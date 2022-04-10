Prince Charles & William think they can block Andrew from Jubbly events lol

There was unsurprisingly a lot of commentary about Prince Andrew’s hijacking of his father’s memorial service. Prince Charles and William were said to be stunned when Andrew walked Queen Elizabeth II down Westminster Abbey, because that was not the staging plan at all. Andrew is said to be somewhat defiant and shameless about everything, especially since he still has his mother’s ear and she’s obviously 100% behind him, signing off on everything he does and everything he wants. Now there’s talk that Andrew wants to join in on some Platinum Jubbly events and his mother is all for it. Becky English said on that Mail+ chat, “What I have heard for a very long time is that Andrew does see her on a daily basis, he does have her ear, there is a lot of chatter that goes into that ear and he tends to get his own way that way.” The Queen could shut him down if she wanted to, but she doesn’t. So now royal commentators are trying to pretend that Charles and William will shut down Andrew:
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has now suggested there is ‘no way’ William and Charles will accept Andrew’s part in the Jubilee celebrations. He told the Mirror: ‘In terms of royal events, I don’t expect we will see Prince Andrew appear in the near future – if ever again. He won’t play any kind of a role in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, of that I think we can be quite sure. Prince Charles and William will be totally opposed to it, it’s a non-starter.’
A family source said that senior royals – including Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge – were ‘dismayed’ by events and that Andrew’s decision to put himself ‘front and centre’ of the service had caused ‘consternation’. However, experts have also suggested walk with Andrew was the Queen’s way of signalling it’s ‘ok’ and that Her Majesty is ‘very clearly stating that he has a role at family occasions’.
Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nichol said the Queen ‘deliberately chose to have Andrew play such a prominent role’ to show the public ‘she still makes decisions’.
‘This was the Queen’s way of showing two things; one, that the buck stops with her, and she makes the decisions, and secondly that she believes he’s innocent. She made the point very, very clearly. But Charles and William were very aware of the perspective, of the optics of this. Unfortunately, this picture [of Prince Andrew escorting the Queen] has overtaken what should have been a memorial to a great man.’
Royal commentators seem to have an issue with saying it outright, so I will: William and Charles can’t do sh-t as long as the Queen is alive. Charles can whine, William can try to bully his grandmother, but ultimately Liz is gonna Liz, and that means she’s ride-or-die for her degenerate son. Every time she flaunts her closeness to Andrew, she weakens both William and Charles and makes it seem like she doesn’t value their input, nor will she take them under advisement. The way she’s screwing over her heirs and the institution… whew! It’s almost like Liz and Charles are battling to see who gets to end the monarchy first.
Hopefully Andrew who knows where all the bodies are buried starts retaliating against the “many sources” of Charles and Egg….
Well once his mother is gone, he may not have a choice. Charles and the rose gardener will not give him any leeway, so he will have to fight back.
I’m stocking up on popcorn.
Me too. If people thought Harry’s Oprah interview was scandalous and his memoir would destroy Charles, wait until Andy spills sixty years of royal secrets for a multimillion dollar payout, probably complete with a fawning interview by Piers Morgan.
.
Andrew will be at the Jubbly without a doubt and there’s nothing Charles and William can do about it. I love this for them.
I love it too! Anything that weakens the monarchy gets an A+ from me
I see Pedo pulling a “Trump”, pushing and grabbing his way to the front of the balcony to stand next to Mummy for the photo😄
I suppose Chuckles and Billy can both refuse to attend the jubbly if Andrew is there. Apparently neither one of them is bright enough to have figured that out yet. The brains of the family moved to California.
I could maybe believe that Charles has a bit of influence with his mother, but *not* where Paedrew is concerned. I think she heartily regrets following his guidance to shut Andrew down after the Maitlis interview. However, I will never believe that Bulliam has any influence whatsoever with the Queen. Fitz’s assertion is pure fiction. He’s always trying to embiggen C & W.
But then he’s silly for trying to embiggen W & C NOW with this because we all know if the queen decides she wants Andrew standing there, he will be. And any article about them putting their feet down and insisting he doesn’t… just makes them look like they have no power.
The time to do it is if Andrew isn’t somewhere and then take all the credit for correcting it after the shambles that was the walk for the memorial… sigh. The ingrained white colonial supremacy of the royal family irks me but this failure to correctly approach embiggening PR maybe irks me more??!
@Ceej, they just continue to show the world how BAD THEY ARE AT THIS!
Charles may have some influence on his mother once in a while, but including William in this narrative is a joke. The Queen is not going to listen to her grandson about one of her sons. He’s irrelevant to her on this.
Well chucky sort of lost the upper hand when he bartered with the Queen. Title for Camilla against the queen protecting Pedo Andy.
Queen doesn’t get to decide the title, the govt does. Charles may have bargained for the Queen’s public endorsement, but Camilla was always going to be the Queen Consort. It is automatic the second QEII passes, Charles becomes King and Camilla becomes Queen Consort. No ceremony or approval needed, it is automatic. No laws were changed, no matter what Charles said publicly. When someone proposed ‘Prince or Princess Consort’ back in 2012/3, that MP was shut down.
Where’s the support for Harry?
I think it’s obvious now, that when it comes to Harry, the Queen cedes her authority to Charles. Every decision and statement that has been made regarding Harry and Meghan was made by Charles. She just signs off on them.
Yup, I’ve lost all respect for her.
@Amy_Bee, Thank you, that makes absolute sense. Until you wrote that, I had honestly been confused.
It’s exactly like when she ceded management of Charles to Philip.
She might actually have made some of these decisions and/or agreed with them wholeheartedly. It doesn’t have to be all Charles. The remarks about service feel like they came right out of her mouth. If she didn’t agree, she couldn’t done an Andrew on Charles. .
And Charles in turn apparently ceded the decision making about Harry to William.
We all know marrying a black woman I’d way worse than raping trafficked girls, right?
I agree with Amy, the Queen lets Charles be “in charge” over Harry in the Firm. Which is horrendous and has always been bad for Harry, it is like an employee under the the wrong Director. However the Queen doesn’t behave that way as a grandmother and we’ve seen and heard time and again that they are quite close and plenty goes on that no one else is privy to. The Queen as a grandmother is one of the only roles she gets right.
I blame the Queen for what happened to Harry-. Her inaction was to blame. She just let William interfere in Harry and Meghan’s relationship even though it bothered Harry and he told William to back off. A grandmother would not allow one of the grandsons to try to control his younger brother. She would have told William to back off. I don’t think she got it right. If she did Harry and Meghan and the children would still be here and one word from the Queen would have stopped the endless slamming of the Sussexes in the media (especially the DM). I’m glad Harry loves her and all that but she should have shown him the same support she shows ANdrew.
The Queen “believes he is innocent”?! Because everyone knows you pay millions of dollars in a lawsuit when you are innocent.
Most people in prison claim their innocence as well.
I didn’t buy that, either. The only way I could believe the Queen believes he’s innocent would be if she really thinks that gold diggers are out to get her favorite son. But it’s more likely she simply doesn’t care.
I don’t think she believes he didn’t do what he’s been accused of. I think her belief that he’s “innocent” boils down to believing that there is nothing wrong with what he did because he’s a royal prince, and rich, white royal men should be able to bed any female they want regardless of the actual circumstances (she & Andrew probably both think that all women want to bed him). I’d be willing to bed that her only issue with rich royal/royal adjacent men having sex with women is that they use discretion if they (or the woman with whom they have a dalliance) are married because the lack of discretion would publicly show that all that high-minded “good Christian” values stuff high society always claimed is utter bunk
@PMP: This is exactly what I think too. I’d bet that both the Q and Andrew believe that women willingly throw themselves at him constantly and/or that any available woman would be overjoyed at the chance to sleep with a prince.
Co-sign
Co-sign but also adding an addendum that TQ is a relic and sleeping with a 17-year-old ranks low on her list of perceived scandals for Royal men in the family. What I doubt is that she believes Virginia is a sex-trafficking victim; like everyone says, TQ probably thinks she’s one of many women dying to bed her favorite son and wishing to capitalize on it. Barf.
Andrew truly thinks he is above it all. Teflon Andrew.
What an ego!
Can you imagine being the poor soul who must deal with him on a daily basis?
All the criminal and vile behavior that is now public knowledge about Andrew and his times with Epstein and Maxwell, it went on for years. Years!
And yet some wonder why H&M left the UK.
Go H&M!
Wouldnt it be best for Andrew to not publicly rub his defiance in the future Heirs faces. His dear Mum is not around for long, he should just live his life quietly at their mercy without pissing them off. He is giving them fuel to really send him to the tower when she is gone.
Or his plan is to take them all down with him. If he can’t be a bigshot then neither can the rest. He has an already paid rental and mummy will likely leave him money.
@equality they should put his face front and center and send him on those royal tours 😃
And when that money runs out – which it will – does he then turn to extortion? “You give me money or I will tell XYZ”. Sounds like an Andrew MO
I would think that the service and how the Queen would enter would have been planned ahead so unless there was supposed to be someone to escort her at the door whom PA shoved aside at the last minute not sure I buy that they all didn’t know ahead of time. I’m sure that PC can make the balcony all about “direct heirs” and exclude PA but if there are events where TQ wants him to be her plus one, he will be there. I hope so. He needs to be the leading face of the monarchy and let everyone who supports them see exactly how they are and what they represent.
And his “oops” moment of putting HRH before his title in that Falkland war post. You just know, in his arrogance, he doesn’t acknowledge he is no longer HRH. Someone else had to strong arm to take that post down. Andrew isn’t taking any of his punishments seriously and mommy just aids and abet his arrogant attitude.
I wonder who forced him to take the Falkland post down? First the HRH disappears then the whole stupid thing got disappeared. Charles must have had a word with mummy about the bad optics. The hubris of that vile POS…
Well, the initial story was that Andrew was supposed to escort her part of the way because they rode in together. Then someone from Wabby was supposed to escort the queen to her seat. So the story has shifted from Andrew pushing his way in to the queen insisting that Andrew escort her all the way. Who knows what’s true, Charles and William are such @ss coverers that you never really know what’s real or notwith them. The queen is all about CYA too.
Everyone knew it ahead of time, because there was a chair empty right beside Edward. It was on the isle and front and center. I don’t know why they’re trying to sell this fairytale, but it doesn’t hold together. TQ has extremely poor judgment, and the US is watching this closely. Perhaps Randy Andy would like to schedule an appointment with the FBI? I think the heirs should stay off of our shores. I can’t imagine that questions about Andy’s role in the Firm won’t be asked.
@Saucy, just because the chair was there does not mean Andrew was going to walk th the queen down the aisle. He could have come in by himself and still sat there. It looks like they sat in birth order across the front row. So that was always going to be where Andrew sat, right after Anne and her husband.
It’s interesting that reporters are putting it out there that Charles and William are going to shut this down. It means that when Andrew appears next to the his mother on the balcony, waving enthusiastically to the crowds, it’ll show that the queen is willing to publicly undercut the heirs and dgaf.
There’s definitely been a coordinated campaign for Andrew’s comeback – lots of repeated talking points from both reporters and what I can only assume is a troll farm about how he just wants to support his elderly mother, and he never admitted guilt in that multimillion pound settlement, so with Harry gone, Andrew has to step up! He has so much to offer…
Andrew believes that if he can be legitimized by the Queen, he can just return to his old life. He understands nothing, he regrets nothing, and he has learned nothing.
Even if it is wrong, i can appreciate how the Queen supports her son from a mum’spoint of view. I know it is wrong and bad optics. He raped children. But if Charles had shown such support to Harry, i don’t think the BM/ Kensington palace could have gone scorch the earth on him and Meghan.
Maybe because he is a man and doesn’t have that maternal instinct. If the Queen is willing to go all out for her son. Charles could have given a helping hand to Harry and his family. So far it has only been the Queen who has shown a semblance of support and nothing from his own father. We could have seen after ‘they are a very much loved members of the family’ statement, Charles could have followed it up with his own statement like the way he did after the Queen said she wants Camilla to be known as Queen Consort.
Anyways, in my country, there is a saying that goes like this ‘you only become a true orphan when your mum dies regardless whether your father is alive or not.’ This is what has happened with Harry, if his mum was alive, she could have stood by him through thick and thin.
The thing is Harry did nothing wrong. Charles should be standing by his son and his daughter in law. He made Camilla Non-negotiable yet could not do the same for Harry, Meghan and their children. Something very wrong with this picture.
Yes, i agree with you. He didn’t do anything wrong. What i am saying is that he (being Charles) doesn’t have that motherly instinct to protect his own offspring at all costs, but he will throw the same offspring under the bus. At the end of rhe day, he is just not a good person.
Be careful not to confuse enabling with supporting.
She’s not supporting, she’s enabling.
Support would be helping for his victims by removing him from public life, making him pay the money himself, & then getting him help.
There is no valid comparison between Harry and Andrew, and to insist on it is false equivalency.
My bad if it seemed i put Harry and Andrew at the same level/ equivalence. They are definitely not. What i wanted to convey was the support each parent gives to their offspring i.e the Queen vs Prince Charles.
For example, Queen Elizabeth has been busy trying rehabilitate her son’s image in public after the VG scandal.
Where as for Prince Charles doesn’t lift a finger to help his son e.g with security in Uk which i know he can absolutely do if he wanted to.
I hope i have better explained some issues. If not, then my English is lacking. ❤😂
A day or so after Pedo’s Performance at the Abbey, I saw one of the papers (The Times, maybe) say that as the head of the Church of England, the Queen wants to be an example of public forgiveness where Andrew is concerned. This idea didn’t seem to pick up steam and get repeated by the rota. But I would not be surprised to see it floated in the near future, particularly if Andrew continues to show up at her side. Betty may even be pushing for Charles to publicly forgive Andrew as well, considering that he will also be head of the Church one day.
This is what i am saying Betty goes all out for her favourite son.
Harper, well, if they’re talking about forgiveness, why don’t they tell the country to “forgive” Harry for having the audacity to leave them? You can’t just say forgive the pedophile and forget about everything else. TQ is showing more poor judgment, because the very last thing she should be doing is reminding people she is the head of the CoE, when she has so many relatives who are doing some really shady (illegal?) stuff. There’s an optic for you.
I just finished the Jimmy Saville doc. I thought it was interesting how similar his relationship with his mother was to that of Andrew and the Queen.
Neither the Queen nor Chuck has the right to “forgive” Pedrew. Only his victims have this right, but I highly doubt they ever do so. Not for all the Royal Family millions.
Yikes. Andy glomming the body to sit with it 5 days after death? Disturbing picture.
The only way Andrew gets shut down for the Jubbly is if TQ herself doesn’t go.
Given she barely made the 40-50 minute memorial service, there’s a good chance of that.
I suspect Charles/Will may know that already and are looking to get credit for something that is really the result of TQ’s health.
If Andrew had an accident, as has happened before in the royal family, all these problems would be laid to rest. As Stalin famously said, “No man, no problem.”
What other accidents? Who?
@jferber
Oh but u forget: 1st of all he’s male; he’s NOT a married-in; and for almost 30yrs he was 2nd in line to the throne!
Thats a LOT in his favor so………no ‘accidents’ for PeDrew.
Betty’s defiant flaunting of PeDrew is her way of apoligising to him for not being her firstborn son, thus ruining his life. This is her taking her last hurrah. This is the hill she’s chosen to die on.
Yes Katie, bingo the buck does stop with Lizzie, which means if she wanted Harry to have security when he comes to the uk, he would have it. If she wanted the media to back the heck off megs when she was pregnant, they would. If she wanted to stop the racist abuse of Harry it would have stopped. If she wanted it know that she had no problems with lily name, ir would have been know . So I don’t want to hear one more word from anyone on the isle of Salt media about how petty can’t so this and that . F that nonsense. Betty does what she wants and what she wants is to destroy Harry and his black family because Harry married a balky woman and they refused to stay there and be her and the rest of her family scapegoat
Sorry meant racist abuse of Archie when he was born
Exactly!
She could have had it all stopped for “A loving family member”.
I said in another post Sophie got much more support during her Arab Sheikh sting. And petty released a statement in support.
Everything with them is PR. When she invited Doris for tea it was PR to black commonwealth countries – “Look I’m welcoming”. But when Meghan was been insulted daily she did nothing.
She also issued a statement in support of Carrie Johnson when she was pregnant.
All this time they’ve been worried about what Harry and Meghan would say about them. But the Sussex’s have been quietly minding their own business. Their REAL problem is Andrew. He’s shameless, unrepentant and will drag the whole family down if he doesn’t get what he thinks he deserves.
When Mummy dies, if Charles tries to exile him, he’s gonna go scorched earth on EVERYONE.
It’s like watching a game of posh chicken.
Andrew can go scorched earth but I doubt he will: one, because he is the shadiest person holding the worst cards and two, because the Royal rota is in Charle’s pocket. Contrary to what ppl believe, the press and rota rats are not going to run free once TQ dies; this family is their bread and butter. Further, if Pedrew says anything, what credibility does he have? He’s too dumb to keep receipts. Who is he going to that’ll dare print all those dirty secrets? The American press?
As much as I would love to see that scenario unfold, Charles is going to keep his brother quiet and afloat, but only barely. Virginia is only the tip of the iceberg for Pedrew; in this situation, one has significantly more dirt and power than the other.
I think the fact that he was with her at Phillip’s memorial service tells us that he will not only be at jubilee events but its very likely he will be at his mother’s side. Why else are we getting these stories that he visits her regularly – he’s buttering her up to make sure that he gets a nice cut of the inheritance for himself and his daughters before Chuck cuts them all off.
Once TQ passes, Chuck will ‘retire’ his brother off somewhere. No way will Chuck allow him to tarnish his reign.
THe thing is though Charles did irrevocable damage when he let one of his sons drive the other one out. Not a great look for a future King to say the least.
Charles was also part and parcel of it.
So many have previously commented that Charles and Will just didn’t care. While Will may not comprehend the optics and damage to the Monarchy, I think Charles does.
The Queen is showing her ass with this defiance.
Charles is doing a soft regency, but she still pokes her head out of her bubble when she wants to. Her words say she’s all about the Firm, her actions say otherwise.
I understand that Andrew knows a lot about inside secrets, but Charles had waited 70 plus years. He will definitely not let Andrew ruin his time to shine.
What a shit show!
Sounds like Chucky and Baldimort are trying to do some damage control in advance. Cue the “We were blindsided!” when Noncy Drew shows up time after time. Who knows if they’re actually even trying to dissuade the Queen at this point; they just want to make sure the public thinks they tried.
I agree with this. I’m also thinking its true that Andrew bullied his way in. I bet he started to raise a stink about not walking his mother to her seat and the queen just said let it be. Charles’ mouthpiece Jobson was awfully quick to jump out there and insist that the queen is the one who wanted Andrew to walk beside her. Charles doesn’t want anyone to think he is weak and not in control, so he will throw his mother under the bus instead. Charles is already smarting about not being able to control Harry and Meghan so he’s doing everything in his power to screw them over, even to the detriment of the “Firm”. If Andrew were not such a horrible, despicable person you could almost admire him for saying ” f*ck you” to Charles.
Every time Andrew is seen in public following the multi million dollar settlement to a sex trafficking victim, it reminds everyone that he still has all his security paid for and that he’s more accepted by the family than Harry, who committed the high crime of marrying a biracial woman.
Charles and William deserve all the humiliation here.
💯 this! The humiliation Charles and William are experiencing is their just deserts for the horrid way they tried to push a pregnant woman to discuss because she is biracial. No amount of suffering they experience will ever be too much. Bring it on. Karma has your address boys and she is in the neighborhood
Not sure what autocorrect was doing but I meant the way they tried to push’s pregnant woman to suicide.
This family is vile. They probably think associating with pedofiles is a mark of sophistication & good breeding. I also have a sneaking suspicion the queen won’t make public appearances without randy Andy by her side.
the way the entire royal family is working so hard to end the monarchy is actually so cool and inspiring
😂
LOL! It might be the most impressive thing any of them have ever done!
Betty loves Andrew because he spends time with her. Baldimort and Chuckles on the other hand don’t pay her any mind unless they want something. Typical entitled, ungrateful and spoiled children. But when Betty croaks, Andrew is persona non grata and will be kicked to the curb.
So, was it TQ then who decided Andrew should be stripped of all honors and removed from the RF? Because the stories were all about how it was Charles’ and (to a lesser extent) William’s doing. If TQ believes Andrew is innocent, then why would she have cast him out? Was there some kind of deal? Or is TQ now getting even with Charles and William?
@Eurydice – I think the key difference between then and now could be Prince Philip. Charles was definitely the one who hauled Andrew in post interview and told him he had to step down. There are photographs of Andrew coming into BP for the meeting and I know someone who works in BP who confirmed that meeting.
Philip was always the ‘family enforcer’ and, knowing his reputation and lack of indulgence for any of his children (with the possible exception of Edward) I can see him absolutely backing Charles on this and TQ would pay much more attention to Philip than to Charles. With PP now gone TQ is demonstrating that it isn’t (and wasn’t) Charles she listens to. The Memorial thing was a very clear demonstration of that. Plus, I suspect that Andrew has cleverly stepped into the space left by PP in the Queen’s life.
Very good point.
The queen’s actions regarding Andrew really prove that she could have done so much more to protect the Sussex’s, she could have approved their half in/half out proposal, she could put an end to the mess around their security. Instead all the suffering that they endured continues because at her core she is petty and cruel, only caring about her precious, her Andrew.
A loving grandmother would have noticed one of her grandsons getting above himself and trying to interfere in the other grandsons future marriage. And the Queen should have told William she is in charge and to back off by trying to interfere with Harry’s relationship with Meghan. She just sat back and watched and even let William in on the decision making.
I wonder if she buys into PW being the superior one because of an accident of birth order and that’s why she wouldn’t interfere. She might think that PW has the right to tell PH what to do. It would be interesting to know how much of their own BS they believe.
She sent that letter out about Camilla’s title and I think she feels Charles “owes her” and Andrew will be on that balcony and front and center IMO.
I don’t think Andrew is going away even after the queen passes. He knows where the bodies are buried; and Chuck and Bill are vulnerable with their public mess ups. I love the smell of Karma.
I gotta say the PBS remake of “Game of Thrones” is much bigger on the petty which almost makes up for less dragons. Seriously this is like the most boring game of chess ever. Nothing moral actually matters…all they care about is optics and making sure to protect their little racist enclave of Palace insiders.
I’m going to go out on a limb here & predict that Andrew will NOT be at most or any Jubilee events. This line was telling to me: “Her Majesty is ‘very clearly stating that he has a role at family occasions’.”
The service for Philip was a family event, not a Firm one. I think the courtiers & Charles were basically told they couldn’t refuse her Andrew’s presence at that service. The Jubilee is about the Crown & Andrew is no longer a public royal. Plus, after his presence at Philip’s service was so publicly derided, I suspect the courtiers have no desire to see their careful Jubbly plans overshadowed. So I think we won’t see Andrew, though I’m sure he’ll see the Queen in private.
I agree. The Jubbly’s pretty much a national holiday. Plus, the RF need the BM, they don’t need Andrew.
I don’t think this memorial service was a family event, either. The funeral was a family event, this was a public monarchical event.
Lizzie Bathory, the memorial service which had 1600-1800 people (I forget which) in attendance was a family event? The memorial service where European royals were in attendance was a family event? Nope, not buying it. If she wanted Randy Andy to be front and center then it should have been a family event. There wouldn’t have been anywhere near that many people or dignitaries. If they consider it a family event then I don’t believe that the global community would agree. You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig.
Well my predictions are worth exactly what you paid for them lol. (I said the same thing when I predicted that Kate wouldn’t be in attendance at the Diana statue unveiling & people thought I was crazy.)
The thing about the Windsors is that “family events” aren’t necessarily private–many of them are quite public. I think they considered this service to be a family thing & I really don’t think anyone felt they could bar Andrew from a service for his own father, regardless of how odious he is. I think they feel their weddings are family events, too, even though they are very public & lots of famous people turn up. The Jubiliee is different. It’s about the Crown, the Commonwealth, etc, but it is not about the family. The whole thing will be carefully stage-managed & I’m guessing it will be a great opportunity for Charles to show off his “slimmed down” royal family image. He & the courtiers know that they can’t afford an image of Andrew (stripped of his HRH) being feted by peasants on a balcony.
To be fair, the BRF is related to most of the European royal families, so they could be invited and it’s still a family event. I have no dog in this fight. I just felt that was worth pointing out.
PA cash for access is going to be front and centre as a result of the High Court showdown over Mr Turk’ alleged misappropriation of someone else’s millions. Obviously it is a coincidence that Mr Turk’s company wins an award at Pitch@the Palace days after he has arranged for PA to receive a large wedding gift from Mr Turk,s client! PA doesn’t want ANYBODY investigating his financial dealings. Also TQ is very frail and once Chaz is King, PA won’t be photo bombing anything royal believe me! He’s been too busy enjoying his noblesse oblige to ever contemplate obscurity and no he is far too dumb to have anything on other relatives. However to keep him comfortable and out of sight maybe an invisible sinecure will be found for home.
I think after the Jubbly Andrew is going to be pushed out for good possibly out of the country. Probably with some lovely parting gifts. i believe the queen will formally or informally retire after her big party and there won’t be any need for Andrew to have any further public role as her escort. Won’t that be convenient for Will and Kate who are looking for a house in Windsor? And I think its fifty -fifty whether Andrew is at the Jubbly or not, especially if Anne and Edward have some kind of role.
That ole bag is never going to retire. That is her throne until she dies. She does not give two sh*ts about the monarchy after she is gone or the commonwealth. Or her bi-ethnic grandchildren. See how she protects Pedo-Andrew?? She does not protect Harry that way. She punished him by not leaving a wreath. She punished princess Di the exact same way.
@Maggie I agree. She wants to be the longest reigning monarch. If she makes it past 72 years 110 days on the throne, she will pass Louis XIV.
Although we may be appalled at his behavior, Philip was also Andrew’s father. He should be able to be at a family event to honor his father & support his elderly mother.
The Queen’s other son’s are married and escorted their wives. So are her grandsons. She needed assistance to walk to her seat. Andrew escorted her.
The family paid their respects at the first service. This one was for the public.
The queen has always said she puts her duty to England first. But the entire world got to see her loving support of a buddy to sex-traffickers/child rapist. The disconnect is why the monarchy will not survive.
Andrew has been banned from using his HRH and appearing at royal events in public. He’s broken both those edicts. Lest we forget he was close pals with a couple of sexual deviants who preyed on vulnerable girls, and he took part in raping at least one of them. A fine, upstanding member of the BRF he is not and he should NEVER be seen with the BRF again, either with mummy or not. Shame on Betty for allowing this.
Slaackerpants, he should have entered unobtrusively and sat down at the side. Instead, he was front and center first with TQ and then by where he sat. I don’t care that it might have been because of birth order of Philip’s children–he should at least have been at the end of the row and Edward and his family should have been first. This was very much a public event and there’s nothing like honoring the deceased with putting Randy Andy, who paid a settlement in order not to go to trial when more of the horrible facts would have come to light (IMO), in the spotlight. People can keep saying that this was a “family” event–well guess what? What that “family” event showed was that there is NO consideration for the (trafficked) sexually abused. Way to go Betty.
He’s entitled to be there but he should have been sitting alone in the back. Peter Philips could have escorted her.
No one is denying Andrew’s right to his presence, but he should have been unobtrusive about it. Anyone else could have escorted her, if not another member of the family then the bishop or another high-ranking member of clergy could have done so.
Pedo pulling a blushing Sarah onto the balcony with him … aww, how sweet!!
Okay, is it wrong that I REALLY want this to happen now. They can be the new “It” couple of the monarchy again, and it would be HILARIOUS!
What I am surprised by is that pseudo-tampon and Burger King did not try and “buy” the remaining lodge lease from Andrew-pedo-child-trafficker-recipient.
We don’t know that they didn’t. They could have and their offers were rejected. They wouldn’t publicize or leak that lol.
Old Liz is determined to take it with her when she dies, isn’t she?
I think the Firm is not only afraid of Andrew showing up at the baloney. Charles’ cash for access scandal, the Cambridges’ Colonizer tour and Prince Micheal’s Kremlin Konnections have put some serious dents in the Windsors’ image. Mix it Sussexit and you have Annus Horriblis 2.0. International press will be at the Jubbly and will cover every hot mic and bad optics moment that the BM and the Rota can’t make go away.
I haven’t read the other comments yet (apologies) but I sincerely believe that paedophile rapist turd WILL be HM’s escort front & centre at her Jubbly pageants. They have no shame. None of them. Burn it all down. Abolish the monarchy. I will never understand why we still have a bloody monarchy in this country. They serve NO purpose. Nothing. I’m sick to my eyeballs of them sponging off of us, living in unprecedented luxury, while I’m battling to put food on the table.
,+1000 Hannah!
It seems like other European and Asian royal families just do the whole thing better. I’m not sure why, maybe because they keep a lower profile, or maybe because they are no longer taxpayer funded except special work budgets?
I long for the day that I never have to hear the names of anyone in this family ever again. I am so bored by the constant and repetitious narratives that both sides are peddling. The extent that the public cares enough to read about it daily and scream their opinions into the internet echo chamber is baffling. But if it generates clicks and you can make a living off it, I guess you win.
She knows how it looks. She put the crown before her family since she became queen. She cannot be oblivious after looking after her reputation for so many decades. She is worried about how a wheelchair looks. Shes going to force Andrew on everyone just because she can.
And if it turns out she has no choice but to use a wheelchair or not attend any of her Jubbly celebrations…we all know who will be pushing it.
Exactly. Let’s not pretend like QEII isn’t exactly like Edward VIII, choosing love over duty. Is Betty a hero for all times for defending a pedophile son while exiling her uncle for falling in love with an American divorcee (they were both nazis, but they are all dead now, which the monarchy is about to be)?
Of course not.
If anyone needs someone to blame for the death of the British monarchy, it’s Betty II.
“I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”
…….unless you mess with my pedophile son.
But Harry is still, obviously, the worst, for falling in love and protecting his wife and children above anyone else.
Harry isn’t relevant to this topic & wasn’t even on the same time zone when the memorial service happened.
Charles is usually pretty busy but what’s stopping William from parking himself at Windsor to physically block Andrew from being in her ear all day? He could even hire Sophie to do it but noooo
Why is a wheelchair under her a worse look than Andrew beside her?
Harry isn’t relevant to this topic & wasn’t even on the same time zone when the memorial service happened.
The Queen will put the monarchy above everything/everyone else except for her son Andrew-that’s the bottom line-besides her reign is coming to an end and she simply doesn’t give a damn what the public thinks-what is the UK going to do about-nothing.