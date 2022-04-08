Prince Charles worries that Netflix has done lasting damage to his reputation

I was just thinking the other day that come September/October, we’re going to be knee-deep in royal whines and incandescent tantrums because of The Crown’s Season 5. The royal machine will do the same thing they did for Season 4, meaning Prince Charles will blanket the friendliest and most sycophantic reporters to write woe-is-Charles pieces about how The Crown is complete fiction! And then Prince William will run around whining about how Prince Harry has a Netflix contract, which obviously means that Harry personally approves of everything on Netflix. Look, we’ve got a preview! Dan Wootton’s new column is all about how Harry is conspiring with Netflix to bring down the monarchy. This actually isn’t entirely about The Crown. It’s also about Netflix’s documentary Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, which details the decades-long friendship between Savile (a serial predator) and Prince Charles.
The bad timing: The timing couldn’t have been worse for Prince Charles and those close to the future king know it. Amid a series of damaging international headlines for the Royal Family following Prince William and Kate’s Caribbean tour and Prince Andrew’s unwelcome return to the spotlight, the heir to the throne’s once close friendship with the beastly paedophile Jimmy Savile has been dragged up for the world to devour, thanks to a major new series by Netflix. An exasperated ally of the Prince of Wales had a simple question during a downbeat call this week: ‘Why now? This has been known for years. It’s easy to think this has been timed for maximum damage.’
Charles thinks The Crown has done real damage to his image too: While they publicly dismiss the suggestion, there is deep concern that the portrayal of their boss as egotistical, callous and weak in the royal drama The Crown – a huge hit internationally – has done lasting damage to his reputation, especially among younger generations who didn’t live through the so-called War of the Waleses in real time. Royal staff are braced for the forthcoming next series to be the worst yet, as Princess Diana’s death is played out on screen.
Netflix can’t be bullied by the royals, oh no: “But the damaging Savile documentary – promoted to British newspapers solely around the disgraced BBC presenter’s friendship with Charles – comes hot on the heels of the grotesque Diana: The Musical, amid a feeling that Netflix is increasingly looking to broadcast ever more provocative content about the British Royal Family.
Revenge of the Sussexes? And then there’s the elephant in the room or, to be more accurate, a $14million mansion in Montecito, California. All these damaging Netflix shows have been scheduled since Prince Harry and Meghan joined the staff of the streaming service on a mega-money deal (rumoured to be worth $100million). While the couple get exercised about various aspects of what they consider to be unfair media coverage on a regular basis, the Sussexes have remained suspiciously silent about how Netflix has treated their own relatives. That has resulted in increasing fury behind-the-scenes at various royal palaces, as Harry’s relationship with his family continues to break down.
Royal sources are seething: A royal source seethed: ‘Of course, there is a feeling that the Savile documentary is unfortunate and very unfair on the Prince of Wales, given everyone in authority, including the Prime Minister of the time, was taken in by him. But the biggest amount of anger is reserved for the fact Netflix is a broadcaster that now employs his son and the Sussexes don’t appear to have said a word about this. It feels like yet another betrayal.’
How dare the Sussexes!! But the awkward questions for Harry and Meghan have not gone away. How can they claim to be bastions of truth in the media when they are happy to take tens of millions from a company that seems to take a deranged glee in regularly misrepresenting their family to secure viewers? Given they were so public about their concerns regarding misinformation and Spotify, have they had similar discussions with Netflix about misinformation regarding the British Royal Family? Are they planning to make any shows for Netflix cashing in on the royal titles they refuse to give up? Perhaps Harry is quite happy to see his father’s reputation trashed, given he did his best to start the backlash against Charles during his downright delusional interview with his pal Oprah Winfrey.
I’ve said this before, but if the monarchy can be brought down by 20 hours of Netflix’s prestige programming, maybe the monarchy has bigger problems? The thing about The Crown is that people understand perfectly that it is a dramatization and that some events are compressed or fictionalized. The problem for Charles – and the entire Windsor clan – is that The Crown gets the broad strokes right, and that Peter Morgan cares enough about historical accuracy to not leave himself open to lawsuits or any serious threats. Charles’s basic complaint is “well, it makes me look bad” NOT “this is wholly inaccurate.” It’s the exact same thing with the Savile documentary – you think the filmmakers didn’t ensure that they had all their ducks in a row? You think they just went off and made wild claims about Charles with no evidence?
Still, I have to think that Wootton is slyly bringing up Charles’s beef with Netflix to remind everyone just how compromised Charles is and what a bad judge of character he is. Wootton is, I believe, firmly on Team Baldemort. Wootton managed to make this sound like Charles-versus-Harry. Which suits William perfectly.
As always, I am impressed at how they manage to blame h & m for everything. It’s like you aren’t allowed to publish a word about anyone UNLESS it’s also somehow mentioning the sussexs. Dafaq.
It’s always the $14 million dollar mansion that undercut the credibility. As soon as house cost is mentioned, you know it’s a lie.
But how many bathrooms??? The public needs to know!!!
They didn’t mention the bathroom count, so I’m almost tempted to not take this article seriously at all. Meg and Harry are only monarchy- destroying super villains if we know how many bathrooms they have.
Meanwhile, Charles owns countless castles and travels everywhere by private plane or helicopter.
I hope no one tells Wooten about the queen’s private train and gold piano (I STILL can’t believe that one!).
Rotten will be the undoing of the Cambridges. Like Moron, he is too eager to be their attack dog that he loses all sense of proportion and calls far more attention to s situation that would have been easily forgotten if he hadn’t made such a big song and dance about it.
No one forced Charles to slag off his own mum and dad in his 1994 interview with Dimbleby. No one forced him to side against his son, withdraw his protection and leak his location to the media. Charles will forever be fighting his own siblings, sons, sections of the media and the establishment. The stench of what he did to Diana will never wash off so he needs to get comfortable with it.
You’re absolutely right ER. Dim Wonton and Peeved Moron have lost all sense of proportion and karma has them in her sights.
They seem to be thinking that Harry and Meghan are basically the King and Queen of Netflix due to their royal connections, and therefore they should be able to throw their royal weight around and make demands and insist that they’re the most important people in the entire Netflix franchise and everyone needs to listen to their proclamations just because they’re ROYAL. (Even though the royal family wants to continually insist that they’re so not royal anymore. And yet then turn around to hypothesize that every single project Harry and Meghan propose to Netflix is all about how royal they are and their connection to the RF.)
We know that William and Charles try to do that exact thing with the BBC, and that the entire royal family seems to think that they can control the press by bullying them with their royal-ness, so they just can’t understand that anyone who is named Prince X or royal Duke and Duchess Y could possibly not view themselves as being the monarch of any business or patronage or church or friendship or social media platform or whatever that they deal with. The RF gets Twitter to take down tweets, they get magazines to edit their articles after they’ve already been published, they get tv stations to agree to never show certain footage ever again. Because they insist on it because they’re *RoYaL.*
It’s the same sort of idea with the Flop Tour. The Cambridges were absolutely sure that the entire world was super duper excited about a visit by the royals to celebrate the Jubbly and that by just jetting in and swanning around looking as hoity-toity and colonialist and Little Old England but also Great British Empire as possible, the people would all fall at their feet and submit to their photo ops and go along with the narrative that will and Kate are the best more “not a racist family” ever because they’re RoYaL. Because they think they’re always the most important people in the room (or the nation in the case of their tours) and that they can just strong arm everyone into accepting their narrative and receiving them as they want to be received.
Yeah, The Crown has been on Netflix since 2016. It stands to reason (I know, a stretch for anyone on Salty Isle) that the popularity of The Crown led to increased interest in the royal family, long before the Duchess of Sussex was a thing. The King’s Speech, Victoria and Reign also stoked public interest. Of course Netflix is looking for more and more royal content.
These people are unable to reach a logical conclusion.
@Christine: “… the popularity of The Crown led to increased interest in the royal family, long before the Duchess of Sussex was a thing.”
In a way this is true, but only to a degree. The Crown debuting in Fall 2016, happened simultaneously with the published reports of Harry & Meghan dating. Granted that M&H stayed as low-key and private as possible, even after their courtship was revealed. The frenzy surrounding M&H didn’t begin to fully heat up until after their engagement announcement in November 2017.
Meanwhile, the first and second seasons of The Crown were quite positive in portraying the British royal family, because it was about the very early years of the Queen’s accession to the throne. Peter Morgan had also previously created and produced the film, The Queen, which had been very favorable toward QE-II.
So, I think while interest in the British royals was sparked and heightened by The Crown (and by the wonderful lead actors in the first two seasons), the amazing phenomenon of Meghan & Harry, and their unique love story, created even more interest, particularly among young people and among groups that had never been overly interested in following the royals previously. So The Crown and M&H and their royal wedding actually mutually increased popular interest in the royal family.
Intriguingly, as seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown debuted with the less than royally complimentary Charles & Diana saga, Meghan was being maligned in ways that harkened back to the Diana years. Moreover, Sussexit was about to happen (or it happened right before season 4).
It’s amazing how is ALWAYS someone else fault, and not the fact he was friend with a notorious rapist the . Just like Andrew.
Also amazing how the TIMING is always wrong. Shades of Meghan’s time in the royal family.
Oh the betrayal!!!
Like how H and M weren’t allowed to correct the record about anything? How M was hounded and gaslit and constantly suffering under racists attacks? And still is?
But how the rest of the family corrects their own record just fine?
Maybe…. Just maybe…. They don’t have anything to say because they don’t care. And that den of vipers more than looks after themselves.
Charles and only Charles is the one who’s done lasting damage to his reputation. He chose to abuse and bully his young wife. He chose to allow racist and misogynist abuse to be heaped on Meghan. He raised an incandescent rage monster who is lazy and ungrateful. The Crown is just sharing history.
… and he, like his brother Andrew, chose to pal around with skeevy monsters because he got something out of the connection
Very well said!
True @North of Boston. Still, having watched the very unsettling and upsetting Netflix documentary on Jimmy Savile, I have to say: It is also true that a vast majority of the British public, including commoners, aristocrats, politicians, royals, and UK media, all accepted, celebrated, and even adored Jimmy Savile. His whole story is deeply scary, creepy and confounding, especially in the ways he got away with all of his terrible abuses until after his death.
That’s exactly right. He can’t take responsibility or accountability for his own actions and the consequences of those actions. I believe there is a term for that in psychology, but I cannot recall it.
@Seraphina please try to remember it so i can go read up, i have a brother that fits that discription. No accountability and nothing is ever their fault.
Narcissist? Because they love to feel like the center of everything when its good, but run for the hills when its bad.
Cognitive dissonance, narcissism. Along with probably more 🥴
Hear, hear!
Well said and only too right!
This
The Wootton accusation is that H&M are not taking some sort of stand against Netflix’s “misrepresentations”; a word he repeats several times. But the crux of this matter is that the portrayals ARE NOT MISREPRESENTATIONS. They are true. And the fault for that lies entirely with Charles.
@The Hench
🎯🎯🎯🎯
Yes!!!!! Charles you are the worst father imaginable to your sons. You somehow managed to be an even worse husband to your first wife and are probably a terrible husband to wife #2 she just doesn’t care enough to mention it. My Dude, Netflix has barrels of material to work with, and the Representatives of the California Royal Evacuation zone have no control over their choices to air that. Even if they did, why should the folks You hung out to dry with no protection and a map for the Royal Rota to find them do Jack for you?!? Just because you grew up being bowed to doesn’t mean we here in the former colonies have to pander to your ego. Tough lesson buddy
See how their sources take care to highlight that the Sussexes haven’t said a word to ‘defend’ the ‘family’, and how many members of the Royal Family cared to defend Meghan against the daily racist assault she got from the British rags?
None of them have ever spoken out. Someone should say to Charles and the Keens that, like viruses, karma makes no exception for royals!!
Came here to say just that. Charles ruined Charles’ reputation, and only Charles. Like the rest of that family, not too sharp. I believe Harry and Philip are quite possibly the smartest members of that family, and of course Meghan. That’s what frightened them so.
You raise another good point. The Crown has done more for Philip’s reputation than anything else. I lived through all of the Diana stuff. Philip has a brand new sparkle, thanks to Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies, that did not exist before this show.
This is the thing that always makes me laugh. There is no amount of crisis management that can undo what everyone lived through with Charles and Diana. The thing that’s key about crisis management is that the public at large has to be willing to accept that the party who did the wrong either changed or isn’t responsible for the wrong. And Charles doesn’t want to do either of those things, he wants the public to agree with him that he was in the right for marrying a teenager he didn’t love while emotionally abusing her, lying to her, and cheating on her with whomever he wanted. And when his bad behavior is replayed for him, he’s enraged bc it shows him what a douchebag he was instead of the movie he replays in his head with his own justifications. And until he comes out and takes full and unequivocal responsibility for his actions, he’s going to get dragged for filth.
@Insight the BRF is trying to create an inaccurate historic account of Diana’s life, to minimize her impact and diminish her to a “crazy married-in” for future generations- even T.Brown’s book ( an old lady writing about things that she experienced 25 years ago? B!tch I get confused about sh!t from 2019) helps them.
Those of us that lived through it just have to keep trying to keep the real story alive on sites like this one.
Let’s not forget TamponGate, y’all. 😂
So it is not his OWN behavior that makes him look bad but netflix shows that either dramatized it or facts about people he is associated with………..ok tampon!
Thanks to Wootton’s amplification, I watched the documentary last night and it was horrible to watch. Trust Rotten and the Palaces to make this all about Charles (and the details are vast, photos and letters and memos by the 100s) and not about Savile’s victims or the fact that he operated with impunity for his entire adult life, receiving the protection and honorifics of a pervasive network of the rich and powerful, including Dan’s precious media. There’s a mountain of blame to go around and Charles isn’t even the most culpable, although he’s plenty blameworthy. I’m still reeling, can you tell??!! LOL
Anyway, great example of the #StreisandEffect in operation, Danny.
IMO the biggest reveal in Netflix Jimmy Savile documentary was in E2 ~ 36 mins in when the journalist Alison Bellamy said the Yorkshire Evening Post sent her to talk to him. She says “We got on. I was his contact to get good stories in the paper.”
Soooo, there’s also invisible contract operative in other contexts of British media, not just BRF.
I watched the doc, too, and it was ridiculous. It was, for the most part, people talking about how they didn’t know that he was a sexual predator. There is no way that the living people he assaulted could get any resolution from this shiteous production. This British way of talking around things might just be part of the reason that he was able to get away with his crimes. Shameful.
Yeah, it was Netflix that made you do all those terrible things. If anything, they did him a massive favor. Look at the positive hunk they got to portray him, when the real thing looks like the very last sugar daddy in the bargain bin. Just be quiet and eat your organic food.
“the very last sugar daddy in the bargain bin”
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Lmao I don’t know why I said that. He just gives off “rich, but no thanks” vibes, like he would be way more work than whatever the hypothetical sugar baby got out of it financially. Same as William.
I’m dead!
Dee, thanks for the laugh, this made my day!
Thank you @ Dee for giving us all a clear picture of what Charles and The Other Brother actually are!!! The two most repellent men on the planet who, no matter their position in their lives, could ever marry a woman of brains, substance and character.
I love it @Dee! “… the very last sugar daddy in the bargain bin. Just be quiet and eat your organic food.” Your scintillating wit slays for days!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😛
Whats with the royals and their paedo/rapist Bffs?!? If you are the company you keep, well….
It seems to be a family tradition. Lord Mountbatten (Uncle Dickie) was a substitute father figure for Philip and later Charles. There were credible rumors about him too.
I think Prince Charles has done lasting damage to Prince Charles’ reputation. All Netflix has done is remind me why I despised him in the 80s & 90s.
And there are younger people hearing this all for the first time.
Doesn’t help that, as time passed by, a lot of the things are even less accepted now.
That’s true. I imagine it’s hard for Millennials and younger to quite understand the ultra conservative mindsets that resulted in Charles courting a naive teenager in that weird window of time post-sexual revolution that still required the princess to be a virgin of good breeding. They actually don’t get so much into that dynamic in the Crown, although Tina Brown holds nothing back, but the question remains what Charles has done to connect with the younger generations that will be the vast majority of his subjects by the time he’s crowned. If Netflix can spoil their perception of him, that’s on him.
Karma is a b-tch!
Nothing is ever Charles fault. He is always the victim.
@ Nancy, yes. Charles is the perpetual victim from a grown man complaining about his poor treatment from his mother and yet his extravagant upbringing is a lifestyle that very few will experience. Charles takes no responsibility for his actions even at his ripe age of 70!! I hope that Anne is telling him, as he whines about how awful he is being portrayed, “ Oh do shut up Charles! You are a grown man, and take it like like one!”
Charles is responsible for how he is perceived, no one else. If he hadn’t been such an awful man, husband and father, he wouldn’t be facing this backlash. Charles is still f-ing up now.
Charles has had 25 years to get ahead of all of this. Have we ever gotten statements about Charles regretting his behavior and wishing he had been a more supportive husband?
Instead his pet biographers diagnose Diana with all kinds of mental health disorders and make endless excuses for Charles and his supposed true love Camilla.
The only way for his image to not be negatively affected by his treatment of Diana is to create an impression that Charles understood how he messed up not appreciating her and wishing he had done better, but that would mean criticizing himself and Camilla, so instead they just keep throwing Diana under the bus. Charles and Camilla haven’t learned anything.
Penny Junor, Sally Bedell Smith, and Ingrid Seward wrote negative books and articles about Diana all to try to justify the bad behavior of C and C. They did this after she dies and the new book about Camilla will surely go over the same territory. And the Great Love spin is a myth. Charles did not want to marry Camilla when he met her (pre her first marriage), nobody stopped him. ANd he had other women in his life, many others, including the unfortunate other mistress, Dale Tryon.
Also, can we talk about THIS crazy AF quote: “the Sussexes have remained suspiciously silent about how Netflix has treated their own relatives”.
Let this sink in. A member of the British media is chastising H+M for saying nothing about a media empire going after their relatives. Irony and Self-awareness have officially pulled a Thelma & Louise. 🤣
Just like the silence from Charles when his grandson was likened to a chimp.and silence about offensive comments by some in the media about h and m
Exactly. I think it’s hilarious that Wootten (and anyone else) thinks that the two people who were driven out of the country by their “family” and were made vulnerable by being left without protection should now stand up and shout how loving and wonderful that family is.
From personal experience, I can say it’s painful when chickens come home to roost, isn’t it Chuck? You are reaping what you have sown as we all do. Sadly, this is new for the Royals as they’ve never been held accountable. It’s about time.
Exactly. Harry and Meghan finally spoke for THEMSELVES and their family can do the same if it matters to them.
Harry and Meghan don’t hide behind sources, they speak with their full chests. 40-80 year olds don’t need their protection or anyone else to come to their defense when they have, not once, done so for them. Fight your own battles, bozos.
Particularly Piers Morgan and his DAILY hate oratory against Meghan and Harry – particularly Meghan. When he escalated the hostility to out and out telling her to GO BACK TO AMERICA. That was an ideal time for SOMEONE in the RF to step in and say something about a supposed “much loved” member of the family. Instead ** c. r. i. c. k. e. t. s. **
Sophie got much more support during her Arab Sheikh sting.
Buckingham Palace denied the accuracy of the reports, saying: “The Countess of Wessex, who is trying to pursue her own career, is obviously vulnerable to set-ups such as this.” The Palace released a statement saying the reported comments were “selective, distorted and in several cases, flatly untrue”. The Palace officials stated that the Countess had not insulted the Queen, the Queen Mother, or the politicians, and the rumours about her difficulties in marriage and her alleged comments about her husband’s sexuality were untrue, while according to the Mail on Sunday multiple reliable sources had confirmed these reports.
Meghan NEVER said anything negative against anyone and yet was NEVER Supported. It felt like Meghan was being punished for Sophie’s crime. No matter how hard they try with Sophie, she will always be DEATH BECOMES HER.
Clarence House put up an Instagram post celebrating Arthur Edwards who has been horrible about Meghan. Harry and Meghan owe them nothing.
WOW. This is an excellent point. The hypocrisy is astounding.
I recall that Arthur Edwards gained prestige and greater name recognition for taking photographs of young Diana with two children at the nursery school where she worked. In one of the photos, Edwards had Diana standing in a position where the sun backlit her midi skirt in such a way that her long shapely legs were clearly outlined.
Edwards was winked at and lauded for being a clever photographer. The unsuspecting 19-year-old victim, Diana, was mortified when the photo was widely published. If anything, Diana was the one blamed for wearing the thin skirt, for posing with her back to the sun, and for allowing Edwards to take the photo.
This unforgettable photo is ‘dirty old man’ Arthur Edwards’ chief claim to fame. Not so ironically, he became a fully embraced, royal family fixture.
You are on fire today, Dee. First the sugar daddy bargain bin and this. Do you write for a living?
Wouldn’t this be the ideal time for William to inaugurate the new Cambridge complain and explain policy by publicly speaking out on behalf of his father?
Lol thanks! And yes, but usually not anything more interesting than bland office/marketing copy
Outraged article that never once shows outrage over what Savile actually did which was sexually abuse children. Okay, Dan.
Children, adults, and the dead according to reports. How do you have access to so many victims without others knowing and keeping your secret, for whatever reason?
“Charles thinks The Crown has done real damage to his image …” so funny! HE did damage to his reputation.
I think Charles never changed.he blames others for his own bad behavior
Does Dan Wootton think Prince Harry is sitting at a desk at the Netflix headquarters laughing an evil laugh? (I hope he is).
Wootton is pathetic. He’s tiresome & predictable, like Piers Morgan. These two have nothing else to do except attack H&M. They both campaigned for H&M to leave the UK, then they left. Shockingly, their targets moved, yet their toxic hate continues unabated. They’ve made a career of pure despicable behavior. The Royal Family has brought on their poor reputations by their own boorish & arrogant behavior. The British should shut the soap opera down, but the British media wouldn’t have a thing to sell their ink & paper or get traffic on their web sites.
By the way, Wootton’s column about H&M conspiring with Netflix is laughable.
Somehow, I’m *juuuuust* not seeing the Board at Netflix looking at new content relating to all things “Royal”, saying to each other, “Let’s just run this by Harry and Meghan, shall we? We’ll air or not air (buy or not buy) depending on THEIR say so!”
Truly beggars the mind, the power the BM/RRs give H&M, like H&M are Caesars, sitting on their thrones in a $14M mansion (with 6M bathrooms don’t forget!!!), and they are awaiting H&M’s thumbs up or thumbs down, before giving the green light to any project with a royal tie.
To paraphrase Will Smith: “Leave H&M’s names out of your &*^%$ mouth(s)!”
Things coming out about these “royals” dallying with pedophiles and degenerates because they DID/DO hang around with them! Charles’ favorite uncle, Lord Louis Moutbatten was known to like to diddle young boys, his personal mentor, Van Pelt liked young girls (got a 15 yr old pregnant), Charles and Savile, Pedo and Epstein/Maxwell and God knows who else….
But sure… this is ALL HARRY & MEGHAN’S fault!
Prince Charles married a teen. He and his mom and Noncy Drew brother think all this pedophilia is fine and that the world has gone mad. Charles isn’t trying to shine a light on his friends’ bad acts, because it bounces right back on him.
You must mean Laurens Van der Post, who impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 46.
OMG. The only reason I know the name Laurens Van der Post is because of stuff said about Charles. Supposedly a great influence on Charles, he sounds like a serial fabricator who rejected his daughter after seducing her 14-yr old mother. Gag. As for Diana, she was just a sacrificial virgin.
Also, Van Der Post kept a mistress and wrote about the “benefits” of keeping a mistress, something that probably appealed to Charles.
I’m sorry but the tabloid media is really going to be the downfall of the monarchy. The worst decision they ever made was allowing a tabloid press in bed with them. This gross symbiotic relationship is not going as planned because the people the tabloids want aren’t afraid of them and cut them off. Dan Wooton is bothered because his career rise was built off Harry and Meghan’s backs but now it’s gone. They’re getting angry that no amount of abuse, insult and threat is not working on the Sussexes. Them leaving was the greatest decision they’ve could’ve made.
I was going to say this. Dan W was used to getting all the exclusives on Harry and Meghan from his boyfriend/bestie and now he’s stuck with these kind of articles every few months complaining about projects H&M are doing and how it “affects” the monarch’s. You can literally copy and paste every article and just change the company name.
It also not just Netflix but if they keep going like this Netflix/others will have content for years to come.
meanwhile Andrew is jumping up and down and clapping, squealing “see mummy – I’m not the only one with paedophile friends”
Yeah, Andrew. Searched for any comments Camilla had made about Jimmy Savile after watching Horror Show, but the only thing I could find was her expressing sorrow at his death. She hasn’t said anything about Andrew either. So is her support of orgs against domestic abuse, and violence against women just performative?
Camilla apparently aided and abetted Charles bad treatment of Diana. There is a letter in the public domain where Camilla writes to Charles and tells him to ignore that ridiculous creature (the name she called Diana). She is no advocate for domestic abuse. SHe even was caught joking with Kate about Meghan putting her hand on her stomach during her first pregnancy.
It’s just abuse 101 with these people. If I look bad it’s your fault, I don’t want you to be able to make enough money that you don’t depend on me, I need to be able to control where you go and where you stay and who you see. Also if me telling the truth about you makes you look bad it’s not me reporting the facts that’s the problem.
LOLOLOL. First, like Kaiser said, the broad strokes were/are right. Harry even said as much to James Corden. What is the specific complaint from Charles? just that Netflix is telling the story again? What did we say last year – 20 years of PR gone in 20 hours of TV? That’s not Netflix’s problem.
Second, Netflix is an entertainment company looking to make a profit. they’re not a company invested in the success of the monarchy or in protecting the Windsors. They’re not a British tabloid, after all.
It shouldn’t be anything new to the Windsors that history will judge the royals and will tell the stories for years, if not centuries. That’s how it works. And if that comes as a surprise to them, well, that’s not Netflix’s fault, nor is it harry’s.
Harry and Meghan were blamed for the crown season 4. The season that upset Charles
The monarchy is full of five-year-old children who blame everything they’ve done on the dog. Nice leadership.
Five year old children will tell the truth when caught in a lie. The monarchy will tell a lie to cover a lie.
I have to disagree with you, as I’ve run into a few kindergärtners who are pretty stubborn about their lies, even when there are witnesses to the contrary.
However, I do agree that the remaining royal family lies as easily as they breathe.
Who is the one now grasping to remain relevant? May I present Dan Wooten? His yammering is so predictable, and dare I say that even he is running out of ideas? This latest defense of Prince Charles was noticeably shorter than his usual diatribes. It’s like his heart isn’t in it anymore. He’s a child’s toy whose battery is winding down. I suspect even the gross aristo set won’t be able to sympathize with Charles’ affection for a sex pest who had an in with the local coroner. Tough beans, Chuckie. As they say in reality tv-land, they can’t use what you don’t give them.
Wooten is in Elegant Bill’s pocket. I don’t think this ‘defense’ is much of a ‘defense.’ Wooten’s defense makes Chuck look like a petulant, childlike baby with pedo friends and gets in a lot of unhinged bashing of Harry. Totally agree with Kaiser. This is the FFK trying to pull strings.
The fact that Peter Morgan is doing a season 6 (!!!) means Charles and his whining have only helped Netflix decide to make another 10 hours of programming. Just the casting call for the Kate character made me chuckle yesterday. The news probably gave C indigestion. Confirmation that the series will go past Di’s death and into W& K’s meeting? He thought the spotlight on his bad deeds would be all but forgotten!
Every time they mention the $14m house Harry and Meghan live in (and pay for themselves), they ought to remind us of the $6.5bn palace the queen lives in (which British taxpayers pay for) and the $70m mansion Charles lives in (just moving there and redecoration cost the British taxpayers around $8m). These ‘reporters’ (mouthpieces) have some bloody nerve.
So Harry and Meghan won’t say a word to Netflix or do anything about the damage being done to his family and that makes them the worst people on earth yet, the Windsors continues to allow the likes of Dan the lapdog and all the other unhinged British media to go after Harry and Meghan on a daily basis and they don’t say a word about a thing that they put Harry and Meghan through is completely okay? Well you know what Dan and company, go F yourselves right off
I’m going to try this crap at work…
Boss: You’re late
Me: Well, it’s Harry, Meghan and Netflix’s fault. Clearly.
Boss: How?
Me: Well, my computer locked up because I was watching Netflix and I couldn’t see what time it was and then I was drinking Meghan’s turmeric late blend and the foam wand was too slow so I was delayed and Harry something something something…it’s their fault. I just is.
You forgot the avocado toast
Whatever, if Charles wasn’t friends with Savile he wouldn’t be in this mess.
Did Charles every express any public regrets over his association with Savile? Couldn’t find anything in online search after watching Horror Show. The only thing I found was Charles and Camilla expressing sorrow after his death.
Tried watching that Saville story and it was so boring.
The stuff must be so bad, so salacious that Netflix couldn’t go there.
It was fun to see how charming the British little old ladies were, with their kerchiefs and dresses on the daily.
The only interesting person was the woman (BBC?) interviewer in the book interview – she knew some sh!t.
Mostly the show is white male navel gazing.
I just watched it as well and I agree it dragged along, but it shows the highly personal and improper relationship between Charles and Savile. Charles corresponded with him for several years, in which Savile had unprecedented access and influence over Charles and the Royal family. He was asked to advise and aid in speechwriting, and even created a guide for how the Royal family should behave when interacting with the public. Knowing what kind of person he was gives me chills. Knowing that he had such access to the Royal family with no checks and balances is highly disturbing. It’s not Netflix who has destroyed Charles’s reputation—its all in him.
So next week it’ll be how wikipedia has done lasting damage to the Monarchy? Or the internet?
Maybe Charles should have been a better husband to Diana (or not married her at all!), not been friends with a pedo for decades, and spoken out against the racism his daughter-in-law faced and then we wouldn’t even be having this conversation. His ability to blame everyone, including a streaming service, for his bad decisions is hilarious and delusional.
Unfortunately for some the time of ignoring horrible sex crimes is past. Right now with the fairly recent arrests of Weinstein, Maxwell and Epstein, this is a “hot topic”. How all these people got away with so much for years needs to be examined and prevented from happening again.
If it all weren’t so horrible, it would be funny. Look at Charles, acting like he wasn’t an active participant in all of these things that have “damaged his reputation”. He’s pathetic. And if Baldemort thinks he’s dinging his dad for his own benefit, he should remember that he is cut from the same cloth. The truth is coming for you too William.
They keep blaming everyone under the sun, and I keep saying this, it’s not them it’s you. You’re family is just so hateable, I felt this way waaay before Meghan and Harry. Nobody likes you guys. Face it. Even Meghan and Harry as cute as they are can’t save you. Goodbye.
What exactly can H&M do anyways to Netflix? Even if they complain, I doubt Netflix will go “oh well guess we’re cancelling the crown”. Yes H&M being who they are probably have an easier time getting into a room with Netflix execs compared to some other creators but that does not mean Netflix will listen to them – especially regarding programming that H&M themselves are not involved.
I thought the Savile documentary was well done, if difficult to watch. A couple of days ago, Meirion Jones (who is heavily featured in the doc & who was instrumental in exposing Savile’s abuses) wrote a piece in the DM about what this means for Charles. In the article, he discusses not only Charles’s extensive communication with Savile, including asking him for advice, but he also mentions Charles’s warm relationship with convicted sexual abuser Bishop Ball. And he drops a tidbit that was not mentioned in the documentary, which is that Jimmy Savile was introduced into the royal fold by none other than Lord Mountbatten (Charles’s “Uncle Dickie”), who also sexually abused children.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Charles is unhappy about this exposure. The institution he’s set to lead doesn’t look good when you shed much light on it.
You mean it was Netflix that made Charles be an abusive husband, a petty and jealous racist, a shit father, and surrounded him with pedo chums, brothers and uncles?
But Netflix wasn’t even a thing until 1997!
These people. I just can’t. So when Meghan was being trashed by the press they said NOTHING and still haven’t, but now when the shoe is on the other foot and they are being trashed they are pissed and feel H&M should speak up for them? Take your licks and suck it up. You deserve exactly what you are getting.
“Netflix is a broadcaster that now employs his son and the Sussexes don’t appear to have said a word about this. It feels like yet another betrayal.”
Dafuq? Netflix does NOT employ Charles’s son. He and his wife are making documentaries for Netflix. Why should the Sussexes have any say in banning a Netflix documentary on the monster Savile just because Charles CHOSE to be friends with him and have him act as his media advisor? Yet another betrayal? Oh no Wootters…the betrayal was ALWAYS against H&M, not vice versa, by Charles, William, Kate, the rota and KP.
Netflix has not “employ[ed] his son” and M&H never joined “the staff” at Netflix. They are not employees, but have contractual obligations through their company. Netflix has many such deals with other production companies, including British ones for “Black Mirror” and “The Stranger” adaptation of Harlan Coben. Wootton’s writing appears to be targeted to less-educated Brits who could relate to ’employment’ since I doubt any U.S. readers would be that ignorant.
Jaded, I keep thinking they do NOT want H&M to comment–just imagine if they said that it is unfortunate that Chuck befriended a monster? Are they SURE they want them to comment? What idiots.
I don’t remember Harry and Meghan claiming they were “bastions of truth in the media.”
Right now, I think Charles has a lot more things to worry about than Netflix.
The whole royal family owes a big thank you to The Crown. Most in the US had zero interest in the rf let alone even know who most of them are. Still recently someone commented ‘Wait, there’s an Edward? Where did he come from?’. Prior to The Crown did any American care which King George was Elizabeth’s father? Aside from riding on Harry and Meghan’s celebrity coattails, The Crown has actually been very good for the rf.
I’m actually of the opinion The Crown is quite easy on them. There are tons of things presented as excuses for their coldness that never happened. One that stands out is that entire episode devoted to the Queen meeting with all of her unhappy children – never happened. Princess Margaret caring about the institutionalized and left for dead cousins – nieces of the very much alive Queen Mother who was Queen when they were put away – never happened. Margaret expressing concern about Diana breaking – never happened. And it has ignored other things, like the Queen conspiring to remove Australia’s Governor General in the 70s. Northern Ireland has been almost entirely ignored except to give a minute’s context to Mountbatten dying.
The crown has portrayed them as way more sympathetic and human than they actually are. Charles was lucky they were soft on him, but he didn’t appreciate that. I hope after Charles reaction via his mouthpieces, season 5 will go harder on him. But they probably won’t, because the crown very much shows things from each person’s perspective, rather than villianizing anyone.
The Crown does not purport to be a documentary or historical newsreel. It is a series that dramatizes the story of QEII and political and personal events that shaped her reign. Because it is not a documentary you will see all these VF and T&C articles about ‘the truth’ vs the series whenever popular episode is current. It’s also why Robert Lacy can flog his book “The Crown: The Official Companion” as series consulting historian.
Reserving my verdict until I listen to the podcast. I do wonder who her guests will be & if there will be any practical suggestions on how to handle workplace situations or raising confident daughters, etc. I think most women would appreciate practical solutions instead of rehashing history.
Also, I am curious to see how she will handle how to interview someone. It’s harder than it looks & knowing how to ask good follow up questions and drawing out a guest is an art.
There’s always someone else to blame, never their own behavior. Netflix may have brought your behavior to a larger audience, but some of us already knew.
All those years of being a grass and bitch for the the tabloid rags. All of it pissed away by a few films and TV series. He must be feeling bitter. Ah well, you reap what you sow.
Okay, Prince Pay for Play.
Well said!!! He is irredeemable.
IMHO, if Charles had a lot of power over the press, anti-Charles stories during the Diana years would not have been printed.
W**tton is dying to be the first reporter to officially break the W,K and Rose story. It would take him global. Maybe W’s persuaded him to bide his time, or promised exclusives about the Sussexes. He sounds increasingly bitter. I wonder when he’ll finally turn on KP?
This comment is more fitting to the one about The Crown including Kate Middleton and peoples speculations about who would be good to play her but I’m watching The Girl From Plainville on Hulu and Elle Fanning strikes me as someone who could play Kate
The critics of Harry and Meghan keep on ignoring that Netflix is a streaming media service. Blaming Harry and Meghan is like blaming Martin Scorsese for criticism of Charles, since put his film The Irishman on Netflix.
At the end of the day, if you don’t want to look like a sack of shit, maybe try harder not to be a sack of shit. It’s easier to be a decent person than it is to expect people not to comment on your bullshit.
In the pic of Harry and TOB together, TOB is shifting his body and eyes away from Harry and is merely showing teeth, instead of smiling. It’s exactly as if he were walking with his wife!
In the pic of Harry and TOB together, TOB is shifting his body and eyes away from Harry and is merely showing teeth, instead of smiling. It’s exactly as if he were walking with his wife! Too bad TOB is never pictured with his neighbor, Rose. I’m sure he’d exhibit better body language with her.
Without irony, this writer says that the Sussexes have “remained silent” while Netflix produced/streamed unflattering shows about their relatives. I guess, the Sussexes learned from, you know, their relatives like the queen and Charles, how to ignore it when the media target your family members. What are the royals complaining about now? Those “Don’t explain, don’t complain” royals, at that. Also, note that the “biggest amount of anger” is reserved for Netflix, and H & M, but not for Charles himself who (like Andrew) befriended a pedophile. By the way, what is it with these Windsors and their pedophiles? Are they each required to have their own? This is crazy.
It’s always the $14 million estate in Montecito. Never the billion pound estate in the middle of London.
No one gives a toss about the rich and/or powerful old white men getting caught out by years old scandals finally being told in documentary form (or whatever category The Crown falls into).
I’d love Netflix to run through William next. Let’s see how composed Wootten is then.
I totally misunderstood H&M’s role at Netflix. I thought they were there to produce content , didn’t realize they were the co-heads of Production with final say on everything Netflix produces.
Didn’t Edward years and years ago have a production company and everything he produced had something to do with the Royals?