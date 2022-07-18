“Jon Bernthal is the gigolo America needs at this very moment” links

Jon Bernthal is hot in the trailer for Showtime’s American Gigolo. What perfect casting, honestly? Bernthal is so underrated. [LaineyGossip]
Terrence Howard, founder of a special kind of new math, also claims that he came up with a hydrogen technology. [Dlisted]
Daniel Kaluuya appeared on Hot Ones. [OMG Blog]
Billy Porter serves up some Duchess Kate Realness. [Go Fug Yourself]
Review of Where the Crawdads Sing. [Gawker]
Hannah Waddingham talks about the end of Ted Lasso. [Just Jared]
Review of Chris Pratt’s passion project, The Terminal List. [Pajiba]
Hailee Steinfeld is such a beauty, but I cannot with her dress, specifically those puffy shoulders. Why are puffy shoulders everywhere? [RCFA]
When does cheating really “start”? [Buzzfeed]
Three weeks post-Roe and America is already a hellscape. [Jezebel]
French minister Caroline Cayeux is criticized for homophobia. [Towleroad]
Candice Swanepoel celebrates the Buck Moon. [Egotastic]
Interesting twist on the American Gigolo movie. They even got a guy vaguely resembling Richard Gere for the part. As for Terrence Howard, wow! Technology that can solve world hunger AND remove micro plastics from the ocean?! Massive eye roll. I hope he’s not getting paid for this nonsense.
As for Billy Porter, I was really hoping he accessorized his coat dress better than Katie Keen, but I think he missed the mark, much like KK herself.
I didn’t even know about American Gigolo. So excited for it! (Please tell me it will include the song).
Bernthal is a damn legend and sexy as hell.
Criminally so.
I love him! He’s a great actor and incredibly sexy. I love men who look like they’ve been kicked around a bit…
+1 (or +3 as the case may be!)
I was pretty young when American Gigolo came out with Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton. I completely forgot there was a criminal aspect to the movie, I just remember seeing Richard Gere naked. This remake looks interesting, I’ll definitely check it out.
Billy Porter can even make a coat dress look good (as opposed to Kate).
Wth all the raves for Jon Bernthal I have to assume he’s better now than in his Walking Dead days. Serious overacting!
I didn’t know I needed Jon Bernthal in an American Gigolo remake, but I am 110% HERE FOR IT.
When I saw his abs in the trailer, I was sold.
He is so hot. Please tell me he’s remaking the full frontal scene.
Love Jon Bernthal! I’d watch him in anything, he’s such an underrated actor!
I’ve been over Terrence Howard’s weird behind since the Baby wipes” interview. I don’t know how anyone deals with him, he’s a LOT.
I hope Hannah Waddington has a lot of projects lined up with Ted lasso season 3 being the last one.
I had a crush on Terence until I found out he was a woman beater. Done with that ass forever. The American Gigolo guy isn’t pretty enough for me. Don’t mean to sound bitchy, but if I could afford a gigolo, I’d want one extremely pretty AND suave. It’s my money, after all.
Have you seen Good Luck to You, Leo Grande? Emma Thompson’s widowed character hires a sex worker, played by Daryl McCormack. He looks and moves beautifully. Good movie
He’s a really good actor; standout performance for me was in that bad film with Emily Blunt and Daniel Kaluuya. He doesn’t do films I really want to see though.
Hailey Steinfeld is indeed an extremely pretty woman.
Oh I find the Terrence Howard situation really sad. I don’t like it when people so disturbed are given a legitimate platform to repeat their delusions. But then I worry that he’s running a con on them. God I hope they don’t put money behind any of his nonsense. Who invited him to speak? Who vetted this? Has he always been like this?
Late adult breaks from reality are fascinating. I always associate this kind of thing with young adults with deteriorating mental health. A few years ago an older doctor developed an obsession with shania Twain that made the papers because he started following her and travelled to ‘be with her’ I mean how does this happen to an otherwise functioning adult??
I like the cut and color of BP’s coat dress and I’m ok with the accessories but the makeup is just off somehow. I can’t figure out what’s wrong with it but it’s unsettling. Is it the shape of the eyeshadow?
Oh hells yeah to John Bernthal. I definitely want to check American Gigolo out.
marci-m, Yes, I saw and loved the film. Daryl McCormack was an utter dream. Very fine actor, too.