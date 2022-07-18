Bower: Meghan Markle told off Harry’s bigoted friends at a shooting party

Tom Bower’s Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors continues to be excerpted in the British media. The excerpts were everywhere this weekend, as were the receipts blasting many of the lies and false claims Bower put in his book. Everything from “Meghan’s not really friends with Serena Williams” to “Meghan doesn’t have a history of activism” have been widely dismissed as factually inaccurate, just blatant lies. Unlike other royal books – like, say, Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers or Robert Lacey’s Battle of Brothers – Bower’s book feels much more decentralized to the royal courts. I’m sure aides in Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Clarence House all leaked to Bower, but so much of what I’ve seen from Bower’s book just sounds like highly selective tabloid fictions being dressed up as historical revisionism. One of the stories making the rounds is about how Prince Harry’s friends hated Meghan immediately because she… didn’t like their sexist, misogynistic and transphobic “jokes.”
Soon after Harry and Meghan’s relationship was revealed, Harry invited Meghan to join his weekend shoot at Sandringham. With the Queen’s permission he had invited 16 friends to arrive for dinner on Friday night, shoot on Saturday and leave after lunch on Sunday. Most of the guests were old friends from Eton with their wives or girlfriends. All of them were employed by international banks and auction houses or were estate owners and racehorse trainers. All were bonded by common assumptions, principles and loyalties.
Like other shooting weekends, Harry was looking forward to endless banter, jokes — and a lot of drinking. He had not anticipated Meghan’s reaction. Their jokes involving sexism, feminism and transgender people ricocheted around the living-rooms and dining-rooms. Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values. According to some of Harry’s friends, again and again she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Nobody was exempt. Harry’s world would not be her world.
Beyond Harry’s hearing, some friends questioned Meghan’s “wokery”. Meghan was a dampener on the party, they concluded. She lacked any sense of humour. Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: “OMG what about HER?” said one; “Harry must be f***ing nuts.”
A seminal moment occurred during the couple’s trip to Jamaica in March 2017 to celebrate the marriage of Tom “Skippy” Inskip, Harry’s Etonian friend who had been present in Las Vegas during Harry’s nude romp. Harry flew premium economy from London; Meghan arrived from Toronto in a friend’s private jet.
About 40 guests, including Harry’s oldest friends, gathered for the three-day party at the Round Hill Hotel in Montego Bay. Some of the parents in attendance fondly remembered giving Harry cottage pie and comfort during his teenage years. The close-knit group keenly anticipated meeting Meghan. They were quickly disappointed. Not only did she quibble about the food, but behaved “princessy”, refusing to engage with Harry’s friends, some said. “She wasn’t interested in us,” said one mother.
Since this was the first important event Meghan and Harry had appeared at together, there was certain to be media interest. Secluded in the resort’s most isolated villa, Harry spotted a photographer in the bushes. He became incandescent. Harry’s friends were puzzled by his violent outburst considering the frequency of similar previous incidents in his life. Their suspicion of Meghan increased; the sentiment was mutual. Meghan disliked Inskip and his crowd. Their jokes and their attitude towards the world seemed unacceptable to her.
“All of them were employed by international banks and auction houses or were estate owners and racehorse trainers…” And they, the future leaders of Britain, gathered together to make crass, offensive jokes at the expense of women, feminists, trans people? Meghan probably shuddered, thinking about how if she wasn’t there, they would also be making racist jokes as well. In fact, I bet they did, even with her there. I bet she was the only person of color there and it must have been awful for her. So she was just like “f–k it, I’m going to tell these people off whenever they say sh-t.” I mean, that’s if you believe this version of events. It’s well known that Harry did cut off some of his old friends when he fell for Meghan. It was widely assumed that the friends who were cut off said sh-t about Meghan publicly or privately. Maybe this shooting party was the moment, or who knows.
And Meghan is the one who is supposed to look bad in this story? Make it make sense!
Well, a large number of Cambridge lovers who would swallow this story are racists and transphobes, so that’s how it makes “sense”, lol.
Yea, I doubt this actually went down like this but I wish it were true.
i don’t find it hard to believe at all. I have had contact with that world and it made me HATE it and completely informs my opinion about Meghan and all the racist, sexist crap she had to put up with. I stayed with a duchess, ate with her and I have never felt so insulted or looked down upon in my life. She kept giving me manners lessons because, “As an American, I’m sure you don’t know ….’ it was horrible and so insulting, but I was very young, and I had no way to defend myself. If it happened now there would be much laughter and I would very much have something to say. So I only have admiration for Meghan trying to fit in that world and calling those fascist asshats out.
Another way to read this is that somebody told some really offensive jokes to try to run Megan off. The plan was that she would be so disgusted that she’d drop Harry.
My read of her is that she pushed back on them, letting Harry decide which side he was on. Harry realized that his friends didn’t usually talk like this and was appalled. Backfired on the friends.
Red flags in this fictional story. If Prince Harry wanted to give his romance with Meghan a chance, from their conversation, he must have understood that animal loving Meghan never would excepted an invite to a shooting party.
Tommy boy is lying though his brown teeth.
That’s what makes this disturbing. Making sexist and racist jokes is fine . But questioning and confronting the people making them is bad and humorless. This must be what Meghan experienced while being a working Royal.
Pretty much this.
This is definitely geared toward the misogynistic, racist crowd. Quite frankly, it just makes me like her more. It’s really hard to be the person who calls someone out for being an a**hole. So if she did, mad respect.
Also, I love how she called out anything that contravened “her values.” As if being a decent human being who doesn’t make racist and transphobic jokes is a value, instead of just being a decent human being.
Word, agirlandherdogs. She walked into a group of lifelong friends and wasn’t intimidated by any of them. I want to marry Meghan now!
Agreed! Meghan comes out looking smart and unintimidated. I hope she did challenge their comments. And WHEN will the press ever stop saying that a woman who speaks truth to this kind of bigotry is lacking in a sense of humor? A racist dumbass is a racist dumbass no matter who is parents are.
They genuinely are this stupid and bigoted.
Having said that, I don’t think she behaved as described.
How she communicated what it’s like to see the world of racism as Harry described it doesn’t make it sound like Meghan would tell anyone off.
I’m referencing how Harry spoke about Meghan pointing out all the white dolls. The world around him is built for 1 race. And he saw it too.
I think she explained to him or he caught on because he’s not an idiot. But not Meghan telling anyone off. That’s the same angry black woman game they’ve been trying to play with her.
Right? These people keep telling on themselves. Oh no, she had a problem with the sexist, transphobic (and likely racist) “jokes” that were “ricocheting” around the room! How dare she!
Some people look really bad in this story, and its not the Black american woman who stood up to the problematic AF jokes.
But…but…but…SHE HAS NO SENSE OF HUMOR.
(in case it wasn’t clear…/S)
agree, there’s only one group who looks bad from this little story. this is like a story from the AITA forum where the person who posts doesn’t realize how AWFUL they come off in their own story.
This story is total fan fiction. I am skeptical that Harry hangs out with a bunch of immature douche bros.
This. They sound like ignorant a@sholes. I’m glad she called them on their sh!t.
The fact that this is even written unironcially is a further indictment of the RF, et al. Gross.
She didn’t call anyone out. Don’t read these things like they’re facts. This whole gathering is possibly total fiction.
Ummm, yeah. This little “story” makes it sound like they were surrounded by people who spent an entire day making ceaseless vulgar and offensive remarks. Not sure how this is supposed to make Meg look bad.
Is these stories are designed to make me hate her the only thing they’ve done is make me want to be her best friend.
I know, right?
“They are very much not racist” quote from Baldy
Thank you! Is this supposed to make Meghan look bad, because it has the opposite effect on me?
Madam Duchess showed up, and refused to be intimidated by any of the incredibly privileged people in the room, and I’m sure they all expected deference. I love her more, not less.
Using bigotry as an understandable reason for a “joke” is exactly what I expect from the British media, but my opinion of them can’t get any lower.
My eyes are rolling back into my skull. This is so thirsty and sad, lol.
If it’s true that’s what their jokes were about, then yeah, their “jokes and attitude towards the world” ARE unacceptable.
“cottage pie and comfort”- sure, Jan. This just a thinly veiled repeat of those lies about Harry dropping by for Kate’s home-cooked dinners before evil Meghan came around and forced him to eat only kale!!!11!
Also the use of “incandescent” for Harry. Nice try! LOL
I just find it refreshing that she didn’t change herself or her convictions to be a part of his world. Kate would never.
I agree… Meghan didn’t change her values to fit in. She stuck to her moral convictions and became even more of an outlier amongst the royal cult.
OMG Kate would have handed them the eraser and told them to start with her, at the behest of her mother no less. It’s sad.
I’ve been around these types and they do indeed talk like this. I am glad she told them off.
Right? She was surrounded by immense privilege, people who’ve never known a moment of discontent in their lives, and yet they have the gall to take pleasure in mocking those with less than them (I worked with one of these jackasses so I know *exactly* what jokes she was hearing). She stood her ground. Meghan enabled Harry to become his true self. He had every opportunity to marry a woman who fit naturally into that world, and there’s a reason he didn’t. Meghan hasn’t forced Harry to do anything he didn’t secretly already want to do. Harry has always had compassion for and interest those outside this sequestered world. It makes sense that he fell madly in love with a woman who was the anything but that kind of person.
It has been pointed out that Kate made some of these jerks the godparents of her children. The same ones who used the Doors to Manual insult about her mother.
Ah but I’m sure they work for international banks, and auction houses. So, I’m sure their tasteless jokes are nothing but, how did he put it, oh yes “inappropriate nuances.”
I agree!! Well, at least this stupid story will add to the Meghan defenders list. The LGBTQ+ community will appreciate that someone would defend their honour in a place where it would be easier to choose not to. I am so impressed by this. Meghan is already impressive to me, but to think she’d do this in a room and at a time where she ‘should’ be seeking approval from Harry’s circle of friends is fantastic. As an extremely insecure person, I have never been so confident and it’s inspiring.
I felt so dismayed when I read that Serena “acquaintances only” quote. I really don’t want to believe that. Also, Tom Bower reeks of Wootton and Piers, just sayin’.
Girl please don’t tell me you are actually serious?
Serena was literally at their home months ago hanging out on their lawn. They did a time magazine special with them..she defended her post Oprah..she was at her wedding..visited each other numerous times over the years.. Serena was joking because they kept asking her about Meghan and then taking what she said out of context.
This was back when Meghan was on the VF cover, way before her wedding to Harry. Obviously, not now.
Agree, it was before the engagement and I actually think it’s very possible they were just acquaintances at that time, and become good friends afterwards.
Meghan and Serena have known each other for over a decade. There are pictures of Meghan hugging Serena and celebrating her 2014 US Open victory. They have been good friends before Meghan ever met Harry. This is easy, quick information to look up instead of giving credence to nonsense from Bower or giving half-baked opinions of what you think is “very possible”.
Selene, Tom Bower is talking out of his ass. Serena William was posting on social media about her friend Meghan & things she was doing with the Tig etc in 2014.
Bower is blatantly lying about a few things eg I saw excerpt about her Vogue guest edit & it talks about Toni Morrison, Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Hammer being on the cover which is just completely false.
I suspect he’s exaggerating this story about the shooting party. I definitely think Harry’s aristo friends would have made bigoted jokes which she didn’t find funny & she made that clear to them. But i don’t think she was taking every single person to task over their every comment. My guess is there was one or two ring leaders including Harry’s friend Skippy & they felt ashamed when Meghan didn’t find their dumb jokes funny & have been triggered since. These were the types leaking to the press about how Meghan had changed Harry & those are the type of friends that Harry cut ties with.
But I feel like the description of things joked about is to trigger eg there’s way more trans panic in British media now then there was in 2016/17 so I think idea they were joking about transgender issues has been added for that reason same as idea Harry’s friends thought Meghan was too ‘woke’ which white British men definitely weren’t saying in 2016/17.
Also we saw those pics of Harry & Meghan chilling with his friends by the pool in Jamaica so idea she wasn’t engaging with his friends is laughable. Bower got that from the 2019 Tatler article where it said that Meghan wasn’t interested when the aristos were doing their gossipy girl chats.
And wasn’t Harry upset about paps in Jamaica because of apparently steamy pics of him & Meghan causing them to switch hotels?
Anyway it’s hilarious that Bower thinks Meghan standing up against bigotry is meant to make her look bad. Seen many comments that it makes Meghan sound principled & they like her more for it. She didn’t change to fit in. Meghan is like the worse social climber ever
Why would Meghan be interested in some “gossipy girl chats” anyway, with every probability she didn’t know anyone they were talking about? How boring that would be.
Reminds me of the scene in Crazy Rich Asians where the heroine thinks she’s invited to the bachelorette party from honest motives but was really invited to be harassed.
She literally hosted her baby shower, I am sure they’re good friends. How good? Who knows! It doesn’t matter. Do they need to be tied at the hip to be friends? No, they’re both busy moms. I’m sure they have other things to do. Even if they’ve had less time for eachother the past few years, that’s just how it goes.
Serena who flew her out of Britain for an NYC bridal showers just among the closest of friends? Why would a mere acquaintance do that? Serena hardly needs to social climb.
Exactly! The quote with Serena saying ‘Be yourself Meghan, you can’t hide.’ was actually from a 2018 (I think) Vanity Fair article where Meghan was on the cover as “Harry’s GIRL”. Serena was asked about her and she mentioned Meghan asking for advice about the constant paparazzi stalking her. The above quote is what Serena said she told her. Notice how that is the only thing quoted. She did actually say that, but not in the context of the way Bower introduced it. He said Serena denied their friendship and said they were acquaintances, but that was not in quotes or backed up with evidence. Sneaky Athol.
Since when does “woke” mean not being a racist, sexist asshole? I love how these asshats have turned it into some kind of dirty word.
The same reason cancel culture is now some awful thing in society when it’s really just mostly celebrities and politicians who are now facing consequences for being sh–ty human beings.
I just can’t believe people write this and lament the days of telling vulgar, prejudiced “jokes”.
Whenever these people say ‘woke’ they’re saying it with a hard ‘er.’
Being woke is something ‘unwoke’ people say to try to trigger people, but it’s not the insult they think it is. If I’m Woke, then I’m awake. You can’t live in denial of how crappy the world is. I’m so sick of Woke being used as a negative thing.
Totally. White guy bachelor friend : I think me too really has gone too far.
Me-how so?
Him: you can’t
T do anything.
Me-like what?
Him: crickets
Come on, Harry, edit your book and reveal the truth of all the lies. They just never stop. As long as the wolves are opening their filthy mouths the lies and harassment will never stop. Burn Them Down.
Nah. These people aren’t worth the paper it would take to print the words about them on. And we all know, loser narcissists love to be engaged with. Ignoring them is best.
The best way to give someone like Bower more attention would be for Harry or Meghan to engage. No need to give him what he wants, or the rest of them.
I wish Harry would; I don’t think he will. But I think he should, because it’s important that British people know that the social order headed by their royal family has these racist, misogynistic, transphobic views. Are those really the kind of people that should be in power or influencing those in power? And if these kind of people are William’s friends…my god, what does that say for the future?!
I don’t reallyyyy want it to be the Royal Burn Book they’re all expecting/hoping for but yeah, exposing his bigoted former circle is something I can get behind. If even 10% of this is true, those people SUCK.
@sas
I doubt Harry will name names, but incidents like this will likely be brought up and he will discuss how he learned and grew from it.
I think we can narrow down who the source of this story is.
I honestly think Bower thought he did something with this huh!
Why can’t Meghan let us racist in peace? How dare she challenge our bigoted hateful way of thinking?
Well considering we saw Harry’s friends at Invictus and in montecito..the friends that love Harry are still in his life so that says all we need to know.
it was the use of “incandescent” for me – obv comes from Kensington palace since that’s their fave word of all time next to “keen”
Men like that: “Why don’t people have a sense of humor?”
Men like that when one joke is made about men like them: “udguwguwgiufwvufvfuvfuvfwiu$%^&*()T*^ER^SO%^&UNFAIR” + a lot of crying.
Also, good for Meghan calling it out. Not everyone dares to do that in such a big group.
I’ve found that a simple “I don’t get it” when faced with a racist or sexist joke can be just as effective as a confrontation.
when you make the person explain why racism or sexism is supposed to be funny, the joke-teller will often be hard-pressed to do so and effectively calls himself out. and you can follow up with “oh, so your joke relies on a racist trope to be funny…OK, that’s probably why I didn’t find it funny.”
watch them squirm.
Maybe that’s exactly what Meghan did and they’re still angry about it 😀
I love that!
@flower you might be right. when a bigot has to explain why their bigotry is funny, they suddenly realize that it’s really not that funny and they get uncomfortable (and rightly so!). it’s a great way to force a self-own. but, of course, they’ll blame the person who points out their bigotry and play the victim. “you made me tell on myself!”
also, I can’t take credit for the idea. I got it from story I read somewhere from a woman who does it. she started it when someone (a work colleague, I believe) asked her “does the carpet match the drapes?” she was like “I don’t get it…” and kept saying that until he had to be explicit. when the dude realized that he had to explain that he was asking a COLLEAGUE if her p*bic hair was the same color as the hair on her head, he shut ALL the way up. and apologized.
Works for me. I used that on a male co-worker who had the gall to tell me a ‘dumb blonde’ joke. I had never even heard of this thing called the ‘dumb blonde joke’, & I just did not find what he said funny. I just stared at him & said, ‘I don’t get it’. He could not explain his ‘joke’.
That’s why they’re claiming she has no sense of humor.
Yes! My first thought was “Good for her!” More people need to stand up to bullies and bigots.
What exactly does acting “pricessly” mean?
Using terms violent outburst bower goes in for gaslighting
Remember in the media, whenever they do a hit piece timing is everything. This is being used as a cover for Andrew but also to feed the monarchists.
One of the things that has become apparent over the years is that the monarchists who support the RF no matter what, overwhelmingly loathe Meghan. Majority of Monarchists are Tory voters (shock) and they need to feed that base by continuing to cast aspersions on Meghan. That’s the real reason they keep doing this. Yes the monarchy has some moderates and “liberal” fans but they’re fickle; they aren’t the ones throwing jubilee parties nor are they unwavering in their support for the RF.
If this story is true then Meghan is the one that comes out looking good to moderates/liberals/etc but one thing I find curious is how “moderates” are actually not taking a position on this article. Why? B/c given the chance to enter/be in those spaces (i.e. aristos, old money, billionaires) would most likely hold their tongue rather than challenge what was being said.
IMHO Meghan is the one that comes out looking good. In terms of Harry, I think it shows his very big blindspot as a result of his upbringing. Had he not met Meghan he prob would’ve been much more moderate (i.e. allowing that banter and staying friendly with those ppl). The fact Harry did change is proof you can change some ppl which is great and I hope that’s what ppl take away from this info.
I think it shows that Harry felt trapped even within his friend group. Because Harry was a feminist before he met Meghan and there’s a famous story of him defending a gay soldier who was being bullied when he was in the Army.
He’s publicly said he felt trapped within the Firm. His friendship group is not the Firm though they support the Firm. I think he was becoming aware of social justice issues at t his time (and coming to terms with not just his viewpoints but those around him) but like many moderates will refuse to challenge those closest to him for the sake of keeping the peace which many still do b/c that is what “polite society” does.
It will be interesting to see whether Charlotte or Louis is permitted to enter the military in any meaningful way. It’s pretty clear that his years spent with enlisted soldiers did as much to form Harry’s values as his mother did. I will be curious to see if the royal family ever lets an heir get that taste of freedom and learn what the world is actually like again.
This is the source of the Will-Harry rift: Harry opened his own eyes to his unimaginable privilege, blind spots, and racist, sexist, homophobic attitudes, and William just cannot forgive him for it. Where’s the fun in life if you cannot be making fun of everyone unlike yourself, less wealthy and less white?
Putting others down is the only Willie can build himself up. He sure as hell can’t do it on any accomplishments he’s achieved, as there aren’t any. He drops everything he starts, and even those attempts are half-assed.
The quotes from this book have Tory voters and Monarchists scratching their heads and that’s unusual. On the Jeremy Vine show, they called it a hit piece. This book is not doing what TB and the royals wanted it to do. Even the part about the Queen being happy Meghan wasn’t coming isn’t showing the queen in the best light. so, now most of them are calling him a liar. Tiktok is calling him out with receipts.
@lulubrown wait they are calling it a hit piece on the monarchy? Lol! That’s rich. It certainly wasn’t meant to be, even though it makes them look like utter garbages
Apparently, this is supposed to make Meghan look bad. It makes me love her even more.
Right? What a great message being sent to women and girls by everyone involved here BUT Meghan- keep it submissive and silent when people get their Perez Hilton or Julie Bindel, or it’s smear time!
Interestingly, people who want to demonize Meghan for criticizing misogyny and transphobia would probably also be among the first ones to make it her responsibility or use it against her when problematic things come out about anyone she’s connected to. All the women and transpeople Meghan defended had better be unproblematic saints too, or else the we all know what the narrative becomes. “See? It doesn’t matter what we were doing bc they did this! How could Meghan support (insert problematic thing done) by bothering us about our transphobia and misogyny?!”
It only makes me like her more
Why didn’t Bowels just name his book The Brazen Hussy and Why We Hate Her?
^^ Right @Harper! LOL! The constipated attack-dog leech might as well have used that title since that’s all this useless bargain-bin trash fest amounts to. 🤪
So Harry wanted his friends to meet his future wife and it didn’t go well because his friends behaved like a bag of d*cks. Yeah, that tracks. Who is supposed to look bad here? Not Meghan? This story makes her look awesome and the nobility d*cks like … well, d*cks!
Also, these job descriptions are hilarious. No wonder the world is burning if these are our leaders. Christ.
@Emmi seriously!!!
And that gem about their professions was supposed to set the stage for Meghan’s supposed offense: like, let’s start by getting it straight that these are IMPORTANT people who are entitled to deference and they should feel safe to blow off a little steam by being horrible bigots around friends.
Bowers’ echo chamber is likely all Etonians from an older generation who thought this was just the greatest hit on Meghan ever.
“Also, these job descriptions are hilarious.”
Who knew Harry’s Eton pals grew up to hang out at a barn and train horses?
“Also, these job descriptions are hilarious.”
Seriously, Bowers sounds like us lowly peasant readers should stand up and salute or something…
I just know someone will defend these men using the word ‘lads’ somewhere…
Yeah… my partner had one of these friends and I sat on the tube not laughing and going but do you understand why it isn’t funny? (“It’s just a joke!”) Your joke is only funny if it’s funny to abuse women. (He did not enjoy me pointing out I didn’t think abuse was funny. So at least he understood the implication)
My partner doesn’t really see him anymore and I’ve said many times I don’t care, I’m not there. But for the first time he experienced a joke through the lens of who it hurt. And he didn’t like the joke after. Good for Harry seeing his friends through a lens without the assumed privilege and recognising they were word for male anatomy lol.
My partner’s friend met someone a few years later and got serious with her. And doesn’t make jokes like that anymore apparently. Guess someone else pointed out they aren’t funny.
I go back and forth about the impact of books like this. Sometimes I think they have no effect as a larger audience don’t seem to be interested..(omids book and the stories surrounding it were trending for days).
Other times i think they do because even some people who comment on here no matter how ridiculous the story believe the lie.
It’s really hard to gauge how they affect Meghan minus the random Yougov poll done in the UK that’s already skewed against her.
Ultimately what I see is that there’s people constantly trying to sabotage Harry and Meghan especially yet they still keep winning.
The UN event is an example of that but so is all the organizations and people that continue to support them and work with them.
Eventually all these books will die down but Harry and Meghan’s legacies, their work and those that they’ve impacted will stand the test of time.
“I can’t believe this black woman didn’t seek our approval and validation and didn’t laugh at our ignorant jokes and didn’t want to hang out with us bigots” 🙄
Exactly 💯 💯 💯. She wasn’t interested in impressing them and didn’t seek their approval, how dare she not bow and scrape to her betters!? If Bowel Movement thinks this makes the aristos look good, he’s extremely out of touch. These bankers and business leaders are as racist and bigoted and ignorant as I thought and this just shows that they believe their actions are completely ok. Gross.
Exactly!
These people are still not realizing how poorly received this type of news is outside of the UK (or priviliged male circles in general). In their little circle, they are so used to everyone being on the side of these ‘lads just having fun’ that they completely overlook this.
They keep making themselves look worse. It’s almost as if they intentionally try to look bad in the rest of the Commonwealth, but they really are that stupid and unaware.
It’s clear that Tom Bower and these people are so insulated in their worlds that they have ZERO idea how terrible this makes them look.
“All were bonded by common assumptions, principles and loyalties.”
Then he catalogs all of their racist, sexist, homophobic and transphobic attitudes. And he claims Meghan was the “woke” party pooper.
This also negates the claim that Meghan was some kind of a social climber, because if she was, she would have smiled and played along instead of calling every last one of them out TO THEIR FACES.
This was probably a make or break moment in their relationship. Harry said that he didn’t realize how much he had to learn about racism (and a whole bunch of other -isms). I’m sure Harry knew if he wanted to keep Meghan, he had to grow up and get rid of a lot of his childhood friends.
And even the ROYAL REPORTERS knew these people were idiots that Harry needed to shake LONG before Meghan. Here is a clip from a documentary
https://twitter.com/Jasamgurlie/status/1548734064844218375?s=20&t=IVFWakDSczmYrLeCgRbKmQ
Snuffles, that line about the common assumptions, etc made my skin crawl. It completely describes the whole glue of white patriarchy and aristocracy. A shared set of shitty attitudes that expect everyone to recognize their greatness.
I don’t think she called every single micro aggression and joke out over the weekend, because who has the time, but I bet it felt like it to the “injured” parties. And the fact that Harry’s rank made her someone they couldn’t just dismiss is why it’s still chapping asses all these years later.
All of the stories in this so far sound like-minded waaah, Meghan is like an actual modern person, how dare she hurt our superior feelings.
“This also negates the claim that Meghan was some kind of a social climber, because if she was, she would have smiled and played along instead of calling every last one of them out TO THEIR FACES.” Yep. Good catch. More proof that the anything for wealth and status narrative pushed about her is bs.
Yup- all of this. This makes her look like what she is, smart, principled, knows who she is, honest.
Wow Snuffles, thanks for that crazy link.
Katie Nicholl: “He [Harry] surrounds himself with quite vacuous people.”
Richard Kay: “Part of Harry’s problem is the gang who’s around him. If the royal advisors can do anything, they’d be well advised to split him away from these malign influences.”
Bad Influence #1 – Freddy Windsor (Prince and Princess Princess Michael of Kent offspring);
Bad Influence #2 – Tom Parker Bowles (child of Camela Consort).
What a freakin’ hoot.
I mean this 100% makes Megan look good. Idk what TB was smoking
So we should side eye the auction houses, etc that all of his misogynistic bigoted “friends” work for? Got it!
Sorry they think this kind of behavior is normal, but of course that’s how they maintain their own power.
Did someone ask this man to write this book? Sure seems like it. He is reaching for the sun, moon and stars to have juice on Meghan. None of this makes since to me it all seems like tabloid fodder thrown together in the form of a messy book. Every book I hear about suggests Meghan had a tremendous impact on this family and they would rather be in their safe racist space than to acknowledge the changes her presence made them address because of how out of step and pace they are. All hail Queen Meghan.
This. All this. 100% this.
So, is Bower’s intention to make Meghan seem more awesome and heroic than we previously thought? Or…
Right? Folks on twitter are cheering Meghan on over this story. Blue checks, regular folks, etc. Whether it’s true or not, it is only making Meghan look even better to people with sense. And shows how out of touch T. Bowel (yes, Bowel) and the aristo ilk are.
Contempt for others is not a trait that is admired. There is nothing “noble” about the aristocracy.
How can anyone think that racism, misogyny, and transphobia are in any way characteristics to take pride in, to cherish and develop?
Their time has passed. There’s no place for their kind in the modern world.
We really need to tear down the ridiculous and unfounded admiration the so called ‘nobles’ receive in this country. Their sense of superiority (not to mention their wealth and status) is usually down to their ancestors either being the nastiest, thieving, aggressive bastards or being the most obsequious, royal arse lickers. And they have the gall to look down on others who were not related to such d*ckheads or who have a different accent or couldn’t go to the right school or who – heaven forfend! – actually made their own damn money.
I’ve met a fair few. Tear. It. Down. Nobody will miss them.
Again, what’s the problem? If anything, this trash book has made me admire Meghan more.
Good for Meghan for not tolerating the ‘casual racism’ of Harry’s toff friends.
This explains the nickname ‘Duchess difficult’.
It’s a very Brit thing to expect women and minorities to ‘take it on the chin’. The problem with this approach is that the abuse invariably escalates to intolerable levels. It’s a very clever way of hazing and abusing someone.
Also I wonder why this book has been released now and all these negative stories are now being released, feels like there is about to be a massive announcement re something else from the Royal Family.
EDIT – Also just to add that not interested in us in Brit speak means didnt cower or know her place
It’s the same mentality that leads to excuses for PA abusing trafficked women.
I watched the Ghislaine Maxwell 3 part docu this weekend and at various points two acquaintances / friends of Ghislaine state clearly that she saw the girls PA abused as ‘nothing’.
They literally saw them as detritus and their lives having no value or meaning.
As a black British woman I know I get the uppity label frequently for not knowing my place and I DGAF. In fact if I sense that someone sees me as uppity – I up the uppity factor (whatever that may be).
The amount of times these people have expressed dismay at how Meghan swerved them is hilariously pitiful. They’re so accustomed to having everyone outside of their myopic world kowtow to them, including their desperate FFQ. Meghan refusing to do has truly rattled them.
I think this is part of what went so wrong in the Firm too. I don’t think Meghan was ever rude or mean, but I think she pushed back on William and it was probably the first time in his life that anyone besides Harry (and mayyyybe his father) pushed back on him. He has lived his life surround by yes men, including his friends and the entire aristocracy, so can you imagine his reaction when his brother’s wife was like “no you can’t have the cookbook money, that’s going to the Hubb kitchen”?
Yup, and I wouldn’t be surprised if she also pushed back on attempts to have William and/or Kate swoop in on her projects and take (at least) some credit for her work. They were so used to doing that with Harry, after all, that it must’ve been a shock that his wife wouldn’t tolerate the same shady tactics (and she probably got Harry to recognize how wrong and unfair it was for him too). Occasionally I think back to that one comment here in 2019, in which a poster claimed Zara was badmouthing Meghan at some horse trial or similar event. She claimed that Zara said no one in the RF liked Meghan because she refused to share the credit for her work. People were understandably skeptical at the time, but I can see it being true.
It also tracks that someone as principled and substantive as Meghan would have told Kate not to tolerate William’s cheating. I wonder if Bowels has blamed Meghan for the Rose Hanbury rumors too?
“The problem with this approach is that the abuse invariably escalates to intolerable levels. It’s a very clever way of hazing and abusing someone.” So true. There are definitely situations where people expect a person’s race or culture to mean being ok with hearing transphobia, misogyny, and homophobia too.
Exactly — they’d know they could taunt her and disrespect her for life.
What an absolute f****** powerhouse she is!!
THIS. Everything written about her by the tabloid trash makes me respect her EVEN MORE. She is extremely admirable and someone who I wish to be more like. The fact that she doesn’t humor bigots and fools no matter their station in life makes her a superwoman. Her deep moral core and self-love are incredible.
This is the second book by a Royal ‘reporter’ this year (Tina Brown) that is just filled with lies from palace sources. The fail gleefully reporting excerpts from both books yet is furious and threatening Harry about ‘truth-bombshell ’ in his book. They seem to acknowledge Harry will be telling the truth and damning him for it while posting headlines of lies from the royal reports fiction.
Meghan comes out looking the best out of everyone imo which is how I know this book is for the unhinged, the racists and the bigots aka the only people who’d find fault with Meghan calling out these morons. Glad Harry tightened up and got rid of them.
I was thinking the same thing. And if this guy thinks Aristos will buy the book, he’s barking up the wrong racist tree.
Funny that they were surprised that PH would be upset about a hidden photographer. His previous girlfriends said that he got upset about photographers hanging around and he has said himself that he felt triggered by that behavior. But any way to try to blame Meghan for something.
I know, right!? Harry has been saying for DECADES his much he hates the paps and how much it traumatizes him because it reminds him his his mother was hounded to her death. Did his idiot friend group just not care?
I’ve always had a heavy suspicion that Inskip himself was the one who had alerted the paps to where H&M would be, so the fact that this weird little anecdote was included is interesting to me. (Really, the friends were “puzzled” as to why Harry would be so pissed that a pap was able to capture intimate moments in what was supposed to be a private wedding, “secluded in the resort’s most isolated villa”?? Nah, something stinks here…)
I am so proud of Meghan for being real in every situation. I know that she wanted to make a good impression on his friends but she chose what was right and moral. And we all know that a lot of what put them off was her intelligence and her ability to convey her thoughts. Class comes into this as well, because she comes from a working class family in the States and they are all spoiled rich elitist and she showed no intimidation or timidity in that group. What a bunch of losers. Harry chose right, in EVERY way.
I am curious about this surge in negative and trash stories about Meghan. Is there some bombshell coming down the pike and they are trying to deflect? Cause they are more crazed than usual.
Right? I thought it was more a slow-news period with summer and covering for every Royal that’s on holiday for 1-2 months but creating gossip from before they were married? Just for funsies when they know M&H will push back on lies when they need to? WEIRD.
Is this supposed to make Meghan looks bad? Me thinks it makes Meghan looks good and fearless , Tom losing his nefarious touch.
^^ Yeah, cuz TB-2 had the ill-conceived gall to attempt a hit job on a kind, accomplished person he can’t really find anything truly scandalous about or sensational enough to sink his teeth into. Plus, he couldn’t get people who really know Meghan to even give him the time of day. Thus, his messy spew of a book is filled with utter nonsense, fabricated fiction, exaggerated, twisted half-truths, and total lies that are easily debunked!
I love her even more now.
There’s a lot of inaccuracies in the so called “investigative journalist’s” excerpt
-He claims Meghan met Harry’s friends during a shooting party at Sandringham AFTER their relationship was outed (Nov) when Meghan actually met Harry’s friends in September at Balmoral during Harry’s birthday bash. Also the party was hosted by Charles so I’m not sure why Harry would need the Queen’s permission to invite friends to a party that never even happened at Sandringham
-This “investigative journalists” also claims that Meghan ignored Harry’s friends at Tom Inskip’s wedding when we literally saw Meghan laughing with Harry’s friends.
-Meghan is a non-confrontation person so this story is FAKE. If there were racist comments being made by some of Harry’s friends, I don’t think they would say it in front of her. Also I believe it was Harry doing more of the confronting. They’re trying to paint Harry as whipped and easily controlled by his “WOKE” gf
-Despite tabloid rumours that Harry ditched all his friends including Tom Inskip (Skippy) Harry is probs still friends with most of them. He invited Skippy to his wedding and according to Omid, Skippy was one of the first people Harry texted about the birth of Archie.
-Tom Bradby (who I trust way more on commentary of H&M) literally said Harry’s friends urged him to marry Meghan and they loved her
This is a fabricated story whipped up by Bowel to frame Meghan as a cold, controlling, woke brazen hussy who kept pussy-whipped Harry away from his racist friends.
“This is a fabricated story whipped up by Bowel to frame Meghan as a cold, controlling, woke brazen hussy who kept pussy-whipped Harry away from his racist friends.”
^^ This. I believe there may have been one or two instances where M&H objected to some inappropriate speak from a friend or two, but I agree that this seems out of sorts for Meghan’s personality type.
I can imagine she avoided a particular character or two, but these stories appear to be bitter tidbits from someone who possibly was not invited to the wedding or whom Harry grew apart form.
When you get married your views and available time change and so also do the people you associate with.
Yeah @W. It’s fairly normal and commonplace to drift away from certain people once you get married and your life changes. The really close, important people are still in Harry’s life. Similar goes for Meghan. She had friends among the Suits cast whom she is no longer seeing the way she used to, or at all. They were working friends, but her life drastically changed upon moving to Britain and marrying Harry. Still, she may manage to keep in touch with a few of them via correspondence. The ride-or-die friends, who are like Meg’s family, still remain and are now Harry’s friends too.
At one point during M&H’s courtship, Inskip and his fiance had friendly, supportive things to say about Meghan for publication. For her part, Meghan was apparently relaxed and friendly in meeting Harry’s friends and family. None of them are her betters, so she didn’t have anything to be nervous about. She surely maintained her sense of self, and she probably quietly allowed Harry to notice who among his circle was not fully accepting of her for whatever reason.
Ultimately, I think Inskip’s sense of ‘ownership’ over having known Harry since their school days had him saying things to Harry about ‘being careful’ with trusting Meghan, which was not Inskip’s business to butt into. Reportedly, that’s part of what sunk their formerly close, buddy-buddy relationship. Who knows? Cain may have put Inskip up to it, just as he had enlisted Earl Spencer to ‘talk’ to Harry about ‘slowing down’ with Meghan.
There’s a lot of inaccuracies in the so called “investigative journalist’s” excerpt
-He claims Meghan met Harry’s friends during a shooting party at Sandringham AFTER their relationship was outed (Nov) when Meghan actually met Harry’s friends in September at Balmoral during Harry’s birthday bash. Also the party was hosted by Charles so I’m not sure why Harry would need the Queen’s permission to invite friends to a party that never even happened at Sandringham
-This “investigative journalists” also claims that Meghan ignored Harry’s friends at Tom Inskip’s wedding when we literally saw Meghan laughing with Harry’s friends.
-Meghan is a non-confrontation person so this story is FAKE. If there were racist comments being made by some of Harry’s friends, I don’t think they would say it in front of her. Also I believe it was Harry doing more of the confronting. They’re trying to paint Harry as whipped and easily controlled by his “WOKE” gf
-Despite tabloid rumours that Harry ditched all his friends including Tom Inskip (Skippy) Harry is probs still friends with most of them. He invited Skippy to his wedding and according to Omid, Skippy was one of the first people Harry texted about the birth of Archie.
-Tom Bradby (who I trust way more on commentary of H&M) literally said Harry’s friends urged him to marry Meghan and they loved her
The book is odd because it is so full of so many easily debunked lies. The P & G ad change, Vogue cover, meeting Emma Watson, Vanity Fair cover, Reitmans catalogue etc. Some of the lies are so obvious, like who was on the cover of the Vogue edit, the sexist ad that I can only imagine Tom Bower is trolling.
It’s like they wanted to rewrite her history and smear all of her great points but forgot there are a lot of videos, pictures and articles. So even the most perfunctory search would debunk it all and disregard the book as a source of information on Meghan. If a film is ever made about her I doubt any researcher would give it a look.
So what is the point of the book? A temporary smear? Get Meghan to sue? At this point the global world is aware the UK media and trolls have a vendetta and make up lies about her.
But still I felt insulted by these lies because it’s so stupid.
At this point it’s becoming clear that Bower and the British media desperately want to bait Meghan into suing. By trying to do this, Bower can get some notoriety and extra book sales (because I have a feeling this book will do even worse than Tina Brown’s did), and the media can plunder information from a court case for stories like they did with the MOS case.
And oops, typo’d my own name 🤣
You’re totally right, but part of me wants to see this imagined scene filmed! Watching an actress playing Meghan on screen for 2 hours taking down upper class twits would be #1 on my to-watch list. In fact, I *need* this!
What responsibility does the publisher have? As you said, some of the lies are so obvious.
How racist do you have to be to think that this story makes Meghan look bad?
Exactly. And what kind of “friends” would sell you out in this way? Im sure he’s way better off without them. As my grandma used to say: “with friends like that, who needs enemies?”
I appreciate how these aristos keep shamelessly demonstrating how bigoted and absurd they are. They are so entrenched within their tiny world that they have no concept of decency or what it means to be a good person. These people will smile in the faces of so-called “outsiders” and be polite enough depending on the background of said outsiders, then retreat into their exclusive circles where they can comfortably indulge in every -ism and phobia to their hearts’ content.
I refuse to read a book whose title is grammatically incorrect.
I refuse to patronize services or shops that deliberately spell their name incorrectly.
I t think this is a textbook example of the law of unintended consequences. In his blatant attempt to smear Meghan, he first makes the queen look cold and two-faced with the “glad Meghan didn’t come” remark and now the aristo bunch look like a bunch of bigoted snobs. People will probably wonder why they did escape sooner. Was this your plan Tom?
In his mind this makes her look bad but to any normal person it just makes her look a hundred times better. It takes real guts to stand up to people like that, especially when you’re on your own. She’s brave and kind and they’re not used to people like that, clearly. What a shame, they could have learned a thing or two.
I don’t believe Bowel. It’s telling that he thinks he’s making her look bad, but he’s making the aristocracy look bad and like Meghan called people out and did the right thing even though she was a lone wolf and new to a group. Many people would feel too intimidated to say anything and would just sit in silence. This makes her look amazing!
Bowel is a misogynist, racist, old idiot who hates Meghan. This book was a hit job is just a hit job by a hater to make money . It’s made up of lies which can be easily proved wrong with facts . Hope Meghan ignores it
“We hate her because she wouldn’t let us be hateful.”
Honestly? The second half of the first paragraph is as far as I needed to go. All “from Eton…..employed with international banks or auctions houses……they own/manage estates and race and train horses.”
In other words, all of Harry’s old friend’s are entitled Toffs “to the manor born” who have no idea what the real world is like and who sit on their high perches and throw spit balls or worse down at other people. And just think of it as “good fun.”
Now there are people born with privilege and wealth who are self-aware and who are decent people. Eugenie seems nice. I see this almost as a “Crazy Rich Asians” experience for Meghan, with maybe a couple of Harry’s friends being genuinely nice but most being snotty or mean or even just flip and oblivious and complicit in all of it.
I’m glad she held her own and didn’t take s**t.
Omg, I just commented the same before I saw your comment. Very Crazy Rich Asians!
An intelligent woman standing up for her beliefs; remind me why this is wrong. Does Mr Bower realize he’s making everyone else look bad here?
If meghan didnt like harry friends bigotry and racism because she couldnt handle their jokes.
Well i guess kate is funny as hell. Because she endured the jokes and humiliation about her from william friends, family , the peerage and william himself.
Not sure i respected kate much or any woman at all who didnt stand for herself. Poor charlotte if this is what kate teach her.
“All of them were employed by international banks and auction houses or were estate owners and racehorse trainers. All were bonded by common assumptions, principles and loyalties.” This right here. I would have said no to going (not that I would ever date someone in that class so this kind of scenario would never happen to me). I spent a year working for a nonprofit that reached out to the very elite/wealthy/European aristocracy. I attended a gala rubbing shoulders with these people and felt so out of my depth and so disconnected from that world. It is fun to see how these people dress and act but to have to interact with them… Yeah it was an interesting experience and one I don’t need to repeat lol. Meghan has buns of steel if she truly had to deal with those awful people.
Now there are some nice rich people who mean well, definitely! But the majority of them are entitled aholes.
Weren’t a lot of those racist bores William’s friends as well? I imagine Kate will have called them out on their tasteless jokes and other sexist banter. No?
I get a bit hung up on the fact that these are Harry’s friends. Presumably he was OK with their behavior?
Every teenager amasses some unworthy friends in their time. I did, and I’m not proud of it. In Harry’s case though, Bowels is creating an entirely false scenario of a bunch of entitled yahoos acting like entitled yahoos in front of a biracial woman, who just happened to be the love of Harry’s life. I doubt it happened that way, and Meghan is far too diplomatic to go off on them. I imagine she discussed some of Harry’s less acceptable friends in private and pointed out the reasons why she felt they were unsuitable. All the photos I’ve seen of her interacting with his pals show a laughing, comfortable woman at ease in an enjoyable situation. It’s only when she married Harry that his family, not his friends, went after her in such a despicable way.
Consider the system he and William were born into and grew up in. An almost exclusively white, ultra-conservative, old money setting in which the people avoid dealing with the masses like the plague and have their own foolish little social rules, customs, and bigoted attitudes. One brother stepped out of that circle, got to know a more diverse range of people, and eventually cut off those same friends he grew up with. The Other Brother is still happily enmeshed in this tiny-minded circle and will never find it in himself to grow and become a decent person.
+1000
Bowels is desperately trying to goad Harry into reacting publicly so he can draw attention to himself and his fakakta book. He knows how protective Harry is about Meghan so naturally he’ll take cheap shots at her, but the great thing is, they’re at the UN for Nelson Mandela day where Harry is the keynote speaker and couldn’t give a shite! I’m sure Meghan will have a few wonderful things to say as well. Meanwhile Bowels is scrabbling around in the dirt with the other rota rats begging for tidbits of lies perpetrated by KP and the Cambridges. Nice try you dusty old wanker.
After wading through the now familiar s*it from Bower, I get a sense as to why the UK has found itself in present day, lurching from crisis to crisis.
These Etonians were trained to be the leaders and captains of industry and government, if all their banter, ribbing and exchanges were rooted In …isms and …phobias and …..phobics.
Would it be surprising that when they make decisions; the are devoid of empathy and understanding of the needs common man? Yet they expect to have power, if only to abuse it?
Bower invariably illuminated the crack, the education provided by Eton is not to excel in the mordern world but to adhere to the old principles of conquest, colonialism and imperialism.
Those jokes were permissible because the subjects of the jokes are less than…
They provide strata and a lower level and /or class for conquest.
Rather than expose Meghan’s ‘lack of humour’ it shows the inadequacy of the training that Harry and his Etonian friends received at the public and traditional academy.
I am not sure that is what spiteful Bower intended.
Yep. Too many of these folks were taught that the sun never set on the Empire—and they are still superior to everyone else. Reality is far from done with them…😈😈
What an insightful comment – 100% agree.
Harry has dyslexia and attended one of the most prestigious high schools in the world but it wasn’t noticed/addressed until he was in the army. In that era Eton was all about connections and less about academic rigor. The “right sort” of parents put their sons on the list for Eton soon after birth. Bloodline far outweighed brains. Supposedly it’s changed these days but for those over 40 merit had little to do with admission.
Where is the proof that Harry have Dyslexia, only Jeremy Clarkson said so, some children learn at a different rate than their peers.
The press said he was dumb for so many years, that people believed it, he can run circles around anyone in the BRF.
He had no problems in the Army.
If even a tenth of this is true, Meghan is a badass. Actually, we already know she’s a badass. It’s much easier to call the racism, sexism and transphobia of strangers than to do so with people in your social circle. I can see her making clear her displeasure at bigoted jokes. If only more people would …
Seeing meghan today at the un, she appears totally unbothered, by Tom bowels upcoming hatchet, hit piece. Unrepentant with head held high. That’s my girl.
Only racist bigots will think Meghan looks bad here. So anyone using this to complain and moan about her are really revealing more about themselves and their own bigotry.
I’m pretty sure that if she HADN’T challenged those aggressions disguised as “jokes”, this story would be written in an entirely different but no less meant to be derogatory fashion. My admiration & respect for Meghan grows; I too can’t help but root for the underdog. Amazing poise & confidence standing her ground in such an overtly hostile situation. Harry is well rid of those scum.
Were the wives and girlfriends just ‘eye candy’ who were expected to look pretty and smile and laugh at the crass jokes? Is this the sort of behaviour that boys are taught at Eton? One wonders what they are like in their work environments. How did the wives and girlfriends feel about sexist jokes? Anyway good on Meghan calling out their boorish behaviour.
Yes. And go to charity events for causes that require zero stand-taking, like osteoporosis (Camilla) or hospice care (Kate).
When I was in my twenties I once got set up on a blind date with an English fellow, the son of a Lord Puffyshirt or something. The person who set me up was THRILLED that I could possibly land this English toff and live the life of riley in some moldy old estate back in good old Blighty. Needless to say the date was a complete disaster and I ended up taking the piss out of him relentlessly because he was SUCH a pompous ass. I can imagine Meghan tolerating Harry’s less than desirable friends with diplomacy and politeness, but gently skewering them without them realizing it because their heads are so far up their arses. I’m sure she was a much needed influence on Harry to weed out the undesirables in his life in order to move on to much greater things.
Hello, I’d like you to meet my date, Lord Puffyshirt. 😂😂😂
Show me your friends and I’ll show you who you are…
Lay down with dogs you get up with fleas-to stay silent about his friends derogatory comments is to be complicit-whether she said something to the group or just talked to Harry she stood up and showed that this is wrong