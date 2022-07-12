“Brie Larson wore a caped Oscar de la Renta to Disneyland Paris” links
  • July 12, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Brie Larson wore a caped Oscar de la Renta for a Marvel event at Disneyland Paris. It looks cool but kind of strange too. [Tom & Lorenzo]
A s’mores fire at the Goop store sent two men to the hospital. [Dlisted]
Jean Paul Gaultier has some nice advice for young gay men. [OMG Blog]
A review of Thor: Love and Thunder. [Pajiba]
John Cho with facial hair = hot. [JustJared]
Saweetie wore heels & long talon-nails to throw out a pitch at a baseball game. [GFY]
A French festival devoted to escargot?? [Buzzfeed]
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, biceps and The Gray Man. [LaineyGossip]
Rachel Maddow apparently nixed Keith Olbermann’s return to MSNBC. [Towleroad]
Abortions at sea… okay, but what about abortions in landlocked states? [Jezebel]
Lisa Rinna looks great for 59, honestly. [Egotastic]

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

20 Responses to ““Brie Larson wore a caped Oscar de la Renta to Disneyland Paris” links”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    July 12, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    That cape is awesome! That outfit is not. And the makeup and hair styling on Brie is lacking too. Very unfortunate. John Cho is a blessing from the gods and I will take him with or without facial hair.

    I enjoyed seeing Ryan and Chris together at the Q&A for The Gray Man. I was so in love with Ryan for so long, then Eva came along and snatched him away. I still love the best Chris tho…so maybe I have a chance with him and Dodger.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 12, 2022 at 5:32 pm

      I think a cape is great any time, anywhere, except for maybe on an actual ride at Disneyland. That cape, though, I wonder if it’s a little bit heavy, with all that gold embroidery? I’d probably topple over in it.

      Reply
  2. Sophie says:
    July 12, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    Wow I love that so much!

    Reply
    • kirk says:
      July 12, 2022 at 10:40 pm

      It is a gorgeous cape. Loved the video (fraction of 400 hours) to make the outfit. Especially intrigued with how they achieved the “eyelash paillette” for the top. Wonder if she gets to keep the outfit since the designers created it specifically for her. Also loved her green HVN dress she put on to promo in the Avengers park (See W magazine.)

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      July 12, 2022 at 11:13 pm

      I love her whole look here! That pose is fantastic too. The gold top with fringe looks perfect under that amazing cape. Are those high waisted dress pants? I can’t tell. It all looks good to me, at least from the front! Also it’s fun! I LOVE a cape too.

      Reply
  3. Dksro says:
    July 12, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    Enchanting. I would adore to wear something so beautiful

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      July 12, 2022 at 6:20 pm

      I would too but I would certainly nail a fabulous face plant…

      Make up all over the concrete too!! Should wear a fabulous lip then!!

      Reply
  4. Dashen'ka says:
    July 12, 2022 at 1:14 pm

    This woman is grows on me slowly. Just like this DGAF attitude about what anyone thinks. You can see this in her face. She wearing, doing, saying what she likes.

    Reply
  5. HeatherC says:
    July 12, 2022 at 1:57 pm

    If I owned that cape, I’d wear it everywhere. And I mean everywhere.

    Reply
  6. FHMom says:
    July 12, 2022 at 2:05 pm

    She looks awesome. Brie is who I would want to be if I got to switch places with someone for a day. She is both basic and special.

    Reply
  7. Nina says:
    July 12, 2022 at 2:24 pm

    Oh my gosh, I LOVE this! It looks a little goofy in motion but that’s just capes in general. That shot of her standing still though? *chef kiss*

    Reply
  8. SIde Eye says:
    July 12, 2022 at 2:49 pm

    My favorite thing she’s ever worn!

    Reply
  9. jferber says:
    July 12, 2022 at 3:39 pm

    I love the whole outfit!

    Reply
  10. Truthiness says:
    July 12, 2022 at 3:45 pm

    The caped Oscar de la Renta would’ve played well at the Met Gala. It’s a boss outfit.

    Reply
  11. Genevieve says:
    July 12, 2022 at 4:09 pm

    So great to see Rachel Maddow “doing the work!” People are upset that she wanted to use her position of power to find a replacement for her who is from an underrepresented group. This is how we move forward and progress-we obtain privilege and insist on others like us (if we are a minority) also sit at the table. Major FU to everyone who is upset.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      July 12, 2022 at 6:24 pm

      They can all go home and cry in their Cheerios as far as I am concerned. It’s HER show and they can STFU and sit down. I am thrilled by this announcement!!

      I guess they have been too ignorant of Alex Wagners work.

      Reply
  12. Nicegirl says:
    July 12, 2022 at 4:34 pm

    a s’mores fire at the Goop store

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 12, 2022 at 5:35 pm

      And for particularly stupid reasons, too. Nobody thought to run this idea by a fire safety officer first? Maybe check the local regs, see what the requirements were, considering this is a store where members of the public visit?

      Reply
  13. North of Boston says:
    July 12, 2022 at 7:21 pm

    I love Brie’s entire look and vibe there

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment