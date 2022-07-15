Noah Schnapp apologizes to Doja Cat for leaking her DMs

Last week, Doja Cat mired herself in controversy by publicly bashing 17-year-old Noah Schnapp for leaking DMs in which she asked him to hook her up with his costar. It was rude and immature of Noah to post her DMs, but it was even more rude and immature for 26-year-old Doja to make a huffy live video slamming a teenager. Going by her Twitter moves (strategic likes and name changes) Doja seems to have dug in her heels and it doesn’t appear she’s apologized. But apparently Noah has? On his TikTok, in response to some fan comments he noted that he apologized to Doja privately and they’re all good.
In a now-deleted TikTok, the teen star shared a screenshot of his conversation with Doja. But the following day, she put him on blast in a livestream with her fans.
She claimed that Noah’s actions were “degrading” and “exploitative” as she questioned his motives for sharing it.
“Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way,” Doja said. “I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”
“There’s just something very weird. It’s very degrading and exploitative behavior,” she went on. “And it’s embarrassing. It’s, like, super embarrassing.”
Doja then said that Noah’s behavior wasn’t “normal” as she admitted that she hadn’t told him not to share a screenshot of the chat because she didn’t expect that to be something he’d do. “You don’t expect people to do that because it’s not normal to do that,” she said. “It’s literally not cool and it’s not normal.”
“It feels like a weird power play thing,” Doja concluded.
While people sympathized with Doja for her messages being exposed without her consent, many felt that she was too harsh on Noah considering he is only a child.
But Doja appeared to double down on her stance on Twitter, where she liked a tweet in her support amid the backlash. “No one was mad at you for DMing him when he posted, they were all laughing!” the tweet read. “But the second you express your concern it’s, ‘Why was she DMing a 17-year-old?’ Like they need to be serious.”
Doja herself tweeted an apparent jibe at the critics, writing: “Y’all are so cringe and lame and nobody wants to hang w u that’s why y’all be on here unironically writing replies to shit that makes you mad.”
She also changed her username on the social media app to “im better than you.”
But Noah has now revealed that his and Doja’s run-in is water under the bridge, insisting that there are “no hard feelings” between them after he privately apologized for sharing the screenshot.
In fact, the actor went so far as to use one of Doja’s songs in his latest TikTok video, which simply showed him doing math equations via a filter in a car.
His followers couldn’t believe that he’d used “Kiss Me More” by Doja as the upload’s audio, with one commenting: “NOT YOU USING A DOJA SONG 😭 #icon”
Another wrote: “THE SONG NOAH ILY😂” And a third said: “LOLOL DOJA SONG.”
Upon seeing the reaction, Noah decided to set the record straight. He commented: “Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings ❤️❤️”
But while Noah and Doja may have been able to make amends, the incident has had long-term repercussions on their online profiles.
In fact, social media analytics company Social Blade revealed that Doja lost 200,000 followers on Instagram after she called Noah out. Meanwhile, Noah’s following has increased by 920,000 accounts.
Doja has not publicly reacted to Noah’s most recent TikTok, and Joe is still yet to acknowledge the entire thing.
So I’m not one of those Never Apologize people, but I definitely don’t think he needed to apologize here, especially after she made that video bashing him. It’s extremely lame to call a teenager names and she also ascribed nefarious intentions to what was actually just an obnoxious and immature action. I’m pretty sure he wasn’t trying to degrade or exploit or power play her. He was just acting like a dumb kid. And his behavior wasn’t abnormal either — people far older than him screenshot and share crap they shouldn’t all the time. But it definitely was embarrassing, I’ll give Doja that. But for her more so than him. She should apologize, but she probably won’t. I get why he did, even though he didn’t have to — it also has the bonus of making him look like the bigger person and come off better than her. He also gained 900K Instagram followers, she lost 200K, and there’s been nary a peep from Joe Quinn. Well played, Noah; poorly handled, Doja.
I don’t have any problem with her calling him out for being a little a$$hole but she didn’t need to go with the ad hominem attacks or keep it up. A simple, “hey kid, that’s not cool”‘ and a slight reprimand would have been sufficient. People excusing his behaviour because he’s ONLY 17 need to give their heads a shake. Seventeen seems as good a time as any to learn not to be a jerk. I’m pretty sure he learned a valuable lesson.
That argument would only work if it was between two teenagers. But one of them is an adult and there’s no reason why she should be DMing him in the first place, lol. I’m in my early 30’s and stopped chatting with teenagers once I left college (and even the ones I did weren’t 17).
This. Maybe it was immature for him to share it, but he’s 17. He *is* immature. She’s the adult. First, she should know better than to DM a kid asking to be hooked up with his co-worker. Second, an adult using a kid for hookups is gross.
@C, 100% AGREE!!
I guess 26 is a good age to learn that you shouldn’t use teenagers to facilitate your romantic/sex life.
Yes. The lesson is don’t communicate with assh*le entitled weirdo 26 year old women on the internet.
I agree. I’m not okay with people trying to give him a pass for being a “dumb kid.”
No, he’s 17 and he knew what he was doing. If the DMs he had shared had been from another 17 year old, we’d all be out here yelling about him being a sexist online bully. Because he was.
Whatever else Doja did, complaining and making him see that she would not tolerate that kind of inappropriate behavior was ultimately a good thing if it teaches him not to disrespect women again.
But, yeah, Doja, now let’s talk about you taking it too far.
Disrespect women what?
Doja, the 26-year-old woman with a boyfriend was trying to cheat on her boyfriend and attempting to get a 17 year old to facilitate it. Instead of simply having her agent get the details she contacted a minor then blasted him for spilling the beans. Reverse the genders and ask yourself it you would feel the same way about what Doja did
She sent dms to a child to have him facilitate a hookup for her and he’s sexist for calling her out?
Instead of using the comparison of if she was 17 and he did that to another 17 year-old, ask yourself how you’d feel if a 26 year-old man sent dms to a 17 year-old girl to facilitate hookups.
She’s the adult. He publicly called out HER atrocious behaviour. SHE’S in the wrong and it’s not sexist for him to call HER out for being inappropriate in the first place.
(inappropriate behavior)
Girl have two seats With that mess.
The only thing that was inappropriate behavior was a grown ass women sending a DM to 17 child to help her hookup/cheat with his grown ass co-star.
Like others said; she is the older one, and she should know better. It’s not sexiest from his side to call her out. Remember when Drake was texting Billy B.? That was wrong and this is wrong from Doja’s.
I only have to say that the more the cast of stranger things speak out the less I can enjoy the show. It shows they’ve matured in a different world like many celebs that became famous as children.
Doja is often problematic. No one should respond. That’s just good advice for anyone. Private messages are never private and never say anything or do anything you’re not comfortable coming to light.
There is really only one bad look here. FFS handle your business like a 26 year old woman should.
Her behavior has been immature from start to finish in this incident. She should be embarrassed.
She has a boyfriend and slid into a teens DMs to have him slide into someone else’s DMs. Then she called him everything under the sun. Apologize for what?
I said this before and I still think it: Noah told this grown-a$$ woman to go arrange her own hookups and leave him, a 17-year-old kid, out of it. She STILL wouldn’t stop. So he found a good way to get her to stop overstepping a boundary she shouldn’t have crossed in the first place. She was gross, and he had already said no once. Who keeps pestering a kid like that?
This. I don’t understand why he’s in the wrong in the first place. Women post the screenshots of men’s terrible dms to them on the regular with wide support. She dm’d a child to see if he would get her a hook up with a costar and he’s wrong to make that public? She’s a grown-ass adult who should be communicating with the other person herself.
There are no winners here. No one played this correctly.
Maybe an unpopular take but I think it’s good he posted the messages. They were out of order and may well have made him uncomfortable – they would have made me uncomfortable at 17, even if I wasn’t the person the sender was trying to hook up with. He’s a child and we shouldn’t be asking that he keeps DMs from an adult a secret because if he talks about them publicly he’ll ’embarrass’ her or something. It’s pretty weird how many people have been like ‘it was so rude of him’ when you probably wouldn’t say that if someone sent your 17-year-old child/nephew/student/whatever a message trying to get them to facilitate a hook-up between two adults!!
She could easily have sent a DM to an adult on the show, or better yet to Quinn directly. Her messages were not age appropriate, and we should remember that celebrity children are still children.
Agree 100 percent. If a man did this to a girl he would be labeled sleazy, and rightfully so.
Not an unpopular take.
Doja Cat rubs me the wrong way. I wanted to like her, but she strikes me as someone who is trying to come off as smart and tough, but who is in reality inappropriate and dumb.
A 26 Year-old adult contacted a 17 year-old to try to hookup with the teen’s almost 30 year-old co-worker.
What made her think that was okay? Because it’s Hollywood? Because men in Hollywood do it all the time, so it must be okay?
Babygirl has no judgement. She is talented, but she says and does dumb stuff. So many young women are in entertainment who are having fun, being independent, are making mistakes and taking ownership, but DC talks about and does things that call attention to unsavory parts of her personality.
Joe must be so embarrassed. She didn’t consider how this would make him feel, and that says a lot about her. When men do creepy stuff, I am just as grossed out.
I’ve been reading articles about how humble and grateful he is for the opportunity.
It was dumb of her and he should have cut contact on the spot. Neither should be defended. Neither made good choices.
Yeap, he’s better than her.
She was wrong to try to pull him into her love/sex life. She sucks and he didn’t have to apologize to her at all. If this was a man folks would be up in arms and her trying to put her bull-sh*t on him is just disgusting. If I was his mother I would be furious and would pay Miss Doja a visit.
EXACTLY. Why is this grown dirty looking woman privately messaging a child? A CHILD. About her sex life?!
If this were my child, the next chapter would have been me being arrested for beating her up, not my son’s apology.
Doja Cat is a creep. End of story.
Yeah odd. In this case he was the victim so it sets a bad tone for him to have to apologize. It says more about him and less about Doja. Apparently she lost over 100k followers from this mess. I hope she loses more.
“Degrading and exploitative”??? That’s a stretch. Like, and huge stretch.
My mom’s friend got my sister and I drunk IN HIGH SCHOOL. When we got back home and broke my sister’s bed our mom found out. We told her who gave us the liquor and the friend called and cursed us out!!! I still don’t understand the mental gymnastics she went through to make that situation our fault… anyhow, this story made me remember 30 years ago drama!!
I don’t really care about this but this guy is 17, not 12, not exactly clueless and based on the industry he’s in, he probably signs contracts, NDAs, has plenty of DMs he would never leak. Yeah she’s too old to be talking to him but he’s not exactly blameless either. He did something stupid, she called him out for it. Don’t think she’s wrong for that, but she should stick to over 21s for friends.
Would you say that if the situation were a 26 year-old man and a 17 year-old girl?
Didn’t I just say she should stick to more age appropriate friends? Unless she’s babysitting, no reason she should even know this guy.
He shouldn’t have leaked her DMs but I wouldn’t have apologized. He looks more mature than she does though and me. Doja Cat is filled with self hatred and crazy if what they say about her and those old posts are true. I feel kinda sorry for her, but she’s has a bad attitude so I don’t like her. Even if it is just chatting on social media he shouldn’t be associating with her. She’s a mess and that’s how they handle things when people embarrass them.
How is he associating with her? She DM a child she never meet before to help her hook ( help her cheat on her boyfriend) with another adult that she could have contacted herself.
Yeah I wouldn’t and don’t answer everyone on social media and I’m an adult. Duh. Yeah I think everyone gets that. How many times does it need to be said.