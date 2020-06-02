A cannabis factory was just discovered ‘nearby’ the Middletons’ Bucklebury home

For years now, we’ve questioned the Middleton family’s finances. Personally, I believe that Party Pieces was, at one time, a profitable business which would have ensured a comfortable middle-class life for Carole and Michael Middleton and their three children. Would Party Pieces’ profits really ensured expensive private educations of all three Middleton “kids” though? And would the Middletons be able to finance their kids’ extended adolescence well into adulthood, which included a large London apartment, Kate and Pippa never holding real jobs, extensive vacations and more? No. I don’t believe Party Pieces was *that* successful. So people have often wondered if Dodgy Gary Goldsmith (Carole’s brother) largely financed the Middleton family. That’s what I’ve always believed too. But here’s another theory: Party Pieces is a front for the Middletons’ cannabis operation.

A power cut led to police finding a huge cannabis factory near the sprawling Berkshire estate belonging Kate Middleton’s parents. Police officers were joined by a ‘fleet of lorries’ on Thursday after the illegal farm was discovered in a barn in Bucklebury. The Duchess of Cambridge’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton live in nearby Bucklebury Manor, a mansion with an 18-acre estate. Police following a power outage on Wednesday, which led to an investigation by the electricity board. When workers discovered the farm on Thursday morning, the police were called. Onlookers say six lorries joined police at the farm and began loading up with the contents inside the large green barn A witness said: ‘The police arrived after the electric board had been at the property all morning trying to work out why the electrics had blown. The electric board left and the police arrived shortly after, around mid afternoon.

[From The Daily Mail]

“…The illegal farm was discovered in a barn in Bucklebury. The Duchess of Cambridge’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton live in nearby Bucklebury Manor, a mansion with an 18-acre estate…” NEARBY! One might even say adjacent to Middleton Manor. Some place safe and close where they can regularly check in on their grow operation. Also, it’s worth noting that Middleton Manor is not where they’ve always lived – they used to have a smaller (but still comfortably-sized) home in Bucklebury. Soon after Kate and William’s marriage, he broke his trust to “help” the Middletons buy the manor and all that land. It will be very interesting to see who technically “owns” the property on which the pot factory sits.