Jan Moir: Duchess Meghan’s podcast is going to be all about settling scores

The Daily Mail columnist Jan Moir is racist and horrible. Most recently, Moir did call out the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their God-awful Caribbean Flop Tour, so… a broken clock is right twice a day. Moir must have gotten a memo from Kensington Palace that she needs to go back to bashing the Sussexes, and Moir was happy to oblige. She wrote a lengthy piece about Meghan’s Archetypes podcast… you know, the one which has not been released yet. The one which no one has heard yet. Moir is ready to attack! Some highlights:
For the love of God: Called Archetypes, the series will be launching soon, with Meghan promising to use the broadcasts to look at the way women are portrayed in the media and ‘the labels that try to hold them back’. Uh-oh. I think I can see where this is going. And I’ve got a feeling that those ‘holding back’ labels are not going to be the ones on the back of a max-control Spanx bodysuit. Is it so terribly wrong and bad of me to envisage a series of grim, earnest chats where the underlying theme is the Duchess of Martyr herself, and the terrible, terrible life she has had since joining the British Royal Family, stepping down as a working member of the British Royal Family and trying to make an honest-to-goodness fortune out of her association with the British Royal Family?
I’m sorry??? Is it so very, very awful to suggest that a better and more accurate title for the podcast series would be ‘The One Where I Get Even With Every Bad Bitch Who Ever Bitched About Me’?
Legacy building: As is so often the case with the Sussexes, one is torn between applauding them for a marvellous tranche of pure altruism which will benefit the entire world, or wondering if what they are doing is only a bit of cold-eyed, legacy-building, myth-controlling PR? Meghan promises that Archetypes will feature ‘uncensored conversations’ with historians, experts and women ‘who know all too well’ that being categorised can influence and change narratives. Of course, she doesn’t mean archetypes: she means stereotypes. But that would also mean she’d have had to call her son Stereo, and in the stampede to trademark everything ‘Arch’, she probably didn’t think of that. I digress.
Again, Moir has no idea what the podcast will be: What does that actually mean? That we’re going to have to get furious all over again at the way Goldie Hawn was portrayed as a dizzy blonde in Private Benjamin, while agreeing that the 1990s tabloid fixation with Pamela Anderson’s breasts was, you know, a bit off? Or is it going to be much more specific? The smart money is on the latter — and on deep-dive Sussex specifics in particular.
Moir has never heard any stereotypes about Black women, ever! Certainly, Sussex confidant and biographer Omid Scobie has, in the past, written and talked about the reputation Meghan has as a ‘Duchess Difficult character’ and how such ‘cliched stereotypes are quite dangerous, particularly when we’re talking about successful women of colour being called too difficult, too demanding, too ambitious’. This is problematic ground. While not wishing to undermine what the Duchess sees as her lived experience, the concept of ‘being difficult’ as a racial stereotype is a new one on me.
WHAT? Anyway, archetypes, stereotypes, media types — call them what you will, it’s all going to be great. I look forward to seeing which typecast females the Duchess of Martyr will consider worthy of examination, while wondering if Evil Half-Sister, Grandma Moneypot and Jealous Sister-In-Law will make the cut. Most of all, I am hugely looking forward to the episode in which Meghan will be having an uncensored conversation with herself about stereotyped females and her own role in perpetuating so many of them.
In the middle of the piece, Moir details the various roles Meghan had when she was an actress, trying to make it sound like Meghan played a series of party girls and strippers, so what would she really know about the societal roles women play? It didn’t make any sense, it was just an excuse for Moir to make fun of Meghan and diminish her acting career and diminish Meghan herself. Moir’s actual thesis is muddy too – what is she even trying to complain about in the first place? It’s so scattered. I laughed at “the concept of ‘being difficult’ as a racial stereotype is a new one on me.” Moir was one of dozens of royal columnists and reporters pushing the “difficult Black duchess” narrative with absolutely nothing to back it up. And in the very same column, Moir is referring to Meghan as “the Duchess of Martyr”! And the “bad bitch” sh-t… oh honey, this is a mess. Never write your columns based off Kensington Palace emails.
Moir is a stone cold racist, which makes her irrelevant in every way. Honestly, I don’t have time for these fools. Who is still buying the garbage she peddles? Evolve, already.
Jan Moir is a bitter has been. Long may she wallow in her bile. Her jealousy of Meghan is very evident as she is way past her prime and her racist opinions are very irrelevant in these times. Meghan is unmoved, making strides and is about to enter fully into her new era of making history. Jan will hardly be remembered. She won’t even be a footnote.
Does anyone else involuntarily roll their eyes and sigh when they see Meghan’s name linked with ANYTHING the Daily Hell puts out?
Yep, @AN – I do. And beat my head against my desk too. It’s just so relentless and tiring and infuriatingly ridiculous.
I used to think the same Andrew’s nemesis, but unfortunately the lies printed out by the Daily Heil and their support for the RF have affected other papers too – I posted 3 critical comments about Andrew on a thread in the Guardian and they all got deleted afterwards!!
So why it’s true such rubbish mainly comes from the DM, but they’re not only affecting their deranged readers though…
Lol, nobody outside of Brexit is in for this content.
Stop it. Meghan’s focus is not (and never has been) to settle scores. Had she and Harry wanted to do that, they would drop ALL the receipts on KP, CH, and BP.
Meghan’s focus has always been on loving her immediate family, self-improvement and using her platform for good to make a difference. Jan and her handlers are the ones trying to settle imaginary scores despite Meghan being thousands of miles away and not mentioning them once. As long as they hate listen to the podcast and keep marketing it, I’m good.
Jan is so desperate for Meghan’s attention, it is pathetic.
Sometimes i wish they actually would. The BRF so deserves it.
Everytime Meghan is announced to speak publicly the British media and the BRF freak out big time. They definitely fear what she has to say – and it really makes me wonder what the hell went on behind the scenes beyond what Harry and Meghan spoke about on Oprah. They are deeply afraid of what she’ll say about her time within the BRF. I think it is a guilty conscience. telling on itself
I agree with you. They are terrified that she might tell the full truth about what happened behind the scenes which just makes you think what the hell happened. They said more on Oprah than I expected but they still held a LOT back. I think the BRF is terrified they might not hold back in the future.
Maybe if they hadn’t treated her horribly they wouldn’t need to be so worried now.
I also agree. They might as well turn on a neon sign that reads “we’re guilty.”
Is Jan Moir referring to the rota as “bad bitches”? They are bad and they are bitches but that’s not the same thing.
The bitterness is just dripping from that article. And how dated (and how white) are those sexism references? Pamela Anderson? Has Jan been watching Hulu?
Right? I’m going to go out on a limb and say with confidence that Meghan will not be using her podcast to complain about a movie from 42 years ago.
They don’t know what the phrase “bad bitch” means. Which is also why they think by describing Meghan as “ambitious” for being career driven and making money or “merciless” for suing the disgusting tabloids, they think they’re hurting her image. Nope.😂
😂😂😂 Where to begin? 🤣🤣🤣
Yes. But wouldn’t it be wonderful if she could get Mary Beard?
The Meghan that lives in their racist heads is nothing like the real Meghan (obviously), but it’s wild they hate their pretend one so much yet still allow her to live with them rent free.
Meghan was an actress for years, I’ve not heard one word about her being difficult to work with in all that time. No one has come forward since she became the princess to be a secret source about how difficult she was to work with.
Simon Rex coming forward and stating that he was offered money to lie about Meghan kind of ended that for them.
So the bad bitch reference is interesting to me as we often have referred to Meghan’s final trip to the UK as the Could’ve had a Bad Bitch Tour. I have not read that term for that trip anywhere else. Maybe I’m reading to much into it but it makes me think someone reads this site.
I have zero evidence to back up this claim but I think you’re right, I have seen other comments to the same effect and given the critique and community here it wouldn’t surprise me at all.
Tabloid media/”journalists” have been doing it for years/decades. US Weekly & the Fail were known for it. Back in 2004-2006, I was active in a now defunct board/forum. Someone that I communicated with and had certified connections with American media and British media, shared things….receipts(they weren’t called receipts back then), timelines..didn’t have screenshots back then either. Articles and other things had date stamps. On that now defunct board I once shared a link to a Fail article. My friend sent me a private message, essentially saying don’t buy into anything the BM tries to sell, especially when it comes to the royals. Whether you’re a member of the Sussexsquad/poster/writer of CB..and you’ve seen your words/phrases/work implemented into someone else’s “work”. I feel for you for my own reasons. Kind of love cackling at the “journalists”/rotas who are repeating bad info or other things like it’s something new. Lazy ass, lying MF’ers. Hey y’all, the Sussexes’ might be moving to NYC or getting a place there.lol Wonder where the writer of that story came up with it.
Seriously, I’ve mentioned in other article threads, if members of the rr’s, spent as much time working on solving missing persons and murder cases, like they do dreaming up in what seems to be an LSD/Betty’s gin fueled spurious write ups about Meghan, they could actually have an important effect. At this point, the only effect they seem to want to have is publicizing what idiots & racists they are.
Oh they all read this site. There have been little snippets that have popped up suddenly before that clearly came straight from CB. I can’t recall what it was specifically, but I know it was very evident about a year ago that Emily Andrews was snooping around here based on what she was writing.
Emily Andrews is definitely on here, she even replied to Kaiser once on twitter, LOL. (and it wasnt a case of Kaiser replying to one of her tweets and then EA responded.) WHICH IS WHY I WANT HER TO TELL US WHAT SHE KNOWS ABOUT WILLIAM. EMILY ARE YOU LISTENING????
As for this particular tidbit….eh. maybe, maybe not. the reference isn’t that obscure and its not specifically about the “bad bitch tour” itself.
It wouldn’t surprise me at all if RR are regularly lurking on this site and in the comments. This is one of the very few gossip sites that closely follows and chronicles everything that the BRF are actually up to without the usual gaslighting and psycho fanatic spin (one of the reasons that caused me to gravitate to here myself, lol). Kaiser also mentioned on a previous post that Jobson had blocked her on Twitter even though she has never had any interaction with him, so yeah, things that make you go hmmm…
That was a very obvious slip. There is no power on Earth that could convince me she’s not reading CB.
Totally agree that she’s reading this site, Christine. By now, they all are. It’s too bad the D&D of Cambridge haven’t given this site a glance now and then. There has been an amazing amount of viable ideas for her on this site, both for work and dressing. Might also shake Cain up a little to realize he’s not fooling everyone.
I think you’re right! I’ve never heard the term ‘bad bitch’ in the same sentence as Megan except for this site and it’s used in the positive way.
The way it’s used in the article makes it seem like they don’t know how to use it and/or think it’s a negative term so they used it in this article like a put down….which it’s not. You’re a bad bitch is a compliment!!
Wasnt there a documentary or something where a bunch of ‘journalists’ were giving their opinion on something that hadnt even happened yet? Their editors must give them weekly quotas to feel and they need to turn in something. I would feel stupid and a fraud to call myself an educated journalist at this point.
Better. A couple of YouTubers interviewed royal journalists about the Oprah interview before it aired.
@Beli yes this is what i couldnt quite piece together,it was the Oprah interview. Thanks
Damn, someone is really freaked out about the podcast, huh?
Someone is a big old narcissist, to think that the podcast will be all about her.
They keep trying to make fetch happen. It’s not gonna happen.
In this case, fetch being any of them or the royals having any lingering significance to the Sussexes.
Same racist, same ole racist stories. I’ll also add jealousy and envy to these troll “writers.” I wish Meghan would come and expose ALL of those racist but she wont.
Meghan is not thinking about these people and still they want her attention. Meghan has moved on and they clearly haven’t. Anytime she speaks, they’re going to be thinking it’s about the BM and Royals. And they have the nerve to call her arrogant, lol.
If you have to claim someone else is calling you a “bad bitch”….they really aren’t. I now want to know who exactly it was that wanted to be called a “bad bitch”. Was it Jan herself? Kate? Wooten, maybe?!? 🤣
These people are juvenile in every sense of it, sophomoric but also stupid. An “archetype” is just a prime ideal from which more specific schema (or stereotypes) extend.
“Androboulon” (Greek term for “woman becoming man”) is the OG archetype. Think Clytemnestra from the Oresteia. So basically, any time a woman embodied “male” traits (power, success, sexual liberation, self-motivation), she was denigrated as evil and unnatural. So you can see how other sexist stereotypes (bitch, slut, difficult, stuck up, cunning, liar, etc) extend from that one ARCHETYPE. Meghan did her homework on this one, because she clearly understood the assignment. All of this good knowledge would wash cleanly over the heads of the poorly educated royal family and their media rats, so I’m not surprised this is all this poor fool could make of the new podcast.
Very well said. Despite their sneering and imagined superiority, the rota rats are truly as poorly educated as their masters.
100% THIS. They are so poorly read.
One definition of archetypes is “a recurrent symbol or motif in literature, art or mythology.” Seems appropriate.
100+ this. What gets me is the utter laziness of the RR. This is the DM, no one is expecting epic demonstrations of Socratic Method, or an understanding of the Greek and Latin roots of English, but how about occasionally cracking open a damn dictionary. Pick one, please. OED, Merriam-Webster’s – I’m old school – or use the online versions. It’s insulting to their readers that they keep shovelling the same. Keeping it academic, this for is for Jan: Ad hominem attacks are lazy; ad feminam attacks more so; racism is personified ignorance; all are ill-informed and dangerous. Research misogynoir and intersectionality and add it to your lexicon. The wreckage that is that column occurred at the intersection of all of these. One usually reviews and comments on a thing once it’s finished and offered for commentary.
“Of course, she doesn’t mean archetypes: she means stereotypes.” She said what she means, Jan. The archetype of the beautiful European white woman as the model of femininity is what has given rise to stereotypes about any woman who doesn’t meet that very narrow view of femininity and womanhood. Archetypes breed stereotypes (and set women against each other). Meghan apparently earned her university degrees while Jan did not.
Lol, yes, there’s no “of course, she doesn’t mean…” How does Jan know what Meghan means? Maybe she’s talking about how women are put down by those who assume they know what they mean, instead of just listening to find out exactly what they mean.
Right!. It’s similar to when Dax Shepard went off on the RR’s/BM being mindreaders in to what Harry was thinking. Regardless of the Dax/Kristen bathing stories. Dax said the thing out loud. The RR’s/BM have no clue and are in no position to intuit what Harry or Meghan are thinking. They don’t even know them well enough to guess. I’ll say that as someone close to their siblings. I know them. But, I don’t know everything they’re thinking. I know the foods they like, the places they like to go, their love for animals, etc., political points of view that can be uncomfortable. In all of my years, with any family member, I’ve never tried to say what one of them actually meant (if it was controversial) without their permission.
Jan Moir is the female version of Dan Wootton. Hyperbole without substance.
If you have done nothing wrong then you have nothing to fear. The fear emanating from this article is palpable. What have you done, Jan? You and your pals worried about all the lies you’ve told?
Harry and Meghan will never have to do press tours in the Uk because these people over analyze/write articles/talk about EVERY little thing they do. It’s literally free advertising.
When this podcast comes out it will be on all the right wingers and haters mouths that week. The weeping and gnashing that will happen. Nothing else will matter.
Thanks for the number 1 in advance.
The continually fail to realize that all of their preemptive bitching about anything the Sussex’s do is just drumming up interest in their projects.
So I again say – thanks for the free publicity!!!
Jan Moir is unhinged and this piece made no sense. How are you going to write a whole article on a podcast hasn’t come out yet? But at least she’s promoting it, so that’s a good thing. I predict it’s going to the #1 podcast in the UK when it comes out and it will be thanks in part to the attention that the British press has been giving it.
I really don’t understand why they freak out every time Meghan discusses anything. They really think she’s going to “ expose” them. Before the Bench came out, there were all these screeds on how Meghan was ruining childhood with wokeness and ruining the children’s publishing industry and authors? Then before she did her NPR interview about the book, the UK press were freaking out and publishing hit pieces, attacking the NPR hosts, because she and the illustrator talked about water colors and the fact Archie loves the book. There are millions of podcasts out there that deal with women’s topics. They really need to calm down because they look crazy and ignorant.
I love how the British tabloid media don’t seem to understand the more they criticize or try to find fault with each of Harry and Meghan’s initiatives, the more free press they bring them. They can’t help themselves and can’t ignore them because they bring the clicks. I don’t see the tabloid media talk about the money and the charity initiatives that Archewell has been involved in as much. They can’t criticize donations to charitable causes so they tend to mostly ignore it by harping on things like the “opaque tax haven of Delaware” and Meghan potentially gossiping about every person who has ever wronged her on the podcast.
I am confused about one thing in the article. Evil Half-Sister = Samantha Markle. Jealous SIL = Kate. Who is Grandma Moneypot??? Is that the Queen? Or Doria? It doesn’t make much sense for it to be Doria, so why call the queen Grandma Moneypot?? So confusing.
I was just coming here to say this! She called Kate the jealous S-I-L! Again, saying the quiet part out loud and at the behest of KP and the RF. You know, I was initially disinclined to believe that there was any real animus between Meghan and Kate. I just assumed that they were two different women in two very different spots who just didn’t “click”, the way a lot of us don’t click with our sisters in law, and that their difficulties were blown out of proportion by the press, etc. The last few years and the squad’s receipts have convinced me that Kate is indeed jealous of Meghan, but I sort of assumed this was more of a SS talking point. But now this woman comes right out and says Kate is a jealous sister in law. LOL. Wow. And as for Grandma Moneypot–I don’t get it. Not at all. Is she saying the Queen is paying for them or they begged her for money? Why reduce the Queen to Grandma Moneypot? That’s so weird that it’s kind of intriguing.
Maybe she’s talking about the Queen’s gift of Frogmore cottage? Is it about W&K expecting a gift of property or an inheritance? Or it could be a veeeeery round about way of pointing to how TQ has bailed out Andrew – instead of calling her Mummy Moneypot, she obscures it with Grandma?
I thought “Grandma Honeypot” was code for Carol Middleton, Kate’s mother.
Debbie, I love your typo of Moneypot to Honeypot! I’m guessing Moir is referring to QE2?. As a fan of Outlander, I’m reading Grandma Honeypot in the voice of Jamie Fraser and one of the series scenes:
“Yer (Grandma) Honeypot…is bare. “.
Just like the BM/RR’s purposely twist things. A movement should be made that Moir called QE2 Honeypot or as she did- Moneypot. The ones in Montecito don’t see her as a Moneypot. H & M are not living off of QE2 & the SG.
Kate has a long history of being difficult with women who she views as competition and so it wasn’t a surprise that she had issues with Meghan. It wasn’t a Sussex squad talking point but observations of Kate’s behaviour from the dating years and after, well before Meghan even met Harry.
She was never nice to the York sisters, or Chelsy Davy and that’s the obvious ones. So it was unlikely that she was ever going to be friends with Meghan. The blind about not giving a ride to Meghan to go shopping basically confirmed what many of us suspected, although many excuses were provided until the commonwealth service when only those in total denial could overlook her snub.
I assumed GH was the queen. I think Moir was just nastily implying that Meghan married Harry for whatever she could get from him via the queen. (From the queen via him? whatever, you get my point.)
I’m sorry. A defense of Goldie Hawn in Private Benjamin and a deep dive into Pamela Lee Anderson’s breast size? Did this woman just wake up from hibernating since 1980? Meghan wasn’t even born then, but sure Jan.
I think that was the last time Moir went to the movies. The DM clearly needs to hire young writers.
Oh, alright, I’ll be the one to say it:
“SURE, JAN!”
I’ll see myself out.
Well I’d just say I’m grateful for the free publicity. The way they talk about their kids make me so angry 😡
Did anyone else feel the “jealous sister in law” bit was a touch shady?
Yup
Yup, definitely.
But also true.
@Nic919 oh definitely true. But for a piece that is supposed to be trashing Meghan, she did slip that one in there, didnt she?
Somebody must be nervous as hell!
I doubt Meghan is going to name check or shade anybody. That’s not her style
With Jan Moir’s rare powers to foretell the future, I’m shocked that she hasn’t made a fortune in the stock market.
she has no idea that “bad bitch” is a positive thing??
What a line: “marvellous tranche of pure altruism which will benefit the entire world, or wondering if what they are doing is only a bit of cold-eyed, legacy-building, myth-controlling PR”, but wouldn’t this apply to the RF? And Meghan wouldn’t have to worry about making “an honest-to-goodness fortune if she didn’t have to have big money just for security because of an association with the RF. She was doing fine before them.
Came here to look for this comment! Isn’t the entire BRF institution and the royal rota around them a “cold-eyed, legacy-building, myth-controlling PR?” The BRF only EXIST because of good PR. The deflection is so real here. They try to make people forget that Meghan came into the family, self-made, with a whole career under her belt already. She was already beloved from her Suits and Tig fans. It’s the royals that need decades of constant PR spin to keep their “legacy”
Whew, bitter, bitter, bitter.
All this article does is show how Jan Moir and the majority of the rota are absolutely disgusting and vile. And very very racist. Coyly not understanding the stereotype of the angry black woman and thinking she’s cute. Nope, just makes her look ugly and jealous.
To write something so bitter about something that hasn’t even aired is just embarrassing. Does Jan Moir really not mind that she comes across as a gross old hag jealous of a vibrant beautiful woman? Talk about embodying and perpetuating archetypes.
I guess you should expect trash from a trashy tabloid. Does anyone in the UK even listen to folks like Moir and Wootton anymore? They clearly are deranged.
Here we have another salty white Brit who is raving mad that their white prince choose to make a black American woman his wife instead of one of the many white English roses. Stay mad.Meghan is living her best life with your white prince who never ever wanted your beef jerky A-@@
Meghan is not the “settling scores” type and anyone who even tried to understand her or listen to her would realize that immediately. Such garbage.
Can those people please get a f@$king life. Meghan and Harry have been gone for over two years and are rarely seen except to announce a new project. Yet, they are talked about CONSTANTLY in the British Media. It’s obsessive and scary. Leave the Sussexes alone. They moved across an ocean and continent to get away from Britain. They left. Get over it.
How utterly bitter and pathetic. Meghan has done (1) one interview mentioning the royals and that’s it. She hasn’t said a single word against them after that and even then, in the interview, she was holding a lot back.
Just because Meghan lives rent free in their heads, doesn’t mean the royals live rent free in Meghan’s heads
I mean I’d 100% listen to a Meg “ The One Where I Get Even With Every Bad Bitch Who Ever Bitched About Me” podcast because I’m sure she has amazing stories with receipts on everything and I am a petty bitch who loves gossip but there is absolutely no way that’s what this podcast (or any of M & H’s other media projects) will do. They’ve proven over and over that they’re not interested in spilling everything and going scorched earth, even though IMO they’d be justified in doing so. They seem to be pretty forward-looking and not into going back and settling old scores.
Meanwhile, the BRF is visibly rotting from within and these royalist dinosaurs keep engaging in wild speculation about what M & H may possibly theoretically do rather than actually reporting on the actual, real, horrible stuff (racism, financial shenanigans, being besties with sexual predators etc) going on right under their noses. It’s like some sort of mass delusion in the royal press corps.
I’m going to be giggling all day at the thought of this stuffy, racist British woman pushing the narrative that “bad bitch” is part of her lexicon.
I even Googled her so I could get a face to go with the hilarity.
They desperately WANT her to “settle scores,” so they can have something legitimate to talk about. These are the people who lived streamed Meghan’s Ellen interview, swearing up and down she was going to bad-mouth the royal family, and of course, Meghan said nothing. Then they complained because she didn’t mention them.
The British media is the jealous ex boyfriend who believes their ex is as obsessed as they are, when the ex has moved on and left them behind. I highly doubt that Meghan will ever speak about the royals again. They hate her for not speaking about them, which is hilarious to me. Meghan has moved on with her life, but the ratchets haven’t, nor will they ever.
ITA, when I read this, my thought was that they believe that H&M think about them all of the time. Welp, they don’t think about them at all. They have people to keep up with the lies and they sue when it’s appropriate (question their integrity and harm their brand). Over the last two years, I have come to the conclusion that the UK is isolating and looking inward.
This author? If she actually believes what she writes then she needs some counseling. She’s stuck in a time machine with her racism flying high, and hasn’t allowed herself to be brought into the new century. I wish I had a pet bird, because I’d line the cage with this article (assuming I would be stupid enough to buy this newspaper).
EXACTLY THIS. It’s adorable that they believe Meghan is going to talk about Kate or anyone else on the podcast. In their mutha f’in dreams! She’s probably saying it out loud trying to will it to be true.
She didn’t even call them by name when she was on that panel or talk in NYC (was it NYC?) anyway, the time when she referred to them as “my husband’s family.”
She’s done with that whole mess. Any appearances she might make at a royal event will be in support of Harry, not the Firm, and not Charles or William. (I’m thinking something like the Queen’s funeral etc. Don’t @ me people, I’m not saying she’s going to be there all the time lol.)
They got mad that she didn’t mention UK maternity leave on Ellen & instead praised a small European country. Meghan has truly blocked them out of her mind!
These people and their sick followers are obsessed with H and M. Also the invictus game’s post on instagram and twitter has been flooded with hateful comments. Help for heroes had to make a post on twitter. Such a shame.
“Mind-controlling PR”? Says someone who lives with the English monarchy. Is she kidding? Anyway, J. Moir’s tone starts out bitchy and snide in the beginning of the article, then quickly devolves into the usual batsh*t BM tropes which, I’m not sure if she’s aware, but her writing proves all the things she’s mocking in the earlier paragraphs.
And when J. Moir writes that “we’re going to have to get furious all over again” by listening to the podcast, someone should tell her that she doesn’t have to follow it at all. Meghan has left England and should be of no concern to people like Moir, so if she’s still salivating after the Sussexes, it’s her own hang-up.
I don’t know how Kaiser can take reading this sort of bile day in and day out. I also read brokenbottleboy after it was recommended by someone here and man reading British columnist takes a strong stomach. My hat off to Kaiser.
I also follow Mic Wright/ broken bottle on Twitter for his excellent deconstruction of ghastly British columnists. He is particularly good on Daily Fail horrors such as Jan, Sarah vile and Amanda platell. All 3 trash Meghan on a weekly basis obsessed and unhinged about a recent mother of two small children. All they are revealing is their own inner ugliness and jealousy of an intelligent woman who returned home to the Us for a much better life without tabloid hacks on her back !
Reading Moir’s piece actually made me sick to my stomach. What an awful human.
Jan’s gonna be salty when M never mentions her.
The BM keeps saying Harry and Meghan are irrelevant and nobodies yet they cover them more than anyone in the family.
I got through that first excerpt and fell nauseous. Nope, not today Satan. All these racists are so triggered by a strong, Black woman. She really messed them up by walking away. They truly they would be able to abuse her on the regular and neither she nor Harry would do anything about it. Instead, they’ve been gone for 2 years and nothing KP/Charles/RRs/GrayMen has stuck to them. I have some advice for Jan. STFU and move on. Meghan doesn’t care about you. She doesn’t care if you listen to Archetypes. We know you will because how else will you know what to mock and bitch about.
She’s making the classic narcissist’s move of trying to goad someone into retaliating. That way she can create a whole public tit-for-tat that will draw even more scummy media into the fray then act all butt-hurt that they’re bEiNg sO meAn tO Me!!! Meghan and Harry are doing the right thing by not responding, zero contact, no comments, NOTHING. They have lawyers to deal with that sh*t when appropriate, and the rest of the time they can just sit back enjoying their work and freedom, drink their margaritas under a tree, play with their kids and dogs and count all their bathrooms.
You’re so vain
You probably think this pod is about you.
You’re so vain
I bet you think this pod is about you.
Don’t you? Don’t you?
Well done! 🙂
Holding off judgement until the podcast launches. I hope she decides to focus on solutions rather than history.
These days most progressive women are in tune with sentiments of the feminist movement, which has identified obstacles preventing women from high achievements. Archetypes are very real weapons often used to hold women back. I can’t imagine a professional woman like Moir having anything to say against a podcast based such women’s issues. But she has to turn it into a reason for their usual hate against Meghan. You know what, Ms. Moir, you are a snake which will end up one day biting and swallowing its own tail, because it didn’t realise that it was its own tail.
Okay, so I just googled Jan moir because I wanted a face to put to the name and yes, bitter , won’t ever get a man unless she drugs him comes to mind when I look at her. No wonder she is behaving like this towards Meghan a woman she has never met. The hag is jealous. Meghan is everything she isn’t, looks, beautiful, sex appeal, brains , interesting,intelligent and someone who wants to do good. Jan fall flat in everything.
Poor hag, don’t be mad, you never stood a chance with Meghan husband Harry.
I wish her well, but this sounds like the most boring, earnest podcast ever.
Well its not unusual tht folks wth very little imagination hv difficulty wth fore-thought.
Not to worry. Patience, little one.
So this white woman is dismissing and undermining the lived experience of black women because she herself has not experienced it. That comment really annoyed me.
Most of us in America have not experienced war on our soil but we don’t dismiss the lived experience of those who have.
There’s a saying that have gotten me through though times, and it’s “this too shall pass”. Every day I ask myself, when will this pass for Meghan? When will these people leave her alone and focus their energy on the never put a foot wrong gang?
Women of color like Meghan work and get the job done-the Uk don’t like people with a work ethic-being lazy and uneducated keeps people of the UK in line-I’ll tell you what think and say the rest of your miserable life-that’s the rota and other tabloid medias-UNTIL THEY CHANGE THEIR SKIN TONE TO MEGHAN’S OR ANY OTHER WOMAN OF COLOR AND WALK IN THEIR SHOES-THE BEST THEY CAN DO IS TO SHUT UP AND GO SIT IN THE CORNER-THANKS FOR ALL THE FREE PUBLICITY FROM THE GNASHING OF YOUR TEETH-PEACE OUT