“Tom Hiddleston will star in AppleTV’s ‘The White Darkness'” links

“The Essex Serpent” sounds interesting and I’m looking forward to that one, but “The White Darkness”…maybe I’m just crabby today but I really don’t care about yet another psycho (white) guy who gets obsessed with something to the detriment of his family/himself, and it being portrayed in a heroic fashion. That being said, TH will probably do well with that role.
I think I’ll just sit over in the corner and think about Daddy Oscar
I’m fascinated by Antarctica expeditions so I’m excited for this White Darkness project. Wondering where they will film it.
Maybe Scandanavia or Canada?
This looks like a very intriguing project from a very interesting book:
https://www.davidgrann.com/book/the-white-darkness/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_White_Darkness_(Grann_book)
IMPHO, even though I LURV his Loki character, I’m so glad to see that he is venturing into other projects/productions, showing his range (acting chops-wise) plus getting more exposure behind the cameras as well.
Well now I’m intrigued. Maybe they’ll incorporate some of those fabulous photographs.
Too bad The White Stork never got made.
I think I would have preferred *corrupt politician* Tom to *slightly psycho explorer* Tom.
It’s good to see a project lined up though for *after Loki*
I feel like in taking on more prestige series like this and Essex Serpent, he’s finally embracing his career for what it is rather than trying to be a big movie star. I think he’ll find a lot of success in this medium.
I’ve been trying to resist Apple Tv because I already have all the other streaming channels and I’m made they wouldn’t extend their free year offer to my purchase of an Apple watch. But this is probably the tipping point.
I really think Apple TV Is worth it. the drawback is that there it is all original content – there is no back catalog, which I think is a draw for Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime (although their back catalog offerings have gotten slimmer, they want you to pay for so much more now even with a Prime membership.) Like on Disney Plus I can watch Sleeping Beauty or I can watch Camp Nowhere (lol) or I can watch Loki. On Apple TV, its all new content.
That said, the new content is all excellent. The only thing we’ve watched so far that we haven’t been blown away by was See, and that was still pretty good. We LOVED For All Mankind, Mythic Quest, and of course Ted Lasso. i think we’re going to start either Mosquito Coast or Foundation next. the series are all just so well done, as are the movies.
Thanks for endorsement and show recommendations! A year subscription is less than a dinner and movie night for two, but I get so weird about commitments. As for Netflix, it’s true about the back catalogue but I almost never watch it any more with all the amazing original programming elsewhere. But I feel like canceling Netflix is like going off the grid. It’s just.l not done. 🤔
We just watched Defending Jacob with Michelle Dockery, Chris Evans, and JK Simmons; it’s gripping. It was also filmed locally so my great-aunt wants me to drive her around looking at streets she thinks were used for filming. I refuse to take her to the prison.
What @Becks1 said, all of it. There’s not a ton on Apple TV but we’ve loved what we’ve watched.
Since it will be a while before the next season of Ted Lasso and Foundation (which Mr. Tiger loved especially), I almost stopped it for a while. The cost was reasonable enough that I didn’t, and I’m so glad, because we’re into Severance now, and it’s…well, we love it.
Good to know! I realize I could even do a week trial and decide but I’m so weird about new recurring charges. I’ve definitely forgotten about a service I no longer wanted and ended up paying for months I didn’t use. So all the recommendations make me feel better about clicking “subscribe.” 😁
Apple TV has been consistently good in my experience – Ted Lasso and Mythic Quest are both fabulous. Severance is AMAZING. Been really impressed by the quality of their content.
I know what you mean, I hesitated for a long time to add yet another channel. But now I’m glad we got it, Ted Lasso alone is worth it.
I just finished watching Tom in the Night Manager. It also stars Olivia Coleman. I’m on a mission to see everything she’s done because she is the best.
I love Gillian but didn’t care for her whole look. I swear I had a leather sack purse when I was a little kid that was made from the same pattern. I especially didnt like her hair. Why is that unkept look coming back. Kourtney K had the same thing going on with the loose tendrils the other day.
Zawe Ashton is a Goddess and I am loving everything about this gorgeous gown & bag outfit with a side of velvet clad Hiddles
Marjorie Taylor Greene reporting Jimmy Jimmy Kimmel to the police for a joke is the level of Karen Hypocrisy I cannot believe isn’t satire.
Grann wrote a New Yorker article before the book. https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2018/02/12/the-white-darkness/amp
Glad to see Tom doing more of the dramatic TV series. He can carry them.
Will Smith is banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years. We may not all agree on his actions, but we can agree that the Academy is not a paragon of moral virtue, and if there’s going to be a code it needs to be applied equally to all who’ve publicly transgressed moral decency.
If this lets us all not speak about Will Smith and his wife I’m grateful.
And the Academy thanked Chris Rock. I’m over it. I haven’t watched the Oscars in years, and I don’t plan to again. I’m good. It’s hypocritical, and not even the fashion is interesting enough for me to tune in moving forward.
Same. I’m so over it with the Oscars and had no plans to watch this year, but then decided to because I wanted to see Will Smith win. Unless this decision is reversed, I’m on a 10 year ban of the Oscars.
I’m with you BettyRose. This is so hypocritical. It’s just screaming racist.
Exactly this.
This makes me sick. I’ve stayed out of this conversation because my opinion is unnecessary, but Will Smith didn’t need to be punished like this, and it seriously wasn’t the Oscar’s place to do it. I hate everything about this. And it seems like no one is asking if Will is okay. I mean, he completely lost it in front of colleagues and television crews – that’s so unlike him. He must be under tremendous stress. Punishing him like this isn’t helpful and just exposes the disgustingly racist underbelly of Hollywood.
The story from DListed about Booklyn and Nicola was not the usual snark.
That was pretty mean spirited.
Unless those two have done something, other then being heiress and heir, that particular writing was not warranted.
NY Post/Page Six was pretty mean about N&B today too, at least at the end of the article. My goodness, it’s a 23 and 27-year olds’ first wedding weekend! The tone reflected poorly on the writers and editors to me. If one really wants to criticize them for their careers (or whatever), maybe another time and not while reporting on their nuptials? This is a sacred and special time when only Congratulations and Best Wishes are really in order. Especially with so much other negativity in the world! The tone felt like part of the epidemic of negativity. Mazel Tov to the couple!
I’ll watch anything Tom Hiddleston is in. Because I know at the very least his part will be well played. And he’s easy on the eyes too!
#OscarsSoHarsh