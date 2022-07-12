Prince Harry will give the UN keynote address for Nelson Mandela Day

Good news everybody!! It’s been confirmed that Prince Harry has been chosen to give the keynote address for Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations on July 18th, which is next Monday. The UN will livestream the speakers here. This was the first confirmation of Harry’s involvement:

Prince Harry will deliver the keynote address at the U.N. General Assembly's commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18th in New York. Gonna be a media frenzy here at UNHQ. Live coverage on #sabcnews channel pic.twitter.com/PgnOvE21D0 — Sherwin Bryce-Pease (@sherwiebp) July 11, 2022

Hours after that South African journalist confirmed the news, the United Nations spokesperson confirmed that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the session at the United Nations to mark Mandela Day. It also sounds like Harry and Meghan’s participation was specifically requested by South Africa’s UN delegation, and South African diplomats were the ones organizing this.

A UN Spokesman has confirmed that both Harry and Meghan will be in New York for the UN General Assembly to celebrate #MandelaDay July 18. “The South African Mission has confirmed the participation of the Duke and the Duchess at Monday's commemoration.” pic.twitter.com/mAvc43pz2j — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) July 11, 2022

The Daily Mail is predictably freaking out. Harry and Meghan will be in New York and the British media has no idea how many public appearances the Sussexes will make or whether Harry and Meghan will speak to the press or anything. The British media can’t control the story or hype some ultra-negative version of the Sussexes’ agenda. This should be a lot of fun over the next week.

PS… I absolutely believe that Wiglet and her husband will find some way to reference South Africa or copykeen the Sussexes in some busywork “I can make speeches too!!” way.