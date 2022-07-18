Prince Harry & Meghan have arrived at the United Nations for Harry’s address

Embed from Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in New York at some point. I love that we don’t know exactly when they flew in, nor do we know where they’re staying. The last time they were in New York, they reportedly stayed at the United Nations private-housing complex, which is very secure. I suspect that it’s the same for this trip, it would explain why there are no “street photos” of Harry and Meghan so far, and why we’re not seeing them entering or leaving a hotel. So far, I’m only seeing videos like this, where they’re arriving for the United Nations General Assembly:

The duke and duchess of Sussexx #Prince Harry and #MeghanMarkle have arrived at the #UN to deliver a speech on #NelsonMandelaDay2022 pic.twitter.com/qln48pINN0 — Stéphanie Fillion (@Fillionsteph10) July 18, 2022

HOT! Meghan looking sleek in a body-con black ensemble and a low pony. Harry in a suit. Someone please ID her tote!! It looks like dark burgundy leather? It’s not a Birkin from what I can see.

The Daily Mail already sounds completely pissed off. One of their headlines is “Prince Harry is set to lecture the UN General Assembly on poverty, climate change and Nelson Mandela’s legacy.” Ah, yes, “lecture.” As opposed to “being asked by the South African government to speak about race, racism and Mandela’s legacy at the United Nations.”

The absolute AMERICAN annoyance of the photographers and videographers trying to get beauty shots of Meghan and Harry is cracking me up. So uncouth!! LMAO. I will update this post if we get some photos or additional videos. Update: included photos and the video of Harry’s speech!

prince harry and meghan, the duke and duchess of sussex, have arrived at the united nation mandela day commemoration pic.twitter.com/xnL5U46hrb — best of harry (@harrysussex_) July 18, 2022

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images