Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez are engaged, he gave her a ring with a green stone

OMG it’s happening, J.Lovers! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez really are engaged. Re-engaged. A second engagement! Let’s hope Ben doesn’t mess it up for us/her. As I said last week, this is pretty much the one-year anniversary of Ben and J.Lo getting back together. It makes sense to me that they would consciously wait one year to get engaged. Of course, I also think Ben proposed a while ago, maybe a few weeks ago? I wonder why she waited to announce it. But announce it she did.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are ready to get married! The pair — who rekindled their romance last year — is engaged, a rep for Lopez confirms to PEOPLE. Lopez shared the news in her On the JLo newsletter days after she was photographed wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring earlier this week. She revealed the exciting update in a Friday evening email to her inner circle. The message to fans included a clip of Lopez admiring a huge, green stone on a silver band on her ring finger, an image of which was also shared by her sister Lynda on social media. The “If You Had My Love” singer once raved about green being her favorite color in a previous newsletter. “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green,” she shared. “Maybe you can remember a certain green dress.” Lopez teased the “major announcement” with a video on Twitter that same night. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share…” Lopez told her followers. She also added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle.

[From People]

Yeah she was so thrilled to be able to announce it. I can’t believe she announced it to her OnTheJLo site for true-blue J.Lovers. She’s such a cheeseball. Anyway, this time, Ben got her a green stone. Jen is apparently all about the color green these days and she only recently realized that the color green brings her good luck (for me it’s blue and red) and whenever she wears green, good things happen to her. As for the stone… green diamonds exist, of course, and many of them have that pale green color seen on her ring. But I’m kind of wondering if this is a different kind of stone. Perhaps a peridot? Her birth month is August, and peridot is the birthstone for August. No one is quite sure, but if it is a green diamond, then Ben spent A LOT on it. (note: I actually am starting to suspect it IS a green diamond.)