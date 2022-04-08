Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed for the Supreme Court by a 53-47 Senate vote

Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by the Senate yesterday. Justice Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman on the United States Supreme Court! She will be only the sixth woman on the court as well. President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he got a chance to nominate someone to the Supreme Court, he would nominate a Black woman. He promised and he delivered! And Justice Brown Jackson is arguably the most qualified SCOTUS candidate in decades. She’s a remarkable woman and now she’s going to be on the Supreme Court!!

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to be elevated to the pinnacle of the judicial branch in what her supporters hailed as a needed step toward bringing new diversity and life experience to the court. Overcoming a concerted effort by conservative Republicans to derail her nomination, Judge Jackson was confirmed on a 53-to-47 vote, with three Republicans joining all 50 members of the Democratic caucus in backing her. The vote was a rejection of Republican attempts to paint her as a liberal extremist who has coddled criminals. Dismissing those portrayals as distorted and offensive, Judge Jackson’s backers saw the confirmation as an uplifting occasion, one where a representative of a group often pushed into the background instead moved to the forefront. “Even in the darkest times, there are bright lights,” Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, said on the Senate floor. “Today is one of the brightest lights. Let us hope it’s a metaphor, an indication of many bright lights to come.” He added, “How many millions of kids in generations past could have benefited from such a role model?” At the Capitol, the galleries to witness the historic vote, closed for much of the pandemic, were full of supporters. The chamber erupted in cheers, with senators, staff and visitors all jumping up for a lengthy standing ovation, after the vote was announced.

[From The NY Times]

Justice Breyer is due to retire at the end of the current spring/summer session, which means Justice Brown Jackson will be on the court starting this Fall. Vice President Kamala Harris – the first Black woman VP – presided over the Senate vote in her role as President of the Senate. After VP Harris announced the confirmation, Democrats stood and clapped… while most Republican senators, including Mitch McConnell, slinked out of the chamber. For what it’s worth, Mitt Romney was one of the few Republicans to stay behind and clap for Brown Jackson (he voted for her as well).

Justice Brown Jackson watched the vote from the White House with President Biden. When she was confirmed, they hugged and took a selfie. Adorable.

For those who are asking: pic.twitter.com/iMuM8BArF6 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 7, 2022

I was so moved to see Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed this afternoon. Like so many of you, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride—a sense of joy—to know that this deserving, accomplished Black woman will be a part of the highest court in the land. pic.twitter.com/hnPcDuPt8w — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 7, 2022