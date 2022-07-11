Carole Middleton ‘wants to welcome Ukrainian refugees’ into Middleton Manor

Carole and Michael Middleton live in a £4.7 million home in Bucklebury. For most of then-Kate Middleton’s courtship with Prince William, the Middletons lived in a smaller (but still nice) family home in Bucklebury. Then after Kate and William married, William took money out of his trust to help Carole and Mike purchase this larger “manor house” fit for a queen. I always call it Middleton Manor, I have no idea if the place actually has a name. Middleton Manor is supposed to be quite nice, one of the nicest homes in Bucklebury. It’s gotten a number of upgrades over the years, mostly security upgrades, and the Middletons apparently own commercial property in Bucklebury too, where Party Pieces is headquartered, and for a time, where James Middleton operated his clownish marshmallow operation, Boomf. We never did learn who owns the pot farm adjacent to Middleton Manor, by the way.

In any case, you get the idea. The Middletons are big fish in the small pond of Bucklebury, and Carole Middleton swans around like the lady of the manor. Now, five months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Carole wants people to know that she’s thinking about housing Ukrainian refugees in Middleton Manor. This story is so curious.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s parents want to welcome Ukrainian refugees into their Berkshire home, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Carole and Michael Middleton are understood to be examining plans to create an annexe at the manor house in the village of Bucklebury that they bought for £4.7 million a decade ago.

‘Bucklebury has housed a good number of refugees and Carole has been getting advice from villagers and seeking information about how the process has worked for others in the area,’ said a source. Neighbours who have already provided sanctuary include broadcaster Chris Tarrant and Tory politician Lord Benyon, a friend of the Middletons who recently held a fundraising event for refugees at his stately home.

The source added: ‘Carole talked about wanting refugees to feel they have their own space in her home and has been talking about the logistics of how it all works. There have been a few conversations about this, back and forth. Carole suggested she and some of those who are housing refugees should meet up, to get to know each other and because she wants to find a way to house refugees herself. She’s very philanthropic and wants to be known for her charitable nature as well as her business.’

It is thought one option under consideration is to convert a living room at seven-bedroom Bucklebury Manor into separate accommodation for a family fleeing Ukraine. There are, however, issues around security still to consider, given the regular visits to the property by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

‘Carole doesn’t have many outbuildings and Kate’s security stay in the main house when they come, so she’ll have to find a way to make it work that is safe,’ said one Bucklebury villager. ‘Carole is very popular here and she’s done wonders for the community and for the family farm. She’s a real tour de force.’

Mrs Middleton, 67, who founded the event supplies firm Party Pieces in 1987, is already involved with Bucklebury Farm Park, a petting zoo owned by her son-in-law James Matthews – daughter Pippa’s husband – which offers free entry to Ukrainian refugees.

The source added: ‘Carole is looking for other ways to support some of the refugees while she sorts out the logistics for accommodating them at her home. She has looked into hosting a fundraiser or a village social event for refugees which could take place at the farm.’

[From The Mail]

If Carole and Mike are able to help, good for them. The stories of people welcoming refugees into their homes are so heartwarming. But I have to say that this particular story strikes me as somewhat odd. One, we’re five months into the Ukrainian crisis. While people still need help and obviously it’s important to keep news about Ukraine circulating, it does feel like Carole is coming to this kind of late? Almost like she’s bandwagoning and clout-chasing? It also strikes me that this is almost a Kate-like promise to eventually be keen? Carole isn’t making firm plans to welcome refugees – she’s making plans to add some buildings to her manor estate with the cover story of “possibly welcoming refugees maybe.” Also: all of this Middleton news recently feels so sus. Why are all of the Middletons everywhere right now? Why is Carole trying to get credit for thinking about refugees? Curious.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

41 Responses to “Carole Middleton ‘wants to welcome Ukrainian refugees’ into Middleton Manor”

  1. Becks1 says:
    July 11, 2022 at 8:05 am

    It sounds to me like Carole wants to add some outbuildings to her estate and thinks that it will be easier to do so (maybe from a permit or zoning perspective) if she says its for the Ukrainian refugees. Wonder if the new outbuilding will be for Kate’s security so they don’t have to stay in the house if Kate starts staying there for longer stretches of time…..hmmm.

    Reply
  2. North of Boston says:
    July 11, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Hang on … the place is actually named Buckleberry? I always thought that was a joke name like Salt Island.

    I live in a place which along several other towns, my friends and I call The Blueburys I figured it was like that.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      July 11, 2022 at 9:07 am

      @North of Boston, 😂

      Also, this reads like it was written by CarolE herself. Her “PR” efforts are so transparent.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        July 11, 2022 at 9:22 am

        that was my thought @Lorelei. Carole is the “Bucklebury villager” lolol.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        July 11, 2022 at 10:02 am

        Yes @ Lorelei, it was written by that hag. CarolE’s fingerprints are all over this bit; ‘Carole is very popular here and she’s done wonders for the community and for the family farm. She’s a real tour de force.’

        I need a vomit bag to read this crap pumped out by CarolE. My gawd, she is the top 5 of the worst humans on Salt Island.

    • MonicaQ says:
      July 11, 2022 at 9:51 am

      Yo, I can’t believe it’s the real name either. I always think of the cartoon show when I read it.

      Reply
    • SnoodleDumpling says:
      July 11, 2022 at 9:12 pm

      If it was a joke name it would probably be ‘Buttonbury’.

      Reply
  3. Honey says:
    July 11, 2022 at 8:09 am

    If this idea does indeed come to fruition, I can’t throw shade on it.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 11, 2022 at 10:39 am

      It’s too little too late. It’s the Kate tactic, or Kate got it from her mom, talking about doing something rather than, you know, actually doing something. And expecting kudos for talking about doing something.

      Reply
  4. girl_ninja says:
    July 11, 2022 at 8:10 am

    It is curious. I hope it is for the good of the refugees in need and not for personal gain. That’s all.

    Reply
    • Cairidh says:
      July 11, 2022 at 2:56 pm

      It said she wants to be known for her charitable nature as well as her business……
      Genuinely charitable people do things for others because they want the person to be helped… not because they want to be seen as charitable. If it’s the latter, most people have the sense to try hide their motives, and pretend it’s because they care. That someone would directly say “she wants to be known as charitable” is weird.

      Reply
  5. equality says:
    July 11, 2022 at 8:12 am

    “She’s done wonders for the community and for the family farm”? In what way? What specifically has she done for the community? And how is she involved in her son-in-law’s business? Is she taking credit for his charitable acts too? This is exactly like the keen articles about Kate. She will get credit for thinking good thoughts but, in the end, it wasn’t doable because of security for Kate and the grandkids.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    July 11, 2022 at 8:12 am

    This story is just weird. Why does she have to leak to the press that she’s thinking of taking in Ukrainian refugees and why does she have to renovate her house to do it? Just give them two rooms. Carole is a real life Hyacinth Bucket.

    Reply
    • ABritGuest says:
      July 11, 2022 at 8:28 am

      Didn’t the express claim a few months ago that some of the British royal family were housing or thinking of housing Ukrainian refugees. Then we never heard anything more.

      Feels like from Boris Johnson to the royal family some seem to use the situation in Ukraine for PR.

      Bit weird that the article says Carole wants to be known for her philanthropy. I sort of wonder if Carole felt a bit of rivalry with Doria. It feels like after it came out that Doria had run a marathon for suicide prevention in 2019& had suggested Harry & Meghan volunteer with Project angel food back in April 2020 & there was article about Doria inspiring Meghan’s charity work that there seems to be more leaks like this about Carole’s charity work & volunteering.

      Reply
  7. Hannah says:
    July 11, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Ever so slightly off topic, has anyone else wondered about Pippa & James buying a £15 million house close to Bucklebury Manor — that’s got to burn Kate: when she moves into her little 4 bedroom cottage & baby sis is in a far nicer, bigger place than her. So are her parents. They have 7 bedrooms (I have no idea how many bathrooms). Even James & Alizee have recently bought a £1.5million farmhouse close to mummy and daddy in Berkshire. Middleton’s closing ranks?

    Reply
  8. Osty says:
    July 11, 2022 at 8:31 am

    Dear Kaiser you have a way with words and names. Love the adjectives you use as well..Let’s not forget the pic selections

    Reply
  9. Snuffles says:
    July 11, 2022 at 8:35 am

    Someone’s gotta work the pot farm.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      July 11, 2022 at 10:10 am

      I am certain that CarolE has a green thumb. Possibly Michael as well.

      This story is so ludicrous. As everyone has mentioned, the war started 5 months ago. CarolE should have gotten her sh!t together 5 months ago, not now.

      Reply
  10. Jay says:
    July 11, 2022 at 8:40 am

    Is it too cynical to think that Ma Middleton is looking for a royal handout to do a bit of remodelling?

    It sounds like she’s planning to move the security staff from the main house to another building, or build something entirely new for the royal security, which might be covered by the taxpayer, right? How often are Kate and her children staying there that their security detail is a permanent fixture? Hmmm.

    And all if these improvements are just a way for selfless Carole to make “improvements” to her house…for, uh, the refugees. Maybe. She’s certainly considering it.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      July 11, 2022 at 9:13 am

      @Jay, considering who we’re talking about, no, I definitely don’t think it’s too cynical. This woman always has ulterior (usually selfish) motives.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      July 11, 2022 at 9:24 am

      Sounds like the reno’s have already happened and the UK taxpayer has already footed the bill and this is pre-emptive PR to head off any stories about it.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        July 11, 2022 at 10:12 am

        Good catch @ DU!! That is probably what has happened already….

        This is just a cover. A lousy cover, but one still the same.

  11. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    July 11, 2022 at 8:47 am

    This feels very much like the stories we hear about William wanting to take a course so that he could help out with a mental health crisis phone line or that he wanted to go back to flying ambulance helicopters during the pandemic but as far as I’ve seen he’s done neither. I think that Carole is taking a page out of her SIL’s playbook but then darn, because of security issues she’s unable to actually take refugees into her home.

    Reply
  12. SarahCS says:
    July 11, 2022 at 9:19 am

    I’d love this to be true and we need to stay focussed on the need for homes for refugees but my take on this story is obvious PR is obvious. Don’t hurt yourself jumping on that bandwagon CarolE.

    Reply
  13. Blujfly says:
    July 11, 2022 at 9:20 am

    I poured cold water on Pippa’s masters for her personally tailored course developed specifically based on only things she liked and was interested in, but it was actually refreshing a Middleton only courted publicity when having finished something.

    Reply
  14. Sofia says:
    July 11, 2022 at 9:21 am

    Then… go do it lol. Don’t understand why this needs an announcement other than they want credit/publicity for doing so. And it’s not even a guarantee or whatever it’s a “she’s looking into it” so it may or may not even happen.

    Reply
  15. Moderatelywealthy says:
    July 11, 2022 at 9:35 am

    I have a feeling this detail- that William took money from his trust to give to the Middletons to buy a bigger house- is more relevant to explain what has been happening with them for years now.

    I think they were very happy when William came along and were prepared to make the most of it. It was a win win even if Kate had only managed to be his university girlfriend- which was what EVERYONE expected- but William proved to be even more dumb and desperate, so once Kate started having ” heirs”, they convinced him there was ” need” for a better house.

    I think William´s intentions were never to touch his trust. I think he asked Charles, was denied, got pissed, then touched his inheritance- which is the only money he truly has.

    I think now he looks back and see it was a mistake and is one in the long list of grievances he now has, so this whole spiel of housing ukrainian refugees seems to be a ploy for having William giving them more money to renovate…I suppose Kate is indeed spending more time there with the kids and is not happy about the ” cottage” she got, so this is them either trying to explain renovations or forcing William´s hand

    Reply
    • SIde Eye says:
      July 11, 2022 at 8:17 pm

      @Moderatelywealthy your theory makes a lot of sense to me. I had not considered money he spent from his inheritance may be part of his lengthy list of aggravations.

      Reply
  16. Missy says:
    July 11, 2022 at 9:38 am

    This strikes me as a cover story/excuse for adding a guest house to get…idk the zoning approval?? Neighbors on board?? I don’t know how all the works there but this is NOT about helping people.

    Reply
  17. Cinders says:
    July 11, 2022 at 9:47 am

    Hmm. I’ll believe it when I see it. They’ve already suggested that this may not be feasible “for security reasons”, so I guess that will be reason given when it doesn’t happen.
    The whole narrative is odd really. So she’s looking into doing a fundraiser at her house – meanwhile Lord Benyon has just gone ahead and done exactly that.
    And “She’s very philanthropic and wants to be known for her charitable nature as well as her business.” Where has this suddenly come from?
    There’s a big TV doc on Camilla this week (the non-critical kind) – maybe Carole feels she must compete?

    Reply
  18. Merricat says:
    July 11, 2022 at 10:11 am

    Carole always has her hand out. The Middletons are always grasping for something. I wonder if William will finally get tired of that.

    Reply
  19. Sunday says:
    July 11, 2022 at 11:30 am

    Does anyone remember when that totally random story about a Prince William affordable housing initiative came out a while back? It was a tactical SEO play to bury Prince William affair, which was trending at the time. This story gives me those same vibes, like they want to flood the zone with stories about the Middletons and Berkshire to bury all those speculative articles about Kate and William moving for some reason.

    Reply
  20. Truthiness says:
    July 11, 2022 at 2:37 pm

    When Kate comes to stay at Bucklebury, her security takes a room as they have 7 bedrooms. Funny how it doesn’t mention Will or his security. More credence to the “I’m taking the kids to my parents!” fighting and the separate lives they are living. Alas, the stories of Carole’s being “the second mum” to Will have gone away, now she has to give the Mail something else.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment