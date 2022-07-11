Duchess Kate wore Alessandra Rich to Wimbledon & arrived with Prince George

We knew that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would attend the Wimbledon men’s singles final, but we were surprised when Kate turned up with Prince George. I wasn’t even aware that the kids knew that much about tennis or played tennis, but no matter. George got to watch Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios in four sets. I worried that the match would be crazy long and that George would get bored and his parents were setting him up for failure, but honestly, that was a relatively short men’s match and the points were very quick. I’m sure George followed most of it, and maybe he was even mildly entertained given Kyrgios’s clown behavior, his cursing and his melodrama. Whenever the cameras ended up on the Cambridges, George looked unamused though.

Fashion notes: Kate wore this new £1,335 Alessandra Rich dress with a peplum and ruffled collar and… yeah, this was overpriced and not that cute. But Kate loves polka dots, you know. She loves dots because they’re “fabric buttons.” This dress had a pretty low neckline for Kate too – she leaned over to get in George’s face a few times and cameras got a good look. The shoes were admittedly out of her comfort zone though.

Anyway, a few more things. One, Kate and George arrived in a car together and William arrived separately. ESPN had footage of William’s arrival and it looked like he had gotten dressed in the car, and he was still tucking everything in as he greeted AELTC officials. The fact that William and Kate didn’t even arrive together is so weird, as is the way William greeted his son and wife. It was like… they don’t live in the same house.

Here’s Novak letting George hold the trophy. William really does seem like a big Djokovic fan?

At one point, Kyrgios was complaining about a drunk woman heckling him on court, which caused people to joke about how the “woman in dots” he was referring to was Kate. It was just a joke!! Kate was not the woman who had “like 700 drinks.” Nick was referring to someone seated in an entirely different section from the Royal Box. I repeat, Kate was not sloshed at Wimbledon.

Kyrgios complaining about a specific spectator. "She's drunk out of her mind in the first row, talking to me in the middle of the game… The one with the dress, the one who looks like she's had about 700 drinks, bro!" That's no way to talk about the Duchess of Cambridge, Nick. — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 10, 2022