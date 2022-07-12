“Brie Larson wore a caped Oscar de la Renta to Disneyland Paris” links

Brie Larson wore a caped Oscar de la Renta for a Marvel event at Disneyland Paris. It looks cool but kind of strange too. [Tom & Lorenzo]

A s’mores fire at the Goop store sent two men to the hospital. [Dlisted]

Jean Paul Gaultier has some nice advice for young gay men. [OMG Blog]

A review of Thor: Love and Thunder. [Pajiba]

John Cho with facial hair = hot. [JustJared]

Saweetie wore heels & long talon-nails to throw out a pitch at a baseball game. [GFY]

A French festival devoted to escargot?? [Buzzfeed]

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, biceps and The Gray Man. [LaineyGossip]

Rachel Maddow apparently nixed Keith Olbermann’s return to MSNBC. [Towleroad]

Abortions at sea… okay, but what about abortions in landlocked states? [Jezebel]

Lisa Rinna looks great for 59, honestly. [Egotastic]

Embed from Getty Images