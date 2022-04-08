Ken Wharfe: Prince Harry would be safer in the UK than The Netherlands

Prince Harry’s High Court Judicial Review keeps proceeding, although part of the case has now been closed to the public and media because it involves confidential information and high-level security information. I also believe that the case will (hopefully) end up exposing who in the royal family decided to yank security from Harry, Meghan and Archie in 2020. Ravec, the secretive committee which determines who receives royal protection, decided to base Harry’s security on rank rather than threat, a fact which must drive actual security experts crazy. Harry and Meghan are genuinely under threat and genuinely in need of high-level security. They’re paying for that security themselves in America, only their American security wouldn’t be allowed to carry guns in the UK, nor would their personal security be given threat briefings from MI5 and Scotland Yard if Harry ever returned.
Basically, Harry is seeking the High Court review because he wants to know who screwed him over and why he’s not allowed to reimburse the British police for his much-needed security within the UK. Also notable: the Daily Mail has continuously misrepresented Harry’s security fight, so much so that Harry is suing them too. Now that Mail has spoken to Ken Wharfe – who was Diana’s RPO in the 1990s – about Harry’s fight and wouldn’t you know, Wharfe completely misrepresents everything too.
Prince Harry would have been safer coming to Britain for his grandfather’s memorial service than going to Holland for the Invictus Games in a fortnight, the senior police officer who protected him and his mother told MailOnline today. The Duke of Sussex has made the decision to cross the Atlantic for The Hague shortly after refusing to be with his British family at Westminster Abbey ten days ago. After being delayed by the pandemic, the next staging of the Invictus Games, an international sports competition for injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe, will take place from April 16 to 22.
Former Met Inspector Ken Wharfe, who was protection officer for Princess Diana, William and Harry, has said Invictus’ links to the military and former soldiers – common targets for terrorists including ISIS extremists – means the potential threat to them and Harry is arguably higher there than being in London for Prince Philip’s service of thanksgiving on March 29. Police and security services in the Netherlands have refused to say whether he will get royal protection in Holland, although it is likely because one of the event’s partners is the Dutch ministry of defence, which is also in charge of the country’s security and terrorism.
Ken Wharfe told MailOnline: ‘I’m baffled about why Harry thinks he would be safer in the Netherlands than in the UK. He would have travelled to his grandfather’s memorial service with his brother or father and received protection from the Met. It’s not like he would have been turning up at Westminster Abbey on a bike. The Dutch police will be doing their own security assessments and liaising with Harry’s private security. But my view it is more of a risk to go to Holland to support a charity with a military link than coming to London last week’.
MailOnline has asked Prince Harry’s spokesman about his security arrangements for Invictus. The Dutch and MoD and royal protection departments declined to comment. A spokesman said: ‘We take measures based on the security threat level’.
Mr Wharfe said that ‘nobody is stopping Harry bringing his own security to the UK’, although they would not be able to carry guns. He also said he believed the Met and the Government would ‘meet him halfway’ and provide a liaison officer to talk through any risks, but said the British authorities were ‘quite right’ to take a stand against him. ‘Harry wants everything to be the way it was before he left for America’, he said. The experienced royal protection officer added: ‘When with the Royal Family he would be protected by armed officers’ but not if he wanted to go out with his mates to the pub in the evening.’
This says it all: “We take measures based on the security threat level.” As in, the Netherlands does not care about Harry’s royal status or his position in the line of succession or whether his brother is a racist jagoff. Harry’s security in the Netherlands will be based on the threat level and nothing more. I can’t believe they’re paying Ken Wharfe for this bullsh-t. “He also said he believed the Met and the Government would ‘meet him halfway’ and provide a liaison officer to talk through any risks…” The Met will not. That’s why Harry is seeking a High Court review. “He would have traveled to his grandfather’s memorial service with his brother or father and received protection from the Met.” Ah yes, they would have demanded that Harry travel 12 hours to the UK to attend a 40-minute memorial service only to have him tied to his brother simply to ensure his safety. Yes, that sounds completely “secure” and not at all manipulative and controlling.
Photos courtesy of the Invictus Games.
The fact that Harry feels safer in the Netherlands than he does in the UK is the. whole. point. Gah! These people…
The whole point is that the Dutch police + government is doing what the UK home office SHOULD be doing. Evaluating according to threat level and then deciding whether someone deserves police protection. The whole problem with the UK home office is that they want to decide based on the event he’s coming back for. In other words; they are only willing to provide him with security if whatever he’a coming back for suits the royals. If he wants to come back for himself, they wouldn’t provide the necessary security.
They want to control him
The Dutch and Harry are also doing what the UK does not and keeping quiet about secret security arrangements instead of leaking all over the place. Did the media really expect such questions to be answered?
They don’t deserve to have him back.
All the tears over a family they ran out of their salty country. I hope Harry/Meghan and the kids NEVER go back to that Island.
They’ll never get over Harry and Meghan leaving, not groveling for their approval and rejecting toxicity. I will respect those two forever. They’re seeing in real time that Harry is not playing with them or falling for the manipulation tactics. These people have no self awareness. They create a hostile environment because they’re desperate for access and money but can’t understand why the people they abuse don’t care for them. It’s like they’re scorned and upset that Harry publicly chose another life over Britain and it’s giving fatal attraction from these clout chasing experts and royalists. Get over it and move on. Clearly your abuse and making up PR “gaffes” to force your target for access strategy is not working. Focus on boring, uninspiring Cambridge’s who are “the future of the monarchy”.
@Brit … Agreed. It also seems as if they don’t want Harry and Meghan in England unless they will be ‘supervised and controlled’ by the royal family. Could you imagine? “Sorry, Sir. Our detail is escorting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to an event, so I’m afraid you and the Duchess will have to remain in the Palace.” The problem for them is that Harry is certainly nobody’s fool.
I believe they want the Sussexes muted when they visit England because their appeal, natural ease, and charisma is painfully obvious –especially to William and Kate. The Royal Family doesn’t want a public comparison.
Seriously, it is just so stupid. What do they expect, that Harry and Meghan will just remain at Frogmore and hope some member of the royal family who gets protection is going somewhere they want to go? How is any of this logical to anyone?
Wait, don’t tell me, they want Harry and Meghan to piggyback on Pedo’s security.
^^ Yep, @Kaiser and every regular in the Celebitchy royal threads who’s been following this crazy royal drama understands what this is all about. It’s about attempting to control, gaslight, and marginalize the Sussexes (which ends up ensuring that their safety will continually be threatened, especially in the UK). Harry is too smart for the lot of the royal rota, royal firm, royal toadies and paid hacks like Ken Wharfe!
Clueless Wharfe is off his marbles with this unhinged fantasy claim: “Harry wants everything to be the way it was before he left for America.” Nope! Wharfe is just trying to make a living for the rest of his life off the fact he was protection officer for Diana, and thus was around Harry & Will when they were kids. That does not make Wharfe an authority on what Harry thinks. GTFOH!
Let’s be clear: If Charles wanted Harry to have security protection, he would….PERIOD
I don’t know why the media keep repeating the suggestion that Charles and William’s security at Philip’s memorial would have protected Harry. Now, I’m not a bodyguard, but I would have thought that if you’re appointed as someone’s personal protection, you protect that person and that person only, not anyone else in their vicinity. So Charles and William’s security would have prioritised Charles and William, rather than Harry.
We all know that all Charles has to do is give the word. The Queen could make a stand as well if she wanted to do so. The fact is they don’t want Harry to attend family events. So they allow the press to go on and on about security knowing they could put a stop to then nonsense at any given moment. Also I’m not sure if Harry wants to visit the UK or not. We will learn the full story eventually. Maybe in Harry’s book
they just KEEP telling on themselves, don’t they? They keep insisting that Harry would have been safe attending the service since he would have been with his father and brother. so these people really think that Harry should fly from LA to London just to attend a 50 minute service and then not do anything else while there? Sure, that seems reasonable. This is so clearly about keeping Harry under the control of the royals that is almost laughable (in terms of how obvious it is.)
disturbing though that the Mail is reaching out to the Dutch police etc about his security arrangements. Yeah they’re going to tell you everything you dimwits.
It’s actually such a gross invasion and if they would get their hands on Harry’s security detail in the Netherlands they would even put him more at risk. I’m happy that they’re not giving it
@becks1. They did the same asking about the security in New York during their mini tour. It’s insidious what they’re doing. They’re upset that Harry is not falling for the games and manipulation anymore. They’re not listening to him at all. The man is a soldier through and through and with Meghan by his side, they’re fighting together. That’s why everyone’s bothered.
International corroboration of the facts. Bye, what’s left of the U.K.’s global reputation.
It’s 100% about control.
They will provide security if Harry comes on royal approved visits. Stays on royal property and allows his every moment to be reviewed and approved by The Firm. Which they will promptly feed to the press so they can get their click bait material to write about and twist however they like.
^^ +1,000 what everyone is saying here in this thread. Exactly!
OTT UK haranguers need to stop it already with the gaslighting and tabloid drama. Such constant idiotic haranguing and harassing ain’t working against the Sussexes. Nobody with good sense believes this endless Salty Isle nonsense!
The article quite literally states the issue with harry’s security in the UK: the fact that they can’t carry arms. Which is why the security would be inadequate.
And i know i have said this before but i feel like it’s worth repeating; Harry’s spokesperson never claimed that him not going to Prince Philips memorial had anything to do with security issues
The protection that Harry is asking for would also mean that he would receive motorcade escorts, which he saw was much needed the last time he was in the UK and was ambushed when leaving a charity event. People, like the British press, want to focus on the firearms issue but there are many other security issues as well.
Thank you. This is a very good point and I think the motorcade is probably v important to Harry. After what happened with his mom, there is no way he would not want that for his family. Especially considering what happened after the well child event the last time he was in the UK.
@Chloe: “Harry’s spokesperson never claimed that him not going to Prince Philips memorial had anything to do with security issues.”
^^ Right! And thanks for your observations. IMO, Harry was never planning to attend the memorial service. Honoring his grandfather with his heartwarming tribute on Archewell, and attending the funeral was more than enough from Harry. The brief memorial service was chiefly designed for extended family members, friends and European royal relatives who could not attend Philip’s funeral service, due to the pandemic.
The crazy rota, of course, has been harassing, insulting, and condemning Harry for not being there simply because they wish, hope for, and are obsessed with seeing Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili in the U.K., with the resultant windfall of profits to be had.
This lost, obsessively re-imagined and hoped for prospect by the UK media of using the Sussexes to make money, is in direct conflict with the royal firm’s need and desire to control, malign, and marginalize the Sussexes. None of this vile crap is working, and they need to stop!
LOL at the Fail contacting the Sussex’s spokesperson for information about Harry’s (and Meghan’s, if she goes) security in the Netherlands! As my mother used to say, wish in one hand, spit in the other …
Wharfe should be thoroughly ashamed of himself. Although, when immediate family sells us out to the rats, why should we expect better from a former RPO who protected our mother (who was killed) and her young boys.
Oh, sure, as if the Dutch would tell those lowlifes about security details. Doh, what good is high-level protection if you blab it all over the place. And, yes, shame on Wharfe, he of all people should appreciate the seriousness of the situation and the need to protect a highly targeted figure.
There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that M will be at IG Netherlands. I dont know why folks think this is debatable. At the Games in Australia when H&M were on that tour at the same time that the Games were held, in her first official act as co-host with H, at the closing ceremony, she officially thanked them for welcoming her into the Invictus Family.
Knowing M’s highly developed social instincts, I am sure that she will be planning a new aspect to the Games that will involve doing something nice for specific diff groups that comprise the Games and without whom the games would not be possible. For example, there are the sponsors; the various country representatives; the team captains; the families………I believe she’s gonna create a new initiative that honors the contribution of affiliates and/or competitors in a very Meghan way.
Shameful.
Some of the worst criminals in the world are tried at the International Court of Justice, which is located in The Netherlands (at the Peace Palace in The Hague). Somehow, Holland has managed to provide the security needed to keep people safe, and I fail to comprehend various jingoistic British commentators’ belief that Harry’s security will be subpar.
Whether they like it or not Harry is a public figure and not just any public figure. He’s the grandson of a head of state and the sone of a future head of state of a neighboring country. There’s absolutely no way the Dutch government will allow harm to come to Harry. The UK maybe doesn’t mind playing games with his safety but i don’t think the Dutch government wants to carry the blame if something were to happen to him.
Contrast the UK gov’t response to the attack on Charles and Camilla’s car: heads ROLLED and the Home Office did it’s job. https://youtu.be/klSGiFqTv4Q
The UK just does not have a functioning government or functional Met police force. They forgot how to run a country and provide for the populace because the EU did all of that for them.
Harry’s problem is legit but he is just another UK citizen needing services that it’s gov’t can’t provide at the moment.
I am so happy in the next twenty years we won’t be getting stories of Archie / lili’s guards / Nannies etc because unlike the British, Americans know how to keep their mouths shut. If they’re of the opinion that Harry shouldn’t get security then they should stop crying. This open discussion about security is very very dangerous and it’s like the papers want something to happen to him or his family because they’ve been talking about it since they first stepped down. It’s also about control, they want to be able to control his movements, his money, his life and they’re so angry that they can’t. I’m just very worried about the Sussex children because I have seen some really creepy stuff about them online and I hope they’ll have adequate protection
The fact is that Harry WILL be safer in the Netherlands than in the UK. Invictus is a essentially a military event involving many people who have experienced active service in war zones. Security will be provided for everyone at the level needed.
According to one comment in the DM, from someone who will be at the opening ceremony, Harry has been provided with personal security.
^^ Exactly! Of course! The entire claim by Wharfe and cohorts is a full-on inane stretch. Makes no sense whatsoever. The fact that Invictus is connected to the military makes the entire event even more safe. They know what they are doing in terms of planning this event, having organized, planned and protected the Invictus Games on four previous occasions. It will be especially guarded and protected in The Hague.
Plus, this fifth Invictus Games has been in the planning stages for several years since it had to be cancelled twice because of the pandemic. As a result, I expect it to go off extremely smoothly. The threat of terrorism is always a reality for everyone under certain conditions and in various situations around the world. The Hague authorities surely have sufficient safeguards in place.
IMHO, Harry and his family are unfortunately more at threat from rabid UK ratchets, hacks, off-the-hook online trolls, and slippery, incompetent grey men, than they are from terrorists.
Harry is an adult who should not have to be chained to his Dad, who played games and withdrew his security in the first place, or his incandescent brother, whom Harry would probably punch in the face after five minutes if he were stuck with him in the backseat of a royal SUV. The stupidity of the commentary on Harry’s situation is deliberate. Wharfe knows what Harry is seeking but is not man enough to stick up for him and face the tabloids’ ire for stating the truth.
^^ +1,000!!! ITA! Everything you said is exactly on target. Thank you for articulating these clear-as-day facts so well.
I was disturbed by yesterday’s stories about what happened to Meghan’s poor dog Guy right after the engagement, whatever the night nanny did to Archie, and ALL of the other terrible and terrifying things done and said to H & M while in the UK. Just the stuff we know about. These are things that happened on the inside (by people with direct access to them). Imagine the terror of threats from random, unknown people. It unnerves me. I hope H,M and the kids stay far away.
Good grief. I really want someone to probe these Daily Mail fools.
The entire issue is that Harry would have to inform his father, his brother, or the Queen’s courtiers about his movements which they would then leak to the freaking press. That’s why he doesn’t want to stay with them while in country. That’s why he stayed at Frogmore the two other times he came over (for the statue and Prince Phillip’s funeral). We all get he would get protection at the Abbey, but not coming from the airport and not til he was on palace grounds. And if he went anywhere other than the memorial, he would not have protection. Ughhhh.
They all know that. But they also know that means leaks and exclusives for them. They’re pressed and mad. So what do they do? Pedal negative coverage in hopes that Harry and Meghan will relent and “give them access” just like they do/have done with other royals. (Camilla donation to daily fail, Charles writing for the daily fail, William attending the sun awards).
But Harry and Meghan never will nor do they care as Harry has said multiple times.
Right? It’s driving me up the wall. I really wish someone in the press (not Buzzfeed) would say you know he’s not doing this because you all leak against each other and he’s not going to allow you to do something that may mentally or physically harm his wife again. Kick rocks.
^^ Exactly @Polo, and @ChillingInDC! The confounding reality and irony about all of this is that the hidden contract that exists and is now so obvious, and which Harry spoke about in the Oprah interview, is in fact what keeps Charles, Camilla, Willileaks & Mumbles, et. al, so bound and entangled in the first place. LOL! 😜 UK media has tons of leverage against all of them.
Once again, it was Harry who told us: “My father and my brother are trapped.”
Thank God that young Harry was always thrown under the bus. He learned from what happened to him, and with his skeletons all out there and in the past, the UK media marauders have got nothing, nada, zip to use against him, except for the vile stupidity they’ve been pedaling.
Californians will not have to pay for his security based on a ruling made in Britain. That is not how this works.
I’d like to believe these trolls are being purposely obtuse. How does a ruling in Britain affect the US??
And the state isn’t even paying for his security. It’s private security. These idiots
So Harry was to come to the service, sit with his brother and daddy and make their look good and then be locked up at frogmore or some other place for life? Is this what they want, keep him prisoner in the uk so that they finally achieve what they have been trying to do for so long, get him away from Meghan and his children forever. I mean ken saids it, no pub no nothing but staying with the incandescent one
According to the press and Ken Wharfe, Harry is only allowed to go to visit the UK if he’s attending royal events.
Don’t go back Harry. Just show the kids a documentary about the UK and have them meet friends and family on Zoom, unless they are willing to come here to the US. If the Unroyals really loved you like they claim, they wouldn’t make it this hard. They manage to cover for and “protect” all sorts of other scumbags without a problem, so its pretty obvious they could resolve this for Harry if they wanted too. Cut your losses.
Show them The Crown and say it’s a documentary
Yeah, I get the intent of what you are saying. But let’s keep it straight that although The Crown has lots of truths embedded, and it is well worth watching, we must keep in mind that it is a dramatization of real events. That means they condense, interpret, sometimes exaggerate, omit certain details, consolidate people and events, and are not accurate down to the bone on everything. Harry said as much to James Corden.
It behooves everyone to recognize that The Crown is essentially an entertainment vehicle that presents a dramatized version of events. It should make everyone who is interested, seek out as much factual information as possible by doing further research. We should never think we are authorities on the British royals simply from watching The Crown.
BTW, Harry doesn’t need to have Archie and Lili watch anything written or produced by others. Harry is writing his own memoir as a legacy of truth for his mother, his wife, and especially for his children, and their children!
I wonder if similar was done to Meghan in the UK. I bet she only had security at home and during royal “work” and that’s part of why she was seldom seen. It seems to all be about control with this family. If they can’t control you and be seen as superior, it doesn’t matter to them if you die.
I think you’re right.
That’s a fair question. One thing during the Oprah interview was when they got told she and Archie would not have security which makes one wonder if that is why Harry said that’s it, we’re out. Because I am still puzzled if they were half in why they would all of a sudden not be allowed security?
^^ Yep, I believe @equality is right that Meghan was not specifically provided with personal security unless she was with Harry or attending previously approved royal engagements. That’s what she was likely describing when she mentioned having her passports taken, and being isolated within palace confines, and later Windsor grounds at Frogmore Cottage.
@ChillingInDC, in response to your question about when M&H were told that Archie would not have security, I think it would be helpful to view the Oprah interview more than once to gain a full understanding of what M&H said about this. Unfortunately, I don’t see the interview available to stream on demand anywhere.
There were surely a series of conversations with Harry prior to the engagement, likely chiefly with Charles and Will separately, attempting to convince Harry to slow down his courtship with Meghan. Once Harry went ahead with the engagement, and the wedding happened without the secretly planned disruption/ prevention, it is likely that additional conversations occurred which began to touch on, ‘What will the children look like?’
After Meg became pregnant, which the royals hoped would not happen quickly or at all, that’s when Charles and Will probably began talking together to Harry about his children not receiving HRH Prince/Princess designation, as they would be entitled to upon Charles becoming King. Thus Sussex children would not have personal security. It was apparently during Meg’s pregnancy with Archie that Harry first revealed to her all that had been said to him about the child she was carrying. SMH! How awful it is what this young, deeply in love couple were put through.
Ravec is a very mysterious group of security *experts* within the Met that deal with royal protection, but nobody seems to know who’s on it it’s so secretive. Obviously The Firm and PC would have the ultimate say in who gets RPOs and who doesn’t so the optics are REALLY bad that strings would have been pulled to deny the Sussexes appropriate security despite a very high threat level. This has Charles and his advisors dirty hands all over it.
Especially seeing as the Queen stepped in to ensure that Andrew kept his RPOs even though he is no longer a working royal.
These people and their “stories” are so abhorrent! The daily fail writers should be tried at the Hague for their injustice.
History, literature, religion and psychology are all replete with stories about what happens when the ‘scales are removed from one’s eyes’ or ‘the veils removed from one’s eyes.’ Also, there is no one more zealous than a new convert to…………anything.
This is what has happened with Prince Harry.
For 36 years he was a prisoner – both externally and internally – to the circumstances of his birth. He was at the mercy of the royal hierarchy, even the servants to those higher up in the hierarchy. Can you imagine the ignominy of being given or not given permission, conveyed by a servant to your father? the queen? even your worthless brother???
So it was no surprise that H, knowing that it wasnt fair or just that his entire life should be lived as a second-class citizen, decided that even tho he couldnt leave the system, he would try to make the best of it, hence he tried to keep his interests and work as apart from the royal machine as much as he could.
And then he met the fully actualized Meghan.
We got a hint of the discussions those two must have been having leading up to their departure when, in the SA interview with Tom Bradby, M revealed that “as Ive told H, thats not the point of life; the point of life is not just to survive, but to thrive….to be happy.”
And so, as H said at the fundraiser for Sentebale in Jan 2020:
“What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you. Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.
“I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”
So, as I said at the beginning, the scales/the veils were removed from Prince Harry’s eyes. As of 2020 when he took his family away from the toxic environment in which he grew up, he became a new man…..began seeing his entire life with new eyes……became a convert to true freedom. And he’s probably so incredulous at what he had allowed himself to endure for 36 years and so mad at himself about it that now, he has NO PATIENCE and no latitude to give to those who had imprisoned him and wanted to, and are still trying to destroy his wife and children.
He is moving with stone cold purpose to do whatever he has to do to protect and provide for his family; and nothing and no one…..not queen/monarch/grandmother; not heir-in-waiting/father & brother; not royal apparatus; not country of birth……..gets any consideration above those goals.
Perfect comment.
So well said.
^^ Exactly @Charm. And thank you so much for reminding us in print of Harry’s and Meghan’s actual words. They consistently sent out messages and advance notices to the royal firm. Thus, no one, nope not even the Queen, was ever ‘blindsided’ by the Sussexes. OTOH, Harry has been bullied, co-opted, and blindsided his entire life within the royal institution. He wanted to leave plenty of times. It was his love for his grandparents and his deep respect for his grandmother, the Queen (combined with stranglehold royal firm tactics & Harry’s personal hesitancy due not knowing how to securely breach the gilded cage) that kept him from cutting royal ties and making a career in the UK military. Once he met Meghan, Harry grew exponentially and everything became possible.
Here’s another revealing comment by Harry said to Tom Bradby during the South Africa documentary:
“My Mum taught me a certain set of values of which I will always try and uphold… I will always, I will always protect my family. And now I have a family to protect… If anybody else knew what I knew, be it a father, be it a husband, be it anyone, you’d probably be doing exactly what I’m doing.”
For the full context, in living, prescient, ginger color:
https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1215692030736646144?lang=en
Harry Wales, son of Diana Spencer, was born to be a soldier!
Well for starters, most the UK’s media, the establishment and the monarchy hate H&M and have participated/created a massive smear campaign against her that means threats everywhere have increased massively. So yeah maybe he has the exact same threat profile everywhere he goes but the difference is that the Netherlands will provide adequate security to him so any threats can be dealt with.
IMO this whole thing reads like a threat. These people are sick and I would absolutely believe that they (God forbid) want something to happen to Harry in the Hague so they can say ‘SEE I TOLD YOU, THAT WOULDN’T HAVE HAPPENED HERE!’
Honestly, even if Harry does end up getting security in the UK, I don’t trust the RPOs or the Met Police whatsoever. To me they’re all compromised, bought off, and would absolutely set him up or, at the very least, leak his movements to the press and cause a commotion. Just despicable.
If the Met police allowed anything to happen to him it would affect their reputation globally.
At the end of the day, I believe there are already numerous cracks, if not significant dents in any positive ‘global reputation’ the Met police may have.
It constantly amazes me that the British media will keep pushing the same narratives that lost them access to Harry and Meghan in the first place. But I guess they’ve well and truly trapped themselves in their own machinations. They can’t shift now and imply that they were wrong in any form or fashion.
I truly hope they sink themselves because the willful malice on their part to people who have routinely done them no wrong save for the (apparently) heinous crime of seeking to live their lives in peace ought to kickstart some serious karmic retribution.
^^ ITA @Jasper! Let’s hope karmic retribution does come to pass for all those who are involved in, and who continue engaging in this OTT malice.
Well I for one am glad that Harry chose not to endure 11-hr flight for 40-minute service and be stuck behind Katy’s gigantic sunhat. Am sure he would have bought carbon offsets if it was important, but better to use them on multi-day trip to support veteran community. Cost-benefit.
+100 @kirk! Another apt observation that’s on target. Thank you.
The threat may or may not be higher in the Netherlands. That’s not even the point. The point is Britain not allowing him proper security. The Netherlands will.
^^ Yes, and thank you @SnarcasmQueen for cutting through the UK tabloid crap to uncover the bottom line mike drop on all this shizz! You are on target. Bullseye!
Perfect, and to the point. And may I offer a snarky response to Wharfe, that at least in the Netherlands, Harry won’t be forced into close contact with a rapist.
This security bullshit in the Uk is all smoke and mirrors-read between the lines-they would give them security if they do exactly what the royal family tells them to do-go where the royals tell them to go-if they don’t comply security will be ripped away immediately-for Harry and his family if they come-I don’t want to hear another damn thing about the royals caring for Harry and his family-from the queen on down-the evil rot inside the royal institution is real and very blaring-God bless Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet with your guiding hand.