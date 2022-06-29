“Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader were dating, but now they’ve split?” links

I didn’t remember/know that Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick were dating, and now they’ve broken up. Hm, very sad. [Pajiba]
Dame Deborah James passed away, and the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge expressed their sorrow in a statement. [Just Jared]
The last Dlisted Podcast for 2022?! [Dlisted]
Tessa Thompson’s interesting fashion tour. [LaineyGossip]
Bella Hadid’s bangs are out of control, honestly. [RCFA]
Mandy Moore canceled her tour due to her pregnancy. [Seriously OMG]
I love the movie Wimbledon, it’s such a great rom-com. [Go Fug Yourself]
More on Cassidy Hutchinson’s story about Donald Trump’s ketchup tantrum. [Gawker]
What does Garrick Merrifield do? [Starcasm]
Convicted fraudster Todd Chrisley is losing gigs. [Towleroad]
Hailey Bieber’s new lingerie campaign is here. [Egotastic]
Hader just seems…messy. That’s the second serious but relatively short relationship since his divorce. I wonder if he’s a one of those narcissistic love bombing types.
I’ve never heard a good thing about Anna so maybe it’s more about her. Or both of them are dicks.
Bill got a LOT of negative feedback when he started talking more about dating Anna, so…….
Really?? I’m intrigued. Why don’t people like her? I have always thought of her as a Jennifer Lawrence best friend type!
KT4
She’s often named as the actress that is rude to servers, very poor tipper while demanding, behind the back trash talker and snobby, entitled towards coworkers and extras.
Her reputation has never been kind.
Yeah I wonder about that too…
He seems like a funny guy who might be difficult to be around. And Anna Kendrick is one of my B*tch Eating Crackers.
They dated for almost 2 years. How is that short? He’s not doing anything concerning, he’s had 2 relationships that lasted more than 1 year each. Let’s not shame people for things in our heads.
@Tiffany:). I co-sign your comment 100% esp the part about “not shaming people for things in our heads”.
Seems as though Bill Hader is a serial monogamous and maybe messy in his relationships. He also has a type see his former wife. Same coloring, just taller than Rachel and Anna. I stand by what I shared about Cassidy Hutchinson. She’s a MAGA henchwoman and testified to save herself.
My goodness, yes he has a type! It took me a moment to remember…I was thinking we already had this story a little bit ago and was wondering why it was running again…then realized it was Rachel, not Anna for the previous story.
It’s so weird to see people with “types.”
I looked up Tom Hanks and his first wife looked like she was sisters with Rita!
Compared to the earlier footage Cassidy got herself a spray tan and a blowout. I’m glad she testified but was this an episode of LinkedInsurrection? Hey folks, I am available for jobs!
The only witnesses I really felt for were the Georgia election workers, Lady Ruby and her daughter. My heart goes out to them.
I only clicked on Hailey Beiber’s VS lingerie ad because it was described as “Icy” which was mildly interesting, but it’s just basic lace and nothing icy about it? 🤨 I does look itchy so maybe they just missed a few letters. I regret giving them a click.
hahahahahaha you stole the words right from my brain. Literally, I was like ‘ooh icy, that sounds interesting!’ How boring.
I clicked to see and yes! So ITCHY!!!
That girl is lovely, but she is no model. Terrible.
Did anyone ever see Bill & Anna actually together? Wondered if this was just a publicity stunt. I remember seeing a lot of articles about them & their ‘love’, but no actual pictures and only anonymous sources. Articles also said they were fiercely private (to explain the lack of public exposure), but I dunno, seemed like there was a planted element to it. Emmys are coming up and he’s expected to be nominated, so maybe the breakup is timely.
I read the news also broke after he was apparently asked if Anna would ever guest star on an episode of Barry and he said no. So maybe she aspired to a role in his show and when it didn’t happen, she ended it right there? Maybe? Who knows. The timing is suspect.
Wimbledon is such a good film!
OMG. I’ve been avidly following the Jan. 6 Committee news and read “Garrick Merrifield” as “Merrick Garland”. You can imagine my surprise when I clicked on the link and saw the shirtless guy poding in front of the pick up trucks! I need better reading comprehension skills!