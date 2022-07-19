Was the media asked to not report on Prince George’s Novak Djokovic fandom?

Prince George made his first trip to Wimbledon for the men’s final. It was hot – the beginning of England’s heatwave – and his mother made him dress up like a little banker in a suit and tie. I said at the time that I would not have had a problem with the Duchess of Cambridge taking George to Wimbledon in general, but let him be a kid about it. Take him to one of the outer courts to watch a British player. Let him wear a polo shirt and a shorts if it’s hot. Alas, Kate and William decided the optics of George-in-a-suit in the Royal Box were too good to pass up. As it turns out, George is a tennis fan and he even has a favorite player. Buckingham Palace didn’t want people to report on it though:

What might have been the first recorded public statement from Prince George (future king of this country; third in line to the throne) was given this weekend – and then almost immediately hushed up. During a pool interview on Sunday, someone asked Prince George on camera who he wanted to win the tennis. George replied “Djokovic”. Buckingham Palace then asked reporters not to use it.

George actually said he was rooting for Novak Djokovic on-camera, when Kate introduced George to some of the AELTC officials when they arrived. Then, also on-camera, George seemed very pleased to greet Djokovic after the match – George gave him a thumbs up and wanted to talk to Novak. I said before that I think Prince William is a Djokovic fan, while Kate is definitely a ride-or-die Roger Federer fan. It makes sense (to me) that George would like Novak, especially if George is watching matches with his dad. I suspect that if the palace tried to get people to leave out George’s comments, it would be for political reasons. Like, say, Novak’s anti-vaccine statements and stances. I seriously doubt George would even know about that stuff though, he just likes an athlete. It’s fine.