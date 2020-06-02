The Cambridges think Meghan’s friend’s sister-in-law is behind the Tatler debacle, lol

Tatler’s “Catherine the Great” story is the funniest gossip we’ve had in months. I’m genuinely thankful and grateful for the gossip escapism and wow, we really needed this. To recap, Anna Pasternak’s Tatler cover story was full of shady sh-t about both the Duke and Duchess of Karens/Cambridge. Some of the gossip was so obviously part of Kensington Palace’s design, it was stuff that was allegedly “pro-Kate” and it just landed wrong. The other stuff was not pro-Kate at all, and I still believe that it should be read as the Revenge of the Turnips. The aristocratic set in Norfolk, the Turnip Toffs, used this moment to “put Kate in her place.” I feel like Rose Hanbury especially might have left her fingerprints on some of those quotes. But instead of correctly assigning blame – the call is coming from inside Houghton Hall – the Cambridges are just doing what they always do, which is “blame Meghan.” Meghan is sitting in LA, minding her f–king business, but she’s also living rent free in Bill and Cathy’s heads:
Claims that Kate feels “trapped and exhausted” in the Royal Family were written by a journalist with close links to Meghan, it was claimed. The Duchess of Cambridge is suing Tatler magazine over an article that Kensington Palace says is full of falsehoods and “inaccuracies”.
Furious Kate is suing Tatler magazine over the piece by Anna Pasternak which Kensington Palace said was full of falsehoods and inaccuracies. Sources say Pasternak is friends with ex-Tatler journalist Vanessa Mulroney, the sister-in-law of Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney. There is no suggestion that Meghan briefed Pasternak herself.
Last year five friends of Meghan famously briefed People Magazine last year about the hard time she was having in the Family.
And Tatler insisted it was standing by its story.
But a royal source said: “Pasternak’s article caused immense unnecessary pain for Kate and its central claim that she felt trapped and unhappy was wildly untrue. Pasternak is sticking to her story and saying her sources are good. She is very well connected in the US. She is friends with Vanessa Mulroney who used to work at Tatler and now lives in Canada. And Vanessa’s sister-in-law Jessica is Meghan’s best friend. It’s intriguing.”
HAhahahahAHAHAHAHAHhAhahaha. I can’t. This is so stupid. Think about this: for two years, Tatler was part of the smear campaign against the Duchess of Sussex, and Tatler was gleeful in reporting insulting nicknames for Meghan and claming she’s a “social climber,” all of which happened as soon as Richard Dennen became editor in chief. Dennen was good friends with Kate at St. Andrews. That’s it. That’s the connection. But no, the Cambridges argue, Tatler only did that piece because Anna Pasternak is friends with Meghan’s friend’s sister-in-law!! Again, the Tatler piece is full of NORFOLK TEA. This is all very reminiscent of William running to Richard Kay last year to insinuate that Meghan was behind the Rose Hanbury story too.
People are always trying to make the argument that the royals are playing three-dimensional chess with the press. There’s some kind of conspiracy that William and Kate are actively doing all of this sh-t around Tatler to A) distract from Prince Andrew or B) because they WANT people to talk about the piece. My strong belief is that William and Kate are idiots who don’t understand how the media works but think they’re communications experts. They are exactly as short-sighted, petty and terrible as they seem. Sometimes there’s no subtext, it’s just TEXT.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.
Conveniently forgets that the editor of the magazine went on trips with the cambridges and went to school with them
also the audacity to suggest that Meghan should have helped Karen Middleton with this issue when Karen and Kevin didn’t do shit when she was getting attacked. the nerve.
Pasternak collaborated with James Hewitt, right? There is no way Harry and Meghan have anything to do with this.
But there is also a conspiracy theory that Meghan and Harry leaked about Canada to Dan Wooten to have an excuse to make their plans public. People who are desperate to minimize the abuse Meghan has faced actually accuse her of collaborating with the people who smear her. If they can make up insane theories insisting she doesn’t care, then they can justify that they don’t care and actually enjoyed what happened to her.
Wow to William running to the Sun to push the attention back on Meghan. Pathetic FFK.
“There is no suggestion that Meghan briefed Pasternak herself, we are just thinking that very loudly and writing about the possibility in our rag that is not fit for the budgie cages it will line tomorrow” Fixed it for you Dan Wooton!
You see I get no glee from this, because a number of people will believe that Meghan did this because they read she did in the paper, people don’t look beyond the headlines and will cape for Kensington Karen and plain ignore what Andrew, the Beast of Buckingham Palace, is at because they papers don’t write about his case.
The editor of Tatler was friends with Kate and William, the magazine has sources deep in the aristocratic set and Pasternak herself has been unpleasant about Meghan before…
But no, it’s much more likely that someone four degrees removed from Meghan who wrote negative articles about her before (all part of a long con to lull Kate into a false sense of security??) is suddenly fiercely fighting her corner.
The dumbassery knows no depths.
They got spoiled having good press the past few years while Meghan was being ripped to shreds. Now the press needs a new punching bag and W&K were not prepared for the tables to turn so fast.
I wasn’t prepared for it either, actually. I thought they’d get a longer grace period as long as they kept showing off the kids. Someone is pissed off with them.
Maybe because the Cambridges would not cooperate with Tatler on this story or provide a picture?
same here. I thought they would be treated with kid gloves until the Sussexes one year review.
but honestly, the funny thing is that this article isn’t THAT bad. It doesn’t really say anything new. It rehashes old gossip and old snark – Kate not working, Kate’s mom is a snob, etc – and its snarky and classist….but there’s nothing earth shattering in it.
If Kate/Kensington Palace cant handle THIS, what are they going to do when the criticism really gets going?
Or maybe that’s the goal – send a warning shot now that no criticism will be tolerated.
Honestly Kate is pathetic and suffers from special snowflake syndrome. Whenever Meghan’s friends was speaking to the press, it was always to the American press and they never mentioned the Cambridges. They only talk about Meghan and the behavior of the English tabloids. Then unlike Kate, Meghan lives her best life, she has a husband who loves her, a healthy child protected from the press, a mother who taught her to be independent and hardworking and very loyal friends. She has nothing to gain from attacking Kate because only people who have a miserable life and who are angry about that like Kate spend their life attacking others.
Exactly. Well said, line. They are desperately spinning…. out of control. I can just imagine Unable screeching “do something!!!!!” at Cain.
I know these people lack common sense but come on. Who has more power in getting things published in a magazine in 2020?
a) A woman who was a writer and left in the early 2000s
or
b) Tatler’s editor-in-chief in 2020 and is/was Kate’s friend at uni and who’s mother was, on at least one occasion, having lunch with her.
And even if Jessica and Meghan “plotted” this why didn’t they stop Tatler from calling Meghan “the biggest social climber” last year? Why didn’t they stop the snarky articles towards Meghan? They couldn’t do all that but managed to somehow get a sneaky article written against Kate where her friend (or at least acquaintance) is the editor-in-chief? Why didn’t he stop it?
God, these people give Meghan too much power.
I saw this conspiracy flying around Twitter – it was just based off some random comment on a Daily Mail article. Honestly, I think they wrote this whole article based off that one anonymous comment, which is bonkers.
Trust, the tabloids don’t still want to be covering this – they want to help Kate and William hide it, but they didn’t count on Tatler digging their heels in. But really, why should they give in? Print magazines need all the buzz they can get. To bury this story would be foolish.
The comment was also more than likely a bot because it’s exact wording was on twitter, tumblr and Instagram. The Sun wrote an article based on a bot comment so they can tie Meghan to it in some way.
A lot of people don’t like Kate or the Middletons. This is article is proof of that.
I don’t know why they want to help William and Kate so much? Is it the lawsuit or being called about for Straight Outta Compton? Look at the attention Tatler has gotten. Are they scared about a possible Leveson 2?
Why should Meghan care about Tattler article? She is enjoying her life. Just because her friend sister-in-law may had something to do not that Meghan was involved.
and Meghan and Harry-or just Harry- are supposed to come begging to return in one years time, right?
and Harry is fixing his relationship with William because he is the fragile one and misses his big bro, right?
and Meghan is still furious that she will not be Queen because she was too dumb to count Harry´s place in the line of succession, right?
and Meghan, who worked her whole life and had a career, was a social climber with an obsession with the RF, right?
Well, people often attribute to others traits and problems that are theirs, so…
Princess Karen is all upset so let’s blame the black lady! Quick, call up the tabloid cops to make up a story!!! Lol
I thank them for the hilarious entertainment during these times. And yes, sometimes there is no mental chess, maybe we are giving Wills and Kate too much credit. I also think the Artistos have their fingerprints on this. Maybe they were told the title of the piece and decided to put Katie in her place.
I think a lot of us almost want Meghan to do ONE petty thing at this point, which probably doesn’t help haha. I don’t for a second believe she was involved in any of this – why now? Why after all the sh-t she had to put up with would she bother getting involved directly OR indirectly now that she’s living far away from these bozos with her husband and beautiful baby.
At the end of the day – Meghan is a much better person than I would have been in a similar circumstance. I’d have wanted to burn the whole thing down to the ground. But she’s shown time and time again that she’s the bigger person, and so damn kind. I don’t think she would want someone to feel the kind of horrible feelings that she’s felt. She just seems like a genuinely good person, and the more I see that the more I love her. I liked her well enough before, but I’m kind of at the over the moon point.
LOL at “sources say Anna Pasternak is friends with someone who sort of knows Meghan.” But….I’m sure Anna Pasternak and Richard Dennen are also friends with people who REALLY know Kate.
1) Meghan isn’t going to bash Kate in the press like this. It’s not her style. I would say “full stop” except I have other points to make, but let me just make clear that I do not for a hot second believe Meghan had ANYTHING to do with this. Meghan has no interest in bringing Kate down. If she did, there would have been some pointed barbs in that People article from last year.
2) if Meghan was going to drop some tidbits about Kate in the press, it wouldn’t include comments like “very Buckinghamshire” or how there isn’t dog hair in Anmer Hall and it wouldn’t bring up things like Doors to Manual again. those aren’t things that an American would say, at least not after only two years in the UK, and those aren’t the reasons there was bad blood between Kate and Meghan. And she wouldn’t do it via Tatler.
3) Let us not forget that this article ALSO slams Meghan and harry.
The only thing I see if that headline picture………my gosh that conference really showed the mediocrity of Kate & William……..my goodness, the ease of Meghan on that stage was probably unbelievable to some! the RF only needs idiots to marry in because most of them aren’t that bright with the exception of Charles; It is so shameful that Charles has the jealousy gene…….LOL
I don’t know how people think this logical. How can an American former royal have more power than the future King and Queen? If there was choice The Tatler would choose the Cambridges. It’s also annoying that all of the articles don’t mention that the Cambridges are friends with the Editor In Chief. Why would reporters, one who hasn’t worked there in years, have more sway than the boss?
Some of the meanest quotes were from the Norfolk area– the craftsman who said Carole was the worst. “A visitor” and “another visitor” to Anmer who called the decor very Buckinghamshire. “Carole is a terrible snob, alleges a friend of Donna Air.” These quotes were from people the Cambridges let inside their home and not from Jessica Mulroney’s camp.
It’s interesting to note the use of “alleges” in the quote from a friend of Donna Air. Perhaps the Tatler legal team felt that came too close to name calling, so recommended using “alleges” to cover their butts.