Prince Harry will give the UN keynote address for Nelson Mandela Day

Good news everybody!! It’s been confirmed that Prince Harry has been chosen to give the keynote address for Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations on July 18th, which is next Monday. The UN will livestream the speakers here. This was the first confirmation of Harry’s involvement:
Hours after that South African journalist confirmed the news, the United Nations spokesperson confirmed that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the session at the United Nations to mark Mandela Day. It also sounds like Harry and Meghan’s participation was specifically requested by South Africa’s UN delegation, and South African diplomats were the ones organizing this.
The Daily Mail is predictably freaking out. Harry and Meghan will be in New York and the British media has no idea how many public appearances the Sussexes will make or whether Harry and Meghan will speak to the press or anything. The British media can’t control the story or hype some ultra-negative version of the Sussexes’ agenda. This should be a lot of fun over the next week.
PS… I absolutely believe that Wiglet and her husband will find some way to reference South Africa or copykeen the Sussexes in some busywork “I can make speeches too!!” way.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
This is impact!!! On a completely superficial note, I cannot WAIT to see Ms Madame Duchess serving summer diplomatic chic
I’m so happy Meghan will be there. I wonder what else they’ll do while in NY. I’m so excited.
Prince Harry is the perfect choice for this and will be ably supported by Meghan. The weeping and wailing from the derangers is a sight to behold. If only they would invest that energy in uplifting their faves but I suppose when you are used to being given nothing…..
Same—cant wait for the fashion! Expect me to be obsessively checking this site and What Meghan Wore the whole time.
Harry is a prince of a man. I cannot believe how appalling he and his beautiful and talented wife were treated by the BRF. Their loss is our gain. He is our prince now. Good King Harry. Prince of the USA.
@ India, ditto!!!!
He’s a Statesman and Diplomat and we definitely want ‘both Harry and his lovely duchess!
Bahahaha the derangers are flipping out. You love to see it. They really just don’t understand that it’s Harry and Meghan’s deeds, compassion, and character that are propelling them to high places, not their titles. It’s hilarious to see the Salty Isle freakout.
And yes, TOB will probably be whisked back from his vacation with Rose to give a ‘very important’ speech on a ‘very serious’ subject.
Some of the derangers have even started a petition LOL!! They couldn’t even organise a simple fundraiser for their faves but have all that energy and vim for Harry and Meghan. Makes me think they are really Sussex fans.
What the “derangers” don’t seem to grasp is their nastiness is just giving more publicity to the event. They are failing to realise they’re highlighting just how big a brand the Sussexes are. If William and his wife were invited to the UN I doubt it would have as much impact as Harry and Meghan.
Instead of trying to slam H&M’s invite, maybe they should be using their energy in promoting Earthshot?
ETA: I’ve just checked and they’ve only received 574 signatures at the mo. I think they’re going to have start using their bot accounts! 😆
A petition?! For them to cancel Harry’s speech? For what reason, exactly? Good grief, these people are truly mentally unwell.
FOX News had an astonishingly neutral article about Harry and the UN speech. Of course, they had to bring up the Oprah interview, but the whole thing was “just the facts” with no hyperventilating opinion. Compared to what we’re used to, this was downright respectful – I’m really kind of shocked.
Their last NY trip was great and I know they’ll make the most of this one too! Harry must be so honored to have been chosen.
+1 It really is an honor they chose him and Harry, being the person he is, feels the honor deeply.
I agree! Harry is most likely extremely humbled as well as looking forward to both he and Meghan both giving speeches. To be chosen specifically for this world wide event is further evidence of how impactful and far reaching their philanthropic work is being not only viewed but also evident as to how brilliantly successful they are on a global stage.
As for Salty Island of petty and jealous, they can eat their hats and STFU. The world has spoken and they don’t give two seconds of thought regarding TOBB and CopyKeen. In addition to Charles as well. I guess telling people in Africa to stop having children so that your children may bask in its beauty wasn’t so smart after all.
The U.N., swooping in with global recognition for the good works of Harry and Meghan. Love that.
I love it for Sussexes. While the UK press is still banging on about the outfit Meghan wore to the forgotten and lackluster jubbly, the rest of the world is platforming Harry and Meghan onto bigger and better things.
This is exactly where I am. What a delightful bit of news, and well earned by the Sussexes.
Isn’t it wonderful? The U.N. saying “ this is who we want, out of the whole world, to speak on this important day.
*Kate pulling out her Meghan vision board*
Prepare for Kate to copy all of Meghan’s outfits in the next few weeks.
What’s sad is that these are the only occasions when she looks modern On one hand, BOO! for being a creepy copier. But on the other hand, good for actually dressing like it’s 2022.
Things like this give a grinch smile. I’m not only happy that the Sussex’s are thriving but that the BRF and the BM get to choke on the fact that a charity or country’s government has reached out and It was to the “irrelevant” ones and not them. Lulz.
Amazing and so exciting – can’t wait to hear it! He is becoming truly unstoppable! Side note: @Kaiser, you kill me with your wiglet comments 🙊😂
This is exciting. I suspect William and Kate are on vacation now so they will be unable to organise anything except a tweet on Mandela Day.
This news has probably reminded K&W that there is a Nelson Mandela day. 😉
“This news has probably reminded K&W that there is a Nelson Mandela Day.”
Oh, absolutely yes…I
Very well done, Harry – seeing your hard work, and global credibility combining to earn you opportunities like this one is wonderful!
There will be something. There always is
I also anticipate a lot of “concern” (if you know what I mean) from other quarters about Prince Harry’s appearance. Frankly, I wasn’t aware there was a Nelson Mandela Day before, and that it was celebrated annually. Now, I’ll keep an eye out for it.
Such fantastic news. He’s going to give a great speech.
We should start placing bets on what the Keens will do to “try” to upstage this (key word being “try.”)
Is there someone in NYC who can film a plate of six cookies being dropped off at the UN from the Cambridges for Nelson Mandela Day?
LMAO!!!
There are two potential “World” holidays they can piggyback off of before the UN event: World Day of International Justice and World Youth Skills Day
This is positing that they always want to be seen as international diplomats. They may just decide to go on vacation and avoid the headlines. (Well, William might. Kate will be stalking the headlines for her inspo board).
My father has a way of saying “They’re not ready yet. They’re just trying…!” when he sees someone clearly straining to copy somebody else who is far more capable.
It’ll be fun to see what the pair who are reliably “…not ready yet” & still “…just trying” after years and years come up with to try and top Harry’s efforts……!
@ TurquoiseGem, what a wonderful and brilliant statement to complete the ineffectiveness of someone! I love it!!! I am going to borrow it, if you don’t mind…..
Agreed, BothSidesNow.
TurquioseGem, your Dad is a gem, and “They’re not ready yet. They’re just trying…!” needs to be a t-shirt.
They will probably be on their summer vacation in some private spot. Kate will be copying Meghan after her return.
They’re welcome in NYC any old time. Now TOB, on the other hand…
Nobody wants to hear anything that TOB and his hand flapping copycat wife have to say.
Oh dear! 😆 😆 😆
I can imagine the meltdown at KP as I type. Just as W&K are packing for their well earned holiday, Harry does this to them. It will be VERY interesting to see how they’re going to try and put a kaybosh on this.
The BRF sided with W&K and put all their efforts into driving H&M out of the country, and the rest of the world said: “thank you very much”.
I hope H&M cockblock every holiday the Cambs ever try to take again, but I’m a petty cow.
lol!!! 🙂
@ Zapp Brannigan, I am with you!! I hope that the screaming, anger induced jealousy along with the utter lack of grace drive their vacation into a time of feeling like they have been seated at the children’s table for an epic event, ie the Jubbly!!!
I am petty as hell too! Your comment doesn’t lose its luster on me! There may be a stroke coming from TOB with this announcement.
LMAO! Word.
Lol, so disrespectful of Harry to be overshadowing W&K’s “well-earned” holiday – how dare he?!!
Thanks for putting “well earned” in inverted commas. I was so busy laughing at the image of W&K throwing stuff into suitcases, I totally missed the mistake until after the 4 minute warning! 😆
Harry and Meghan are operating on a different stratosphere. Nothing that the RF and BM are throwing is sticking. So happy for them!
And a lot of what they’re throwing is stuff that is either ridiculous or stuff people don’t care about outside of the UK.
@Flowerlake – There are a lot of people in the UK who also don’t care about the nonsense printed about H&M.
Aren’t the Keens doing their own trip to NYC later this year to take back America?
The only thing those two do-nothings have the power to take back are some Statue of Liberty snowglobes to the kids.
Thank you. Someone had to say it.
@ L84Tea, omg, I spit my coffee out with that!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I’m dying! The comments on this one are gold.
HAHAHAH. Statue of Liberty snowglobes. A joint Franco-American middle finger to the British monarchy.
They should get the foam rubber Statue of Liberty crowns, they can practice wearing them.
Great news so happy for harry and Meghan Harry will be excellent and is perfect choice
Was just thinking about it yesterday. The BRF and the British establishment as a whole have not quite realized yet how much their attitude towards a woman of color has damaged their standing abroad.
While for many people in the world, the BRF was something they didn’t think about much, I’d say there was still a vague idea that it’s an institution that people respected.
That seems to have withered in recent years.
The British ones who have been hateful, haven’t quite realized how bad it makes them and their country look.
(and yes, I know there are plenty of British people who don’t think much about the BRF either).
I am Agreatreckoning and I support this message.
Cut to William flicking disconsolately through his post. “Where’s MY invitation from the UN to give a speech?” he asks, lower lip wobbling.
Right. This is what I think the freak out is about. The precious one not getting the invite.. Cue stamping feet and incandescent tantrums
William must be *beyond* enraged right now. It makes me so happy 🥰
William is a non-entity on the world stage, no one wants him, and that’s a bitter pill for him to swallow especially when his brother is the chosen one and receiving all the accolades.
Very exciting! This has nothing to do with stuffy titles or crowns sitting on pillows. This is global humanitarians doing what they do. I’m so happy for Harry that they chose him. And yes, like the first poster above, I cannot wait to see how Meghan does summer in NYC chic!
All of this.
This is very, very cool.
So happy for Harry and Meghan!
Kudos to Prince Harry for paying his own way in the world and contributing his service to the world.
It is a real fallacy to reserve the term “working royals ” to Prince Charles, William and Kate etc. for performing duties on behalf of the Queen and called other royals like Prince Harry, Zara etc. as non-working royals when they are actually working in the real world economy.
This type of faulty thinking led the Queen to issue a statement that public service is possible and reserved only for royals who worked for her. Prince Harry has rightly pointed out that Service is Universal.
@ Noor, well said!! You should never bite off more than you can chew and the Queen is certainly gaining a new perspective of how infantile her comment was.
Did TQ actually say it is not possible for the Sussexes “to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” or is that another Edward Young zinger?
The fallacy and gross entitlement in TQ’s statement is her thinking that the monarchy is the same thing as the public. So yes, you can’t be a servant to the monarch without being a working royal, but anyone can be of public service.
This is your weekly reminder that William can not and will not stop saying words about the “overpopulation” (of Black and Brown people) on the African continent which is sadly affecting HIS ability to show his children the natural beauty (i.e. hunting grounds) as is his colonial right. Plus, he talked openly at one point of Africa as the place to which he’d like to exile Henry and Meghan. So I hope he has the good sense to stay quiet…but history tells me he won’t.
@ Jay, please accept my apology for not having read your comment before I posted mine.
Wretched Angela Levin was on Vine show, saying the Sussexes regret (telling the truth about the BRF) talking about the BRF, and they need they to use the royals to be successful, I kid you not.
Then boom Harry will be in the UN speaking about the late great Nelson Mandela.
@kaiser there is a dead link in this. IDK if it’s supposed to be an excerpt or something.
Isn’t it amazing how many really impactful orgs want to work with Harry and Meghan? It really shows that he put in real effort even before he left the RF. His reputation as a spokesperson precedes him. The only orgs that want to work with the rest of them are royal and quite frankly they seem forced on them instead of requested.
thanks, fixed
Looking forward to Prince Harry ‘s speech.
Interesting enough after next Monday both of the adult Sussexes would have given speeches to an audience in the UN assembly in some form.
It is nice to be important but it is more important to be nice.
I wish the South Africa UN delegation had selected actual organizers working transnationally on issues of anti-Black racism. Moves like this obscure who Mandela was and what he fought for, people call figures like him “inspirational” rather that focus on the inequality of apartheid that still exists in South Africa.
Not sure if you’re South African but I am and I understand that H&M are going to bring worldwide recognition to the day as it hasn’t been widely internationally celebrated in quite some time since he passed. Also, I’m not entirely surprised that our UN delegation (under direction from our corrupt government) DOES NOT want to draw attention to our glaring inequalities that are getting worse by the day. Tata Madiba, while a fearless fighter against racism and white supremacy, was ultimately a man who believed in justice, accessibility and compassion. All of which align with H&M, the work they do and who they are.
H&M will bring the world spotlight to those causes so other people can use it to speak out. If they used less well known people, they would not be able to grab international press that will help others use the same press to highlight those causes. It’s a smart move by the delegation.
If the speech Harry delivers at the UN is as good as the one he delivered at the Endeavor Fundraiser, this will be an exciting speech to listen to. Proud of how this young man is developing into such a Statesman. He is building quite the legacy for his children. Amazing how he is using the platform he was birthed into. I wish this couple to continue to move from strength to strength.
Side note: while the gutter UK media and the gutter Uk reporters are still reporting on the jubilee, Meghan’s outfit, Harry’s book, who is level A,B, C royals, Harry’s need to return, the Sussexes are clearly showing life for them in the UK is a thing of the past, something the gossipers refuse to accept.
Now we’ll get a date for an upcoming USA tour for Earthshit 😂 just wait for it
I hope they aren’t planning am actual tour? Who is paying for that? Our govt can’t be held responsible for the costs of his whims, can we? Man I hope not. I don’t want them here at all.
I hope the New York government tells the Cambridges to fuck themselves if they dare as for them to pay for their visit.
I think there will be a cost to the local government. For example, if they visit Charleston, there will be a cost relating to extra police work.
I wish they would accept the fact that no one wants them here. It’s one thing to look at pictures or watch a wedding on TV but I can’t see people lining the streets to see them.
This announcement highlighted a story I didn’t know about Harry. On an expedition to the South Pole Harry heard of Mr Mandela’s death and he planted South Africa’s flag in memory of him.
I saw that too, the 2013 photo from the expedition should give critics pause. Harry’s giving a speech is entirely appropriate.
I didn’t know that, either! Thank you for sharing (:
The rotten rota cannot claim that Harry only got that because he is titled, we all knoe, Meghan did it before marriage, untitled!
Yes, Meghan, through her own steady hard work and credibility with key global players earned her opportunity, too.
It had nothing whatsoever to do with any title!
I am so happy for Meghan and Harry!
I am as well. This is not a new opportunity for Meghan as she has a history with speaking at the UN.
As for the haters, they can stew in their own pettiness and hatred.
KP, CH and BP are having meltdowns right now because their BM minions fail to destroy the Sussexes on a global scale. The UN invite shows it and other serious organizations couldn’t care less what the rota rats think and the Jubilee shade was a joke. Kudos to for the speech; Meghan’s fashion and passion will be fire. This throws a monkey wrench into the Cambridge US charm offensive.
It’s really kinda funny, isn’t it? The BM et al twist themselves into knots about Meghan’s Dior outfit, whether Harry & Meghan were snubbed for some dumb lunch, or were the snubbers–I’m not quite clear on that last point, as the RRs kept waffling between the two positions–and here Meghan & Harry live their lives spending the 4th of July with friends in Wyoming, then planning a trip to the UN in NYC because Harry was invited to speak. And William & Kate did what again? Forced their child to wear a suit to sit in the sun for hours at a tennis match? That right there was some mighty fine kinging-to-be. Meanwhile at the UN….
That’s great! This is such a wonderful thing and I look forward to hearing Harry’s speech.
Nobody so far has written about the actually theme of celebration and how it fits the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s mission and their whole vibe so perfectly. *’Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.’ * I can see why they/Harry got chosen to give the keynote speech this year.
But I can also understand people who do not like that it is not people who are actually doing the work on the ground who get selected to do the honour and themselves receive accolades for their work. No diss to H&M but I hope they ask the UN to try to do just that in the years to come.
I wonder what the program for the day and building up to it looks like. Will there be awards for ppl doing the real work on the ground in the developing world? They could at least highlight some organisations that ppl can donate to building up to the day. They may need to take a page out the book of Sussex Squad.
Or is this just meant to bee a big party in a mostly UN echo chamber?….I hope it is not just nice but meh….
I agree that H&M’s compassion in action is one of the reasons for this invite. I think each of their histories of on the ground work is part of what is behind this, and their promotion to get everyone involved in solving the problems we all face–no matter how small an act it is. This day is now getting more attention. I think that’s amazing and exactly what’s needed. Blackfemmebot above said it best.
Yes! His mum would be so proud! Joy and blessings!
I can’t wait to see the reasons given by the royal experts to explain why Harry speaking at the UN is a slap in the face to the Queen.
Any guesses anyone?
What would be great is if his father comes out publicly and says how proud he is of Harry’s speech. It was great that he leaked to a source that he’s proud of how they are self-sufficient. However, if he comes out in support of his son by saying positive about his appearance at the UN it really will help cut out the noise that is bound to come from TOB and his sharks.
@ Laura D, that would be an ideal statement for Charles to make. Harry has grown into a man of character, charisma as well as the forethought to create meaningful programs for son many different arenas in someone’s life. Harry has a long history of following in his Mothers activism and it’s apparent. With the marriage of Meghan, they hold such closely aligned mind sets that they are perfect for each other!!
@bothsidesnow
I totally agree. I do believe Meghan’s philanthropic pedigree is what “sealed the deal” for him. I also think he thought his family would welcome her with open arms and see (like him) what an asset she would be to the family. Unfortunately, petty jealousy and racism blinkered how important she could be to them. The BRF could have basked in their reflective glory. Instead, the BRF have lost some of their standing on the global stage because of how they treated two people who only want to use their position to help make this world a better place.
Sadly, Charles won’t do it because he is terrified of the blowback said statement would earn. Because in publicly supporting Harry, Charles will probably put somebody’s nose out of joint (courtier or RR), and he’s already trying to keep low lately from his cash-for-access schemes.
I remember when this day was inaugurated but haven’t really seen or heard anything much about it since. Harry will garner some global attention. It said he is giving the keynote, so I’m sure those working on anti-racism will also be featured. Harry could be acting as an opening act for them. The South Africa mission said that they confirm the participation of the Duke and Duchess, so I’m wondering if Meghan will have some role in the day besides being Harry’s cheerleader.
Cue new photos of Keen grinning her way through a visit with black school children. Maybe she’ll have a plate of homemade cookies for them.
grimacing. Like a freek.
No, no — it will be brownies. And there will be a separate photo taken of the tray of homemade brownies, because that is so very important.
She will push white chocolate on them.
Royalists are losing their minds. The funniest thing is when they say “How is he even qualified for this? What, because he’s a prince?! What experience does he have?!!”. They literally tell on themselves and the royal family. They know that those people do absolutely nothing and are absolutely nothing without their titles.” Unlike his do-nothing brother, Harry does have a real resume, qualifications, and real relationships with important people an organizations. Harry’s title gave him a platform and he used it to earn his bonafides. And that’s why he’s giving one of the most important speeches on the UN’s annual agenda.
Lmfao that they don’t see they’re making the argument against themselves! Idiots
It’s really great that South Africa asked them to participate in this event. It’s great to see them back at the UN, especially Meghan, especially in these fraught times. Looking forward to it. The UK press keeps trying to stir up nonsense controversies about book releases and what happened at the Jubilee, and really have no clue about anything this couple actually have happening in their lives. Cue the crying about being woke or whatever. If they were still working royals, there is no way they’d be allowed to participate in an event like this because they’d be accused of overshadowing the heirs or being too political. Can’t wait to see them and hear Harry’s speech.
This is a nice serving of awesome sauce. Timely. Necessary. Meaningful in so many ways.
It’s noteworthy that Prince Harry was specifically requested by the South African delegation. What a dramatic difference from Will and Kate’s Caribbean tour, which showed Commonwealth countries running for the exits. What a missed opportunity to redefine the Commonwealth, now that the Sussexes are out.
“Wiglet”? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
I can’t wait to hear Harry’s speech -he has developed into a human being trying to help and support other human beings who do not look like himself-I did not know about planting a flag in honor of Nelson Mandela-he has shown care and respect for others as he has gotten older and have a family of his own-The Uk media need to stop questioning other black people and countries about their decisions to allow whomever to speak on this day-their colonist past is showing -don’t tell other people of color who to talk to and who to visit-everybody can see Harry has grown and experienced things that was not apart of his enivornment growing up-the world sees through the UK media the constant nagging and hand ringing about the Sussexes who have moved on with lives-live and let live-the UK has enough problems to deal with already-mind your own business in England,
I read a comment stating Harry had done more for Africa, particularly South Africa, than the Queen and her heirs. He co-founded Sentebale with Prince Seiso in Lesotho and has since expanded to another village. He is associated with African Parks and continues to focus on his mother’s work with removing landmines. I am sure the delegation will receive him well. More than likely, his address, like that of his wife’s, will appear in the subsequent publication of notable lectures delivered at the UN.
The mentality of the derangers is below sea level. Many of them live in the same mental institution (smile). They are submitting a petition to the United Nations asking them to rescind the invitation for a guest speaker requested by a nation. Some even claim they will cancel their subscription; now, those comments must be from BOTS. Imagine having a subscription to the UN. What rock do they live beneath?
Wiliam and Kate need to spend time at a marriage retreat and decide what they intend to do with the rest of their life. Even though Meghan could not seek mental health counseling through the Firm, Mr. Edward Young can arrange for William and Kate to get marriage counseling privately. He has the power to make things happen. They are out of sync with each other and their environment. Harry and Meghan are gone. They need to focus on their children and find a way out of the Invisible Contract with minimal damage. It’s never too late to do the right thing.