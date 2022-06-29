“Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader were dating, but now they’ve split?” links

I didn’t remember/know that Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick were dating, and now they’ve broken up. Hm, very sad. [Pajiba]

Dame Deborah James passed away, and the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge expressed their sorrow in a statement. [Just Jared]

The last Dlisted Podcast for 2022?! [Dlisted]

Tessa Thompson’s interesting fashion tour. [LaineyGossip]

Bella Hadid’s bangs are out of control, honestly. [RCFA]

Mandy Moore canceled her tour due to her pregnancy. [Seriously OMG]

I love the movie Wimbledon, it’s such a great rom-com. [Go Fug Yourself]

More on Cassidy Hutchinson’s story about Donald Trump’s ketchup tantrum. [Gawker]

What does Garrick Merrifield do? [Starcasm]

Convicted fraudster Todd Chrisley is losing gigs. [Towleroad]

Hailey Bieber’s new lingerie campaign is here. [Egotastic]