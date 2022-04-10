Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez are engaged, he gave her a ring with a green stone

OMG it’s happening, J.Lovers! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez really are engaged. Re-engaged. A second engagement! Let’s hope Ben doesn’t mess it up for us/her. As I said last week, this is pretty much the one-year anniversary of Ben and J.Lo getting back together. It makes sense to me that they would consciously wait one year to get engaged. Of course, I also think Ben proposed a while ago, maybe a few weeks ago? I wonder why she waited to announce it. But announce it she did.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are ready to get married! The pair — who rekindled their romance last year — is engaged, a rep for Lopez confirms to PEOPLE. Lopez shared the news in her On the JLo newsletter days after she was photographed wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring earlier this week.
She revealed the exciting update in a Friday evening email to her inner circle. The message to fans included a clip of Lopez admiring a huge, green stone on a silver band on her ring finger, an image of which was also shared by her sister Lynda on social media.
The “If You Had My Love” singer once raved about green being her favorite color in a previous newsletter. “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green,” she shared. “Maybe you can remember a certain green dress.”
Lopez teased the “major announcement” with a video on Twitter that same night. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share…” Lopez told her followers. She also added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle.
[From People]
Yeah she was so thrilled to be able to announce it. I can’t believe she announced it to her OnTheJLo site for true-blue J.Lovers. She’s such a cheeseball. Anyway, this time, Ben got her a green stone. Jen is apparently all about the color green these days and she only recently realized that the color green brings her good luck (for me it’s blue and red) and whenever she wears green, good things happen to her. As for the stone… green diamonds exist, of course, and many of them have that pale green color seen on her ring. But I’m kind of wondering if this is a different kind of stone. Perhaps a peridot? Her birth month is August, and peridot is the birthstone for August. No one is quite sure, but if it is a green diamond, then Ben spent A LOT on it. (note: I actually am starting to suspect it IS a green diamond.)
Congratulations to them! wish them all the best
Crazy to think last year, at almost the same time, she was engaged to ARod….hopefully this one works!
And such a difference in the way they happened. This proposal was private, whereas with ARod it was and awkward photo op on the beach after he was accused of cheating.
And I remember ppl saying her nails were done so she knew arod was going to propose. On the video she posted it I noticed her nails aren’t done so it seems it was really a surprise for her. A way more intimate proposal.
I’m here for it.
Same. Really hope we can see details of their wedding. ‘Cause you know it’s gonna be grand!
Same, here for the engagement, the ring, the great gossip they’ve been giving us. Long live Bennifer!
Nope,not feeling the green for an engagement rock. However long live Bennifer!
Yeah, I am not feeling it either. I can’t tell if it’s an emerald, doesn’t look like it. There are some gorgeous emerald rings out there which can cost way more than a diamond.
Congrats. I wish them them the best.
Emeralds are “soft” stones though, much more prone to cracking and chipping when worn all the time. While it’s one of my favorite stones, I wear mine only on occasion now, esp. since Covid has me doing a LOT more hand washing and sanitizer use.
It’s not an emerald- the color is wrong. In running through green stone options in my head (I’m a GIA trained gemologist) plus the budget Ben has ( I’m sorry, there’s no way he’s buying her a prasiolite or a peridot) I’m saying it’s a diamond. Any other stone of that color would be the lower quality or less valuable version or they don’t come in those tones so I’m saying diamond. My main question is the color natural or was is treated to get that color (radiation causes green, either ground radiation or lab induced radiation.) Either way, it’s bound to be pricey. Also, no way is it set in silver- that has to be platinum.
Believe it’s a green paraiba tourmaline. It has that glow.
Eagle eyed experts say It’s a magnificent green diamond. Rare and amazing. What it must look like in person.
It’s definitely a very expensive green diamond. There’s no way in hell jlo is buying herself a peridot.
I am an August Bday and I hate Peridots. I just find them ugly. I am also not really feeling that ring, but it is definitely a diamond. JLo would never with the ordinary rings. I saw the absolute funniest Tweet yesterday, one lady said JLo’s engagement rings would end up with their own Smithsonian exhibit hahahahahahaha. Bless her on with the show! Don’t mess it up this time Ben!
I’m sure you’re right and it’s a super rare diamond that was bonkers expensive. I mean it would have to be. To me, though, it looks like green amethysts that I have that are definitely not “prestige” stones. I feel like emerald would have gone with just about anything, fashion-wise. A clear diamond matches everything obviously, as does sapphire. But I feel like the choices of colors that look good with a mint green stone might be more limited?
I actually like green as an engagement ring. I think it’s very pretty.
I am obsessed, and I’m not a jewelry person. I didn’t know there were green diamonds, and it’s gorgeous!
I much prefer it to the original pink diamond.
Yes, same! It also looks like a pretty, delicate setting.
Yay! I’m so happy for them.
After worldwide lockdown, Putin, inflation, the general awfulness of the big picture in everyday life….Yes, yes I can back a big, happy Go for It Bennifer 2.0 wedding!
Bring out the fabulous designer gowns, tuxes, and my favorite Jewelry, more jewelry please.
My only requests, JLo please stop wearing that yanked up ponytail.
Oh and Ben? Try to conduct yourself as an Adult. Dry wedding be a good idea.
Refrain from tattooing anything on yourself, you have lousy taste in tats.
Well, he does! I said it. lol
A literal year ago he was a mess so I don’t see how this will have a happy ending but we’ll be entertained for sure.
I’ll be surprised if these two make it down the aisle. Ben will self-sabotage. Jlo will drop him. I just hope he doesn’t expect Jennifer Garner to clean up the mess.
mmcaav, what you mean a literal year ago, he was a mess? Are you referring to his public wearness after BenAna? Well, he was campaigning for Oscar nomination for his performance in the 2020 film The Way Back and he zoom called. Look at his complexion when he talked with David Fincher on YouTube in February 2021. He was practically glowing. As for BenAna, well, I will refrain from dishing out my theory, lest this comment got deleted.
wonder how will the wedding be? i don’t see her doing something lowkey but i can’t imagine doing a big wedding for a fourth marriage like…
Maybe a smaller, say, destination wedding…but with plenty of photos.
I was thinking about this too. That while it would be great to do a smaller, more intimate or more spontaneous wedding since they have been through the circus a few times before, it just doesnt seem like Jennifer’s style. I more expect privacy tents and thousands of roses and a multimillion dollar gown. But that’s who she is and he loves her, so more power to them.
From what I remember her wedding to Marc Anthony was small and intimate. I would really hope after the wedding extravaganza spectacular they cancelled the first time around, they would not go that route. J. Lo likes big and splashy but this isn’t her first rodeo and she’s got kids now as does Ben. Doing something over the top just looks tacky for her FOURTH husband. Even if it is Bennifer Part 3.
Ben and Jennifer Garner eloped on a beach with just Victor Garber officiating (Jennifer’s co-star from Alias), I think that is way more his style.
I’ll freely admit I love some of the colored diamonds! Canary diamonds are my fave, but I like this green stone with the significant white triangle diamonds on each side. Yep, they spent a LOT on this ring. I’m really enjoying the way they’re just all gooey over this Bennifer reprise. We can use some pure enjoyment these days!
Jen’s a July Leo (so am I) but Ben is an August Leo. So it’s like he gave her *his* birthstone instead of hers (ruby) lol. At any rate, the energy of this engagement is completely different from the first one and I’m all for it. I think they both had to experience some crap before they were truly ready for each other. I think it will stick this time. I hope. Ben, don’t ruin it for us! I mean, her! (Kaiser I love that when you said “us/her” you said “us” first lol!)
I tend to think it’s a diamond, so it wouldn’t be either of their birthstones. A very beautiful, expensive, flawless diamond. I want to see some in-focus pictures of it, stat.
I was able to find this interesting read, but not sure this is a true image of the ring, One this is for sure, she’s this generation’s Liz Taylor. I am curious if she kept all those rings.
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a39681278/jennifer-lopez-comparing-engagement-rings/
J lo with a peridot engagement ring? Please. That woman is not a mere mortal like the rest of us! She’s onto engagement #6 with this one, and it’s a stunner!!
Also Arod could never 🤣
Agreed! Peridot? As IF!
Has it really been 6 engagements? Wow.
Yup. JLo’s engagement rings are the best, usually emerald shaped and massive. Ben may be a cheater, and a self destructive mess, but he knows what she likes and he is NOT cheap.
https://www.eonline.com/news/1326697/lets-compare-jennifer-lopezs-6-stunning-engagement-rings
Yay! Congrats to them! Hopefully everything turns out well this time around.
It’s definitely a diamond and a crazy expensive rare one. Ben has a lot of flaws but being cheap is not one of them.
Yes, and I’m sure she had input on it. He wouldn’t get her a green stone unless she wanted it.
No, he is definitely not cheap, but if he was – he wouldn’t be with JLo.
I love it. I wish them the best. Hoping they get marry this time. They look amazing.
Interesting timing as Jennifer Garner’s bday is next Sunday (April 17th) and it’s her 50th…I only know because we share a bday
Happy birthday T! I doubt if these two will be invited to that celebration. Anyway JLo is just all about JLo. Everybody’s acting like the wedding will be quick but didn’t it take a year before she even started planning one with ARod? Then of course Covid hit which was her savior and maybe the only good thing Miss Corona did. I’m sure the prenup will be a bear and take awhile, like the Beckham-Peltz one did.
Lena, trust me. She was buying time after her engagement with ARod. She said so herself in 2019 when she announced the engagement during an interview that they hadn’t started planning yet. Mind, this is she who we all know is crazy about wedding and marriage. Her tracks in 2019 Dinero and Medicine tell you that she was playing hard to get with Affleck.
CONGRATS !!!!!
TO US !!!!! *clears throat * Congrats Jen and Ben.
Yeah. Jen and Ben.
HA! So true…a toast to ALL!
I thought she was already 50. I honestly can’t see how Ben will “allow” this relationship to flourish after marriage, since he is a self-saboteur and treated his ex-wife horribly during and after their marriage. I guess we’ll see. Hope it works for them.
@JFerber … Thanks for saying this. My thoughts today, as they were last year when reports of Ben and Jen getting back together, are of Jennifer Garner. I’m sure she’s ‘over it’ by now and is living her best life … but still.
I feel so bad for Jennifer Garner. It has to SUCK to be confronted with the possibility that your husband was in love with his ex for your entire marriage. She always takes these things with so much grace, so good for her.
While I’m not exactly surprised, I really thought they would skip an engagement and just provide a marriage announcement one day….wish them well with all of this.
It’s his style. He wanted to elope with her and hinted in a lower ranking tabloid. She rebuffed the idea through tabloid too. And judging by this announcement, it seems he relented.
He gives off weird co-dependent vibes to me. Jen Garner and Jlo both seem to me to be the core people that they have always been, he seems to change up depending on who he is with and it is concerning. People who change for their partners sometimes move on when they think they need to make a persona adjustment. Also, has he been on a set for anything this past year? I think he wrapped the film with Clooney just before he got back with Jlo, not sure how it will work when it’s not just following her to her many projects and doing pap walks and red carpets. It might be fine but he will always be a little sus to me.
He filmed The Flash for about a week in London and then he filmed his upcoming movie Hypnotic for like 1 and 1/2 months (Oct-Nov) in Austin, TX.
You are spot on his co-dependence assessment. He definitely shows such symptons. Cannot be alone. Likes strong woman and then coasts by. Yet his ego wouldn’t allow it to be called out publicly.
Yup you’re right. A tabloid (in touch maybe?) got his father on the phone during Afflarmas (he hadn’t met her) and he said Ben was too dependent on women. I remember thinking, wow that’s really true dad. He likes strong women but then eventually will resent them for his dependence.
The implosion is going to be epic.
^^^This! This is the man who cheated with his children’s nanny and who cheated with a stripper during his first go ’round with her. Plus, a previous girlfriend said he felt more at home in a strip club. This is not a man who will be faithful. What makes everyone thinks he’s going to be faithful this time around?
As for her, there is no such thing as being alone for a small period of time. She has to immediately jump into a new relationship after another one ends. Give your body a break and spend some time with the kids, Jennifer. The men will be around.
I know this is clickbait for celeb watchers in here. Bennifer 2003 was hysterical the first time around. This time, not so much.
Seriously doubt that Ben and JLo care about anyone else, 50 th birthday of an ex wife? Nah.
It’s definitely a green diamond and I think the ring is stunning. Hope things work out for them.
Some Robert Pattinson fans were talking about their engagement on Twitter and brought up a recent twitch interview his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse did to promote an album where she was asked about Bennifer. She said she doesn’t feel like they’re meant to be together. Bold words from a bland Z-lister who’s only famous for dating Bradley Cooper and now Pattinson. From a PR view, it’s strange for her to make a comment like that about two people she admitted to not personally knowing. What’s funny is that J.Lo’s stylists-Rob Zangardi & Mariel Haenn also style her and they both published posts congratulating Ben and J.Lo.
That’s because Affleck and Pattinson were in direct compeition of the Batman role. Pattinson finally managed to replace Affleck. Mind, Affleck was very powerful in Warner Bros when he had been chosen as the new Batman (trade publications such as The Hollywood Reporter, Deadline both did an analysis at the time). Several years later, and a couple of movie star feuding with him, Damon, and Clooney, Pattinson replaced him with the external help. Affleck’s source hinted as much in a trade website.
It’s weirder that someone asked *her* about them. Honestly she gave her opinion, but why she was even asked about them is odd
I mean, we’re doing the same here (and yeah, I don’t think they’re going to last either)
You spot on the weird of the questioning her. If I am not wrong, I think it was from Affleck’s source. It’s just like the things he would do. Remember, Jennifer Garner admonished him in tabloids that he was like her fourth child in 2014 when their marriage started to hit rocks. And the connection here is the Batman role that Pattinson managed to replace him with external help from two stars that Affleck had been feuding for more than 20 years.
I recant my assessment above because I forgot another celebrity connection in the mix. I still think the question was directed by Affleck’s source. But not about Pattinson (not primarily), but another very famous singer who got the reputation of vindictiveness. He and the singer are feuding in the downlow. But since he can’t really @ that singer or direct questions to her, he used Waterhouse as a sorrogate. Sort of like “How do you like them apples”.
I am absolutely shocked that people are buying this obvious PR relationship and are so excited for it.
@MamaBear … I’m not excited for it. It’s like watching a train wreck in slow motion. You know the two trains are going to tragically crash and burn, yet there is nothing you can do about it. I choose not to watch it happen. I won’t be commenting on any more ‘Ben/Jen’ posts, and I will continue to wish Jen Garner well.
I wasn’t a fan of the ring at first but the jewellers posted a video of it and it’s sublime.
I’m really happy for them! Like someone said here I thought they wouldn’t announce an engagement this time but the wedding directly.
Ppl can say whatever they want but jlo LOVES this man, her emotion in that video is real.
Where is this video?
The video of the ring?
It was on insta “Rahaminovdiamonds ” but I just check again and it was deleted, probably some nda going on.
I posted an article I found at the end there is a pic of the ring from the same jeweler. Wonder if really is that one.
We all know that if anyone is going to be responsible for ruining this marriage, it’s Ben. I hope he has his act together and is finally at a point in his life where he’s commited to staying faithful and clean/sober. I honestly hope they work out though. This is 20 years in the making and they really do seem to love each other.
I’m unreasonable excited about this announcement. Love them together. I hope their wedding is a small affair with just their kids.
Jenn’s birthday is July 24. Her birthstone is a ruby.
Sapphires can also be green—the ones mined in Montana are known for it. But probably a diamond.
Yep, those sapphires are gorgeous. I absolutely love them.
I sideye this relationship. This is like me getting back together with my first boyfriend who has admitted in recent years of being a sex addict who has cheated on his wife, alcoholic, and generally had three rock bottoms, basically my Ben. I worry for Jlo. Jen Garner went through the ringer with him and I worry he will slip up again. Maybe two Leos can work, but only if Ben really stays on the straight and narrow. Time will tell with these two. But I’d never get back with my Gemini ex.
Her ring is an 8.5 carat natural green diamond center stone and two tapered baguettes (making it a three-stone ring). Ben definitely paid at least a few million for it.
Do we know for sure that it was purchased by Ben?
I’m excited for them.
I think they really love each other and he makes her happy. She motivates him to stay healthy and I think even though he messed up the first time, he wants to be the kind of man she wants. I love them together and hope it lasts a lifetime.
I’m not sure why people are so excited by this, it’s Jens pattern. The woman collects engagement rings like they are Infinity Stones. If they make it to the altar, and that is a massive IF, Ben will no doubt self sabotage the relationship in no time.
I don’t get it either
I agree it’s a massive IF and already I’m reading they’re not talking about a wedding. I’ll never think he is worthy of either of the Jennifers but the girly girl in me is excited thinking about engagement rings, wedding dresses, weddings in general. Haha I love all that shit. I’m just glad it isn’t a massive oval diamond on a thin band -no offense to anyone but everyone seems to have that. And I didn’t think about it until someone showed it but it is similar except the color to the pink one. I think that’s sweet (or is it bad juju?)
It’s old fashioned celebrity gossip. The world is a sh*tshow, I feel that it takes my mind off the horrors.
I think the ring is perfect for her. It’s her favorite color, and apparently green diamonds are incredibly rare. Also, the setting is nearly identical to the pink one he gave her in 2002 (thick platinum band, two white diamonds on either side, and yellow gold prongs holding the diamond). It’s like a do-over, but with some luck thrown in. I love it.
Congratulations
These two together will live unapologetically large. I think with her, Affleck can just lean into it. They’ll probably have an amazing wedding too. They’re older now ,in their 50s, and hopefully know what they want now. That is a spectacular ring, not my style, but definitely interesting. Should be fun and best wishes to them. I’m rooting for her, and hope he makes her happy this time around.
My favorite colored engagement ring is the yellow one Heidi Klum had when she was married to Seal (I think?).
Best of luck to JLo and Ben!
Yeah now he can relax and go about being the real Ben Affleck that we all know. Jlo will never get it. You can’t go back. It never works. That and the fact that no two Leo’s never stay together. Y’all kill me in here believing this is true love.
Glad you have the inside scoop on how people should conduct their relationships but I certainly wouldn’t rely on astrology to guide my love life. Oh, BTW you can go back. I did after 35 years apart and after 7 years together (again) it’s working out quite beautifully thank you.
Awwwww! This sounds like a great story!
Thank you.
I love reading your story Jaded, people can be so negative.
That’s so beautiful, Jaded!
No one gets to decide what “true love” is for someone else tho? Just like you can’t tell someone else what their gender or sexuality is? The couple decide that…they’ve already stated and shown that it’s true love for them. People waiting for their breakup or “to implode” might end up putting that mindset on themselves and their life—-if bennifer don’t give you a train wreck, you ending creating your own. I rather thing positive since there is enough negatives in the world.
Yes! I just feel pity for those negative nancys in the end they attract that negativity towards them while Bennifer keep on winning!
Oh, how happy this made me! In a shitty year, it is a fluffy, cotton candy piece of gossip. I hope they make it at least several happy years (mostly for her, I love her).
Whatever happens, they’ll last longer than him and Garner do because he’s actually attracted to J LO. So atleast their sex life is active and 🔥 fire. That can take you far.
Celina, you speak FACTS!
JLo and Ben just are so hot for each other. No comment on the wet blanket 😂
Garner got pregnant and it probably seemed like a good time in their lives to marry and settle down. I just don’t think they sizzled together the way BA and JLo do.
MAMA MIA
HERE WE GO AGAIN!
And I’m here for it.
I feel like I was proposed you because my Queen and goddess was, I literally had a dream about Ben, I need help!
🤣🤣🤣🤣
JLo deserves everything and she deserves true lasting love.
Also Can people just stop mentioning that other Jen in JLo posts? 😂😂
Did Jennifer G cheat on her first husband (Scott Foley) with Ben while filming Daredevil? I seem to remember some gossip at that time. Or am I mixing up stuff?
@Thelma Ben said in an interview they fell in love when shooting Daredevil. She didn’t leave her husband for him though. That’s the facts.
Hope it works out for them. But I can’t get over feeling that Ben’s got some major alcoholic delusions after listening to his Howard Stern interview. Have never heard someone so thirsty for external validation as him when talking about Oscars he deserved. And people can’t count on 7 out of 10 people when they need support because those people are probably wasted or about to be? His comment that people who went to college aren’t nearly as smart as his daddy who read books is understandable when you consider his public humiliation surrounded by peers on school trip to courthouse because of his alcoholic father. Maybe he’ll get more clarity over time, hopefully not at expense of JLo.
Somebody so eager to throw his father and mother of his children under the bus, and who keeps grudges the way he does, while slurring his words like he did on Howard Stern makes me think he still has a lot of therapy and meetings to continue with or this marriage won’t work either.
JG once said she wished that she took the advice a former director gave her.
He told her basically that she should be in Alanon when she was dating Ben., even if he was sober.
I agree that Ben has alot of unresolved issues. I think JL thinks he will be different with her.
I think they are going to try living together for a while before they plan their wedding, but I could be wrong…
This brings me so much joy. Just hope he doesn’t douche it up. I think they are soul mate, but agree with others, he is definitely a d-bag, but he’s Jay-Lo’s d- bag and she wears him well.
JLo has been engaged at least 6 times (yes, twice to Ben) and married three times. I’m not here to deny anyone happiness, but marriage doesn’t have the same meaning to all of us, obviously.
Ben actually had his first engagement in the mid/late 90s before he blew up with Good Will Hunting. He did a cover story for Interview.com when his GHW blew up. And all the late character flaws we see now have been there in that cover. Like cowardiness. He dodged his then fiancee’s phone calls when he wanted to broke up with her, but dared not to speak to her face to face. One of his roommates at the time was pissed at him for doing this. He sharpened his skills when he wanted to break up with JLo in late 2003, and possibly with Jen Garner too.
I like her 😊 I hope they are happy.
I want this to work out so badly. Wishing them the best of luck and blessings!