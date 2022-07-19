Jennifer Lopez is ‘ecstatic that she is finally Mrs. Affleck,’ they think it was fate

Jennifer Lopez finally got Ben Affleck down the aisle, twenty years after they called off their first wedding. She was patient, but honestly, I’m not trying to make this sound like Ben is her hostage or anything. Ben is all about J.Lo. He adores her and he wanted this and he managed to not sabotage himself or this relationship so far, so a win is a win. As I suspected, part of the reason Ben didn’t self-sabotage before the wedding was because the whole “let’s elope in Vegas” thing was spur of the moment.
E! News has learned exclusive details about the couple’s exchange of vows. “It was very spur of the moment,” a source close to Lopez tells E! News. “They have a bigger official ceremony planned but wanted this moment for their immediate family.”
“Ben and Jen exchanged rings and vows, but it was a typical fun Vegas wedding,” the insider adds of the ceremony, which took place at Sin City’s A Little White Wedding Chapel. “They loved it. It was really special and nothing fancy.”
The sources also notes that Lopez is “ecstatic that she is finally Mrs. Affleck,” also telling E! News, “Ben and Jen are completely obsessed with each other and fully think it was meant to be.”
[From E! News]
I think it was meant to be as well! J.Lo is very big into fate and soulmates and such, and maybe Ben is a little bit like that too. As for the rumors of a larger wedding or reception at a later date, a source says that it will happen:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will host a larger wedding celebration with friends and family after their surprise weekend wedding in Las Vegas, a source tells PEOPLE.
On Sunday, Lopez, 52, revealed on her On the JLo newsletter that she and Affleck, 49, tied the knot at A Little White Chapel. She wrote, “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” adding that the ceremony was “exactly what we wanted.”
A source tells PEOPLE that the newlyweds “plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.” “They don’t have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon,” the source says.
“Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben,” adds the source. “She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn’t ask for anything else. She thinks it’s all perfect.”
[From People]
If Ben had said “let’s elope in a Kansas barn,” J.Lo would have been booking her tickets within five minutes. Again, the Vegas elopement worked out because it was sudden, because Ben didn’t have time to crash and burn. But it’s fine. Now that’s done and dusted, I think they’ll both relax, don’t you? I can’t wait to see how over-the-top the second wedding or reception will be. Come on, she’s still J.Lo… even if she’s technically Jennifer Affleck now.
-
-
-
-
I think Jlo never imagined that Ben would ever come back to her, and she would have never reached out again. He seemed to really want to make it right after Ana, i think he courted her for a while and then she was all in.
Jen is always all in for whoever it is as long as that person says they love her. But I really think she really is attacted to ben. jen to me is like the cheaper version of a gwyneth parltrow. They are all shallow and superficial, and whatever they do, they always try to up everybody with word salads that everybody sideyes thinking they’re ridiculous. Gwen’s salad is classier. She never separated, she consciously uncoupled. Jen is not going back to an ex who cheated on her with a stripper 20 years ago, this is “meant to be”. That’s how she’ll spin it. Im anticipating so many tears to come for JenAffleck. Poor woman.
My thoughts exactly. She has made her bed and she will lie in it as long as she is mrs Affleck.
So Jennifer Lopez is cheap and the white waspy Gwenyth is the classier one.
Gwenyth is also quite messy but her privileged pedigree makes it easier to clean up her messy cheating.
The micro-aggressive racist remarks are something!!
@SUNNYISH-
I know, right? What a tacky and gross comment, belongs right on the Daily Fail.
I am such a negative Nancy I guess. The pictures of him out driving. yesterday ….he looked terrible. Like something is wrong with him. He looked terrible. I feel like he is spiraling. But I guess the public will never really now until it happens. I wish the both the best. Again, she is so beautiful and seems really happy.
I mean he is no spring chicken anymore and he just got married,they probably celebrated all nigh looked ‘Terrible’ is a bit harsh.
They were married after midnight. So they must have been up till early morning. Of course he’s tired and sleepy !
He looks like that everyday. Jenn posts pictures where they are both filtered to oblivion, of course he looks terrible as his real self.
He’s 50? 51… You should see what my brother in law looks like at 53 & one of my colleagues if you think that’s terrible. I don’t think he looks terrible, he looks tired. Not everyone can keep up with J Lo
@ Purplehazeforever totally agree with you but some ppl want to believe that Jlo is bad for Ben,that Ben is drinking again,that she is draining him…
I agree, he looks awful. I’d be surprised if he’s not drinking again based on his looks.
Why do you wish a relapse on him ?
I hope they’re in a place where it lasts. this is such a sweet, fun story. they feel like a couch couple from When Harry Met Sally.
One of the biggest disappointments in my life was finding out those couch couples were actors!
Soni, the stories were real, just read by actors.
If I’m not mistaken she also took Marc Anthony’s last name when they were married. She’s still going to be JLo professionally. I do believe it’s fate that they’re back together. I think both being single at the same time probably meant it was inevitable that they would become a couple again. Jennifer definitely never got over him and I think Ben always regretted bailing on her.
He was probably drunkish. Lol Ass Rubbing Szn. I picture him with some pork rub and a packet of Hidden Valley Ranch.
Very happy for them yet also not optimistic about him not self-spiraling within a year or two.
There’s a big reason these two didn’t work long-term 20 years ago. While I’m sure those same issues aren’t as present with the wisdom and maturity of 20 years more “adulting”, something tells me the problems will bubble to the surface soon enough when he gets bored and stops adoring her, and she starts looking around for the next fun challenge…
Hope I’m wrong *shrugs*
You’re not wrong.
He’s an addict. Addiction isn’t just to one thing (like he’s a gambling addict so drinking is ok).
It’s just the way his brain works.
The people in his life, who choose to be there (NOT his kids), are tasked with knowing he is & always will be an addict. He is responsible for his choices, but addiction is tricky. He won’t know he’s spiralling until he’s in it. The people who choose to be around him have to help him, have to be aware of triggers & methods to help him. We all help the people we
love. We all are a part of the good, & the not so good, parts of each other.
It’s just fact. He’s an adult, with a very real addiction problem. It can’t be ignored.
And I doubt Jenn2 is up for it. They married in Vegas, for god’s sake.
It’s all great now, but fact is, he’s an addict with a bad history of spiralling out of control.
Also, she seems to lead a very healthy/strict life style and he is the polar opposite. Not that he has never been in shape or anything, but she seems like its top priority to talk care of her physical well being and him not so much. After a while opposites do not attract.
I feel like eventually she will get frustrated with him and he will tire of being the “good husband”. I don’t see it working out but who am I to say?
On the other hand…. she also needs to be in a relationship so maybe she will stay with him as long as he wants.
Curious…when has she ever not married a cheater? AFAIK she’s not the cheater in her relationships and I think the dancer (the bald one) did not cheat on her.
Anyway hope it works out and Ben takes care of his body and goes for regular therapy.
I don’t think Marc Anthony cheated on her?
Marc Anthony cheated on her. There were rumors of him with a flight attendant also Jada Pinkett
Didn’t she cheat on Chris Judd with Ben?
I hope the joy they feel right now is a salve for times that are less happy for them.
Fate, my ass. She made her Santeria dreams come true!
There’s a saying….”She chased him and chased him, until he caught her.” Does that apply here?
Didn’t he used to have a gambling addiction? Is Vegas really the best place to be? The tempation ! Anyways, who knows if this marriage will last. I hope it does. She thought the same thing about all the men she married or was engaged to. When does Ben turn 50? I’m guessing she will throw him a huge party for that.
She turns 53 this weekend and he turns 50 next month, their birthdays are three weeks apart.
I know it’s an expression, but “Jennifer can’t wait to grow old with Ben” made me laugh out loud. Jennifer can wait and will wait for as long as possible to grow old, however much “olive oil” that takes!
Right? Lol Could she look any younger in those wedding photos?
That filter was so extreme she looked like she was plastic and Ben didn’t even look tired!
LOL That wedding photo is shopped beyond belief. Their faces are as smooth as new counter tops.
As someone who repeatedly sees what I want to see in the men I choose, rather than the less savoury reality, I think that she has the same tendency.
Because she can fix his (fill in the blank), right? Absolutely! Who doesn’t love a project?
Completely respect her hustle in life but as my last divorce judge said, her picker is broken. She is probably a fabulous friend, cheerleader and mother. But choosing men might not be her strong suit…
I don’t think Ben is a project:he is a very intelligent guy,not full of himself,a well respected director,a reputable producer,he co-parent very well with his ex-wife(Brad Pitt can Lear some things from Ben),he adores his kids and they seem to love him too,he seems also down to earth and doing that for her(going to the mall and going to the flea market,it’s all Ben…never Jlo would have done that or I couldn’t picture her doing that with Alex…)..and yes he has a disease but Bradley Cooper or Robert Downey Jr are recovering alcoholic but I don’t see brought up as much as for Ben …?
Ramona I’m 100% with you. I think they are good for each other, Ben is bringing jlo back to earth, they going out without bodyguards, doing normal things and with him she’s now driving when she hadn’t done it in like 20 years. She’s jennifer with him not jlo.
Ben has his share of issues like everyone ( and addict are more than just their addiction) but some ppl love to pretend she’s married down with her status like Ben isn’t an A lister, double Oscar winners, VERY well connected in Hollywood even more than her in that inner circle, in terms of Hollywood hierarchy he’s still up there.
We all wish the best for them, but he IS a notorious self-sabotager. Remember their first engagement?
Ask Jennifer Garner how much of project he might have been. He is clearly a lot of work, with what looks like multiple addiction issues. That is a lot to take on.
And being successful at work/job doesn’t always transfer to marriage/relationships. If it did, wouldn’t all oscar winners be in happy, long term relationships?
Drew Barrymore has been divorced three times and has attended rehab for alcoholism and has a wine collection that she markets but people seem to root for her and she seems to be doing well.
@Ramona He’s also assaulted more than one woman (that we know of), one of those times on camera!
Between the two I am pro-Jennifer, because as far as I know she’s never done anything on that level. People like Ben are charming AF in person. I’m sure he makes her feel special, the same way he made Garner feel special. The only difference is he seems to be attracted to Lopez (and de Armas) in a way that he never was to Garner.
But as others have said, it’s probably only a matter of time. He’s never had to confront his own demons, he just keeps hopping from one woman to another, and that will eventually catch up to him.
I do too. I said yesterday that with him, women see the potential, not the reality. Hopefully he’s grown and changed, but…we’ll see.
I have to LOL a bit at someone who has now been married 4 times, and engaged a few more beyond that, talking about soulmates, but you do you, JLO.
Her hustle is epic…absolutely have to salute that.
Jennifer could have done better than Ben in 2003-04 and she can do better than him now. I hope it works out for her sake but I don’t get what she sees in him. He’s a mess and the last few years proved to me he’ll never change.
I’m happy for them and I can’t wait to see how the big celebration is going to be.
People are so negative here, they just got married after 20 years and you all want to predict Ben spiraling and the destruction of the relationship. They seemed genuinely happy and in love, I’m gonna keep rooting for them.
Totally agree with you Karisma: I am rooting for them.They seem to adore each other ❤️
It’s not that people are negative about Ben and Jlo, as celebrities they lives are like an open book. Ben is an alcoholic and Jlo seem to need a massive amount of media attention, maybe that is why she has been married and engaged so many times, and everytime, Jlo gets media attention just like she is getting right now.
All celebrities like to be in the public eyes and need media attention and that’s what I like about her,she doesn’t shy about it or act like celebrity is a curse and maybe that’s what bother ppl.Celebrities promote themselves and promote their products.I will never understand that critic of needing attention when you are a celebrity:I prefer someone like Jlo who embraces it and is transparent about it i rather than Ana who acts like when she was dating Ben ,she didn’t court paparazzi with her many outfits changes,walking dogs,overpriced jewelry and kissing Ben in a middle of walk and now wants to act cute and says that it was too much🙄… And maybe because she embraces it and is also a hard worker,she has been in the game 30 years…:she doesn’t drink,live a healthy lifestyle,has taken care alone of her kids since her divorce with Marc,has taken care of her body…if her only « scandals » are how many men she has had🤷♀️ (It’s her body and she can do whatever she wants with it)
He married up. Way, way up. Just like he did with Jennifer Garner. I hope this turns out well for her but, like many previous commenters, I have my doubts.
Sorry, debatable about the marrying up.
Sorry, I still take these two about as seriously as I do Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.
Same here~
Fate has a fickle finger, Jennifer. I hope it works out for you.
My mom changed her last name with every marriage and as a now divorced mom myself, I’m conflicted about the Mrs. Jennifer Affleck proclamation.
But Ben Lopez has a nice ring to it.
I wish them all the happiness and sincerely hope it works out but I don’t think this impulse Vegas wedding bodes well. Sorry.
I honestly think he doesn’t really want to be in a relationship, but he is crap at taking care of himself, so rather than working on how to do that better on his own, he looks for someone else to do it for him.
Yikes…JLo a ‘cheap version’ of Paltrow? Interesting comparison considering the former is decidedly NOT white on all levels literal and metaphorical. GP can move thru the world as an immensely privileged blonde white woman with incredible connections, wealth, and social status. The attitude that comes with being born into this position is light years away from someone like JLo whose interpretation in the media was rife with all the tiresome tropes about Latino females. Racism, sexism, and a patronizing attitude are endured by all women but non-white get it way worse. Affleck strikes me as a dude who requires a lot of stimulation/input and who seeks out complexity as a result. Addiction, gambling, sexual impulses played out publicly…standard operating procedure for that personality. JLo’s from a different cultural background/sensibility and I suspect that’s part of her appeal for him. They may very well be quite suited, and even if it’s opportunistic, there are intrsting dimensions to the combo of those 2 that wd keep things lively. Lots of other celebs and ‘regular’ folk have equally if not more tumultuous personal lives…if it works, great. If not, welcome to being human!
I’ll take J-Lo over Gwyneth any day.
Any day,any hour,any minute Jlo over Gwyneth Paltrow (and I like Gwyneth) but saying that Jlo is a cheaper version of Gwyneth has so many implications….Diane Sawyer (who I really don’t like) said to Gwyneth that Ben should have been with her instead of Jlo when Gwyneth has always been condescending towards Ben and said years later that her parents didn’t like him and that he has bad taste in gifts…Some white ppl really be telling on themselves
-Jlo knew nobody in the industry and she built herself with her work whereas Gwyneth is born with two well connected parents
-Either she is compared to Gwyneth or to Jennifer Garner and Ben nailed it when he said racism
-I also think that it stems from the perception that ppl have of her:that she is superficial because she likes to dress,to live her life like she wants,loudly and that she assumes being a celebrity unlike many who say that they don’t want celebrity or don’t have a brand and are hypocrites about it. Jlo did also a marathon for the Children’s hospital,did a campaign with her children for an HIV campaign,donate during the pandemic to « Feeding America » and other organizations,is partnering with Grameen America to give loans to Latina entrepreneurs…
I don’t agree with everything she does or say but I think she is unfairly maligned on many gossip sites
@Grace and @Sooky Choi thank you!
JLO is the cheap version of Gwyneth in Gwyneth’s wildest delusional dreams – which can be purchased at Goop with these Vag Steamers for only $399.99. If you buy 2 Vag Steamers and a delusional dream for $675.99, you get a free bag of clay that cures the common cold. Said clay is normally priced at $3,750 but it comes FREE with the 2 Vag Steamers and a delusional dream so it’s a great deal. Get it before they’re gone!
Also, JLO deserved an actual Oscar for her work in Hustlers, as opposed Gwyneth getting one for bad acting, being mediocre, being Brad Pitt’s ex, and nepotism. True story.
Does anybody know what “old movie” JLo’s dress is from? I’m such a sucker for that kind of detail!
Exactly, Gwyneth wishes! Her godfather is Spielberg, JLo rose to the top with NO connections in the industry! When will people stop undeerestimating this powerhouse of a WOC!(This was a reply to side eye above)
Thank you DiegoInSF! I’ve noticed how important it is for certain people to put White mediocrity above a WOC who has ten times the talent – it’s pathological. Ok White men sometimes will choose a WOC – what is this 1860 with the nonstop the White woman is the most desirable narrative stuff constantly repeated over and over. Look at the British Media with Kate Middleton and all the racist dog whistles when Meghan came along and showed just how basic Kate really is (though many of us already knew she was the epitome of basic).
People just NEED to hang on to this Gwyneth is the one that got away or Jen Gardner got away (I say this as a person who loves Jen Gardner and I even find Gwyneth amusing when I’m in the right mood). Ben wanted a WOC ok? So did Harry! Get over it people and yes, JLO and Meghan are drop dead gorgeous and accomplished. Ben is not missing Gwyneth. Like at all.
I am a Jlo fan but I don’t like this idea of « destiny or fate » cause it implies that their other significant others were placeholders until they went back together.This is what I believe :
-Jlo and Ben were crazy in love but it didn’t work out and they went their separate ways
-Jlo didn’t wait for Ben and went on marry MA,divorced him and had other relationships..
-Same for Ben,he fell in love with Garner(he even said during Daredevil when he was a fiancé to Jlo and J Garner was married),married her and they had their beautiful children…it didn’t work out cause Ben messed up and went on to have other significant relationships (Shookus -I like her,she was good to him and helped him a lot-, Ana,he seems madly in love with her and had his heart broken when she dumped him)
-they reunited when their respective relationships failed and discovered that there was still something there and it flourished and now they are married
But hey if Jlo thinks it’s fate or whatever,more power to her but it can be seen as disrespectful for other partners
The common denominator in JG, JL, & Gwen is Ben Affleck!
ALL of these women give/ gave Ben Affleck a better image.
I always thought Ben was the underdog when he first dated JL He was the one that i thought traded way up!
ALL of these women thought/ think that they will be the one that Ben will change for. Ben DOESN’T want to change..he wants to do what he wants & when he wants!
I think JL will try to change him as well ( since she is married to him now) & he will rebel. And rinse & repeat….
OMG, the ballads she will write when the inevitable heartbreak comes, and then she will ride the independent woman wave. It’s fantastic, I love when celebrity crystalizes into tangible product. Benny Medina has this planned and knows when the rollout is?