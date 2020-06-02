Donald Trump ordered military to tear-gas kids in DC so he could get a photo-op

For hours yesterday afternoon, a large group of protesters were gathered close to the White House, in Lafayette Park. They were entirely peaceful, and most of them were just kids, mostly black teenagers. Then Donald Trump decided to give a speech at the White House about how he was going to order the United States military into American cities to end the peaceful protests. Someone – likely Stephen Miller – wanted a certain optic for that speech. So military police were sent out to violently move the peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park. The military used tear gas, flash-bangs, batons and shields to forcibly disperse a peaceful crowd of kids. Reporters covering Trump’s speech noted that they could hear the flash-bangs from the White House garden. Trump wanted that split screen on all of the news channels. He got it.
Of course, Trump had another reason for gassing kids and using military force on nonviolent protesters: he wanted the area cleared because he wanted a photo-op. After the kids were gassed and cleared from a public area BY THE UNITED STATES MILITARY, Trump waddled over to St. John’s Church, which had been damaged in some recent protests. Trump didn’t go into the church. No. He just stood outside of the church and held a Bible upside down so everyone would take his photo. The Episcopal bishop of Washington was not having any of it:
The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, was seething.
“I am outraged,” Budde said in a telephone interview a short time later, pausing between words to emphasize her anger as her voice slightly trembled. She said she had not been given any notice that Trump would be visiting the church and did not approve of the manner in which the area was secured for his appearance.
“I am the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington and was not given even a courtesy call, that they would be clearing [the area] with tear gas so they could use one of our churches as a prop,” Budde said. She excoriated the president for standing in front of the church — its windows boarded up with plywood — holding up a Bible, which Budde said “declares that God is love.”
“Everything he has said and done is to inflame violence,” Budde of the president. “We need moral leadership, and he’s done everything to divide us.”
This all happened as Democratic and Republican local and state leaders were all coming out to encourage Trump to STFU and not say or tweet anything about the protests or anything else. Which is where we are now – a president with zero moral authority, who orders the gassing of children so he can do a fascist photo-op at a church.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I call this dictatorship.
He’s holding that Bible upside-down AND backwards.
If that’s not the perfect metaphor of his entire presidency, I don’t know what is.
+10000000
Speechless.
He basically gassed the priests too. I didn’t get out of bed for 3 days after the election, I couldn’t stop shaking. So I knew winter was coming, but I have to admit, I really didn’t picture this. I think I pictured nuclear war more than anything. And a lot of racial violence, by which I mean, white people doing violent isht to non-white people. Which we did get. I didn’t think of the military invading our states, or gassing churches. Well, lack of imagination on my part.
The Reverend Rob Fisher was praying with the protesters and giving them water when the tear gas struck. He also gave interviews last night about how upset he was that his church and his name were used for this purpose.
This sick stunt, supposedly to show “respect” for a black man murdered by cops, showed only one person of color in Trump’s large entourage – a black female Secret Service officer, and only five women, which included that Secret Service officer, Kayleigh McEnany, and that snake Ivanka, whose idea this very likely was.
We are all in danger.
Tyranny
My heart weeps for what is happening now and what has happened. Instead of leading and trying to heal the wounds that have gone untreated for so long, he adds insult to injury and fuels the pain that must be healed. And if That picture, of him holding the Bible upside down AND backwards, I don’t know what is.
Do you think we all have a responsibility to march now? Those of us who can, I mean, of course. I really don’t know what will work, but it’s starting to feel imperative to be on the streets to save Democracy.
When I saw that photo of him it stopped me in my tracks. Very little surprises me any more with Trump but this was totally shocking to me. The audacity, the lack of respect, the over the top, blatant use of the church and bible as a prop… seriously I am astounded.
Maybe I am overreacting, but I swear this is one of the most surprisingly horrible things he has done. Like its so ridiculous and so pandering that I just cant believe it. It truly feels like he’s testing us to see how far he can go and what he can make his supporters believe.
I’m really beginning to hope it ends badly for Drumpf, carted away and removed to a psychiatric hospital. Pleased the minister made a statement. Episcopal churches are socially active within communities. Sheriff Chris Swanson, MI, is making headlines because of his thoughtful interaction with protestors.
Curfew in DC is at 7. Idiot went out for this stunt at 636 instead of waiting 24 minutes so that he could flex and prove a point. It’s disgusting. The way his supporters are like-well a church is public property the bishop can’t complain is disgusting.
Never mind the fact that he held that bible backwards and upside down. This was all about everyone mocking him for the bunker all weekend.
We voted in Indiana today, my husband and I were at the polls at 0600…November cannot come soon enough. Over it. Over this. Over him. It’s heartbreaking. Frustrating. Exhausting. You cannot be middle of the road about politics right now…you’re either for this f#$Ker or against and if you’re for him, get the f#$k away from me.