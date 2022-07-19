Anya Taylor-Joy married Malcolm McRae in ‘an intimate courthouse wedding’

Anya Taylor-Joy has been dating Malcolm McRae for some time. Page Six claims they’ve been together at least a year, but I think it’s been longer than that? There have been paparazzi photos of them out and about, but Malcolm started coming to red carpet events with her this year, like the Vanity Fair Oscar party and The Northman premiere. They’re a cute couple and they seem to have a nice, cheekbone-intensive vibe. And now they’re married??
Anya Taylor-Joy has wed love Malcolm McRae in an intimate courthouse wedding, Page Six can reveal. The breakout star of Netflix hit “The Queen’s Gambit” tied the knot with McRae in the US before jetting to Australia to continue filming “Furiosa,” the prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road.”
Taylor-Joy’s representative did not return requests for comment.
The actress, 26, first sparked rumors she was engaged to the 27-year-old musician and actor last month after stepping out with a diamond ring on her wedding finger. The newlyweds were spotted Monday in Sydney and Taylor-Joy, dressed down in a sweater and jeans, was seen wearing her engagement ring.
Although they’ve been low-key, the couple is believed to have been dating for the past year. Sources told us they now plan to have a bigger ceremony when they return to the US.
[From Page Six]
I kind of enjoy when big stars do simple courthouse weddings, but I really didn’t expect this from Anya! Anya is a Dior ambassador and Tiffany & Co ambassador, she has brands dying to work with her and then, what? She runs off and marries her equally model-y fiance in a courthouse? There better be Vogue photos at some point! Anyway, congrats to the cute couple. I don’t know much about Malcolm but Anya seems like a good egg. My guess is she is craving the stability of a marriage more than anything.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – March 27: Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae Arrivals for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles, California, on March 27, 2022.,Image: 673595744, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet for the The Northman Special Screening at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom.,Image: 680395227, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy on the red carpet for the The Northman Special Screening at Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom.,Image: 680395241, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy at The Northman Premiere, London, UK,Image: 680398844, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
Anya Taylor-Joy and boyfriend Malcolm McRae attends a Special Screening of ‘The Northman’ at Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square, London, England, UK on Tuesday 5 April, 2022.,Image: 680411638, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/LFI/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
Anya Taylor-Joy arrives for the UK Premiere of “The Northman” London, UK,Image: 680433276, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
Malcolm McRae and Anya Taylor-Joy attends ‘The Northman’ – Special Screening at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square , London, England. Tuesday 5th April 2022. -,Image: 680554308, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no, Pictured: ‘The Northman’ – Special Screening, Credit line: James Warren / Bang Showbiz / Avalon
Hope he took his hands out of his pockets at some point
LOL. Hoping he’s not a poser in real life.
They’re almost too pretty to look at in the same frame. I need sunglasses! But seriously congratulations and best wishes to the beautiful young couple. I agree a fashion spread would be nice.
You could cut glass on their faces. Seriously gorgeous! I wish her all the best.
What an incredibly glamorous couple. Anya is SO talented and works so hard. I’ll miss her if she stops making films to focus on a family!
Preggers?
She’s filming at the moment but only one future project on IMDb and no date against it. Can’t believe she isn’t in demand!
Congrats to these two- she is very talented.
When I was her age, I got engaged to my husband and had a three month engagement with a very small wedding. I wasn’t pregnant, I just didn’t want the drama of a big wedding. It’s possible she “bridesmaided” through that Getty wedding and thought “not for me”.
Love this theory!
Yes, my husband and I had a small wedding at a restaurant (albeit, it was a beautiful Santa Ynez, CA restaurant on the land of an inn and in front of an old church). All we had to do was pay for the food. It was fantastic. We did this because we wanted a dpwnpayment to buy a house. I also had just lost my father to ALS a few years back, and I didnt want the pain of feeling like he was missing from the formal event. Honestly, best decision ever.
Both of my siblings had big, glamorous weddings and though in photos it looked beautiful I remember what it took to have them and it really demolished any ideas I ever had for a big wedding. A coarthouse wedding sounds lovely and chill.
Maybe it’s the sleep in my eyes, or the fact that I have Stranger Things on the brain, but in that header pic I totally saw Finn Wolfhard…
Me too!!! serious double take.
ETA on second look he reminded me more of Richard Ashcroft from the Verve.
100% I commented below he looks like a Brit rocker to me, but I think you nailed it. He looks very much like a *specific* Brit rocker.
Took me a minute to remember these pics are from the Northman premiere and are not the wedding pics! I was like, ok so the cool kids are getting married in trench coats these days?
Congrats to them, they look absolutely gorgeous together.
Those cheekbones tho…it’s good to be tall too 😀.
Congratulations! She is so stunning…
LOL! My first thought was cheekbones. I mean, congratulations and you’re both very pretty but…cheekbones! If they have a kid it will have cheekbones that could cut your head off. 😂
Seriously!
I can’t watch her after the chess movie and Emma. Too many closeups of her blankly staring with those weird froggy eyes. I don’t find her attractive. He’s hot. I give it a year or two.
Ugh I thought she was with Matt Smith now I’m sad
Same thought as well! Cheekbones!
😀
Congrats to them, they are a lovely couple.
The look lovely and seem like a good match! Congrats to them!
It’s funny to see such a posh British actress marry a guy from Alabama who is basically unemployed. Good luck to them!
His dad is an investment banker, so I doubt the “guy from Alabama” is mooching off her.
Yeah, both their dads are megabucks investment/international bankers. They’ve got more in common than not. No mooching going on here.
His father died when he was 18. But I am sure as an investment banker he left him with money.
He’s from Alabama? He looks so British to me. Like some Brit rocker.
Alabama is full of more that just trailer parks, rednecks and Trump supporters. Lots of wealth there. And lots of hot men!
So, I’m also from Alabama, so I deep a bit of a dive into the internet rabbit hole to see where he’s from. It sounds like maybe he’s from Mountain Brook, which is a suburb of Birmingham, and one of the wealthiest communities in the country.
So. Much. Cheekbone.
He looks like Michael from Princess Diaries 😆
She hasn’t stopped giving me Cool Girl vibes yet, but I’m happy for her. They seem lowkey and pretty serious.
Ha! I know what you mean but I think that she is a rare genuine cool girl! And she seems really nice too.
That’s happy news! I wish them the best. Anya seems like a smart and lovely person.
Love his style but hers freaks me out for some reason. However, they are an interesting couple to look at! So photogenic.
I have no idea who these two are, but the comments had me laughing. Thank you for a good start to my day.
They are something to behold! I just imagined an infant child w crazy big eyes, head and cheekbones!
Gotta say, I’m really loving all this wedding news. It’s nice to read something nice! Congrats to the couple. I really like Anya and agree, she does seem like “a good egg.”
“Cheekbone intensive vibe”. – love it. While she makes my fingers itch I want to cut that bleached hair off so bad she has such an interesting, arresting face you can watch all day and he’s just beautiful.
They’re a very pretty couple. Young and beautiful. Anyway, I sometimes forget people in their 20s still get married. I’ve only seen her in “ Emma”, which was really good, and “ The Witch”, which I couldn’t get through – freaked me out too much.
I loved The Witch! I also loved Queen’s Gambit. I think she’s very talented.
Love these two together. They look like elves. Fancy royal elves.
Hahaha… they totally do. They should have gotten married in Lothlorien.
They are extremely beautiful. Congratulations!