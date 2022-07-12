“Brie Larson wore a caped Oscar de la Renta to Disneyland Paris” links

Brie Larson wore a caped Oscar de la Renta for a Marvel event at Disneyland Paris. It looks cool but kind of strange too. [Tom & Lorenzo]
A s’mores fire at the Goop store sent two men to the hospital. [Dlisted]
Jean Paul Gaultier has some nice advice for young gay men. [OMG Blog]
A review of Thor: Love and Thunder. [Pajiba]
John Cho with facial hair = hot. [JustJared]
Saweetie wore heels & long talon-nails to throw out a pitch at a baseball game. [GFY]
A French festival devoted to escargot?? [Buzzfeed]
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, biceps and The Gray Man. [LaineyGossip]
Rachel Maddow apparently nixed Keith Olbermann’s return to MSNBC. [Towleroad]
Abortions at sea… okay, but what about abortions in landlocked states? [Jezebel]
Lisa Rinna looks great for 59, honestly. [Egotastic]
That cape is awesome! That outfit is not. And the makeup and hair styling on Brie is lacking too. Very unfortunate. John Cho is a blessing from the gods and I will take him with or without facial hair.
I enjoyed seeing Ryan and Chris together at the Q&A for The Gray Man. I was so in love with Ryan for so long, then Eva came along and snatched him away. I still love the best Chris tho…so maybe I have a chance with him and Dodger.
I think a cape is great any time, anywhere, except for maybe on an actual ride at Disneyland. That cape, though, I wonder if it’s a little bit heavy, with all that gold embroidery? I’d probably topple over in it.
Wow I love that so much!
It is a gorgeous cape. Loved the video (fraction of 400 hours) to make the outfit. Especially intrigued with how they achieved the “eyelash paillette” for the top. Wonder if she gets to keep the outfit since the designers created it specifically for her. Also loved her green HVN dress she put on to promo in the Avengers park (See W magazine.)
I love her whole look here! That pose is fantastic too. The gold top with fringe looks perfect under that amazing cape. Are those high waisted dress pants? I can’t tell. It all looks good to me, at least from the front! Also it’s fun! I LOVE a cape too.
Enchanting. I would adore to wear something so beautiful
I would too but I would certainly nail a fabulous face plant…
Make up all over the concrete too!! Should wear a fabulous lip then!!
This woman is grows on me slowly. Just like this DGAF attitude about what anyone thinks. You can see this in her face. She wearing, doing, saying what she likes.
If I owned that cape, I’d wear it everywhere. And I mean everywhere.
Absolutely. Yes to capes and glamorous capes at that.
She looks awesome. Brie is who I would want to be if I got to switch places with someone for a day. She is both basic and special.
Oh my gosh, I LOVE this! It looks a little goofy in motion but that’s just capes in general. That shot of her standing still though? *chef kiss*
My favorite thing she’s ever worn!
I love the whole outfit!
The caped Oscar de la Renta would’ve played well at the Met Gala. It’s a boss outfit.
So great to see Rachel Maddow “doing the work!” People are upset that she wanted to use her position of power to find a replacement for her who is from an underrepresented group. This is how we move forward and progress-we obtain privilege and insist on others like us (if we are a minority) also sit at the table. Major FU to everyone who is upset.
They can all go home and cry in their Cheerios as far as I am concerned. It’s HER show and they can STFU and sit down. I am thrilled by this announcement!!
I guess they have been too ignorant of Alex Wagners work.
a s’mores fire at the Goop store
And for particularly stupid reasons, too. Nobody thought to run this idea by a fire safety officer first? Maybe check the local regs, see what the requirements were, considering this is a store where members of the public visit?
I love Brie’s entire look and vibe there