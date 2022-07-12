Pippa Middleton welcomed her third child, a second daughter, a few weeks ago

We saw Pippa Middleton at one Platinum Jubbly event last month, and that was when we first learned that Pippa was expecting her third. It was a surprise because there really wasn’t any gossip about her pregnancy and she looked pretty far along in June. I didn’t think she was this far along though – Pippa quietly welcomed her third child “a couple of weeks ago.” Meaning, what? She was past eight months along when we saw her at the Jubbly? Wow. She was carrying small. Pippa is pretty small though. Anyway, Pippa had a girl! Her second girl.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are officially a family of five. The younger sister of Kate Middleton welcomed her third child — a baby girl — a couple of weeks ago, PEOPLE has learned. Pippa, 38, and James, 46, welcomed their first child — a son named Arthur — in Oct. 2018. She gave birth to a baby girl named Grace in March 2021. She followed in the footsteps of her royal sister by giving birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital — the same place where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their children. Pippa’s baby bump was on display in a bright green dress at the star-studded “Party at the Palace” concert for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last month. She was joined by Matthews, her brother James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thévenet. A source previously told PEOPLE that Pippa and her husband have been looking forward to settling down and “having children and leading a quiet life.”

[From People]

I want to know the name! Pippa likes royal-ish names for her kids – her son’s full name is Arthur Michael William Matthews. Michael for Pippa’s father and William for… Pippa’s brother-in-law? Arthur is also a very popular royal middle name. The first daughter’s full name is Grace Elizabeth Jane Matthews. Very royal (adjacent). Maybe with the second girl’s name, Carole might finally get a shout-out. Or maybe even Catherine as a middle name?

You know how we’ve realized in recent days that Pippa has sort of effortlessly one-upped her sister in Early Years credibility and home size? The birth of Baby Girl #2 is a one-up as well. Kate would have loved to have a second daughter. Someone said something like… what if Pippa has four kids and Kate doesn’t? Man, the passive-aggression with these sisters.