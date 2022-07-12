Tom Cruise ‘has fallen in love with everything about the UK,’ ‘he can be himself’

Tom Cruise has been living in the UK for several years. No one really knows how long because Cruise moves silently when he wants to, and he almost always wants to. Many of Tom’s recent movies have filmed in the UK, and Tom clearly owns or rents several properties in London and outside of the city. He seems to have friends there and in recent years, he’s been turning up to all of the big British sporting and cultural events. Tom has gone to the Wimbledon ladies’ and gentlemen’s finals for two years in a row. This year, he got Royal Box seats just a few rows back from the Duchess of Cambridge. He also arranged for a private screening of Top Gun: Maverick for the Cambridges, then he did a big, glitzy charity screening for the royals too. He’s clearly ingratiating himself into the highest tiers of British society and it is what it is. The Mail tries to explain his fascination with Britain:
Why, you may ask, is the quintessentially all-American megastar – whose latest blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick, has taken more than $1billion at the global box office – suddenly over here so much? The answer, according to one of his long-term associates, is that Cruise now considers himself ‘an honorary Brit’.
‘He’s fallen in love with everything about the UK,’ the source who worked with Cruise told the MoS. ‘His daughter lives here, he enjoys a good cuppa and he loves the fact he can be himself. The biggest thing is he’s developed a proper circle of friends. He’s the happiest I’ve ever seen him.’
Last weekend, Cruise celebrated his 60th birthday at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds with some of those within his inner sanctum, including David Beckham, Gordon Ramsay and James Corden. Actor Simon Pegg, his Mission: Impossible co-star, was also there.
Perhaps the most extraordinary new friendship is with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Much was made of the fact that Cruise gallantly took Kate’s hand to guide her up stairs on the red carpet at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square in May, with some critics saying his gesture was ‘overly-familiar’. But sources tell the MoS the actor is a ‘huge fan’ of the Cambridges, adding that their friendship ‘is warm and professional’ and it was William and Kate who encouraged Cruise to be included in the opening night of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.
The source added: ‘It has turned into quite a special friendship. He was so happy to be involved in the Jubilee proceedings. There was chatter that Kate and William asked him to do it. It wouldn’t be surprising because he adores the Royal Family.’
He plans to be in the UK until the beginning of next year. The 5ft 7in star had sold his $39million Beverly Hills mansion and moved into a penthouse in Clearwater, Florida, in a building owned by the Church of Scientology, the controversial religion Cruise has followed since his 20s. But by the time he arrived in the UK, he appeared ‘rudderless’, according to one person in his professional circle.
The LA source said: ‘The thing about Tom in Hollywood is that you never saw him out and about. He was almost a recluse. He’d do the red carpet to promote his movies but I only ever saw him with family members or staff. It always struck me he didn’t appear to have any friends outside his family and church. At events, he was this little figure inside a circle of bodyguards. He was extremely professional but withdrawn. Seeing him now is a total transformation. He’s genuinely happy, he is out all the time and he doesn’t have an entourage of security around him like he did in the States. He’s posing for selfies and he has a freedom in the UK I don’t think he ever had here.’
[From The Mail]
Yeah, he probably does have more freedom over there and he can socialize with non-Scientologists freely, without CoS breathing down his neck. While I know this is wishful thinking, it does feel like maybe Tom has gotten some space from CoS? I’m sure he’s still massively involved, but Tom has already gone through phases of his life where he wasn’t all about CoS, like when he was married to Nicole Kidman. Anyway, I’ve gotten really used to seeing Cruise turn up at British events, I would be fine he stayed there. He seems very happy there. And his friendship with the Cambridges… well, it suits his purposes and an association with a famous American actor suits their purposes.
I loath Tom Cruise to the point where I won’t watch any of his movies. So he’s decided to embrace Salty Isle and become BFFs with the Cambridges…makes me loath him even more. He sacrificed his marriages and daughter to Co$. He is not a nice person no matter what his sycophants say about him. I choose to believe the Tony Ortegas, Leah Riminis and others who have left that godawful cult and written about the horrors they went through.
I imagine KKKate will be over the top happy with this news……
yup, this exactly, I could have written this myself, only not as eloquently.
sure, he’s “nice” to his coworkers and costars, but he sure ain’t nice to the $ci-bot slaves he has doing all his renovations and cleaning.
say, Tommy boy, how “nice” does your estranged daughter, Suri, think you are? remember her? the daughter you doted on until her mother escaped with her? ever talk to her?
And I think the only reason he’s “nice” to co-workers and various staff on the set of his movies, is to subtlety try a improve Scientology’s reputation, which has deservedly taken a massive hit, and maybe even lure people into the cult. He wants people to think “Tom Cruise is so nice! Scientology can’t be that bad!” So I think his friendliness is very calculated, it is not genuine, and I’d bet he’s as involved with the cult as ever, but he realized that his open involvement was hurting his image. I wouldn’t be surprised if the living-in-UK-with-new-friends thing is just another attempt to subtlety recruit more rich people.
Completely agree. I won’t watch his movies ..
Me too. I refuse to give one penny of my money. I have not seen one of his movies since my daughter wanted to watch his movie with Diaz. Otherwise, nope.
Same
Yes I agree 100%. I can’t watch anything he is in because all I see is slave labor from his cult. My brain just had a horrible thought. Kate loves to mold herself to powerful men…Tom loves clout…. Rebound romance after the marriage ends? They are both so mean it would be a match made in Scientology hell. Someone tell me I’m crazy on migraine meds today and this can never happen 🫢
I want this to happen! A gossip dream come true!
@Liz I said the same thing earlier! I totally want Tom to be Kate’s rebound! And, sadly, I think she’d be fine with it because she likes being controlled and being told what to do and what not to do, so it would work well for Tom, too.
Not that crazy! I’ve seen a couple of gossip articles over the past couple of days (one in Newsweek and one in Ok!, I think) pushing the narrative that Tom Cruise was staring longingly at Kate in the Royal Box at Wimbledon lol
+1 The details brought out by ex-members of CoS and the way he considers himself above the rest of society will keep me from watching his movies. Of course he loves to hobnob with the Cambridges. The popcorn jingoism of his new movie bothered me as we are watching a ruthless war/genocide in Ukraine where aircraft is desperately needed. It’s cruel.
Dead ass pulled a “sorry to this man” at the header pic. He can be himself?! I doubt It since that’s not even his face.
Even if Tom wanted distance from Scientology (which I don’t believe for a minute), I can’t imagine the CoS letting such a big fish get away, no matter where on the planet he would go.
He’s probably trying to convert the royals. That would be a big get. Stupid people are very easy to manipulate.
That’s what I was thinking. I wonder if they release you if you bring in someone of equal or greater stature?🤔. Although, I thought the royals were Anglican for life so good luck with that!
That was my immediate thought when all the stories about him hosting a private screening for them popped up. I know we’ve had discussions about it being highly unlikely for the Cambridges specifically to be viable targets (too high up and big profile compared to the Wessexes for instance), I think it’s less unlikely than people think. Both W&K have shown that they’re quite susceptible to flattery and sweet talk, and Tom Cruise knows how to be a charmer. He might not get them *into* Scientology but he can certainly make them Scientology *adjacent/friendly*, which is nearly as bad.
No, he will never be allowed to leave. They have way too much on him.
He’s never going to want to leave, anyway. At CoS he is absolutely idolised. Beyond idolised. Literally viewed as a saviour of the world (**not hyperbole**). And he gets his ass kissed and stuff done for him for free. He would never give that up.
Yes @ Beenie! Why would he give that up when he has put so much $$$$ in their pockets…..
TC is a walking bank account. Wouldn’t be surprised if they had a tithing requirement like other religions.
This move feels more like he (or David) is trying to distance from the Scientology exposées and documentaries from the past ten years. All those probably didn’t help his box office bankability and drastically reduced the pool of applicants for ‘official girlfriend’. A move to England let’s him rebuild his bankability, create a new pool of potential girlfriends who aren’t familiar with Scientology and helps David establish an overseas branch of their cult.
Yeah, this seems more likely. I still wonder how Katie escaped unscathed.🤔
Also, do Katie and Siri live in the UK now?😮
@ KC, no. They are still living in NYC.
Katie & Suri live in NYC. Katie escaped unscathed because she planned ahead. Lainey’s done several stories on it for awhile would celebrate the anniversary of Katie’s announcement towards the end of June 2012-on a Friday. She also rehired the publicist she had before getting with Tom and supposedly hired her own security on the sly. I think the her newly hired security was keeping tabs on the employed by Cruise security. Katie’s father being a lawyer probably helped immensely in the planning.
This is a pretty good explanation. It’s from Lisa Mazzie-Marquette University Law School Blog.
https://tinyurl.com/yfbbducz
If you don’t want to click on the link, search What Katie Holmes Split from Tom Cruise Can Teach Us by Lisa A. Mazzie.
Edited : Yes @BothSidesNow, I must have been typing while you were posting. re: Katie/Suri NYC
Toms older daughter Bella lives in London.
@AGreatReckoning, thank you for that link! I was fascinated by the story as it happened and always followed it, but I’d never read that.
After she left Tom, she moved into an apartment building a few blocks away from me in NYC, and sometimes I’d see her going in or out of the Whole Foods on the ground floor; rumor was there was some secret entrance in the back of the store that she could use to get up to her apartment without going through the main entrance, which was staked out by photographers for *months* after this all went down.
Katie was as stealth as a ninja, with the help of her father.
great theory Sherlock!
Part of me wonders if he’s Kate’s approved bleep boy
LOL. He’s old enough to be her father.
I’m sorry, but I need to know what is causing the reaction of the girl in the lower right corner of the top photo!
Also, I find it funny how they include his height in the article. Everyone knows he’s fairly short and self-conscious enough about it to always wear lifts in his shoes, so putting his height in there is such a bitchy little detail.
I hope that this also means he’s distancing himself from Co$, but who knows.
I would LOVE for him to be Kate’s rebound if she and William do actually separate. You know that Tom would be up for that!
I laughed out loud when I read that the article said his height too. What shade!
Good! They can keep him! Also, how can a friendship be both ‘warm’ AND ‘professional’?!?!🤣
I believe L Ron Hubbard was born in the UK and one of COS’s main HQs is in England. I don’t think the move to the UK has anything to do with distancing himself from Scientology. If he was distancing himself from COS, one would think he’d be making an effort to spend more time with his teen daughter.
Pretty sure Hubbard was born in Nebraska. In 1956? London became his homebase of CoS.
Agree Cruise isn’t distancing himself from CoS. At all. Considering there is such a cult like atmosphere surrounding royalists/BRF/the Firm, I have no doubt he feels comfortable there as a Scientologist. Pfffft on the security comment. Tom absolutely has a team of security with him. Co$ has had an agreement with the Met police that goes back to 2006/2007.
https://metro.co.uk/2021/08/27/tom-cruise-loses-luggage-worth-thousands-after-bodyguard-bmw-stolen-15161760/
Less than a year ago one of Cruise’s vehicles was stolen (then recovered).
“It was a huge embarrassment for the security team……”.
The Fail is trying to act as if Harry’s security concerns are unwarranted with this bs.
Hubbard was born in Nebraska. I think Tom’s *love* of England is covering up for the low numbers of Scientologists there. He’s probably been parachuted in by David Miscavige to boost Scientology’s profile and suck in more recruits. He’s definitely not distancing himself from Co$, in fact he’s living in Saint Hill Manor, Hubbard’s former home.
@ Jaded, your opinion is spot on!!!
He looks like he saw how attractive Miles Teller is, and decided to adopt/co-opt his face for his own. Not saying that’s a bad thing, mind you.
I do wish Tom could extricate himself from the cult. I’d be first in line to pat him on the back. Then he could actually have a relationship with human beings and family again–like Suri–and maybe a significant other of whatever sort, instead of Thetans.
He’s now got a face that my late mother used to describe as “lived in”, ie crumpled and showing his age.
How come that looks OK on men but never on women?
I think he wants a Kate 2.0.
I’d actually enjoy that tremendously. If Kate were to escape her prison, despite being the nasty, pick-me, mean girl that she is, I would be rooting for her, so long as it wasn’t going right from the royal prison into a Scientology one!
Perhaps she can join David Miscaviges allegedly missing wife.
LOL Trying to convert Will & Kate to COS maybe? I don’t believe he’ll ever break free of that cult, but for his sake I hope he somehow does, and then spends the rest of his life making amends to the people that have been hurt by it.
Recruiting and converting entered my mind as well, @Lucy2.
No way is he leaving, I don’t imagine the idea would even register with him, he’s in for life. I totally buy that he’s here recruiting and he found a lifestyle that he’s enjoying so why not. I also agree with the suggestions that he and David are using this to create a semblance of distance after all the big exposés as it was starting hit his bankability. Not that they need my money but I’m not watching him on screen anymore.
Because I’m already cranky this morning
1. I’ve seen TC in person. He’s maybe 5’7 in platforms. It’s ok to be short, you can’t help your genetics. You CAN help your personality.
2. The pic with Kate looks like a bad Angelina & Dustin Hoffman cosplay
Maybe Kate and Tom will remake Rainman, with Tom in Hoffman’s role and Kate in Tom’s? Call it Keenman?
It’s pretty common knowledge that Tom Cruise is super self-conscious about his height (when he was married to Nicole Kidman, I specifically remember Nicole insisting in an interview that Tom was “only one inch shorter than her”) and doesn’t get the mail without his lifts on. I think that’s why he’s had children/tried to have children with exclusively tall women, to ensure his children won’t be short.
All that being said, it was both hilarious and shady AF for the article to make a point to tell us how tall he (supposedly) is! OR maybe he really IS way shorter than 5’7 and that detail was insisted on BY Tom, to make us all think he’s taller than he is?
Scientology has a big centre just outside of london. And he was staying there during covid; I read. So I really doubt he’s distanced himself from them sadly. Suri is growing up to be the perfect mix of Tom and Katie; I wonder if he ever looks at pictures of her?
look for Cambridge moves to leverage this friendship to give some shine to their US visit this year. more for me to ignore.
I thought it was the Sussexes who were meant to be constantly on the red carpet and sucking up to Hollywood celebs because that’s just so crass, trashy and unroyal? Well at least they got part of that right. We know who the crass, trashy unroyal ones are. Both the lames and the media are really trying hard to rehabilitate cruise. I wonder for what purpose? 🤔
I’m sure he’s still heavily involved in Scientology. L. Ron Hubbard used to live in the UK. Tom’s just following in the footsteps of his beloved founder. But nice try by DM to whitewash Tom. Anyway didn’t the press say William and Kate had no time for celebrities?
Another thing if the DM is gushing about Tom Cruise it means that he’s being advised on how to the play the game. It’s probably why he’s cosying up to William and Kate.
It makes sense. Britain already has a lot of people willing to blindly follow celebrities (royal family) like a cult, refusing to see them as they really are what a shallow and useless waste of money they are. It wouldn’t be a stretch to convince people like that to join scientology (I have compared them in the past, such as they way royal fans are impressed by the uniforms and orders the royals wear without earning them, to scientology similar fake awards and ceremonies).
@ Mrs.Krabapple, that’s true. That country is filled with more gullible idiots than I thought.
Only due to the comments I have read on BM articles though, and I am not lumping all Brits into the same bushel.
I’m not sure if he is distancing himself from cos. I saw on another sight just yesterday that they see th UK as a viable country for investment or something. There’s a branch of it in my town here and they are out in the town centre a couple of times a week offering free “stress tests”
From one cult to another.
A mutually beneficial relationship for Bill, Cathy and Tom.
A knighthood for Tom is up next.
Bingo!
I find it funny that this story is being post now? Hasn’t Tom been living in the UK for like 9+ years.
He seems to have never moved back to the US after the movie he did with Cameron Diaz. He only seems to come to the US when he has a movie to promote.
He can be himself in the UK? Not really a compliment to the UK.
😂
Hate to burst anyone’s bubble, but Scientology has a major campus in the UK. It’s in West Sussex and is called Saint Hill. Lots of Sea Org members for him to use as slave labour while he enjoys “being himself”. Every time Tom has movies to promote, these “ Tom seems to be stepping away from Scientology” rumours come out and they are BS. If he was stepping away from Scientology, maybe he’d be moving to New York to see his youngest child that he abandoned for his cult, not moving to the place where LRH held so dear. Tony Ortega has pointed out that this is just a PR strategy that they’ve used again and again. Until he’s on the record disavowing Scientology, I know he’s in as deeply as he’s ever been. He could take down the whole cult with one interview, but he never will.
@Deanne, I don’t believe any thinking person’s bubble is being bursted. May have missed something. Don’t/didn’t see where anyone thinks Tom would be stepping away from Co$. Agree with the PR strategy. It’s been happening for decades. Had some good times fighting with “posters” on the E! boards in the early 2000’s and the armies that came out slandering Nicole with their nonsense. Happy to have Cruise live in England. I hate that A Few Good Men and a couple of others he is in are some I enjoy. The irony of him being in a movie title The Firm is not lost on me.
Last year? a poster pointed out the very many similarities between the BRF, that movie and the Sussexes experience. Chilling.
The Cambridges aren’t good at picking friends. It would great if a Tom Cruise/Scientology scandal would come to light. I would love to watch the RR scramble to clean up the mess.
LOL right? I was about to say…Emma Sayle, Evgeny Lebedev, now Tom Cruise…these two sure know how to pick ’em!
I always believed Tom Cruise started doing back to back action movies to compensate for the emptiness of his personal life. He’ll milk it for as long as he can but at some point (sooner rather than later), physically he won’t be able to keep up with his insane filming schedule and doing all these stunts. And when that happens, he’ll have to sit still and really think about Scientology and how much it has destroyed around him–losing two wives and not having any relationship with his other daughter. I don’t know if he has slowly realized how much of his life he has wasted in a scam but I also think he’s in too deep to ever walk away. It’s been awhile since we’ve seen him with David Miscavige so I’m wondering if there’s trouble in Scientology paradise. I wonder if during COVID he had to sit still for once (at least for the first few months before he started resuming filming Mission Impossible) and take stock of his life. I just don’t know why else he would stay in the UK for months on end away from his usual Scientology people in Florida, apart from seeing his daughter from time to time.
It’s actually cost him three wives. MImi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes. It cost Nicole her two children from their marriage and his relationship with Suri. Tom is basically a sociopath at this point. He has no empathy or sympathy and thinks he’s super human. The pandemic wouldn’t make him think about anything other than how it’s caused delays in the back to back filming of his movies. Scientology has more of a stake in the UK than you may know. He can get services, make use of Sea .Org slaves and be treated better than regular Scientologist, while giving the impression that’s he’s less involved. He’s just as devoted as he’s always been.
So he’s moving to England to be Kate’s side piece? I love this idea. Do it, Tom. All Americans will thank you for it.
Cracks me up seeing all these articles showing Tom staring at her. Obviously Tom has plenty of experience with women and can figure out when they’re vulnerable…”I love this idea. Do it, Tom.”
I don’t know…his face looks like an overripe melon that’s just this close to falling.
If you go back to around 2011/12 photos, you can see where Tom was molding Katie into “Katherine.” He called her that, she grew her hair long and bouncy, and she dressed like Khate. I remember noticing it at the time.
They definitely resemble each other somewhat…Kate is Tom’s type and I’m sure he’d be into it if she was!
I’ve gone down rabbit holes reading about Scientology…. It’s too much to process the lies, control, men, women and children in their proper place… The horrific practices still being continued boil my insides. Ron Hubbard boils my insides. Tom Cruise boils my insides. When I see his face, I get involuntary tics. Scientology is worldwide, unfortunately, so I’m sure he’ll skip no beats. Blech.
I think I went out with him in Hawaii when I was 18. He was cute but strange. Girls were all over him, groping, kissing. He’d sign autographs constantly. I guess we spent about a week together? To this day I still can’t believe it. 1984. Not a single photo. I mean my mom took one of us sitting at a table, but I don’t know where in the world that photo is. Crazy.
He loves London since the media is more restricted and can’t ask him about Suri. So he hides there.
I am laughing over some articles shipping an affair between Kate and Tom Cruise. It will never happen obviously, but I could actually see him being super into her, I think she’s probably his type.
Lol, yes. Scientology is a lot like a monarchy.
Agree @Merricat. The Co$ seems to have a lot in common with the BRF/Firm and British Media. They will try everything to break, smear and ruin a person and then when that person leaves they will ruthlessly attack them for leaving and daring to speak the truth. Employing bot armies to help the attacks along isn’t out of the question either.
https://tonyortega.org/2017/08/25/scientologys-new-stand-front-unleashes-bot-army-on-twitter-and-gets-zapped/
The new love between Cruise(Co$), Cambridges and the British Media makes a lot sense today.
But, yes, an attraction between Kate and Tom makes a lot of sense. He’s willing to present someone on red carpet and even jump on a couch declaring his love for them. Kate would love someone to present her on a red carpet and jump on a couch declaring their love for her. Kate “never putting a foot wrong” lol, is right up the Scientology alley. She wouldn’t run the risk of not being seen for 15 years.
Never happen? Hmm. Very complicated because of the children I agree but nothing is impossible. If William moves on is she supposed to live like a dowager for the rest of her life?
It’s the opposite, he’s in full recruitment right now and the UK is good with COS
Cruise is DEFINITELY not leaving or backing away from the Cult of Scientology. He remains essentially the second in command to his BFF David Miscavige. COS has a long running history in the UK. Hubbard lived in a mansion in an English town called East Grinstead. He was in legal trouble in the UK and fled. The mansion is now a major Scientology center in England – the most important one in that country and hosts many of their major events and large gatherings. Cruise has a huge condo in Clearwater FL that is now his main US home, just down the street from the COS mecca in Clearwater, FL. He sold all his other homes in California and elsewhere. The only thing Cruise cares about, really, is Scientology and recruiting these big, big names into it. He has been working on the Beckhams for years, although no evidence (yet) that either of them have joined the cult. If not recruiting he is at very least “safe pointing” COS – gaining allies in case more shit hits the fan. He is not a good person at all.
Wonder if we’ll ever hear about the Cambridges attending a dinner party or some event at that estate.
William and Kate seem stupid enough to take Tom up on an offer to host a fundraiser for them there, not realizing the implications. The Windsors don’t have a great track record for recognizing people they should stayTF away from, befriending them instead.
Bit late to comment but I was disappointed to see pics of Serena Williams and her husband having dinner with Tom and others while she was in the UK.
Both L. Ron Hubbard and Scientology came from the UK so it makes sense.
LRH is from the midwest US. but it is true there is a big scientology center there. he is not leaving the cult.
An affair between Tom and Kate would be the mother of all royal/Hollywood scandals. But it would not be tolerated. It’s treason to hook up with the heir’s wife. William the wronged husband would have grounds for divorce; and the BRF would turn Tom into Rasputin 2.0 because of his CoS ties.
This is why he won’t be her rebound guy either. The mother of the future head of the Church of England will not be allowed to convert into what is widely viewed as a cult, even if she was single.