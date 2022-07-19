Jennifer Lopez is ‘ecstatic that she is finally Mrs. Affleck,’ they think it was fate

Jennifer Lopez finally got Ben Affleck down the aisle, twenty years after they called off their first wedding. She was patient, but honestly, I’m not trying to make this sound like Ben is her hostage or anything. Ben is all about J.Lo. He adores her and he wanted this and he managed to not sabotage himself or this relationship so far, so a win is a win. As I suspected, part of the reason Ben didn’t self-sabotage before the wedding was because the whole “let’s elope in Vegas” thing was spur of the moment.

E! News has learned exclusive details about the couple’s exchange of vows. “It was very spur of the moment,” a source close to Lopez tells E! News. “They have a bigger official ceremony planned but wanted this moment for their immediate family.” “Ben and Jen exchanged rings and vows, but it was a typical fun Vegas wedding,” the insider adds of the ceremony, which took place at Sin City’s A Little White Wedding Chapel. “They loved it. It was really special and nothing fancy.” The sources also notes that Lopez is “ecstatic that she is finally Mrs. Affleck,” also telling E! News, “Ben and Jen are completely obsessed with each other and fully think it was meant to be.”

[From E! News]

I think it was meant to be as well! J.Lo is very big into fate and soulmates and such, and maybe Ben is a little bit like that too. As for the rumors of a larger wedding or reception at a later date, a source says that it will happen:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will host a larger wedding celebration with friends and family after their surprise weekend wedding in Las Vegas, a source tells PEOPLE. On Sunday, Lopez, 52, revealed on her On the JLo newsletter that she and Affleck, 49, tied the knot at A Little White Chapel. She wrote, “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” adding that the ceremony was “exactly what we wanted.” A source tells PEOPLE that the newlyweds “plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.” “They don’t have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon,” the source says. “Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben,” adds the source. “She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn’t ask for anything else. She thinks it’s all perfect.”

[From People]

If Ben had said “let’s elope in a Kansas barn,” J.Lo would have been booking her tickets within five minutes. Again, the Vegas elopement worked out because it was sudden, because Ben didn’t have time to crash and burn. But it’s fine. Now that’s done and dusted, I think they’ll both relax, don’t you? I can’t wait to see how over-the-top the second wedding or reception will be. Come on, she’s still J.Lo… even if she’s technically Jennifer Affleck now.

PS… I bet they arrange their honeymoon around a “birthday trip” to celebrate everything together. Maybe they’ll get a yacht again! Ass Rubbing Szn is upon us!!!