Chris Pratt cried when people criticized his ‘healthy daughter’ comment

Since everyone loves to hate on Chris Pratt, I’ll start out with some positive stuff about him. His coworkers like him. He’s reportedly really professional and friendly. He manages to do his work without forcing everyone to talk about how he’s some grand artiste. He seems like a loving, hands-on father. All of that is fine and admirable. But Pratt is also criticized a lot, and sometimes it’s pretty justified. Like when he praised his wife Katherine for “giving me a healthy daughter”… when his son Jack, with Anna Faris, was born premie with lots of health complications. Like when he seems to be leaving a trail of MAGA breadcrumbs for people to find. Like when everyone around Pratt acts like people making fun of a rich white dude is some kind of huge cultural catastrophe. I bring all of this up because Pratt covers the latest issue of Men’s Health, and much of the piece is Chris trying to explain why people have the wrong idea about him. Some highlights:
He doesn’t understand why the internet comes after him: “You don’t ever wanna get caught complaining or anything. ’Cause I have so many blessings. I consider everything a blessing truly in my life.” But during a recent run, he tells me, he couldn’t shake this feeling: “Why are they coming after me?”
He thinks he’s criticized because he prosthelytizes in public: “Maybe it was hubris. For me to stand up on the stage and say the things that I said, I’m not sure I touched anybody… Religion has been oppressive as f–k for a long time. I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person. I think there’s a distinction between being religious—adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God—and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is. The evil that’s in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride.”
He never went to Hillsong: “I never went to Hillsong. I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.” Okay. Why not say that at the time? “I’m gonna, like, throw a church under the bus?” he replies, before reconsidering. “If it’s like the Westboro Baptist Church, that’s different.” No one’s suggesting that. But he could have, ya know, read up on Hillsong. Pratt tells me he attends Zoe Church, but I’m not sure the distinction will satisfy his critics. Zoe, also popular with celebrities like Justin and Hailey Bieber, was founded by pastor Chad Veach. He executive- produced a 2017 film that equated “sexual brokenness” with “same-sex attraction.” Pratt also mentions that he doesn’t go to Zoe exclusively. When it came time for Lyla to be baptized, he and his wife chose a norm-y Catholic church in Santa Monica where she worshipped as a kid.
The incident where he thanked Katherine for giving him a ‘healthy daughter’: “I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.’ And then I gave her some sh-t in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I’m so thankful for my wife—she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter.’ And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.’ And I’m like, That is f–ked up. My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone. It really f–king bothered me, dude. I cried about it. I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are—to the people close to me—a real burden.”
His dad was an a–hole: “I am a sensitive person. My dad knew that when I was a youngster, and it kind of made him dislike me. Or not dislike me but act like he disliked me—’cause he probably grew up in a world where a guy like that could get eaten alive. And so he wanted to put calluses on me. Early on, I developed humor as a self-defense mechanism—I developed Andy, really. Andy on Parks and Rec was my clown that I had honed my entire life, a guy who is affable, who’s an intelligent person playing a dumb person.”
Re: the “healthy daughter” conversation was not “Chris Pratt is cringeworthy.” The conversation was about how everyone felt bad for Anna Faris, and that Pratt was an a–hole for making it sound like Lyla was his “healthy child” and Jack wasn’t (he didn’t even mention Jack in the post). Pratt is trying to say that it’s our fault for interpreting his words that way, and how dare the internet people print his words or talk about what Pratt actually wrote. Maybe Pratt never meant “healthy daughter” as a comparison to Jack, but it’s not our fault that Pratt came across as really callous to his ex-wife and his son.
Cover & IG courtesy of Men’s Health.
Was it him that had an issue about not caring for his adopted dog/s when he was with Anna & they were found under questionable circumstances?
That is the story that always makes me wary and I connect that with him
I remember about their elderly cat – he gave it away via Twitter. it was gross. I have two elderly cats and I can’t even imagine just giving them away via social media(at their age, or any age)
The older my cat gets (14 next month) the more I talk to him about needing to live a lot longer. 20 is our goal. At least.
My boy was 18 two months ago. He looks amazing and I dragged him out of the plum tree yesterday, he was after birds. The vet said 21 easy, barring accidents. I wish both you and me so much luck.
They tried to give away a cat on twitter, and then a dog they had adopted from a rescue was found homeless, and then I believe given away to another family once found, which goes against the rescue’s policies.
We found our last cat on the street as a tiny kitten, barely had her eyes opened. We had the privilege of being her family til she passed at age 23yrs.
Giving her away to strangers or on social media would never have crossed my mind, for any reason in the world.
They said it was because their son had ‘developed allergies’ and that’s the way they dealt with it? Made me dislike him intensely.
You can tell an awful lot about people by the way they treat their animal friends.
Yes it was during the time he was with Anna
I think he never meant it that way, but he subconsciously meant it that way, and people felt it.
Nobody ever says something like that unless he or she thinks something of that sort.
Yeah I think you’re right. I go back and forth on it. I mean it’s a cliche but you’re just hoping for a healthy baby right? But given his circumstances not only with his son but the way his separation from Faris played out rightly or wrongly he came across as a bit douchey.
I remember when this story came out that he may have said what was in his subconscious without realizing what it meant about his feelings about his son. Maybe the story shouldn’t have been that he was callous to his ex-wife and son, but instead how those types of subconscious thoughts can happen and we have to aware of them and how they can come across when dealing with children. Because yeah….the original comment is going to be read by his son one day even without the Internet reaction so his son’s reaction should be foremost in Chris’ mind.
What a shock, aggrieved rich, white man.
No personal responsibility.
All the fault of others picking on him.
Over and over- he stands up and yells- yes, i am, in fact, the worst.
You better adore me- and if you don’t its because you’re an a**hole.
privileged white man tears are exhausting. they can’t take responsibility for anything and are so dramatic and hysterical.
He’s a fragile white male. And when he breaks, which he often does, he turns into tiny shards of glass that imbed into your skin and it becomes your fault for not being more gentle and careful of his fragile feelings. Ugh, it’s the worst.
He’s a bore. But I did read this post so joke’s on me!! Lol
He cried???? Oh wow, he actually does have a heart with feelings. Spare us Chris.
No, you are confusing HEART with EGO. He’s just a giant ego and must always be stroked otherwise look out!!!
Spare us Pratt! Lol
Now that GOTG is coming to an end and Jurrasic Park sort of bombed at the box office I think Chris is feeling a little mortal. May be trying to reimagine his public image so he can star in more movies that are not on Amazon Plus. Frankly, I would be down for GOTG to continue with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor as the leader. Chris Pratt just left a bad impression on me and that will be hard to get over even if I do watch a movie with him occasionally
It looks, from the photos and the “I created Andy” thing, like he’s trying to retreat back to the time/personality when people actually liked him- as the Andy on Parks and Rec guy. Forget all about his weird Zoolander style Hollywoodizing body transformation and preening leading man era, plus the attitude to match because the action star thing isn’t really happening for him anymore. (He doesn’t get decent action movies outside of those 2, it’s always some weird direct to Prime project.) But people liked the Andy shtick, he wants us all to remember that.
I’m glad you said that because from the photos above I thought he was trying to recreate Christ’s crucifixion and Jesus’ walk on water, but what do I know.
He also wants people to know that hey, he’s actually smart, that Andy character was just something he created. Throughout his life he played dumb but affable. But gosh folks, he’s really smart! He can handle things! (echoes of Fredo)
Debbie: I kind of see what you mean, especially with that Gothic style window behind him in that ‘crucifixion’ photo.
This interview feels so calculated and rebrand.
Also, the focus on “intent” is usually the first weapon used by Karen’s and wrong doers especially those that are white, so the conversation becomes an issues about the intent rather than the act of offense.
Don’t think Chris is feeling mortal .He posted this on Instagram about his new movie with a photo of himself with stretched out arms like he’s on a cross.
“It was an opportunity for me to play a character who takes vengeance against the people who took his family, because—as a man and a dad—I feel out of control around being able to protect my family when it comes to the press or Twitter or whatever.”
How has it bombed? Almost 800 million in three weeks isn’t a bomb
Uh-he’s the one who made the original comment about his wife giving him a healthy daughter. Pretty sure when his son gets older he’ll see that and interpret it himself-and not favorably.
I was thinking the same thing. It’s naive of him to think that if Jack reads that post when he’s older that he wouldn’t have thought of that exact comparison even without Twitter bringing attention to it. YOU put “healthy child” out there as something to be praised, Chris. Like, just think for a second! I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and assume it wasn’t a conscious slight against Anna/Jack. But I would think most parents of children with health issues would be extra sensitive to coded ableist language. For him to have seemingly not thought about that at all (and, by extension, the people in his life who would most notice cavalier praise of health) is pretty damning especially when he is trying to get out there how sensitive he is.
But Chris is the real victim, because people reacted with understandable disgust and made him cry.
Still the Worst Chris
Question for Christian CBers: why would a non religious person be a regular church goer? I was under the impression the church was to teach the religion more so than the god.
networking
“Question for Christian CBers: why would a non religious person be a regular church goer?”
For many reasons –
1. Tradition (your family always did, even though you personally don’t believe any of it)
2. You’re trying to impress someone who is religious/a believer
3. You are genuinely searching
4. Intellectual curiosity
Also, a decent church should not be just about “teaching religion”. It should be about discipling believers, reaching out to non-believers with love and compassion (and without judgement), and worshipping/following God.
What do you mean by “reach out to non-believers…”?
Because from the perspective of a non-Christian, we get proselytized to so damn often it’s offensive and exhausting, and our firm “No” is nearly always ignored.
So if you’re speaking about essentially trying to bring in more potential “believers,” please don’t. Just let us live in peace.
Persephone … “decent” is doing a LOT of work there!
@MrsBanjo not what I meant at all. I’m so sorry people (“Christians”) keep doing this, they are being thoughtless and frankly patronizing and condescending. What I meant by “reaching out” was caring for other people in your community/workplace/etc. in any way you can with the resources you have – time, money, etc.
I did not mean proselytizing at all. That’s a guaranteed way to antagonize people.
@Elizabeth – Lol I know, it’s doing a LOT of work , but I couldn’t think of a better word (still can’t) at the time.
Because this is an evangelical lie they developed specifically to combat the idea that US evangelicals are dangerously fundamentalist. They don’t call it religious but “spiritual” while meaning the exact same thing. They hope you’ll ask about it and then be able to tell you all about how they are not religious but have ” a relationship with God” which is obviously totally different and super not the same as being merely religious, don’t you know?!
Chris Pratt is doing PR for his church and trying to clean up the evangelical image at the same time so he can still be a box office draw to all the non-christians who might not want anything to do with his pro life butt.
There are (not incidentally) very strong anti-Semitic and anti-Catholic valences to that line of patter, too, and they’re quite intentional. They’re not just doing mindless rituals and following stupid human-made rules! You know, like Jews and Catholics do! This rebranding/othering is as old as the Protestant Reformations.
Garrity: Your comment does seem to explain these remarks from Chris, as quoted in the article. It’s those awful Jews and Catholics! So greedy and evil.
“Religion has been oppressive as f–k for a long time. I didn’t know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I’m not a religious person. I think there’s a distinction between being religious—adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God—and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is. The evil that’s in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride.”
It’s Evangelical Christian code, and he’s using it to talk out of both sides of his mouth. Because Evangelicals looooooove to say “It’s not a religion, it’s a RELATIONSHIP.” 🙄 So he’s hoping that non-Evangelicals will talk what he says literally (win for Pratt!) and he’s certain that Evangelicals will know exactly what he means (another win for Pratt!).
The internet is going to pick everything every celebrity does apart. It’s a fact and often times it’s excessive. But that doesn’t mean Pratt doesn’t have to reflect on any of the criticism he’s received recently or try to parse out if his own words and actions reflect the kind of sensitive soul he sees himself to be.
Right! He can’t ‘protect’ his family from Twitter? How about ignoring it? Don’t engage? And is whatshername, his new wife, incapable of thinking this through herself?
Whatever dude. You said it, and people rightfully said something in response because everyone knew what you meant. He’s exhausting.
He really is exhausting. So exhausting.
He is. He is a privileged rich white male movie star, and more than once has painted himself as the victim.
He went off once about how there isn’t enough representation of blue collar average Americans in Hollywood – people “like him”. Which is typically code for straight white male.
He made such a stink about the “worst Chris” thing, instead of either ignoring it, or having a sense of humor about it, or just saying “ouch, that hurts.”
And now this. Instead of just say “oh wow, I never meant it like that” and talking to his son about it, he’s crying about how people reacted and blaming others for commenting on it.
Honestly he’d be best served by keeping his private life more private, because he keeps doing and saying things that draw negative attention.
For someone who “isn’t religious” he sure uses the word “blessing” a lot. So is all the church talk performative? Or is he minimizing it because it’s not popular with with people he wants to like him? Pick a side, Pratt.
This is verrrrry common in evangelicism, and it’s definitely minimizing because of the negative views of religion (which he mentions in the excerpt). They’ll say things like “I’m not religious, I have a personal relationship with Jesus/god” and/or “I’m not Christian, I’m a follower of Jesus.” They leave out the part where they still go to church and follow all religious rules and customs.
Absolutely correct @CS.
Yeah but so what? He’s free to be religious. Kendrick Lamar is VERY religious and did you see his performance in Glastonbury? “God’s speed for women’s rights, they judge you they judged christ” while wearing a crown of thorns around his head? Now, I am NOT comparing this guy to Kendrick, whom I LOVE, I’m just saying. People are free to be religious and that doesn’t always tell the whole story either.
Since we live under wannabe Christian fundamentalist theocrats, no, it is not *simply* a matter of “people are free to be religious” right now in the US. And I don’t think it ever has been.
This Pratt guy is involved with anti-choice and homophobic groups. That’s politics, that’s not freedom of religion, that kills women and kills LGBTQ+ people. While Kendrick Lamar used some recognizable religious terms and iconography (doesn’t mean his personal views necessarily, in his art), his message was also primarily political, Kendrick is trying to save lives whereas Chris is a … well, a prat.
He also uses a lot of language, makes a comments which frame his relationship with KS as “she’s my adoring sweet wife who is less than me and is valuable as a human being because she adores me, has successfully grown my seed in her womb, washes my feet and yuk yuk ha ha sometimes even makes barely edible food. Women, amirite?”
Which is a very gross, regressive way of framing grown women, one shared by a hefty slice of xtian white nationalist evangelicals.
If he doesn’t actually think and feel that way about her, he’s repeatedly selected a really bizarre public persona to share in his married dude life posts.
That’s true Boston, and he’ll never be someone whose work I seek out. His being in something just isn’t a deal-breaker for me. And I personally don’t feel that someone being religious is a deal-breaker either.
@Alice, people of course can be religious. I just think it’s disingenuous to say that following a particular religion’s rules and customs is somehow NOT religious. This is nothing more than a way to avoid accountability for the harms done by religious people and in the name of religion, which he’s clearly aware of since he listed a number of those harms in the interview.
He still sucks.
Wow he really wants to be a victim
I really liked him at first when GOTGfirst came out and was a sleeper hit. Then as his profile increased he became more arrogant and full of himself. The Maga crumbs and the way he reportedly treated Anna Faris didn’t help that narrative. He went from being the affable, chubby guy into the funny leading man we were rooting for into some douchebag. Maybe he was always that because now he’s leaning into the “I’m the misunderstood, always had it tough” white guy. Go become the Christian Tom cruise with your stepford wife.
Oof this all still sounds so narcissistic. The “why me, why me”. It wasn’t about you Chris it was about the disrespect it showed Anna and Jack who did not deserve such a nasty remark seemingly pointed their way.
I agree it could’ve been a subconcious thing. And not in a negative, dig at Anna way. I’ve birthed two kids. Both healthy. I had gestational diabetes with the first. I remember the flood of relief when I didn’t have it with my 2nd. And it had nothing to do with how I felt about either child. It was relief that I wouldn’t have to go through it again, and carry the worry, the responsibility of all the extra things to keep a healthy pregnancy.
YOU had the illness. not your child.
that’s the difference.
his CHILD had health issues. his second did not. hence the blowback about the “healthy child” comment.
you can absolutely be thankful that one of your children doesn’t have the health issues that another one does, but that’s not how he phrased it. he thanked HIS WIFE for giving him a “healthy child”, which definitely had connotations of “since my first wife did NOT give me one”. a dig at both Faris and his kid.
he should have just said nothing and just ate his food.
He definitely did not mean it that way, and I thought that was way overblown at the time. i’m not a fan, he just doesn’t do it for me, what can I say. Though I actually like his comedic side, but not into “hot guy” side). Anyway, I get why people don’t like him, but he’s likely fairly harmless. My own personal standards about men i’ll watch in movies/tv have gotten way low. Like, oh, no rape accusations? Okay. Seriously. I’ll go see Tom Cruz films. he’s a good actor! He never did it for me “that way” either, but he’s good. No rape accusations, and I really don’t care about scientology. I’ll see Pratt IF i’m interested in the movie, or if it’s a more comic role, he actually shines in those.
I feel the same, he’s just kind of eh to me. I have only seen him in Parks and Rec, but I think comparatively he’s pretty harmless. There are others in Hollywood who are actively terrible people. The article was interesting and I believe that he didn’t mean to slight his son with the healthy daughter comment. 🤷🏾♀️
so, no rape accusations? good on you.
don’t care about $cientology? not so much. it’s a cult that abuses and enslaves its members, separates families, and stalks and harasses you if you try to leave.
but hey, “he’s a good actor”.
so are Jon Voight and Mel Gibson. you OK with them or no?
Oh, no MaGA. for me. in real life or reel life.
I don’t care about cult members, there’s too much suffering in the world people didn’t bring on themselves. i’m tired of hearing the crying about those dopes. MAGA’s are cult members too. Sounds like a them problem.
For me the answer is absolutely not. My husband goes to certain movies without me because I can’t get past my dislike and disgust for the leading man. Will it hurt Cruise, Mel Gibson, MAGA enthusiasts, etc.? Probably not, but I just can’t watch them.
Everyone keeps telling me how good Top Gun is, and I just don’t want to give Tom Cruise, and by extension Scientology, a penny of my money.
Ok. Maybe he can be given the benefit of the doubt for the healthy daughter comment.. we’re all thankful for healthy children right? But still, when people pointed out how it came across he could have addressed it in a much better way.
The man just isn’t likeable! I also really didn’t like his “find a person that looks at you like my wife looks at me” Instagram post. Just seems so ‘me me me’.
Agree wholeheartedly @Sasha. I have no issue believing he didn’t mean it the way it sounded because who hasn’t been there? However his reaction and what seemed to be his unwillingness to acknowledge that it could come across in a really crappy way was what rankled. Even now, I’m not getting the impression that he’s upset his son could see what he said and feel like it was a dig at him and his mom, what I’m seeing is he’s upset that his son will see people on the internet calling him out about it. Two very different things.
Yes. I honestly don’t think it was a dig at Anna or his son. But, some people took it that way and I think he could have responded better.
I don’t buy what he’s selling. I’ve always found him disingenuous.
I just want to take this post to say that Dominion was so bad, the only good parts were the parts with Grant, Sattler and Malcolm (I spent a lot of time thinking about how Laura Dern is Kaiser’s enemy, lol), even my boys thought it was awful. I mean it was so bad we got home and my husband and I watched the original Jurassic Park again just to cleanse our palates, lol.
I find him so obnoxious. Hasn’t he heard of the Streisand effect?
Yes, he sucks. “Beautiful daughter” would have been better. Shady and entitled af.
Doesn’t Roy Wood, Jr. do a bit on “The Daily Show” about CP Time? “The only show for the culture.”
I’m not sure Pratt though through these new name choices.
Also, he f-cks up and HE cries at the consequences? Yeah, you’re the victim, babe. Not.
When he and Katherine were first married and she burnt some pizza rolls she was making for Jack, the first thing he did was post it on Instagram and make fun of her. My first thought was, ‘You know you a Kennedy, Katherine. You don’t need or should want him’. Then the pics that followed were of her washing his feet and pic of her staring at him and him looking at the camera.
This is a pattern. It ain’t coming out of nowhere. I really don’t think it was the Worst Chris thing that bothered him. It was the suggestions of replacing him as Star Lord that need. That was when he knew he was nothing special and that is what hurt his ego. That is why he went to the Disney brass for help.
She was photographed washing his feet? Ugh. Have some pride, Kennedy woman.
The Kennedy and Schwarzenegger men are not exactly paragons of respectful treatment of women.
Does anyone else recall the Easter where he talked about erecting a cross in his backyard? Okay, you’re not religious, sure.
LOL yes I mentioned it in the other post about him today, glad I’m not the only one who remembers that!
I don’t care what people believe and how they express it, as long as they’re not hurting anyone else, but don’t tell me you aren’t religious after doing that!
Did Pratt just go with some twisted “A Boy Named Sue” backstory explanation of his FOO while once again saying tone deaf stuff?
I’m always amazed at peoples’ inability to recognize that when you put something out there, it gets commented on. Positively and negatively. He is a public figure, some would say “big star,” and he should know that what he says and does will be parsed. The poor me, why me crap is old and exhausting.
While I am pretty benign on social media, Friday’s decision pushed me to post about how Rowe v Wade is about more than abortion. (My sister died as a result of draconian abortion laws prohibiting proper womens’ health care). While it was a relatively un-aggressive post, you’d be surprised at some of the angry conservative responses. I’m a NOBODY and even I know that making statements and posts will garner attention, positive and negative. I certainly don’t view myself as a victim. (My sister, yes. But that’s another story).
This post is so much funnier now that it’s right above Cassidy Hutchinson testimony.
I think Chris Pratt is harmless and a lot of things he gets criticized for is overblown. Tearing apart someone’s religious or spiritual beliefs just because they voice being spiritual is odd. He’s not forcing his views on other people, saying his way is the only way, or saying hateful discriminatory things in the name of God/ the Lord. Instead, he mentions putting a cross in his yard for Easter (Christians do that for Easter) and going to church service (that’s a basic religious activity and we don’t know his personal reason for why he attends). Being derisive and nasty because he goes to church is counterproductive. Not everyone who goes to service is an evangelical extreme Christian. His co-workers have nice things to say and he seems like an affable guy. The “healthy baby” thing was a weird blow-up. It’s a cliche that gets thrown about when you have a baby. I do think because he’s a celebrity he should word things better. His announcement should have simply been about adding to their family. 🤷🏾♀️ I think it bothers him because he’s an obvious people pleaser and the idea that others dislike him for stumbles works his anxiety.
Cry more, bitch! He’s the one making the gross distinction. WORST CHRIS FOREVER.
I don’t feel bad for this guy because I am inclined to think a lot of celebs in Hollywood are self-entitled turds and completely removed from everyday life and people. Why should they be held up as examples for the rest of us to aspire to, what have they done to deserve it??? I see far more humanity and kindness at my local library. Wealth and privilege are responsibilities that very few famous people handle with skill and decency. If you live in a world of ‘yes’ all the time, how can you possibly navigate criticism with grace?
As for the ‘healthy kid’ kerfuffle, I am absolutely guilty of saying this too when I was pregnant with my kids. Of course you hope for healthy kids. But I think it’s only just now where I’m realizing that health is a spectrum and there isn’t just one version of health available to the lucky, i.e. no health conditions whatsoever. Health can look like a lot of different things to different people and it’s absolutely time to consider and change our language to reflect that.
*steps off soapbox*
Good d-ck has NEVER merited a washing of his feet. Never! Know your worth, Kennedy woman.
Yeah, you’re son is going to read it. He’s going to read that YOU said it.
The same Chris Pratt who went on a fast with his church based on the book of Daniel? The one who erected a giant cross in his backyard? Who quotes the Bible? Yeah, no way that dude is religious.
And he thinks the problem is he being religious. Talk about being tone deaf.
Sigh. I used to love him so much. Parks and Rec is my favorite sitcom of all time, I use it as an anti-depressant, of sorts. There are some episodes that make me laugh so hard I cry every single time I watch them.
Dude, all you had to do was recognize that everything everyone BUT YOU was saying about your “healthy daughter” comment was correct. You just had to be respectful of the fact that your then-wife gave birth to a very premature baby, and the shame of that likely follows her around, like it does for all of us who have failed at what society thinks is the definition of woman and mother. How many times has Anna cried because she feels like her body failed her? I can guarantee you it is far more than your one weepy session about your thoughtless comments that you brought on yourself.
You just had to say you were sorry, and actually mean it. Doubling down and making Jack’s future mental health the responsibility of those of us who were appalled is childish. Look at yourself in the mirror, and spend a concerted amount of time coming up with a better answer for Jack, when he inevitably asks about your comment in the future.
FFS, you had months, and this is what you came up with, Worst Chris?