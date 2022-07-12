Sykes: The Sussexes would never make their kids swelter in a suit like Prince George

It’s happening with some frequency in a quiet way, but royal commentators and “royal experts” are actually starting to show respect to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, especially with regards to how Archie and Lilibet are kept out of the spotlight. It really started happening during the Jubbly, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge overemphasized the importance of *their* children and felt the need to include all three kids in too many events. Which led to an overtired, sugar-rushed Prince Louis throwing a huge tantrum front-row of the Jubbly parade, not to mention all of the fuss he made on the balcony. Suddenly, the comparison between the Cambridges and Sussexes turned in Harry and Meghan’s favor. The royal reporters were like: say what you will about the Sussexes, but at least they don’t overexpose their kids. It was especially funny because William and Kate made a huge fuss about how their children should be the only ones on the balcony, the only ones emphasized during the Jubbly, etc. It blew up in their faces.
Well, on Sunday, William and Kate brought little George to the Wimbledon men’s final. My choice would have been different – I think Kate should have brought George and Charlotte to the men’s final and women’s final. But Kate and William like to emphasize that George is “special,” that he’s the heir, so George was the only kid in the Royal Box and his mom made him wear a stuffy suit during a heat wave. Which led to the Daily Beast’s Royalist column to write: “Prince George Sweltering in a Suit Is All the Justification Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Ever Need.” Ouch.
Sunday was the hottest day of the year in the U.K., with the BBC reporting at one stage that the temperature at Wimbledon’s centre court had reached 95 F and was expected to get as high as 104 F. Yet despite the ice-cream melting conditions, Prince William and Kate Middleton shoehorned their eldest son into a dark two-piece suit and tie for his first ever visit to the legendary tennis championship in southwest London.
Although a reporter for the Sun overheard Prince George telling his dad it was “too hot,” the impeccably behaved young prince barely showed a hint of boredom or restlessness for the entire four hours he was courtside and on show. For that he, and his parents, undoubtedly deserve great credit.
Yet despite his astonishingly mature conduct, and the no-doubt tireless efforts of his mother, who at the end of the whole thing then had to go and hand out trophies to winner Novak Djokovic and runner-up Nick Kyrgios, to many observers the notion of dressing George up in a suit and tie was a reminder of the absurd and Victorian demands that the institution places on the Windsor children. Turning them into glorified, suited show ponies at the most tender of ages, for example, seems to be hardwired into the palace’s DNA.
The contrast with Harry and Meghan could not be more pronounced. Last week, for example, pictures emerged of the couple at a Fourth of July parade where a snatched photograph of Archie showed the toddler wearing light, baggy jeans, a long cotton shirt, and a baseball hat to keep the sun off.
One can, of course, only imagine Harry and Meghan’s reaction to George apparently cosplaying as his father if they tuned in to watch the Wimbledon final Sunday. One assumes their response would be located, approximately, in the intersection of one of those Venn diagrams with three circular sets, the circles entitled, 1: “FFS,” 2: “What is wrong with those people?” and, 3: “Thank God we got out.”
Harry and Meghan have been explicit since leaving the royal family that they were motivated in large part to protect their children. Whilst many assumed at the time that this meant protect them from press intrusion, it has always been something of an open secret that a significant part of the whole mechanism of royalty is reliant on exploiting the adorable kids.
…Another way of seeing an 8-year-old dressed like a politician on the campaign trail is to be reminded of what Harry said about his brother and father in his and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry told Winfrey, “Trapped within the system, like the rest of my family are. My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”
“It has always been something of an open secret that a significant part of the whole mechanism of royalty is reliant on exploiting the adorable kids…” One might even say that it is a significant part of the invisible contract and the “business model” of royalty of which Harry wanted no part. The thing that bugs me about the Cambridge kids and their parents is that William and Kate want it both ways – their PR is that they’re raising their children “to be normal” and that their household has middle-class values and they just want their kids to be kids and not part of the royal machinery yet… and then they also use the kids as human shields and bring them out to events where it’s increasingly inappropriate.
With the Wimbledon men’s final in particular… like, some of those men’s matches can go on for four or five hours. That’s a really long time for an eight-year-old kid (clad in a heavy suit and no sunglasses) to be baking in the sun. Is giving your child heatstroke some kind of royal rite of passage or something? Just be sensible as parents, but it seems like Will and Kate cannot. I also think Kate and William had made the plan weeks ago to bring George to the final and they simply didn’t care about the heat on that day. Kate had already planned out his outfit and, as we’ve seen so often, Early Years Expert Kate was incapable of improvising or being sensible about when her kids deserve a break.
Apropos of nothing, is George wearing a ring on his finger? A small silver band? Third pic from the top. Very grown up 😎
I noticed that too. His hands look huge and weirdly adult in the bottom pic- almost photoshopped in.
It’s not his hands, it’s the man behind him’s hands…
I hope you saw this and were joking…
Those are the hands of the man behind him. It’s just a funky angle illusion.
Crowd pic A: George’s expression
Crowd pic B: Will’s expression
Face swap is real.
No way. The angle is completely wrong for it to be George’s hand.
I think that hand belongs to the guy behind George
Optical illusion, they’re the adult hands of the man behind him. If you look very closely at the first picture where George has his hands crossed, there’s no ring on his finger.
Was he at least drinking water?!?! His cheeks are so flushed!
Prince Charles has rosacea, obviously, if they keep overheating this kid, he’ll have it too. (Rosacea and lupus rash lady, here). I’m sad about George’s clenched fists, too.
@sumodo1 how does the sun effect rosacea and lupus rash? I have eczema and my derm recommends several minutes of sun a day. And as long as I’m wearing and reapplying sunblock as much sun as possible.
Prince Charles doesn’t have rosacea, he, like the rest of his family, has a drinking problem but poor lamb can’t hide it well. Hence when the press started talking about his drinking habits, they came out the rosacea excuse. Smoke and mirrors 😉
Steph the sun can have a strong effect on Rosecea it can be one of the most common triggers for a flare up. It’s good that you use sunscreen. For must skin conditions sunscreen is a must. Also, I can’t comment about Prince Charles specifically, but a flare up of rosecea is frequently confused with drinking and vice versa.
Someone on CB commented that to have George wear a Wimbledon logo polo shirt with khakis (and some cool tennis kicks) would have been adorable and appropriate for a child spectator. If the suit was that big of a deal for the trophy presentation, have George do a quick change near the end of the match (Nanny Maria!).
Clinging to what’s outdated in every single instance is how the Cambridges will torpedo the monarchy-see Flop tour.
It’s not like Wimbledon would have kicked out George for wearing comfortable clothes in a heat wave. I’m pretty sure it would be understood. Apparently hats are banned from the royal box ( at least for Meghan) but that didn’t stop Kate from wearing a big hat the other day. Having George wear a suit in a heatwave shows Kate knows zilch about kids.
100%
They could have also even just let him take off his jacket at his seat!
There’s a pic of William there as a kid wearing a short sleeved collared button down with a tie. He could have done that if they wanted to keep some formality!
But yeesh, he’s a kid.
You can tell Kate has just latched onto things that she thinks are “royal” – tights, way of dressing, hands clasped in front – and she cannot bend in those. Honestly, it’s the most middle class thing about her.
Or just a lighter, both in color, fiber and weave. I have no problem with formally dressing children, but a navy blue suit that looks like it’s made out of a dense weave? WTF? No!
He needed a hat! His mom wore a hat in the royal box the other day so clearly he can. Just a hat protecting his face from direct sun would have been cooling.
And some sunglasses. Both parents had theirs on, but poor kid was squinting into the sunlight. Several hours of that can be pretty debilitating, too. It’s a wonder he didn’t have a headache. As to the suit, I keep thinking of all the British dramas I’ve watched over the years, especially those set in India. The Brit gentlemen wore light colored linen suits, or even white. There’s absolutely no reason he couldn’t have been kitted out in something like that if it was so important to adhere to the Royal Box dress code. He would still have looked like the proper little English lad that he is, and been much more comfortable. But Kate being Kate needs to dress her offspring to either be matchy-matchy with her, or wearing the ubiquitous “Cambridge Blue.” She is so unbelievably mired in 80s Diana cosplay, even to the point of dressing her son exactly like William did on his first Wimbledon outing, or determined to make him a carbon copy of Windsor Victorian style. Despite a horrible heat wave. 🙄 she simply can’t pivot, even when common sense dictates it.
Unfortunately, the kid is on a working day, the very idea of him being there is all about him being seen because mom and pop are boring and have lost whatever shine they had. no early years conisderation for the heir, no confortable outfits, no confortable shoes, no hats, no sunglasses and dont even think about taking off the jacket in the heat wave. Take it like a man. Poor kid
Kate had already gone to Wimbledon with William once, and she went by herself to the women’s finals. She knew that in order to get more coverage for the men’s finals, she had to bring George. And she wants that press coverage.
We can debate dress codes and the like all day long, but the bottom line is that this is an almost-9-year-old who was hot and unhappy and stuffed into a formal suit to sit out in the sun for hours. he did not have to be there, but his attendance and misery was required for his parents PR.
I do think you can see a shift in the coverage though; even after the Louis debacle, there were lots of defenders of Kate and William. Here, there are fewer defenders because it all circles back to “why was he there?” And the coverage that their arrival is getting is not a good sign for the Cambridges.
the RRs need to generate clicks and sell papers, full stop. Regurgitating old Sussex stories is getting old, even for the haters. The RRs know they’re sitting on some big stories and I think we’re going to continue to see cracks in the invisible contract as time goes on.
There was no need to bring George to the final. It’s not like it was a celebration of the queen like the jubilee where the whole family was expected to attend. Wimbledon is a tennis tournament that happens every year and sitting in the royal box is just a sign of wealth and privilege that emphasizes who the elites are and who the plebs are.
People were more critical with this because bringing George was simply showing off their privilege and the suit was to distance him from the regular kids, which again isn’t normal.
The bots were trying to defend this nonsense, but at the end of the day George didn’t need to be dragged out for a tennis match and to obviously double as a buffer so that his estranged parents didn’t have to interact much. And that undercurrent is also why Sykes wrote what he did. The RRs know what is really going on and they are starting to yank a few chains.
There were fewer defenders this time because there’s no way to put a positive spin on making your child broil in the heat. The explanations can run from “mistake” to “callous PR stunt” but nobody can say it was a good thing. The questions I had when reading this were “why did the press have to bring it up at all, they could have ignored it” and “why make a negative comparison to H&M.” As you say, the cracks are opening to show something larger.
I don’t think this is the cracks starting to show of anything larger. This is just the press doing what they always do. They just want stories. They kept it pro Cambridge while they had the dynamic of Cambridge vs Sussex but they don’t have that now because people have lost all interest and the Sussex’s don’t do much to make stories about.
Unless the Cambridges can find a new bad guy, they’re going to get negative press because it sells.
I think one of the reasons we see in the shift is bc Louis was put in a position a 4 yr old shouldn’t be in and acted accordingly. I’m this case George was put in a situation that an 8/9 yo shouldn’t be in but behaved like an adult. It’s jarring and it triggers instincts in us about the welfare of the child.
The royals aside, why would anyone go to this? From the pics I’ve seen everyone is in suits and heavy dresses. I mean, this is insane. People are dying from heat exposure. To each their own but I don’t like to torture myself.
It’s to show you are better than everyone. If you ever look at the crowds, it’s not exactly diverse. I’d imagine the high prices and dress code on center court prevent that. Nothing like institutional racism on display.
Calm down people! This is the Cambridge way of doing things. They’re modernizing the monarchy. They no longer want the comparison to Diana, they’re doing things on there own merit. Hence why there was so much coverage on both Kate and will bday without a single mention of California. Why after the flop tour they tore up the 📚 and are no longer cosplaying to times of long ago.🤣 That’s why there YouTube and Instagram social media accounts are doing so well. Put your blinders on people
@What, I am LMAO and I’d totally forgotten about “The Cambridge Way” so thank you for the reminder. We need to use that more around here as the explanation for the daily shitshows these two manage to cause.
OMG @ Lorelei & WHAT! The Cambridge Way of doing things should not be forgotten! Unless, of course, it’s inconvenient. Like explaining why having your son sit in sweltering heat in a suit is okay. Ahem, protocol is not a good answer.
Reading that Marion Barber died of heat stroke in his apartment? doesn’t help my opinion of the Wimbledon situation.
I’d’ve cried if I’d been forced to sit & watch tennis for hours wearing dress up clothes in 95-degree heat, and I’m an adult.
@WHAT–you crack me up!
Women are in sleeveless & short-sleeved dresses so requiring jackets & ties for men seems overly formal.
Even for a kid who loves tennis, hauling him to a three hour match is ridiculous, 104 degree heat aside. As for the overdressed adults, well, some people will suffer anything for status.
Treating George as the special one is a huge mistake as demonstrated by the past the queen mother treated Charles and William more special and there was a negative outcome it is way too soon to expect a child to be pushed as future king in training all the optics looked so bad are people expected to now to George he needs to make friends his own age and putting him up on a pedestal is wrong on many levels
How the qm especially treated William was toxic, but the heir is the heir and they absolutely are ‘special’. They need to learn how to behave in public and they need more exposure and the younger kids don’t have the pressure.. But they absolutely need to learn from European royals. Brits are tragic at this. And they use their kids (heirs and spares) as human shields which is the real issue.
I mean the whole system is kind of toxic, right? The heir is “special” and at some point the siblings and cousins etc all figure that out. It’s not a healthy dynamic really any way you look at it. But, the Windsors are especially toxic with this when compared to other European royals.
someone on here mentioned the other day how Diana always treated the boys the same and went out of her way to make Harry feel like he was the same as William, and that maybe now William thinks that was part of the issue and is going to correct that with his kids. (i.e. many of us on here have said that its clear the Cambridges treat George separately, maybe that’s more intentional than we realize.) Like I said, not healthy and toxic.
I totally agree 💯 agree the system sucks, there’s no mutual support within British royals, it’s a kill or be killed mentality, but at some point George (maybe if the last) becomes king and his siblings do not. It’s not up for debate. His role in life, how he has to learn to be, is different from his siblings, ie ‘special’. I don’t get why saying that’s controversial. But the lames need to use the European model of bringing their kids out in public at appropriate events. Even though George is the heir, Charlotte and Louis both can have the freedom of doing amazing things, better, more impactful things, and marking George as the heir (thus special) doesn’t take away from any of that. But George has a role that he needs to learn because reality! From 11 years time it’s his if something happens to gramps /dad. In 11 years he COULD be king. I think probably that’s how a lot of the Rf try to plan for also (in their pretty dreadful way)
I don’t think it’s too soon to put George into King training; other future & future future heirs of other European thrones have been put in training at similar ages. The difference is those kids are still allowed to be kids. Estelle of Sweden is 10, she’s in the same position William is in now. Estelle has done little mini engagements, always dressed age appropriately. George is always dressed like either a boy from 1901 or a middle aged man and he’s going to rebel when he gets older. William was allowed to dress like a regular boy, why is George always dressed like a politician?
I remember one instance in Denmark, when Mary brought her older daughter out with her for an engagement where they were launching a vessel. I think the ship might have been named after the daughter, I can’t remember now, but either way, I thought it was just really nice for the two of them to hang out as mother and daughter for a little bit.
Regardless though, I think even if the future future future heir needs training, it can be done without making the other kids feel bad about it. I don’t think that’s happening in this case, or maybe I’m just less inclined to be charitable towards Baldy and his wife. Either way, all the other European royal families just give me this impression that they’re very tight knit. I don’t get the feeling in this case.
Then there’s the Infanta of Spain, Sophia. She’s 15 now, but Felipe and Letizia have had her out doing the occasional engagements for a few years. There aren’t many, but I do remember a speech she gave a couple of years ago that was astonishing. So poised, so articulate, and she gave the speech in both Spanish and English. She was dressed appropriately, and she seemed to be happy and enjoying herself. Her parents are introducing her the right way, gradually and at the right functions.
On the other hand, George never looks anything but miserable and shy. I always feel sorry for him. He’s younger than Sophia, but she wasn’t much older than he is now, when she started, and the difference has always been glaring. Kate and Will could benefit from paying some attention to the European and Scandinavian Royal houses to see how their young royals are introduced into the world. As it is, if they can’t help George more successfully, I expect to see him at royal engagements in five or ten years’ time, looking sullen and miserable, instead of shy and miserable like he is now. And that we’re going to be hearing stories of him acting out like his younger brother is already. On Louis, it could be construed as “cute” once, but if it continues it’s going to be anything but cute. I think those three kids are going to struggle, especially if the separation is true, and I don’t think either of their parents have the emotional maturity to be of much help to them.
George has lazy parents and so they will never properly integrate him.
But showing up to Wimbledon isn’t a royal event anyway. If anything he should be going to substantive engagements not just sports events. And keeping out the other kids looks bad too.
Babz, you must mean Leonor, the princess of Asturias? I don’t remember her younger sister Sofia giving any speeches although she often accompanies her parents and sister.
Expected to bow to George
They love the Little Lord Fontelroy getups meanwhile those kids are sweating or misbehaving or both cause they don’t want or need to be out there.
There are perfectly acceptable summer suits that would have been more comfortable for this little boy. Thoughtless and hidebound.
That’s the part that bugs me, Merricat. This wasn’t an either-or situation, dress George to meet Wimbledon’s dress code or dress him appropriately for the weather. There was a middle ground that was completely ignored probably in favor to recreate a look similar to William’s first appearance. No matter how this child or all the other Cambridge children are dressed, no one is ever going to forget who their father is and their place within the BRF.
Well, we can’t overlook the fact that George’s suit “matched” KHate’s dress. I think she was really happy about wearing the sapphires and matching the dark blue of her dress with G’s suit. That’s the only thing she thought about IMO. This is not someone who spends much time with her children, or she would have thought about the heat and dressing him appropriately
It was also unnecessary to keep him there for the whole match. They should have let him leave fairly early.
This was about appearances. Saucy&Sassy is right: dealing with your kid on a personal level forces you to learn how to manage kid behavior in a way that doesn’t make them feel worse. Kids do things for developmental reasons, and parents who know their young children are constantly trying to keep them safe and comfortable. Kate is beaming in all of the pics while her husband and son are frowning.
This just feels all wrong.
@Christina, ditto. @Saucy&Sassy is exactly right.
I also think Kate is so inflexible and incapable of adapting quickly, so if those were the outfits she had planned, those were the outfits they’d wear, the end— the weather wouldn’t cause her to reconsider at the last minute. We saw both W&K’s lack of ability to adapt to their circumstances/surroundings on the Flop Tour, and this is just one example.
It isn’t as if she and the kids don’t have vast wardrobes and every resource in the country possible to make a last-minute change— I just think she would freeze with panic at the prospect, not wanting to stray from her plan. And if this makes sense, I feel like she’d have zero confidence in herself that she even *could* make a good— or, in her eyes, the “right”—decision at the last minute? She comes across as an incredibly rigid and insecure person.
Her clothing and that of the kids is basically the only thing in her life she really has control over, so it’s the one thing she actually puts time and thought into, and once she settles on something, that’s IT. Poor George.
A Yellow-Pink-Green seersucker suit would have been fun, LOL. Okay, blue and white stripe, to coordinate with the ‘rents, and a straw boater. George could rock that look.
And make some change selling peanuts & Cracker Jack & beer to patrons in the Royal Box. OK, wait, I guess that’d be strawberries & cream & Pimms.
I noticed that too. His hands look huge and weirdly adult in the bottom pic- almost photoshopped in.
Those aren’t his hands.
They’re the hands of the man behind him.
It is not surprising that the Cambridge do this considering how very out of touch they were on the Caribbean tour
A future heir is being used as both a buffer between parents and to help their precarious popularity. Never mind if he’s dying from the heat without sunglasses, think of the photo ops! I think he’d be just as photogenic in rolled up shirtsleeves without his tie once he settled in, it would just show caring parents. A short sleeved polo shirt would surely be allowed in such heat for royalty, I can remember nearly fainting in the heat at church at that age.
Wow – love the Venn diagram comment – ouch.
Also – reportedly William’s ‘helpful response’ to George saying he was too hot was not actually addressing the problem but simply ‘Oh, you’re too hot are you?” Then “You’ll be fine”. They say only mad dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun – maybe this really is future king training??
I was bothered by George’s cry for help as soon as he saw his dad, immediately saying he was hot. Probably got no help from his mom in the car when he said he was too hot, then rebuffed again by his dad. Granted, it is just a snapshot of his life, but in this instance, George is not getting his needs met, just being silenced. At the least, couldn’t they have gotten him one of those Wimbledon hats to block the sun a little?
I noticed he was extremely well-behaved despite the heat, and wondered if he got the “don’t act up like Louis or else” talk beforehand. Imagine donning a short-sleeved dress and sunglasses for a hot day, but telling your young son he’ll be fine as he swelters in two layers of clothing and a tie around his neck.
@Harper – yes, that’s an astute observation. Neither parent was meeting his needs or responding to his direct appeals. Poor kid.
@ Harper, well said. It’s apparent that George’s needs weren’t a priority only a PR stunt.
Brilliant example of “learning and listening” Early Years Expertise playing out. Straight through one ear and out of the other. Though, we shouldn’t expect it to stop as there is no barrier to keep it from passing straight through….
My son is 12, and very into anything involving physical activity, but there is no way he could sit still for 4 hours, never mind in a hot suit.
This was shameful.
Anyone who makes a child swelter in that kind of heat is a monster. And all for appearances.
Why couldn’t they just let him take his jacket off. Problem solved. But no…Keen Mother Of The Year dressed him up like he was going to a funeral. Poor little mite…
@The Hench:
I was pleasantly surprised that Sykes’ editor let the FFS stand 😂
Word. They are clearly teetering on the edge of taking the gloves off.
I actually think that Sykes was being a bit disingenuous in the article. If he wants to write a column observing that it was not the best day to bring George to such an event, then he should have just done it and pointed out why he found it inappropriate. Instead, he unnecessarily brought in Prince Harry and Meghan, their kids, and their 2-year-old reason for leaving royal “work.” Sykes also brought in speculation about H & M watching Wimbledon and remarking on George’s garment. Honestly, just write about the Cambridges and be done with it, faker. After all the ridiculous columns Sykes has written about Megha especially, he should just leave the Sussexes’ names out of his mouth. All he’s trying to do here is use the Sussexes to criticize Prince William and Kate.
it’s been the other way round for so long tho, that I love to see it. there’s got to be some drama to lure the clicks. this has been a long time coming! and tbh this is not where I expected it to start coming from… because of the ridiculous crap dude has written in the past.
@SomeChick: No, I gotcha. I totally understand where you’re coming from. I just think Sykes is sneaky and trying to hide behind others, that’s all. But your point is well taken.
If Sykes had left H&M out of a discussion on the Cambridges’ child rearing practices, who would click on the article? British royalists? To truly sell your work means H&M comparison, H&M in the title, etc. That way your audience expands beyond just British royalists, & includes Americans.
+1000 @Debbie. Sykes IS being absolutely disingenous draggin the Sussexes into this. It’s for clicks only. He’s been losing clicks with his Sussex bashing. He is a royalist. Seriously. He could have written an article solely based on HIS opinion. He didn’t. Epic fail. Do I believe H & M would practice more logic? Yes. Sykes is implying (and other idiotic places are running with it) that the Sussexes left due to egregious “protocols”. They left because of an active smear campaign against Meghan by members of the BRF/British Media/nefarious ‘grey men’ and staffers.GAH
I have zero expectations of the Cambridges being concerned about George being ‘too hot’. They had no concerns about breathing all over people during Covid maskless. They could have at least given/bought him one of the Wimbledon hats to wear.
Now, I’m going to be superficial. They need to give George a buzzcut? of sorts. Get rid of that swooping bang thing. I might just be one of the few people that dislikes George’s hair though. It plays into the Little Lord Fauntleroy look too much. Not a very modern monarchy. Quelle surprise.
What kirk said. They are trying to rope in the American audience, to which I say:
Hiya, we have Madam Duchess and Harry, on our soil. I know this makes you jealous beyond words, but you only have yourselves to blame. You chased them out, and now are on your last gasps of breath, begging for them to give you something.
It’s not going to happen, let it go.
@AGREATRECKONING Thank you! Your analysis so clearly articulates the issue with Sykes 🙏
Going back to K’s dress again it’s so funny and predictable how M was spotted just ONCE in polka dots and immediately we get polka dots overload like we’ve seen with virtually everything else M has been spotted in since Nov 2017. I’m still waiting for a one shoulder blue gown with the train because you just KNOW we’re going to see that 😂
Kate wore a blue and white polka dot dress in 2013 as she left the hospital after George’s birth, no?
Yup…eerily similar to the one Diana wore when she left the hospital after having William.
Yes, she’s actually worn polka dots quite a few times over the years— but never this regularly. She might have worn them once or twice a year, maybe, but she seems to be wearing them constantly over the past few weeks.
I look forward to Sykes slamming Harry’s speech and Meghan’s appearance in NY next week. Kate should have taken George to the women’s final instead and dressed in a shirt and pants. Wimbledon was never going to ban him from sitting in the Royal Box if wasn’t in a suit. I still like the idea of Kate having a day out with George and Charlotte in casual clothes during the tournament where they watch matches on the outside courts. That would be good promotion for the tournament.
People are also upset about the fact the one of the Queen’s cousins in law wanted to bring a terminally ill child to a tennis match as her guess in the royal box, but was told no by the committee, their position was that the child did not meet the age requirement, yet here is George, also below the age requirement to be in the royal box.
The dress code for both players (all white, no exception) and attendees are antiquated. A bunch of fuddy duddies making up rules. Kate should use her new role to influence some changes, but I won’t hold my breath.
@Athena What now?! That is seriously screwed up. Am I being too cynical in thinking it would also have eaten into Khate’s George dependent coverage and she would not have liked this?
Another reason why they left was because Harry knew this type of articles would be written. There is no reason to mention Harry and Meghan or Archie but they get clicks. could’ve spent the article suggesting different outfits or that they bring a portable fan for him next time. Nope! He wants to talk compare a future king to private citizens. Unfortunately G is doing what his father was made to do which is act as a buffer for a crumbling marriage.
“ the intersection of one of those Venn diagrams with three circular sets, the circles entitled, 1: “FFS,” 2: “What is wrong with those people?” and, 3: “Thank God we got out.”
ABSOLUTELY DYING 😂😂😂
Same.
I want Harry to get this Venn diagram drawn and framed on his office wall.
@SARAHCS 🤣🤣🤣
I wonder if Omids column saying what none of them have been brave enough to say is making the ROTA jealous so they feel they have to try to keep up with his energy.
Yes, Omid is a disruptive voice. Yet, he’s writing what normal people think in passing.
The us open tennis event has specific events for children before the tournament starts is there one event for children at Wimbledon if so that would have been ideal for George and Charlotte to attend instead of bringing George to sit for hours watching the match
Wimbledon is the only Grand slam tournament that does not have a Kids Day before start of the competition.
Well, there’s a good initiative for the early years champion and patron at Wimbledon to work on.
Look at that @Equality, you threw the new PR guy a bone there.
I remember when the Cambridges visited Vancouver with their two children. The press from the UK made a great deal of the fact that they were not given access to the children back in the UK.
It was just the annual birthday pictures, things have certainly changed with the btm having unlimited access to the Cambridge children.
The only one who has benefited from this arrangement is Paul Darce former editor of the Fail.
Meeting Carole Middleton and instructing her as to how Kate is expected to behave towards the press and especially access to information concerning the designer of her apparel certainly paid off, despite the lawsuits.
I thought poor George in a freaking suit was absurd and krazy Kate at her worst. But I loathe negative comparisons between anyone. I do not like one thing about the lamebridges but do not compare them in any way to the Sussexes and vice versa. Why is every situation a battle? It’s so toxic for everyone. Even giving back handed compliments to the Sussexes. Just don’t do it to anyone.
I’m not a fan of the RRs apparent need to shoehorn the Sussexes into every royal column, but in this case, it is interesting to see a compare and contrast between the Cambs and the Susses.
Because the point of the column is the public exposure of the kids. And that is something that should be compared between the two groups.
The Royal Family *does* over-expose their children, especially The Heirs, and that is not a good thing. Having a member of the press, the ones who are directly profiting from that exposure, say that in a column is interesting. And to have that writer go on to say that one of the stated goals of “Sussexit” — the protection of their children — was valid is also very interesting.
But they’re not being in any way genuine, they only ‘profit’ because of the ones calling them out. They’re absolutely shoehorning Sussexes into a story utterly unrelated to them. They’re not working royals. Why not call out sofie and what’s his name? Actual working royals with kids. This is utter nonsense and not positive for the Sussexes. It’s just another absurd comparison. All it allows is even more egregious comments on the Sussex children if /when.
I mean because that’s what the RRs do? They’re not going to stop talking about H&M because that gets them more views and clicks.
And here, it is interesting that someone like Tom Sykes is specifically saying that George’s appearance at Wimbledon just confirms that the Sussexes made the right choice for their children.
I’m not really getting the huge uproar about this. Sure he could have wore something more formal and it’s not that big of a deal. And Sykes never criticizes the Cambriges and when he does he uses the Sussexes to do it and I don’t like it.
I meant less formal
It was said to be in the 90s-100s at one point at Center Court. That is a HUGE deal to make an almost 9 year old sit through. I worked at summer camps for five years–we NEVER made the kids run around in the heat when it got past 90 degrees. Kids can easily overheat and pass out from heat exhaustion, that’s not just a thing limited to adults. The campers got longer swim times and activities were adjusted with more frequent water breaks. I didn’t see one picture of George drinking any water though maybe he did at one point. The Cambridges should have let him wear a regular T-shirt and light cotton pants instead of this suit nonsense on such a hot day.
@ AmelieOriginal, I agree with your perspective. It’s much easier for children to suffer from heat stroke than adults. In addition, children are less likely to understand the warning signs of heat which is a reason to take all precautions. George sitting in the sun a majority of the 4 hour match on top of wearing a ridiculous suit, is negligence.
@AmelieOriginal – The live coverage did show William giving George something to drink. He reached under his chair and poured whatever it was into a metal beaker and gave it to him.
However, that does not take away from him being overdressed for the weather. We hear how Kate spends £1000s on her outfits which she only wears once – possibly twice. Surely there must be something left in the clothing budget to include a a light weight suit and a short sleeved shirt for George to wear on hot days?
I’m sitting here in my UK home office, sweating like mad. I can’t even imagine what the poor little kid felt in the direct heat with no protective eyewear, head covering, and in a dark suit. It is that big of a deal.
I’m a little sad for George that he’s being praised for having a “stiff upper lip” and “not making a fuss” even though he was clearly uncomfortable. That doesn’t bode well for him. They could have brought Charlotte or one of the cousins to at least have another kid to talk to – being stuck roasting in a suit between two stone-faced parents looks miserable.
Hopefully he was being so well-behaved because he really does enjoy tennis. At least that might make the misery a little worth it.
Interesting that some RRs are adapting Celebitchy takes and language, like “cosplay.” Yup, it’s political/Royal/military theater. None of them has done anything remotely worth unquestioning esteem and unlimited wealth.
As far as cooking their kids is concerned, no one thinks that’s honourable, admirable, estimable, or the mark of anyone who knows what he/she/it is doing. They’re just so BAD at this! Any other woman and/or POC would have been fired years ago.
Reminds me of how Kate snapped at Meghan during the children’s fittings for Meghan’s wedding. Meghan had the audacity to ask if the kids wouldn’t be too hot in tights. This adds even more credence to Kate being a witch to her about it.
OMG you’re right. Kate likes to cook children. How bizarre.
Yeah, like the witch from Hansel and Gretel.
I was in no way prepared for this
I so badly needed this comment this morning! Just spit out a little bit of coffee. I’m officially deceased 💀💀💀
You’re on to something…
Kate is so thin she probably can’t imagine being as hot as the average person on a warm day. She’s probably one of those women who is always cold.
@Laurielee 💯 per cent this! Although l think it’s important that we not forget the broader context. I’ll disagree with M, Khate is NOT a good/nice person. It was clearly never *just* about Khate following protocol. She was doing it in aid of pursuing the broader supremacist BS narrative against her sister-in-law. And out of pettiness and to empower herself after William’s rose bush trimming activities, which were becoming known to a wider audience at this time.
IMO it’s because all Kate really has to cling to is anything status-related, so she’s ALL ABOUT what looks “royal,” nonexistent protocol, etc. She’s dedicated her life to following the rules —even if the “rule” is only an idea she has in her own head about what’s “proper” or whatever— and doing only what she thinks the BRF wants or expects from her. She IS only a mannequin, and it’s sad, but it was her choice ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
LaurieLee, yup, that makes sense. Correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t a sign of anorexia/eating disorder an inability to feel the temperature?
The feeling of wearing sweaty nylons or opaques at a hot summer event is so gross, I imagine it’s far worse in tights, yeah let’s cook the children and make them miserable. The monarchy seemed to survive just fine without children in tights.
In the first place it was wrong of Wimbledon to waive the age requirement for children to allow George to attend the tennis match.
it is so undemocratic. and gives the royal kids a sense of entitlement not available to other equally deserving children .
I am surprised that Kate and William took advantage of their position to muscle George to attend such tennis matches at Wimbledon when other children of his age are barred .
Children can attend. The age limit is on the royal box.
But wasn’t George in the royal box? I didn’t realize there was an age limit at all, but if there is one for the royal box, then was it waived for George?
It’s 12 and up in the royal box, so yeah, apparently waived for FFFK.
If they can break the age code for George, then they were entirely capable of breaking the dress code for George. They didn’t because they’re thoughtless, end of.
Even if they wanted to make sure George fit the dress code, they could have put him in a short sleeved shirt with a collar under the jacket. The long sleeved shirt under the jacket was too much.
Light breathable linen suit would’ve been fine not only for George but for everyone required to wear a suit during a heatwave.
She could have dressed him in a light coloured seersucker suit with a short sleeved shirt underneath, and at least allowed him to take his jacket off. Apparently the Keenwell Institute for Younger Years believes in torturing little kids.
You know, this makes me think that this is probably on Kate. We know Kate often doesn’t dress appropriately. There’s no way that she hasn’t put on an outfit for an event like this and not proceeded to bake in it bc she didn’t plan properly and didn’t choose the appropriate fabric for the event she was going to be at.
She picks her clothes based off of the aesthetic, and probably did the same for George, and there you have it.
George could have showed up in a brown paper bag and he still would have been given his seat in the front row of the Royal Box. He’s the future king, ffs.
The suit was 100% Kate 1) reminding everyone that her son is the FFFK, and 2) recreating the time Diana took William to Wimbledon for the first time and he wore a suit. However, Kate is too dim to realize it was not a thousand degrees the day Diana did it, or she is so single-minded in her quest for identical photo ops that she simply didn’t care if he was comfortable or not.
@A, ITA, this is how Kate herself operates, but she’s failing to understand that even though *she* might choose discomfort for the sake of aesthetics and photo ops, she shouldn’t be forcing the same choices on her children. One would think an Early Years “expert” (🙄) would realize this.
@Lorelai, Is it that Kate is *failing* to understand, or is it that she understands, but doesn’t actually care, because appearances matter above all else to her? Chances are, it’s most likely the latter.
I know the Cambs came under a lot of fire for being extremely cagey about their children in the years before Meghan, but I’m starting to think I’d prefer that by far, because the way they’re trotting their children out now…just ain’t it. What people wanted was for them to introduce their kids to the world, and to royal duties, in a gradual way, with age appropriate activities and outings for each kid, in a way that would have prioritized the well-being of their children while still balancing it with their status as public figures.
What people got instead is the Cambs using their unhappy looking kids as bargaining chips for favourable press coverage. And what are the odds that the kids pick up on this and that contributes to their unhappiness at these events?
I doubt the Sussexes give a rats ass about George and his middle aged bank manager suits.
Harry and Meghan has two children of their own to worry about.
I think the Sussexes, and especially Harry, probably feel very sorry for George (and his siblings). Just because George’s parents are trash doesn’t mean they wouldn’t have some empathy for their children.
The Cambridge kids did absolutely nothing wrong; it was their parents and grandparents behind the smearing of the Sussexes. I’m sure Harry and Meghan both realize that and have no ill will toward three small children. They *are* still their nephews and niece, and H&M are compassionate people.
…I don’t think Scorpion was implying that Harry and Meghan had any ill will or lack of empathy towards the Cambridge kids. They’re simply saying that those children are extremely unlikely to be at the forefront of the couple’s minds, because the couple are rightly prioritizing and focused on their own children. There’s this weird habit of some commenters pushing for “Uncle Harry and Aunt Meghan” to somehow be saviors to the Cambridge kids and it’s very off-putting for multiple reasons.
@Beach Dreams, I replied to you, but for some reason it’s all the way down at the bottom of the page. No clue why. Sorry!
If he had to wear a suit, why not something light colored or linen? Even William’s suit looks more comfortable.
He had to cosplay William in a suit next to Di, dontcha know? There’s no way Kate would let the opportunity to SWF her late mother in law to slip through her fingers.
I said it yesterday but Kate could surely have gotten the suit requirements waved away for the 9 year old FFFK? And if not then he should have been taking periodic breaks and going inside with his parents.
Or, maybe William, his father — the FFK, who was sitting right there next to him — could have told George to take off his jacket.
If the goal here is to demonstrate caring parenting and a happy family, it’s not working.
@Blithe Thank you for making this point!!!! Either parent could and should have intervened.
I’m not a knowledgeable source for menswear. Could they have gone with a lighter weight suit? Even in the same color to evoke the Diana and William at Wimbledon flashback? I don’t understand the choices they made. When my son was younger, I always wanted him to look nice at events that called for it (two weddings) but I certainly didn’t want to bake him! (Now he makes his own choices for better or worse lol)
Seersucker, cotton, linen would have been better than that boiled suit.
When my then 5 yr old was a ring-bearer for an outdoor wedding in Denver in July, I got him a linen vest with khakis and a cotton shirt, and a straw fedora. The brides had told me that he could wear whatever we wanted. They then told me a week before the wedding that he needed to wear an all-white polyester tuxedo. Much wrangling ensued, until I agreed that he would wear the jacket only to deliver the rings and take photos. And that he was changing entirely for the reception.
I also got asked to be a witness to the wedding, and then suddenly told that I needed to make sure I wore purple for my bridesmaid dress. I’m like what bridesmaid dress? I’m just a witness. That was the tip of the crazy iceberg at that wedding. The couple went to my church and totally took advantage of the fact that everyone tries to be charitable and extra nice.
@Malificent, that bride sounds like a nightmare and I hope you were able to distance yourself from her after the wedding! (And that if you didn’t already own a purple dress, you were at least able to find one that you actually liked or were able to return after the wedding.)
An all-white polyester tuxedo! JFC
I bet your son looked adorable. I hope he enjoyed himself!
Supposedly at one point someone asked Kate where Charlotte was and she said that it was “George’s treat.” Huh-huh, sure, I’m sure George totally thought that. In the end, Charlotte probably had more fun watching Mom on TV give out the trophies and not being forced to sit in the sun for 3 hours. We get George is the heir but he doesn’t need to be trotted out for all the sports related events, especially during a heatwave wearing a heavy suit. Not a good look for either William or Kate.
Heh, what she really meant is that it was the *heir’s* treat.
@Beach Dreams: EXACTLY. George was clearly thrilled to see his dad, but it was likely part of their custody arrangements.
I always wonder how the other two kids react when they see George leaving the house with his parents and they’re left behind. Are there tantrums? Tears? Complete meltdowns? Or are they happy they get to stay home with Nanny Maria and do something fun or have a special treat? I can see Charlotte being good with it, but I imagine Louis throwing epic tantrums, given his behavior at the Jubbly. And I can see Kate getting down into their faces, wheedling and cajoling them to not be upset. Because God knows, I don’t expect actual parenting from her, especially if she and William are separated. I don’t see her carrying the burden of single parenting very well, either.
Charlotte would not throw a tantrum seeing George leave to watch a tournament that she was not taken to but resentment could be there and it would or could hurt her self esteem that she was not treated as special S George
This is why I say constantly that writing hit pieces about Harry and Meghan is not sustainable for the rota when H&M aren’t playing the games.
The press needs to create some drama and there’s only so many times you can say H&M are “woke” as they continue to champion great projects. It gets boring.
So eventually the Cambridges time will come especially when the press is sitting on some juicy stories and some of them seem to be getting tired of the kids…
But even in Toms attempt to criticize the Cambridges he had to go overboard with the praise smh…so they’re not fully at throw Cambridge’s under the bus yet…
At least they are pointing out how the Cambridge’s use their kids for good press and that the family is trapped. Validating everything Harry and Meghan said.
Yes, they did make their kid swelter in a hot suit. Just look at his pained face. The ” they would never” phrase comes after they did just that. As in, “they would never drive a duchess out of England.”
George absolutely shouldn’t have been in that warm suit, but it’s some real hypocrisy by those reporters to criticize the Cambridges for trotting out the kids when the press has been frothing at the mouth for access to them since birth.
Also real smooth of Kate to trot out a huge hat that’s supposedly not protocol to deflect the criticism. These people have really ruined royal watching for me.
I thought this article was gratuitous and there was no need to bring up the Sussexes and their kids at all. It also sets up a scenario where doing normal stuff like taking their kids to a sporting event will be seen as “ exploiting them”. As for George, they could have dressed him in something more summery, in lighter fabrics that don’t look so stifling and uncomfortable. They act like he’s a miniature adult, a very past centuries concept of children. They really did parade their kids to the point of exhaustion at that Jubilee. I don’t find it cute but a lot of their people seem to like them on display.
When they showed the Cambridge’s congratulating Djokovic afterward on tv, my husband made a comment that George looked like he was going to be sick. I realized the poor kid might have heat exhaustion. Been there, George. It’s not fun.
They’re directly comparing the Shamebridge kids and Sussex kids. We’ve known this was going to happen. Does anyone think that this will happen in future with positive media toward the Sussex kids?
We know Anmer has a precisely situated court but has anyone ever heard that the kids have ever begun to play tennis?
@Tuille
I’ve read that George has had lessons from Roger Federer who I understand is a good friend of the family (he went to Pippa’s wedding). I’m pretty sure Charlotte also plays. When George was asked who he wanted to win on Sunday he said “Djokovic” and when he was introduced to Djokovic he gave him a double thumbs up (which I thought was cute).
I do think the lad wanted to go and it was lovely that he did. It’s just a shame his first Wimbledon was made so uncomfortable by adults who really should have known better.
I think they didn’t think about getting George a summer weight suit. The navy blue seems to be his all purpose suit until he grows out of it. William seems to be dressed in summer weight jacket and trousers. Poor kid is more dressed than his dad. It was a thoughtless torture of a child. Making children look like mini adults is really not on anymore. Further proof the Royals are not ready to move into the 21st century. The dress code for the royal box should also try to sneak into this century. George’s first appearance in full suit and tie at a the soccer game was just tragic. It was his initiation into the rest of his life.
Why didn’t Kate just put him in a parka and be done with it? Clearly all her children are props or dolls to her. Narcissist much, Kate? You sure as hell weren’t sweating.
Diana would not have cared about the dress code. Kate and Will are so stiff, they remind me of how how the Queen and Philip treated Charles.
Diana acted like she belonged. Young Will was allowed to take off his jacket at Wimbledon in 94 and he would have been allowed to wear a hat if it was hot. Look out for everyone there and ask officials to let them protect themselves from the heat.
@Julie The main difference between Diana and Kate is that Diana worked with children before she married Charles. So certainly had more knowledge than our current “Early Years Expert” on how to dress children appropriately in hot weather!
George is just about 9 years old, and Kate has two other kids besides. Well past the time for her to have figured this out. (William too, actually, he’s also a parent). Meghan didn’t have Diana’s previous experience with children either, yet as we saw in the parade pictures, she knows the right choices for Archie, and he’s only 3. She cared about becoming a good parent.
Kate on the other hand most likely relies on Nanny Maria, etc. most all the time. Between what happened at the Jubbly events and now Wimbledon, she certainly seems to know very little about what’s good for her children. She absolutely doesn’t prioritize their comfort and well being in any way. I really feel for those kids, poor George especially.
@Julie: “Diana acted like she belonged” — that’s exactly it! Diana came from aristocracy, but Kate has never really belonged or been accepted, and she knows it, so she’s insanely insecure. One thing Diana did not need to be insecure about was her status. Kate is too scared to break what she perceives as any “royal protocol.” She clings to traditions for dear life because she’d have no idea what to do otherwise.
They would not have needed George there as a buffer if TOB hadn’t been there. So why was William there in the first place? Granted, we all know he has nothing to do. But the tennis thing is KKKate’s and he doesn’t enjoy being around her. Is he trying to intimidate her by showing up? Pad his engagement numbers? I don’t get it. He should have let her do this alone and taken his kids to the pool.
yeah that’s a good question. Kate went to the women’s finals alone, she has gone to Wimbledon by herself many times before (or with her sister or whoever), why did she need William if she didn’t want to go alone? I don’t know how tickets for the royal box work, but I wonder if Kate was supposed to go with someone else who backed out at the last minute? (Pippa, if her baby was in fact early?) IDK.
It’s clear George was there as a buffer between William and Kate. But why was William there at all? He’s not such a huge tennis fan that he’s always there, you know? What if Kate had taken Charlotte to the women’s finals and then George to this one, both without william? Does william not want photo ops of Kate with George without him?
Occasions like this make it so blatantly obvious that Kate has no friends. Is it just me, or is her lack of girlfriends bizarre? In prior years, at least she had Pippa to go with her sometimes, but since Pippa was down for the count, poor George was drafted in.
Doesn’t Kate ever go out to restaurants or shopping with girlfriends? We only ever see that one girl once a year, walking to church with Kate on her birthday weekend. Were any of her wedding guests her friends and not the wives of William’s bros? It’s so strange to me that she just…doesn’t have any.
It just occurred to me that this is probably just one more thing to add to the list of reasons she was envious of Meghan, and an area in which she dreaded comparisons — Meghan has tons of loyal friends. It’s just so weird that Kate only seems to socialize with her mother?
I think that Kate sees every other female as competition. And with William’s wandering eye, being married to him didn’t suddenly make other women not competition.
And for what it’s worth, if I had a potential friend that started blatantly copying my style and mean-girling me, that potential would go away real fast. Which, I think, is why Kate struck out even with super empathetic Meghan.
The lack of sun protection really bugs. I know royal kids wouldn’t be caught dead in pink plastic sunglasses or a Disney character hat or whatever, but for heaven’s sake there are British brands that make kids sunglasses and hats.
He can look like little lord fauntleroy AND not be squinting and sweltering. There are plenty of stuffy British options that would not expose these kids to dehydration.
Apparently Wimbledon SELLS Wimbledon branded hats/visors. It would have been an easy win for the patron to get some.
“One assumes their response would be located, approximately, in the intersection of one of those Venn diagrams with three circular sets, the circles entitled, 1: “FFS,” 2: “What is wrong with those people?” and, 3: “Thank God we got out.””
This line is pretty good, lmao.
All that being said, it’s pretty clear from the pictures and all that not only is George very uncomfortable in that suit…he probably doesn’t even like tennis in the first place.
He’s worn suits like this before to different events, and yes, while it’s stuffy and whatever else, it’s never been commented on to this degree, or even considered to be that much of an issue because he generally looked happy to be out and about at whatever event he was at.
I remember he’s been at more than one football match and looked ecstatic. And the memes of him from this last Jubbly, where he was wearing his suit and looking like a grumpy football coach trying to figure out how to get a win from his team, were actually really good. But either way, he looked happy, or at least interested to be at whatever event he was asked to be at.
He looks miserable here, and I don’t think it’s just the heat. What are the odds that George just hates tennis and thinks its boring and lame and would just much rather be at a football or rugby match instead? Why make him come to Wimbledon?
Because Diana and William went to Wimbledon. Look forward to stories about Kate and George playing together.
That picture of Kate leaning down towards George and smiling, really bugs me. It’s clear she is not actually talking to him (look at her mouth), so why is she doing it? It’s a “photobomb” to get herself seen as the attentive mother in the same shot as George. Talk about using your kids as props. It’s despicable.
Yes! She does the same thing with William. He never bothers to meet her eyes but she always has a wide-mouth grin aimed at him. Never mind his eyes, even William’s neck isn’t turned in her direction most of the time. Seems she’s doing the same with George now (and Louis too at the jubbly). Nobody is smiling, nobody is talking to her, and nobody makes eye contact with her but she always has that massive hyena laugh plastered on AT them. I couldn’t pinpoint how weird it was until I saw a photoset this morning of Harry and Meghan actually laughing and smiling WITH each other. THAT’S what a loving relationship looks like.
This heat is no joke. My days have seen 114 degree days, and I’m having issues. It’s taken me since November to get myself back from the brink, and this heat has changed the game. I’ve been on a very low sodium, low sugar diet since then. I exercise everyday. But my sweating has changed. I think because I’m still experiencing menopausal symptoms, coupled with this non-stop heat, I’m coated, dunked, dipped in sweat. Even and heavy from the top of my head to the bottoms of my feet. And I drink a lot of water. But the low sodium thang ain’t working now. I fainted again, I’m dizzy, confusion, all of it. I’ve become high maintenance and I don’t like it lol. Keep safe and cool, and don’t make kids wear suits in this weather.
@Beach Dreams, I wasn’t implying that the Cambridge kids were at the forefront of either Harry or Meghan’s minds…I mean, Sykes literally discussed what their reactions would have been if they’d been watching Wimbledon from home, so I figured that was what the comment was about, and was replying to that specifically. (I apologize if I misread it!)
As for the second part of your comment…yeah. I know people tend to have very strong opinions about it. I honestly don’t know what I think. I certainly don’t believe the Sussexes have a responsibility to be a savior to any of the Cambridge children (if any of them ever even want or seek this from Harry or Meghan), but I do think Harry is a softie who would say yes, if, somewhere down the line —once they got older and realized their sole purpose was to serve as scapegoats for their older brother— Charlotte or Louis wanted to escape to CA for a bit? Although Harry did what he did for himself, his wife, and his child, at the same time, he happened to create a blueprint for the Cambridge kids that they won’t appreciate until they’re much older.
IDK. The one thing we know for sure is that Harry and Meghan are always the bigger people; we saw it when Meghan was playing with the Tindall children after their Neanderthal of a father made more than one nasty comment about Harry, one pretty recently. (And after their mother behaved like trash at Harry & Meghan’s wedding.)
I certainly don’t think the Cambridge kids are on their minds constantly, but I do think Harry probably really feels for them, especially Charlotte and Louis, because he lived through it and is the only person on earth who understands firsthand how awful and unfair it is. Plus, Kate is no Diana, so the Cambridge children don’t even have the benefit of a mother who is actively trying to make the younger siblings feel “equal.”
And I think while he’s resigned to the fact that this is just how it is, it probably does sadden him that he has no relationship with his brother’s children…Harry would be SUCH a great uncle. William and Kate have obviously made this impossible, but I have a shred of hope that Charlotte and/or Louis might follow in Harry’s and Eugenie’s footsteps and GTFO of there as soon as they can. And I think the Sussexes would be welcoming to them if that ever happened. But who knows.
ETA: @Beach Dreams, this is a reply to your comment way upthread— no idea why it appeared down here. Sorry!!
I think dressing George in a suit on a brutally hot day was cruel and ridiculous. And these are the down to earth Cambridges who are moderning the monarchy by being oh so relatable? I had to laugh when people said George looked like a banker because… he did! Was George uncomfortable because he was hot, bored or sensing tension between his parents? I still can’t get over the greeting when George and Kate arrived. The interaction with William was so unnatural, particularly between the two “lovebirds.” How anyone can talk about how madly in love these two are must be out of their minds!
“Cruel and Ridiculous: The Cambridge Way!”
He must have known he was not allowed to remove his jacket based on how hot he was feeling. He knew he needed permission and would not get it– for hours. Poor George.
I have to believe they love their children in some janked up way, but by God, they are thoughtless. It’s boiling hot and she puts- because he arrived with her- him in a full suit with a tie. She could have had an honest, undercover, fun outing with her two oldest, and couple of their friends and their parents at the juniors. She would have gotten papped and had good PR. But this is indicative of how they conduct all their public appearances and engagements: thrown together, trifling, thoughtless, and with little regard, for even it seems, their children. So everytime there’s sport final they’re going to pull out the boy and put him in his ‘good blue suit’ or blazer, with a tie, and use him as a buffer and PR? Mark this, if England makes the Women’s UEFA Euro finals, George will be there in a suit and Charlotte will be in long sleeves, buttoned up to the neck, or with a blazer in July.
This kid seems really bullied and browbeaten by these two lunatics, aka, his parents. Such selfish and reckless behaviour, causing a vulnerable person, their own child, to overheat is just straight up cruelty.
“Yet despite his astonishingly mature conduct, and the no-doubt tireless efforts of his mother, who at the end of the whole thing then had to go and hand out trophies to winner Novak Djokovic and runner-up Nick Kyrgios, to many observers the notion of dressing George up in a suit and tie was a reminder of the absurd and Victorian demands that the institution places on the Windsor children.”
I’m sorry, are they suggesting Kitty was too exhausted after wrangling a perfectly behaved, albeit incredibly hot George, and handing out the trophies was the equivalent of her Everest? Will anyone on Salty Isle ever admit she does nothing of worth? This is utter crap.
Did Kate bring George so she could have a do-Over of the infamous Louis tantrum at the Jubbly? Like a, “see?! I am the child whisperer!” With a kid who wouldn’t smack her in the face?