Novak Djokovic is still unvaccinated & his wife freaks out when people point it out

Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon this year. This was his seventh Wimbledon title overall and his fourth title in a row. It was also his first Slam title since he won Wimbledon last year. He lost in last year’s US Open final (as he tried to win the calendar Grand Slam) and then it all fell apart for him in January this year. He got into Australia under what seemed to be a falsified medical exemption for the Covid vaccine, then he was taken into custody and deported from Australia just before the Australian Open began. Then Novak lost to Rafa Nadal at the French a month ago. At no point has Novak gotten any Covid vaccine. This whole mess has made him dig in his heels and create a PR campaign around his anti-vaxx martyrdom.
What’s crazy is that Wimbledon might be the last Slam he plays until the French next year? Right now, America still won’t allow unvaccinated people to enter the country, which means no US Open for him (unless the US changes our travel restrictions this summer). No one knows if Australia will allow him to enter the country next January. It’s very possible that Novak stays unvaccinated and will only play the European slams now. What a completely stupid way to ruin your career, you know?
Anyway, one tennis journalist was tweeting about all of this, the travel restrictions for unvaccinated people and what looks like Novak’s inability to enter the US and Australia. Novak’s wife Jelena then entered the conversation and started tweeting dumb sh-t at the journalist:
Excuse me. Just making sure that it is noted that YOU tagged him as antivax poster boy for whatever reason you have. He simply responded what HIS body choice is.
You are creating a very judgmental narrative that fits your agenda. He is simply choosing what’s best for his body. If he is not playing because of making that choice, he is fine with it.
I can accept judgmental.
I believe every citizen, especially public figures, had a duty to act responsibly with public health actions and messaging during the pandemic, and as someone who has covered Novak as the influential champion he is, he repeatedly disappointed me deeply.
Jelena was literally tweeting from the Wimbledon Championship dinner! What’s even crazier is that I watched a lot of the tournament and the American and British commentators barely even talked about Novak’s anti-vaccine stance. Whenever John McEnroe mentioned it, he sounded entirely sympathetic towards Novak and made it sound like countries should break their own rules to allow unvaccinated people like Novak to just stay unvaxxed and travel freely. My point is that, for the most part, the establishment-tennis narrative was already whitewashing and excusing Djokovic for being massively irresponsible and anti-science. And now the story is Jelena freaking out when a journalist makes a series of factual statements: Novak probably won’t play in the US or Oz; Novak has become an icon to anti-vaxxers; Novak’s rationale for refusing to take safe and effective vaccines is a huge asterisk on his career.
Djokovic says “I’ll wait hopefully for some good news from USA because I would really love to go there. I don’t think exemption is realistically possible.”https://t.co/uzdvFzXngA
This man could win 100 grand slams and it’s because of things like this (especially his family—mainly his father, but now his wife) that will always prevent the wider public from fully embracing him.
Yep.
Also, he’ll be fine for Australia. We lifted restrictions last week
I read that his actual reason isn’t being anti-vasx but some New Age-y or spiritual philosophy. That’s what was reported. So that would be worth following up on. Just as wrong but who knows what ELSE he’s into?
Maybe, but isn’t there some rule that because he got deported he’s banned for 3 years?
He seems like a terrible person. Pre-Covid, the Ringer had the great piece on him, exploring why the public don’t seem to embrace him like Rafa or Roger. It was so funny because as a huge tennis fan, I just never warmed to him so I felt aligned with the article. And that was before he started publicly and selfishly rejecting science.
As several members of my family said this week, “No one to root for in the men’s final”. Lol.
and it will taint his legacy as a player forever. he’ll always be known as the one too selfish and entitled to care about a virus that killed millions and who didn’t care if he infected those around him. and he’ll be known for embracing the conspiracy theories and ignorance of his wife. it overshadows his play and his other charitable efforts.
When there’s a Worldwide Pandemic that’s highly contagious, one needs to explain very carefully why you choose your stance. He hasn’t.
Things like this, things like being against equal pay for women athletes, things like calling Simone Biles a quitter because she prioritized her mental health above competition (at the same time as him quitting because of an injury)…
dude is a JERK, regardless of his anti-vaxx status, but that adds “thoughtless” onto his list of descriptors.
he did not call Simone Biles a quitter. Novak is problematic enough without spreading that false information
oh, my bad…I thought he had made some comment about her quitting and not “handling the pressure of competing” and then he wound up quitting himself.
@ Kaiser. The question from the reporter did preface Biles’s situation. I 90% think that his answer about handling pressure was only about himself, but 10% of me wonders if he was also slyly shading Biles.
Granted I don’t know much about Kyrgios, but I ended up rooting for him despite the on-court tantrums because of Novak’s history of complete selfishness. And the “700 drinks” line was pretty funny, ngl.
Novak started his career (kinda sorta) faking injuries to take a time out / use a trainer then miraculously rise up and win matches or bail when he wasn’t going to win. It was nonsense and even Rafa & Roger rolled their eyes when asked about it.
Pre-Covid Novak had gotten into some really weird new age workouts/diets, etc. Which is why he was perfect for anything Anti-vax.
I love Wimbledon and some years I have an active favourite to win the singles titles, other years I’m happy for whoever gets it, The mens title this year was the first time I didn’t want either of them to win.
As for his No-vaxx stance, last I heard we were at 1 in 25 of us being infected here (vaccinated and previously infected or not – serious illness is prevented but everyone is getting sick) and it’s rising so I’ll be very surprised if he gets away unscathed. I’d like there to be some consequences for his morally indefensible actions.
@sararch
I thought he already had it. Wasn’t that how he got his Australian exemption, he had a positive test?
So, both of them are telling us exactly who they are. Entiled, uncaring, rude. And note the big huge hat worn in the stands, blocking everyone’s view.
They are both sickening and not very bright. What will they say when they infect the children? I’m so angry Rafa had to quit. The championship was his for the taking.
People were only focusing on Nick Kyrgios and his issues but Djokovic an outspoken anti-vaxxer is equally terrible. Granted with US immigration the aim is always to keep as many foreigners out of the country as possible, I hope Djokovic doesn’t get to play the US. Everytime he wins a major tournament he gives a boost to the anti vaxxers and the flat earthers.
We are all equal, but some are more equal than others.
And he’s not ruining his career. He has more time to rest and is a complete champion when he is playing.
Completely unfair, completely in tune with the way the world is.
Arrogant Đole, got everything he wanted.
To be honest I am not as bothered by his anti-vax attitude as I am with his friendship with Serbian extremists and his entitled crazy family. He also actively campaigned against women getting paid same as men, as they were ‘not as entertaining’.
I am not a great fan of Rafa’s game but when you see his kindness, the way he went out of his way to say goodbye to all the Wimbledon staff members who looked after him during the tournament, he really is a lovely guy.
Best story is after he won one of his many grand slam titles at Wimbledon, he flew home on an economy airline, much to the dismay of the other passengers.
I absolutely adore Rafa as a tennis player and a person, and it hurts my soul that Novax is on his heels as the all time leader in grand slam titles. I know it’s not something that should bother me and it’s so unimportant in the grand scheme of things. But to have someone who is such a crappy, entitled, gross example of humanity be considered the all time best at something is just wrong.
@handforthparish
I’m not understanding the comment about other passengers on the discount airline. Did you mean other players?
No, I mean he flew Easyjet (budget airline) back to Spain, no business class on those planes and random British tourists going off to Mallorca on holidays were left stunned to see him sitting with them.
A far cry from priavte jets and residences in Monaco, a la Novak.
I think it’s confusing because ‘dismay’ means ‘concern and distress caused by something unexpected’ but your explanation suggests that you probably meant to use another word? Perhaps ‘amazement’ or ‘thrill’?
His wife absolutely amplified this narrative by responding repeatedly. If his brand managers have any influence, they will cut this off immediately. However, I think her other display of poor judgment is that pink dress. IT IS HIDEOUS, both juvenile and weird, and the enormously puffy sleeves look awkward and uncomfortable to wear.
that dress is pretty hideous, looks like something her daughter should be wearing.
I mean, it’s his choice, but as a public figure it’s hardly surprising that his choice is going to influence other people. Otherwise, why do sponsorship deals exist?
On a shallow note, Jelena’s fashion choices throughout Wimbledon were really hideous. That pink dress with the puffy sleeves and a big bow at the back was so ugly, and earlier in the tournament she was wearing this strange patterned robe with tassels, she looked like a fortune teller.
It’s also the ways she’s styling her hair, with its weird limp curls.
That pink dress made her look like a rag doll.
Are they curls? Her hair looks like mine does after a long day at the lake. I put my hair in a braid to keep it up and back, and after my hair dries I take it down and shake it out, and I’m left with tragic hair like this until I brush it.
The entitlement. The ignorance. The misogyny. Blech
Girl, sit down. Your meal ticket can fight his own battles. Focus on something important, like getting a better wardrobe so the of us can avoid this visual assault you paraded out on camera.
THIS
damn, I love this comment. hahahahahaha!
Bless her heart. I was very anti-Novak until I met him and realized that he is actually a really good person. However both he and his wife are naive and uneducated. His singular talent is tennis, and he is a complete moron when it comes to understanding anything else. I think Jelena genuinely believes that his anti-vaccine stance is a matter of choice that had no impact on those around him. It just…boggles the mind.
I thought vaccine prevents one from getting seriously ill- doesn’t prevent spread