Duchess Kate wore Alessandra Rich to Wimbledon & arrived with Prince George

We knew that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would attend the Wimbledon men’s singles final, but we were surprised when Kate turned up with Prince George. I wasn’t even aware that the kids knew that much about tennis or played tennis, but no matter. George got to watch Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in four sets. I worried that the match would be crazy long and that George would get bored and his parents were setting him up for failure, but honestly, that was a relatively short men’s match and the points were very quick. I’m sure George followed most of it, and maybe he was even mildly entertained given Kyrgios’s clown behavior, his cursing and his melodrama. Whenever the cameras ended up on the Cambridges, George looked unamused though.
Fashion notes: Kate wore this new £1,335 Alessandra Rich dress with a peplum and ruffled collar and… yeah, this was overpriced and not that cute. But Kate loves polka dots, you know. She loves dots because they’re “fabric buttons.” This dress had a pretty low neckline for Kate too – she leaned over to get in George’s face a few times and cameras got a good look. The shoes were admittedly out of her comfort zone though.
Anyway, a few more things. One, Kate and George arrived in a car together and William arrived separately. ESPN had footage of William’s arrival and it looked like he had gotten dressed in the car, and he was still tucking everything in as he greeted AELTC officials. The fact that William and Kate didn’t even arrive together is so weird, as is the way William greeted his son and wife. It was like… they don’t live in the same house.
Here’s Novak letting George hold the trophy. William really does seem like a big Djokovic fan?
At one point, Kyrgios was complaining about a drunk woman heckling him on court, which caused people to joke about how the “woman in dots” he was referring to was Kate. It was just a joke!! Kate was not the woman who had “like 700 drinks.” Nick was referring to someone seated in an entirely different section from the Royal Box. I repeat, Kate was not sloshed at Wimbledon.
Kyrgios complaining about a specific spectator.
"She's drunk out of her mind in the first row, talking to me in the middle of the game… The one with the dress, the one who looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro!"
That's no way to talk about the Duchess of Cambridge, Nick.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and Backgrid.
Jul 10, 2022; London, England, United Kingdom; Prince William biting his nails while sitting between his parents William and Kate in the Royal Box watching Nick Kyrgios (AUS) return a shot during his men’s singles final against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on Centre court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.,Image: 706426802, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
Jul 10, 2022; London, England, United Kingdom; Prince William sitting between his parents William and Kate in the Royal Box watching Nick Kyrgios (AUS) return a shot during his men’s singles final against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on Centre court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.,Image: 706426826, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends The Wimbledon Men’s Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George attend the Men’s finals day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George
BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George attend the Men’s finals day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George
BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George attend the Men’s finals day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, London.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George
BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
10 July 2022, Great Britain, London: Tennis: Grand Slam/ATP Tour – Wimbledon, Singles, Men, Final. Djokovic (Serbia) – Kyrgios (Australia). Kate (l-r), Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George sit in the royal box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Photo: Frank Molter/dpa
Where: London, Great Britain
When: 10 Jul 2022
Credit: Frank Molter/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
10 July 2022, Great Britain, London: Tennis: Grand Slam/ATP Tour – Wimbledon, Singles, Men, Final. Kate (l-r), Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, sitting in the royal box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Photo: Frank Molter/dpa
Where: London, Great Britain
When: 10 Jul 2022
Credit: Frank Molter/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
Put the poor child in jeans and a t-shirt. Or even dark khakis and a polo shirt. He’s 8. He doesn’t have to wear a bloody suit and tie. I hate this for him. And separate cars, you say. Hmmm.
This part! I think he is old enough to follow the match(I grew up with parents who are huge tennis fans and they had us watching around George’s age) but could they let George wear something a bit more comfortable for an event like this? He is a kid and not a mini adult.
Kate’s dress is bad. I like polka dots but the are way too much with the other fussy embellishments of the dress.
I think the rash of Will and Kate joint events we have seen might be due to the terms of the separation.
I am usually kind of a defender of all the polka dots this lady wears because I too like a good polka dot. I have a couple dresses, a sweater and a bathing suit with them. BUT, this dress is hideous. It does nothing for her. Why couldn’t she dress more casual for this event. What’s up with those heels. Her dresses lately have been so bad. The yellow was was ok, but mostly terrible. It makes me miss winter so she can cover up those ugly things with a coat. George is a cute kid. Let the kid wear jeans. Zara’s kids are always wearing leggings and Denim jackets. Let him live lol.
Same. I love polka dots but the cut of this dress is ugly and dated.
I agree. It’s not like Wimbledon is going to ban him from sitting in the Royal Box for not wearing a suit. Even the DM pointed out that he was feeling the heat.
I mean he’s more dressed up than William, who looks like he’s wearing his navy chinos again!
Exactly. They say suits are required for the royal box, well apparently hats are banned but that didn’t stop Kate from wearing a big hat the other day. I’m sure they could have made an exception for George, it was really hot yesterday.
When Diana took William to his first Wimbledon in 1991 he wore a suit as well. I just think that’s how the royals do it.
I think that was part of the convo G had with W&K, he was saying maybe something about how hot it was & Kate said something about I know, you’ll have to get used to it, but we’ll be in the shade & William said something about a baseball cap (maybe George has one?). But they looked like they were in full sun the whole time and although K&W had sunglasses, G didn’t. Poor kid was probably sweating bullets.
Have they ever heard of linen? You can actually get a whole suit made out of it.
Yes, the people on the Fail who normally worship Kate and William for never putting a foot wrong are criticising them. George actually complained that he was too hot as soon as he arrived at Wimbledon.
Putting him in a dark suit was madness. They could have phoned up any upmarket shop and they would have fallen over themselves to kit George out with a smart weather appropriate jacket and trousers.
The parents only care about PR. Kate uses engagements as nothing but photo opportunities.
There was also a heatwave. They made their poor 8 year old cook away in a suit for more than 3 hours all for good press. And it worked. Those poor kids are in for a rough time covering for their lazy toxic parents. Poor George.
All i see is sun damage on Kate. Ladies AND gentlemen pjease wear sunscreen in your 20’s and up..
The Mustike sun has not been good to her.
Don’t even want until your 20s. Start today if you don’t already wear it. Many day creams come with it in it, so does foundation. And they have some nice clear spritzes so you can reapply throughout the day with out messing up your makeup.
Kate started showing signs of rapid aging by the time she was married. Don’t wait!
The tanning has done a lot on Kate but it’s also the dieting and smoking.
@DRFR Lol you’re like me. Every time I see Kate and I’m checking to make sure my trentinoin script is up to date and I feel better about devoting 200 cals per day to flax oil and walnuts.
Vitamin C, retinoids, omegas, sunscreen and clean living people!!!! We white ladies don’t age that well but it doesn’t need to be this bad!!!
The non Photoshop pics of always copies everything but herself is 😲. Her skin looks like leather even worse than her Mom or Pippa skin. If you are trying to keep up with California. Who by the way when the pictures of them at the July fourth parade said in person Meg is gorgeous. It’s funny the fail left that part out of the coverage on Saturday. Kate needs to see a reputable doctor or do a facelift. Its sad that her real face looks that bad
I feel bad for him. Not only is he in a full suit in the heat but always looks so traumatized by outings he is forced to attend.
Yes! The temps were in the 90s, apparently.
Watching them greet each other with that stilted half-hug and cheek kiss definitely confirmed a separation for me. Kate lives with the kids in Windsor and Egg leaves his mistress’s house in wherever in such a hurry he has to get changed in the car. Also, tennis twitter (a weird and wonderful corner of the internet) really hates the Cambs it was so funny.
Any particular ‘tennis twitter’? I would like to read the comments. I am a very big tennis fan actually.
You can find it quite easily on the Wimbledon tag.
Yup. That video of Kkkeen and PG’s arrival speaks volumes. I didn’t even realize it was TOB standing awkwardly in the receiving line until he went in to double-cheek kiss his “wife.” I just thought it was someone who knew PG pretty well and so greeted him with an awkward hug. I had to rewatch it before figuring out who it was 🤣 That marriage is over and TOB is not living with his children.
I wonder if we’ll get any formal announcement with the fall move to Adelaide Cottage or they’ll wait until QE dies. I think a formal separation/divorce is inevitable at this point since they can no longer fake it in public.
I agree that they are most likely separated, but I doubt there will be a formal separation. Kate has so many patronages and Charles’ “slimmed down” monarchy is only a few people now. They actually need Kate. Someone has to do events with the kids too. I am sure they have an agreement.. I highly doubt Kate will give up being the FFQ without a fight. She also won’t want some other woman going to these public events with her kids.
If they formally separated, she would not be the Duchess anymore, nor would she be a senior royal. She’d just be his ex wife and the FFFKing’s Mum.
I also didn’t realize it was TOBB until he cheek kissed CopyKeen and the ugliest dress as well. I was quite surprised that this is how a father addresses his son….
Is this normal for Brits or just the Lambridges?
I never saw Diana greet William of Harry like this.
* or
I just rewatched the video and yikes. The clip I saw last night was just William hugging George and greeting Kate. I didn’t see the part before that, where Kate is introducing George down the line and William is just down there waiting like he’s part of the receiving line. If I show up to an event separately from my husband, especially a formal event like the Wimbledon finals (lol in my dreams), he’s going to walk to the car to greet me and the children and to walk in with them etc. William hanging back like that was super weird.
@VoominVava On the point of what her titles would be if they formally, openly separated without divorce- Kate would still be HRH Duchess of Cambridge. Staying married allows her to be eligible for Princess of Wales and Queen Consort in the future, and also probably helps with status within those circles.
But, if they dissolve the marriage, she would be styled Kate, Duchess of Cambridge according to the divorce protocols done with Diana and Fergie, and she would see it as disgrace because that’s the same styling done for Harry and Meghan. I also think people within those circles would turn on her if there was a divorce (which I think she will always fight to prevent).
@Becks I saw William hanging back too and was a little weirded out. I was wondering if he was letting Kate “take the lead” since she’s the Wimbledon patron, or was it an effort to be publicly nice to her while out with George?
I dunno, I see what you guys are saying. They know everyone is watching them though. Makes me think the separate car thing was just a logistic thing. They don’t really look natural together. Sometimes I think these public events are very stressful for them and with all the bad press they are getting it is affecting their behavior even more. Like if you know everyone is pooping all over you it just makes you act more weird. This was kind of weird.
Such an awkward greeting and I agree with everyone stating the obvious. Clearly W hadn’t seen G in a few days and K and W are separated even if not formally.
I have always thought that this was never really a love match which is why it took ten years for W to finally give in after he realized no one else would take the position. In college there might have been more affection but by the time of their engagement it was definitely transactional. For her it was getting the crown and all the perks that come with royalty and for him it was settling down (because he’s forced to, being the heir) with someone who didn’t have a history, or personality to outshine him, be desperate and weak enough to agree to put up with all the crap he would pull and not push back, and produce heirs. They never once looked to me like people really in love with each other. In the beginning they looked like great friends and enjoyed doing things, mostly sporty, together but now they clearly don’t even enjoy that. The two of them never really showing affection in public is supposed to be some great attribute about them and makes them above us all but I think it is exactly the opposite and has always shown them for what kind of couple they truly are.
@VoominVava – in what universe does Kate have “so many” patronages? From what I can tell, it looks like she may have 25 (Express in Dec 2019 said 19, another site has listed 22 currently, but that didn’t include the recent rugby appointments). You can cut that number in half (or less) if you only consider the ones where she regularly shows up at least once a year. The other senior royals have hundreds. But Will and Kate said from the beginning that they would limit the number of patronages so they could concentrate more on each one; they’ve definitely done the former, but it hasn’t resulted in additional focus on the others. Several years ago Kate chose to ditch a 100+ year tradition of the Irish Guards because she didn’t want them to get used to her showing up every year.
And when she does show up, it’s usually for maybe an hour, or only however long it takes to get the PR photos, so she can compete with Meghan in the press. It’s so obvious that’s why she’s there, it’s embarrassing. And outside of visits, she does absolutely nothing for any of the organizations. But – she does need to have a new outfit for any outing! Would love to see a tabloid calculate what Charles has to fork out for her clothes each year.
Kate does so little actual work, if she were out of the picture, it would hardly create a ripple.
Very very odd for William not to travel with his family on a Sunday. In the summer. A Sunday in the summer when they already have plans to go to Wimbledon together that day as a family. Where in the world would William be if he wasn’t with his family on a Sunday morning? He surely wasn’t double booked doing royal stuff. The Republic anti-monarchy group just did a big expose on how little William has worked in 2022. Whole weeks on end with nothing. But sure, on a Sunday morning in the summer, he was so booked up he had to send the wife and kid in a separate car. Hahaha. They were busted.
There was a marked difference in the FFK’s focus on George compared to the Kate. He really did act like he hadn’t seen his son in a little while. The awkward hug followed by the way he kept his hand on George (rubbing his hair, his shoulders, and back again) was not the actions of someone who saw his kid the night before or morning of the event. And Will looked over at George more than once, kind of keeping track of him, something he never does with Kate. He flat out ignored her once he’d done the air kiss and walked ahead of her several times. He never looked at her or really spoke to her.
Now, I get that when people have been together a long time, they’re not touchy feely and whatnot, but there’s usually a shared body language that indicates they’re a couple (and couples usually talk, you know). These two look like two work acquaintances who barely know each other.
And George looked uncomfortable, not just in the suit, but having to meet everyone and be the focus of attention.
@tigermcqueen I somewhat disagree with you. I think couples who’ve been together a long time may slow down on the romantic PDA but they’re still very tactile. Silly fun fact about me: I always watch to see how tactile costars are with each other in interviews to decide if they get along in real life.
@Tigermcqueen Someone on twitter said he whole vibe screamed “doing the kid drop off with your ex in the abandoned Kmart parking lot.”
How much do you bet George looked this pissy because he was being used as a buffer between his parents?
I can’t help but feel for the boy. Being used as a buffer in such a public spotlight must be awful. Especially when George must know and hear how differently they act behind the scenes. Seeing them fake it in public must be extra frustrating. However, this is the price he has to pay for having such toxic and self-indulging parents.
The arrival was such a terrible giveaway too. William clearly hasn’t seen Kate or George for a few days prior to the event. Why didn’t William go to the car to greet his wife and son? Why did William arrive separately to begin with? This is definitely a first, especially with the cameras being so close up, documenting all the awkwardness and tension. I found it extra weird how William stood there in the line and George went to go shake his hand before he realised it was his actual dad and went in for the hug. Situationships like these never end well for anybody involved.
Will didn’t even ride in the car with them. He was already there. Derangers claim he had a meeting but there is none listed on the court circular
They were also trying to pin it on the whole “heirs don’t travel together “ thing. Bollox. The entire family, minus Louis, just took the family helicopter to Wales during the Jubbly, so they weren’t worried then, or during other rides when Will and George flew or drove together. I read a tweet with a screenshot of an article over the weekend, saying that once George turns 12, they will travel separately. So is he free from accidents until then? I would also assume they flew as a family to France in April for skiing. I feel certain we’d have heard if they had split up their travel logistics. The arrival at Wimbledon was the strangest scenario for sure, and if they are trying to look like a family living together, it certainly didn’t look like that in the video.
So, of course its BS that the heirs can’t travel together in a car in London. They have done so countless times, starting with the day after George was born when they rode home from the hospital together. They have also flown together countless times (FlyBe stunt, anyone?)
The one time I remember this being an issue was before they went to Australia with George in 2014, there was a report that the Queen gave special permission for William and George to travel together on the same plane.
Last year there was a story out that the Queen didn’t like William’s frequent helicopter trips bc she didn’t want him flying one (which was weird bc i don’t think he flies the royal helicopter, does he?) and she was worried about all the constant back and forth with william and his heirs together.
At this point I am inclined to think that that second one was pretty much BS and that the Queen probably doesnt like the constant helicopter usage but not because she’s worried about the line of succession.
Exactly! It wasnt so much arriving in different cars,many logical reasons to explain that away. William almost exclaimed with excitement after maybe not seeing his son a week or something,not the same hello of having seen each other earlier and Dad had to rush ahead.
It was how he greeted George that spoke volumes. I agree it was like he hadn’t seen George in a couple of days. I really feel sorry for George. He is being used by his parents to hide the state of their marriage. Poor child
yeah that was not the hug of a father who just saw his child two hours before at the house when they all woke up.
Not only William greeted George with excitement but also George seemed to hang from his neck during the hug.. for me, that means that he hadn’t seen his dad for a couple of days
@ First comment, I didn’t see that at first but I did rewatch and George is hanging on to TOBB’s neck. I bet living with Mummy isn’t too fun as she is taking it out on everyone, no one is safe from her wrath. I am certain that Bullyiam would no be prize parent either!!
It’s been said that AC was the get-out-of-married card for CopyKeen and it seems to that the mold is being cast.
AC? Help, I don’t get the reference.
DILETTANTE, I believe AC means Adelaide Cottage.
@Red Weather Tiger, thanks.
This is one of the ugliest, most unflattering polka dot dresses I’ve ever seen. Creating a dress that busy must be a kind of achievement, but I can’t see this dress doing any favors to anyone.
The more I look at it the uglier it gets. I’ve now reached utterly hideous and how does this a. exist to buy in 2022 and b. cost SO much. The horror.
I had a very similar dress in the mid-1980s that was totally cute, but I wouldn’t dream of wearing this look in 2022. Just no.
That dress is really atrocious! A peplum (not even at her waist and pulling up on the sides), pearl buttons, scrunches on the arms, a pussy bow, polka dots, and that huge lapel collar? Could they possibly throw anything else onto it?! Yuck. I wonder if designers just design the tackiest, ugliest, most unflattering thing they can dream up and then offer it to her.
She doesn’t have the boobs for this type of dress. She also needs to cut her hair. George looked uncomfortable. He’s 8 let the kid dress like a kid! All 3 looked really awkward.
She’s worn this designer so many times that she must really like the style.
Someone mentioned on here a few weeks ago that Alessandra Rich is supposed to be kind of 80s camp, which makes sense, and its why someone like Abigail Spencer can pull it off and someone like Kate can’t, because she wears the dresses too literally (if that makes sense, lol.)
A peplum and ruffles and ruching—-oh my!
That dress is every twee flourish blended together in one garment.
It looks like the navy version of that yellow monstrosity she wore at the end of the Disaster Tour. Wearing it in a darker, more muted color definitely doesn’t make it less ugly.
THIS . It is not *quite* as ugly as that yellow monstrosity. That dress was hideous for 1985, let alone 2022.
ha ha thats why the pushy, brutal, cold middleton woman pushed meghan out of the scene, because meghan is better at everything than her lazy arse!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It’s equal in hideousness to that yellow monstrosity AR dress Kate wore to get on a plane in the Caribbean. How how how does AR even have a business??!! On the other hand, I think for once, Kate wore the right shoes for the outfit.
I have to say that her dresses are frequently so ugly that they come back around to a weird attractiveness. Not all of them – not the “M” dress, which could have looked better on someone else – but these ones that are SO BAD. I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just like, dear god that’s a bad dress! I love it so much for being too hideous to exist.
Most people are talking about George wearing a suit which is not a problem for me. The main issue is why bring him in the first place? Nothing more than a PR stunt. The Cambridges knew that it would be headline news. Georges face is plastered everywhere in the news and social media including one of him having a good old deep nose picking session.
I wonder what George thinks of it all, by now he must know that he is very special boy, being seated in the best seat in the whole of Wimbledon.
I do not think this good for George he is made to feel more special than his siblings and placing him front and center with media watching his every move is not healthy and he has already been trotted out a lot
Harry was going out solo with Diana all the time same with William. I don’t think it’s particularly to make him feel more special, it’s just William and Kate hasn’t found the balance yet
When have we seen Charlotte attend a major event without her brother in attendance?
Interesting then that I can’t find any pictures online of PH going to Wimbledon with Di but there are pictures of PW in a suit at Wimbledon with her.
There is a picture of young William at Wimbledon with Diana but I don’t think she sat him slap bang in the middle of the royal box. Also there wasn’t any social media back then and the press was not so brutal towards children. Now we have pictures of Prince George on the front pages of newspapers and all over Twitter digging for gold up his nostrils.
I didn’t watch the match (I wanted them both to lose) but when I went into the living room where my b/f was watching and saw George sitting with them my words were “what’s that PR move about then?”
I totally agree with Tessa, yes there’s an age-appropriateness thing but we all know it’s a lot more than that with this family. Ugh.
Kate and `William as a couple are totally boring. Their press handlers know this, and I bet they it was suggested that George followed them to Wimbledon in order to make them more interesting and get more clicks. This is nothing but the Cambridge parents feeding the media with George to keep them on side.
Harry and Meghan as a couple on the other hand are priceless for the media. The story about them going out on the 4th July got more clicks in the Fail that the big Boris Johnson story.
General commentary on Kate’s clothing choices: Why default to dresses that look like they were made circa 1986 -1991??! This is not a time frame we should be emulating. It’s hideous! The dots, the shoulder pads & shirt sleeves, the weird ankle length… Who is advising her on the Diana/Sister Wife cosplay?!
And Kaiser being silly “ she leaned over to get in George’s face a few times and cameras got a good look”
A good look at what, exactly? Stahp! 😂
A good look at her bony sternum and chicken cutlets.
Dress: Inspired by the sales rack at the end of the summer sale, C&A, summer of 1986.
The shoes are cute though
Underwhelmed by Kate, again, situation normal?
Ohhhh snap! Nicely done on pinpointing 1986 at the exact same time! Our moons are aligned!
The shoes are Meghan cosplay (from the time she went to Robert Clack school). Kate has never done this style until now.
No wonder I liked the shoes.
Poor George, though — making him sit in the heat in that get-up. Was Little Lord Fauntleroy’s velvet costume not available?
I am not a fan of seersucker on adult men, but if George had to wear a suit, a lightweight seersucker jacket would have been much better.
I feel bad for George to be forced in a suit on such a warm day. He is 8 years old!
I Know! Especially considering his father only started wearing suits regularly a couple of years ago. Remember how so many of us on this site were annoyed with Egghead for constantly wearing sweaters/jumpers instead of a jacket? Then Egghead actually started wearing suits. Poor kid is not allowed the same curtesy. George not only has to start working at 8 years old, he also has to be dressed like a little man. It so trumpian. (Gag)
Reminds me of one of the Lesser Trumps, being forced to wear suits to baseball games
The papers that had photos of them on their front pages focused on George looking overheated and uncomfortable. Even the Fail had a title like ‘George swelters on court.’
I felt bad that he had to be in a boring blue suit to match mom. He should have been allowed a cute summer suit.
Personally I think it’s great they bringing the kids more to events. But for George especially I think they’ve got to find more kids focused events or events he has to interact with people he always seems so nervous it would do him great to be more comfortable talking to people.
I’ve said this on here a dozen times before, but the cambridges really need to look at other royal houses and see how they bring out the heir when the heir is a child – the kinds of events, the media handling, etc. Other royal houses seem to get this right, why can’t the Cambridges?
Bringing George to a tennis match that had the potential to be really long, in the heat, when he’s in the front row and there are cameras on him the entire time, does not seem to be the best choice. They should do more low key events with the children, especially George who does seem shy in front of the cameras.
The vent they took Gorges and Charlotte to in Wales for the jubilee for example was great not exactly kids focuses but was engaging and interesting enough.
With George (and even his siblings), I would not be surprised if his parents lack of interest in work is rubbing off on him. What I mean is, that if you have been told to go somewhere and your parents aren’t super excited about it or maybe even complaining, you might not want to go there either. Because if your parents who are making you go aren’t excited about it, why should you be?
But I also think it’s because they’ve gone from 0 to 100 with the kids. We went from barely seeing them other than birthday pics to them being at an event every month or so at this rate. That’s a lot if you haven’t done it from the beginning.
@sofia I think both your points make sense and are probably both true. They’ve gone from 1 to 100, so George probably isn’t sure what’s going on since he wasn’t really eased into it, he just went from being on the balcony once a year to being dragged to all these events in full suits where he’s supposed to have fun and instead has to be the buffer for his parents.
And you’re right, if the parents don’t want to do something, and its presented as “their duty”, why would a 9 year old be excited about it?
I’m coming at this as a primary school teacher and an aunt to 5 kids under 10: I think a good guideline would be to not bring the kids to any event where a little boy has to wear a suit. Exceptions for church and weddings and the like. But for things that are supposed to be leisure activities? Even if George enjoys watching tennis, I suspect having to dress up would suck a lot the fun out of it.
It would be better if he could bring friends his own age and have fun
Yep Diana used to bring out her nephews with Harry and William.
This. At the very least, if he’s not allowed to have any “peasant” friends, isn’t he supposed to be sooo close to the Tindall kids? Bring them out with you as well so the poor kid has someone to socialize with his own age and isn’t bored out of his skull playing marriage counselor to those two knuckleheads.
Kate is so controlling of her children! For god’s sake- leave them alone Kate! On a different note- William seems to be more in tune emotionally with George. There is a genuine happiness and affection in that kiss, unlike the other kiss.
Its not really control,she just wants the photo op of attentive mother. One day i hope one of her kids smacks her fake finger pointing away.
🤣🤣
I think Louis did just that recently.
Kate wants her ‘early years expert, best mother ever’ photo shoot. She still must be shook that Louis called her out.
We’ve seen that Louis’ got her number already.
I hope wil does not treat George more special than his other children
I think we all do @ Tessa, but I think that ship has sailed and it is moored somewhere never to be found…
I think this arrival may have actually penetrated the brains of a few Cambridge stans. People are finally picking up on the fact that they look separated. Their greeting looked like two associates rather than loving spouses.
Dickie Arbiter was protesting SO much about this — going on about how they are “SO together” and it really sticks in his craw how people keep insisting they are separated. 🤣 Your giving oxygen to the worst-kept secret in royal circles isn’t doing what you think it is, ol’ Dick.
I saw that. The way he was trying to convince himself, “We saw them at the Polo with their arms around each other…they’re very much together!” Erm, I guess Dickie hasn’t caught on that the polo PDA was all W&K trying to be H&M 2.0 and not much else. Denial ain’t just a river in Egypt…
Remember how adamant Dickie was that Meghan was just a fling, if that, lol.
Exactly!
It was quite funny seeing them come up with a range of excuses yesterday! Not just in response to the ‘they’re totally separated’ comments, but to comfort themselves too on each other’s tweets. Everything from “they have to travel separately for security purposes”, to “he was obviously working earlier”, to “John Kerry was there too. Maybe he met with John about Earthshot earlier!” Then someone talked about their double cheek kiss symbolizing intimacy in Europe…lol.
The spin was hilarious. From security protocol that somehow didn’t matter a few weeks ago for the trip to Wales by helicopter, to a Sunday meeting with John Kerry at Wimbledon to talk about Earthshot, I mean it was desperate.
The video makes it obvious and I feel bad for George being used as a buffer. He’s definitely old enough to know what’s going on.
Changing my username to DotSpotter — on account of a Daily Heil article about KKKate’s love affair with polka dots, and subsequent pics of ALL the times she’s worn polka dots 🫣🙄 channelling Diana . . . again. At 1st I thought ok this dress is ok, I’m on board with navy polka dots, I even like the shoes, then I saw the buttons, the peplum ruffle and the SLEEVES 🤭 Good heavens. What in the ever loving 80’s Dynasty f**kery is this 🥴
This dress really has it all, doesn’t it? The sleeves, though, FFS.
You mean the fake pearl buttons that blend into the dots….
I first looked at it without my glasses on and thought it wasn’t so bad…then I put them on and saw the close-ups, and reeled back in horror! There should be a warning these posts: “May trigger fashion repulsion.”
I feel like it would be slightly LESS weird if William had gone full Victorian/Edwardian Dad and just greeted his son with a firm handshake, and a nod towards the crazy stalker au pair who cosplays as his mother (not sister-in-law this time. Meghan would never wear something so…ugh. Diana might have, but she’d have “it was the ’80s” as an excuse).
Also, “fabric buttons” 😂🤣
That dress is….not good. It has way too much going on – the polka dots, the big buttons, the peplum, the sleeves, the collar. Maybe if one or two of those elements was removed it would be better, but as it is….not good. The shoes are something different for her though.
The greeting between her and William was SO awkward. The double cheek kiss really gives the vibe that they are co-parents and nothing more. I was seeing a lot of comments about how they “have” to travel separately because of security (I guess the thinking is that George and William can’t be in the same car) and that’s just patently untrue. George has traveled with William in the same car many times before. They arrived separately because William was not at KP with Kate and the other kids.
They’ve traveled in the same car, same helicopter and same plane. Some are claiming it’s because of that article about the Queen worrying about it.
that article was cracking me up because the stans were purposely twisting it into “the queen doesn’t want the heirs traveling together” (which is a story that came out last summer) when the new story is that the Queen isn’t happy about their excessive helicopter usage, period. But the stans are overlooking the latter.
Oh my gosh I was melting yesterday in the London heat. I am already today and it’s just past midday. That poor kid, he should not have had to sit in a suit and freaking tie!
Man seeing their strong tans makes me jealous and angry. We’re all working our bums off in this cost of living crisis. I would love to go on holiday right now, sit by a pool, do literally nothing except read my book. I know envy is the thief of joy but I pay through my taxes for them to do nothing. I’m really tired. I just want a break. These two do nothing to inspire me to want to pay their way.
Hang in there, IForget, please know you’re not alone.
Yesterday was a very hot day in London and this 8 year old child turned up in a suit , had to sit through 3 hours in a glaring heat, with not even a cap on….. despicable. I have a 9 year old and there is absolutely no way she would sit through this tennis game in a heat like that and she loves sport. Kate as a mother hasn’t got a clue, its all optics isn’t Kate, if he had to sit through 3 hours of torture could he not of wore a tennis photo t shirt and shorts with a baseball cap to protect his head or even brought a friend with him. There was times he really looked uncomfortable and over heated. Those poor children , really don’t have a hope do they.
As for de other two , no words.
It’s sad. I hope that child has some joy in his life, maybe with the nannies.
He probably threw up in the car on the way home. Nanny or the assistant would have taken care of that. Poor kid.
@Kit – agree, she has no clue. Same thing with not bringing anything to keep Louis entertained at the Jubbly (or, being smart enough to realize the last event would be too much for all the kids after such a long weekend). And – it’s hard not to suspect one reason George was with them was because Meghan and Harry had Archie with them the week before. Once she knew what the weather was like, she should have either left him home, or set things up so he’d be comfortable. For heaven’s sake, one of you, advocate for your kid. It’s okay if he doesn’t wear a suit that matches your dress, or looks like his father did when he was at Wimbledon 30 years ago.
All they’re doing is teaching George how unpleasant his life is going to be.
Maybe it’s because I’m not a parent but they way Kate and William interact with George always look weird to me. It’s like they taking out their friend’s son to an event. As for the separate arrivals, I kept waiting to see William get out the car only to realise that he was already there. It’s proof that they don’t live together. Also not even the stans liked Kate’s outfit yesterday. Alessandra Rich’s designs are terrible and Kate should stop wearing them.
Kate was not sloshed but that tweet was hilarious. Calling out the woman who looked like she had 700 drinks in the dress with the dots just made people immediately think of Kate. No it was not her but it was funny.
Was Carole there & what was she wearing?
LOL
Kate plays to the cameras while with George
Polka dots, buttons, bows, collar, belt – this dress is a lot. Yuck.
The designs from this brand are generally super busy – prints, flounces, peplums, etc. Awful.
Did Kate bring George so she wouldn’t have to sit next to William?
Honestly, that’s really what I think this was about. They already went to a Wimbledon event together. Twice might have been too much for them.
Also Diana brought William to Wimbledon when he was 9 so this is more Diana cosplay.
Another day another ugly dress!
I can’t get past William and Kate allowing their son around an unvaccinated Djokovic. Is George even vaccinated?
PW wore a navy suit when he first went to Wimbledon with Di so PG wearing similar was pretty much a given.
William is really dressed badly here, wow. And Kate’s dress looks like that yellow peplum thing she wore on the flop tour although not in that stiff fabric. And George, poor kid was probably roasting, being all buttoned up like that in the heat. As for the separate arrivals that really sounds like Charles and Diana but maybe William had something else he was doing and told Kate he would meet them there. My husband and I live together but sometimes arrive separately for various reasons.
It’s not even the separate arrivals though. My husband and I have often had to take 2 cars to events, usually regarding our kids and the logistics of getting everyone where they need to be on time. It’s the WAY William greeted both George and Kate — that was clearly someone who hadn’t seen his son in a couple of days, not just that morning ahead of the event they all arrived at. And the impersonal double cheek kiss for Kate? I probably wouldn’t even bother formally greeting my husband at all if I had just left the same house less than an hour earlier and met up with him. We’d have given those good morning kisses earlier at home after waking up in the same bed. What Will did is what you do when you meet up with a friend you haven’t hung out with recently.
You’re absolutely right, and I think it’s very interesting that his style here is markedly different from that old blue sweater or tired suit he usually wears around… makes me think that when he dresses like this it’s because he was somewhere with a different closet and/or a different woman in his life influencing his choices? In theory this outfit is much trendier than his usual garb, and although in practice it does fall flat, it’s clear the effort was made (or, these were the only pieces available at his mistress’s house). Hmm…
I agree that separate arrivals do not portend marital separation. I’m willing to assume that he drove Charlotte and Louis to Bucklebury that morning to spend the day with grandma and grandpa. Or, maybe he simply had some other early obligation and decided to meet them there. No big deal.
But, assuming they saw each other that morning, why did he hang back in the receiving line instead of greeting them at the car so the three of them could enter together, William introducing Kate the patron to the Wimbledon official he had undoubtedly met earlier?
And, why, after greeting George with a hug and treating Kate to cheek kisses, was Kate clearly heard asking William, “are you okay?”, a common way among the British of asking someone “how are you?” or “what’s up?” It seems an odd greeting for someone you just saw a couple of hours prior at the house.
@Moonriver, I posted earlier about how odd the “are you okay” greeting was, but wasn’t aware that it was used in the context of saying hello. So I’d also think you wouldn’t say it if you had left each other at the same house.
If George had to wear a suit (had?), then how about at least letting him remove the jacket when he sat down? Would that have been such a big deal? Having him sitting there, sweltering, didn’t seem right. More importantly, I had to watch the “greeting” video twice because I didn’t think it was William at first. George looked super uncomfortable upon seeing his father (or maybe that was because George was uncomfortable for other reasons). But William’s greeting of Kate was bizarre. It was like two friends, or two long lost cousins seeing each other. There was a definite strain between them, and I agree this is further evidence that not all is well in Cambridge Land. How could anyone watch this video and think, “Oh, they are so in love!” ???
The way they all greeted each other gave me ‘ex-couple meeting up for their kid’s graduation/school play/big game’ vibes. It was SO awkward.
Definitely separated. That greeting was one reserved for the mother of your child whom you’re seeing at a family event. William looked excited to see his son. Poor George clearly doesn’t enjoy the meet and greet portion of his duties. They should leave the boy at home or at the least, not subject him to formal greetings like this.
That solo picture is kinda pretty; the sun hitting from the corner, her candid stone face… I like it.
Since she read somewhere that meg was pretty woman in a polka dot outfit, she cant wear polka dots enough. Anyway, the sleeves look like they’re so tight. Kate is so muscular these days she must train like hell. Looks like george “absolutely obsessed” with tennis, like he is eith trains, sailing, rocks, planets, dadadadada
That’s exactly what she’s doing. Meghan got lots of praise for her polka dotted polo outfit. This is sorta like “hysterical bonding”, where after getting cheated on, the betrayed will want to have lots of sex with their adulterous partner as a way to reclaim them. Meghan stepped out covered in Kate’s fabric buttons and now Kate’s got to wear them over and over and over again to remind herself, and us, who those fabric buttons actually belong to.
You’re right about copying Meghan (and Diana, who wore polka dots to Wimbledon), but I have to point out that she’s not super muscular, it’s just that her clear eating disorder makes her arm muscles more pronounced. It’s honestly shocking to me that there aren’t any articles about this or any attempt at an intervention (even media-driven since we know William doesn’t care), because all the signs are there – her clearly being underweight yet still trying to hide her body with ruffles and pleats and peplums, definition of feet and hands, thinning hair masked by an obvious wiglet. I’m no fan of Kate, but praising her on her waistline or doing the opposite and commenting on her so-called bulging muscles are not doing her or women everywhere any favors.
@Sunday – Like you, I am truly baffled by the near total disinterest in what appears to be signs of an eating disorder. I don’t know as much as you seem to about these disorders, so for a second I thought recent photos depicting a “muscled” Kate were evidence of serious weight training (with the added “benefit” of additional fat burning). Previous photos from a year ago or more have shown chiseled arms but those clearly appeared to be pronounced as a result of her shrinking frame. In these newer pics, the arms appear even larger and more defined, inclining one to think they are the by product of a rigorous exercise regimen. But, I think you are right- it’s simply more of the same pronounced muscles as before.
I would add that excessive exercise to over compensate for ANY caloric intake is another indicator of a disorder. As well, Kate used to frequently wear band aids on her hands to conceal scarred or swollen knuckles, a possible sign of binging. And, finally, I would add Kate’s tendency toward wanting to wear things that appear tight, (like the “kiddie” masks she wore during COVID, her love of skinny jeans, and even the sleeves of this dress) seems problematic.
It’s pretty evident from the pics of her leaning into George during the match that she has no bust and I noticed her tendency to hide behind bows, ruffles and peplums back in early 2020, when she was going through her 1980’s Nancy Reagan phase. She has taken to hiding behind long full skirts, jutting out her lower abs in an effort to appear “curvy”.
How are these things NOT signs of a disordered body image and why are we bad guys or crazy for pointing it out?
@MoonRiver — sad but true. I’m no fan of Kate but it’s alarmingly apparent that at the very least she’s dealing with a highly controlled caloric intake and over-exercising. She’s clearly out of her depth in taking on the role of FFQC, her marriage is in shambles, and she knows she doesn’t have the smarts or focus or dedication to make something of herself other than a clothes horse. The only thing she can control in her life is her weight and appearance. I think it would be best for her to just do a quiet separation from William and concentrate on her children and her mental health.
What’s extra sad is that William wants to be credited as “interested in mental health” — but he won’t admit to any issues within his own household. No, the Cambridges are perfect in every way, and only OTHER people have mental health issues. But rest assured, William is very interested in OTHER PEOPLE’s mental health issues, despite having a perfect family himself.
The audio was really superior on the first video. I don’t usually pick up on mumbled words but when they exchanged kisses, Kate said hello and are you OK? Not the normal greeting one would give a spouse if you had just seen him. And William’s effusive hug with his son just gave credence to the separation rumors and he hadn’t seen him for a while.
I think they are separated as well, but “are you OK” is a standard greeting in the UK, a lot like we say “what’s up” or something like that.
Wow, this is so interesting! After reading your comment, I googled the phrase and on one site native Brits confirmed that it is commonly used in lieu of “How are you?” That seems like an odd thing for Kate to say to the husband she likely saw when she woke up that morning. Lol.
It does seem appropriate if this is someone she knows well, but it is the first time she is seeing him that day.
@Sarah, I just saw Moonriver’s comment above and responded before l saw this. I didn’t know that this was British parlance to say hello and thought it was weird to say that to someone you probably had seen not too long ago in the same residence. Unless that person had been in a situation where you wanted to literally ask if he was ok. Thanks for the clarification.
I went to grad school in England & I was thrown at first by the ‘are you OK?’ greetings. I thought, what, do I look ill? Am I not OK? I’d rush to the mirror to see what my face might be indicating.
The dress is awful. It looks like a navy version of the yellow monstrosity she wore in the Caribbean. When you see pics of her from the back in it, her extreme thinness is very visible. The shoulder pads are huge and swamp her and she has no posterior left.
Poor George was done up like Little Lord Fauntleroy. On such a hot day, it would have been better to leave him at home rather than have him sweat it out in the royal box.
The arrival scene was very strange and gives a lot of credence to the separation rumours. Having George there served as a useful buffer for his parents. Poor child ……
The confused looking navy dress looks like the un-identical twin of that eye searing yellow number that she wore in the Bahamas. These uber fussy, ultra dowdy dresses do nothing (positive) for Kate at all.
My heart goes out to George. He is still a young child, and to be dressed up in those clothes in the heat we are having was ludicrous. Rules for what men must wear in the Royal Box and all that. Totally get it, but could no commonsense leeway be made for George?
Can’t even bring myself to comment on his parents. Whatever might be going on with them, here’s hoping the children’s deepest needs aren’t ever going to be sidelined.
What is going on with her feet in that first photo? Those shoes don’t look like they fit at all!
Ooh, again?? Had to scroll up to get another look. I noticed this issue when she was at Order of the Garter a few weeks back and she was wearing those blue Aquazurras similar to Meghan’s pair in 2018. In those photos you could tell those shoes were too small for Kate, they looked ridiculously tight. I think she had similar issues at Ascot too. It’s not quite as obvious here imo but something does still look off.
She clomped in them when she handed out the trophy. They were either too big or really uncomfortable!
That air kiss sealed the deal for me that they are no longer together. Who kisses their wife like that? And George really does look uncomfortable at these events. I hate even commenting on him because he’s a kid but it’s clear he would rather be home
Why do they keep giving him this weird haircut 🤣🤣
Thank you! That is my first thought every time I see a pic of him. She has been giving him that heavy sweepy side part since he was a toddler. By nine, my boy-kids definitely had an idea of how they wanted to look re haircuts and what they wanted was to look cool. I cannot imagine that any kid would choose that if he had a modicum of say in the decision. Like everything else she does, his haircut seems like it is cosplaying some bygone era…but I can’t figure out what era she is going for. Was there one known for being particularly twee?
It’s her dad’s hairstyle.
The camera got a good look at what? Ribs?
George was watching a tennis game, but he was also subject to a game being played by his parents throughout. Poor kid was being bounced between both parents vying for his attention all match. Kid was exhausted by the end. I don’t have kids, but it reminded me of scenes in movies where divorced, separated or troubled marriage couples compete for attention from their kids to prove they still love them.
Why does Kate always buy the same dresses in different colors? I get it that if you find a good pair of pants or shorts you sometimes do this, even with dresses or skirts with simple patterns to build a separate wardrobe, but find it strange with busy dresses. She doesn’t have anyone with fashion sense helping her build her work wardrobe.
George is not comfortable being front and center. Do they keep doing this to him hoping he will get used to it? Should have brought Charlotte instead, she is comfortable being out front and she might have loved to watch tennis with her mom and dad. Oh wait, forget that just keep on setting up the same toxic dynamic that TOB and Harry have always had.
The dress is okay…I’m more concerned with the fact that they greeted each other like separated people – and here this was supposed to prove that they’re NOT separated!
Glad to see the wiglet made it to Wimbledon, too, riding on the back of Kate’s head. Someone noticed Meghan’s hair is down to her waist.
ha ha kate looks and dresses like a 60 year old, even william doesnt pay any attention to her its all about the kids!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Did she have a stockpile of ugly Alessandra Rich dresses built over the pandemic?? This is literally her fourth polka dotted Alessandra Rich dress in the last few weeks, two in a matter of days. It’s funny how her fashion seems to go in waves, like during the pandemic she was very keen to show off her awful Sister Wives/prairie dresses which since we were all in lockdown, I won’t bug her too much about it. But omg this is starting to get a little out of control hahaha.
Terrible dress. Even her so-called fans were saying they didn’t like it and questioning her fashion choices of late. And peplum usually looks good on her since she’s slim hipped but it just falls flat here. The whole thing is too flouncy and frilly for her slight and narrow frame. Kate’s not wearing the dress, it’s wearing her. I think Beatrice would totally be able to pull this off though. With big blown out hair, exaggerated cleavage, and quirky accessories? It would work on her. If she wanted to really be petty and start cementing herself as the fashionable one, she could to it.
“Beatrice would totally be able to pull this off though. With big blown out hair, exaggerated cleavage, and quirky accessories? It would work on her.”
Totally agree! But Beatrice has a personality and actual cleavage. When you’re as flat-chested as Kate, a deep vee neckline does not work. (I have first-hand knowledge of this problem!) Who wants to see your breast bone?
I don’t know, they seem to go on vacation together a ton for a separated couple?
I thought I made this reply above.
They could be vacationing like a divorced friend of mine does, where they go to the same place, but have separate rooms. The idea is that they’re giving the kids a good time, while remaining civil.
This is what I think it is. I think they go to the same location for the kids but still keep their separate rooms etc.
The British press covers up a lot for them, but I think they both know that if Kate took the kids skiing in France by herself for a week while William was MIA all it would take would be one person at the resort spilling to a French outlet or whatever and it would be game over.
Diana and Charles also went on vacation together with the kids, even when things were heading south in their marriage.
That seems like a nightmare to me! I guess because I am divorced and could not imagine that being a good time at all, but I am not royalty so what do I know, lol!
Wharfe was there and Diana and Charles spent little time together, he was on the phone calling Camilla. THe Queen wanted them to keep up appearances on the yacht “honeymoon” cruise. It obviously did not work.
104 degree heat, a child in a suit sitting in full sun for hours? How is this not abusive behavior of parents toward their child?
George always looks a bit ill at ease to me, tense and anxious. And they should at least have let the poor boy take his jacket off. It was 30°+ in London yesterday – very hot for the UK.
I don’t know why they didn’t bring Charlotte too. Well, apart from the obvious reason (George is the “important” one). But I don’t think we’ll be seeing Louis again for a while.
Why is poor George dressed better than William?
I noticed that too.
Perhaps William wanting to be relatable to the public, you know, down-to-earth and all that….but then William has been seen pretty sharply dressed at football matches. So likely the football appearances have more importance with regard to his role as Duke of Cambridge.
A formal, business professional dress code to attend a sporting event will never not be weird to me, (and it isn’t just royal boxes. Basketball coaches in the NBA wearing suits and ties on the bench has always been weird to me too, and that’s my own culture) but it’s especially weird seeing it enforced on a child. Ffs, he’s more formally dressed than William even. They should have coordinated better.
Frumpy
If the reports are to be believed Williams’ temperment is much like Kyrgios if not worse.
I’m going to give William one compliment and one compliment only: he actually has very nice skin. The texture of his skin is really good. That’s hard to get just from products so it’s likely genes. He also tans nicely. Ok, that’s all he’ll ever get from me.
I’d never noticed that before, but I gotta say it seems like one major benefit of life in Britain is that it would be easy to maintain great skin with minimal sun and tons of moisture in the air. Smoking will counteract that, of course, but there’s nothing wrong with a man taking good care of his skin with regular facials and good products. I encourage all men to do this!
You would think so, but having lived in England and Scotland myself, I have to admit that British people do not have the best skin at all. Lots of premature aging and rosacea etc. It’s really striking when you travel to nearby and climate-similar places such as the Netherlands or France or Scandanavia, where locals look so much healthier skin-wise??
I’m not sure if it’s something to do with the specific U.K. environment (perhaps a higher UV index for some reason – I actually did notice how much I would somehow tan even on very cloudy days in Scotland). Or if it is lifestyle-related – perhaps Brits don’t wear sunscreen much. Brits also tend to love to go on beach “holidays” at least once a year where they cook themselves. This all could certainly be genetic as well. IDK what it is, I am not an expect, but they certainly do not have the best complexions in Europe – despite their humid and cloudy weather.
Em – That’s interesting. Could be so many things, genetics, lifestyle, annual trips to bake in the sun. . . and it’s true these days you still need sun block in foggy climates. The UV glare will get you either way, so maybe if wearing sunblock isn’t part of the culture that’s an issue.
The Fail used the word “reunite” as Willy hugged and kissed George. Hmmm
The Fail definitely know something we don’t know. This all screams of separated parents no longer living together. Poor George being used as a distraction and a buffer between his parents.
That’s interesting. It’s like the few times the Fail and other tabloids have said that William and Kate “share” the kids (like “Prince William, who shares three children with Kate”) – thats not normal verbiage for a married couple. I would just say “they have three kids together” or even just “they have three kids.” It’s very deliberate wording. And the same is true for “reunite” – what? My husband has my kids at the pool right now; we’re not going to be “reunited” when he gets home. The Fail is definitely gently tugging a chain here.
Omg, poor George! He seemed so overwhelmed by that meet and greet. Even when meeting the kids, he could barely take his eyes off the ground. I feel bad for him. It’s like I want to say leave him out of stuff like this but at the same time he does have to get used to it and this seems a light enough event for an 8yo. It’s like I’m seeing a lifetime of stress unfold bc it’s only going to get crazier for him. I hope he’s in some kind of therapy to help him with coping tools now, so he has them as things ramp up.
The problem with this dress and the yellow one is that they’re both too formal looking for Wimbledon. It just looks like too much, like she’s trying way too hard to have her clothes talked about. As for the child, like others mentioned, they should dress him in light colored linen or cotton for that heat. He looks like he’s auditioning for “Boss Baby” in that ridiculous sweltering suit. William actually seemed the most comfortably dressed but don’t like the shoes, make his feet look like boats. What did some royal reporter once snarkily say about Harry, “never wear brown in town”.
Novak is the worst so it’s so it’s no wonder Willy likes him so. Poor George really did well with having to be in suit, sitting in a heatwave for ANY amount of time. KKKate dress is not only dated but looks ill fitting? The bodice looks bunched up at some parts. I really like her heels though and William needs proper fitting pants, as though he’s trying to display his junk. It seems as though they are living apart and I feel for their babies.
I love polka dots and I like that dress, but – and I feel like this is something I’ve said a zilllion times on Kate fashion posts – I would rock that dress with a pair of badass Doc Martens. Yes, even pushing 50 I live forever in 90s fashions. I love dainty feminine dresses with kick ass boots. Always will.
The thing with the polka dots is that she’s constantly wearing them now, trying to make it a signature look or to garner attention. She wore a small polka dot print dress to Prince Phil’s 2.0 service, and we didn’t see it again. Then Meghan turns up at a polo match in polka dots, everyone is taking about it, how cute she looks and it’s a Pretty Woman moment. Now Kate’s worn bigger polka dots 3 times since then. To a horse race, and twice at Wimbledon. Let’s see if she keeps it up.
Ok Fellow Fashionistas, who else noticed the vision of fabulousness who greets Kate when she enters? The woman in that amazing green dress! The color, the way it moves, the color of her shoes and that haircut! I just want to grab a Double Double with this woman at Tim Horton’s and talk fashion! She is perfection! *Chef’s kiss* This is how you show up. My eye was immediately drawn to her. Kate was in the background the entire time this woman was in the frame. Well done beautiful stranger!
William looks like an egg in sunglasses. Something nice: he seems like a good dad? At least with George – I admit I have not seen much footage of interaction between him and Charlotte or Louis. Looks like has a real connection with George.
I feel sympathy for George. He seems vey uncomfortable in social situations where he is in a fish bowl and doesn’t seem to like being the buffer between his parents. Kids are more perceptive than we give them credit for. He looks like he has absorbed all the tension in this marriage. Poor kid.
They are separated. I think the announcement comes after HRM dies. He is not capable of self reflection and will blame her for the colonizer tour and his unpopularity. The truth is they are both that fault for the sh**show of a tour in the Caribbean. And he is unlikeable all on his own. But I bet he convinces himself he picked the wrong woman and if he could only find the right one public sentiment would change. He seems that delusional.
Kate had three outfits consecutively that I liked this year – that pink suit was my favorite although I thought it should not have been worn to a business meeting. The color suited her and she looked fresh, lobster claws, jazz hands, and weird expressions notwithstanding. One of those 3 outfits I liked was Alessandra Rich (I think). But usually Alessandra’s dresses look awful on Kate. It’s weird because I think on a fuller figure some of these dresses (not this one) may look nice. If I am Alessandra Rich I am breaking up with Kate via text message and giving these dresses to Camilla (along with a better bra). But I can’t even blame Kate for this -this dress is all kinds of what the f**kery. I keep staring at it cause what the French Toast is going on here?
That dress looks ok from a distance, but up close the details aren’t so great. She has a long torso but the peplum is too short, like it’s sting on her rib cage. The bunching detail on the sleeves look messy, like someone hiked them up. The wide neckline with the big collar is very dated. It’s very broad on top, with that ‘80s linebacker shoulders.The Pearl buttons looks cheap and plastic. I like the length of the skirt but not the overall proportions.
@L4Frimaire yes! You nailed it! I couldn’t articulate this beyond it’s a hot mess but you explained perfectly why this dress is all wrong for her. It does look very dated and cheap. I think the collar bugs me the most. Like a lot of Alessandra’s dresses it’s too fussy. Too much going on all at once.
But how do you know for certain that they are separated? It doesn’t look like it at all.
It’s just a hunch. Maybe I am reading too much into it. My take is George is greeting William like he has not seen his father in days. There’s a spontaneous excitement there and I get the feeling they didn’t just see each other a few hours ago at the house. I think they have been separated for a while.
I think William is as good a dad as Kate is a mom. Both would be negligent if they actually had to do any parenting without nannies.
@SouresclosetoKate -You are so right. The nannies are doing the heavy lifting here. I’m speculating, but I get the sense Kate parents a bit like her own mom. A lot of stage managing and worrying about appearances. Surprisingly, William seems a bit more laid back around the kids – but it could just be he is all outta you know whats to give so he gives off a less tense vibe. He always seems relieved there’s a kid there as a buffer – it’s when he is alone with Kate that he can barely fix his face, looks really tense, and his disdain is palpable. I picture them to both have horrible tempers – I think Will takes out his rage on her and the staff but not on the kids, and she takes out her rage on the staff, whatever woman she has fixated on as her competition, or regular people she views as “beneath” her.
No one wears suits to tennis matches, do they?! Not even famous people. Not even Wimbledon. That poor kid.
I actually like polka dots, sometimes. It’s a classic pattern and can be made to look fresh and sophisticated and classic. But that dress is giving horrible 80s and early 90s vibes.
Watched the video – the first thing that stood out was that is not a child used to getting hugs from or giving hugs to his dad.
The sleeves are too tight. Look how they pinch her upper arms. Love the shoes. They all look too warm.
I’m convinced they bring George to act as a balm—so they don’t have to sit together. It helps to pull focus from the indifference William has for Kate. William wanted to go to the final so George had to be trotted out in his suit.
They trot him out to sports events. In the suit. He should be allowed to attend with friends and not placed front and center.
My goodness. That video made me feel sorry for Kate and George – no wonder she looks so unhappy in those photos.
BTW lil prince man is tall for his age!
I don’t feel sorry for Kate, she caused a lot of problems. I am worried about How Kate and William are treating George more Special than the others. One sign of it was when Attenborough met the three children and only George got a present. Kate could have had a friend in Meghan, but she messed up even before Meghan married Harry.
Who would have thought a tennis match would spark separation/divorce rumors? Kate will hang on to the marriage for dear life because she wants to be queen. Also with a divorce Kate loses her HRH. Meghan still has her HRH but she agreed to not use it. Meghan would outrank Kate and so would Sophie.
She doesn’t necessarily lose the Hrh. Fergie didn’t with her divorce, until Diana gave up her HRH as part of settlement terms. At least that’s the legend. She could be HRH Catherine, Duchess of Sussex (note not THE DOS).
William allegedly didn’t like she had to give up HRH and promised she’d get it back when he was king. Again, legend.
There was some hope for Fergie and reconciliation with Andrew, but that went out the window when the pictures of Fergie on vacation with a “financial adviser” made front page news and the Queen told her to leave Balmoral. That was that for Fergie. I doubt William will return the HRH to Diana, posthumously.
Kate really has to force herself to make small talk with strangers. She doesn’t give a shit about them and it shows. Obviously the cameras are there and it’s part of the “job” but it does not come naturally for her. She has zero charm.
She’s as dry as a cork and it shows. She’s just not very sociable imo. And her hands talking is just so disrespectful.
Poor George he is wearing a long sleeved shirt on the hottest day of the year, and he looks miserable, he looks like he doesn’t want to be there
The botox isn’t helping. Does she smoke?
That header shot is horrible. She’s looking really harsh.
What bothers me is that some Cambridge stans applaud their “preparing” him for his “future role.” George has been trotted out a few times already with his parents and placed front and center, and every move is watched and pictures taken. Will and Kate are not “down to earth” as parents, quite the opposite, especially with the “heir.”
Was I imagining it, or wasn’t there a consensus after the Jubbly that the children had really been used too much and the Lamebridges were going to go back to keeping them private? Then, George is hauled out a month later at Wimbledon. They made it one month then needed a buffer and George was called into action.
The botox and filler 🫣 . You would think with all that money it would be better results
It’s bad. I thinks she would look a lot better without them.
I said this in the yellow dress post but her heel height are getting ridiculous, she looks like she going to fall over.