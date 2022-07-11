David Emanuel: Duchess Meghan’s Dior trench looked like a ‘nurse’s uniform’

David Emanuel was one half of the designer duo to make then-Lady Diana Spencer’s wedding gown. Princess Diana loves the Emanuels and she wore their clothing often over the years. She had a close relationship with them, and even now, some royal women still wear clothing designed by the Emanuels or David Emanuel solo. David Emanuel has become something of a reality star too, appearing on the UK version of Say Yes to the Dress, and becoming something of a royal commentator, always good for a shady, bitchy quote. Well, David Emanuel has some thoughts about the Duchess of Sussex and wow, this dude is very unpleasant.
David Emanuel, a host of TLC’s Say Yes To The Dress U.K., previously commented that he was “disappointed” in Meghan’s choice of wedding dress and did not disguise his dislike for the duchess in his conversation with Eden. When asked about Meghan he is quoted as having said: “You mean the American woman? I can’t utter the name now.”
On her choice of a Christian Dior Haute Couture pale coloured coat dress, modeled on a traditional trench coat that Meghan chose to wear for the jubilee national service of thanksgiving, Emanuel said: “I tell you who she is channeling—Wally Simpson,” this being a reference to Wallis Simpson, the American divorcee for whom the queen’s uncle Edward VIII abdicated the throne in 1936.
“I will stick my neck out here,” he continued, “but she looked as if she was in a nurse’s uniform.”
The designer then questioned whether Meghan and Harry should have been invited to the jubilee service in the first place. “And why were they there? I can understand Her Majesty wanting her grandson, of course, but they’re not working royals.”
A regular commentator on royal events since the 1990s, Emanuel has become a vocal critic of Meghan and Harry and having known Princess Diana during the earlier years of her royal life, told Eden that she would not have tolerated her two sons apparently falling out.
“If Diana were alive,” he said of the princess who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 at the age of 36, “all of this would have been sorted out.”
The designer is then quoted as ending with one final critique of Meghan, this time over her professional credentials: “They talk about her being a movie star, but she is not. She’s a B-list TV actress, that’s all. She’s not Glenn Close.”
[From Newsweek]
I don’t think Meghan looked like she was in a nurse’s uniform in her Dior trench. I thought she looked chic and on-trend. Harry and Meghan only came to the fakakta Jubbly in the first place because the Queen personally asked them to come, and because the Queen and Charles arranged for security for them for their brief visit. This dude just wants to make it sound like the Sussexes turned up uninvited and that the Queen was somehow wrong to want her grandson there? As for the diss of Meghan’s acting career… it’s true, she’s not a movie star. It’s also true that she had a successful career for a working actress, and that her natural glamour and stardom as a television actress was enough to intimidate all of the saltiest, nastiest, most insecure people on Salt Island.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Eeesh. What a mean girl David Emmanuel seems….
The British people forget how they treated Diana the last months of her life. Let us remind them that she was in love with a man of color. Diana would have been very supportive of Harry and Meghan because she would have first-hand knowledge of living under the microscope of the scrutiny of the British press and people.
Are we talking about Dodi Al Fayed? Because he’s always made out to be Diana’s boyfriend/love of her life and they literally started seeing each other a month before she died. To me he was always a temporary summer fling who tragically died alongside her. Hasnat Kahn though definitely was a great love of hers, that’s for sure.
I don’t understand this constant British mantra questioning why Harry and Meghan are ‘anywhere’ in Britain because “they aren’t working royals!” Well, neither are Beatrice, Eugenie, and Anne’s kids, but no one on Salty Island ever questions why they’re at royal events. It’s ugly and shameful.
Exactly! There are very few ‘working royals’ these days but we never hear criticism about them showing up at the Jubbly or elsewhere…I wonder what’s different about Meaghan…🤔
Not for nothing, but it is exactly this kind of white English nationalism that will destroy the UK. Seriously, they were at the Jubbly for the same reason ole Dave was asked for a quote. Nasty little England, getting smaller and more irrelevant all the time.
ARE WE STILL TALKING ABOUT THAT ????? I guess today is a slow Meghan and Harry news day🤢
Oh dear. It is amazing the number of people who only seem to be able to get much/any publicity by being catty about Meghan. Has this one perhaps been taking notes from Piers Morgan…?!
Why are their lives seemingly so lacking in purpose that they have time to waste their life force being bitter about someone who is so much more successful than they are..?!
David Emmanuel is a jealous has been.
Meghan is decked out head to foot in Dior looking gorgeous and the green eyed monsters still can’t get over it. Lol!
Meh, He probably liked Kate’s ruffly yellow mess of a peplum dress when they left their commonwealth destroying trip. I don’t think I’d be taking his fashion advice.
I’m an outlier who couldn’t say she loved Meghan’s outfit. That said, it is NOT a nurse’s uniform, lol. As a nurse who in nursing school had to wear many a tragic nursing uniform (before thankfully graduating and able to move onto fun and comfortable scrubs) I could only wish my uniforms had looked like this. The saltiness from Saltine Isle will salt my margaritas for eternity.
I’m also a nurse, and was traumatized by nursing school uniforms. That was not a nurse’s uniform. Lol
My mother was an ER nurse from the ‘50’s to ‘70’s, I know what a nurses uniform looks like as I watched my mother starch the hell out of her caps every week.
This twit has no idea what TF he is saying except to be nasty to Meghan.
End of story.
Yeah, I wasn’t crazy about it, but I understood that the requirement was “everything about the event says you should be wearing a dress, but you have to wear a coat.” I don’t like belted coats, but they are popular, so I keep my mouth shut when not specifically asked for an opinion.
Emmanuel is awful. I’ll go down the Say Yes to the Dress rabbit hole on YouTube occasionally, but I click Next so fast whenever he shows up. He thinks he’s being clever and shady, but he’s just being mean. Makes sense he’s a racist snob.
He created Diana’s wedding dress in partnership with his then wife, Elizabeth. I’d love to read her memoir. Interesting that he’s gone into reality TV, while she’s still doing design work.
Elizabeth claims he had no part in the actual design of the dress and that he’s been taking credit for it all this time. And taking a look back at their subsequent designs after they got divorced, it does look like the aesthetic of Diana’s dress was more Elizabeth’s kind of vision.
I don’t think I’m the only person who thought Diana’s wedding dress was an absolute FAIL, either. It wasn’t fashionable or chic when she wore it, they obvs didn’t consider how badly the fabric would wrinkle when she was in the car, and it only accented the image of Diana as the lamb led to the slaughter.
so no, I don’t think I’ll be taking any fashion advice from David Emanuel.
I didn’t like the dress at all but she wore it well for what it was. As for Emmanuel, I guess he’s entitled to his opinion and he definitely sounded petty and that’s his cross to bear.
The comment about Diana not letting her boys have this riff- yes you’re correct but you’re still a dolt. had the BRF not had her murdered, she certainly would have done her best to keep her family together. But alas she was murdered, and Harry saw the BRF up to no good towards his wife, and the writing was on the wall.
Diana wasn’t murdered. Her death was the result of multiple unplannable instances on that fateful night – any one of which, if they hadn’t happened, would have saved her. I’m not getting into the details here but there are full coroner reports – both at the time and in the separate inquiry later – that go into it. The real tragedy is that she shouldn’t have died that night.
Yeah, just like there is a coroner’s report to prove that Marilyn Monroe committed suicide. Oh yeah, those coroner’s reports that proves that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide, LOL.
This isn’t a hill people should really die on, the BRF pulled the Sussexes’ security and leaked their whereabouts putting an entire family of one of their own in harm’s way just because he married a woman of color; please they are capable of anything including murder.
Nurse’s uniform is harsh, I did not like the dress it made her look much heavier than I think she is…
I told my husband that I thought it looked bulky, probably because she was wearing body armour underneath.
I think the idea of body armor is silly. Why would Harry and Meghan go to any place where they thought they might need that?? They wouldn’t. She had a shirt and a skirt on underneath.
Body armor? Really?
It wasn’t a coat dress. Underneath, she had on a white shirt tucked into a tweed skirt hence the bully look. What it tell me however is how skinny she is now to pull that off. I loved the coat.
She doesn’t look heavy or that somethings stuffed in her top, it’s just that not everyone has an Instagram body. Those heels make her legs look quite slim which juxtaposes her body, obviously not as slim and it’s noticeable ONLY because we are inundated with photos of women with small waists and certain proportions. In the real world plenty of women have the apple body type and aren’t seen as heavy
This very much does look like my grandmother’s nursing uniform from the 40s-50s. Double-breasted, very staid style. I liked it on Meghan enough but now that he said the nursing uniform thing, I can’t unsee it. If it had just photographed slightly more lavender (which is what color it what, right?), it wouldn’t be so accurate. But put one of those old nursing hats on and she’s in a nursing uniform (no shade! I still like it!).
Irrelevant loser. And the comment about understanding if the Queen “only” wanted Harry there. So this guy is another racist. Cool.
Not only that but I think this is a post that cries out for a picture of Diana’s wedding gown designed by this loser. No offence to Diana because I believe that people should be able to wear the wedding gown of their choice, but this deference does NOT extend to the designers of this over-designed lace doily. The cheek!
@ C, he is apparently still a bitter old man that has time on his hands as apparently he has ZERO talent as his wife, Elizabeth, was all the talent and he was just the front. Anyway, this twit knows nothing.
I thought that Meghan looked fabulous in her Dior, as well as the day before with Trooping, from what we could see.
This is all petty, bitches on Salty Island getting their jabs in.
David Emmanuel is a talentless hack. Move on…..
Oh I’ll take Meghan’s wedding gown over Diana’s any day. And Meghan looked lovely in her Dior coat. Plus, I don’t think anybody has been calling Meghan a movie star, because her career has been mostly in television, and most of that in a successful cable series. Isn’t that the straw man reasoning? It just gave him a chance to denigrate her some more by calling her B-list. Nothing wrong with B-list!
Word.
I have watched the Suits series several times and yeah – she’s infinitely watchable, but not an A-lister on screen….but in person, she has a magnetic quality with people that makes them feel heard, seen, and valuable. She’s great at telling the stories of others and lending her voice to those who have had their voices silenced, and that makes her the great communicator of real narratives and not fictional ones – I’d say she’s found her place in the world where her practice in public speaking, interviews, and understanding the background of a character has served her well. As for her fashion, I dare you to look away from her – she’s gorgeous and he’s just a salty old man looking for a headline. Has-beens gonna has-been.
I cannot stand this categorizing of people into A, B, C and so on. All of them at the end of the day are people doing a job. How do you list the people behind the screen who are doing essential work to make a movie successful? If actors have to be categorized, why not by whether or not they are decent people and contribute to the world by charity?
I actually worked in the industry in LA for years so…I’m not saying a sound person or crew member isn’t as valuable – quite the opposite – I’d say a good editor can make a terrible performance more brilliant than it actually is. It was zero slight on Meghan. I have loved movies and productions my whole life – brilliant acting is brilliant acting and she’s good – terrific on Suits actually – but “A-listing” in the original form was who could open and sustain a movie and make back the investment or create profit (I worked at an agency). It wouldn’t have included the Kardashians in any world I worked in. They might get attention, and even make money but it’s a different world than cinema. If you actually read the whole comment, it was praising her for being part of an extremely small percentage of the world that can do what she does – take real stories, real experiences, real narratives, real people and elevate them – call attention to their worlds and stories and get people to pay attention. I think it’s a far harder skill and far more rare. She was always a great story teller , and I think the skills she learned on Suits and other projects prepared her for this time in her life and purpose – I think she’s found a niche that is timely and incredibly important and she brings gravitas to the stories of others through her empathy and sincerity. That’s more rare (IMO) than a Brad PItt or whoever is a traditional “A-Lister”.
Sorry but I see many whose movies are popular that I don’t consider brilliant actors.
There’s nothing wrong with being a tv actress — and it is a heck of lot more “accomplished” than anything the rest of the royal family has ever done.
I didn’t find anyone in that show more or less A- list. (Saw a few seasons.) Louis litt was memorable because he is interesting and unique (also, annoying though.) Jessica Pearson should have been the most a list since that was the established actor but she didn’t have an interesting storyline probably because she’s an older woman and they didn’t give her one. If one of the characters had had a top notch storyline and dialogue and acted it flawlessly they could have stuck out as A-list but the majority of shows don’t have that, and suits was never a top show in the way of game of thrones, mad men and succession.
Being A-list has little to do with acting quality, I’d say from the mid-2000’s on. It’s another way the people who talk about her not being A-list are dating themselves. There are lots of A-listers who can put on decent performances and nothing more. There are a lot of A-listers who don’t act at all. It has to do with your level of exposure. Kardashians are considered A-list (sadly). Meghan focused on acting and the philanthropic work she wanted to do.
There may be A-list celebrities, though I’ve rarely heard them referred to that way … the references to x-list celebrities are usually d-list, c-list wannabes or hangers on
But speaking of A-list actors, B-list actors, etc is absolutely still a thing
See Eurydice’s comment below.
I definitely understand the A-list comment. I’m not sure why others willfully misinterpret it into something nasty, but they probably haven’t watched Suits. Meghan was great on Suits. I always checked to see what she was wearing because the lawyer chic was on point. Did I see her in an A-list movie role? No, but if she had gotten one, things may have been different.
With that being said, I find what she is doing now to be her calling. She clearly has a charisma that is off the charts and has found a space where that is rewarded.
The Kardashians are not A-list actors, so C, I don’t know where that came from.
Again, A-list more prominently features people outside the acting community and has since the mid-2000’s.
The Kardashians absolutely are A-list, even if they are not actors, which is why they are everywhere and household names. That’s what A-list means. It’s about your exposure. Meghan was a good actress and I could see her doing fine in a prominent movie had she ever gotten a role like that. Tying a potential level of thirst (which is how a lot of A-listers get to that spot) to her acting ability doesn’t make sense to me.
A-list means “most bankable” – those stars (and now, celebrities, like the Kardashians) that can pretty much guarantee the funding, marketing and success of a project. It’s about star and celebrity power, not necessarily about talent. There are no A-list movie roles, just roles for A-list actors.
I think most of Meghan’s supporters get that she wasn’t an A list actress (and I’ve never heard anyone call her a ‘movie star’). People who take these comments as being nasty do so because, in the overwhelming number of cases, the person saying “she was just a B list actress” means for it to be nasty. As though Meghan’s ‘list’ status as an actress is somehow indicative of her talent and abilities, her worth as a person, and her worthiness to be a member of the RF (and that her not making A status while acting is somehow the universe’s way to telling everyone how lacking she is).
So @Eurydice, you’re telling me a leading role in a Christian Nolan movie is not A-list? That’s what I mean, and I’m not sure why you are willfully misinterpreting what was said. Meghan is A-list in terms of celebrity. I’m not sure why you can’t make that distinction.
We’re discussing why people are referring to her not being A-list while she was on Suits. The point is that A-listers have the most exposure and clout regardless of talent and they can be actors or anywhere in between. It has nothing to do with whether her acting on Suits was good or bad even though she wasn’t an A-lister before meeting Harry.
The Nolan example is proof of Eurydice’s point. It’s a high-profile role for an A-list actor, not a role that is so good in terms of its creative power that it in itself is A-list.
Meghan is an A list celebrity NOW (and I will say there is obviously a clear difference between being an A list actor and an A list celebrity) but she wasn’t when she met and dated Harry. That’s not a slam on Meghan’s talent or success either, it just is what it is.
@Lemons. I’m not willfully misinterpreting and there is no distinction. The term “A-list” is not used when describing movie roles. “A-list” is for describing actors (although now, in general use, it’s been extended to include celebrities). Nowhere did I say that Meghan is not an A-list celebrity, she clearly has become one, but the whole discussion here has been about Emanuel calling her a B-list actress, which she was – and I’m sure she would agree with that because she’s not delusional.
“They talk about her being a movie star, but she is not. She’s a B-list TV actress, that’s all. She’s not Glenn Close.”
Uh, who is “they”? Who talks about Meghan being a movie star? I’ve never seen anyone refer to her as a movie star. Just an excuse to be bitchy.
This guy is all over the place jumping on the misogynoir wagon. What’s the connection between Wallis an something supposedly looking like a nurse’s uniform? She wasn’t a nurse. Do nurses in the UK dress in the white uniforms still? I haven’t seen one dressed that way in the US in decades. And did he look around at the jubbly service and see other people there who weren’t “working” royals? How stupid can you sound?
Dingus is comparing Meghan to Wallis because, in his mind, Meghan broke up the family.
Never minding that Harry is not even close to the thrown and Wallis didn’t even want to marry Edward and was completely miserable after the fact.
Meghan is glowing, moisturized, thriving and is happy with her husband and family.
His comment is not only old-fashioned, but nonsensical. He thinks nurses in the UK dress as they did in the 1940 and 50s. But their uniform coat was always a navy blue not white. His knowledge of dress history is pitiful and shows his lack of education. As for his criticism of Meghan’s very beautiful wedding dress…..well! I ADORED Diana, but thought the frou frou, meringue monstrosity he dressed her in for HER wedding day was hideous!
Agree. Di’s dress was the worst one of all the royal weddings.
Actually, Wallis Simpson was a fashion icon. She always dressed impeccably and was effortlessly chic. The only similarity between her and Duchess Polka Dots is they’re both very slim with narrow hips.
@ Jaded, that’s very true. Plus, we could reverse the roles of Wallis and Bullyiam. They both hated being married to their spouses, Wallis certainly did not want to marry that wanker, and yet Bullyiam is repeating history with Kate.
I think David Emmanuel messed up which royal couple he was speaking of. We all know CopyKeen can’t dress herself out of a paper bag.
Here’s the thing: would anyone have taken a second look at Princess Di or seen her to be insipiratipn or an icon had she not married into the royal family? The answer is absolutely not. It’s that she rose to the occasion, surpassed the inbreds, and then peaced out, taking her worth and self worth with her. That’s why Americans loved her, anyway. And that’s why we love Meghan. She outshone you in the brief two years she was part of the establishment, and none of the others will ever measure up. Now THAT’S making your mark.
Well said. Meghan turned a supporting role in the royal pecking order into superstar status. HM royal tours and outings were off the charts. The crowds to see the pair haven’t been seen since. Now after the fact every little gnat wants to ride on supergirl’s cape and take her down a notch. Good luck with such nonsense.
You make a good point about the level of fame of other royal brides prior to their weddings. Somehow, these commentators never mention that neither Diana nor Kate were exactly famous before joining the royal family by marriage. They always mention Meghan’s level of fame prior to Harry though as though that were a demerit. Regardless of what they say, anyone who was working, supporting themselves, or doing something useful in this world was doing better than traipsing about on the hunt for a ring.
This. I will never understand royalists who are fans of people who only have any profile because of who they are or who they married, denigrating Meghan who actually had a profile of her own because of her career. Who would have ever heard of Elizabeth if she hadn’t won the birth lottery & become queen? And it’s not like Emmanuel was at the top of his profession either so ironic he’s coming for Meghan.
And how original- being nasty about Meghan & comparing her to Wallis Simpson to get your name in the press. Yawn.
Isn’t it telling that Harry & William have a living parent in Charles but nobody seems to think he can help reconcile his sons unlike the late Diana? That’s not actually a great reflection on Charles who is going to be head of state & diplomacy is apparently part of that role. Very interesting & probably sexism or the press knows that Charles sucks & only cares for himself & Camilla – that there hasn’t been sense of pressure on Charles to knock heads together & try resolve issues with his sons.
@ ThatsNotOkay, your words are perfection!! Thank you very much!!!
Brava 👏👏👏👏👏
Apparently when Harry and Meghan announced their engagement, he was in the press begging to design Meghan’s wedding dress. So you can guess why he’s so bitter, she never called him. And denigrating Meghan’s acting career is not the big insult he thinks it is. It just shows like the rest of the British establishment he doesn’t know anything about Hollywood and the fact that the majority of working actors are not major stars but make a good living.
Yup, saw those old comments and had to laugh. He and Emilia Wickstead sure are Bitter Betties.
@ Amy Bee, so he is the Piss Morgan of dress designers, got it!!
In addition, what a misogynistic wanker…..
As well as racist, but that’s a given on Salty Island of Petty.
Always the racistfool, he is.
Kind of hilarious that the guy responsible for Diana’s crumpled tea cozy of a wedding dress (love Diana but that dress was a disaster) has anything to say about fashion.
Yup, this dude designed the worst wedding dress in the British royal family for at least 100 years. Not the person you would go to for an informed opinion on fashion.
I’ll be the contrarian and say that I loved Diana’s wedding dress. I don’t think I’d like it on any bride today, but at the time, I thought it was quite stunning. It was very in keeping with the over-the-top ethos of the 1980s.
I loved Meghan’s dress, too, and found its simplicity and lack of froufrou very chic and in keeping with her stylishness (chica can rock a look like no one else). I wasn’t all that enthused with Khate’s or Bea’s dresses, but there wasn’t much that was unusual or striking about them. Lace? Check. Beading? Check. They were wedding dresses. I did like the wide collar on Eugenie’s dress.
I didn’t know who David Emanuel was, so I looked up his picture…. Yikes. No wonder he’s talking about Megan. Desperately trying to stay relevant. You can see the thirst in his eyes!!
“She’s not Glenn Close” made me lol. No disrespect to Glenn Close, but she’s not the first that comes to mind when thinking of glamorous movie stars.
He’s still mentally living in the 1980’s when he was coasting on the fame of designing Diana’s dress.
Weren’t there stories last year about how Elizabeth Emmanuel was suing David to keep him from saying he designed the dress? She said that she did all the work and he took all the credit.
Yes, I made that comment too, lol! Great minds. Like I said, he sounds like a really great person (sarcasm).
The House of Dior says: David Emmanuel? Who?
Oh and Valentino says: “Who dis?”
I bet he’s friends with that decorator guy who tried to sniff at Meghan too. Go join the reunion at Loserville.
MsIam, that was my thought, too. Dior doesn’t care what he says.
I read the quote and I gotta say that this man is a drama queen. Jeez, was there anything else he could include? I think he covered it. He brought up Simpson, because everyone knows that Meghan would want to be just like a Nazi collaborator–I’m starting to get beyond pissed about this. I really liked her wedding gown and hated Diana’s. I kept thinking that it was a remake from the 1800s or something. Truly horrible. Is someone jealous? That’s what I think everytime they bring up Meghan’s acting. She was successful at acting. It gave her a platform for her humanitarian efforts. It really torques them off that this is true. Too bad, so sad. Also, the man’s an idiot. I can’t quote the population of the UK, but I guarantee that that VAST majority of the population are not working royals. They come and go whenever they want. Get a grip.
The fact that he can’t say her name undoubtedly makes Meghan happy. I doubt she would want her name in his mouth. As I said, the man’s a drama queen.
He’s awful. As was Diana’s wedding dress IMO.
OMG, yes!! That dress was hideous and too big for her. I guess it was in style, but it looked awful then and now
The stress of the run up to the wedding brought on the bulimia symptoms and she lost much weight a tragic reason the gown looked so big on Diana
Duchess Meghan’s trench was not only on trend and chic it was a classic elegant look. Not kopy keening like KKKate. Poor ole man was feeling left out of the discourse and had to add his sad opinion. I agree that if Diana was alive some of this wouldn’t have have happened. They would surely try to bully Meghan but Diana would have had claws out to protect her. I really believe that.
Had Diana been alive the Middletons wouldn’t have gotten nearly as close.
There is that too. But I don’t think Willy had a lot of options.
Lol, ok Carole.
If Diana hadn’t died the whole trajectory of those boys’ lives would have been different. There would be no Kate, and maybe no Meghan. It’s hard to discuss bc everything would have been so different for them.
You are also speculating with the “Rachel” comment.
I mean of course its speculation. Diana died 25 years ago. But I think its easier to say that there would have been no Kate than no Meghan. the whole appeal of the Middletons to William was this tight knit family group, with a strong mother figure. With Diana alive, even with his parents divorced, William would have had that strong mother figure and he would have had a stronger family unit than what he did have (even though I know William is close to some of his cousins.)
I think it is harder to be sure about Harry and Meghan bc Meghan was drawn to Harry’s compassion and his philanthropic work and his desire to make a difference in the world. How would Harry be if Diana had lived? I think he would have still been philanthropic but we almost definitely would not have Sentebale, he might not have felt so strongly about going to Afghanistan, etc. So again the whole trajectory for both would have been very different.
But, you gave yourself away with the Rachel comment.
He designed Diana’s hideous wedding dress and he isn’t self aware enough to shut his gob.
His face must be in a permanent pucker from all the sour grapes!
1st: Yes, M&H are not “working royals”. Neither are all the rest of TQ’s grandchildren and a lot of her cousins (any more). Yet, they were all there. Should THEY’VE been excluded as well? Hmm…Thought not.
2nd: Yes, Diana WOULD’VE had it “sorted out”. She’d be backing/helping H&M with every fiber of her being. Meg is a kindred soul to Diana in heart and deed. And the fact that they both love(d) Harry to the moon and back is an added cherry.
3rd: This petty bitch needs to sit on a cactus. Sideways.
It’s also very telling that this person brought William into a conversation where he was not mentioned. Remarkable.
Aaaand there it is. I’m sorry you think him telling his side of what happened is “trashing”, but his mother did exactly the same thing and people like you criticized her for it in exactly the same terms.
Yeah because diana never had anything but good things to say about the BRF.
For a b-list actress supposedly in a nurses outfit, she still manages to make them look dowdy in comparison. It’s just willful pettiness at this point to deny that she is charismatic with global star power.
That’s what really gets their goat. Without even trying she constantly blows them out of the water sartorially and professionally with endeavors. Add in the fact that she legitimately doesn’t seem to give all these people who have a comment on everything she does any air, it’s driving them crazy. All I hear when I read these increasingly unhinged accounts from more and more random people tangentially related to royal life, is how dare you not think about me as much as think about you.
I’m definitely team MM but I also didn’t love this outfit. IMHO it didn’t fit her well and belts accentuate the fact she appears not to have much of a waist, despite her slim figure. The fabric was also very stiff and looked a bit synthetic to me. The overall look was boxy and uncomfortable, and did not celebrate her like other outfits have done (that outstanding green ensemble she wore to some abbey before they left the UK was breathtaking!)
My biggest peeve though was the hat – the shape was wrong, and to me looked cheap. A fedora shape would have been better with the trench dress, or even a pill box.
I’m also Team Meghan, but I didn’t like this outfit either for the reasons you list. As much as I dislike David Emanuel, I thought it looked like a nursing uniform too.
Lol ….. pray tell which nurses uniform from which old school era – 1950s tv? – yes current style maven David Emmanual
Ah yes the I am team Meghan buuuuuuut……. Ppl
“I’m team Meghan but…” Wink, wink. Go home KKKate fans.
You do recall that this was a coat OVER a blouse and skirt, right? I wondered about the fit myself until I found out about that. A coat over additional clothing would make the wearer look a little thicker than usual.
I disagree. Meghan would have looked like a cliche. A fedora or a pill box would have been expected and therefore rendering the styling traditional and dull. The shape of the hat was unexpected, but totally appropriate for a royal occasion. It softened the whole silhouette as well. I personally didn’t like the coat but Meghan looked stunning.
Unless you’ve starved yourself into unnatural thinness like a certain other Duchess who is fond of wearing coat dresses over a dress, you’re going to look a bit bulky. I have the most gorgeous Karl Lagerfeld emerald green belted coat Mr. Jaded gave me for Christmas last year and I literally can’t wear anything more than a slip dress underneath it otherwise I look bulky.
Her coat looks nothing like a nurse’s uniform.
Another person sucking up to the royals by trashing Meghan. Yawn. How lazy & unoriginal.
I am convinced M & H are wearing bullet proof vests in these pictures. I am convinced the security issues are not resolved and that’s another reason we saw very little of them during the jubbly, aside from their natural good taste and considerate natures (ie: not “overshadowing”).
They need to stay safe & do what’s right for them and no one else.
D. E. can go suck eggs. His segments on SYTTD and the worst ones! “my work here is done” when he only narrated and did nothing else except be smarmy, very very unctuous. Uriah Heep
I assumed that they were wearing bullet proof vests as well. Just something about the fit. The dress is nothing that I would choose (I don’t like buttons), but it is undeniably a classic look. It’s not going to appear odd 50 years from now.
Same. When you compare her proportions in these pictures to the one taken at Lili’s birthday party and the recent polo matches, it’s clear she’s wearing something bulky on her torso under the coat. And Harry’s waistcoat is so much looser than what he used to wear. Her posture is completely different than normal, too. I’m certain they’re wearing bulletproof vests under it all.
They’re not wearing bulletproof vests, IMO. If you look of the fit of the shoulders of both her coat and his jacket, there is absolutely no evidence that there’s a vest on underneath. The material is straight to the shoulder. Also, you’d see the outline of the bottom of the vest on Meg’s outfit – and there’s nothing there.
I thought Meghan looked really lovely – I think we are just so used to seeing pictures of the rail thin Kate that we start to think that anyone wider is wearing extra layers or something. It’s actually that Kate is terrifyingly thin. Pictures of Meghan alongside Zara on the steps show that she’s also very slim by normal standards.
As much as I long-range sympathized and admired Diana, I have to say her wedding gown was ridiculously fussy and looked like a giant bag of unwashed laundry. And that’s the word I associate with the Emmanuels – fussy.
I wouldn’t talk about sme else’s dress if I was wasted up David Emmanuel, when the Diana monstrosity he calls a wedding dress exist.
The jealousy from that one hit wonder is so obvious a blind man can see it, because Meghan didn’t choose him to design her wedding dress, the salty man has made it his mission to insult her any chance he gets and the BM being the bullies they are entertain his pathetic arse
Did Kate use him as a designer? I don’t recall this type of vitriol over her choice of dress maker. I assume he’s reserving it for Meghan.
He didn’t even go on the media thirst show to beg to be her designer then , I think even then people didn’t think she had the It factor. Meghan on the other hand was a hit since the very beginning and everyone wanted a piece . And if they wil ride her coat tail any way they can even if it means they do that by being nasty and pathetic
I googled this – he praised Kate’s wedding dress and then went on to say: “McQueen is cutting edge. He’s out there, he’s runway,” Emanuel says.
Was he aware McQueen himself had been dead for over a year?
No Kate has not – although going by her beribboned, buttoned, peplumed, mid calf, floaty preferences, she’d love a ruffled 80s style Emmanuel classic. To be honest – I’m not sure he was ever a designer. His wife did the work so since their split he’s been floating about leeching off Diana’s dress.
His ex-wife has alleged in court battles that she designed most of what he claims were “his” clothes. He sounds like a real piece of work.
Kind of a Walter Keane/Margaret Keane (the “Big Eyes Painter”) situation going on?
Bitter white male clout chaser #2,438. The screeching is cultural-level and insane.
Well Diana’s wedding dress was a crumpled mess. It was her extreme youth that enable her to project the fairytale princess look.
Meghan’s jubilee dress was so royally regal that she outshine all other royals including Kate who herself was reported to have said ‘Wow”
Wow is right! Meghan glided in on Harry’s arm and heads turned and the photos haven’t stopped. Say what you will about liking or disliking the look …it was the most iconic look of the Jubilee!
Whose was?
David Emanuel ranks right up there with Piers Morgan; ” if I can’t have you I’ll destroy you” . Some people don’t take rejection well.
Why does CB even bother reposting this trash? Very valid question. Let’s not become part of the problem.
There are way too many little people wanting to whine their way into the public forum. Meghan bashing seems to be a way to get a quick click on small island.
Because people like us need to push back and show these bitter old wasters of air who they are — pompous, racist pieces of caca. You’d be surprised how many of these Sussex-bashers read CB. Our comments get back to them. We’re not part of the problem, we’re part of the fix.
AGREE, when I first saw the article I thought no one is going to comment on this nonsense. I’m back one hour later and here we are. It’s haters job to hate, that’s what they do.
Totally agree with you. I have often wondered about some of these articles on Celebitchy especially the ones about Meghan’s father. Giving such people oxygen – why?
This snootiness is really unbecoming. Alright she wasn’t a big time movie star or a household name when Harry met her. But she was a regular on a successful tv show for years. 95% of actors or actresses don’t get to accomplish that.
another old trash cry me a river
She didn’t look like a nurse, but I also don’t understand why he has an issue with that when our Duchess of Buttons looks like an 80s secretary or an assistant primary school teacher on her good days. He can miss me with his “fashion” takes.
Speaking of nurse’s uniforms, I direct you to the first image on this page of “couture” outfits he presents.
https://davidemanuel.com/fashion/couture/nggallery/image/couture
is designs sure looks like his face
Ah yes. Where the celebrity testimonials include Jane Seymour raving about her wedding dress. In 1993.
Yeah, I noticed most of the clients he is bragging about are older ladies. I guess, he was hoping for an in with the young crowd and Meghan was supposed to supply that but she said, “no thanks”.
His clothes are terrible and his website is tacky.
Wow. Seems like a case of “physician, heal thyself.” And then the entire rest of the page is self-aggrandizement & cringey quotes from tabloids. Embarrassing.
Hello, David? The early 2000s are calling. It wants it suit back.
The man who designed the ugliest, sloppiest wedding dress of my lifetime dares to critique his betters?
That man is no designer. When Diana ditched his crap for real designer wear, she was looking gorgeous.
If I were Harry or William I would go batty from all those hangers on claiming to know what my own mother would have wanted for me.
This! I totally agree.
*remembers Diana’s wedding dress*
Yeah, I don’t think he has much of a leg to stand on here.
Yeah, I remember watching Diana get out of the carriage, and even 11-year-old me was like “WTF — that dress is ridiculous!”
It’s not my favourite outfit of hers but she hardly looked bad. And I did not get nurse outfit from it but to each their own.
And so what if she was a B-List TV Actress. She was a series regular on a show for what? 7 years. There are aspiring actors who would give their limb if you offered them a series regular role for 7 years. She wasn’t a household name, but she had consistent work for years which isn’t as regular as people think (besides the movie stars/other tv actors of course).
Meghan looked great, we all know she did, he knows it too. Even Glenn Close was on a cable tv show. That man is incredibly unpleasant and sexist. He once referred to Meghan as a “ sex bomb” when discussing wanting to design her wedding dress back in 2018, so guess he’s still bitter he didn’t get that gig. What I don’t understand is why the only thing about that Jubbly anyone is still talking about are Harry and Meghan.
It seems Meghan and Harry were the event of the Jubbly. Nothing else was notable for real clicks. News follows the money makers not the afterthoughts.
She looked fabulous! We had not seen her in London for years and she made a magnificent entrance. She was the best dressed and most beautiful of all the royals.
I am not a fan of Princess Michael of Kent for obvious reasons but she was a stunning beauty and that was part of the reason the other royal women did not like her. I saw her at Wimbledon a few years ago from afar but she seemed to have a golden glow that put everyone else in the shade, and Meghan has it.
I didn’t care for the trench either. It either wrinkled or fit poorly or both, and that plus the silly belt ended up drawing all the attention to Meghan’s torso and overwhelming the rest of the look.
But that was literally last month. The press must be truly desperate for content to be dredging up a review of an outfit.
I thought she looked great that day, the coatdress wasn’t my favorite thing she’s worn but I really liked the whole look overall.
David Emanuel just sounds like he’s still bitter he didn’t get a call about her wedding dress.
What does it say about the royals that a b list actress was able to outshine them? MM was only seen at the Jubilee for 5 minutes and she’s STILL the topic of conversation.
Dianna dropped the Emanuels shortly after her wedding because traded on her name too much.
Bitter much, David? He truly expected her to choose him to design her wedding dress because of Diana. Why not have this same bitterness towards Kate? She didn’t choose Emmanuel either. Nah, his real problem with Meghan comes down to racism.
Yes, it’s that plus money for him. £300 is the going rate these days- Victoria Arbiter can verify that- the gobby mouthed hangers on need every penny in these lean times
It was the way she carries the “nurses uniform” off. This from a 1970’s nurse graduate. She wore it well, to bad old boy couldn’t have done better with the ruffled mess he called a wedding gown. He was not a Friend of Diana. Better off keeping his mouth shut on fashions. That dress was a huge fail. That is mho.
Hurray for nurses! I would take it as a compliment!!
I mean, It wasn’t my favourite Meghan look just because I think she’s worn other things that were much more beautiful and that I thought suited her better – but she still looked really good!
It’s so funny that they always want to come after her acting career because they can’t say anything about her education and philanthropic work. No, Meghan wasn’t considered A-List, but she had a sizable following and she had what most actors could only dream of — stability. Meghan was on Suits for years and quite a few actors have mentioned that being any type of regular on a tv show was good because it was a steady paycheck.
OMG, she earned her own money too, how crass! All expectations were that she should have come into the marriage with only her clothes on her back.
It’s funny, because Diana was a teenage girl who’d worked only as a nanny, Camilla worked as a secretary and a receptionist and apparently got fired from the latter job, and Kate managed to get a college degree but then had a job that was mostly make believe. I’m actually going to look pretty hard in Camilla’s direction here, because she had a long period where she was neither a royal nor the mother of young children when she didn’t seem to do much of anything.
Sophie and Autumn and even Fergie had some actual work history before marrying, but Meghan is the most professionally accomplished of the bunch by a good measure.
Diana also worked (actually worked) a a preschool teacher. that’s where the infamous backlit skirt photos came from – paps stalking her at work.
as to the designer dude, can you even imagine the outcry had she hired him?
While there are many great memories of Princess Diana’s evolution into a fashion icon, her wedding dress was certainly not apart of this evolution. At the time it was designed puffiness was the fashion but she looked incredibly uncomfortable in it and the wrinkles were awful. Many of these old designers are annoyed because Meghan chooses not to wear their designs. The greatest compliment she gives them and the royal rats is her silence. I Stan this women fashion choices.
To each it’s own.
Meghan look was spectacular. I am sure if she wore something he had designed, it would have been another entire story.
It seems like he is being paid to display his bad manners and interject his silly opinions.
Whatever.
To each it’s own.
Meghan look was spectacular. I am sure if she wore something he had designed, it would have been another entire story.
It seems like he is being paid to display his bad manners and interject his silly opinions.
Whatever.
Meghan did look spectacular….she took my breath away when she stepped out of the car.
I still love this jacket! Especially the back. If I were to change anything, maybe bring the darting from the chest all the way down the front to give it a little more texture. Regardless, it’s a great piece. If I could afford this, the only thing that would make me question buying it is that my track record with keeping white white is abysmal.
I’m old enough to recall when hospital nurses did in fact all wear white uniforms, dresses not slacks.
The only way her outfit resembles a nurses uniform is because it is the white color.
*Snotty remarks are click bait tho, especially BRF.
MM looks stylish and elegant. Again.
Meghan’s natural recasting face has a slightly upturned smile. Just looking at her makes you happier. She always looks lovely. Kate is much sharper and her natural resting face is a slight frown. So she often looks bitter and unpleasant.
I thought her outfit was perfect. She was coming back after a huge rift with the RF and a hate campaign against her in the British media. No matter WHAT she wore, she was going to come under heavy fire but she nailed it! She picked an outfit and accessories that put her forth in a way that was very hard to criticize in terms of her reappearance and her show of respect for the RF and the UK. She looked tasteful, modest, respectful, stylish and impeccable. I don’t think it was the moment for Meghan to be the hottie American actress royal and she understood the assignment perfectly.
Sure ok she isn’t a movie actress but no one around her claimed that she was? And not being a movie actress doesn’t mean that she didn’t carry herself with a charm, charisma and poise that made everyone $hit themselves about needing to up their game. The sad thing is all the royals would all have looked stratospherically better and more relevant if they had just welcomed her and been kind to her.
MM’s wedding dress is the epitome of chic sophistication. Emanuel wouldn’t recognized sophistication if someone tripped him and he fell into a puddle of it.
@ Lizzie It was so chic! And everything about Meghan’s outfit to the ceremony for the queen was also just as chic as her wedding dress. M threaded this needle perfectly – she was true to herself and her sleek style. She was also her usual ladylike self, and she wore a demure color as not to upstage the queen (who was supposed to attend). This Dior coat is simply stunning, I only wish we could have seen the blouse and skirt underneath. I love the hat she chose, the footwear, and the gloves – all were just gorgeous. M is forward thinking in her approach to philanthropy and in all her messaging, including her clothing. Truly an intelligent woman making a mark in this century.
And he’s not Coco Chanel. Next!
I’ll never understand how all of these grown ass British men run their mouths in the media about this princess or that princess and “how dare they” this and “a slap in the queen’s face” that and no one over there finds it strange. Like, how are these men not embarrassed?
People around the world love nurses, and the Dior coatdress was selling like hot cakes. It’s been over a month and the BM/tabloids are still milking news out of what Duchess Meghan wore.
Long forgotten David Emanuel is clout chasing. In 2018, David Emanuel was begging to design Meghan’s wedding dress. He should send a thank-you card to Duchess Meghan for the 0.2 percent attention he’s now getting. He’s a has-been…so sad.
TBH, I actually get why someone would think this, but her outfit is actually incredibly chic. I just wish we could see the true color. It’s hard to see the lavender from the photos. Also…I DGAF if she was “only” on Suits or whatever. The DoS is extremely charismatic and magnetic and appears to be kind and genuine in wanting to help humanity. This is why she is a global mega celebrity.
Someday we will discuss someone without putting them in a box, be it alphabetical, numerical, racial, sexual, etc. Those that use the alpha system to rate Meghan’s career have limited knowledge of what it means, which is why her staunch stalkers place her on the z-list! I appreciate the lesson offered by those with experience, and it makes sense. I don’t believe Meghan’s aspiration was ever to be a box office hit, and humanitarian work is her niche.
Diana’s wedding dress was an epic failure. Thank goodness she was a beautiful bride. She was too young and thin to be in that throwback to the Renaissance. The fabric screams clueless. I don’t believe he’s had a golden opportunity since. He stated on a talk show how badly he wanted to dress Meghan and was hoping to get a shot at her wedding dress.
He believes the coat favors a nurse’s uniform; others may not like it for personal reasons, but business is business, and Dior made bank!
Comparing a white trench coat to a nurse’s uniform shows how old he is. Case closed.
What a pissy little bitch.
He’s not knocking Meghan as much as Dior. And I think they’ll be all right.
I loved her ensemble and I doubt Dior is complaining. Someone on here called her Paris Barbie and that made me laugh
What i dont understand is a bussinessman/designer blatantly narrowing their clients base on hatred.
He is not popular outside of britain, people of colours and younger clients will surely hear about his outdated and racist take on meghan and decided not to use his design.
Older racist women wont buy his wedding dress because who wants to get marry with BITTER old ladies.
Who is his targetted clients?
That pretentious little man is just bitter because he didn’t get to design (thank goodness) Meghans’ wedding dress, or work ar Dior.
David Emanuel needs to recede back to obscurity.
Hi, you let Diana become a princess in a wrinkled mess, but sure, your opinion on Madam Duchess is remotely relevant, to anyone.