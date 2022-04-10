Prince Charles & William think they can block Andrew from Jubbly events lol

There was unsurprisingly a lot of commentary about Prince Andrew’s hijacking of his father’s memorial service. Prince Charles and William were said to be stunned when Andrew walked Queen Elizabeth II down Westminster Abbey, because that was not the staging plan at all. Andrew is said to be somewhat defiant and shameless about everything, especially since he still has his mother’s ear and she’s obviously 100% behind him, signing off on everything he does and everything he wants. Now there’s talk that Andrew wants to join in on some Platinum Jubbly events and his mother is all for it. Becky English said on that Mail+ chat, “What I have heard for a very long time is that Andrew does see her on a daily basis, he does have her ear, there is a lot of chatter that goes into that ear and he tends to get his own way that way.” The Queen could shut him down if she wanted to, but she doesn’t. So now royal commentators are trying to pretend that Charles and William will shut down Andrew:

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has now suggested there is ‘no way’ William and Charles will accept Andrew’s part in the Jubilee celebrations. He told the Mirror: ‘In terms of royal events, I don’t expect we will see Prince Andrew appear in the near future – if ever again. He won’t play any kind of a role in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, of that I think we can be quite sure. Prince Charles and William will be totally opposed to it, it’s a non-starter.’ A family source said that senior royals – including Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge – were ‘dismayed’ by events and that Andrew’s decision to put himself ‘front and centre’ of the service had caused ‘consternation’. However, experts have also suggested walk with Andrew was the Queen’s way of signalling it’s ‘ok’ and that Her Majesty is ‘very clearly stating that he has a role at family occasions’. Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nichol said the Queen ‘deliberately chose to have Andrew play such a prominent role’ to show the public ‘she still makes decisions’. ‘This was the Queen’s way of showing two things; one, that the buck stops with her, and she makes the decisions, and secondly that she believes he’s innocent. She made the point very, very clearly. But Charles and William were very aware of the perspective, of the optics of this. Unfortunately, this picture [of Prince Andrew escorting the Queen] has overtaken what should have been a memorial to a great man.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Royal commentators seem to have an issue with saying it outright, so I will: William and Charles can’t do sh-t as long as the Queen is alive. Charles can whine, William can try to bully his grandmother, but ultimately Liz is gonna Liz, and that means she’s ride-or-die for her degenerate son. Every time she flaunts her closeness to Andrew, she weakens both William and Charles and makes it seem like she doesn’t value their input, nor will she take them under advisement. The way she’s screwing over her heirs and the institution… whew! It’s almost like Liz and Charles are battling to see who gets to end the monarchy first.