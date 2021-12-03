Tristan Thompson impregnated a side chick when he was still with Khloe Kardashian

Good lord, I totally forgot that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spent the first six months of THIS YEAR being messy as hell. Tristan reportedly cheated on Khloe again, for the millionth time, and she was doing the most to play “happy family” and threaten his side chicks. Then in June, he openly cheated on her yet again and Khloe broke up with him again. Tristan has technically been single since June. Well, another woman is now pregnant and due this month. Let me get my abacus and we can do the math! Oh right, he cheated on Khloe earlier this year and got a woman pregnant.

Tristan Thompson is expecting his third child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols this month, according to a newly uncovered paternity lawsuit. The NBA player already shares a son Prince, four, with his ex Jordan Craig, and his daughter True, with Khloe Kardashian. Tristan, 30, is expecting another child with Maralee, who is now suing him for child support, according to the DailyMail. The expectant mother is due to give birth on December 3rd, after allegedly conceiving the baby on the basketball star’s 30th birthday. At the time, Tristan was reportedly “still dating” Khloe Kardashian, 37. In the child support filing, the Sacramento Kings player admitted to having sex with Maralee several times at a hotel after they attended his Bel-Air party together. The soon-to-be mother allegedly “drove him to the event in her Maserati sportscar” before they headed back to his hotel where she “had a special birthday surprise” for the athlete. Tristan claimed he knew the encounter would be sex, though he asserted that was the only time they were “intimate.” However, Maralee’s lawyers have countered the statement, saying their affair began “five months” prior to birthday evening. They continued on to claim that the Texas native “traveled to California on multiple occasions” and continued to see the father of two “after she got pregnant.”

None of Tristan’s infidelities are Khloe’s “fault.” He’s trash and he clearly has some kind of sex addiction or something, his cheating has reached “compulsive” status. You know what is Khloe’s fault? Taking that cheating POS back and trying to bitch out and intimidate his side chicks. Khloe was doing the absolute MOST to convince everyone that Tristan had changed, that he was just misunderstood, that they would have another baby together. Whew.