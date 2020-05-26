Doja Cat apologizes for old racist chat-room conversations & racist music

I have a question for all of the ‘90s girls in the comments: when you first heard Doja Cat’s “Say So,” did anyone else think of The Cardigans’ “Lovefool”? Similar beat, similar disco-lite vibe and I swear to God, Doja Cat’s voice sounds remarkably similar to The Cardigans’ lead singer Nina Persson (sidenote: I looked this up and I’m not the only one who thinks this). Anyway, this is just a reminder that for most of us not paying attention to the minutiae of pop music, Doja Cat only really became a big pop culture thing recently, over the past year, really. Of course she’s been around the music industry for a lot longer (she’s 24) and of course like so many 20-somethings, she grew up on the internet. Which means that the whole “nothing is ever really deleted” thing has happened to Doja Cat.

Several days ago, people began posting a years-old video of a chat Doja Cat had with about a dozen people. Some of the people might have been known white supremacists, and you can hear Doja making racist remarks, and there’s anecdotal evidence that she was quite chummy with known Red Pill dudes or something. It’s complicated, but I believe that she did some or all of what she’s being accused of:

So “Doja Cat is cancelled” was trending on social media throughout the Memorial Day holiday. On Sunday, Doja Cat made a statement and an apology:

“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter,” she began. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to anyone I offended.” “I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.” Doja went on to explain an old song that recently resurfaced called “Dindu Nuffin,” a title that The Source writes is in reference to “a stylized pronunciation of ‘didn’t do nothing,’” and a “phrase people in the Alt-Right spaces of the internet use to describe black victims of police brutality.” She explained that the song was in “no way” tied to anything outside of her “personal experience,” and that it was written in response to “people who often used that term to hurt me.” According to Doja, her intention was to “flip” the term’s meaning, but admits that it was a “bad decision” to use it in her music. “I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously,” she added. “I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character and I’m determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank you.”

I don’t really have anything to add – I really don’t know much about Doja Cat beyond this controversy, although from what I gather, she also got in trouble (internet trouble) for using homophobic slurs. Has she been problematic this whole time? Or was this all just some innocent mistake? F–k if I know.