Queen Elizabeth will miss the Royal Maundy Service, she’s sending Charles

I totally forgot that Queen Elizabeth likes to do religious appearances around Easter. To be fair, she hasn’t made those kinds of public appearances in 2020 or 2021, mostly because of the pandemic. I would assume that she made quiet visits to the church in Windsor in recent years, but she hasn’t been to a public Royal Maundy or Royal Easter service since 2019. Easter Maundy is, traditionally, the Thursday before Good Friday and the celebration of the Last Supper and the initiation of the Eucharist. In the Church of England, the Queen goes to church and passes out special coins to seniors for the Maundy Service. This year, she will not attend. She’s sending Charles and Camilla in her place. I wonder if she wanted to send Prince Andrew.
Queen Elizabeth will miss a pre-Easter tradition. The palace announced Friday that the monarch, 95, will miss the Royal Maundy Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on April 14. Taking place the Thursday ahead of Easter each year, the Queen distributes specially-minted coins known as Maundy money to recognize people over 70 years old for their service to their communities.
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will attend in the Queen’s place, with Charles distributing the Maundy money.
Although Queen Elizabeth has continued to undertake light duties and hold virtual audiences from Windsor Castle, her public outings have grown increasingly rare amid a number of health setbacks.
A royal source tells PEOPLE, “It is with regret that she isn’t attending.”
The source adds that the Queen couldn’t commit to attending but knew the order of service was being printed and “was keen that the service was confirmed and all the recipients were aware so as to avoid any misunderstanding or overshadowing of the event on the day.”
The Queen first attended Royal Maundy as Princess Elizabeth in 1935. While she traditionally takes part in the event every year, she has missed the service before during her reign, twice following childbirth and twice because she was traveling to other parts of the Commonwealth.
This will be Prince Charles’s first time filling in for the Queen at the Royal Maundy Service, but he has attended with the Queen twice before in 1962 and 1968. The Queen has also been accompanied by other members of the royal family on several occasions, including Prince Philip and granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. It will also be the first time Camilla has attended the service. Her appearance will be especially meaningful considering earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth announced her “sincere wish” for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles takes the throne one day.
So, basically, they were going to leave it in the air and just decide on the day whether the Queen was feeling up to attending the service but then they decided to cancel for the sake of the printed order of service? Yeah, I don’t buy it. I don’t think she was ever going, and she probably crossed it off her schedule weeks ago. I still wonder what they had to give her to get through the service of thanksgiving, because I definitely think she was hopped up on painkillers. All of which is fine, but the silence around her mobility issues, her refusal to publicly use a wheelchair and her commitment to canceling nearly every public appearance has left a giant power vacuum within the royal family.
Also: if I was being unkind, I would point out that using the Daily Mail’s standards for Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s canceled appearance means that she doesn’t care enough about a deeply religious holiday to make the effort. What, she can go to a service for a memorial for her husband but not a service for a significant Christian holiday?
Is attending a religious service like this also counted as “WORK”?
For the Royal Family yes it does.
She is head of the church and defender of the faith, iirc. So yes, this is literally TQ’s job.
yet she parades around with Prince Andrew who paid money to a woman he has never met for something he never did?
she is Charles’ mother and should we talk about his own association with pedophiles?
Defender of faith with the family she has? LOL…if only the Magas could move to the UK…one can only wish
At this rate I’m doubting the queen will even attend her own Jubilee celebrations this summer. If she even makes it to the summer.
Yeah, me too. I don’t think she’ll make it
I know. If she can’t even attend one event a week, for the jubbly long weekend perhaps she will make one brief 30 minute appearance and then retire to her bedroom for the rest.
Fret not. Andrew to the rescue!
I think from here out, ANYTHING that will require walking around or walking *to*, in public, is crossed off the list before the list is even written.
I think all she will be seen at, in person, is if it’s something she can already be seated at, do on Zoom, or have to take VERY FEW steps (with someone VERY close by).
This event requires a lot of standing and walking. If she doesn’t want to be seen a wheelchair then she can’t go.
Maybe someone managed to block PA going as her escort so she pouted and said she wouldn’t go either.
Yeah, letting Andrew near all that Maundy money would probably be a big mistake…”I’m sorry, you’re giving me money and you expect me to GIVE IT AWAY?? That is NOT the way I am accustomed to operating…” *trousers money, runs off into sunset*
Hopped up on painkillers sounds about right — I’ve been wondering how she managed to navigate the thanksgiving event upright and placid. By sending in Charles and Camilla, the Firm is demonstrating another step in the soft regency, but the Maundy service is a fairly minor work event. The Jubbly line up will really tell the tale. Assuming Bess lives that long.
Minor, but integral to the whole dog & pony show of the BRF & its pageantry. Year after year after year, we get photos & video of the queen handing out the Maundy money. Year after year after year, it’s in the news, all across the world because agencies everywhere report on it, reinforcing that image of The Queen, majesty, continuity, and all that BRF jazz that the Establishment wants us to believe.
Right, and they always stress how deeply religious she is, so this feels like a major event in her yearly calendar.
I’m honestly most surprised that Charles has only attended twice, in the 1960s. I would’ve thought for someone who will be heading up the Church, he would’ve been in more regular attendance. It’s almost like it’s all for optics.
No Kaiser, I don’t think you are being unkind at all. If it’s good enough to be said about Harry , then it’s good enough for Betty . SHe isn’t god .
My own grandma is 104, so a bit older than the queen, but in good shape overall and she just gets *really tired* going out. She has to take a nap and then it messes up her sleep for several days, so it has become a rare thing. And that’s an event like going out for like lunch with her kids, I can’t imagine the rigamaroll of the whole ceremony, etc
Does the Queen have no respect for the Queen?
I mean, who will think of the Queen – how undignified that the Queen will not be there. I blame Meghan.
If the Queen respected the Queen she would make it Meghan’s fault.
That cracked me up, Aidevee and 700.
My ghost is coming here to type this because I am dead from these comments. 😂😂😂
I think it’s a self-administered slap to the queen’s own face. (Hey, if Harry and Meghan can be accused of violating their own privacy, then I say the queen can slap her own face).
I was discussing this with a few friends the other day and the consensus is that if she makes it to the Jubilee she won’t be around too much longer after that – its clear that her health has gone down hill rapidly after Phil’s death. Its also clear that the palace are hiding how frail/ill she is.
Maundy Thursday is part of Holy Week observances, but Good Friday and Easter are the most significant holidays in the church calendar. I assume she’s sav8ng her energy to publicly attend Easter service.
She had so much makeup caked on her at the now infamous service for Prince Philip, it actually made me pity her. Piers Morgan hinted on Twitter awhile ago that we’re not being told something about her health and as odious as he is, I suspect he has the tea.
Usually old people at the end hang on for unfinished business before departing. Maybe one last balcony appearance?
Omg people. The woman is ancient. She would be there if she could. This is not a woman who shirks duty. At her last appearance, she could barely walk. Clearly, she isn’t thinking right either. At that age, she is close to death. Who knows what is in her mind.
What gets me is their insistence on using the phrase, ‘light duties’. Puh-leeze. She doesn’t have a job like the rest of us, where if we get injured on the job & return, we (depending on the injury) bring a note from the doctor saying we’re to be on light duties for a certain amount of time. They don’t have real jobs, they don’t have a real HR department (learned that from Madame Duchess), and let’s face it, every doggone thing they do is ‘light duties’. Attend church? Light duty. Attend a dinner in your honor? Light duty. Stand on a balcony & wave at people? Light duty. Stand at the back of a jeep to be driven past soldiers forced to salute you? Light duty. Etc., etc., ad infinitum.
So Charles hasn’t attended this service since 1968?? And Camilla has never been before? These people really do the absolute bare minimum, it’s wild. I know it’s dumb to consider attending a church service *work*, but still – Charles is going to be the head of the Church of England one day and before this week the last time he attended this service was NINETEEN SIXTY EIGHT?? That’s pitiful, really.
This one service has always seemed to me to be especially important to her. I’m not actually shocked that the only royals who have ever accompanied her are Charles, Beatrice, and Eugenie.
Phil apparently attended up until 2018 so not a surprise that nobody else went with her.
My point is that this one engagement has always felt very personal to Libby, to me. She has never bothered to surround herself with as many family members as possible for this one, it feels like the one event she enjoys mingling with the people at the event.
Christine, Royal Maundy is personal to her. Read the Wikipedia article of its history. It’s a symbol of deity manifestation vested in the Crown. It’s almost as important as the anointing at the coronation, in terms of monarchy as an institution.
The firm is playing games. I don’t believe HMQ issues are mobility as much as senility. She walked down the aisle with Andrew like a bride, and I think they rehearsed. When they got to the front row, he let her go, and she walked to her seat, not like a person struggling with mobility.
Could Princess Anne get moved up in line for public duties?
Anne never gets credit for doing her job!
Anne has more dignity and class than the entire starting line up of the Royals these days.
But, I bet Anne tells Andrew to Go Away a lot! lol