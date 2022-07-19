Jennifer Lopez ‘wanted to lock this down & remove any chance for cold feet ASAP’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas over the weekend, twenty years after their first wedding was called off in a haze of gambling, strippers and drama. I enjoy everything about the Bennifer Revival, and I’m loving all of the post-wedding gossip. As it turns out, some of Ben and J.Lo’s kids did go to the wedding, and it also sounds like everything was kept lowkey on purpose, because J.Lo’s focus was simply getting Ben down the aisle at long last. Page Six has more details, including why Violet Affleck stayed with her mom while Ben was getting married. Sources also confirm that Ben did tell Jen Garner about the wedding.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still on cloud nine after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas. The lovebirds celebrated, Page Six is told, with pizza and Diet Coke on a private jet back to LA in the early hours of Sunday morning.
And while J.Lo posted on her OnTheJLo newsletter Sunday that they were joined by their kids at the shock nuptials at a drive-through wedding chapel, Page Six is told that the only ones in attendance were Lopez’s child, Emme, 14, and Affleck’s Sera, 13. They have five kids in total between them. Emme has a twin brother, Max, and Affleck also shares Violet, 16, and Sam, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
While they were tying the knot Garner was soaking up the sun in Lake Tahoe over the weekend — and gave no clue as to how she was feeling about it all.
“Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur of the moment. Violet stayed home because she’s extremely loyal to her mom,” one well-placed Hollywood source told The Post.
As for why now, the Hollywood source added: “[Lopez] has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed. She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”
LMAO @ “She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!” That’s been clear since he proposed. J.Lo didn’t want to do a long, drawn-out engagement and some big, fancy wedding. Because deep down, she knows that Ben would have found some way to sabotage himself and everything around him. Much easier to do something last-minute, spur of the moment and get it out of the way. I do hope that now that the legal part of it is done, Ben just… relaxes. He doesn’t have that self-sabotage trigger in the back of head waiting to go off. But we’ll see. As for Violet Affleck being “loyal” to her mother… I have no idea what any of that is about, but I enjoy Seraphina and Emme’s cute little friendship. I wonder where Max was?
Here are some photos of newly-married J.Lo leaving an LA dance studio yesterday. Talk about no honeymoon! I still say that they’ll do something around Ben’s birthday, probably. I’m hoping for another yacht trip.
This makes me so happy! Congrats to them both!
Me too and although I don’t comment regularly, I’m a known big JLo fan and I’m glad for them. I try to be optimistic about marriages in general. I don’t know about the “locking it down” part, seems like such and old-fashioned and sexist motive to ascribe to women. Of course, that’s Page Six style, for sure. Although, I know men can face the same assumptions. I’d guess Ben wanted to move quickly too, hence the pursuit and big azz ring.
I hope all the kids will come around if there’s any kind of weirdness there. I genuinely hope this marriage works out for both of them. I do think they seem well-suited to each other. Maybe there will be less pressure this go ’round since they both already have families.
All those kids are children of divorce and it is summer and I am sure there are custody arrangements and also they are teenagers who have their own things they want to do as well.
It actually makes Jen and Ben look good that they did not force all the kids to be there.
I agree. I am a stepmother and we later had a child. It’s tricky territory and staying open and flexible is key. Maybe one kid was more prepared than another….whatever. It’s a one day at a time situation.
JLo cannot win.
If there was a big wedding, then she is gauche and attention-seeking.
When there is a small low-key wedding, then it’s bc she’s insecure and wanting to trap him before he changes his mind.
This! The misogyny is real.
Idk…her history factors heavily into this perspective as well.
Agree! Maybe Ben was worried. Or nobody was. They’ve both been married before. They didn’t need the hoopla.
I thought getting the license was the most romantic part of our whole wedding experience, not the actual ceremony.
We were really young and it was sweet. Just the two of us, in line, with other couples.
I doubt any of this. Neither of them wanted to wait, they wanted it to be private, they got a kick out of the spontaneity, Jen really doesn’t care, and the kids are just being kids. It’s creepy how some anonymous source always wants to drip in a bit of poison
This sh_t is insulting. Jennifer is so successful, and has accomplished so much, but underneath it all she’s just some grasping woman who finally managed to land her man? I’m a fan of Bennifer 2.0, but this narrative theme needs to stop.
Couldn’t agree more- this narrative is disgusting. He is lucky to have her
I agree with you as well. No need to cast Jennifer as some desperate woman trying to “lock down” her man. I think they did it this way because this time, it’s about the marriage, not about throwing a huge wedding extravaganza… They can do a party at any time to celebrate. this one was for them, not for the public, the family, the fans…. I hope they make it work and have a long and happy marriage.
It really is disgusting and misogynistic.
Page six is a scummy tabloid, why propagate their made up lies?
I agree with you all ladies :Jlo is not some desperate woman but that’s how media wants to present her like she finally has Ben,like he is the prize.Ben is the one who pursued her and also who proposed so I don’t understand this reporting…It was the same in 2002,they make it seem like Ben was so good for Jlo(looking at you Diane Sawyer who said Gwyneth Paltrow was better suited to Ben-when Gwyneth has only contempt for Ben,mocking jewelry he gave her,saying it was gaudy and he had bad taste)…Same narrative,white men are always the prize but Page6 is garbage
In complete agreement with all of you. This. man pursued her and he was intense about it. He pursued her when she was married to Cris Judd, her second husband. He took out a full page add gushing about her and that’s when she was married to someone else. Then they got engaged and he f*** up because he sabotages. This is what he does. I think he was genuinely shocked when she moved on with Marc Anthony and married him so quickly. She is the one that got away. Yes, he for her too but they make this seem like it’s one sided when come on, the guy was/is head over heels.
I’ll admit I thought this was all for publicity when it started up again, but now I’m wondering if they truly were the “one that got away” for each other? Like the timing just wasn’t right the first time. It’s a lovely thought.
They were together only eighteen months before from beginning to end and so I can see that it felt like they had some unfinished business with each other. Jumping from man to man isn’t good for that reason alone and she got serious with Marc Anthony something like two days after Ben (and wasn’t she told Marc was fated? That’s my recollection anyway.) And it sounds a little insulting to say she wanted to lock it down fast but this is Ben Affleck we’re talking about! He is moody and mercurial. This sounds very last minute and they just took whoever was at the house at the time, I guess Emma and Sera (I was wrong) and didn’t round up any of the others although I hope they all knew of it beforehand.
I don’t know…forcing a man down the aisle so he doesn’t run away aren’t a good basis for a marriage. Never been a huge fan of them since she seems media hungry and he’s a mess in general.
As long as the kids are okay, then it works.
Hard to believe that Jennifer Lopez had to force anybody down the aisle.
Glad everyone is so sanguine. Maybe Jlo is the one to make him walk the line (an old Johnny Cash song I love).
Love that song!
I don’t think Ben’s problem was that he was with women who didn’t make him “walk the line”. He won’t magically get better because he’s with a different woman. I hate the idea that women need to fix men, or that his wellness is the burden of his romantic partner. For her sake, I hope Ben has addressed his own issues and doesn’t lean on her to be his cure.
@ tiffany:), I agree!! It’s not our responsibility to “fix” men. This stereotype should have died with the dinosaurs……
As for how this will play out, my only concern are for the kids. I don’t care how they report on their nuptials, but my only concern is with them.
Luckily Jennifer has a solid core which she is vehemently protective of her children and will do what is best in their interests.
JLo seems to be of insecure as well as incapable of sustaining any time alone without a man in her life. I don’t know if she is insecure, codependent or what but to live a life with the apparent constant “need” to have a man in her life spells trouble to me, but that is my personal opinion.
Sorry, but now I’m starting to take Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian more seriously than these two.
The comment about violet taking her mom’s side is so nasty and unnecessary, isn’t she a minor? Why try to use the kids to create some drama. They couldn’t even give them a few days to celebrate before trying to stir the pot
I agree. If it was Lindsay Shookus he was marrying I might believe it tbh but I don’t believe Jen has anything against the other Jen or any other women he’s been involved with. Gossips like to portray her as pining for the old lout so they can do their pitting of Jenn vs Jenn when only one Jenn wants him. That’s insulting as well.
Exactly.
Ditto!!!
I really, really hope it works out for them.
“Lock this down” lol. Why do I get this picture in my head of JLo running after Ben with a lasso? Well I was on team “Give it six months” but they’ve hung in there so maybe this is the real deal for them. Congrats.
This is the most believable thing I’ve read about these two. Two very wounded people
This doesn’t make me happy. I don’t think it will end well at all. He is, after all, still Ben. And always will be. And of course Jennifer has her own issues.
It is in his nature and personality to implode. I think he is fundamentally a selfish person.
Ben has talked about Violet a little bit on Bill Simmons podcast and it’s clear that she’s very bright and sees right through him. Not surprised she wasn’t there.
Violet and Ben are actually really close so I don’t know where this narrative is coming from. If she wasn’t there it would be because it wasn’t a planned event
Narrative? It’s right there in the podcast, in his own words. I think he has a huge amount of respect for her and I’m sure they are close. I’m also not surprised she wasn’t there.
What does she see? And why wasn’t she there? Can you elaborate ?
I can’t with these two. Jen married her long term dream of an Oscar and Ben married his (current) wellness plan. Page666 is gross for the Violet commentary. I wish media would leave the kids alone.
Louder for those in the cheap shots in the back!!!!
The hateful cheap shots you keep taking at two people in love?
All I see are red flags. He’s the same guy who was cheating on her when they were engaged the first time. He then cheated on his wife with multiple women, including his children’s nanny. He has addiction issues. Also the percentage of third marriages that end in divorce is high and this is JLo’s fourth marriage. Why rush, why not wait and give the kids time to process the new relationship? Anyway I predict twin boys born via surrogate next year and I give the marriage 3-5 years, then JLo’s baby product line and she reaches billionaire status as a single mom.
I really think she’s been waiting for this for almost 20 years. Seemingly they hung on for several long months after calling off the initial engagement because she wasn’t ready to believe the relationship wasn’t fixable.
They are older, hopefully more mature and certainly further along in their careers. If he had doubts about marrying non white as it’s been reported, he’s beyond that now. He pursued her and had to know she wasn’t going to give it another try if marriage wasn’t the end goal.
Now this wedding seems like a fun event. I hope they can focus on the relationship and not over saturate the media with too much information…
The line in Johnny Cash’s song is, “I walk the line because you’re mine.” He is the one taking the responsibility because she means everything to him. I misspoke when I said Jennifer would “make” him walk the line. Clearly, it’s HIS job, not hers, to make himself walk the line. I hope he does.
“Walk the Line” is about Johnny Cash lusting for June Carter while he was married to Vivian Liberto. He is trying to not cheat on his wife, and “walk the line”. It can seem romantic, but knowing that he eventually left his wife for June Carter, it’s not such a good reflection on his situation with his wife.
But yes, I hope that Ben tries to keep it together for himself, for his kids, for Jen. Ultimately, he has to want to do it. If you hold a partner (or children) up as the reason for your sobriety, then they can also feel like the reason you fell off the wagon, and that is just not healthy. No one can save Ben but himself.