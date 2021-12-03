Blake Lively’s new side hustle is mocktails & mixers, because she doesn’t drink

Sometimes, I still think about Blake Lively’s dumb Preserve lifestyle/shopping site and how idiotic that whole thing was. Blake shut down Preserve in the fall of 2015 and no one misses it. After that, Blake had three babies and she rarely even acts these days. She’s mostly a stay-at-home mom with a couple of side-hustles, one of which is “occasional actress.” As it turns out, she has another side hustle: mocktails and non-alcoholic mixers. Blake is currently promoting Betty Buzz, the line of mixers she started this year. The brand launched in September, and Blake is still explaining why she’s getting into the non-alcoholic beverage game:

The Betty Buzz line: They’re non-alcoholic, sparkling mixers. The low-calorie fizzy mixers were three years in the making and are made with real juice, natural flavors and zero artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. The line also boasts being non-GMO, kosher and gluten-free. She doesn’t drink: “I don’t drink. I know that’s odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger. Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol. We’ve spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it.” The flavors: The Betty Buzz mixers are available in five flavors —Tonic Water, Sparkling Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime and Ginger Beer — and each bottle can make two cocktails, if desired. Flavors are offered in 12-packs for $29.99. She named something after her dad: “My dad’s name was Ernest Brown Jr but he was known as Ernie Lively. He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn’t his. So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister’s name. Also, Ernie would not be the best name for a mixer.”

When I used to drink, back in the day, I had a lot of fun (too much fun) mixing cocktails and trying out different combinations. Nothing beats a screwdriver and nothing makes me sicker than any gin-based cocktail. Anyway, I guess the theory behind this is “why should wine coolers have all the fun, try these non-alcoholic wine coolers!” And that’s fine. If non-drinkers want to still enjoy parties with social drinking, this is a nice way to do it. All in all, this kind of fits Blake’s persona more than Preserve.