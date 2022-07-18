The BBC has a ‘shocking, embarrassing’ unreleased photo of Prince Andrew

Royal gossip in the summer months is always pretty strange. Sometimes, we get the British papers dumping completely random stories out of boredom, and sometimes, the papers will drop something really significant. Back in “the good old days,” the Queen could simply head to Balmoral and not have to worry about any big story breaking during her summer vacation. That doesn’t happen anymore, obviously. So I’m curious if this is something the Mail has been sitting on for a very long time, and whether they’ve been holding onto it for a specific time and purpose. In November 2019, Prince Andrew sat down with Emily Maitlis for the “car crash” BBC Newsnight interview. In addition to the Newsnight cameras, a still photographer working for the BBC was there, at Buckingham Palace, for the interview. The photographer apparently took a photo of Andrew which has never been released, but if it was released, it would be very bad for the monarchy?
A photographer working for the BBC during Prince Andrew’s car-crash Newsnight interview claims to have taken a shocking picture of the Royal that would shake the monarchy if it ever became public.
Mark Harrison declined to reveal what he captured, but said it would ’embarrass Prince Andrew and the Royal Family’ if it were released. It is understood the Duke insisted the picture never become public, but Mr Harrison hinted that it may feature in a forthcoming film about how the BBC secured the interview. As a dramatisation, producers may feel free to recreate their own version of the ‘jaw-dropping’ image.
A source close to the Newsnight interview who has seen the original photograph said that if it became public ‘it will be so shocking, especially if it is decontextualised. Our jaws dropped to the floor when we saw it. It would cause Andrew much embarrassment – and imagine how high the bar has to be to cause him embarrassment after everything that has happened.’
Mr Harrison, an award-winning portrait photographer, said of his shot: ‘It has been seen by only a few people but it would be a big deal for the Royal Family. There is a lot more from that day that is not yet in the public domain.’
The source added: ‘It’s the kind of thing which would make the public drop their cornflakes. It is definitely not what Andrew would want out there and apparently he insisted that it remained secret. It was not one of the shots the BBC released. There is, of course, a chance that it will at some point come out for all to see, perhaps if the price is right. Of course the movie about the interview is happening so that is a possibility.’
The Prince’s spokeswoman declined to comment on the photograph last night, and the BBC did not respond to a request to do so.
Maybe I’m lacking in imagination, but WTF?? A BBC photographer took a “shocking” photo of Andrew in Buckingham Palace before, during or after the Newsnight interview was conducted? What could be so shocking? Did he, um, whip it out? Did he grab Emily Maitlis? Did he do a Nazi salute? Why are we only finding out about this “shocking” photo now? And is it just a photo or was the ACT captured in the photo seen by multiple people within the BBC? Is there video of the act?
Photos courtesy of WENN, screencaps courtesy of the BBC.
Emily Maitlis interviews the Duke of York, Prince Andrew on his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Newsnight. Broadcast on BBC Two
Featuring: Duke of York, Prince Andrew
When: 16 Nov 2019
Featuring: Duke of York, Prince Andrew
When: 16 Nov 2019
Emily Maitlis interviews the Duke of York, Prince Andrew on his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Newsnight. Broadcast on BBC Two
Featuring: Duke of York, Prince Andrew
When: 16 Nov 2019
Featuring: Duke of York, Prince Andrew
When: 16 Nov 2019
Emily Maitlis interviews the Duke of York, Prince Andrew on his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Newsnight. Broadcast on BBC Two
Featuring: Duke of York, Prince Andrew
When: 16 Nov 2019
Featuring: Duke of York, Prince Andrew
When: 16 Nov 2019
Emily Maitlis interviews the Duke of York, Prince Andrew on his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Newsnight. Broadcast on BBC Two
Featuring: Duke of York, Prince Andrew
When: 16 Nov 2019
Featuring: Duke of York, Prince Andrew
When: 16 Nov 2019
This article is strange. There’s a really shocking photograph out there but we can’t show you, but its so shocking, it would bring down the monarchy (okay they don’t quite say that lol), but you may never see it, but you might see it if the price is right, maybe in the movie, its SHOCKING, did we mention that!?!?!
Like a whole article about a picture that they won’t show? Just….strange.
And yes, what could it be? What picture could have been taken at Buckingham Palace that night that would be so shocking?
I don’t doubt the existence of the photo which will be very embarrassing for the RF (I think Andrew is beyond being embarrassed now) but I think its being over egged a little bit as the photog wants a pay day for it – he pretty much says ‘if the price is right’.
There was discussion on tv and 1 of the theories is that he took his jacket off and had sweat patches 🙂
Could be another photo taken at Epstein’s. The man was said to have video cams in EVERY room.
BUT… I’m guessing this is just more BS to take attention away from H&M at the UN today, To try and get people “buzzing” about something other than their arrival and Harry’s speech.
Please….”WE HAVE A DEVASTATING PIC!!! OOOOH!!! Buuuuuuuut… ya can’t see it!!!!!! Hahahahahahah!”
Yeah, no.
Ok so the public negotiations are starting. Let’s see what the press is after in a few days when bad stories is going to be released about… hmmm…. Let me think? Harry and Meghan!
Or else, they’re starting with persona nongrata Andrew, but the pull is going to be on … hopefully, ROSEBUSH and the helicopter rides should they not get what they want…
That pic is going to be andrew holding charles suitcase filled with cash lol
I wonder if it were someone sent to “protect” him. Prince Charles anyone?
Pics or it never happened.
What came to mind immediately was a Michael Jackson-esque scenario where the interviewer said, “The young lady says you have a distinctive mark/shape/color/bulge on your penis.” Andrew immediately whips it out to show that the young lady was lying. Except her description was right on the money, but Andrew can’t acknowledge it, any more than he can sweat.
I am guessing the photo is of Andrew having a full on tantrum or threatening Emily when questioned about a particular point he didn’t like or agree to. If you watch the interview, Emily gradually ramps up the ante and at one point there appears to be disjointed questioning from about half way through.
In the context of stills, this is the only thing I feel could have happened.
He thought it went really well tho. I can’t see him thinking that if he had had a full-on tantrum
The ‘it went well’ was just PR speak.
Stevie Wonder could see it was a car crash, but by pushing an alternate narrative maybe people buy it. As we’ve seen UK journos write their think pieces before they’ve even seen things and the UK seems to held in a vice like grip of the RW media who print what they want and gas-light for good measure.
Let there be sobbing.
A *video* of Andrew having a tantrum or threatening anyone would be pretty damaging, but I don’t see how that could translate into a shocking *still* photo that could devastate the monarchy – even if he were mid foot-stamp and fist-shake, a still photo of a tantrum can’t convey that much awful-ness (unless it wasn’t a tantrum, it was mid-assault or something, but that is different and unlikely, given he didn’t understand how badly the interview was going) – because it can always be explained away as just an unflattering shot in the middle of motion (much like the photos in this post – sure, Andrew looks like a fool in them, but we can generally recognize it’s like pressing pause when an actor is mid-eye-blink or something.)
So, 1) what on earth could that photo possibly show?!
and 2) if it is THAT bad, and that devastating action was on display for a team of journalists and photographers to easily catch on camera (we’re not talking paps hiding in the bushes or something, Andrew *knew* he was being recorded for the media),
***doesn’t the media have an obligation to share this information?****
As in, if the monarchy, an institution funded by taxpayers, is so terrible, shouldn’t the taxpayers be made aware? And have the right to decide whether they wish to continue funding this family or not?
Yep – especially if that media institution is the license payer funded BBC i.e. quasi state TV.
I think someone leaked this story so that there is now a bounty on that picture and there are cries to see it.
Could also be Chucky trying to keep Andy in line again to stop all his pipe dreams of re-entering public life.
Stevie Wonder would like to be excluded from this narrative.
Only if he’s leering down her shirt, pretending to grab her bum, or acting otherwise sexually inappropriate. Maybe he did whip it out, but whatever it is, I don’t think Emily knew about it, so it happened behind her back. Also, bullshit.
I think it’s a still photo of Andrew drenched in sweat.
My thoughts as well. That was a big part of his bs story, having a medical condition that kept him from sweating.
A photo of him doing an honest day’s work? lol
Shocking.
Andrew holding a teddy bear and sucking his thumb?
See, yeah…this is where my mind goes too, Sumodo. His predilection for teddy bears and stuffies makes me think they have something like Andrew with a girl on the teddy bear covered bed.
Also, the idea that there’s an incriminating photo of a ped0 and they’re playing games about showing it or not is gross. Show everyone who he is beyond a shadow of doubt – and who these people are in general.
My first thought was him with his 30 teddy bears a la Michael Jackson style.
If he does have a photo he should release it. One of the most disgusting traits that I have witnessed regarding the media recently is sitting on truly abhorrent information waiting for book deals or releases, and trying whip up interest for profit. The ethical standards are lacking for a great number of these journalists.
There doesn’t seem to be *any* real ethics in journalism anymore, even by ones we esteemed in the past. Look at Bob Woodward. He got TFG, ON TAPE, admitting back in March/April 2020, that they KNEW how highly contagious Covid was, and that it was an airborne disease….. and yet Woodward SAT ON IT, all the while TFG was going out, bashing masking up, saying Covid would be gone by Easter…. WOODWARD SAT ON ALL THE TAPED INFO FOR HIS BOOK SALES.
Shattering.
Completely agree. This was a ridiculous article. Either release the picture or STFU. This is like a low-key in-your-face blackmail.
The mighty BBC has fallen. This is utterly unprofessional BS. ‘We have a photo, a shocking photo, of Prince Andrew that we took during the car-crash interview we did with him; but no, you’re not going to see it.’ Utter BS. And why would the photographer say anything? His name is out there now. Did he want it out there? Is he p*ssed that his bosses at the beeb wouldn’t publish his photo so he’s looking for a way to break his contract with them (I’m guessing there’s some legal reason that he himself cannot release a photo that he himself took).
Maybe confirming this Photo exists is an attempt to shop around? Let’s see it!
That’s the only thing I can think of. Otherwise why even say anything? Either looking to sell it or to accept hush money to destroy the pic
Yes. That’s why “it may feature in a forthcoming film” – yes, it may, if the photographer manages to sell it to the producers.
Full on Norman Bates would be my guess. I mean not really. But maybe. Probably not though. But possibly.
I thought of him in a sexually-suggesting environment. I’m thinking 50 shades, something like that. Matter of fact, I’m gonna call it and bet on it.
Maybe not as explicit, maybe a strip club.
It was taken at BP, so it must have something to do with some suggestive sexual gesture he made towards Emily Maitlis or a female member of the team. Andrew is famous for his juvenile sense of what he thinks is funny so my guess is he’s making *wanking* movements with his hand or grabbing his crotch.
The story seems to suggest that it was taken during the Newsnight interview trip to Buckingham Palace. So if I was serious I would bet they snapped a pic when he was either being a creep towards some woman or doing a Nazi salute. Because he has the sense of humor of a 14 year old Redditor
Probably a picture of him sweating profusely after claiming he doesn’t sweat.
Good point – lmao
Not a bad guess!
Teddy bear arrangements, anyone? Andrew has so many vices and peculiarities, it’s hard to decide.
…or his reaction (if you get my drift) upon seeing his teddy bears? There has to be a reason he is so overprotective of his stuffed animals. Maybe each one is a trophy?
Commented the same upthread before I saw yours! Co-sign this!
Maybe he’s got sweat stains on his shirt?
Photo of him getting a Domino’s pizza and not a Pizza Express?
It can’t be embarrassing. Embarrassment is a product of shame, and Paedrew has none.
I’ve got a feeling that there is quite a lot of “shocking” photos and videos that are going to see the light of day after the Queen dies.
Its either of him sweating or behaving very badly towards the BBC crew/member of his staff. Either that or its him hitting on a young crew member.
I can’t see how a pic of him sweating would be shocking. We all know that was a stupid claim that likely isn’t true.
His hands on an underage staffers butt or breast is more likely.
💯 Sweating, a tantrum, or inappropriate conduct towards the interviewer or staff. This is blackmailing the royals…so absolutely print it! Let it all come tumbling down and end their privilege.
Is THIS the reason we are getting all of these Duchess Meghan bashing distraction stories? To deflect from the deviant pervert? Lawd.
^^ BINGO
This is all part of a calculated strategy. The Sussex-bashing stories were to pregame negative attention for H+M, and then this random non-story, because honestly there is probably a picture of him staring at her legs or something, but it’s definitely not groundbreaking and has been known about for a while. They pushed this out today because they didn’t have anything to put up against the UN speech but wanted to find a way to compere with it anyway, at least in the UK
Maybe he was peeing in the bushes. Or behind a sofa.
There’s that pic of WILLIE whipping his willie out and peeing in the bushes at a Polo match…. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
Ha! I didn’t know that. Too funny!
This is why I don’t trust the media. The photo should be printed not used as a blackmail or extortion tool.
Right. Waiting for the highest bidder.
The article mentions a professional portrait photographer – maybe it’s a shot of Andrew posing with his teddy bear collection?
I’m thinking “tasteful” nudes of one of his victims with said teddy bears providing the necessary coverage to count as ‘tasteful’.
Where is Tom Bower’s book about Andrew? NOt going to happen.
I can’t take this photographer’s word on this unless he releases the photo.
I have a feeling that the Queen [ie her men in grey and camp Andy] is being coerced to reinstate Andrew’s military patronages/honours and this is either camp Charles/William working the press strings to keep Andrew in line. It sounds like blackmail in a way…
Given all the abhorrent things we know he did I’m struggling to see how this could live up the the hype they’re trying to generate. Sure ‘pics or it didn’t happen’ but seriously, Andrew, at this stage of what we know about him?
Weird. If the photo is so shocking then it would have been shocking to Emily Maitlis and anyone else who was there. So, there wouldn’t have been just an agreement not to show the photo, but also an agreement not to talk about the photo and whatever it was that he did.
My guess? Queen Elizabeth is in the photo helping him prep for the interview.
Translation: The photo is out somewhere. Bubye Andrew.
He was probably peeing in a plotted plant. This is the same dude who crashed through a closed gate rather than go around.
Isnt there a news saying giselle maxwel has a video about andrew that she wants to use as a bargaining.
Maybe this is how the queen want to distract the evidence.
Or maybe the queen is at the fail interview, feeding lines and complementing andrew for his good job.
The BBC, currently headed by Conservative/Tory Tim Davies is protecting Andrew. The (not so) invisible contract strikes again.
Has it been confirmed he was wearing pants in the interview? Maybe he did the entire interview naked from the waist down.
Lmao!
An obviously hateful pic of Andrew flipping off the photographer/interviewer in earnest, maybe? Would that be considered shameful to the BRF?
He gave the film crew an unofficial tour of the palace after the interview. I bet he did something lewd with a painting or statue and thought it was funny.
It’s probably a pic of him picking his nose or scratching his crotch.
My bet is a photo of Andrew drenched in sweat. His denial was built on his on his bizarre inability to sweat due to trauma from his Falklands service.
This is so weird, and I really want to see this photo now, dang it
It seems to me that the BBC is tightening the BRF’s leash after they got all upset with the BBC this year.
If I rembember correctly he gave Emily Maitlis and team a tour of the palace. I bet he let himself be photographed while sitting on a throne probably wearing some sort of regalia!
It would be shocking as he obviously isn’t about to become king and it would show a lack of respect towards the monarchy but it also isn’t bad enough where they would have been obliged to show it
Andrew already let people sit on the thrones and take pictures of it. Andrew had both Kevin Spacey (alleged child rapist) and Ghislane Maxwell (convicted sex trafficker) over to visit Buckingham Palace. During that visit, he permitted them to sit on the thrones and there are pictures of it online. I don’t know what this current picture is but it has to be a nude picture in order to be worse than that one.
If it impacts the RF as opposed to just the opinion of Andrew, I’d assume it’s him being disrespectful of the Queen or Charles.
I hate that clickbaity crap, along with not knowing who’s really behind it and why. If the photo’s truly that inflammatory, the members of the public forced to financially support the monarchy deserve to see it.
It’s either a slightly less edited photo of something we’ve already seen or it’s nothing at all. My money’s on the latter. Hyping the show.
He whipped it out. Yes, I believe he’s that sick.
Aww, come on, Mr Harrison, show us this “draw-dropping” pic you took of this drongo. We all deserve some fun.
What on earth could Andrew have allowed himself to be photographed doing that would cause such a kerfuffle? I’m hoping it’s a pic that shows him drenched in sweat, though I do find the prospect of Andrew doing something silly with his teddies quite appealing too. I would be absolutely delighted if it showed him doing something sexually inappropriate, though surely even he is not so stupid as to allow himself to be caught doing that by a BBC photographer. But this is Andrew, after all, so anything’s possible. *reaches for the popcorn*
Shades of Ricky Martin’s former agent saying he owed her money for helping cover up “potentially career-ending allegations” shortly before potentially career-ending allegations about him came out.
i.e. Sounds like a shake-down or a hype-up. Someone is trying to make money.