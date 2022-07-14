Khloe Kardashian is expecting a second child with Tristan via surrogacy

A quick refresher timeline: in the first six months of 2021, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were technically together, but he was openly cheating on her with multiple women. Khloe knew about some of the women and she even tried to bully and harass them into silence. One of the women Khloe apparently did NOT know about was Maralee Nichols, who was sleeping with Tristan on-and-off in February and March 2021. Crash cut to summer 2021, Tristan cheats again, Khloe dumps him again, only not really. Despite her public denials, Khloe and Tristan were still seeing each other throughout 2021, up until early December… when it was revealed publicly that Maralee Nichols was expecting Tristan’s child. Tristan tried to take Maralee to court, he tried to deny paternity, but yeah, he was the father. Then Khloe and Tristan were finally “done.” Just kidding, I’m sure they’re still happening.

Now it looks like Khloe and Tristan were so “together” in the fall of 2021, they arranged for a surrogate to carry their second child. The implantation/conception happened in November, at least that’s what Kardashian sources are saying now. TMZ broke the news that the surrogate is due any day now. Khloe’s rep confirmed the story with People:

Khloé Kardashian will soon be a mom of two, PEOPLE can confirm. The Kardashians star, 38, and Tristan Thompson, 31, are expecting another child together via surrogate, a representative for Khloé tells PEOPLE “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep tells PEOPLE. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” A source tells PEOPLE that despite the pair expecting a sibling for 4-year-old daughter True, “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.” The source also adds: “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”

[From People]

The story from Khloe’s side is meant to suggest that Khloe had no idea about Maralee before early December, and as far as Khloe was concerned, she believed that she and Tristan were together and “exclusive” as late as November 2021. While I can buy the idea that Khloe had no idea about Maralee specifically or her pregnancy, Tristan absolutely knew. Maralee’s pregnancy was not a secret to him. He had been trying to keep it a secret for a while. Which means he let Khloe go through with the surrogacy knowing that the Maralee-pregnancy story was about to blow up any day.

Now, Khloe made no secret of the fact that she wanted a second child, nor did she keep it a secret that she was heavily considering surrogacy or gestational carriers or fertility treatments. It’s been featured on the new Hulu show too, and Tristan always seemed down with having another baby with Khloe. Khloe apparently told her family that “she’d do it without Tristian if she needed to” because she wanted another baby so badly. Sources also tell ET that Khloe and Tristan “were on good terms they decided to move forward with surrogacy near the end of last year” and that soon after the surrogacy happened “Tristian was caught cheating.” Which is not exactly true – Tristan had been cheating on Khloe for years with multiple women, and Maralee had gotten pregnant in February/March.

And finally, a source told ET: “The two aren’t together and Khloe will have the baby full time… [but] Khloe wants Tristian in both the kids’ lives as much as he wants to be.” Khloe and Tristan will be back together by Labor Day.