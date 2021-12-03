Tristan Thompson impregnated a side chick when he was still with Khloe Kardashian

Good lord, I totally forgot that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spent the first six months of THIS YEAR being messy as hell. Tristan reportedly cheated on Khloe again, for the millionth time, and she was doing the most to play “happy family” and threaten his side chicks. Then in June, he openly cheated on her yet again and Khloe broke up with him again. Tristan has technically been single since June. Well, another woman is now pregnant and due this month. Let me get my abacus and we can do the math! Oh right, he cheated on Khloe earlier this year and got a woman pregnant.
Tristan Thompson is expecting his third child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols this month, according to a newly uncovered paternity lawsuit. The NBA player already shares a son Prince, four, with his ex Jordan Craig, and his daughter True, with Khloe Kardashian.
Tristan, 30, is expecting another child with Maralee, who is now suing him for child support, according to the DailyMail. The expectant mother is due to give birth on December 3rd, after allegedly conceiving the baby on the basketball star’s 30th birthday. At the time, Tristan was reportedly “still dating” Khloe Kardashian, 37.
In the child support filing, the Sacramento Kings player admitted to having sex with Maralee several times at a hotel after they attended his Bel-Air party together. The soon-to-be mother allegedly “drove him to the event in her Maserati sportscar” before they headed back to his hotel where she “had a special birthday surprise” for the athlete.
Tristan claimed he knew the encounter would be sex, though he asserted that was the only time they were “intimate.” However, Maralee’s lawyers have countered the statement, saying their affair began “five months” prior to birthday evening. They continued on to claim that the Texas native “traveled to California on multiple occasions” and continued to see the father of two “after she got pregnant.”
None of Tristan’s infidelities are Khloe’s “fault.” He’s trash and he clearly has some kind of sex addiction or something, his cheating has reached “compulsive” status. You know what is Khloe’s fault? Taking that cheating POS back and trying to bitch out and intimidate his side chicks. Khloe was doing the absolute MOST to convince everyone that Tristan had changed, that he was just misunderstood, that they would have another baby together. Whew.
Pretends to be shocked
Men and their dicks – and the women who put up with them. It makes me so tired.
Are these kinda men unaware of condoms..? Cheating is bad enough ofc but getting another woman pregnant…
I think it’s a toxic masculinity thing. They really feel like having tons of kids sprinkled about is a sign of virility or something. I equally judge the women who are getting pregnant for the payday. The only victims here are the children.
But then they complain when they have to pay child support
I get that people slip in judgement or get caught up in the moment, cycles are off, etc. but I can’t figure out lack of protection or birth control from both parties. As someone who waited until 35 to purposely get pregnant – there are SEVERAL methods out there that prevent pregnancy. Not to mention – STDs anyone? That alone is enough to scare me away from Tristan. He’s so gross and obviously cares even less about consequences. I feel for the kids. I really do.
Khloe needs to work on her self esteem. This man just isn’t worth it.
I know she’s insecure about her body ( that’s what the Kardahians do, promote body insecurity) but the world is full of men who’d find her beautiful and adore her. Not necessarily professional athletes barely out if adolescence though, so she needs to change her type.
I’m not sure why it needs to be debated in court how long they were in a relationship together for her to get child support. If he’s the dad, he pays child support, even if she got pregnant the only time they had sex. Is all that other stuff included in the filing just for PR reasons?
I don’t think that diagnostically there is such a mental health disorder as sex addiction. Hypersexuality-driven behaviors can occur in people with bipolar disorder during a manic episode, but to my knowledge there isn’t a standalone “sex addiction.” (Not diagnosing Tristan with anything at all, just stating in context of mental health issues).
I think he’s just a selfish asshole.
Watched that movie Shame with micheal fassy
Definitely believe there is a sex addiction
Sex addiction falls under compulsive disorders. It alone is not a recognized medical condition.
To me, Tristian seems to be driven by narcissism and toxic masculinity. I don’t think he struggles to control sexual urges, I think he feels entitled to have sex with whomever he wants, regardless of relationship status.
Never mind him getting 3 women pregnant-is this man not at all concerned with STD’s? My GOD. He is disgusting and all the woman that continue to sleep with him-who hurt you?
It’s kind of sociopathic.
Time for Khloe to post some of her inspirational ‘don’t judge me’ quotes again.
I can smell her desperation through my screen. Set a good example for your daughter… don’t welcome this man back into your bed. Only into your house when it’s time to be a father to True.
I wonder how Khloe is going to raise her more black presenting daughter with sone real self esteem ? I mean she clearly lacks it the excessive amounts of plastic surgery and tolerating and even fighting for this worthless male who continues to embarrass her. Either Tru learns not to make the same mistakes or the pattern repeats itself.