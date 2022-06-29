“Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader were dating, but now they’ve split?” links
  • June 29, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I didn’t remember/know that Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick were dating, and now they’ve broken up. Hm, very sad. [Pajiba]
Dame Deborah James passed away, and the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge expressed their sorrow in a statement. [Just Jared]
The last Dlisted Podcast for 2022?! [Dlisted]
Tessa Thompson’s interesting fashion tour. [LaineyGossip]
Bella Hadid’s bangs are out of control, honestly. [RCFA]
Mandy Moore canceled her tour due to her pregnancy. [Seriously OMG]
I love the movie Wimbledon, it’s such a great rom-com. [Go Fug Yourself]
More on Cassidy Hutchinson’s story about Donald Trump’s ketchup tantrum. [Gawker]
What does Garrick Merrifield do? [Starcasm]
Convicted fraudster Todd Chrisley is losing gigs. [Towleroad]
Hailey Bieber’s new lingerie campaign is here. [Egotastic]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

20 Responses to ““Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader were dating, but now they’ve split?” links”

  1. Normades says:
    June 29, 2022 at 12:30 pm

    Hader just seems…messy. That’s the second serious but relatively short relationship since his divorce. I wonder if he’s a one of those narcissistic love bombing types.

    Reply
    • N0b0dy says:
      June 29, 2022 at 12:46 pm

      I’ve never heard a good thing about Anna so maybe it’s more about her. Or both of them are dicks.

      Reply
      • America Chavez says:
        June 29, 2022 at 1:00 pm

        Bill got a LOT of negative feedback when he started talking more about dating Anna, so…….

      • Kt4 says:
        June 29, 2022 at 2:45 pm

        Really?? I’m intrigued. Why don’t people like her? I have always thought of her as a Jennifer Lawrence best friend type!

      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        June 29, 2022 at 5:52 pm

        KT4
        She’s often named as the actress that is rude to servers, very poor tipper while demanding, behind the back trash talker and snobby, entitled towards coworkers and extras.
        Her reputation has never been kind.

    • candy says:
      June 29, 2022 at 1:34 pm

      Yeah I wonder about that too…

      Reply
    • minx says:
      June 29, 2022 at 3:48 pm

      He seems like a funny guy who might be difficult to be around. And Anna Kendrick is one of my B*tch Eating Crackers.

      Reply
    • Tiffany:) says:
      June 29, 2022 at 4:36 pm

      They dated for almost 2 years. How is that short? He’s not doing anything concerning, he’s had 2 relationships that lasted more than 1 year each. Let’s not shame people for things in our heads.

      Reply
      • GGRosey says:
        June 29, 2022 at 8:07 pm

        @Tiffany:). I co-sign your comment 100% esp the part about “not shaming people for things in our heads”.

  2. girl_ninja says:
    June 29, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    Seems as though Bill Hader is a serial monogamous and maybe messy in his relationships. He also has a type see his former wife. Same coloring, just taller than Rachel and Anna. I stand by what I shared about Cassidy Hutchinson. She’s a MAGA henchwoman and testified to save herself.

    Reply
    • Lila says:
      June 29, 2022 at 2:48 pm

      My goodness, yes he has a type! It took me a moment to remember…I was thinking we already had this story a little bit ago and was wondering why it was running again…then realized it was Rachel, not Anna for the previous story.

      Reply
      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        June 29, 2022 at 5:56 pm

        It’s so weird to see people with “types.”
        I looked up Tom Hanks and his first wife looked like she was sisters with Rita!

    • Truthiness says:
      June 29, 2022 at 7:27 pm

      Compared to the earlier footage Cassidy got herself a spray tan and a blowout. I’m glad she testified but was this an episode of LinkedInsurrection? Hey folks, I am available for jobs!

      The only witnesses I really felt for were the Georgia election workers, Lady Ruby and her daughter. My heart goes out to them.

      Reply
  3. Pinkosaurus says:
    June 29, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    I only clicked on Hailey Beiber’s VS lingerie ad because it was described as “Icy” which was mildly interesting, but it’s just basic lace and nothing icy about it? 🤨 I does look itchy so maybe they just missed a few letters. I regret giving them a click.

    Reply
    • IForget says:
      June 29, 2022 at 1:21 pm

      hahahahahaha you stole the words right from my brain. Literally, I was like ‘ooh icy, that sounds interesting!’ How boring.

      Reply
      • Wiglet Watcher says:
        June 29, 2022 at 6:01 pm

        I clicked to see and yes! So ITCHY!!!
        That girl is lovely, but she is no model. Terrible.

  4. PaulaStefanie says:
    June 29, 2022 at 2:55 pm

    Did anyone ever see Bill & Anna actually together? Wondered if this was just a publicity stunt. I remember seeing a lot of articles about them & their ‘love’, but no actual pictures and only anonymous sources. Articles also said they were fiercely private (to explain the lack of public exposure), but I dunno, seemed like there was a planted element to it. Emmys are coming up and he’s expected to be nominated, so maybe the breakup is timely.

    Reply
    • Melissa says:
      June 29, 2022 at 3:13 pm

      I read the news also broke after he was apparently asked if Anna would ever guest star on an episode of Barry and he said no. So maybe she aspired to a role in his show and when it didn’t happen, she ended it right there? Maybe? Who knows. The timing is suspect.

      Reply
  5. SK says:
    June 29, 2022 at 4:03 pm

    Wimbledon is such a good film!

    Reply
  6. Carrie B says:
    June 29, 2022 at 9:34 pm

    OMG. I’ve been avidly following the Jan. 6 Committee news and read “Garrick Merrifield” as “Merrick Garland”. You can imagine my surprise when I clicked on the link and saw the shirtless guy poding in front of the pick up trucks! I need better reading comprehension skills!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment