
Agreed, Sunny. What Gloria Steinem says in the article about how she found a sympathetic doctor in England, who made her promise to keep her life goals, and helped her find a doctor who would perform an abortion, in the freaking 1970s, is so powerful. Can you imagine how different it would have been had she been black? How different it was for ALL women in this country. Gloria Steinem was lucky to be in England.
Meghan couldn’t find anyone willing to help her with her mental health, a few years ago. A FEW YEARS AGO. I think we can trust she is fully up to date on how accessing and affording quality medical care is a struggle that continues to this day for POC. I can’t really think of anyone better to speak out, because she should have had access to everything. After all, her in-laws are anointed by God.
ETA:
“In my situation, I was in London, not this country, when I needed an abortion and was lucky to find a physician in the equivalent of the Yellow Pages, who said that if I promised him two things—one, that I would never tell anyone his name and two, that I would do what I wish to do with my life—he would send me to a woman doctor who would do the abortion. I dedicated a book to him. He’s no longer with us. So I thought it was okay, finally, after all these years, to do that.”
The whole article is awesome, thank you to Gloria and Meghan, so much.
@KAP ” Can you imagine Meghan trying to speak to Kate about anything substantive?”
The problem is Kate shot herself in the foot. We all know she’s a poor public speaker but, if she had worked with Meghan rather than drive her out of Dodge they could have been a formidable duo. All she had to do is say to Meghan “Look we know you’re better at this stuff than me but, I’m more than happy to show up and add weight to the cause.” I’m pretty sure Meghan being Meghan would have said yes that would be great. Instead Kate went all out to plant nasty stories about Meghan “attention seeking” rather than get up off her lazy backside and help Meghan promote worthwhile causes.
Kate dedicated her life to being a pick me and upholding the patriarchy so she was never going to work with Meghan. What other woman do we know who was born in 1982 and spent her early adulthood following a specific rich man with a title in order to get a proposal and did nothing else with her life but be available to him on demand? She was pushing out other women who she viewed as competition in university so she was never going to accept Meghan, who even if she wasn’t interested in William, would still be viewed as competition because Meghan has intelligence, charisma and youthful looks. Kate wanted to be top dog and any other woman who might threaten that status was attacked, as she did with the York sisters, which was petty but showed Kate’s character years ago.
And Carole enabled this behaviour as well, because if it was just kate then we wouldn’t have the interviews attacking Meghan being good at speeches or uncle Gary and his nonsense.
💯 agree. Team Middleton strategy towards women that come into their path is to destroy. That’s is what Kate has no girl friends.
I love seeing “get shit done” Meghan. Her words are inspiring. Her calls for action always resonates with me even when I am feeling the most hopeless about our collective political situation.
Keen standing up for women’s rights? Let’s see if she says anything for the women arrested during Sarah’s vigil for a start.
Ah but, Alexandria it wasn’t the Duchess of Cambridge who went to the vigil it was the Duchess of Sussex, or so the Met would have us believe. 😉
I don’t think Meghan tried to speak about anything ‘substansive’ after one or two tries with those two.
But not because Meghan would be the one who didn’t understand…
I have a friend that was a labor and delivery nurse at a teaching hospital in a low income area that predominantly had black women as patients. She told me the quality of care was below sub par. She was terrified something would happen to one of the women on her shift. The straw that broke the camel’s back, and forced her to leave happened one night when I women needed an emergency cesarean. The surgical resident came in with a crowd of 1st year students. At that point the resident picked one of the 1st year students to perform the emergency procedure, which is unheard of. The women lost half her blood and needed several transfusions. She almost died. The baby almost died as well and needed the nurses to work their magic and bring him to life. All because the student really didn’t know what she was doing yet. It broke my friend’s heart, but she had to leave. She was scared that if a doctor or nurse did something to one of her patients she would be held liable. So when people say this is a life or death ruling it’s not hyperbole, because for lower income and black women it very well could be.
I think if anyone can sympathize with being dehumanized and dismissed during pregnancy, it’s Meghan. She was treated with such disdain and lack of consideration for both her mental and physical health when she was pregnant in the UK. She totally gets it. Even middle and upper class Black women have worse health outcomes in birth and pregnancy, and their health issues taken less seriously or faced with either hostility or indifference. Meghan’s so-called privilege and status didn’t shield her. Even just this week, some tabloid was writing some article on her ob /gyn who delivered Lilibet, not respecting her, or the physicians privacy.
^^ Yes, in every public setting while speaking on issues of substance, Meghan confidently shines, which may be unnerving for petty, insecure people who feel it necessary to compete with her. Meg isn’t trying to compete. She tries to bring consensus to get important things done. And she’s always prepared and intelligently on point.
I recall the February 2018 onstage Royal Foundation gathering. Meghan actually spoke the least number of minutes of the so-called ‘fab four,’ only responding to what she was asked by the moderator. Yet, Meghan’s words and presence had the most memorable impact, because she was thoughtful, confident and prepared. Harry was chill, and clearly proud of his then fiancee. Meanwhile, W&K were visibly rattled and pissed-off by Meghan simply being herself.
OTOH, Mellody Hobson (during the joint NBC DealBook talk), and Gloria Steinem, upon meeting and collaborating with Meghan, obviously bonded with a smart, confident young woman they desire to mentor and to join with to help make the world a better place for women and for everyone. Neither Mellody nor Gloria are put off by Meghan’s intelligence and assertiveness. In Meghan, they recognize a kindred spirit.
She is so articulate and cuts straight to the point. Everything she says is something I already believed, yet could not organize into one, fluid conversation. How do certain local governments expect women to lose access to contraception, carry a child to term, and most likely have zero days of paid maternity leave? Few affordable daycare (especially infant care, my goodness) options and even fewer safety nets when it comes to every security in the world: job, food and healthcare. No one up there who pushed this through, thought this through, not one of them.
Good for these ladies. I am now at a point whenever i see Meghan in the daily fail i automatically correct the headline to replace it with had it been Kate. it doesn’t matter what she does or says at this point,she can just jas to live her life and fight for what she believes.
I’m at that point too, I just keep scrolling. The Daily Fail articles have lost their impact, same story different day.
GREAT article. I love so many of her points. I love that she brings up how this will disproportionately affect Black women, and the point about medical emergencies.
As a heads up – if you can, go to the Vogue IG and leave a nice comment under this post. The haters and derangers are out in force in the comments.
Oh for goodness sake! This is an important issue for women all over the world and they still want to harass her? What on earth is wrong with these people? Do they dislike her so much they have to ignore what she’s saying about something that will affect everyone in the long run? Can they not see this is the thin end of the wedge? Gay rights and contraception are next but, still that’s ok because it means they can slag off Meghan. Shame on every single one of them.
Just wanted to add – all these Cambridge “fans” are going against William’s cyber bullying initiative when he told tech leaders they should be doing more to counter the problem. Yet here we are and their supporters are harassing Meghan on-line every time she puts her head above the parapet. Does he not realise that this is a terrible reflection on him and his wife and reinforces the belief that Meghan and Harry were right to leave the country?
The Cambridge fans are also very likely linked to the bot network that KP purchased to boost their numbers when Sussex royal was growing and then suddenly stopped once the account was closed. The whole cyber bullying cause is a farce for William because if a journalist dug a little big I am sure we would find a link between KP staff and some of the nasty attacks on anything related to Meghan in social media.
Holy sh*t those comments are a cesspool. Vogue should really moderate them.
Thanks Becks1, I went straight to Vogue IG to let them know how important this conversation was for me ❤️
Yeah, I saw that the Kate Middleton “fans” have swarmed the comment section on IG and are doing the usual. I left a positive comment.
I absolutely loved this interview with Meghan and Gloria.
It’s not a surprise that the bots are out attacking this. They have to earn their keep after all.
Thanks for the heads up, deep breath to deal with the nastiness and I’ll go and add my support.
So many of those comments are just absolutely hateful. I don’t know how she manages to shake off all that negativity to do what needs to be done. She’s such a strong woman. They’re so focused on hating on her that they’ve ignored the significance of her message and the activism she’s promoting, which will benefit so many.
To paraphrase Eddie Griffin, “Forget the messenger. Did you get the message?”
@Jasper says:
“So many of those comments are just absolutely hateful. I don’t know how she manages to shake off all that negativity….”
Its very simple, really. At this stage in her life, M truly DGAF about useless bots or peeps on the net going on and on about her. She has done the hard work of learning how to deal with it. As she’s told us, “…..Flattery & criticism go down the same drain…..”
In addition, and along with her husband, theyve put in place real and effective security for their family, knowing that online hate can quickly move offline to the target.
This has become an increasingly real factor of their life, unfortunately. Since the jubbly, ive seen posts of hateful racist white women being hysterical and demanding to know why M doesnt just disappear. These are the kinds of folks who pick up a weapon and go looking for the object of their obssession.
Back in 2019/2020 I used to ‘proudly’ bitchslap and clapback at every idiot on twitter and IG (even, IaMaShAmEdToSay, on the dailyFAIL) until twitter banned me. That was a wake-up call for me. But I can now proudly proclaim that the only negative things I see on the internet these days about H&M are the ones that some Sussex Squaddies insist on posting (even if its in screen grab form) to lambast and get aggravated about.
I truly have not seen any of the hateful comments on the Vogue site that several posters on this thread have mentioned. The only places I go online for nonproductive, mindless, time-wasting on the internet these days are: this site; and my twitter feed which only follows and is followed by SSquad.
They have nothing else to do. I’m rushing to a Pilates class, no time for haters.
She is really an optimist it’s why I think she married Harry despite what she heard of the royal family. She really thought they would protect her (her own words).
I am sorry about this.
Does anyone know where i can find the original text or the equal rights act? Had never heard of it before now, but i am definitely curious.
Here it is, as included in a 1971 NYT article (https://www.nytimes.com/1971/10/13/archives/equal-rights-amendment-passed-by-house-35423-amendment-for-equal.html):
The text of the amendment, H. J. Res. 208, is as follows:
Section 1. Equality of rights shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.
Section 2. The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.
Section 3. This amendment shall take effect two years after the date of ratification.
The US is becoming a scary place for women.
The American women I know are all warm, kind, smart ladies. Feel so sorry they have to live amongst this shit.
PS> So great Meghan is speaking up. Love her more with everything she does.
Love this. Have definitely been feeling Kaiser’s mood though. But I’m glad that there are hopeful people who are planning. Love that Meghan can say what she’s saying and she’s not holding back.
Meghan is a true queen. I love so much that she continues to be an activist – from her 12yo self writing to the dish soap company until now, and all the years in between. She’s such a wonderful example of how to use your privilege to help others. I love her so much.
Thank goodness she and Harry are away from that vile family so they can freely act and do instead of just “listening and learning” and “being in the background” like some others. Let alone be criticized for “being political” even though we’re talking about human rights (not to mention all the other royals are political AF with Chuck and the queen lobbying for laws to serve them and TOB speaking on different subjects).
Freedom looks so good on Meghan and Harry!
The comments on the post on Instagram are awful.
I’m glad she spoke up, I don’t know how she find the strength to keep going with the vitriol she gets everytime she speak up, I would have disappeared from public life a long time ago.
I hope that by not reading those comments and not being on social media she’s able to ignore most of it. Also, Harry once said that once he realized that the same people were going to say the same horrible things over and over again, it freed him to be able to do what he needs to do without caring about others reactions. Maybe Meghan is at that point too.
Nope, the bots, trolls and Scamantha should realize Meghan isn’t going anywhere. If Meghan doesn’t care what they think then neither should we.
After a week filled with rage and despair, I’m feeling a glimmer of hope rising. Thanks Gloria, Meghan and Jessica!
I so appreciated Meghan’s heartfelt viewpoint. It was like soothing water to a parched soul. I am still struggling with despondent thoughts about my country and will give Independence Day a pass this week.
I agree. I don’t know why reading this gave me more hope than anything in the past few days but it’s like, well if Meghan can fight and be brave, then I can get back up and fight. I identify with her because as a current SAHM in a purple state, for now I could just hide in my house and pray this goes away. Well EFF that.
There are so many of us who feel defeated and have seen horrible things and feel like we are fighting in a black hole. I really appreciate the way Meghan uses her considerable platform to inspire and heal.
I’m calling the day what it is – Monday. I refuse to celebrate a country where it’s possible for six extremist conservative “justices” to destroy the freedoms of half its population in one ruling. Knowing that the possible destruction of rights for LGBTQ+ and trans folks, same sex marriage, contraception, and interracial marriage will be served up next is enough to make me sit this one out. That being said, the conversation with these ladies does give me a glimmer of hope that we can fight our way out of this. Meghan is such a remarkable human, and the thought of her being a possible successor to Gloria Steinem makes so much sense. I don’t know why I didn’t see that sooner.
You don’t have to celebrate the country in its current status; but I hope that, like millions of Black women over the course of this country, that you vote.
When Vogue first publish this they used Meghan Markle and later removed Markle and used DOS. Someone on Twitter said markle is a dead name to her.
It’s probably true.
I love this mutually supportive relationship Meghan has with Gloria (and everyone, really, it’s so impressive). I’ve been so broken by this vile SCOTUS decision that ABSOLUTELY is a precursor to setting the other privacy (read: human) rights, except for interracial marriage, on fire. Her activism is kind of encouraging, but I’m just not there yet. I am ready to get out the vote for the midterms, especially. I hope this fires up some of the white women who’ve been voting for Repugs, but I’m not optimistic.
Just echoing the comments already here: I was waiting to see if Meghan would have some words of wisdom or action plans, and it means a lot to know that she’s sticking her neck out with such a “controversial” topic.
By the way, if you google “Black midwife charity,” you can help find individuals getting support during pregnancy and delivery. Not the same thing as donating to an abortion access charity, but it does help Black women who are pregnant and give them an advocate who believe their statements about their health and support their decisions about their labor/delivery process.
Brilliant. Off to Google…
I’m glad to see this and I’ve been thinking of the women who fought so hard to get us the reproductive freedoms we’ve had. Birth control/reproductive freedom is the most important advancement of the 20th century.
Rather than our usual Friday night entertainment, I chose The Janes as my family’s movie night last week then my husband and son and I talked it and about everything happening.
A few months ago, my son’s doctor was talking about him getting the HPV vaccine and I started talking with him then about having a mindset where his sexual health (and healthiness) is not just to benefit himself but also his future partners. That it’s a responsibility he owes others. It seems like a mindset shift many men will need to make to be better members of their families and communities – awareness of what they owe to others to be part of the whole.
For now, I am fired up and focused on what I/we can DO; how we can take action and connect with others to fight back.
Focusing on my despair and spiraling out just makes me think about how putting sociopaths in positions of extreme power for life terms incentivizes people to find ways to shorten their terms.
You’re an amazing mom.
Its definitely all hands on deck time because who knows what draconian laws will be passed next.
I’m so glad Meghan weighed on this. People do anticipate her reaction to women’s issues. She exists as such in the cultural zeitgeist now, and good for her for not cowering.
The comments on the Vogue insta post are shocking. Even now, as women’s rights are on the line, these haggard Karens can’t hold the line because the black girl stole their prince. How embarrassing for us all.
Well said!
As terrible and outdated as things are in the Britain re: race relations, as much of a fkker BoJo is and as corrupt as the Tory government are, there are certain universal rights which Brits know will never go away and which, as a woman or other minority, will always make the country a better place to live than America in a fundamental way.
The NHS is severely underfunded with awful delays and outdated technology, BUT if I ever got sick, i know I would be able to be treated and wouldn’t have to worry about my bank balance. I was horrified when my cousin’s American wife told me about having to PAY ambulances to take you to the hospital, even in the event you were stabbed!
I know there isn’t a risk of even the Tory government taking away my right to abortion, nor my right to solidify a same-sex relationship, or legalising guns for the general population. This country does things very badly, but I can at least get some sleep at night know my basic human rights/safety is covered.
This isn’t really for H&M, who needed to leave the UK and who have the resources to afford whatever they want wherever they want, but that is not the case for 99% of people in this world and it makes me so sad. I feel for my American brothers and sisters for the landslide that is about to come down on everyone and still cannot fathom how we got to this point.
Where is the UK you are living in?
As the Tories are indeed ready to take away your public healthcare, your rights and same sex marriages (the latter by Priti Patel and other LGBTphobic Tories… ).
On Tuesday the British government took away our right to protest!! Where were the riots about that? If we were in the same situation as the US we would be all jailed for 10 years. I haven’t seen anyone caring about that. In a certain way, I think that a big share of Americans are a lot more vigilant about taking away their rights than us Brits.
Thinking we’re far away from our American sisters is an illusion, this isn’t Emmeline Pankhurst’s country anymore.
I hear what you’re saying, but let me point out that part of the reason we are here in the US is because so many people thought for so long that it would never get to this point. The Rs weren’t quiet about their intentions to overturn Roe, but many, many Americans voted for them anyway (Americans who support Roe) because they just thought there was no chance it would ever happen and they wanted lower taxes. Or they voted third party in 2016 bc they assumed Roe was safe. and many would have said 2 or 3 years ago that the right to a same sex marriage was safe after Obergefell.
so I’m just saying, don’t assume that “there isn’t a risk.” That’s a trap many Americans fell into.
As an American in the UK reading US news since 2016 sounds incredibly dystopian. I am American and I love my family and friends who still live in the US but as someone who does not have children, I do find it incredibly hard and send my love out to people who have children in the US esp daughters.
The fact they now have to be trained at elementary- high school for mass shooters and knowing there may be a chance the police won’t event help or think about what states not to go to University when the time comes as they may spend 4 years in a state that may outlaw contraception and where abortion is banned….is it any wonder why many millennials and gen z are choosing NOT to have children? It’s hard to make a case for having them now if you aren’t wealthy.
The UK has its problems as does every country but knowing the chance of mass shooting in schools is rare, abortion is available, the NHS however gutted is still there, I wish my American sisters all the luck in the world. BoJo is bad and do not underestimate his and Priti’s cruelty but damn at least the majority of Tory and Tory voters aren’t prolife who back guns more than women. Tory’s have MANY faults but at least when it comes to guns and women’s rights that isn’t an issue.
I mean the Tories are literally sending immigrants to Rwanda and are looking to end the Human Rights Act in the UK to replace it with their own “Bill of Rights”. The country’s media is controlled by the government and a select few individuals to the point where you can’t become PM unless a major *tabloid* (so not even major broadsheet) supports you. And while we are on the topic of abortion, it was only just legalised in NI in 2019 and reports as latest as May 2022 suggest/show that abortion access isn’t readily available there.
We might not have the exact same issues of as the US (such as mass shootings) but we certainly do have our problems and we shouldn’t get complacent.
@Sofia – I agree no one should get complacent and yes the Tory’s are sending immigrants to Rwanda, I didn’t say the UK was perfect and voting is crucial. The thing is , the biggest voting block in the UK are pensioners and the youth have to mobilise and be active even if they aren’t in love with their candidate/party.
The US, b/c there are only 2 major parties, literally one party will always campaign on pro life and against gun control and ppl (esp white women) vote for them in mass b/c of economic issues (more ww voted for Trump in 2020 than in 2016). I mean the fact that abortion and guns are still an issue in 2022 when literally the rest of the world aren’t debating this is mad to say the least b/c then how can real progress ever be made if the fight for women’s health is only supported by one major party?
@Sofia: Exactly. There are some Tories who applauded the Supreme Court’s decision so the UK is that far away from the US.
@JMoney – I agree with your point in general but I want to remind people that the UK isn’t 100% better than the US. Yes we don’t have debate over gun control but as I mentioned, NI just legalised abortion in 2019 so it’s not like the *entirety* of the UK was so ahead than the US. Also that many people in NI still don’t easy access to one even if it’s now legalised. Now you are right in that we (even NI) aren’t debating on whether or not remove abortion access.
Also want to add that for H&M *personally*, living in the US is a better choice than living in the UK. Many will find the opposite to be true but my point is that just because one country looks and has “better” laws on things like gun control, abortion, same sex marriage etc etc it doesn’t mean it’s an objectively better country for *everyone*.
jmoney
PLEASE don’t group white women together!
I am a “white woman” and I hate all of this. The country went to hell when dump came into power and it has been heartbreaking for me, my mother, sisters and daughter ever since
Didn’t Patel and Tory cabal not too long ago get a law in place that allows the government to strip people of their British citizenship without telling them? The notion of “it won’t happen here” is how people get comfortable and complacent.
I read the Vogue article and for the first time since Roe V Wade was overturned, I felt hopeful. And I have these two women Gloria Steinem and Meghan Markle to thank. As these women shared in the article, this is not the time to wallow in despair, now is the time to be strategic. As tiresome as this may seem to some, showing up for every election to vote is part of the long term plan. The Republicans have been operating strategically for years to assemble all the pieces to get this victory, we must do the same. Hysterics will not get the job done we must unify as a people, women especially to share our voices and plan our next steps which is first to organize a long term plan and 2nd to show up for every election by using our voices and votes. This will be the battle of our lifetime but for ourselves and future generations, we must swarm offices of elected officials with letters, share stories of death, tackle businesses who support Republicans. , etc. Now is the time for unity by operating strategically. Feeling defeated is not an option. The ERA should have been ratified, this is a good starting point.
We need as many social Justice /human rights Warriors can get in this fight and I applaud Gloriia Steinem and Meghan Markle for speaking up.
The daily fail has this as top news with the nasty gaslighting comments disgraceful
But why does that matter? Why do we always announce what the DF or express or whatever troll is thinking. We give these people so much power when they don’t have any.
Of course the DM has nasty comments. Were you expecting anything else? I would be in shock if they had intelligent, neutral comments regarding Meghan. Always expect nasty, racist comments from the DM.
I say this in the most civil and polite way possible: you have a habit of talking about how DM and DM commenters are saying awful things about Meghan and I’m not sure what the point of it is. We know exactly what they are and what they stand for. We know they will always be nasty about Meghan (and Harry). To keep saying this over and over again is…interesting.
If Meghan has been criticized for saying “us”, then my first thought is to look at who is criticizing her — and what they might be gaining from such criticisms. As Black Americans, thanks to the “one drop rule” that legally categorized our identities, Meghan is definitely “us” even as she has more freedom to define herself than some of us have been able to experience in our own social and legal contexts.
I think that the backlash against freedoms in this country, especially for those who are neither white nor male, has been almost immediate— following every tiny step in the direction of freedom, equality, and equity. The Jim Crow laws, Woodrow Wilson’s push to expand racial segregation, even early efforts to implement gun control — all are ways that have focused on ensuring that not all of us have access to “justice for all”, much less to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”.
I feel energized by Meghan’s optimism, and by her insistence on transforming energy into action.
I read the article last night and what gave me the most hope and isn’t mentioned here is that Gloria Steinem mentioned more that once that we have the votes to pass the ERA. That ratifying and adding the Equal Rights for Women Amendment to the Constitution will enshrine certain freedoms and protections for women. Things like the right to a safe abortion, equal pay, and protections against gender based violence. Reading that we could potentially ratify the ERA and supersede the courts and never have to fight for certain rights gave me so much hope and pulled me out of my funk. I’m now energized and have a goal to work towards.
I wanted to share the ERA news in the hopes that it will boost others as well. Below is the link to the ERA website so you can read about how to get involved in your state if you want too. Stay strong everyone! Its not over yet.
https://www.equalrightsamendment.org/
Thank you for this, B.
Thank you for highlighting this B.
Thank you for this.
I think you’ve forgotten about Northern Ireland and our lack of access to abortion. It’s not a guarantee for every country in the UK.
That conversation have generated a very positive opinion piece from Maanya Sachdeva (The Independant) Harry and being woke. Worth reading and spread. https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/prince-harry-meghan-markle-roe-v-wade-b2111704.html
I appreciate Meghan lending her voice to the Pro-choice discourse. I appreciate how she uses her platform to elevate the conversation but to also advance this important movement. I look forward to what she brings with her podcast and other ventures. Poor KKKate didn’t have the guts to be humble and gain a true friend in Meghan. What a coward.
I love that Meghan spoke out on this very important issue. I can’t see Kate pulling it off. At least Meghan owns what she says and won’t back down to criticism. People are whining on Twitter that she used Duchess of Sussex. Until Parliament votes to pull the ducal titles from Harry and Meghan it’s still hers. The anti-Meghan brigade is mad there’s no legal grounds to take the titles (e.g. treason) are they can’t bully Meghan to give it up.
“If we don’t have hope we’ve given up.”That slapped me in the face and woke me up! I’m going to do my best to rally those around me for midterms though I live in a red state.
Meghan despite everything she’s been through remains an optimist..she brings nuggets of goodness and hope. She is not living in the past but looking towards making the future brighter. I wish some of us would move with her. She isn’t the worst moments of her time in that evil family.
She’s said herself she’s thriving and I think as fans we should take cues from her.
After this great article focusing on what the haters are saying is pointless. They are the same as they have been the last 5 yrs and Meghan ain’t checking for them.
Just flood posts, tweets etc about her with love and move on.
I feel like Meghan has.
It’s a fantastic article and it shines through in the article that Meghan and Gloria are coming from a genuine place and know what they’re talking about. I knew she was going to say something about this, it just became a question of when (and in what way).
And as for those who have been feeling down and helpless, you’re valid. Not everyone can be an optimist and not every wants to be. You are fine for not going “Okay what’s the next step?” just yet. This is a huge decision that will have an effect for years so it’s okay to take some time to digest it and then get up and fight. This isn’t a diss towards Meghan in case anyone takes it that way, just a general message. It’s absolutely fine to be like Meghan and be an optimist.
I’m glad she spoke out and that she’s able to. If the British press wanted her to remain silent like Kate, they should have not worked so hard to get her out of the Royal Family and the UK.
Yep, you still have to have hope and keep fighting. Why everyone is like everything is lost forever and somehow Trump will name himself god King in 2024 is baffling to me.
Seriously, I don’t get all this woe-is-us stuff. People united to get Trump’s sorry ass out of office, and those odds were pretty stiff. If we could do that, we can vote the GOP into extinction.
In my country we don’t have abortion rights. Most people especially young ones would just get an overdose of pills to get rid of their pregnancy. Others go to quack docs to get abortions. Much worse if an unborn child dies and you go to public hospital for expulsion, they will ‘clean’ you without putting you under. You will feel every pain there is to feel! Alas! Can’t even continue.
Horrifying. God bless you and all your sisters. May we all have the strength to rise up and fight everywhere.
Wow! That “clean out” procedure you spoke of sounds like a calculated way to punish women by torturing them for the pregnancy. Surely when they enter the hospitals/clinics they’re patients. Do they believe in the Hippocratic Oath in the place you’re talking about?
This is not to denigrate the place you were speaking of because, God knows that as long as countries are governed by humans, countries all have their ways of twisting the knife so to speak. But when someone needs medical help, it takes a certain kind of viciousness to harm them more in their time of need.
I am so conflicted with interviews like this. Meghan seems like a nice person and the British media have been disgusting and racist. 100% true. She also seems like someone who is in the spotlight because she married someone famous for being born. Getting Married and Being Born into a certain family are not things I consider to be worth accomplishments. They do not increase your intelligence/value/whatever in my eyes.
And yet here she is, being interviewed alongside Gloria BADASS Steinem, as if their role in the world, their impact in the world, is in anyway equal.
I guess it’s nice that she is using her spotlight to shine a light on important issues. It’s less nice that she has such an enormous spotlight, based purely on who she married. So many amazing people are experts in these issues, doing on the ground work, but they’re not married to princes and don’t look like she looks, so they don’t get any attention.
The world makes me sad 🙁
Girl bye with this tired argument about Meghan. She been working for women’s issues since she was young. Just because you never heard of her doesn’t mean her voice is invalid. And you can make that argument about a lot of famous women. I never heard of Hilary Rodham or Michelle Obama either until they became first ladies. Are they invalidated too? You sound anti-woman to me.
@MsIam Their masks always come off when it comes to Meghan. Always. It’s fascinating. Because how are you invalidating a woman’s lifelong charity and advocacy work, instilled in her by her equally charitable activist mother, just because she married someone famous. Just because you’re new to HER doesn’t mean she’s new to THIS.
What you wrote up @Liz there was not just a dig at a famous woman you don’t like, it was erasure and blatant misogynoir.
And what a lot of you prince chasers tend to forget (which is your main beef with her, if we’re being honest) is that Meghan had a fanbase before she married your thwarted fantasy. An audience with whom she has influence. They want to hear from her.
@MsIam: The funny thing about the famous women you, and some others, have mentioned (Hillary C., Michelle O., Jill Biden, Eleanor R., etc.) is that they are all well-educated, well-read and well-rounded women in their own right. Women who have contributed to the world long before they met and married their husbands. Some have children, some don’t. Who gets to decide what woman can speak on issues affecting women?
You are full of such crap it’s hilarious. She’s been doing women’s issues long before she met Harry. She was working or the U.N. She worked as Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada and traveled to Rwanda for the Clean Water Campaign. She was also involved with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women as an Advocate.
You could say that about almost every First Lady including Jill Biden and Michelle Obama. It’s not because of who they married but what they did and stood for after getting the “spot light” from marrying higher profile men. Actually Meghan earned her own spotlight and platform as an actress and activist and had a bigger platform than most First Ladies before marriage.
This narrative is so tired. So celebrities like Pink can speak up about this because she somehow “earned” her celebrity and ordinary Joes like you and me can talk about it on forums or our social media with an audience of hundreds. But Meghan can’t say anything because she’s somehow not worthy of the enormous platform she has? The gross implication is she should be quiet and “know her place.” You’re silencing women.
Sigh.
Of course she is getting so much attention and interviews like this in part because of she married. That’s just part of how the world works. She married someone famous so now she’s famous. Do you feel the same way about Kate? When she cowrites pieces with Dr. Biden, or appears at conferences with real Early Years experts?
But, to me, she’s not getting these interviews and being treated seriously bc of who she married, not at this point. Her marriage gave her an international platform and the reason she is given the attention she is at this point is because of what SHE has DONE with that platform. She’s being interviewed alongside Gloria Steinem bc Steinem respects Meghan for her work and who she is.
She’s teaming up with Gloria Steinem, the expert.
@LIZ
Frankly, YOU make ME sad. Who cares about when, where or how Meghan is in the spotlight. She is using it to highlight injustices when and where she sees them and feels she can make any kind of impact while giving voice to those who don’t have that spotlight.
I came upon CB a few months ago because I googled a question about why so many hated Meghan and Harry having not followed them that much. Wow, have my eyes been opened to so much more than that question!
What I have found is that Meghan is an intelligent, compassionate, giving, loving, and strong human being. I 💯 agree with the replies to you’re comment. Maybe if you took on some of her attributes and applied them to anything worthwhile instead of ripping on someone for who they married, you would not be so sad with the world.
As I read the article my thought was “My god, this woman is absolutely sharp as whip and now I know why she was and is still being attacked. Just by being herself, she shines a spotlight on the inadequacies and insecurities in the entire BRF and their sycophants.
She is side-by-side with Gloria Steinem. Gloria strikes me as a woman who would never befriend someone strictly for their star power or who they’re married to, she wouldn’t suffer fools like Khate who wouldn’t have anything to bring to the conversation. Meghan is using the star power that marrying Harry gave her in the most positive, articulate and compassionate way she can, because she’s had that positive, articulate and compassionate nature in her since she was born. Harry wasn’t attracted to her because she’s gorgeous, he was attracted to her because he saw her innate goodness, intelligence and flare for public service. To diminish her success by painting her in such a self-serving light is really sinking to a new low.
@Liz: 1) One suspects Steinem would know a poser if she saw one, so that’s an ignorant argument right there. 2) So should Meghan turn into useless Kate and do nothing with the knowledge she has and the platform she’s arguably earned? When exactly does she have your august permission to speak up? (Probably never, because folks like you always find some reason that says black women aren’t good enough. 🤬🤬)
@Liz, hmm not sure if you are being facetious or deliberately obtuse. As others have mentioned, Meghan’s been involved with this type of work long before she met Harry. If you’re basing it on who she’s married to then how do you explain her being given the spotlight to make a speech at the UN Women conference in March 2015? Are you saying a UN conference is a small platform or that she was given the opportunity to make that speech based on who she might start dating the following year and eventually marry?
Marrying into a certain family does not increase one’s intelligence and shouldn’t be an acclomplishment. Meghan being accepted to and graduating from Northwestern demonstrates her intelligence and is an accomplishment. NU is not an easy school to get into alone, much less graduate from. It has a reputation as a serious school for serious students. NU’s global ranking is #24.
Gloria Steinem doesn’t seem to have the same issues with Meghan that you do. Maybe you following Steinem’s lead would be a good idea.
https://www.eonline.com/news/1182011/gloria-steinem-welcomes-meghan-markle-home-in-rare-sit-down-conversation
I live in the U.S. and welcome her support. I think she is a beautiful and intelligent woman. No wonder the rf ran her off. They knew they could not compete. I also admire Ms. Steinem. She has fought for women for decades. Most people here really like Meghan. It is so easy to tell when people comment on websites like yahoo where they are from(Britain) because they are so negative. They don’t stand a chance though and are torn down immediately, because most people genuinely like H&M! I doubt the rf will comment due to some archaic rule from the 14th century! They are truly disconnected from this world. Again, we love H&M!
Being a Black woman and not rich I’m not hopeful about anything in this country. It’s cool she wants to speak up for her fellow women of color. The way they are willing to let Black women die at childbirth nothing is coming out of me. I would rather adopt a child not taking that risk in this country.
Once again, lifelong women’s rights activist Meghan Markle hits the nail on the head, and out of the park! Her elegant, articulate commitment to fairness and equality is a shining light. Huge Gloria Steinem fan, too. Loved the bit about the baton. Meghan may be holding it now, but not too tightly. She realizes that she has a voice today, and also that she is part of a lineage…which she has been since childhood—not only since marrying Harry. Being a royal surely amplified her voice, but she’s been using it all along. So proud of our girl! ✨
She’s a hero! Thank you Meghan!
A light in dark times.
Duchess Meghan stands in her truth hence she’s never afraid to speak her mind or give her opinion on public discourse. The vogue article was a great q&a, Gloria Steinem and Duchess Meghan gave honest and personal answers to the questions. Whether we like is or not, when it comes to women bodies the personal is political.
I’m not American and I don’t live in the USA, but my heart fell the moment I read the court decision on Roe v .Wade. The next action I took was to research abortion law in the country where I’m a resident. I wanted to see if the court as the power to do what the US supreme court did. Unfortunately, what I’ve come to realized is that I can’t sit out any election or bury my head in the sand because my rights and freedom can become political tools.
For me, Duchess Meghan clearly summarized what pro choice is all about with the following “It’s interesting that here you’re talking to two women: one who chose to give birth happily, and one who chose not to give birth happily. And we’re both prospering because we were able to make our own choices. Incredible.” #MeghanMarkle
Thank goodness for Meghan’s and Gloria Steinem’s words of hope and galvanism. Here in Canada we are feeling empathy and horror for what is happening, and yet we have to be on our guard too and fight every inch that the misogenists in the Conservative party try to take. Many, many conservative MPs are anti abortion here.
On Sunday my minister (Anglican) gave a blistering long sermon about the decision. I was so proud of her because many older, mostly white men and women in the congregation definitely disapproved of her words. Yet the seeds of this outrage have been planted up here long ago, and wait to flourish.
Listen, most African Americans’ DNA is 75% Afriican and 20-25% British and Northern European on average mixture. Meghan knows she is a black woman even if others don’t want to acknowledge it. Harry knows he’s married to a black woman, who he loves. When Meghan was being abused by the RF all those months, not being given the mental treatment she needed, for the public and private abuse she was having to take. Thedeath threats…thedeaththreats her husband still receives for being a race traitor. Calling Archie a monkey even before he was born. I know her blood pressure was running high for her at that point — like many of us black folk having to endure the many injustices of this life. Yes, Meghan knows she’s one of US.
It’s insane. Meghan is Black when some white people want to say she’s “straight outta Compton” but when she calls herself Black, those same white people clutch their pearls and insist she’s not Black _enough_.
They pulled the same shit with Obama — he’s both Far Too Black and Not Really Black At All. IIRC they asked him about the latter once, and he replied something along the lines of “well, when I try to get a cab in NYC, I’m pretty Black.”
God, that is such a brilliant response, Relly.
Meghan, ain’t thinking about the RF and their threats… She already said they can take all the Titles away they want… her most important title that no one can ever take away is her “Mom” Title.
This is just a continuation of Meghan’s earlier work. She is doing as she had always did, use her voice for justice in especially women’s rights.
What happening in the US is deeply personal, all of my siblings but one, and their extended families live there. My known family is three generations in as US citizens. The unknowns were there since the 1700s.
So I will be silent in my response out of respect for their wellbeing
Meghan has done her homework, and she can draw on her lived experience as a biracial woman. It’s refreshing to read what she says on these issues. I particularly love that she and Harry both identify as feminists. We need more unabashed feminism, especially intersectional feminism, at this horrible point in U.S. history. Gloria Steinem, of course, is an iconic badass. I appreciate them working together to lift women up off the mat to get us back in the ring.
Kate cannot compare with Meghan in terms of intelligence and substance. And this is what gets William’s goat. He knows he married a woman with nothing between her ears so much so that he refuses to look at her whenever she speaks as he’s embarrassed by what comes out of her mouth. The British media try to paper this over by highlighting her clothes, shoes, hair, jewelry, and charities and projects (that don’t seem to take off).
I think this is the difference between brothers Harry and William. Harry always has had taste for intelligent and working women: Chelsy, Cressida, and Meghan.
So I’m here taking another look at M’s work space in that header pic where she’d sitting on her day bed-looking couch, coffee table in front of her and with her laptop on her lap and mobile phone charging while she uses it; barefootted and dressed in a carefully-casual outfit. (<I just coined that phrase.)
And my eyes keep going back to that inviting day bed-looking couch…………I wonder if H was the one to take her pic……oh the things one can do on a day bed-looking couch when one works from home with one's husband and one needs to take a break……..lol
I can appreciate how she phrased her responses. So many non-Black feminists are making annoying grating comments that centers themselves while being dismissive of their non-sectionality and its disconcerting. So many profiles saying NOW they don’t want to celebrate the 4th or waving a fist or NOW thinking of kneeling is nauseating. Some even started comparing this to being slaves and the Underground Railroad. I like that Megan mentions ways to truly help. There is a network for Black Doulas and Midwives, please donate to those causes. The resources and trained staff already exist to help during this time. Being an ally is all of the things Megan suggested. My husband was equally mortified by the repeal on Friday. He was appalled something like this happened. I discussed how so many Black women suffer from health issues that rely on birth control to monitor. If my son was 13+ I would take him to get a vasectomy, if I had a daughter I would get her on long-term birth control, and stalk up on Plan B.
It has only taken a day for the DM to attack Meghan with an article stating she is facing a backlash for her comments, from whom you may ask? Why Republican lawmakers who seem to have little regard for the lives of children after they are born. These Republicans appear to forget that Meghan, as an American citizen, has the right to speak out on any subject she deems necessary. The DM repeats the oft story that Meghan wants to run for president, when has she ever said that?
The British media is being deliberatly idiotic and inflammatory, Meghan quite clearly has no interest in being President. She and Harry have wrapped their arms around the causes that mean something to them, personally. I don’t for one second think they plan on deviating from this life of theirs, for the rest of their lives.