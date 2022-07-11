Angelina Jolie & Shiloh had a great time at Måneskin’s concert in Rome

Angelina Jolie has been in Rome for a few weeks now, and she’ll likely be there for several months. She’s directing Without Blood, using lots of Roman exteriors. There have been photos of Jolie in Rome but most of them are super-exclusive. We’ve seen her out shopping with Zahara, sight-seeing with some of her kids, and hanging out with Salma Hayek (who is in Without Blood). It’s been nice and Angelina seems to be having a lovely time in Rome with her kids and her coworkers.

This is new though: for a night off, Angelina took Shiloh to the Måneskin concert in Rome. Måneskin is the Italian band which has successfully crossed over to American, European and worldwide music markets. The band won EuroVision last year and lead singer Damiano David went massively viral for his champagne toasting, fabulous makeup, high-heeled boot strutting and chaotic pansexual energy. Basically, Damiano sounds like Angelina’s type, or like Jolie circa 2000. I follow Damiano on IG and he always brings such dangerous/beautiful/weird vibes to the timeline (I hated his bangs era though, that was a rough time).

Anyway, the photos of mother and daughter watching this beautiful tattooed man are sending me. I have to think that there’s a secret reason why Angelina agreed to take Shiloh to the Maneskin concert, Angelina must have wanted to look at some eye candy. Plus, Maneskin’s music is pretty good. I love how much play they’re getting on American radio, and they were SNL recently too. Shiloh seemed to enjoy the concert. In some photos, they look so similar. In other moments, Jolie very much looks like a tired mom who is just there to appease Shiloh. They have such a sweet dynamic though.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Angelina Jolie & Shiloh had a great time at Måneskin’s concert in Rome”

  1. Nievie says:
    July 11, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Shiloh is gonna grow into a great beauty like her mother

    Reply
  2. tifzlan says:
    July 11, 2022 at 8:47 am

    The way they both looked at each other when the song started playing! I just know that’s their song together. Love this!

    Reply
  3. Jan says:
    July 11, 2022 at 8:55 am

    Love this, Angie even know the words to the song.
    5 teenagers, God Bless her. Normally teenagers don’t want to be seen with their parents.
    A friend told me a few weeks ago her teen was doing a class project with some of her class, and when she went into the dining room her daughter rolled her eyes and said they’re busy, of course she stayed to say hello, much to her teen’s annoyounce.

    Reply
    • SophieJara says:
      July 11, 2022 at 11:54 am

      My kids are small and sometimes my husband and I have differences in how we want to handle them – I was raised by a hippy single mom, his dad came from El Slavador a few years before he was born. He has a lot of cousins, most of them born in El Salvador, and I will say I have *never* seen one of the teenagers roll their eyes at a parent. Makes me feel like this disrespect thing is coming from US culture….

      Reply
      • Coco says:
        July 11, 2022 at 12:57 pm

        No teenagers being disrespectful is not a American thing or a American “culture” thing.

      • Mee says:
        July 11, 2022 at 2:36 pm

        Teens being disrespectful to their parents’ face is an American culture thing, specifically white people. Black families I grew up around, the parents tolerated absolutely no disrespect. No eye rolls, No talk back, no “ I hate you mom!” Nothing. If you got upset you went into your room and sat with it.
        The white parents, holy shit, complete opposite. Kids were beyond disrespectful. All the way to “F you mom!” A friend of mine nannies white and black families and sees the exact same thing too. It’s a parenting issue. Btw, if the kids are rude in the house, they’ll be rude outside of the house.

      • Linlin says:
        July 11, 2022 at 2:47 pm

        „Children; they have bad manners, contempt for authority; they show disrespect for elders and love chatter in place of exercise. They no longer rise when elders enter the room, they contradict their parents and tyrannize their teachers. Children are now tyrants.” Socrates. So, no, children being disrespectful is not an US thing.

      • equality says:
        July 11, 2022 at 5:26 pm

        Parents are people and, as such, not perfect so they likely sometimes deserve a good eye roll. Questioning authority, even parental, is actually a healthy sign of development of an individual’s own character and thinking for himself.

  4. KFG says:
    July 11, 2022 at 9:03 am

    I like that she does individual outings with her kids. It’s awesome that she has the means to provide individual attention to each child and make them feel special

    Reply
  5. Nicegirl says:
    July 11, 2022 at 9:09 am

    Beyond awesome

    Reply
  6. Mireille says:
    July 11, 2022 at 9:11 am

    I imagine Angie’s going to spend as much time as she can with Shiloh. She’s about to lose Zahara to college and Shiloh’s not too far behind. Also, I can’t get into Maneskin. Not into glam rock. The music just doesn’t do it for me.

    Reply
  7. Southern Fried says:
    July 11, 2022 at 9:16 am

    We needed this, didn’t we? Rock on Angie & kids, live your best lives!

    Reply
  8. fishface says:
    July 11, 2022 at 9:18 am

    I love candid pictures of Angelina – she looks her most beautiful at these times. She really has such a magnetic presence.

    Reply
    • Snoozer says:
      July 11, 2022 at 8:01 pm

      She is STUNNING and appears to be wearing very little makeup here too. Her face is gorgeous from every angle.

      However, I went off to Google the street pics of her in Rome and… her arms, I winced every time. I know she’s always been a skinny-armed person but they are like twigs at the moment. There’s a series of photos of her directing Salma and it’s painful viewing. Cameras add weight too. I hope she’s okay. She seems to lose weight when stressed out.

      Reply
  9. AmelieOriginal says:
    July 11, 2022 at 9:28 am

    Omg wow Shiloh is such a mini Brad with Angelina’s mouth. Usually I’m really bad at seeing who inherits what features from which parents (plus features can skip a generation like red hair so for all I know the kid looks more like their grandparents or aunt/uncle that I don’t know) but no mistaking who her parents are.

    Looks like she had fun with mom! Was probably nice having Angelina all to herself for a night.

    Reply
    • TIFFANY says:
      July 11, 2022 at 9:57 am

      Alot of ppl say Shiloh looks like Brad, but I think she looks like her Grandpa and Uncle. Shiloh is a Voight through and through. She looks like a young Jon, just like AJ did at that age.

      Reply
      • whatWHAT? says:
        July 11, 2022 at 1:16 pm

        that’s what I had said when she was first born and a little toddler…that she resembled Jon Voight SO MUCH…but I think she’s started to look more like a mix of Jolie and Pitt as she’s gotten older.

        and this is a teenager that clearly enjoys her mother’s company. rare, and very sweet.

  10. Kebbie says:
    July 11, 2022 at 9:32 am

    Lol their body language mirrors each other in every single photo. That’s so sweet to see, especially with a teenager! They’re clearly very close.

    Reply
  11. And Away I Go says:
    July 11, 2022 at 9:34 am

    I always love seeing Angie and her family living their best lives, thank you for sharing! ❤️

    Reply
  12. AC says:
    July 11, 2022 at 9:41 am

    I saw this on Twitter Saturday night and loved it!

    Reply
  13. Twin Falls says:
    July 11, 2022 at 9:59 am

    So sweet. Love this.

    Reply
  14. Veronica S. says:
    July 11, 2022 at 11:12 am

    My first thought is that she looks great. Like…there was awhile there when she was just bones, right? Like the stress was eating her alive. It’s good to see her out looking happy and looking healthier.

    Second, Shiloh is getting so big! Man, does time fly. I feel like you can see a lot of her father’s features emerging as she ages, for better or worse.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      July 11, 2022 at 12:59 pm

      I don’t get the for better of worse part. It’s not like Brad is hideous. She is her own person. It doesn’t matter at all who she looks like.

      Reply
    • Snoozer says:
      July 11, 2022 at 8:08 pm

      She looks GORGEOUS here; but if you Google the street pics she looks scarily thin. Her arms in particular when she’s directing Salma in Rome.

      Reply
  15. Case says:
    July 11, 2022 at 11:45 am

    Angelina looks especially beautiful here. Not sure if it’s her hair or what but she just looks great. Very cute that they had a mother-daughter concert night.

    Reply
  16. Lady D says:
    July 11, 2022 at 11:46 am

    I see Shiloh is having one of her, I look like my dad today, days. It’s amazing how much she can look like Brad in some pictures. Other pictures, she’s her mom all over.

    Reply
  17. Milkweed says:
    July 11, 2022 at 12:28 pm

    This is so cool!!!! I love Maneskin!!!! I feel weird fangirling over Damiano, I’m old enough to be his mother, but he gives me no choice. He has such Axl Rose/Prince/Stevie Nicks vibes to me with the most amazingly deep, smooth, smoker’s, Italian-accented voice!

    Reply
    • Mireille says:
      July 11, 2022 at 12:45 pm

      LOL! I’m going to have to give them a try again…I love all types of music and post stuff about music ad nauseum on Twitter. They are very popular, so I’m thinking there might be something wrong with me for not liking them.

      Reply
    • Eleonor says:
      July 11, 2022 at 1:39 pm

      Well Damiano beauty is illegal!!!!
      As an Italian I am proud of Måneskin, they are not reinventing the wheel, they do old school rnr, and after years of auto tune I think wee were craving for this type of sound.
      I also like the fact they work really hard. I mean since their Xfactor days they have been touring non stop.

      Reply
      • Milkweed says:
        July 11, 2022 at 2:22 pm

        You are right!!! Damiano beauty, love that. He’s in his own class!!! And, yes, they’re lovers of rock and roll and such hard workers. They’re awesome!

  18. Christine says:
    July 11, 2022 at 12:57 pm

    I haven’t seen Angelina on video in awhile. Just the occasional Pap Photo. She always looks beautiful but seeing her move, like WOW. She is just so friggin stunning. A true beauty. Shiloh is adorable. They look like they are having fun.

    Reply
  19. SIde Eye says:
    July 11, 2022 at 2:30 pm

    This is a shallow comment. I apologize for being shallow. She is so frigging gorgeous. I put her up there with Lupita as one of the most beautiful women in the world. That face would have started wars centuries ago. Shiloh is just as gorgeous and takes after her mom. They seem to have a sweet bond.

    Reply
  20. Lively says:
    July 11, 2022 at 2:58 pm

    Awww so cute… the way they looked at each other when the song started ❤️❤️ That must be their tune

    Reply
  21. Green Desert says:
    July 11, 2022 at 2:59 pm

    Cute. I think it’s SO telling how much Angelina’s kids clearly love spending time with their mother.

    Reply
  22. Ladiabla says:
    July 11, 2022 at 11:30 pm

    Aww Shiloh is so cute 🥰

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment