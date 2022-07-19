Anya Taylor-Joy married Malcolm McRae in ‘an intimate courthouse wedding’

Anya Taylor-Joy has been dating Malcolm McRae for some time. Page Six claims they’ve been together at least a year, but I think it’s been longer than that? There have been paparazzi photos of them out and about, but Malcolm started coming to red carpet events with her this year, like the Vanity Fair Oscar party and The Northman premiere. They’re a cute couple and they seem to have a nice, cheekbone-intensive vibe. And now they’re married??

Anya Taylor-Joy has wed love Malcolm McRae in an intimate courthouse wedding, Page Six can reveal. The breakout star of Netflix hit “The Queen’s Gambit” tied the knot with McRae in the US before jetting to Australia to continue filming “Furiosa,” the prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Taylor-Joy’s representative did not return requests for comment.

The actress, 26, first sparked rumors she was engaged to the 27-year-old musician and actor last month after stepping out with a diamond ring on her wedding finger. The newlyweds were spotted Monday in Sydney and Taylor-Joy, dressed down in a sweater and jeans, was seen wearing her engagement ring.

Although they’ve been low-key, the couple is believed to have been dating for the past year. Sources told us they now plan to have a bigger ceremony when they return to the US.

[From Page Six]

I kind of enjoy when big stars do simple courthouse weddings, but I really didn’t expect this from Anya! Anya is a Dior ambassador and Tiffany & Co ambassador, she has brands dying to work with her and then, what? She runs off and marries her equally model-y fiance in a courthouse? There better be Vogue photos at some point! Anyway, congrats to the cute couple. I don’t know much about Malcolm but Anya seems like a good egg. My guess is she is craving the stability of a marriage more than anything.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Anya Taylor-Joy married Malcolm McRae in ‘an intimate courthouse wedding’”

  1. Greta says:
    July 19, 2022 at 7:09 am

    Hope he took his hands out of his pockets at some point

    Reply
  2. Bettyrose says:
    July 19, 2022 at 7:19 am

    They’re almost too pretty to look at in the same frame. I need sunglasses! But seriously congratulations and best wishes to the beautiful young couple. I agree a fashion spread would be nice.

    Reply
  3. Sasha says:
    July 19, 2022 at 7:20 am

    What an incredibly glamorous couple. Anya is SO talented and works so hard. I’ll miss her if she stops making films to focus on a family!

    Reply
  4. Midnightatthemuseum says:
    July 19, 2022 at 7:21 am

    Preggers?

    Reply
    • Midnightatthemuseum says:
      July 19, 2022 at 9:44 am

      She’s filming at the moment but only one future project on IMDb and no date against it. Can’t believe she isn’t in demand!

      Reply
  5. Aj2 says:
    July 19, 2022 at 7:28 am

    Congrats to these two- she is very talented.

    When I was her age, I got engaged to my husband and had a three month engagement with a very small wedding. I wasn’t pregnant, I just didn’t want the drama of a big wedding. It’s possible she “bridesmaided” through that Getty wedding and thought “not for me”.

    Reply
    • Shawna says:
      July 19, 2022 at 7:38 am

      Love this theory!

      Reply
    • HelloDolly! says:
      July 19, 2022 at 9:31 am

      Yes, my husband and I had a small wedding at a restaurant (albeit, it was a beautiful Santa Ynez, CA restaurant on the land of an inn and in front of an old church). All we had to do was pay for the food. It was fantastic. We did this because we wanted a dpwnpayment to buy a house. I also had just lost my father to ALS a few years back, and I didnt want the pain of feeling like he was missing from the formal event. Honestly, best decision ever.

      Reply
    • Cee says:
      July 19, 2022 at 9:33 am

      Both of my siblings had big, glamorous weddings and though in photos it looked beautiful I remember what it took to have them and it really demolished any ideas I ever had for a big wedding. A coarthouse wedding sounds lovely and chill.

      Reply
  6. JayEm says:
    July 19, 2022 at 7:30 am

    Maybe it’s the sleep in my eyes, or the fact that I have Stranger Things on the brain, but in that header pic I totally saw Finn Wolfhard…

    Reply
    • HandforthParish says:
      July 19, 2022 at 9:00 am

      Me too!!! serious double take.

      ETA on second look he reminded me more of Richard Ashcroft from the Verve.

      Reply
      • tealily says:
        July 19, 2022 at 10:25 am

        100% I commented below he looks like a Brit rocker to me, but I think you nailed it. He looks very much like a *specific* Brit rocker.

  7. SAS says:
    July 19, 2022 at 7:34 am

    Took me a minute to remember these pics are from the Northman premiere and are not the wedding pics! I was like, ok so the cool kids are getting married in trench coats these days?

    Congrats to them, they look absolutely gorgeous together.

    Reply
  8. Alexandria says:
    July 19, 2022 at 7:35 am

    Those cheekbones tho…it’s good to be tall too 😀.

    Congratulations! She is so stunning…

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      July 19, 2022 at 7:46 am

      LOL! My first thought was cheekbones. I mean, congratulations and you’re both very pretty but…cheekbones! If they have a kid it will have cheekbones that could cut your head off. 😂

      Reply
      • TwinFalls says:
        July 19, 2022 at 8:41 am

        Seriously!

      • Shoesaholic says:
        July 19, 2022 at 5:40 pm

        I can’t watch her after the chess movie and Emma. Too many closeups of her blankly staring with those weird froggy eyes. I don’t find her attractive. He’s hot. I give it a year or two.

  9. AT says:
    July 19, 2022 at 7:47 am

    Ugh I thought she was with Matt Smith now I’m sad

    Reply
  10. Talita says:
    July 19, 2022 at 7:51 am

    The look lovely and seem like a good match! Congrats to them!

    Reply
  11. Jessica says:
    July 19, 2022 at 8:03 am

    It’s funny to see such a posh British actress marry a guy from Alabama who is basically unemployed. Good luck to them!

    Reply
    • Merricat says:
      July 19, 2022 at 8:24 am

      His dad is an investment banker, so I doubt the “guy from Alabama” is mooching off her.

      Reply
      • Lusine says:
        July 19, 2022 at 9:44 am

        Yeah, both their dads are megabucks investment/international bankers. They’ve got more in common than not. No mooching going on here.

      • Jessica says:
        July 19, 2022 at 5:42 pm

        His father died when he was 18. But I am sure as an investment banker he left him with money.

    • tealily says:
      July 19, 2022 at 10:23 am

      He’s from Alabama? He looks so British to me. Like some Brit rocker.

      Reply
    • Driver8 says:
      July 19, 2022 at 11:38 am

      Alabama is full of more that just trailer parks, rednecks and Trump supporters. Lots of wealth there. And lots of hot men!

      Reply
    • TeamAwesome says:
      July 19, 2022 at 1:47 pm

      So, I’m also from Alabama, so I deep a bit of a dive into the internet rabbit hole to see where he’s from. It sounds like maybe he’s from Mountain Brook, which is a suburb of Birmingham, and one of the wealthiest communities in the country.

      Reply
  12. Chaine says:
    July 19, 2022 at 8:51 am

    So. Much. Cheekbone.

    Reply
  13. Winnie Cooper’s Mom says:
    July 19, 2022 at 8:53 am

    He looks like Michael from Princess Diaries 😆

    Reply
  14. Lucía says:
    July 19, 2022 at 8:58 am

    She hasn’t stopped giving me Cool Girl vibes yet, but I’m happy for her. They seem lowkey and pretty serious.

    Reply
    • tealily says:
      July 19, 2022 at 10:22 am

      Ha! I know what you mean but I think that she is a rare genuine cool girl! And she seems really nice too.

      Reply
  15. Case says:
    July 19, 2022 at 8:59 am

    That’s happy news! I wish them the best. Anya seems like a smart and lovely person.

    Reply
  16. Jo says:
    July 19, 2022 at 9:02 am

    Love his style but hers freaks me out for some reason. However, they are an interesting couple to look at! So photogenic.

    Reply
  17. Athena says:
    July 19, 2022 at 9:13 am

    I have no idea who these two are, but the comments had me laughing. Thank you for a good start to my day.

    Reply
  18. Barrett says:
    July 19, 2022 at 10:06 am

    They are something to behold! I just imagined an infant child w crazy big eyes, head and cheekbones!

    Reply
  19. tealily says:
    July 19, 2022 at 10:21 am

    Gotta say, I’m really loving all this wedding news. It’s nice to read something nice! Congrats to the couple. I really like Anya and agree, she does seem like “a good egg.”

    Reply
    • Lens says:
      July 19, 2022 at 10:42 am

      “Cheekbone intensive vibe”. – love it. While she makes my fingers itch I want to cut that bleached hair off so bad she has such an interesting, arresting face you can watch all day and he’s just beautiful.

      Reply
  20. L4Frimaire says:
    July 19, 2022 at 10:50 am

    They’re a very pretty couple. Young and beautiful. Anyway, I sometimes forget people in their 20s still get married. I’ve only seen her in “ Emma”, which was really good, and “ The Witch”, which I couldn’t get through – freaked me out too much.

    Reply
  21. GiveMePizza says:
    July 19, 2022 at 1:06 pm

    Love these two together. They look like elves. Fancy royal elves.

    Reply
  22. jferber says:
    July 19, 2022 at 1:28 pm

    They are extremely beautiful. Congratulations!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment