Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck got married at A Little White Chapel in Vegas

Two Leos got married on Sunday. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally did it!! They got married in Las Vegas! They obtained a marriage license on Saturday in Clark County, then on Sunday, they went to A Little White Chapel, the infamous wedding venue in Vegas. Jennifer changed her name legally on the wedding documents too, she’s now Jennifer Affleck. Ben proposed to J.Lo (as she was back then) in April of this year with what was reportedly a pale green diamond. There were rumors about how Bennifer wanted a smallish, no-drama wedding and I guess they made it happen.
At long last, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have said, “I Do!” A source tells ET that the Marry Me actress and The Tender Bar star tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony over the weekend.
“Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun together and thought this would be a fun idea too. Ben is absolutely in love with Jen and feels loved by her too. They both feel so comfortable with each other and like they share history and know each other so well,” the source shared.
“They feel like they are in the same place in life now and relate to each other on another level. Ben feels younger around Jen and like she brings out his best self. He loves that he doesn’t have to try very hard and can just be himself. Jen loves being around Ben no matter what they are doing,” the source continued. Adding, “She thinks Ben is an incredible partner and father. She celebrates him for the good and they are both really there for each other. They’re so excited to make more memories together and have more adventures, both as a couple and as a family.”
While very few details on their nuptials are known at this time, a rep for the Las Vegas wedding destination, A Little White Chapel, confirmed to ET that Lopez and Affleck were married at A Little White Chapel Vegas.
What bugs me is that it doesn’t seem like their kids were there at all? It sounds like they maybe ran off to Vegas for the weekend at the spur of the moment and left their kids at home? They have five children from previous marriages. Oh well. Edit: OK, apparently there were photos of at least a couple of the kids there, nevermind! I’m glad some of the kids were included, if not all of the kids.
Because she’s amazing, Jennifer Affleck posted a bunch of wedding photos onto her newsletter, On the J.Lo. The newsletter went out last night, hours after the wedding. She wanted to give her fans some details about her two dresses in particular. The sleeveless dress is one she’s had for years, something simple and likely vintage she’s been holding onto because she loved it. Then for the ceremony, she changed into a Zuhair Murad dress with lace sleeves. You can see a full-length photo of the Murad here. Ben wore a white tux from his closet too. Anyway, congrats to the crazy Afflecks. Twenty years later, they finally got married. Bonkers.
Photos courtesy of On The J.Lo’s newsletter, Instagram.
… and thus BAff’n’JAff were come unto the world.
Good one! I was thinking from J-Lo to J-Laff.
As a woman who’s going through the menopause I’m afraid Affleck will dump her as soon as her menopause really kicks in. I can see it happen a lot with women my age. Is Affleck shallow like that? Yes, absolutely. He definitely might panic and run to cheat with someone young, unfortunately. And please don’t mention how “hot” Jennifer is. She’s a catch, but it won’t matter to an insecure cheater
I think their kids were their witnesses.
If you see the photo Sera and Emme are there. I wish them the best. Blessings 🙌
Yes. And according to Page Six, they were the only ones there. Violet, it said, is very loyal to her mom. Didn’t say where Samuel was or Max…
I get the On the JLo newsletter (highly recommend, it’s magical). It sounds like all of the kids were there.
Magical ? 😂🤣😂😂
she specifically said the kids were with them in her post, and I saw at least one photo of I think Emme, so it looks like the kids were there.
Nope just her kids.
Sera was there in the car with Emme and she did say that they were with their kids and knowing that J.Garner doesn’t want her kids on SM,she respects it
Her newsletter said their kids were there
Yeah there was a photo of Emma and Seraphina in Elvis’s car ( just the back of Seraphina’s head because of Ben’s no kids policy)
I said this in another thread but If all the kids were there they would have shown all of them.Or the backs of their heads anyway. And I’m almost positive the kid next to Emme in the shadow is Sam, not Sera because of the haircut. And I think this was very spur of the moment and they didn’t have all their kids at the time of the moment.
You seems obsessed with the way you went to look at these kids hair to know who it 😬… I guess it fits your narrative 🙄…Jen said that the kids were there and you don’t want to believe her…everybody thought that Jlo wanted a big lavish wedding and they eloped to Vegas so clearly we don’t know them…Ben love his kids and his kids love him too and same with Jlo
Ramona I saw the picture and right away thought it was Sam. I come on here and everyone is saying Sera. So I said what I thought okay? Also kids can mean 2 kids or it can mean 5. I think she would have shown all of them if they all were there so it probably was 2. Okay? Okay. Respecting Social media mores has nothing to do with it or she would only show her kids not any others and she has shown Sam. 🙄
Sera and Emme were the only children that attended.
Jennifer Garner was told about the wedding the day before it happened.
Yeah🙄 Whatever..if your theories make you feel better🤷♀️
Been there done that!!! So much fun!
Congrats to both. I give them 4 years because Ben…
Yeap, still not convinced
Yeah… I really want to be proven wrong but logic…
Four years?? I give it four weeks.
I hope they go the distance. JLo is good for Ben’s health and sobriety. Of course he’ll fall off the various wagons but if she had the patience for ARod’s shenanigans, she is going to have triple the patience for Ben.
@truthiness – your post is exactly why I hope this doesn’t last. Obviously it’s a good thing for Ben, but what’s the net gain for JLo? A loving marriage is good for anyone, but no one seems to seriously think Ben can provide that. Who cares what JLo can give him? I’m only interested in what’s best for her. (I may have a unique loathing for the dirtback that is BaFflect, but no one here has said anything about how great he is).
Yes 4 years because jlo takes sh*t from men for a long time and as she said, they’ve been waiting 20 years for this so I guess if anything goes wrong she will take she sh*t to save some face because she’ll still be too proud in 4 weeks.
@BettyRose Sorry, didn’t mean to post here, I meant to hope for the best with Marilee. It’s funny to think of JLo donning a hazmat suit with industrial tongs to clean up Ben and separate him from his baggage and addictions. And those addictions are going to be simmering under the surface, ready to boil over at a moment’s notice. That’s going to be a never ending job lol, what do you bet he’s already cheated and drank – 100% I’d bet. He’s a 2 time Oscar winner and “the one who got away.” I’m basically happy she dumped ARod and Casper-the-dancer and hoping this sticks for her, but yeah, hazmat suit with tongs. She likes a fixer upper!
I guess I’m an outlier, because I have a weird feeling they’ll go the distance.
I kind of feel the same way! When this started I wasn’t so sure, but I think these crazy kids might really have something here.
I am hoping they make it. She has been married several times so hopefully this is it.
I keep coming back to this: There’s no reason for them to marry unless they wanted it. They’re older, they’re rich, they already have kids. What’s the saying, it’s the triumph of hope over experience?
Watch them getting married because there’s a surrogate currently carrying their child. It’ll pop out in a few months. This is like the child they were supposed to have together. It’s going to be romanticized that way. Very tacky
I think this one’s gonna stick. At least I hope it does. I think it was meant to be.
I hope they make it, they look happy. I keep going between “it’ll only last a few months” to “I think they’ll actually go the distance.” I guess only time will tell.
I also don’t think this will last long. Affleck is going to Affleck at some point. He tends to go through his super-love phases, but when things get more normal and less “new”, he will self destruct again.
I have to wonder if she really thinks it will be “forever” considering this is her 4th marriage. Like, is she more realistic that they are committed NOW and enjoying what they have at this moment, or does she think this is her forever love?
She absolutely thinks this is her forever love. He cheated on her with a stripper the first time around, but she talks about this go around like it’s the most romantic love story that ever happened. That being said, I hope it works out for them.
I think he was always the one that got away and she was the same for him. Hopefully he can control himself when the going gets tough.
Point taken. Yeah he is going to mess up but she’s going to really fight for this one to stick. He’s the one who got away, the biggest name of her engagements. She was carrying a torch big time for Ben. Liz Taylor married 8-9 times and was in it for love every time. Liz didn’t give a rat’s behind what people thought.
But that is the thing in relationships, you can’t have 1 person that is really going to fight for it. It takes 2 people to put in the effort to make it work. I have no doubt she will go the distance for this, but he’s never shown that he can keep it together for very long.
His issue has never been that he wasn’t with the right woman. The right woman won’t “fix” him. His issues come from inside himself, and he just hasn’t been sober long enough for me to think that he is there yet. His comments on Howard Stern lacked accountability. I worry that he thinks she will fix or save him, and that’s too much for a partner (I don’t want that for her or anyone).
I cried happy tears when I heard and I am not a cheeseball usually. But I remember really well when Bennifer started 20 years ago!
It is SO obvious they are truly happy. That photo she put on IG says everything.
I don’t care who rains on my parade 😝
🫣😅❤️yup I think it was a photo of Jen’s after glow up night…I am overjoyed for them,they truly seem to make each other happy and I don’t wanna go too far cause I don’t want to be disrespectful to J.Garner
Ditto! Well not tears but honestly it made me so happy. I really hope it works out for them. I love them together and I just want some good gossip news for a change
True ! Except Ben wanted white kids so after he did that he got back with Jlo
WTaF? Is that true? He’s a racist dbag (doesn’t surprise me)? But why is JLo/JAffeck with him then? Don’t give away your monogrammed stuff, J. This won’t last.
That’s a pretty nasty thing to say. In actual fact, Ben has been very vocal about the tabloids attacking J-Lo in a “sexist” and “racist” way. He intimated that the things that were printed about her back when they first got together would get people fired today. Jennifer Garner was 3 months pregnant when they married, he didn’t marry her to have “white” babies, so Ben actually did the right thing by making it legal. Your comment holds no water.
I’m pretty sure that first pregnancy was unplanned. He’s got white children because Jennifer Garner was the prettiest woman around him after J.Lo left him. She always loved him more than he loved her. That’s probably true of this relationship too.
I think AMERICANS wanted White kids for Ben Affleck, hence the collective “relief” that shallow, materialistic, Latina Jennifer was out of the picture, and the wholesome, all American White Jennifer was going to have his first child. People rooted for Bennifer 1.0 to fall.apart bc yes, they were ridiculous in the aughts, but there was always an undermining vibe of “he’s better than her” that the media vibed, as they often do about POCs. It is also very American to kick em when they’re up, kick em when they’re down.
Our culture is pure insanity
Betty rose, this person is just trolling, don’t buy into it. There was absolutely no indication Ben wanted ‘white’ kids. Some people say anything for attention
Her engagement ring is ugly. They look beautiful in the pictures. I’m sure they’ll have a huge celebration later. I wish them luck.
They really do look amazing. Wishing them luck and happiness, too.
I LOVE her engagement ring. I’m not interested in seeing another colorless round solitaire or a colorless radiant with pave halo, pave, pave, pave. Yay for the green diamond, not common, piques my interest.
It’s her ring. You can pick out your own. 🙂
I can appreciate that it’s different from more “basic” rings. To me, it’s the color of split pea soup. She seems happy with it and that’s all that matters. This is a gossip site. I can say her ring is ugly. You can say it piques your interest. Different strokes and all that.
Congrats! to them both, i dont mind tthat they ran off and got married no fuss, they can have a blessing in a few months or years where everyone from thier families gets to attend. i wish them all the best for the future. i wonder if they will have a little benifer baby via surrogate that would be interesting
She looks younger than she’s ever been in her life. That’s some good cosmetic work. Glad they found each other again. Hope it works out. Just feel bad for all the partners in between for each of them. This must rattle one’s confidence and egos a bit.
Yeah… especially Jennifer Garner. When I think of some of the things Ben said in his speeches while still married… ooof.
And, way to slam J. G. in the announcement. Double oof!
@samiup what do you mean? What am I missing?
So true. I do wish she would stop all those filters. They are two good-looking people over 50 and there is no need for them to look 29. Even if her assistant or hair dresser takes a pic there is always a heavy filter/ retouching. Genius but unnecessary.
Ben will be 50 next month.
The People report initially said that just her mom and kids were there, but that part was quickly removed. Someone does not want us to know that his kids weren’t at his wedding 😬
There is a photo with emme with someone that looks like sera, so I do think his chlldren were there
Emme and Sera were there for sure…
His were 100% there too, he just doesn’t post photos of them.
Just Emme and I believe Sam were there. When you say “kids” it can be just two and that’s what it was. You know j-fleck if they all were there she would make sure they were shown as well. That “source” probably wasn’t at the elopement as they said her mother was there as well and she wasn’t.
Her post seems to suggest the kids were there?
I have to say I am impressed they did indeed go small and no drama. But absolutely, I mean, this is her fourth marriage and I doubt he cares anything about a big ceremony. This…was actually a great idea? Huh.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck also eloped, but not to Vegas. They got married on Turks & Caicos on a beach, Jennifer was wearing a simple white dress with a green sash. Victor Garber, the officiant (Jennifer’s costar from Alias and who played her character’s father), was the only other person in attendance.
My guess is Ben insisted on doing it this way. J. Lo’s been married 3 times and I dunno if she’s done a big blowout every single time but we know she was planning one to A. Rod. I think given they already tried to organize a huge bash and it didn’t work, Ben managed to convince her to elope this time around. We know she likes drama and being the center of attention so I’m happy she was okay being more low key.
Start the egg timer.
Omg. Her thirst for Ben is mind boggling.
Lol honestly I wish I could look at anyone the way she looks at him
Came here as soon as I read on the j lo!
Does sound like the kids were there and I respect this small wedding. I hope for the best for them!!! J Lo can not be an easy person to be with but she seems like a good mom from the halftime doc and she is such a hard worker. She deserves all the happiness! Ben I hope can stay the course.
Mazal tov to the newlyweds. They both know what they’re getting, and that’s a good recipe for happily ever after.
Jlo look GORGEOUS, I’m very happy for them, I know people love to be negative about them but it’s a lovely and unconventional love story, I really hope they gonna make it.
And the children were there, they were the witnesses.
I’m really surprised they went the low key road though (especially jlo) but good for them
Somehow I figured that they they would get married in Vegas & in July close to her birthday!
It looks like Seraphina might have been there with Emme, but strange that if Samuel was there, there are no photos of him. ( Samuel is pictured with them alot!)
I think it’s because jlo posted the photos, Ben and garner never wanted to expose their children on social media and I think she wants to respect that. Same reason why she didn’t post videos/photos of them for her father’s day video
Jennifer looks stunning, l watched her documentary on Netflix and thought she was somewhat normal but v focused too , fabulous lady but..look lm in two minds about Ben, l think he is a assh…le but hey they look really happy, Congratulations
Good for them! I hope they are happy. Even though Ben has his vices, he’s charming, witty, talented and intelligent. Jennifer is probably good for him because she’s Uber healthy and has healthy habits.
I sincerely wish them well.
Good for them! They look so damn happy. Wishing them and their children all the best!
No need to feel sorry for Jennifer Garner as some are doing- I think she is probably happy the father of her kids is doing well and relieved she doesn’t have to manage his bs anymore(which let’s face it, she still did after they were separated).
@Sunny,I agree with you: I think J.Gar is a good person and she cares for Ben vis a vis their children…2 years ago,Ben had an IG with a photo of Ana kissing Ben and she was following him,and Ana went with Ben when he was dropping off the children so clearly they have both moved on about that aspect of their relationship :they seem to focus on their co parenting which they do very well…
This isn’t a knock against you @sunny because you are right no one needs to feel sorry for Jen Garner, but…I’m not loving all the social media comments about how Jen Garner is “THRIVING!” and “UNBOTHERED!” and “STRONG WOMAN!”.
She’s human.
And it’s pretty clear that while Ben was the great love of her life, she wasn’t the great love of his. That is rough!!! She will be fine, but why will we not allow “STRONG WOMEN!” the courtesy of feeling normal human feelings of sadness, disappointment, even embarrassment? If she is a kind of down about this, that’s fine! She doesn’t have to be OK today, as long as she gets there. And that goes for all the strong women out there.
@ Mia – the heart wants what the heart wants. And we’d be living on a different planet if women were better about not falling for dirt bags, but to me Ben is especially greasy and awful. How he could be any woman’s greatest love is beyond me.
@Mia Hold a happy thought for JG that the “love of her life” is yet to come.
Normally I’m cynical but I have a soft spot for these two and hope they can make it work after all the messiness. They certainly know each other both good and bad and this low key wedding for them seems to be a positive sign.
“Even though Ben has his vices, he’s charming, witty, talented and intelligent. Jennifer is probably good for him because she’s Uber healthy and has healthy habits.”
Which Jennifer?
Right Artmaven that’s what everyone said about J-fleck #1 as well and that didn’t matter. When you’re an alcoholic you drink because you’re an alcoholic. When you’re a messy person you are gonna always be messy.
And Mia45 maybe you are projecting your sadness on to someone who might not be feeling it at all you know? And we can all have more than one love of our life. I’ve had two.
In her post she says it was just them and the children at the wedding. I’m happy for them. It’s been 20 years but they’re finally married.
It reminds me of When Harry Met Sally, they dither around for a few years before tying the knot.
Spectacular.
An addict in Vegas. What could possibly go wrong? Sure, he’s sober now, when it’s all exciting & new.
Or is he? Wasn’t he gambling with Jenn Lopez Affleck whatever’s mom not too long ago?
I hope his kids are ok. At least their mom is stable.
He is not worthy. She looks great though.
I wish them all the best. Gotta go, popcorn is ready.
Good for them. They got a second chance and are making the most of it. Hope they have many years of happiness together.
Well, I admit, i’m surprised. a year ago I would have sworn to you (I think I did) that a wedding would never happen and they would be split within months. So they proved me wrong, lol. Congratulations to them.
Lol, me, too. I do think elopement was the best route for them, since weddings and plans make Ben nervous and give him too much time to talk himself out of it.
Omg Chris Appleton!!! I’ll be thinking of him for a while.
She looks so good in that simple white dress! Truly hope this marriage lasts for all the kid’s sakes.
Nothing but love from here.
No egg timer.
Nothing.
Wishing them longevity full of health and happiness.
I’m surprised they actually did it, and not with a huge party.
I’m sure the huge party is forthcoming. She won’t be able to resist that.
I’m glad Jlo is happy, but I have no faith in Ben, sorry. He’s just an A-hole. And once and A-hole, always one.
I was watching that Aerosmith video the other day with Alicia Silverstone and Steven Dorff, Crazy. That type of guy that Steven Dorff plays in that, we all know the type and that type will ruin your damn life if you let them. Ben is that type.
I hope she doesn’t buy a bunch of properties and stuff with him. He’s a gambling addict and that could be bad for her financially, coarse she’d recover from it, it’s her heart I hope she is protecting.
I don’t think he’s a gambling addict. By all accounts, he’s really good at it. In Molly Bloom’s book she said he limited his downside and knew when to fold.
He’s a gambling addict. It’s a fact. Casinos are complicit in concealing high roller and celeb losses.
You can be a gambling addict and a (mostly) winner. In fact most gambling addicts are good at gambling. I think it’s a real Vice of his of many vices.
Has he said that? I’ve never heard anything about massive financial losses or anything like that. The opposite actually, that he’s really good and stops when he’s ahead. There was one story about him winning $1500 in ten minutes and leaving the casino.
Wouldn’t gambling addiction be based on the inability to stop and leave the table?
Not only is he a gambling addict, he’s a cheat.
He was banned from the Hard Rock Casino for card counting.
Card counting is only cheating according to casinos lol it’s a mathematical strategy and takes intelligence. He was banned because he kept taking them for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
I’m going to stop replying now though because I’m sick of defending Ben Affleck. I’m sure he’ll ruin what he’s got again, I just don’t think it’ll be due to his gambling.
It is SO like the diva formerly known as J.Lo to have a costume change for an otherwise lowkey elopement! And I don’t even mean that in a snarky way. Marriage is about love and mutual respect, but the wedding? All about the dress(es)! 😂
Ben and Jen look so happy and in love, and it’s beautiful that they found each other again, almost 2 decades, 2 marriages, and 5 kids later, and still felt so strongly for each other. I hope it sticks this time.
That’s what was running through my head, this is a ‘simple’ wedding? She clearly had a hair & makeup team, and two fabulous gowns (one fabulous in its simplicity, one in its Hollywoodiness), photographer, videogapher.
Well, Congrats I guess.
Sorry, I dislike BA. Always have, always will.
I really am happy for them. They are nothing to me and have no baring on my life but I find it wonderful that they got a second chance at love after so many years apart and went for it. I hope that the days ahead for them are joyful and full of love.
Same here: I am happy for 2 total strangers ❤️😅 I hope they both make each other happy and have a blessed marriage…it’s just the beginning
+1 They have no bearing on my life either but I wish them decades of love and happiness. I kind of think JLo will want a baby through a surrogate and they have the money to do it. It would be nice to show everyone he didn’t only want white babies.
I don’t know what to say about the white baby thing. Is any of this based on any kind of fact or something Ben has ever said to anyone ? I think he is a total douche but are we just making this up ? As far as a surrogate I honestly don’t see her wanting to raise another baby. She loves her kids. They are growing up and she has a great career that she obviously loves a lot. I don’t see he being in that place. I also don’t see her being as diligent in trying to get Ben clean when he slips as garner. Garner made it her job. Which likely causes even more marriage issues then already existed. Honestly if he falls off the wagon or gets too messy too many times I see Lopez cutting ties again. She is just to smart for that crap. He’s a grown man. There will be no driving him to rehab and getting him a burger in the drive thru. At some point something has got to give with him. Maybe not wanting to lose her will help him stay clean ? I dunno. Alcoholism is a real issue just by hearing the man speak he hasn’t seemed to take full responsibility for himself. He was just on stern basically blaming garner for his drinking. Like what a terrible thing to say. He’s the worst.
So happy for them and wishing them a long, happy life together.
wishing them the best!
Yes, I’m as shallow as a puddle, but can anyone explain to me how Affleck (male) got that nice parting in the middle of his ‘tash?
Emme was there. She posted a pic of Emme in the convertible. The other kids could have been there as well but I could see Ben not wanting to post pics of them. The OTHER Jen may be against her kids being all over JLo’s social media.
That Murad is stunning. Imagine just having that lying around in your closet. Lol.
And it’s probably just a good idea in general to never post photos of someone else’s children on your social media!
I gasp when I saw her post last night, I am so happy for them. I really hope this is everything that they have hoped for. I knew they were destined for each other!
That “morning after” picture is so, so tacky. “Here I am, world, after Ben schlepped me all night long.” Her parents will see this. Her kids will see this. Ugh.
SOOOO thirsty. And he married her, so he must be just as thirsty.
shtupped, not schlepped.
though, schlepped all night long does bring to mind a funny pic.
LOL he schlepped me all night long. Back and forth all over town, a zillion trips to 7 Eleven, I thought it would never end!
I actually thought that pic was sort of cute. Isn’t that their brand, though? Always borderline cute/tacky?
The picture of them in the chapel (taken by someone from behind a desk) is weirding me out–is the officiant to the right scratching the back of his head? That hand looks to be…floating?
“ Isn’t that their brand, though? Always borderline cute/tacky?”
This made me laugh but it’s so true
That hand is weird to me, too! It almost looks like a fake hand, so I thought–is that a fake Elvis? But it’s like the arm, elbow to hand, isn’t connected to anything. Then I thought, is he hugging someone & we can’t see her? But that’s definitely a right hand, so maybe no?. Very very weird & I’ve already spent too much time looking at it!
Disagree. Imprinting much?! Woke up the morning after getting married relaxed and happy. Anything else is your speculation…
No it’s a brag about the sex. Thus, being naked under the sheets.
It’s a brag about the wedding ring! I agree with @thelma
It’s the height of Tack.
aaaw bobbie you sound so bitter lol
Not bitter. It just shocks me to see how thirsty a middle-aged woman still is who has been famous for decades and already gotten tons of attention.
sure xD
Well, I wouldn’t mind having her money so I wouldn’t have to work. But I don’t want to deal with 5 kids.
I think it says, Ben’s already down in the casino.
I do think it is kind of tacky and thirsty…but most of all, why be absorbed in your social media product at that moment? Like, put the phone down, live in the moment! All of these photos sent out with a newsletter the very next day, when they got married after midnight makes me think of her spending her wedding night reviewing which photos to edit and share. It’s kind of sad to me.
@Tiffany
+100000
I shocked they actually did it, but good for them! Happy for them.
If I were famous I’d never stop wearing Zuhair Murad. I love their pieces.
So happy for them! Love over 50 hits different. They seem so genuinely happy and that seemed out of reach for Ben in particular a few years ago. Nice to see a happy ending for them.
@A totally agree with you and I want to add that when Ana dumped Ben,he was losing a lot of weight and was clearly heartbroken about it so I was a little worried that he was ill… To see him happy 2 years later with Jlo,it’s a feel good story❤️… She is more down to earth with him than with Alex ,and he is clearly IT for her
Ben started losing weight way before the end of his relationship with Ana actually so it has nothing to do with her. I remember articles saying he changed his diet
My brother in law and sister in law had a love story like Ben & Jen’s. (Ironically she is a beautiful Latina as well). They were so in love and for some reason it didn’t work out. They both went on to marry others. She only married once (he wound up abusive) and he a few times (both wives cheated).. but every year they still called each other and wished each other a happy birthday and would catch up on their birthday calls.. strictly platonic they still cared for each other’s well being. Fast forward 20 yrs on one of the birthday calls they were both single and decided since in the same gigantic city let’s meet and catch up. That was it.. they were inseparable after that and so in love. They had a similar wedding in Mexico.. and were happily married for 15 years til my brother in law had a stroke and died a week later never having woke up. They had a beautiful love story and a beautiful love… but the men in my hubbies family love hard and are devoted to the women they love. My BIL has been gone 20 yrs this year.. for 10 yrs every Sunday my SIL would take a blanket and sit with her lil dog and visit his grave and talk to him.. she met a wonderful man 10 yrs ago. She loves him but he is not the love of her life. So, she won’t ever marry him but he loves her enough he understands.
I hope JLo & Ben’s story is as loving and they last til the end like my BIL and SIL did. Love like that is hard to find.. thankfully I wound up with the other brother in the family that loves this hard.. wishing Ben & JLo all the love, happiness, and all that goes with standing together as one when dealing with everything that married couples deal with.. May they be as happy on their 27th wedding anniversary as my hubby and I. They are more mature and have experienced enough in life now that maybe they now know what is important and what isn’t…
I love this so much! *tears*
And now I’m crying. Thank you for sharing!
😢 *sniff What a beautiful story
So happy for them, she looks incredible!
Also, my husband and I got married in the same chapel 🙂
I was pretty surprised these two crazy kids decided to do it Vegas style but Ben and Jennifer Garner also eloped (to Turks & Caicos) so this makes sense. I do find it tacky J. Lo had to share a “Morning After” pic, the wedding pics at the chapel were nice enough. We don’t need a visual reminder of your wedding night! It’s gotta be a bit of whiplash for their kids because both of them hadn’t been single for long when they got together (Ben a few months after breaking up with Ana de Armas and J. Lo just weeks after announcing her breakup with A. Rod).
I wish them well but like many I am doubtful this will last beyond a few years. Ben and Jennifer Garner did make it to 10 years though which was longer than I thought they would be together. I’m not sure Ben and J. Lo will make it that long.
I think Jennifer Garner was more okay with looking the other way. She was realistic about him and more of the “just don’t embarrass me publicly” type. He finally forced her hand with the nanny.
Jennifer Lopez won’t look the other way, but she is good at lying to herself and not seeing her partners for who they really are. His indiscretions will have to be obvious and undeniable like A-rod DMing that reality star or Casper Smart cheating.
I think this is great. Either they are both extremely happy together or they implode, giving us amazing gossip to enjoy. Maybe both! It’s a win/win, honestly.
I think that they decided to elope w/just family is a really good & hopeful sign that this is less about glitz and self promotion and more about their relationship and just wanting to be w/their partner!
I’m a sucker for an enduring romance so I’m pulling for them! 💍🍾❤️
I mean she put out a newsletter and countless photos within a few hours so it’s certainly a little about self-promotion lol
It’s nice to see some good news, I’m all for it. They are 50 now more experienced and mature. I like Ben he has a messy history but he doesn’t seem like a bad guy at the core. Funny though with the wedding in Vegas quite a few ppl were talking about jlo being a terrible tipper and horrible with the staffs, taking back the huge amount of money Ben was giving etc. People often say she’s good for him healthwise etc but I think he’s good for her too because he’s down to earth and love to live a simpler life
Ben is really hot. People just say he isn’t because his personality doesn’t match their fantasies.
She wants to be known as Jennifer Affleck. Isn’t there already a Jennifer Affleck? The IRS is going to be so confused 😕.
Pretty sure the IRS is used to dealing with multiple people who have the same name…and she could keep her maiden name as a middle name.
Am I the only one guffawing at the sentence that says “Ben loves her because he doesn’t have to try too hard”?! It is hard enough in life to find even one great love, I wish them both the best.
I thought that was hilarious and doesn’t that say everything about Affleck? It will only work with him when he didn’t have to try too hard and the female will do all the work in the relationship. With the two J-flecks he got and gets that.
Katie Beanstalk:No some people really are not attracted to that butt-chin beefy frat boy look with the just for men dyed beard and hair. But you do you!
@Phylfiremama
I found that statement to be typical Ben Affleck.
He was also quoted as saying that JL makes him feel young. I think he is trying to recapture his youth.
As for them having a surrogate ( as someone mentioned above)..I definitely do not see Ben Affleck as another Alec Baldwin, lol!!!
While I like J Fleck’s Pricilla Presley inspired wedding look, I’ve seen numerous pictures of Ben looking miserable and gaunt in the past few years and lots of recent pics of J Lo looking upset with a furrowed brow and worried look on her face. I just don’t see this happy couple. Also, is she had rekindled her relationship with P Diddy and married him, would people be “so happy” for them and willing to overlook his past discretions? I doubt it.
I’m not a fan of Ben Affleck whatsoever and I think J.Lo can do better than him. But if she’s happy, I’m happy for her. I hope it works out for her sake.
I feel the exact same way.
I think Ben is a nightmare and a total narcissist. Also an alcoholic who can’t quite seem to stay sober when he gets bored. JLO looked beautiful as usual. I dunno. You can dress something up and package it up pretty you may even be able to add some love. But people don’t actually change that much.
People change, but not as often as we would like to think they do. My first boyfriend I was madly in love with for 3 years turned controlling and abusive and ultimately pulled a gun on me. He has since asked for forgiveness for that period of time in his life because he is going through a 12 step program for alcohol and sex addiction. He admitted to me he cheated on his wife with nearly everyone: exes, coworkers, strangers. He says its very hard to “be good”. Would I get back with him after 20 years apart? Hell no! My 2nd ex bf I broke up with because he was a raging alcoholic and still is to this very day (we have mutual friends in common). So I sideye this because I wonder if Ben will stay “good “. It is possible, but very difficult to maintain long term depending on how strong the addictions are.
I also worry JLo dressed more conservatively here and she did that with Marc Anthony too and there were giant rumors that he was controlling. A few red flags for assorted reasons here.
Jeebuz there are a lot of haters on this thread. Sometimes getting back together with an old love is the right thing to do. In 1976 I met a wonderful guy. I’d just gotten out of a baaaad relationship and was wary of getting involved again, but there was just something about him I really liked. We were together for about 14 months, then he went to LA to visit a friend and came back *different*. There was something detached and disinterested about him. A month later he went back, and I never heard from him again. He got sucked into the LA lifestyle by a rich, celebrity-adjacent friend, met a well-known singer and married her 5 months later. I got over my broken heart, forgot about him, had a few longish relationships over the years but never married or had children. Fast forward to 2014 when I ran into him at a local pub. He was divorced (the marriage was a huge mistake) and guess what happened? We’ve been together since that day and he’s the love of my life. Some of my friends thought I was nuts to get back together with him, but people change. They admit their mistakes, they apologize and work hard at rebuilding trust. This is my happy story, and I’m happy for Ben and Jen.
So is this the marvelous Mr Jaded?? Congrats to you both.
@jaded you mention a crazy ex in other posts. Is this the famous singer?
I can not say I am a fan of either of these two but I am pretty happy that they were able to find each other again after so many years. Maybe they should write a RomCom about their experience. Everybody deserves to find a real love I think
I was living in Brooklyn and working in New Jersey during their first relationship.
While the exposure was overwhelming, yet there was radio silence in the art house and boutique cinemas that I favoured in Manhattan. They provided a respite.
I am relieved that there is no need for further commentary, now that Jennifer and Ben are married.
Congratulations to the newly weds!!!
( I am not sure if it is cultural, but shouldn’t Jennifer have worn green for good luck, or maybe she does not need luck.)
Are they still doing the whole “destination wedding” thing too? If you get married out of the country you have to get a marriage certificate in the US don’t you? This is just the pre-game ! Ain’t no way J.Lo is going to settle for just a small Vegas wedding.
I’m pretty sure that the US considers me (a citizen who married abroad) to be married despite my lack of an American marriage certificate.
It can be easier to have a ceremony abroad if you’re already married, especially if you’re in a country where religious wedding aren’t legally recognised. A lot of countries in northern Europe are like that: you have to get married civilly first.
Maybe this time it will stick. I think Jennifer will marry a 100 times since she is a die hard romantic. And from what I read years ago Jennifer really was the love of his life. But career pressures got in the way and the timing was wrong. Maybe they are past all of that now. They could even survive Gigli 2 if they filmed it.
I say good luck to them and hope he choses her over his addictions in the future.
Congratulations to the happy couple. I guess there’s a part of me that is quite sceptical about the whole thing. Given that Jlo loves getting married and Ben is so problematic. I hope it does work out for them.
What I do wonder is how they both felt about each other in the 17 years they were apart? We’re they each other’s “the one that got away”, where you can’t shake off those feelings for an ex even after years apart. Or did they forget about each other then one day just met up again and realised their connection and chemistry was still there?
My opinion won’t be popular, but I think he was the one who got away for J.Lo.
As for Ben, I think his ego was burned pretty bad by Ana. If you look at his long list of romances, even the SNL producer, things never ended cleanly. It was always a seesaw, on and off, on and off. I think Ana wouldn’t take that ride with him (good for her), and it bruised him.
Long theory short, he knows J.Lo will hang on by the fingernails. He does have age on his side this time. It might really work.
I agree. Ana hightailed it out of there and made a clean break. I had almost forgot about the shookus situation. What a mess that was. In my pinion Garner has avoided years more of annoyance: I hope she is in love or at least dating and having fun.
His ego wasnt burned by Ana, because their “relationship” was mainly contract/PR. He needed to rebuild his image after rehab and she is/was a no name who could use the promotion. Also Ben was doing many public interviews while he was with Ana. And he would always bring up Jlo, saying she was amazing in Hustlers and deserved the Oscar nom, and how she was mistreated. He even did Spanish language interviews about how great she is and he said he wouldn’t go to a Arod Jlo wedding.
If his relationship was real that would be super offensive. Ben was biding time and waiting for/setting up Arod for a fall out. We know they have emailed and texted for years. Ben wore jlo’s watch in 2018 right after his divorce, he chatted her up at the Oscars in 2015, 2019 went on Good Morning America (video on youtube) and talking about doing the Arod-Jlo challenge lol he kept an eye on her always.
He campaigned for her to get a nomination in 2020 when he had a “girlfriend” but talked about Jlo the most publicly,,,,Ben was waiting and needed an opportunity to get her back. She was the one who got away for sure. Ana was a placeholder and she wasn’t gonna stick around for the drama of an aging former addict, she has better prospects. So does Jlo, but she is in love.
Ben doesn’t really have age on his side. He’s a smoker and a former alcoholic. Ben looks mid 60s and isn’t even 50 yet. Jlo will outlive him by decades and have to find a new partner again at some point. Chris Evans was trying to follow and DM Jlo the day it was announced that she separated from Arod, last April. The same day it happened people were already hoping that she would get with him. Same anytime she interacts with Maluma on film or music video. Latino women don’t really have to stay in crap relationship because of fear of aging like western women, they as a demographic age well and are strong willed. Jlo’s mom is an example of that.
People know Jlo has better prospects because of her lifestyle and energy level. Ben knows it the most. At this point she knows what she wants and won’t put up with BS. She will give chances but if he’s a drag or callous towards her and her kids…she will leave and move on again quickly cuz she has that option.
If Aaron Taylor Johnson is ever single again, they would be a good match too.
Jlo has always been the same, she’s never really changed. She even looks the same as she did back then. Back then I get the attraction because ben was fine af. I feel like over the years he’s gotten even more messier and sloppier. So it weird that Jen would want to take him back, especially if he hasn’t progressed over the years into a better person.
I think ben was very concerned with the way his career went when they were together the first time. But I guess he’s had a chance to prove himself over the years and maybe now feels more secure in his position in Hollywood. Maybe he has regrets about that and now feels like he’s overcome that obstacle.
I think he probably is the one that got away for Jlo. I think she looks at him through rose tinted spectacles. I can totally imagine him love bombing her and she choosing to ignore any red flags.
I think they were both the one that got away for each other, but it was more complicated for him. He had a lot of insecurity about how people perceived him. He didn’t like feeling like he was the butt of the joke. He both coveted and resented the attention they got as Bennifer.
I don’t think it’s a coincidence he started publicly praising her after her critically acclaimed performance in Hustlers. And I wouldn’t be surprised if he pushes her to do more movies like that and less like Marry Me or whatever that Owen Wilson movie is called.
Congrats to Ben and J.LoAf
Back in the day, some folks including me had the distinct impression that dating JLo was fine for Ben, but that he couldn’t wrap his mind around actually marrying a non-white woman. Those were our impressions at the time.
With time comes maturity and hindsight. Apparently Ben’s now in a place where his love for her is stronger than his previous alleged discomfort about her ethnicity.
I wish them well, but I predict this union will be kaput in 2-3 years, tops.
That just seems like projection to me. He showed her off every opportunity he had. He did red carpet and joint interviews with her constantly. It didn’t work out because he cheated and she kicked him to the curb.
I agree except it didn’t work out because Ben sabotage the relationship. Jlo was hanging onto this relationship for dear life even after he called off the wedding. The cheating was never the issue, towards the end he had checked out of the relationship and did pretty much everything to force her hand and do the dumping
It did not work because she gave him an ultimatum to file their wedding licence from Georgia or else. He opted for or else.
Congrats! They made this time 🙂
They look cute.
I was expecting big wedding it’s probably better like this since like not first way far from it..But vegas? Anyhow hope they actually try lasting this time and preserve it …
The countdown to divorce has begun.
Beverley You guys are totally projected and that’s very weird. Ben has always been vocal about the racism Jlo was facing, his vanity fair itw from 2003 is there for you to read.
“Apparently Ben’s now in a place where his love for her is stronger than his previous alleged discomfort about her ethnicity.”
This is honestly digusting especially because you have absolutely zero fact to back it up.
There are a couple of people on this thread throwing up the white /ethnicity thing (Ben wanted white babies). There’s absolutely no evidence about that at all. Not sure what the point of these posts are but they’re gross.
The comments on this post are giving really weird vibes. People being really unnaturally defensive of JLo and others predicting a disaster, while still others with hearts in their eyes. Plus the white babies thing came out of nowhere.
Last week the headlines were all about Ana leaving LA due to the publicity surrounding her former relationship with Ben Affleck. Now the headlines are all about his Vegas wedding with Jennifer Lopez. Coincidence? TMZ is reporting they are planning a large reception for friends and family at his Georgia estate. It has been in the planning for a while now. I think they are in love with being in love. Will it last forever? Only time will tell….
many things can happen on or around the same time…. anyways. it is well know that Ana would call the paps for their pandemic dog walk trolls. she pursued the attention. there is video of the paps calling them out on their “dog walks”
lol it was all apart of their PR relationship and some of the only exposure she got as a no name. But it didn’t help her career much as a C/D list erotica actress. they never got anywhere near the attention bennifer got, because jlo is the bigger star between all of them.
Affleck bought the Georgia property while he was dating Lopez in 2003.
Ben is going to screw this up. I just feel it in my bones and it makes me sick thinking about how he will have wronged the two women (Jennifers) that have loved him the most in his life. This guy pursued JLo with loving e-mails, proposed to her, and married her making her think they’ll grow old together, but it won’t last. I hate it. I can already envision him drinking again and cheating or leaving her for a younger woman. He is a mess and I’m sorry for the eventual heartbreak JLo will have to face.
don’t worry about jlo, she is the one who has no addiction issues and no problem moving on quickly. it would be better if she choice younger men who can keep up with her lifestyle and energy level.
but ben is the one who pursued her and has talked about her publicly for years while he was in other “relationships”, he won’t mess it up cuz she will and can move on quickly. if he was single when she divorced marc he would have remarried her right then.
the documents posted on social media show that ben filed for divorce on July 13, 2013….it didn’t go public until 2015, 10 year mark….so Ben never cheated they were separated….garner dragged out the victim hood narrative for public sympathy but she also admits ben didn’t cheat.
the wedding in vegas…. it looks like this was all ben’s idea and last minute. he was sentimental and the date is important because , it symbolizes that the moment he filed for divorce is when he wanted to marry jlo…..you can see in the pics that he was crying….ben isn’t going anywhere.
he never cheated on jlo with strippers back in 1.0 as people like to regurgitate here. back in the day he sued the tabloids about those rumors and so did the stripper. Jlo tells their story in docs and interviews and cheating was never mentioned, the media harassment and ben’s inner demons with alcohol are mentioned/implied.
he relapsed in 2001 before they got together. (that’s documented)
When they end in 1.0 Jlo kept his secret of relapse private. it wasn’t public that he had an alcohol issue. she broke it off with him. (her agent implied as much) After the break up she talked positively about him in interviews and moved on with Marc. She stopped talking him for years after. But he continued to talk about her and let his insecurities about his image and career be known. He was jaded and and burned…you could tell.
There is also a telenovela that is in Spanish which Jlo produced that is based on their story. In that telenovela it shows that the “Ben” character tries to get her back and she rejects him. It’s a long interesting story.
Jennifer Lopez Presents: Como Ama una Mujer
Either way they will be fine, because Ben did the pursing and apologizing like he did last time. He only wants her.
Do you have any link or can you direct me to proof that Ben Affleck filed for divorce in 2013? As far as I know, they separated in 2015 and filed for divorce at the same time in 2017. They had coordinated it that way intentionally.
correction: the court documents show he filed for divorce on 07/16/2013 , so marrying Jlo on this day is strong symbolism that he wanted to be married to jlo the day he filed for his divorce, all those years ago … he had separation rumors back in 2011 shortly after jlo split from marc. and their were blind items here in 2011 about him and garner being pregnant and unhappy
@Celina I don’t know where you are getting your information from.
We were neighbors of his family in Cambridge. He did in fact cheat with strippers days before his wedding.
She was forced to cancel the wedding days before because it was proven he had cheated on her in Montreal.
Kebbie. She’s not gonna have it because it’s not true. Neither JLo or Ben put down the right divorce date on the marriage license probably because they didn’t know what they were so they both made up dates. Celina sounds like she has some pro-j fleck fan fiction to me. There is something called the LA court system which tells the truth of their divorces. When filed, when finalized.
Yeah, I realized after I posted my comment that most of what she wrote was probably fan fiction
With all the horrible news that comes out on a daily basis it really made me smile to see this story. Ben and Jen fell in love 20 years ago and couldn’t make it work. Now they are reunited and married. They are a real-life romantic movie!
I hope it all goes well for her.
Wish them the best. He’s older so maybe he won’t stray this time. Also I think he likes being linked to a big name and being part of a power couple and at this point she’s got a stronger brand than he does (or am I wrong on this?). Before she was not the powerful mogul she is today.
How does she look younger every time I see a pic of her?
I don’t think straying will be the problem. Alcoholism is a nasty, unforgiving disease. Throw in gambling and he’s at risk. If I could wish away his demons I certainly would.
from twitter: let’s talk about how jennifer and marc announced their divorce on july 16 in 2011 and ben filed for divorce from garner on the same date but in 2013. now this year on July 16 they married eachother. FULL MF CIRCLE⭕️
they are the “one that got away” for each other 🎊🍾⭕️♥️
But still not a single link or shred of evidence to show he filed for divorce before 2017, huh?
There is no evidence that Ben filed for divorce in 2013 because it did not happen. It is completely untrue.
There is no evidence of Ben filing for divorce prior to 2017 because it did not happen.
Not sure why Ben put 07/16/2013 on the Affidavit of Application for Marriage License in regards to his divorce. Surely you can’t just make up information on such an important document? Anyways, it’s a fair bet he and Garner separated in 2013. Surely they had been having problems for awhile before announcing their split in 2015.