Doja Cat apologizes for old racist chat-room conversations & racist music

I have a question for all of the ‘90s girls in the comments: when you first heard Doja Cat’s “Say So,” did anyone else think of The Cardigans’ “Lovefool”? Similar beat, similar disco-lite vibe and I swear to God, Doja Cat’s voice sounds remarkably similar to The Cardigans’ lead singer Nina Persson (sidenote: I looked this up and I’m not the only one who thinks this). Anyway, this is just a reminder that for most of us not paying attention to the minutiae of pop music, Doja Cat only really became a big pop culture thing recently, over the past year, really. Of course she’s been around the music industry for a lot longer (she’s 24) and of course like so many 20-somethings, she grew up on the internet. Which means that the whole “nothing is ever really deleted” thing has happened to Doja Cat.
Several days ago, people began posting a years-old video of a chat Doja Cat had with about a dozen people. Some of the people might have been known white supremacists, and you can hear Doja making racist remarks, and there’s anecdotal evidence that she was quite chummy with known Red Pill dudes or something. It’s complicated, but I believe that she did some or all of what she’s being accused of:
So “Doja Cat is cancelled” was trending on social media throughout the Memorial Day holiday. On Sunday, Doja Cat made a statement and an apology:
“I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter,” she began. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to anyone I offended.”
“I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”
Doja went on to explain an old song that recently resurfaced called “Dindu Nuffin,” a title that The Source writes is in reference to “a stylized pronunciation of ‘didn’t do nothing,’” and a “phrase people in the Alt-Right spaces of the internet use to describe black victims of police brutality.” She explained that the song was in “no way” tied to anything outside of her “personal experience,” and that it was written in response to “people who often used that term to hurt me.” According to Doja, her intention was to “flip” the term’s meaning, but admits that it was a “bad decision” to use it in her music.
“I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously,” she added. “I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character and I’m determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank you.”
I don’t really have anything to add – I really don’t know much about Doja Cat beyond this controversy, although from what I gather, she also got in trouble (internet trouble) for using homophobic slurs. Has she been problematic this whole time? Or was this all just some innocent mistake? F–k if I know.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
What a pathetic woman.
She seems to have a big issue with self-hate. And I don’t buy her excuse about the dindu song. She was just trying to please her racist alt right buddies.
Who?
Exactly
This wasn’t years ago behavior. She was on those livechats as recent as may 6th AFTER she had the number one song in the country.
She was there just LAST WEEK.
This is a bummer. My little sister is her age and has always had a way of finding music before it became popular, though she’d never call herself a hipster. She introduced me to Doja Cat awhile ago and I really liked her. I don’t think her apology was good enough.
Totally agree. I love her videos and her cute vibe. (she skates and surfs too – I’m a surfer so I love finding out when celebrities are too and this one took me by surprise). Anyhow – bummer. Majorly. Ugh.
Has she always been problematic? Well she has used the N word in these sick chat rooms,said she wished she wasnt black,complained about her 4c hair (that is fine she doesnt have to like it) and has dropped many F bombs.
LOL, of course, like CLOCKWORK she wants to claim being a black woman even though she just recently was very vehement about being half white when people were calling her black and going on about her hating her natural hair. Lol, at her saying she wasn’t involved in anything racist when they literally have her on video saying the hard R mere weeks ago with a bunch of racist incels.
Lol at her acting clueless about the dindu song.
I see why she’s such a weirdo considering her family is white and clearly racist and her black father abandoned her confirming a bunch of racist stereotypes, but this whole thing is a mess.
It’s funny that this whole thing blew up through lipstick alley though.
I was today years old when i found out about incel chat rooms.
I can take or leave Doja Cat at this point and if her Alt Right love ends her career then she has nobody to blame except her own self loathing. As for the song The Cardigans Lovefool, I have not heard that in a decade. I forgot the title but remembered the song
What could be innocent about this?
Wait, wasn’t she one of the WOC del Ray had no business critzising?
how horrible it must be to have that much hate for yourself that you hate everyone who looks like you………..
When it comes to racism, I’m kind of harsh. I know people can change. We all evolve and hopefully learn from mistakes, but if nasty racism is in your heart, I don’t think it’s ‘learned out’ if you get my meaning. We’re either kind or we’re not. We have love or we don’t. Social incremental steps towards inclusion is more of a group effort and a collective because nasty people seem to stay rooted (even if they say they don’t). I could be wrong. These are personal feelings about assholes I’ve encountered throughout the years. F*ck em then. F*ck em now.
I do not care because I do not cap for anti-black people period. She did more than some old videos. She legit laughs, jokes, with the oppressor using derogatory terms. She can kick rocks without socks.
There was a side-by-side comparison of the screenshot from tinychat and a photo Doja posted in a pink outfit wearing a big ass “DOJACAT” necklace that people think puts her on that website much, much more recently-it looks hard to refute (that necklace) but I suppose with photoshop anything is possible…
Also, Say So absolutely sounds like The Cardigans!