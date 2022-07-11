“Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons got married in Jamaica last week” links
  • July 11, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons finally got married (I actually thought they had quietly married a few years back, but no, it just happened). [Dlisted]
Emilia Clarke wore a fishnet dress, okay. Terrible color. [Go Fug Yourself]
Grandmas on the internet are surprisingly wholesome. [Gawker]
I do love Lewis Hamilton’s style. [LaineyGossip]
Meghan McCain slams Nick Cannon & Elon Musk. [Just Jared]
Beanie Feldstein is officially out of Funny Girl. [Seriously OMG]
The ten best TV shows of 2022 (so far). [Pajiba]
I love Kate Hudson’s Valentino trousers. [RCFA]
Lots of celebrities are rude to below-the-line people. [Buzzfeed]
Love After Lockup star is… back in lockup. [Starcasm]
Donald Trump is beyond senile. [Towleroad]
This Danica Patrick selfie surprised me. [Egotastic]

23 Responses to ““Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons got married in Jamaica last week” links”

  1. bettyrose says:
    July 11, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    I was surprised that they weren’t already married. That weird skit at the Oscars seemed predicated on his being married to a more famous/glamorous woman. But they’re such a bonded seeming couple. Like, married or not, they’re together. Very very together. I love them.

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    July 11, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    Kirsten and Jesse’s love story is another of my favorites. I hope it continues for all of their days. Meghan McCain needs stay quiet about everything, everyone and ALL things. She is galling. Poor Beanie couldn’t hang on until September huh? Poor girl, she got really racked over the coals when it was really the producers fault for casting her. I wonder if they will stick with the understudy or go to you know who? Don Trump is TRASHHHHHHH.

    Reply
    • sunny says:
      July 11, 2022 at 1:37 pm

      Love Kristen and Jesse! Both are so talented and make really cool project choices. As much as I have always admired her as an actress Kristen had a bad reputation when she was younger as being horrible to staff, fans, generally in public. I think she has matured so much and I think we forget how challenging it must be for those who are child stars to grow up in public.

      As to Beanie, I really love her but was super worried about her lack of big vocals for this role. Maybe it was her choice to leave early, with the mixed reviews and how demanding a Broadway schedule is, it is probably hard to put energy towards the show daily. I hope she enjoys this early time off with her fiancee.

      I cannot believe they cast Lea. The announcement dropped today. She is an amazing talent but a terrible person. After all her negative press over the last few years, I wonder if she will actually be respectful towards her costars now that she has been given this much wanted opportunity?

      Reply
      • girl_ninja says:
        July 11, 2022 at 2:11 pm

        Lea has a great voice and she can emote but I don’t think her acting is spectacular. It was always one note to me. But she got what she wanted, it seems that terrible people seem to always get their way. She also gets to work with Ramin Karimloo, *swoons* luck duck.

      • C says:
        July 11, 2022 at 2:12 pm

        I don’t remember that Kirsten was ever rude to staff or fans. Actually, through the interviews through the years with others, I’ve read she was always really sweet and down-to-earth. It was difficult because for a while everything she said was twisted into something else and ridiculed which must have been hard. The only times I ever saw her not in a good mood were videos around, like, 2008 when she was trying to run errands or something and paparazzi kept getting in her face; even then she was annoyed but kept calm.

      • kirk says:
        July 11, 2022 at 3:39 pm

        Lea was actually very complimentary to Beanie when she got the Fanny Brice role, posting her approval on Beanie’s instagram page. Meanwhile seems like fans will enjoy hearing understudy Julie Benko in the interim; some thought she was very good.

  3. antipodean says:
    July 11, 2022 at 12:43 pm

    I just LOVE these two. They just seem so right for each other, it makes me smile to see them. It reminds me of my Granny’s saying, “there’s a lid for every pot”.

    Reply
  4. Normades says:
    July 11, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    He seems to absolutely adore her. I think they became besties during Fargo and took it from there. Even though he is not the hottie Garret Hedlum was she really did trade up.

    Reply
    • Anna says:
      July 11, 2022 at 3:22 pm

      Yes! She did! She has a man who apparently loves her very much and is commited to their family. Good for her that she left Garret and didn’t complicated her life by wg having a kid with him.

      Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      July 11, 2022 at 4:23 pm

      Right? I’m not gonna fault a girl for getting with a hottie when she’s young, but eventually what really matters is finding your best friend, and from all appearances she found that in Jesse.

      Reply
  5. Jo says:
    July 11, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    What happened with Beanie?!

    Reply
    • AppleCart says:
      July 11, 2022 at 2:19 pm

      @Jo she announces she is leaving Funny Girl on Broadway and Lea Michelle is replacing her.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      July 11, 2022 at 2:24 pm

      Guess they didn’t want to wait until September for her to leave. Broadway is such an expensive high stakes gamble, they probably just wanted to get Lea Michele onstage and move on.

      Reply
  6. AnneL says:
    July 11, 2022 at 12:52 pm

    Congrats to Jesse and Kirsten. I love them together.

    Just watched that Funny Girl clip and yeah, Beanie did not have the vocal chops for the role. I couldn’t help but notice how they showed all these people dancing around her (literally), and all she was shown doing was making faces and pratfalls and smartass comments. She only sang at the end and it was mediocre.

    I do feel bad for her, since she didn’t miscast herself. Still. I know Lea Michelle has a bad rep but the woman can sing, and she’s got stage presence. Having seen clips from the original “Spring Awakening,” I got tickets for the show in Houston, where we often get excellent touring casts. The actress who played Wendla was good but she didn’t hold a candle to Lea.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      July 11, 2022 at 2:36 pm

      Nobody asked me 🤣 but I never would have cast Beanie. She just didn’t have the pipes. The Funny Girl score deserves someone who can belt out those great songs. “Don’t Rain on My Parade?” Come on!

      Reply
  7. Green Desert says:
    July 11, 2022 at 12:59 pm

    I saw Jesse and Kirsten trending and got surprisingly nervous! I love these two and am happy for them and their family.

    Side-note – did anyone see the story on their house in Architectural Digest like a year ago? I think about their house, especially the kitchen, every few months or so. I love their style.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      July 11, 2022 at 2:32 pm

      I often forget those AD videos after watching them but I do remember their house because it was such a cozy distinctive vibe, with a lot of treasured objects. The kitchen was a little dark for my taste, I like a light airier look, but Kirsten obviously made it her own and loves it.

      Reply
  8. Kebbie says:
    July 11, 2022 at 1:13 pm

    They’re really cute together, I’m happy for them

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      July 11, 2022 at 4:58 pm

      I’m happy for Jesse as I have always had a soft spot for him. 😊

      I wish them nothing but happiness and years of wedded bliss!

      Reply
  9. Alice says:
    July 11, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    Love them, yay!

    This is what I mean about feeling like thank god no one here lives next to me. I LOVE, and I cannot stress this enough, LOVE, Emilia Clarke’s entire outfit and that is one of my fav colors. I guess it’s me, I must be the mess.

    Reply
  10. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    July 11, 2022 at 2:54 pm

    “Kiki won Oscars for Drop Dead Gorgeous, Bring It On, and Dick…. and Get Over It too!”

    Anyone who can earn Oscars in movies which line up with those titles is the queen of Hollywood.

    Reply
  11. The Recluse says:
    July 11, 2022 at 7:18 pm

    What We Do In The Shadows comes back on this week!!!!!

    Reply
  12. SomeChick says:
    July 11, 2022 at 7:37 pm

    Kirsten in that Moira Rose dress! best wishes to the lovebirds. & to all lovebirds!

    Reply

