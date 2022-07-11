Doja Cat calls 17-year-old Noah Schnapp a ‘snake’ for posting her DMs

Doja Cat is a very peripheral celeb to me. I only really know about her in relation to other celebs and negative headlines I’ve read about her — like about racism, homophobia, and vape-related tonsil surgery. (And she has one of those permanently sneery faces that I don’t like. See also: Camila Cabello.) For someone who hasn’t been around that long, she’s had a lot of controversies in a short time. Her latest? Beefing with a teenager on social media when she’s literally 26.
Apparently, Doja has thought for a while that Joseph Quinn, a 29-year-old actor from Stranger Things, is hot. Recently, she DMed Joseph’s 17-year-old costar, Noah Schnapp, to ask if Joseph was single and to have him hit her up. Noah told her to message Joseph directly, then shared the convo with his TikTok followers, then deleted it. Doja took to TikTok Live to complain about Noah sharing the convo, likening it to “snake” and “weasel” behavior.
Rapper Doja Cat and “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp lit up TikTok this week after he exposed direct messages she sent him.
The “Kiss Me More” rapper, acknowledging Snapp’s youth, called out the actor for the “snake” and “weasel”-like move. Meanwhile, Doja Cat is also getting criticized for asking Schnapp, a minor, to connect her with his “fine” co-star Joseph Quinn.
The Grammy winner, 26, apparently reached out to Schnapp, 17, writing, “Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu [hit me up]?” and “Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?” And Schnapp, who laughed it off and told her to message Quinn directly, shared the exchange with his 26 million followers on TikTok. (Then he deleted it, but not before other users screenshoted parts of it.)
That peeved the “Woman” rapper and she called him out during a TikTok Live, saying that sharing the missives was “borderline snake” behavior.
“The Noah Schnapp thing. To be fair, this is like a kid. When you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s—. You say dumb s—. You f— f— up relationships with people,” she said, adding that Schnapp posting “a private conversation” made him “so unbelievably socially unaware and whack.”
“You know what I mean? That’s like borderline snake s—. That’s like weasel s—,” she said, adding that it felt like “a weird power play” and that she already talked to him about it.
The musician and avid TikTok jokester also took to Twitter early Friday morning and seemingly addressed the drama, tweeting: “y’all are so cringe and lame and nobody wants to hang w u that’s why y’all be on here unironically writing replies to s— that makes you mad.”
Several commenters on TikTok flooded her most recent video — which shows her “straight chilling… with no regrets” — to weigh in on the situation.
On TikTok user King Asante’s recap of the “messy” debacle, several commenters said Doja got excessively upset, shamed her and focused on Schnapp’s age. Others were keen to point out that it was a joke.
This is so dumb and lame from start to finish and I think most people agree on that. Maybe it was a little rude of Noah to share the convo, but like Doja herself admits: he’s a kid and kids do dumb stuff and make mistakes and social gaffes. But she’s 26, so what’s her excuse for her gaffes? I don’t think Doja’s some kind of perv for messaging Noah to begin with, but I do think it’s so lame and thirsty! Like, ask your publicist to call their publicist to set you up like a normal celeb instead of asking a random costar that you don’t even know to do so. It makes sense that she was upset that he blew up her spot like that, but she went about it the complete wrong way. If Doja just left it at “he’s a kid and kids do dumb stuff, but that was wack because it was supposed to be private” it would have been fine. But going after an actual teenager the way she did is a really bad look. Joseph Quinn (I had to look him up) is pretty basic/forgettable so I can’t really believe he’s at the center of this kerfuffle, but good luck getting with him now, Doja.
With SM the way it is now, do you think celebs still go thru their publicists or do they slide into each other’s DM’s themselves? I kinda suspect the latter, and I think this 17 yo kid was totally right when he basically told her – slide into his dm’s and leave me outta this.
Hummm yeah I agree I’ve heard enough stories about celebs hitting the DMs. But although I think she handled it very poorly (she’s known to have a short fuse) I also think he was rude as hell. Why would he share that? He has 26million followers, and the age excuse hmmm IDK I’ve always respected privacy and expected privacy from anyone. He could have just talked about it without naming her or something. But anyway, in this case, she lost the right to be upset just by how she reacted to it.
I assumed he thought it was such a bizarre convo he decided to share? I am not saying it is right, but in this age of celebs over-sharing everything maybe he just thought it was funny and didn’t even think she would react badly.
He’s 17, she’s 26. She should have known better and all the blame is on her.
Everyone is completely overreacting in this situation
Exactly. Has she done nothing, eventually people would call him a snake for her, IF they even heard about it. Did she actually want to blow it up?
Agreed. I do think some people are reaching a bit because we’re in a backlash moment 🙄. But it is incredibly tacky of her since he’s a minor. It also makes her look lame, and her immature reaction makes it all worse on her end.
Doja also has/had a boyfriend so she was trying to cheat on him as well? Secondly, Doja canceled on The Weeknd and his tour at the last minute because of her throat surgery but she has all this energy to trash a child on tik tok? Should she not be resting her voice so she can live up to her contractual obligations?
Doja is just embarrassing.
Maybe next time she should leave an actual kid out of her hookup attempts, and when said kid is mature enough to set a boundary by telling her to talk to a grown man directly, she should respect that boundary. She was just gross about this and regardless of the fact that he’s 17, if this was my kid, her publicist would be getting a very irate call from me telling them to tell their creepy client to stay out of teenagers’ DMs.
You nailed it. Noah told her to contact the other guy and gave her the link to his account. Why is she contacting a kid about a hook-up. It’s gross. I’d be furious if I were Noah’s mom.
Yup. You said it.
This is all very embarrassing but I think Noah was a bit unfair to share it with all his followers.
Yeah, I don’t get the celeb world or why she reached out to him instead of the dude she was interested in, but a 17 year old knows what they’re doing. It was a dbag move to publicize a private convo. Sounds like she reacted in embarrassment, which is legit. That convo was embarrassing. But does seem like Joseph Quinn has some free time on his hands these days.
Going through a teenager to get to another guy when you could have just DM’d the guy is shady as hell to me. To me it speaks to predator vibes. It just does is so sleazy and then trying to turn it on him and make it his issue is disgusting.
@girl-ninja, totally agree with you about her being shady as hell and predator vibes. And yes, she’s sleazy, nasty and bullying.
I completely agree. Her behavior is odd and predatory. I don’t think it’s predatory in a sexual orientation perspective but it is manipulative behavior for her own gain and inon like it one bit. Hen Drake (30) was befriending Millie Brown (15) through SM contact everyone called it what it is was odd, weird, predatory and unsavory. In my opinion, this is the same.
14 to 30 and 17 to 26 are really pretty different. and we know Drake is a groomer, and he was hitting up MBB directly. Doja wasn’t offering some kind of nebulous career help. it was stupid for sure. but I don’t see it as the same. dumb, yes, but not the same.
He’s just a kid who did something dumb (and probably learned a thing or two from this) but she’s a grown-ass idiot. I actually really like her music but her attitude bugs. That being said, I, too, quite fancy Joseph Quinn. He was great in ST.
He definitely has a certain something. But much cuter with short hair (that’s a wig).
Shockingly Noah acted like a kid! Doja Cat should be embarrassed trying to use a kid to get to a guy she’s interested in and by her reaction afterwards, too.
I think Noah was probably just so blown away at how random it was she reached out.
He never even shared a scene with Joseph all season. They’re probably not at all close. Why did she reach out to N of all people? I would be super confused too.
It was a step to far to post it online, but it was laughably random none the less.
Good god have some dignity for breakfast. Doja is acting so foolish. Joe Quinn needs to speedwalk away. It’s a bad look to rake a 17 yr old over the coals because you as the adult have made yrself look idiotic.
+1
Setting & holding boundaries is one of the most important things you can do for self care.
He’s done this, in a public way that ensures no other “celebrity” will try it on him again.
Well done, Noah.
Hadn’t thought of it that way, but yes! Good for him 👏🏻
EXCELLENT point.
I heard the main reason Doja is upset is bc she apparently has a boyfriend and this has upset the apple cart!
Either way, yes, not a good look for her. And her video calling him out with all those filters glitching in and out was ripe for parody.
She had absolutely no business messaging a 17 year old
This.
This exactly, and like another poster said if Noah was my son I’d be very angry. It’s just odd she DM’d him about it and not directly to the person she wanted to hook up with. I find it predatory as well.
I feel bad for the Stranger Things kid actors. They got a lot of attention very fast and it seemed like other famous people who were adults were given too much access. Drake was messaging Millie when she was 14, some actress made a creepy comment about waiting for Finn to turn 18 and Doja Cat has apparently been DMing Noah for awhile.
Or maybe don’t reach out to actual minors to arrange a hook-up? Just gross!
Does she not know how the brain of a 17 year old boy works? Why is she even dm’ing him? Was there no other way to reach out to the guy she liked? Also, she seems thirsty.
She really wants to be the next Azealia Banks huh. I can understand her being upset, but the tantrum and doubling down is so ridiculous. Like others have said, Noah didn’t even appear on scene with Joseph nor have I seem them doing press together so weird choice to single him out. We slammed Drake for the same thing when it was revealed he was DMing Millie Bobby Brown. Leave kids alone ffs.
Just some context: perhaps Schnapp was the only “mutual” Doja Cat had? The STRANGER THINGS kids have talked before about how privacy is important to them. As the mother of a 17-year-old, if my son put ANYONE on blast for asking a private question, I would be horrified. When this controversy first blew up, I thought she had slid into Schnapp’s DMs to hit **HIM** up. When I found out she was just trying to get Quinn’s information (likely trying to get him to follow her back so they could DM together), I couldn’t believe it. I know I’ll be in the minority, but Schnapp was the asshoIe here.
I agree JustVisiting. I don’t think Doja Cat was being a ****, I think she was doing him a favor. He’s 17, what he did isn’t cool. He should know that. I’m not saying Doja Cat had flawless motivation and methods, but that kid should understand how badly it’s taken in his world to do stuff like that. Why is he putting it on TikTok anyways? He broke the code and 17 is plenty old enough to understand that. Now he knows.
So it’s more important to you that your kid is polite regardless of the circumstances? This is exactly how predators manage to find victims. Doja, as an adult, has no business asking this minor to help her connect with his adult co-worker. I can’t even with you acting like this kid is at fault in any way, shape, or form because he breached her “privacy”. I have a 15-yr old and I taught her early on that no adult should need to ask for her help with anything, especially if they want to keep it secret, and that she should redirect them to another adult if they attempt to do so.
WORD. This “kid” had enough maturity to set a boundary and say no, please just contact the 29-year-old man directly. She continued to disrespect that boundary, set by a KID, so yeah, he blasted her for it and good for him. Just because he’s a child doesn’t mean he has to tolerate sleazy behavior.
That is SUCH a good thing to teach your kid. I’m going to make sure I tell my son that when he’s old enough to understand.
What he did isn’t cook but she is an adult.. he is 17. She had no business dm’ing a kid about helping her with a hookup. It’s gross. Be an adult and message the guy yourself. Don’t try to use a kid.
Funny. If a grown ass woman who doesn’t know my child slid into his DMs to get hooked up with another adult – one she could’ve contacted directly, I’d think she was a creep and possibly a groomer with a bad cover story.
Doja has been problematic. This is just more of the same for her.
I’m basis because I’m already believe Doja is a clown 🤡. She has made colorist comments about dark skinnned people in the past and keke with white men making fun of Black ppl so I’m not a fan but this is just odd. Its one thing to slide into a teenagers DMs to ask for their help in hooking up with a crush, but to then double down and use your SM influence to “bully” that teenager for being a teenager is shifty. She’s also out here lying. She stated she couldn’t reach the guy she really wanted but his SM account is his name.
She as the 26 year old is wrong to be namecalling and making a 17-year-old the villain *in this situation* for sure. People are voicing concerns about her raking a 17-year-old male being raked over the coals online, made the villain, and being bullied…That’s a good concern to have. But hopefully it translates to more concern when teenage girls are getting called every name in the book, having violence wished on them, having false rumors spread about them, and being blamed for the existence of rapists as well. That includes how we react when women talk about havung experienced things like that while growing up-not trying to find ways to make it their fault or to shame them for discussing it on social media and in interviews.
If a 26 year old messaged my teenager about hooking up with my teen’s adult coworker, I would completely freak out. How gross and inappropriate! Honestly, good for Noah for acting his age.
Once again gen z showing that they dgaf and will publicly shame you.
She blew her chance with the Quinn guy. She should have just stfu.
” Joseph Quinn (I had to look him up) is pretty basic/forgettable so I can’t really believe he’s at the center of this kerfuffle, but good luck getting with him now, Doja.”
Hey now, leave our beloved Eddie Munson out of this. But you’re right, Quinn probably has zero interest after seeing her true colors.
Sooo dumb. Also I love Joseph Quinn
Weren’t the Stranger Things kids rightfully protesting against their sexualization a few seasons ago? Noah should not be asked to play the pawn in a grown woman’s attempt to get a hookup. It was right to put her on blast.
Why didn’t she just message Quinn directly? She wanted HIM to message her first. Why? What year is it? Noah replied how one should. He told her to message Quinn herself. Should he have posted the convo online for everyone to see? No. Should she have made a video calling a kid a snake? No. Both wrong…but one is a grown ass adult.
Because she couldnt find his social medias. Noah gave her his username after she said she couldnt find it.
Just read this. Doja was wrong. Maybe she met Noah at some point. I don’t know, but while you’re teaching your children boundaries teach them to be polite to everyone. Adult or child. Those are some odd comments. I wouldn’t have done that at any age. He was rude. He should have just told her to message him herself. She was incredibly rude and childish. By the time she finished I was OKAY. She should have just left it. I don’t get the grooming comments that’s wrong. The guy was twenty-nine. She didn’t hit on Noah. That’s plain wrong and again rude. She wasn’t grooming. She won’t be getting this guy he’s going to think she’s crazy.
She also said she couldn’t find a DM to slide into …..that’s why I think he shared it, that’s so ridiculous. It’s not like Quinn is some hard to find account. He said to slide in Quinn’s DMs and she said she couldn’t, he sent her the link and posted the chat. Why? Because that was a really dumb, lazy exchange on her part. Let’s also remember how she had previously posted “Joseph Quinn is fine as $hit”. So this is absolutely ridiculous. In fact, I can absolutely see how Noah was like “This grown ass adult, who openly posted how they think this other grown ass adult I work with is “fine as $hit”, and then when I tell them to slide in the very easy to locate DMs they say that can’t find the account…this is the dumbest thing I have ever seen” and being a 17 year old decided to take this very dumb exchange and put it out there because that’s what 17 year olds do. They post facepalm moments. But for her to turn around like this was some confidential thing? Stop it. She already posted up about it and sought out a 17 year old she had no previous relationship with when there were plenty of other adults she could have asked. This is so so strange on her part, full stop.