Tristan Thompson is vacationing in Mykonos in the company of multiple women

It wasn’t even one full week ago when we learned that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting another child, this time via surrogacy. The surrogate is due any day now. Reportedly, they’re expecting a boy because Khloe really wanted True to “have a brother,” nevermind the fact that True already has two brothers (that we know about). Soon after the Kardashian PR ramped up to spread the news about the surrogacy, sources insisted that Khloe and Tristan were definitely broken up even though he was desperate to get back with Khloe, and (simultaneously) Khloe expected Tristan to be a hands-on father to this new child, because she doesn’t see herself as a single mom. It absolutely felt like Khloe was not-so-subtly building a narrative to get back with Tristan. Meanwhile, Tristan is vacationing in Mykonos with another woman. LMAO.

Tristan Thompson is having no problem finding companionship on his trip to Greece … a getaway on the heels of news he and Khloe Kardashian are expecting a baby together via surrogate. TT — decked out in a floral-pattern shirt — was spotted walking hand in hand through the streets of Mykonos with a mystery woman around 5 AM Sunday morning. Tristan had previously been partying at a club called Bonbonniere … so it’s possible he met her while out. It’s not the first time we’ve seen the NBA player out partying ’til the late hours of the night overseas … he was at the same club Friday surrounded by several women and smoking hookah. Of course, the trip to Greece comes just days after TMZ broke the story Tristan and Khloe are expecting a baby boy via surrogate.

[From TMZ]

Granted, Khloe and Tristan are technically over. Technically, they’ve been over since Khloe found out about Maralee Nichols, and Khloe only found out about Maralee Nichols after the embryo had been implanted in the surrogate. But again, Khloe has been blatant in her attempts to get back with Tristan, to somehow lure him back, to continue this melodrama indefinitely. Khloe was absolutely going to use this second baby to “win” Tristan back. And true to form, Tristan is already with multiple women on a beach vacation. Doubt he’ll be back in time for the birth of his fourth known child.

Tristan Thompson really wildlin bruh 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BHPPnl4c5B — Shannon sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 18, 2022

“Tristan Thompson couldn’t possibly have it him to treat Khloe any worse.” Tristan Thompson: pic.twitter.com/iSqVI5HbzJ — El Maestro (@PittsfallII) July 18, 2022

Khloe thinking Tristan finally gonna settle down and be a family man for once Tristan Thompson: pic.twitter.com/LNSqhgXiVS — Zyon Parker (@walt_tthegreatt) July 18, 2022