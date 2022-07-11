Angelina Jolie & Shiloh had a great time at Måneskin’s concert in Rome

Angelina Jolie has been in Rome for a few weeks now, and she’ll likely be there for several months. She’s directing Without Blood, using lots of Roman exteriors. There have been photos of Jolie in Rome but most of them are super-exclusive. We’ve seen her out shopping with Zahara, sight-seeing with some of her kids, and hanging out with Salma Hayek (who is in Without Blood). It’s been nice and Angelina seems to be having a lovely time in Rome with her kids and her coworkers.
This is new though: for a night off, Angelina took Shiloh to the Måneskin concert in Rome. Måneskin is the Italian band which has successfully crossed over to American, European and worldwide music markets. The band won EuroVision last year and lead singer Damiano David went massively viral for his champagne toasting, fabulous makeup, high-heeled boot strutting and chaotic pansexual energy. Basically, Damiano sounds like Angelina’s type, or like Jolie circa 2000. I follow Damiano on IG and he always brings such dangerous/beautiful/weird vibes to the timeline (I hated his bangs era though, that was a rough time).
Anyway, the photos of mother and daughter watching this beautiful tattooed man are sending me. I have to think that there’s a secret reason why Angelina agreed to take Shiloh to the Maneskin concert, Angelina must have wanted to look at some eye candy. Plus, Maneskin’s music is pretty good. I love how much play they’re getting on American radio, and they were SNL recently too. Shiloh seemed to enjoy the concert. In some photos, they look so similar. In other moments, Jolie very much looks like a tired mom who is just there to appease Shiloh. They have such a sweet dynamic though.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt enjoy 'mommy-daughter time' at the Maneskin concert for the world premiere of the "Loud Kids Tour" at the "Circo Massimo" in Rome, Italy.
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt enjoy ‘mommy-daughter time’ at the Maneskin concert for the world premiere of the “Loud Kids Tour” at the “Circo Massimo” in Rome, Italy.
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt enjoy ‘mommy-daughter time’ at the Maneskin concert for the world premiere of the “Loud Kids Tour” at the “Circo Massimo” in Rome, Italy.
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt enjoy ‘mommy-daughter time’ at the Maneskin concert for the world premiere of the “Loud Kids Tour” at the “Circo Massimo” in Rome, Italy.
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the Maneskin’s concert for the world premiere of the “Loud Kids Tour” at the “Circo Massimo” in Rome, Italy.
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the Maneskin’s concert for the world premiere of the “Loud Kids Tour” at the “Circo Massimo” in Rome, Italy.
Shiloh is gonna grow into a great beauty like her mother
She is a cutie. Looks like they had a lot of fun.
Yesssss awesome what a beauty! Just like her mother
The way they both looked at each other when the song started playing! I just know that’s their song together. Love this!
Yes! That was adorable!
Love this, Angie even know the words to the song.
5 teenagers, God Bless her. Normally teenagers don’t want to be seen with their parents.
A friend told me a few weeks ago her teen was doing a class project with some of her class, and when she went into the dining room her daughter rolled her eyes and said they’re busy, of course she stayed to say hello, much to her teen’s annoyounce.
My kids are small and sometimes my husband and I have differences in how we want to handle them – I was raised by a hippy single mom, his dad came from El Slavador a few years before he was born. He has a lot of cousins, most of them born in El Salvador, and I will say I have *never* seen one of the teenagers roll their eyes at a parent. Makes me feel like this disrespect thing is coming from US culture….
No teenagers being disrespectful is not a American thing or a American “culture” thing.
Teens being disrespectful to their parents’ face is an American culture thing, specifically white people. Black families I grew up around, the parents tolerated absolutely no disrespect. No eye rolls, No talk back, no “ I hate you mom!” Nothing. If you got upset you went into your room and sat with it.
The white parents, holy shit, complete opposite. Kids were beyond disrespectful. All the way to “F you mom!” A friend of mine nannies white and black families and sees the exact same thing too. It’s a parenting issue. Btw, if the kids are rude in the house, they’ll be rude outside of the house.
„Children; they have bad manners, contempt for authority; they show disrespect for elders and love chatter in place of exercise. They no longer rise when elders enter the room, they contradict their parents and tyrannize their teachers. Children are now tyrants.” Socrates. So, no, children being disrespectful is not an US thing.
Parents are people and, as such, not perfect so they likely sometimes deserve a good eye roll. Questioning authority, even parental, is actually a healthy sign of development of an individual’s own character and thinking for himself.
I like that she does individual outings with her kids. It’s awesome that she has the means to provide individual attention to each child and make them feel special
Beyond awesome
I imagine Angie’s going to spend as much time as she can with Shiloh. She’s about to lose Zahara to college and Shiloh’s not too far behind. Also, I can’t get into Maneskin. Not into glam rock. The music just doesn’t do it for me.
We needed this, didn’t we? Rock on Angie & kids, live your best lives!
I love candid pictures of Angelina – she looks her most beautiful at these times. She really has such a magnetic presence.
She is STUNNING and appears to be wearing very little makeup here too. Her face is gorgeous from every angle.
However, I went off to Google the street pics of her in Rome and… her arms, I winced every time. I know she’s always been a skinny-armed person but they are like twigs at the moment. There’s a series of photos of her directing Salma and it’s painful viewing. Cameras add weight too. I hope she’s okay. She seems to lose weight when stressed out.
Omg wow Shiloh is such a mini Brad with Angelina’s mouth. Usually I’m really bad at seeing who inherits what features from which parents (plus features can skip a generation like red hair so for all I know the kid looks more like their grandparents or aunt/uncle that I don’t know) but no mistaking who her parents are.
Looks like she had fun with mom! Was probably nice having Angelina all to herself for a night.
Alot of ppl say Shiloh looks like Brad, but I think she looks like her Grandpa and Uncle. Shiloh is a Voight through and through. She looks like a young Jon, just like AJ did at that age.
that’s what I had said when she was first born and a little toddler…that she resembled Jon Voight SO MUCH…but I think she’s started to look more like a mix of Jolie and Pitt as she’s gotten older.
and this is a teenager that clearly enjoys her mother’s company. rare, and very sweet.
Lol their body language mirrors each other in every single photo. That’s so sweet to see, especially with a teenager! They’re clearly very close.
I always love seeing Angie and her family living their best lives, thank you for sharing! ❤️
I saw this on Twitter Saturday night and loved it!
So sweet. Love this.
My first thought is that she looks great. Like…there was awhile there when she was just bones, right? Like the stress was eating her alive. It’s good to see her out looking happy and looking healthier.
Second, Shiloh is getting so big! Man, does time fly. I feel like you can see a lot of her father’s features emerging as she ages, for better or worse.
I don’t get the for better of worse part. It’s not like Brad is hideous. She is her own person. It doesn’t matter at all who she looks like.
She looks GORGEOUS here; but if you Google the street pics she looks scarily thin. Her arms in particular when she’s directing Salma in Rome.
Angelina looks especially beautiful here. Not sure if it’s her hair or what but she just looks great. Very cute that they had a mother-daughter concert night.
She looks relaxed and happy.
AND her skin looks flawless. I am envy.
I see Shiloh is having one of her, I look like my dad today, days. It’s amazing how much she can look like Brad in some pictures. Other pictures, she’s her mom all over.
This is so cool!!!! I love Maneskin!!!! I feel weird fangirling over Damiano, I’m old enough to be his mother, but he gives me no choice. He has such Axl Rose/Prince/Stevie Nicks vibes to me with the most amazingly deep, smooth, smoker’s, Italian-accented voice!
LOL! I’m going to have to give them a try again…I love all types of music and post stuff about music ad nauseum on Twitter. They are very popular, so I’m thinking there might be something wrong with me for not liking them.
OhCute
Listen to their Teatro d’ira album a few times and tell me they don’t stir something up in you. I love EVERY song! 🎸🎶🖤
Well Damiano beauty is illegal!!!!
As an Italian I am proud of Måneskin, they are not reinventing the wheel, they do old school rnr, and after years of auto tune I think wee were craving for this type of sound.
I also like the fact they work really hard. I mean since their Xfactor days they have been touring non stop.
You are right!!! Damiano beauty, love that. He’s in his own class!!! And, yes, they’re lovers of rock and roll and such hard workers. They’re awesome!
I haven’t seen Angelina on video in awhile. Just the occasional Pap Photo. She always looks beautiful but seeing her move, like WOW. She is just so friggin stunning. A true beauty. Shiloh is adorable. They look like they are having fun.
This is a shallow comment. I apologize for being shallow. She is so frigging gorgeous. I put her up there with Lupita as one of the most beautiful women in the world. That face would have started wars centuries ago. Shiloh is just as gorgeous and takes after her mom. They seem to have a sweet bond.
Awww so cute… the way they looked at each other when the song started ❤️❤️ That must be their tune
Cute. I think it’s SO telling how much Angelina’s kids clearly love spending time with their mother.
Aww Shiloh is so cute 🥰
Just beautiful,both are stunning ladies.