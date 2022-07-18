“Jon Bernthal is the gigolo America needs at this very moment” links

Jon Bernthal is hot in the trailer for Showtime’s American Gigolo. What perfect casting, honestly? Bernthal is so underrated. [LaineyGossip]

Terrence Howard, founder of a special kind of new math, also claims that he came up with a hydrogen technology. [Dlisted]

Daniel Kaluuya appeared on Hot Ones. [OMG Blog]

Billy Porter serves up some Duchess Kate Realness. [Go Fug Yourself]

Review of Where the Crawdads Sing. [Gawker]

Hannah Waddingham talks about the end of Ted Lasso. [Just Jared]

Review of Chris Pratt’s passion project, The Terminal List. [Pajiba]

Hailee Steinfeld is such a beauty, but I cannot with her dress, specifically those puffy shoulders. Why are puffy shoulders everywhere? [RCFA]

When does cheating really “start”? [Buzzfeed]

Three weeks post-Roe and America is already a hellscape. [Jezebel]

French minister Caroline Cayeux is criticized for homophobia. [Towleroad]

Candice Swanepoel celebrates the Buck Moon. [Egotastic]