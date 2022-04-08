Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed for the Supreme Court by a 53-47 Senate vote

Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by the Senate yesterday. Justice Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman on the United States Supreme Court! She will be only the sixth woman on the court as well. President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he got a chance to nominate someone to the Supreme Court, he would nominate a Black woman. He promised and he delivered! And Justice Brown Jackson is arguably the most qualified SCOTUS candidate in decades. She’s a remarkable woman and now she’s going to be on the Supreme Court!!
The Senate on Thursday confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to be elevated to the pinnacle of the judicial branch in what her supporters hailed as a needed step toward bringing new diversity and life experience to the court.
Overcoming a concerted effort by conservative Republicans to derail her nomination, Judge Jackson was confirmed on a 53-to-47 vote, with three Republicans joining all 50 members of the Democratic caucus in backing her. The vote was a rejection of Republican attempts to paint her as a liberal extremist who has coddled criminals. Dismissing those portrayals as distorted and offensive, Judge Jackson’s backers saw the confirmation as an uplifting occasion, one where a representative of a group often pushed into the background instead moved to the forefront.
“Even in the darkest times, there are bright lights,” Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, said on the Senate floor. “Today is one of the brightest lights. Let us hope it’s a metaphor, an indication of many bright lights to come.”
He added, “How many millions of kids in generations past could have benefited from such a role model?” At the Capitol, the galleries to witness the historic vote, closed for much of the pandemic, were full of supporters. The chamber erupted in cheers, with senators, staff and visitors all jumping up for a lengthy standing ovation, after the vote was announced.
Justice Breyer is due to retire at the end of the current spring/summer session, which means Justice Brown Jackson will be on the court starting this Fall. Vice President Kamala Harris – the first Black woman VP – presided over the Senate vote in her role as President of the Senate. After VP Harris announced the confirmation, Democrats stood and clapped… while most Republican senators, including Mitch McConnell, slinked out of the chamber. For what it’s worth, Mitt Romney was one of the few Republicans to stay behind and clap for Brown Jackson (he voted for her as well).
Justice Brown Jackson watched the vote from the White House with President Biden. When she was confirmed, they hugged and took a selfie. Adorable.
I was so moved to see Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed this afternoon. Like so many of you, I can't help but feel a sense of pride—a sense of joy—to know that this deserving, accomplished Black woman will be a part of the highest court in the land.
United States President Joe Biden and hugs Associate Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson after she passed the 50 vote thresh hold by the US Senate for her confirmation to the Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden, Ketanji Brown Jackson
Confirmation Hearing for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
United States President Joe Biden and hugs Associate Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson after she passed the 50 vote thresh hold by the US Senate for her confirmation to the Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C.
-PICTURED: President Joe Biden, Ketanji Brown Jackson
United States President Joe Biden and hugs Associate Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson after she passed the 50 vote thresh hold by the US Senate for her confirmation to the Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C.
-PICTURED: President Joe Biden, Ketanji Brown Jackson
Thank God she made it.
Yes indeed. Congrats to her. Down with the GOP.
She will bring honor to the court.
Yes she will. Breyer did too and it’s wonderful to see him succeeded by someone who will both carry on that honorable position and help bring this geriatric institution into a new era.
YES!!! She is going to be a wonderful justice.
Words really can’t express the relief and joy that I feel today. Congratulations Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson!!!
+1
The Greedy Ol Pedophile party is wild. Congrats to Justice Brown Jackson!
It kind of went quiet on my feed i assumed she didnt make it. I am not clued up on the US Supreme courts and admitedly did not know the process was quite a rigorous one. Well done to her!
Fun fact: it didn’t used to be so rigorous. For the first 127 years of the court’s existence, confirmation hearings didn’t exist. They only came into being when the first Jewish man was nominated in the early 20th century. He eventually was confirmed. Justice Brandeis.
@VivaAviva… wow, I didn’t know that! Thanks for the knowledge drop this morning. Super interesting fact!
I am relieved and so happy. And that Kamala Harris was presiding….there is hope.
❤️❤️❤️ We must remember that it’s two steps forward one step back. Those steps back are very painful. But progress is happening. Slowly. But happening.
Yes, you are right!
But our Ms. Brown Jackson is a brilliant black woman, of strength, honor, compassion and is certainly well qualified!! I enjoyed watching those close to her talking about her brilliance and how they knew that if anyone would be seated on the Supreme Court, it would be her. I am so happy that she was confirmed!!!
Yes! This is a big leap, not just a step. I’m still really hurting from the stolen SC. So more than anything I’m reminding *myself* that progress matters more than the last gasps of the old guard. Today we celebrate!
Pure joy.
Congratulations to Chief Justice Brown. Greater and wider representation of this nation on the judicial branch of the government. About damn time. And thank you to President Biden.
So happy. So wonderful.
A happy day for this country indeed. Thrilling beyond words. Such a better choice for a justice than beer boy and coat hanger Amy.
The March of the Piggy White Guys and Senator Marsha Hairspray cannot diminish the history or joy of the moment.
Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Senator Marsha Hairspray sat with the white supremacy hand sign posed on her crossed arm. This cretin who is busy counting the anatomy angels on the head of the gender pin. I’d like to snatch her (rat’s nest) bald.
Did she really???
@L84Tea — screenshots all over Twitter this morning. She doesn’t care who sees.
@L84Tea, yes, she really did. She also talked down to the Justice Brown Jackson like she was a child “mommies and daddies ask me.”
I also believe she took a bribe to ask that question. The Daily Wire, which relocated to her state, has been pushing that question on everyone for months and has produced a “documentary” with one of its lead pundits called “What is a woman?” She and the Judge both know that a nominee can’t answer questions about pending litigation and that there are cases pending about the NCAA’s rules for transgender athletes. The Daily Wire has been pushing those lawsuits. I somehow suspect Jeremy Boreing and Ben Shapiro, both of whom openly despise women, in addition to their attempts to erase gays and trans people, made healthy contributions to her re-election campaign fund. Her refusal to put the question in context when the Judge asked for clarification told me Senator Hairspray was trying to trick her into commenting on the pending litigation.
Yeah, uh 47 of our senators voted no? Jesus, that’s embarrassing.
Today’s Supreme Court confimation is brought to you by the Georgia Senate Run Off.
Thank God for this day. Otherwise Moscow Mitch would have declared Biden “lame duck” and held off another 2 years.
This, so much. In honor of the amazing work done in Georgia:
*Are you registered to vote in your county/parish?
* One Month before voter registration please check to make sure you are still registered to vote. People are getting erased so double check before the registration deadline in case you need to fix that.
*Have you requested off for Election Day (Tuesday, November 8, 2022)?
*Do you know how you will get to the election site?
*What snacks/drinks/chair are you taking if you have to stand in line?
*Do you know how to view a sample ballot? Check your county/parish official election website (google “XYZ county elections”) to get the sample ballot you will be using. DO NOT use random ballots listed elsewhere.
*Ballotpedia is a great source to help you see a candidate’s voting record (if they have served as an elected official. It also explains measures and laws being voted on.
*Before you go to the election site, view your sample ballot, use Ballotpedia to learn the people and issues up for election, write down your votes on a piece of paper, and take that paper with you to the polls. Don’t write the notes on your phone because you CAN’T USE YOUR PHONE at an election site.
*Lastly, we desperately need election workers below the age of 40. So many workers are older and will be retiring soon and we need a new generation to join the process. Election work is paid work (but you can refuse the pay if you want to). Contact your county/parish election department about signing up. The work is interesting and fun.
Darn it, the edit function expired while I was adding to this.
*Try to vote during the early voting timeline. It will make it easier and faster for you to get in.
*If you are able to do so, vote in person. There have been problems with absentee ballots (some of it accidental, some of it GOP shittery) so in person is best.
*If you need to use an absentee ballot check with your election board to make sure it was counted.
*If you request an absentee ballot and then choose to vote in person make sure to bring your absentee ballot with you so it can be turned in and cancelled. Otherwise they will not let you vote in person.
Congratulations to her! A truly momentous confirmation. I love her big smile in the selfie with Biden.
Watching Justice Jackson and President Biden watching the confirmation vote and their obvious delight and ease with each other made me burst into tears yesterday. I’m beyond excited to see this historic moment in my lifetime. I wasn’t sure I would. Now, if we can get Thomas off the bench, I’ll rest a little easier.
A truly historic moment. Loved the tv shot of her daughter watching her, with such pride on her face!
Now, we have to secure the House and Senate seats, then expand the court to make Beer Boy, Coat Hanger, and Coke Can impotent.
Congratulations Justice Jackson!! So well deserved. And I’m glad Biden followed through on his campaign promise.
Love to see it. Now let’s see those rulings.
Yes. Well deserved.
It’s amazing how things I didn’t think mattered to me really do. I’m so excited for Justice Brown Jackson.
I was so happy to see this news. She is qualified and experienced, and will do a great job. We are lucky to have her there.
Now we just need somebody cough Clarence Thomas cough to retire. The Court needs to be as liberal as possible
so rights are nt jeopardized.
I don’t even need it to be liberal. I just need it to have integrity. And it got a booster shot this week. ♡
I wept at my desk while watching a beaming Vice President Harris read the confirmation and then called my sister almost blubbering. It was a great day and I am so grateful for our new Justice. Welcome Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson!
Congrats! Its a beautiful thing indeed!
So happy for our country at this historic moment. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will bring so much substance and experience to the Supreme Court. We are fortunate to have her.
And as a fellow Miamian, I’m so proud! Was speaking with someone yesterday who went to high school with her and said she was always a standout, always such an impressive person.
We should have a Celebitchy virtual viewing party for her swearing in!
I watched the vote on my work computer yesterday. It was still up when my boss came to speak to me.
They had the good sense not to say anything about it.
It was historic and I am so glad to have seen it.
I’m so happy for her and for this country. She will be an incredible addition to the Supreme Court and we’re lucky to have her. There is so much darkness in the world and so this was a beautiful bright spot.
I never would’ve expected to say this when he was running for president, but Mitt Romney is one of the (very) few decent Republicans we have left. I don’t agree with his views, but he respects democracy, shows respect to his colleagues across the aisle, and values country over party. I’ve gained respect for him over the past few years just for showing he has integrity that all these other gremlins lack.
You are so right, we are very lucky to have her on our Supreme Court.
Is Romney decent though? I may be wrong here but would Kamala Harris not have been tie breaker in case of a 50-to-50 vote? I think these Republicans saw Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation as inevitable and decided to make themselves look good.
Romney is meh. He’s definitely on the list of people that Trump made look better in hindsight.
You’re right though, this was definitely a ‘safe’ yes vote for Republicans who want to look like moderates. It’s sad that there are so few who are willing to do that.
Decent in terms of not supporting overthrowing democracy for a GOP takeover lol. The bar is low and I certainly don’t agree with his views, but I think he’s more like a “normal” Republican I dislike than an out-and-out crazy conspiracy theorist type, if that makes sense.
I am so thankful she has been confirmed. It’s really upsetting what she was put through during the confirmation hearings. I’m so impressed by her in so many ways, and I want all good things for her in the future. She deserves all the joy.
The best thing to happen in 2022! I am doing my best to forget the circus of Republicans showing their asses during the confirmation hearings.
Just came to add to the celebration! What an historic day. I got much more emotional than I expected watching the final vote.
I hate that I feel both hope and despair.
It’s such a small glimmer of light in what feels like a lot of darkness.
I’m excited about her confirmation. I know she will bring honor to the court with her service. And I want to stay enlightened and happy about that.
But I’m fearful and sad about pretty much everything else.
It’s hard to focus just on the good but I enjoyed the hope and joy for awhile 💗
Yes, exactly. Hope and despair mixed. Jubilation, she will be an exemplary justice. It felt like I was holding my breath upon her nomination and it was only with Corey Booker’s speech that I could exhale, just a little. If big money got ahold of Manchin or Synema, the nomination could have gone south. I fervently wish that associate justice Katanji Brown Jackson lives a very long healthy life.
We are burning daylight though, midterms are likely to be f-kin brutal and there is no majority on the Supreme Court to affirm BASIC civil rights. We have to be sober enough to admit that a Republican led Congress allied with a Trump-appointed conservative majority on the Supreme Court will be hell for human rights, hell for the climate, and Russian asset Trump wants his power back.
So happy she got confirmed!!!🥳🥳🥲🥳🥳Bout time! I hope Biden can add more non whyte people
Congratulations and many, many kudos to SCOTUS Brown Jackson! I’m, in fact, watching the news coverage as we speak. I love also the fact that our VP Kamala Harris spoke proudly about this occasion (for she made history as the 1st female/WOC VP). Plus, it is a very sunny day in DC that didn’t hurt either! 👏🏽
(unlike the overcast sad-in-hell days when Take-A-💩 was unfortunately inaugurated. . . .😏😈)
I’m going to HONK for Justice Brown Jackson!
Celebrating good things and good PEOPLE in these times is so important!
Love it! But it’s still 6 to 3 in so many important issues. An absolute horror that Orangina (Billy Porter’s way of referring to that man) put 3 in the Supreme Court during his reign of terror. #1 should have been Obama’s call and #3 should have been Biden’s call. Bullshit.
Such a moment of pure joy about the Supreme Court after 6 years. Tears of joy and relief! KBJ!
I’m back in my office now after more than 2 years away. I read this Celebitchy story about Justice Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court while sitting in the same office chair where read every terrible Trump story since 2015. Reading this post today suddenly triggered all of the years-old stress and anxiety from those awful years. I had to clamp my hand over my mouth to keep from ugly crying right on the spot. I obviously need some deep breathing exercises and maybe a little therapy to help me deal with the deep upset over our political climate, the pandemic and more. But, I am so proud of Ketanji and loved Kaiser’s coverage of her journey a great deal.
So happy! Congrats to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson!!! She is eminently qualified for the position and carried herself with honesty, dignity and class, unlike some of the senators who questioned her.
Great pictures!
Would love to have short transcript list, bullet points, whatever, of all the idiotic questions posed by grandstanding olden puglicans.