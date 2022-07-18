Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck got married at A Little White Chapel in Vegas

Two Leos got married on Sunday. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally did it!! They got married in Las Vegas! They obtained a marriage license on Saturday in Clark County, then on Sunday, they went to A Little White Chapel, the infamous wedding venue in Vegas. Jennifer changed her name legally on the wedding documents too, she’s now Jennifer Affleck. Ben proposed to J.Lo (as she was back then) in April of this year with what was reportedly a pale green diamond. There were rumors about how Bennifer wanted a smallish, no-drama wedding and I guess they made it happen.

At long last, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have said, “I Do!” A source tells ET that the Marry Me actress and The Tender Bar star tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony over the weekend. “Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun together and thought this would be a fun idea too. Ben is absolutely in love with Jen and feels loved by her too. They both feel so comfortable with each other and like they share history and know each other so well,” the source shared. “They feel like they are in the same place in life now and relate to each other on another level. Ben feels younger around Jen and like she brings out his best self. He loves that he doesn’t have to try very hard and can just be himself. Jen loves being around Ben no matter what they are doing,” the source continued. Adding, “She thinks Ben is an incredible partner and father. She celebrates him for the good and they are both really there for each other. They’re so excited to make more memories together and have more adventures, both as a couple and as a family.” While very few details on their nuptials are known at this time, a rep for the Las Vegas wedding destination, A Little White Chapel, confirmed to ET that Lopez and Affleck were married at A Little White Chapel Vegas.

What bugs me is that it doesn’t seem like their kids were there at all? It sounds like they maybe ran off to Vegas for the weekend at the spur of the moment and left their kids at home? They have five children from previous marriages. Oh well. Edit: OK, apparently there were photos of at least a couple of the kids there, nevermind! I’m glad some of the kids were included, if not all of the kids.

Because she’s amazing, Jennifer Affleck posted a bunch of wedding photos onto her newsletter, On the J.Lo. The newsletter went out last night, hours after the wedding. She wanted to give her fans some details about her two dresses in particular. The sleeveless dress is one she’s had for years, something simple and likely vintage she’s been holding onto because she loved it. Then for the ceremony, she changed into a Zuhair Murad dress with lace sleeves. You can see a full-length photo of the Murad here. Ben wore a white tux from his closet too. Anyway, congrats to the crazy Afflecks. Twenty years later, they finally got married. Bonkers.