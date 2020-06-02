The Cambridges think Meghan’s friend’s sister-in-law is behind the Tatler debacle, lol

Tatler’s “Catherine the Great” story is the funniest gossip we’ve had in months. I’m genuinely thankful and grateful for the gossip escapism and wow, we really needed this. To recap, Anna Pasternak’s Tatler cover story was full of shady sh-t about both the Duke and Duchess of Karens/Cambridge. Some of the gossip was so obviously part of Kensington Palace’s design, it was stuff that was allegedly “pro-Kate” and it just landed wrong. The other stuff was not pro-Kate at all, and I still believe that it should be read as the Revenge of the Turnips. The aristocratic set in Norfolk, the Turnip Toffs, used this moment to “put Kate in her place.” I feel like Rose Hanbury especially might have left her fingerprints on some of those quotes. But instead of correctly assigning blame – the call is coming from inside Houghton Hall – the Cambridges are just doing what they always do, which is “blame Meghan.” Meghan is sitting in LA, minding her f–king business, but she’s also living rent free in Bill and Cathy’s heads:

Claims that Kate feels “trapped and exhausted” in the Royal Family were written by a journalist with close links to Meghan, it was claimed. The Duchess of Cambridge is suing Tatler magazine over an article that Kensington Palace says is full of falsehoods and “inaccuracies”. Furious Kate is suing Tatler magazine over the piece by Anna Pasternak which Kensington Palace said was full of falsehoods and inaccuracies. Sources say Pasternak is friends with ex-Tatler journalist Vanessa Mulroney, the sister-in-law of Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney. There is no suggestion that Meghan briefed Pasternak herself. Last year five friends of Meghan famously briefed People Magazine last year about the hard time she was having in the Family. And Tatler insisted it was standing by its story. But a royal source said: “Pasternak’s article caused immense unnecessary pain for Kate and its central claim that she felt trapped and unhappy was wildly untrue. Pasternak is sticking to her story and saying her sources are good. She is very well connected in the US. She is friends with Vanessa Mulroney who used to work at Tatler and now lives in Canada. And Vanessa’s sister-in-law Jessica is Meghan’s best friend. It’s intriguing.”

HAhahahahAHAHAHAHAHhAhahaha. I can’t. This is so stupid. Think about this: for two years, Tatler was part of the smear campaign against the Duchess of Sussex, and Tatler was gleeful in reporting insulting nicknames for Meghan and claming she’s a “social climber,” all of which happened as soon as Richard Dennen became editor in chief. Dennen was good friends with Kate at St. Andrews. That’s it. That’s the connection. But no, the Cambridges argue, Tatler only did that piece because Anna Pasternak is friends with Meghan’s friend’s sister-in-law!! Again, the Tatler piece is full of NORFOLK TEA. This is all very reminiscent of William running to Richard Kay last year to insinuate that Meghan was behind the Rose Hanbury story too.

People are always trying to make the argument that the royals are playing three-dimensional chess with the press. There’s some kind of conspiracy that William and Kate are actively doing all of this sh-t around Tatler to A) distract from Prince Andrew or B) because they WANT people to talk about the piece. My strong belief is that William and Kate are idiots who don’t understand how the media works but think they’re communications experts. They are exactly as short-sighted, petty and terrible as they seem. Sometimes there’s no subtext, it’s just TEXT.