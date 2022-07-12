Pippa Middleton welcomed her third child, a second daughter, a few weeks ago

We saw Pippa Middleton at one Platinum Jubbly event last month, and that was when we first learned that Pippa was expecting her third. It was a surprise because there really wasn’t any gossip about her pregnancy and she looked pretty far along in June. I didn’t think she was this far along though – Pippa quietly welcomed her third child “a couple of weeks ago.” Meaning, what? She was past eight months along when we saw her at the Jubbly? Wow. She was carrying small. Pippa is pretty small though. Anyway, Pippa had a girl! Her second girl.
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are officially a family of five. The younger sister of Kate Middleton welcomed her third child — a baby girl — a couple of weeks ago, PEOPLE has learned.
Pippa, 38, and James, 46, welcomed their first child — a son named Arthur — in Oct. 2018. She gave birth to a baby girl named Grace in March 2021. She followed in the footsteps of her royal sister by giving birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital — the same place where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their children.
Pippa’s baby bump was on display in a bright green dress at the star-studded “Party at the Palace” concert for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last month. She was joined by Matthews, her brother James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thévenet.
A source previously told PEOPLE that Pippa and her husband have been looking forward to settling down and “having children and leading a quiet life.”
I want to know the name! Pippa likes royal-ish names for her kids – her son’s full name is Arthur Michael William Matthews. Michael for Pippa’s father and William for… Pippa’s brother-in-law? Arthur is also a very popular royal middle name. The first daughter’s full name is Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews. Very royal (adjacent). Maybe with the second girl’s name, Carole might finally get a shout-out. Or maybe even Catherine as a middle name?
You know how we’ve realized in recent days that Pippa has sort of effortlessly one-upped her sister in Early Years credibility and home size? The birth of Baby Girl #2 is a one-up as well. Kate would have loved to have a second daughter. Someone said something like… what if Pippa has four kids and Kate doesn’t? Man, the passive-aggression with these sisters.
Pippa really has a better life than her sister. I’d be surprised if that didn’t cause tension between them.
I’m convinced it has. I remember a couple years into W&K’s marriage when Kate and Pippa would occasionally be seen together, like walking on a beach chatting together. They’re so rarely seen together anymore. I think as Pippa has gotten happier and more free with her home(s), money, children, and husband who obviously loves her, Kate has visibly grown more miserable–husband who can’t stand the sight of her, aristos who want nothing to do with her, living in the shadow of Meghan who will always outshine her. Kate is withering away in a cloud of cigarette smoke and daily workout punishments, followed by obsessively scrolling her Meghan Pinterest boards. Pippa won and Kate knows it.
Well Kate likes to tell us all how much she loves babies all the time – but yet there’s no stories about Kate rushing to meet her new niece anywhere. I can absolutely believe they have drifted apart.
To add to your excellent points: Pippa also doesn’t have the press intrusion that Kate has. She really is living the kind of life Kate could have had if she hadn’t chased William.
Can we start calling Kate The Other Sister? Lol
I think even my dog could upstage Kate.
Pippa has a better life by far.
And if I remember correctly she did a lot of charity work.
@Smart&Messy – The Other Sister – lol. TOS and TOB.
@Smart&Messy OMIGOD. The scream I just scramt!!! I love it!
@SMART&MESSY 🤣🤣🤣
Agree with you all. Pippa is living what seems to be, on the surface, a great life, and she and James seem very happy together. I had wondered if Pippa was going to like being married to a not-famous, non-aristocrat when her sister is the FFQC, but it seems she is (I guess it just goes to show that what someone seems to want in their 20s isn’t necessarily what they want in their 30s).
I am sure there are tensions between her and Kate as a result – the only thing that Kate has that Pippa doesn’t is the royal connection (and all that goes along with that, like the jewels and the press intrusion), and I think Pippa has seen enough through Kate to know that the royal life is not worth it.
Agreed! I think in their early 20’s both Middleton girls were all about trying to snag those sashes and titles, but I don’t think Pippa cares so much anymore. She made out well in her life.
I think the push to snag titles was a Carol thing. It worked out for Kate and she’s miserable. Since it didn’t work for Pippa she got to actually find a relationship where she appears to be loved and happy.
I wonder if Carole’s focus on Kate landing a prince sort of pushed Pippa aside, and Pippa’s revenge is simply to live a better life than her sister.
Which by all accounts, she seems to be doing.
She outclasses Carole aside from Kate. Those two are preening as royal FFQ and royal-adjacent Mother Of, while Pippa doesn’t have to send any energy down to social climbing or pretending she’s a savvy businesswoman, AND she has a home that a pot farm didn’t pay for.
Congratulations are in order.
Someone had mentioned this on the previous Pippa post but Kate SWF’d her own sister with the early years focus. However Kate thought she could just announce it into existence while Pippa actually got an education. The comment thread said her part time Masters course would have taken about 4 years and that’s right around the time Kate Early Years Expert began. AND a link to a daily mail article explaining how concerned the Cambridges were with potential “Fergie” issues so they had her STOP WORKING. They really thought they could do the same with Megan. I bet Pippa secretly loves how Megan flipped off the Cams and said watch me shine.
And to have the Other Brother, who never has done anything in his life, tell you to stop must have been infuriating.
Middleton gatherings must get awkward now with this new coverage. I wonder what is going on with the ROTA and Kensington and Middleton PR?
I’m here because this is the only gossip I can handle. America is a mess…. BUT! Another commenter yesterday mentioned the press might be courting Pippa for inside leaks by giving her good press. Or they’re just bored with the Cams.
Having a boy and two girls also means Pippa matched the Middleton family model, so score to Pippa in the competition to best please Mumsy Carole.
I think the only Middleton child who’s achievements matter to Carol(e) is Khate’s.
Pippa was nothing more than a prop to support Khate and James seems like the scapegoat/the one who got ignored as he wasn’t useful in achieving Mummy’s ambitions.
Both Pippa and James seem happier and content that Khate.
Kate will be doubly furious if Pippa has another baby, because she also wanted to have four, just like the Queen.
It just occurred to me that with nothing to peg to the Sussexes, the British press might be trying to make a Kate/Pippa competition the Next Big Thing.
@Amy T yep, that’s definitely how this is reading to me. They’re in the “building Pippa up” phase before tearing her down.
Probably a nudge at Kate. Look, Pippa has an actual degree and did a REAL study on early years. Look, Pippa has a better house that she actually owns. Look, Pippa has a new baby, broody Kate.
I know everyone is going to come after be with torches and pitchforks for saying this but I cannot keep my mouth shut. I put Camilla and Pippa in the same category: I have tried my with all my try-hard to dislike them both and for some reason I cannot make myself do it.
Pippa seems okay. Unlike some in Kate’s family she seems to tend to her own business and doesn’t find it necessary to throw shade at others. I like some of Cam’s initiatives and she actually seems sincere with some of them. It’s hard to reconcile that with some of her behavior toward Meghan though.
I still don’t like Camilla but I’ve never had an issue with Pippa. She may have some social climbing ways about her but she’s not shitting on others in her endeavors.
I would never put Camilla and Pippa in the same category. Not even close. I’m old and clearly remember the damage Camilla did to Diana. Pippa has done nothing but dipped her toes into the spotlight, which, in all honesty, would have been impossible to avoid given she is Kate’s sister.
@FHMom – I put Pippa in Camilla in my personal category of “people I have tried really hard to dislike” but failed in each attempt.
Same. Pippa also spent part of her 20’s doing incredibly physical challenges to raise money for charities. I think she turned out fairly well, considering the pictures of her in a car in Paris, with her dipstick boyfriend waving his gun around. What’s interesting is, did she straighten herself out or did daddy or someone else have a come to jesus talk with her? In any case, I wish her well. I also think the sibling competition is funny:)
ITA. The most Pippa has ever done is be the most resoundingly mediocre version of milquetoast ever with her “Celebrate” book- which gave us PippaTips, so I cannot be mad.
I was alive for the Charles-Diana-Camilla drama, and though I do believe she and Charles are way more in sync than he ever was with Diana, Camilla is a viper nonetheless. She’s an old viper now (and trying to win over the masses with a grandmotherly approach to Future Queening), but that one damaged Diana hard with Charles’s backing. (And if rumors are true, she also has a hand in damaging Harry and Meghan.)
Camilla and Charles were horrible to Diana while she was married to that man and after. I don’t see what there is to LIKE about Camilla.
So she did further studies in between being pregnant? I’m sure she has help but that is quite impressive. Anyway congratulations Pippa and husband.
I do also wonder how Kate will feel if Pippa has a fourth.
She would totally blackmail William into having another. I mean, the has four kids.
I think that ship has sailed honestly. If they were going to do it they would have by now, in the midst of Sussexit. But that’s just me.
People forget Uncle Gary’s interview with Australia’s 60 minutes where he lambasted Meghan but talked up Kate and said that Kate wanted 4 children like The Queen. Remember earlier this year pre flop tour, Kate was heavily testing the idea of them having a fourth child and I’ll bet in part it was b/c of Pippa now having her 3rd and possibly telling her family that her and James are open to having a fourth. If Kate can’t have a fourth child clearly no one else can.
Is it common in the UK not to take your husband’s name? My neither Pippa or Alizee did (unless the press is just using their maiden names bc of familiarity).
I think it’s the latter, same with the way they call Kate her maiden name.
It’s more so with familiarity aka what people are used to hearing. Hence why Meghan and Kate are still called “Meghan Markle” and “Kate Middleton” despite them having full fledged titles.
Mmm, Kate was known as Kate Middleton for a full decade in the British press, while Meghan was not, and they use her title far less than Kate’s, so I think there’s obvious racism at play.
@C: Meghan was a working actress though who used Meghan Markle – not really about who the British Press is or isn’t familiar with. It’s not really a big deal. Camilla is sometimes still referred to “Camilla Parker Bowles” even though she hasn’t been married to Mr Parker Bowles in 25+ years.
With all due respect I think it is kind of a big deal. Kate Middleton was called that in the British press for many years. Meghan wasn’t even in the British press until Harry and was Markle only for two years tops in their press. There is a reason they constantly refer to Meghan as Markle much more than they ever refer to Kate as the Duchess of Cambridge. It’s the same reason they keep saying they want Harry to come back without Meghan. All of this is calculated and it’s in the same vein as their dogwhistles. She is not “royal” in their eyes.
As an aside-
I believe Meghan was referred to as Markle in the Vogue post before they edited it to be Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. It is her married name obviously, but some have speculated that due to her father it is a name she longer responds to at all. Which is understandable.
I agree that using her maiden name is usually just a matter of familiarity, but I kinda wish that Meghan herself would tell us how she feels about it. I personally don’t like referring to her as “Meghan Markle” because of the association with her POS father. She seems to have eliminated him from her life, thank God, and no one would blame her if she didn’t want to be reminded of him through her name.
Well, in every appearance where she represents herself and every letter she signs she is “Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex”, so for me that’s pretty conclusive.
I agree with the familiarity thing. They always called Diana, ‘Lady Diana’, during her marriage. I can’t really remember about afterward. Maybe just ‘Diana’, no last name needed.
I mean Kate signs everything as Catherine or the Duchess of Cambridge, and we still call her Kate Middleton on a regular basis.
Basically I think there are some shady undertones to the press continually calling her “Meghan Markle” or just “Markle” but I also think part of it is just because that’s how people know her at this point.
and I mean to this day people refer to Princess Diana or Princess Di, which was never correct.
We do call her that here, but I mean, that’s not really a reflection of how certain media portray her.
I agree there are shady undertones and I don’t think that’s the only reason they are referring to Meghan that way because yes, to many that is what comes to mind, her maiden name.
But my other point is largely that commenters have had this discussion about how Meghan is referred to in many negative media including British media on this very site before and the specific reasons behind them, so I would have to disagree with anyone saying those don’t play a part and that it’s the same as the references to the other women. There are a lot of ways she is referred to that none of those other white women are. This is part of that nuance, is all I’m saying.
Congrats to Pippa! She’s become so much more interesting in the last week.
Interesting that People magazine got the exclusive. People magazine has turned into a Cambridge PR campaign lately with all the articles they have. Congrats to the couple though.
I wouldn’t be surprised if KP or Ma Middleton leaked the birth to draw attn away from HM. The Cambs have nothing going on so they made a royal adjacent baby announcement.
Congrats to them! Hope the new family of 5 are doing well.
The new baby might have arrived early. They may have hell do off the announcement until they were sure they were out of the woods. That’s just speculation on my end. Congrats to Pips and James! Hope all are healthy and happy.
That’s what I thought too. She might have been early and that’s why it feels like a surprise. Glad the baby and momma are here and safe! Delivery is unpredictable.
I didn’t realize that she was that far along at the Jubilee! She must have given birth shortly after the Jubilee if she gave birth two weeks ago? Maybe end of June? I have actually wondered if Pippa and Kate have drifted apart now that both are married with kids. Pippa gets to live out of the spotlight in the country with her husband and kids and wander around her petting zoo/30 room mansion while Kate is forced to perform in public. Usually we see Pippa come to Wimbledon at least once and sometimes sit next to Kate but now we know the reason why she had to miss it.
I wonder if Pippa’s better life track has less to do with Kate and more to do with Carole. I believe when Pippa was younger & didn’t know any better, she let Carole take the reins of her life, hence the butt pad bridesmaid dress & Pippa tips.
I believe Pippa really saw & understood the criticisms of her, met terribly moderately wealthy James Matthews & started distancing Carole a bit.
If they are distancing from Carole, why the purchase of a large manor house to be close to Carole and Mike? Unless the press is wrong about the house purchase, which is probable.
Is this really news in the UK? Why?
People want to know what shade of pale the baby is!
@Merricat, 🔥🔥!
I don’t think Carole would allow the daughters to compete with each other. I honestly hope all of this is just Pippa living her best life. She’s been living under the wire basically with a few stories here and there…congrats to her and her husband.
William is the middle name of James and Elizabeth is Carol’s. It seems it’s their thing to pass on the middle names to the next generation
Kate and Pippa have been competing since girlhood with their mother’s encouragement, both in who dated “better” and “higher up” but also dieting – Kate’s own friends confirmed this in 2010 to The Times.
Pippa is looking great these days. She looks refreshed and so well-rested.
I think ever since the wedding when Kate’s shining moment was overtaken by Pippa’s flat ass, Kate has been mad. Pippa could have taken that exposure and made something out of it, but didn’t. I think Willie and keen purposely held Pippa back from taking opportunities. I think at the time Pippa probably thought it was the right thing to do, but maybe she’s realised that Kate is just jealous of any attention she gets and would prefer if she got none at all.
I think Ma would have loved to cash in on Pippa’s popularity after the wedding and turn her into a tabloid ‘it girl’, but got slapped down by the palace for fear of her taking attention away from Kate. The same fear they had with Meghan.
Remember Pippa was just as thirsty as Kate, so keeping a low profile isn’t really in her nature. So Pippa having her third baby with little to no coverage is interesting. The DM only had 4 comments and it wasn’t even in their timeline, so it’s being suppressed. The only times kate does anything interesting is when she’s giving birth, so I can see her being jealous of pippa equalising her in the number of babies and telling Ma not to promote Pippa’s pregnancy.
Oh, Pippa tried to become the It Girl after Kate’s wedding notoriety, she just failed miserably at everything–that book, that Pippa’s Tips column, her Waitrose column, her Vanity Fair column, her 2-3 ep Today Show pieces. She continues to write for some magazine, about sports, and is a brand ambassador for Hoka One One, but she hasn’t lit up anyone’s imaginations for anything, except perhaps her husband. They seem paired well.
I heard she had another baby, they didn’t say a name though
Maybe she named it Rose Carole