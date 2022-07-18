Prince Harry & Meghan have arrived at the United Nations for Harry’s address

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in New York at some point. I love that we don’t know exactly when they flew in, nor do we know where they’re staying. The last time they were in New York, they reportedly stayed at the United Nations private-housing complex, which is very secure. I suspect that it’s the same for this trip, it would explain why there are no “street photos” of Harry and Meghan so far, and why we’re not seeing them entering or leaving a hotel. So far, I’m only seeing videos like this, where they’re arriving for the United Nations General Assembly:
HOT! Meghan looking sleek in a body-con black ensemble and a low pony. Harry in a suit. Someone please ID her tote!! It looks like dark burgundy leather? It’s not a Birkin from what I can see.
The Daily Mail already sounds completely pissed off. One of their headlines is “Prince Harry is set to lecture the UN General Assembly on poverty, climate change and Nelson Mandela’s legacy.” Ah, yes, “lecture.” As opposed to “being asked by the South African government to speak about race, racism and Mandela’s legacy at the United Nations.”
The absolute AMERICAN annoyance of the photographers and videographers trying to get beauty shots of Meghan and Harry is cracking me up. So uncouth!! LMAO. I will update this post if we get some photos or additional videos. Update: included photos and the video of Harry’s speech!
prince harry and meghan, the duke and duchess of sussex, have arrived at the united nation mandela day commemoration pic.twitter.com/xnL5U46hrb
Lol I was dying at that cameraman’s comments.
She looks gorgeous and understated. I’m actually nervous for Harry. This is a big deal.
There’s no need to be. Unlike his sister-in-law and brother, Harry is actually a very natural and gifted speaker. There are many reasons he was asked to give this speech and not the future king of eggs.
Future king of eggs 😀😀😀😀😀😀😀
Meghan looks beautiful! (Harry, too.) And it looks like we can watch live @UNWebTV on Twitter, or the UN TV website! NY Mayor is on now at 10:46 AM.
I mean Ghislane Maxwell has spoken at the UN at least twice and she is a convicted felon ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ I think H’s only crime was he married a biracial divorced American woman …. I think the British News Media needs to get a grip.
She wasn’t a convicted felon at the time. This is a weird comparison that doesn’t make a point.
Correction: Posts on Facebook and Instagram are claiming, falsely, that Ghislaine Maxwell has spoken before the UN nine times. This claim is incorrect. She has never spoken to a UN legislative body, but rather at two events held at the UN as the founder of an oceanic conservation group.
If you’re meaning to undermine Harry’s appearance at the UN you’ve failed.
I think the point Lauren was trying to make is that The Daily Fail is at it again twisting the truth into knots and then flat out lying out their low-rent-scum-bag a$$e$ for click$ and comment$.
The sleek pony, the chic outfit, the to-die-for black Hermes bag–I am here for it!
The guy is so awesome! Harry just memorized the whole 15 minute speech!!!!!
It’s her Mulberry Bayswater, not Hermes. And she looks absolutely fabulous. Excellent source for Meghan’s outfits: WhatMeghanWore.net
So, let’s make sure we get this out……It was Harry that was asked to speak to the UN not the FK or the FFK….but Harry. So really that makes the FK and the FFK irrelevant to the WORLD!
omg, I’m laughing at that photographer. He was so mad!! lol.
Meghan looks fantastic. And I’m also laughing at how mad the DM and the RRs are about this speech. They keep trying to act like no one takes H&M seriously and they’re nothing-burgers, and then look, its Harry at the UN giving a speech while photographers get ticked off bc they can’t get the shot they want of them.
I’m having sound issues on my work computer. What are they saying?? 😀
he’s mad bc as they came up the escalator there was a UN staffer in front of them who would not move, so they couldn’t get the shot of them from the front, so he’s saying “ma’am can you move? Ma’am!” and then after they walk away he’s like I can’t believe she did that! He was so annoyed lol.
(In my best Nelson Muntz voice)…HA-HA! 😀
I am also laughing at how incandescent TOB must be that they asked his brother to speak and not him. I bet it’s ruining his umpteenth vacation of 2022.
@ Gabby, Baldemort is probably screaming at a pitch only DOGS can hear, but I digress. Baldemort will be moody, explosive, angry as well as unbearable for those all around him. And I say GOOD!!!! He deserves every bit of unhappiness he is experiencing as it was due to ALL of his underhanded actions!!!
The fact of the matter is that Prince Harry has spent decades educating himself with regards to the continuing racism that POC experience all around the world!! Africa is a place that he holds very close to his heart and has a special place for them since he was a young man, before adulthood.
Africa will always welcome Harry and Harry will always welcome Africa into his world!! You don’t suddenly wake up, educated and aware as to the atrocities that have and are still being committed against Native African citizens still to this day UNLESS you educate yourself as to the history and the trajectory of this incredible country.
LOL, when I first saw the video, I didn’t realize it was an annoyed photog yelling. Ha ha! He’s mad b/c he couldn’t get the perfect shot, losing chances for the best payday he was hoping for. 🤣🤣😂
The Sussexes simply existing helps pad the income for a lot of grifters and leeches! 😛
And Harry lets Meghan walk ahead of him on the thinner or moving walkway. Gentleman! Kingly!
“Global assault on democracy and freedom, the cause of Mandela’s life.” So well put, Harry! And thanks for calling out the US for rolling back “Constitutional” rights.
Listened to his full speech and am just so proud of him, like he’s my own son (even though I’m younger than he is!). Just goes to show you what Harry (and so many others) can do when released to realize his full potential. The Other Brother and even the FKather wishes they could touch people like this, but they must first speak from their hearts, which unfortunately for them, are rather charred and hardened.
A great speech — concise, heartfelt and very much to the point.
^^ Right @ThatsNotOkay. Harry is a seminal alpha male. Meghan is his woman, and his Queen. She walks in front and by his side, as they both please!
Haters are going wild as usual, b**ching about Meghan ‘sashaying.’ Oh whoa! Such pitiful jealousy. Meghan is confident, at peace, graceful, happy and proud of her man! 💯 💖 Our Madam Duchess can strut her stuff all day, every day, always in all ways. Get it Meg!!! 🤩
It looks like she’s wearing a black version of the green Givenchy outfit she wore to their royal visit to Dublin in 2018. And the bag looks like her oxblood Mulberry bag.
I loved that green dress, one of my favorite looks of hers. The black version looks great on her too!
@ Beach Dreams, wasn’t she mesmerizing!!! They both were that day!!! They are the epitome of elegance, class and hot-diggity-dog GORGEOUS!!!
Let’s face it, no one, and this is for the cheep seats across to the pond of petty and vile, SERVICE in universal and THIS on the Isle of Jealousy and Pettiness is how it is done!!!
Yes, I noticed it immediately! Clean simple elegance. Love it!!
I was thinking it looked like separates! Either way, she looks so effortlessly gorgeous!
Yeah it’s separates just like she wore in Dublin.
Yes, Meghan simply has a knack for knowing how to dress for every occasion. She tends to always get it right, in all aspects. For herself, her body, and for the occasion. Sleek and minimal here. Subdued color and makeup for the seriousness of the occasion. But still fashion forward, fab and elegant, because she knows how to style her accessories and her overall look.
Meghan appears to be back to a comfortable weight after two pregnancies, with no stress and no fuss getting there. She allowed her body to do its own thing in its own time. And she’s looked fashionable, fit and fabulous every time we’ve seen her since Lili was born, even when her weight was a bit heavier for sometime afterward. She didn’t freak out and attempt to get it off quickly, which is probably not healthy. I love this about Meghan! 👍 💃
Oh, I thought the bag was Hermes. Maybe I’m wrong.
That’s exactly what she’s wearing, and carrying. And apparently she’s got that top in blue, too.
In the media’s defense, lecturing is what PW does every time he opens his mouth about Africa so I can see why they’re confused about what a speech actually is.
I’m sure you know this but allow me to “yeah, but” you for a minute. Yeah, but the BM don’t call it “lecturing” when William does it. Also, the BM doesn’t need defending just like the devil needs no advocate.
Is that her Mulberry zipped Bayswater in Oxblood maybe.
Something I noticed about military men (on the few dates I went on): They like to be the buffer between their companion and the action. For example, I had a partner be quietly insistent that he be on my left and be closer to the street as to assess any threats. This looks to be the case for Harry. Not sure if this is the norm or just a chivalry thing. I’m sure people can provide more insights. That said, it’s really nice and makes you feel protected.
I knew this as a manners move. Men will walk on the side of the street or crowds. Sleep closer to the door in a bedroom. It’s instinctive to protect I’m told.
This is a gentlemanly mark, to walk closest to the street. It has to do with being a gentleman. My husband has done it since we started dating and still does. The man walks closest to the street to protect the woman from any cars or such.
@bothsidesnow I believe this originates from the times when people used to throw the contents of their bedpans out of the window.
Not only military haha
My mother taught me this since I was a youth and walking anywhere with her.
I had an ex-boyfriend who never let me walk on on the side of the street. He was always the buffer. This was years ago and we were only 17-18 years old. He was a terrible boyfriend but very protective and hilarious.
I think the sidewalk chivalry started in horse-and-carriage days, so women’s skirts didn’t get muddy. Lol, maybe I’ve seen too many movies.
It also started in medieval times when most buildings had a second story overhang and people would throw their “slops” off it into the gutters. The men would walk on the outside to ensure their womenfolk didn’t step in the grossness or get a sudden slop bath.
I was on vacation in Puerto Rico recently with my son and daughter. My daughter was walking on the street side with me next to her and my son on the house side, if that makes sense. A man on the street stopped my son and schooled him on how he should be walking on the street side.
I also read somewhere a long time ago that contrary to popular belief that a woman goes first that under certain circumstances a man should go first for example, on an escalator, the man should go first, in case there’s danger when they get off the escalator, same with an elevator.
I had a friend in college who would always walk on the side closer to the sidewalk.
@athena, I believe the rule while going up and down the stairs is that if you’re going up, ladies go first and if you’re going down, men go first, so that way, if a lady falls, she’ll fall onto the man who will hopefully catch her.
My late husband was Puerto Rican and when we were together he always made a point of walking on the side next to the traffic. It’s something Puerto Rican boys are raised to do from childhood.
In the UK when you get married the tradition is bride on the left of the groom so he has his sword arm free in case of trouble!
She’s dressed just as I expected her to dress–black simple dress. It’s the UN after all. She was never going to a wear a scene stealing outfit a la Kate who just had to wear bright pink at the WTC memorial–one of her worst fashion faux-pas in my opinion. In comparison, Meghan wore a black head to toe outfit when they visited last year. Can’t wait to hear Harry’s speech!
Harry just finished after speaking for about 15 minutes, from memory it seems—although he had notes, he did not even glance at them. The speech was really good with several personal anecdotes at the beginning, a call to action as the centerpiece, and he delivered it like a pro. The room seemed about one quarter full. Too many empty seats imo. (I would have been happy to fill one of them, let’s just put it that way.) LOL xx
Morning sessions at the UN are usually empty but there were more people there than I expected. I could not see the audience sitting on the periphery and could only judge by the applause. The few pics I saw showed that the outer seats were full.
@ TeamMeg, I believe that Harry was an exceptional orator as well as proving the perfect balance of his speech. Harry was certain to not only discuss the unforgivable atrocities that Nelson Mandela experienced but he also took the extraordinary steps in expressing everything that Nelson Mandela represented and how we must BUILD upon the legacy of him as well.
You are absolutely spot on as to how articulate, impactful as well as prepared he was for every sentence, work and message in his delivery!! Harry was perfection at the UN.
We should ALL be more like mindful as Mandela as we are as make strides as Harry.
I’m happy for these two. I think they’ve made the right decision to move on as private citizens. But Harry Sussex is going to address the UN ” about race, racism and Mandela’s legacy” is tone deaf from him and the South African government who asked him.
how is it tone deaf?
@ Becks1, I’m asking myself the same question, and coming up with nothing, so far…
This user likes to leave comments about how Harry and Meghan are irrelevant, not interesting, want too much attention, etc. It’s inevitable they’d show up.
He’s not a subject expert on any of those subjects and a perceived product of white colonialism.
He was invited by the South African government to give this speech, so clearly they disagree with you 🤷♀️
Wondering also how it’s tone deaf for the actual South African government to ask someone to speak on a day honoring a South African president.
First of all, the nerve of trying to tell the South African government who they should have speak at their own event. Secondly, I believe that white people with influence should definitely be involved in trying to point out, work for, highlight, and eradicate racism where it exists. (By the way, by “influence” I mean anyone can do it with their family members or friends, not just the famous.) The heavy work should not just be done by exhausted people of color but by everyone. Lastly, for those malignant trolls who care nothing about this issue, but only come out to heckle when H & M are involved in something significant, people of color never asked for that terrible “expertise” in racism and sometimes want to share the heavy burden with someone who “gets it” and can speak to other whites about putting down their swords.
@Debbie amazing response! Thank you!
I agree with ArtMaven.
British royals sitting on top the destructive class system speaking on racism, environmental, population control is eye rolling.
@ Becks1, I included the South African government in my reservations.
I think you’ve got the wrong brother there, Solidgold.
Oh, you’re “happy for them” now? But you were once so insistent on commenting about how much you didn’t care about them, especially Meghan. It’s always the obsessed haters who like to act like they don’t care 🤨
How to know the speech was fantastic?. All the trolls have come out. Prince harry was wonderful, Full stop, now take that trolls.
Harry’s an expert on his family and on their inheritance and legacy of colonialism. It’s important for him to speak out about this.
Tone deaf? That makes no sense: Has it occurred to you that Harry is a perfect person to give this speech *because* he’s a “product of white colonialism” who has educated himself on the wrongs of his forbears, escaped from their colonial system, and now dedicates his life to making the world a better place? Not to mention his personal experienced being abused & marginalized by the royal system because he loves a non-white woman? Harry was a friend of Mandela. He’s done the work on himself, carries the kind of world-changing dynamism of his mother, and continues to educate and be educated. He deserves to be heard.
Precisely. It’s not up to POC to educate White folks on racism. It’s up to White folks to educate themselves. Harry has done the work on himself, indeed.
@ArtMaven: He was invited by the Nelson Mandela Foundation not the South African government.
That was my understanding also. That the foundation asked him and Mandela’s daughter wanted him.
First, his name isn’t Harry Sussex, it’s Harry Mountbatten-Windsor. He is the Duke of Sussex.
Second, Harry said “On my wall, and in my heart every day, is an image of my mother and Mandela meeting in Cape Town in 1997,” adding that the photo was presented to him and his wife by the late South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu when they met him during their tour of South Africa in the fall of 2019.
Third, Harry has faced up to and spoken eloquently about his experiences with engrained racism and colonialist mentality within the BRF, and how facing up to it was one of the most difficult but enlightening things he’s ever done. He’s also married to a biracial woman and has experienced racism because of it first hand. Here in Canada, our First Nations’ peoples and government are working hard at reconciliation. I like to think that this is exactly what Harry is doing, and the fact that he was invited by the Nelson Mandela Foundation shows that.
The last time I posted here was months ago. I don’t think that qualifies as trolling, but YMMV.
It is possible to respect Harry and Meghan and wish them well without the need to believe Harry is the best person to speak to these issues at the UN. And I can hold the view that whoever invited him to do so was also mistaken.
It’s not about Diana or Harry’s social causes, either. I completely agree that the Royal Family and Press have egregiously treated Meghan. and it’s a serious issue in plain sight. But I don’t think that’s an equivalent comparison to the history of racism in South Africa and trying to compare her choices with theirs is not the most sensitive tack to take.
I live in Canada too, and if Harry was asked to speak on the issue of MMIW or the 60’s scoop instead of a First Nations person at the UN that would be outrageous.
So you’re not South African. Ok.
@ArtMaven – from what I understand, Harry is one of many who were asked to speak. Various ambassadors spoke, as well as the President and the Secretary General of the UN, also the Mayor of NY. There will be other events surrounding this day and an awards ceremony. Harry’s high-profile and can bring publicity to the event, but it’s not like his was the only voice talking about Mandela
@Eurydice. That would make sense and be appropriate.
@ArtMaven — you are mistaken, nobody has accused you of trolling. There are speakers at the UN from many cultures and countries. If Harry were to come to Canada to speak to our government and First Nations peoples on his experiences coming to grips with his family’s abhorrent background in colonialism, I think it would be well accepted. The first step in reconciliation is acknowledgement.
@C — it’s OK to not be South African but know about its struggles and sympathize.
@Jared, you’re being very kind. But the poster in question wasn’t sympathizing, they were lecturing as to the optics of Harry being invited (and outright saying it was wrong….without knowing all the facts I might add). It’s one thing for a South African to say ‘hey woah’ but very much another for someone from outside of the country to tell South Africans what is ok or not. Add to that it apparently wasn’t the government but the Mandela Foundation (and his daughter specifically) who asked Harry to speak, and so the poster’s pearl clutching really comes across as…odd at best. Who are they to tell Nelson Mandela’s daughter who is or is not ok to speak at the UN on a day honoring her father?
@ArtMavenHis address wasn’t specifically about race and racism, don’t think that’s how the speech was framed at all. Rather how important Mandela’s legacy and actions are as our democratic rights are under attack. He said a lot of good things in the speech, but I don’t think it was framed the way you’re seeing it. I love what he said about legacy “Legacy does not belong to the self. It belongs to those it impacts.”
Hmmm. There doesn’t seem to be these kind of complaints from the people who are celebrating this day in their country, i.e., actual South Africans. I guess its case of those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.
Harry has spoken, over and over again, about how clueless he was before he met Meghan. He thought he was pretty aware of social issues and an enlightened guy, but meeting Meghan changed his entire outlook. He realized he knew nothing, from his perch of incredible white privilege. Harry is exactly who Nelson Mandela was addressing, every time he opened his mouth.
Do you suppose Nelson Mandela’s life purpose was explaining to Black people living under aparteid how horrible it is? He was talking to the Prince Harrys of the world, sorry you missed it. Harry didn’t.
@ ArtMaven, please educate yourself before you open mouth and insert foot!!
Gotta say, Meghan always looks exquisite it her dress choices. Others look like they are trying too hard to make a statement and no one is listening.
Yaasssss Madam Duchess 👏👏👏 Giving and serving and killing IT! Harry looks great too.
What is body-con? I’m used to this term being used to refer to something the Kardashians wear. Super tight mostly spandex. But that’s not what Meg is wearing. Does it just mean fitting enough to show off your figure? Anywho they both look great. I’m actually surprised at how confident Harry looks. I know he’s somewhat used to these type of things but I’d still be nervous speaking at the UN.
I think it means anything that clings enough to reveal or accentuate the outline of your body. Abbreviation for body conscious, right?
I always thought it was “body contoured”
That makes more sense, @MonicaQ–thanks!
^^ @Steph, I think Harry showed a bit of nerves at the very beginning of his remarks. However, he managed it well, showing greater ease as he got into the speech, and aced his rhythm and timing.
I feel sure that M&H worked on the speech together. And Meghan probably helped listen when he practiced the speech, so they could work together on the right intonations and emphasis. Meg has surely given Harry tips on memorizing, since she had to be a pro at it after 7 years of learning her lines for a weekly tv series! Plus, for the movies she made and all the auditions she had.
The Fail is live streaming this event.
Of course, they are.
Harry’s speech is beautiful
Lol. Of course they are. The obsession continues.
The reason chivalrous men walk closest to the street is to protect the woman they are walking with. It goes back centuries due to horses, horse poop, stagecoaches, mud, etc. Only gentlemen know, in today’s world, this is the correct thing to do, along with letting a woman go first, opening doors, pulling out chairs. I actually think less of a man for not doing these things.
I knew it! I should have read all the way through before commenting. Thanks for the verification, Michele.
I have tears in my eyes after prince harrys speech. No looking down at notes, this man spoke from the heart.
If this is a dimwitted, watching the speech giving of the others in his family, including the queen, I understand their hatred and fear of the Sussexes, and their pathetic needs to smear, and TRY, to silence them. Hail to a real humanitarian, and prince of service.
I love this silhouette on her, she looks beautiful and her make up is perfection.
Frivolous comment here; look at the muscle toned calves!! Exercising or going to LA to hike?
Meghan has done Yoga for decades (Doria taught Yoga), and I’ve read she’s doing Pilates as well as hiking, chasing after her kids, walking her dogs lol.
Why would she need to go to LA to hike?
@equality, according to that goofy Closer article, Meghan regularly does round-trip hours-long LA drives to hike its mountains. 🤣🤣🤣
It’s a joke referencing some ridiculous article about Meghan going to LA to walk her dogs and book private conference rooms for meetings or some nonsense. She looks really good and the skirt flatters her in all the right places. Love how the outfit recreates one of her previous looks in a different color way.
Prince Harry gave an amazing speech honoring the Honorable Nelson Mandela.
#KingOfHearts.
I cried throughout the speech, but the ugly crying came during this,
“African means so much to me. It is where I went to heal after my mother died and where I knew I’d found my soulmate in my wife”.
#ThePeoplesPrince.
What a wonderful statement. Well done, Harry!
wait till you see keen kopying
Fantastic. Well done, Harry.
Diana has many legacies and Harry is one of them. The path forward to a more equitable and prosperous society is to acknowledge the injustices of the past and how it has led to our current inequalities. By acknowledging we identify what was done wrong in the past so that we can rectify the root of the problem in the present day.
Both Harry and Meghan can be seen as individuals and simultaneously as representatives of larger issues. In this case Harry represents the hope that societies who benefited the most from colonization will not only work to rectify its harmful legacies but will also join hands with the societies most harmed to combat our shared global challenges.
Yes. As I listened to the speech I found myself appreciating the way Harry managed to course correct his life at a point when he could have ended up being just another member of the selfish, racist, useless aristo and royal crowd. It is great to see.
I’ll be honest: one sees someone “course correct” so seldomly that it’s a joy when one sees it — the sort of joy that brings tears to one’s eyes. Well done, Harry. He understood the assignment.
I could not agree with you all more if I tried.
So true. The wisdom she imparted shines through every time.
I was shocked to see all the Meghan and Harry hateful news stories this morning. Then I remembered Harry is speaking at the UN. The BRF and BM cannot stand the positive attention H&M get. It’s like clockwork! Good news about Harry and Meghan = barrage of horrid stories.
News stories or tabloid stories. Serious outlets seem to be covering the event in a respectful manner.
Even Fox News treated it as a straight news item, reproducing significant parts of Harry’s speech.
I was very impressed Harry delivered an impassioned, rousing speech from memory. Noticed he pulled out notes, but wonder if they’d even help much if he lost his place since he’s dyslexic.
The bag is by Mulberry!
Its mullberry in the color oxblood
She looks gorgeous, poised and professional. His speech was great. No wonder the RF is frightened of them — they are the real deal.
I have a theory I’d like to share with y’all. Yes, the entire world is watching as the BRF attacks H&M. Constantly, viciously, they’ve shown that there’s no such thing as human decency when it comes to destroying a member of their own family and his amazing wife for nothing more than being a POC. That Harry not only stood up for Meghan, he walked away from all of them. I don’t know how the UN decides who they choose to be the keynote speaker every year, but I believe that this choice has an underlying message for the BRF. They’re showing the royals very clearly how much support, respect, and appreciation H&M have from the rest of the world.
I agree. It’s a message: we approve of Harry and not of the family. Harry is a world citizen who actually cares about the world in a public and appropriate way.
The choice of speaker was from Mandela’s family. Nothing to do with the UN or BRF.
Jan, I believe the message is still the same–it may even carry more weight since the speech invitation came from the Mandela family.
I really think you are on to something.
It really breaks my heart that Diana didn’t get to see the man her son turned out to be. She’d be so so proud. His speech was fantastic!
She deserved to see the man her youngest grew up to be, she deserved so, so much more. The only blessing is that she is free from the royal rota’s criticism as she grew older and she doesn’t have to see how her eldest has grown to be be an absolute POS.
Not surprisingly, Piers Morgan is slamming this with whatever adjectives he can form and spit out.
The lack of masking is upsetting. Given the immune evasiveness of the current dominant strains, ba5 and ba4, masking should become the norm again. A missed opportunity to my mind.
Harry is the second member of the BRF to speak at the UN, the other was the queen in 2010. It explains the latest wave of nasty Sussex stories; Chas. and Bill never spoke at the UN.
Literally not true. Here is one example from just a few months ago
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2022/03/sophie-countess-of-wessex-united-nations-keynote-address-new-york-city-afghanistan
@S , I can’t be sure but it seems like this is similar to the Ghislaine Maxwell UN speech confusion. From your article, it looks like Sophie spoke at a UN event, rather than addressing the UN General Assembly as Harry has here.
I’m not really familiar enough with the branches of the UN to know the nuances of whether one might be more significant than the other.
Sofiesta spoke from the floor…Harry from the podium, same as QE2…
^^ Right @Nonya. Plus Sophie Wessex did not get worldwide attention or bated breath interest in her U.N. appearance. Her participation and her comments were barely reported. Few people even know Sophie visited NYC. Or if they knew, it was a small blip on their radar, mostly forgotten about by now.
Harry is a leader. He commands attention. It was a commendable and amazing speech. His beautiful soulmate Meghan is the ever proud and supportive wife.