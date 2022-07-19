Jay Ellis married Serbian actress Nina Senicar & he turned off the comments

Jay Ellis is 40 years old and arguably best known as Lawrence on Insecure, and he’s also in Top Gun: Maverick. Ellis has been acting for years though, his IMDB is really long and it’s full of diverse work. I would consider him more of a character actor and there’s nothing wrong with that. Well, Ellis got married over the weekend. He’s been with Serbian actress Nina Senicar for five years, and they’ve been engaged since 2019. Their original wedding was postponed because of the pandemic, and then because of a death in their extended family. Oh, and they have a two-year-old daughter together.

Their wedding was in Tuscany, on Villa Mangiacane in San Casciano. They let Vogue photograph some of the wedding and pre-wedding festivities – you can see the Vogue piece here. The bride wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana (from the Alta Moda collection). To me, her gown is kind of basic? She has a great figure though, she elevates a kind of basic design. Her something borrowed was a pair of diamond earrings from her best friend. Her grandmother’s ring was her “something old.” Jay wore a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo as well. Their wedding guests were asked to wear earth tones for the ceremony, which probably looked gorgeous against the Tuscan backdrop.

Anyway, Jay Ellis is currently trending on social media because A) everyone likes looking at wedding photos, B) he married a white woman and C) he knew he was going to get sh-t about it so he posted the photos on Instagram and turned off the comments. I’m not going to speak to the fact that he married a white lady, but I do think people should talk about the fact that Jay and Nina have been together five years and they literally have a child together! Come on, they’re for real.