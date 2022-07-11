“Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons got married in Jamaica last week” links

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons finally got married (I actually thought they had quietly married a few years back, but no, it just happened). [Dlisted]
I was surprised that they weren’t already married. That weird skit at the Oscars seemed predicated on his being married to a more famous/glamorous woman. But they’re such a bonded seeming couple. Like, married or not, they’re together. Very very together. I love them.
Kirsten and Jesse’s love story is another of my favorites. I hope it continues for all of their days. Meghan McCain needs stay quiet about everything, everyone and ALL things. She is galling. Poor Beanie couldn’t hang on until September huh? Poor girl, she got really racked over the coals when it was really the producers fault for casting her. I wonder if they will stick with the understudy or go to you know who? Don Trump is TRASHHHHHHH.
Love Kristen and Jesse! Both are so talented and make really cool project choices. As much as I have always admired her as an actress Kristen had a bad reputation when she was younger as being horrible to staff, fans, generally in public. I think she has matured so much and I think we forget how challenging it must be for those who are child stars to grow up in public.
As to Beanie, I really love her but was super worried about her lack of big vocals for this role. Maybe it was her choice to leave early, with the mixed reviews and how demanding a Broadway schedule is, it is probably hard to put energy towards the show daily. I hope she enjoys this early time off with her fiancee.
I cannot believe they cast Lea. The announcement dropped today. She is an amazing talent but a terrible person. After all her negative press over the last few years, I wonder if she will actually be respectful towards her costars now that she has been given this much wanted opportunity?
Lea has a great voice and she can emote but I don’t think her acting is spectacular. It was always one note to me. But she got what she wanted, it seems that terrible people seem to always get their way. She also gets to work with Ramin Karimloo, *swoons* luck duck.
I don’t remember that Kirsten was ever rude to staff or fans. Actually, through the interviews through the years with others, I’ve read she was always really sweet and down-to-earth. It was difficult because for a while everything she said was twisted into something else and ridiculed which must have been hard. The only times I ever saw her not in a good mood were videos around, like, 2008 when she was trying to run errands or something and paparazzi kept getting in her face; even then she was annoyed but kept calm.
Lea was actually very complimentary to Beanie when she got the Fanny Brice role, posting her approval on Beanie’s instagram page. Meanwhile seems like fans will enjoy hearing understudy Julie Benko in the interim; some thought she was very good.
I just LOVE these two. They just seem so right for each other, it makes me smile to see them. It reminds me of my Granny’s saying, “there’s a lid for every pot”.
He seems to absolutely adore her. I think they became besties during Fargo and took it from there. Even though he is not the hottie Garret Hedlum was she really did trade up.
Yes! She did! She has a man who apparently loves her very much and is commited to their family. Good for her that she left Garret and didn’t complicated her life by wg having a kid with him.
Right? I’m not gonna fault a girl for getting with a hottie when she’s young, but eventually what really matters is finding your best friend, and from all appearances she found that in Jesse.
What happened with Beanie?!
@Jo she announces she is leaving Funny Girl on Broadway and Lea Michelle is replacing her.
Guess they didn’t want to wait until September for her to leave. Broadway is such an expensive high stakes gamble, they probably just wanted to get Lea Michele onstage and move on.
Congrats to Jesse and Kirsten. I love them together.
Just watched that Funny Girl clip and yeah, Beanie did not have the vocal chops for the role. I couldn’t help but notice how they showed all these people dancing around her (literally), and all she was shown doing was making faces and pratfalls and smartass comments. She only sang at the end and it was mediocre.
I do feel bad for her, since she didn’t miscast herself. Still. I know Lea Michelle has a bad rep but the woman can sing, and she’s got stage presence. Having seen clips from the original “Spring Awakening,” I got tickets for the show in Houston, where we often get excellent touring casts. The actress who played Wendla was good but she didn’t hold a candle to Lea.
Nobody asked me 🤣 but I never would have cast Beanie. She just didn’t have the pipes. The Funny Girl score deserves someone who can belt out those great songs. “Don’t Rain on My Parade?” Come on!
I saw Jesse and Kirsten trending and got surprisingly nervous! I love these two and am happy for them and their family.
Side-note – did anyone see the story on their house in Architectural Digest like a year ago? I think about their house, especially the kitchen, every few months or so. I love their style.
I often forget those AD videos after watching them but I do remember their house because it was such a cozy distinctive vibe, with a lot of treasured objects. The kitchen was a little dark for my taste, I like a light airier look, but Kirsten obviously made it her own and loves it.
They’re really cute together, I’m happy for them
I’m happy for Jesse as I have always had a soft spot for him. 😊
I wish them nothing but happiness and years of wedded bliss!
Love them, yay!
This is what I mean about feeling like thank god no one here lives next to me. I LOVE, and I cannot stress this enough, LOVE, Emilia Clarke’s entire outfit and that is one of my fav colors. I guess it’s me, I must be the mess.
“Kiki won Oscars for Drop Dead Gorgeous, Bring It On, and Dick…. and Get Over It too!”
Anyone who can earn Oscars in movies which line up with those titles is the queen of Hollywood.
What We Do In The Shadows comes back on this week!!!!!
Kirsten in that Moira Rose dress! best wishes to the lovebirds. & to all lovebirds!