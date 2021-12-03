Jill Stein-endorser Susan Sarandon still doesn’t think any of this is her fault

A lot of people realized this week that Roe v. Wade will soon be overturned, likely in a 6-to-3 vote on the Supreme Court, with all three of the justices nominated by Donald Trump voting to overturn. Hillary Clinton told every single person in America that the Supreme Court was at stake in 2016, that once Republicans got their people on the highest court, everything would be on the chopping block: abortion, LGBTQ rights, marriage equality, birth control, the environment, everything.
Whenever Hillary Clinton spoke about that fact in 2016, she was always bitched out by the far-left flank, the Bernie Sanders supporters. Susan Sarandon was certainly one of the faces of that, especially given that Sarandon was often given free air time to bash Hillary and advocate for “anybody but Hillary.” Sarandon even said that she would prefer to see Donald Trump elected over Hillary, and she ended up endorsing Jill Stein. After Trump won, Sarandon never owned her part in the f–ked up debacle. She repeatedly said Trump was not her fault, she continued to call Clinton “dangerous” and she often spoke glowingly about how people were so “energized” during the Trump administration.
When the realities of the impending reproductive doom came this week, of course people were like “hey, remember all of that sh-t Susan Sarandon said?” Was Sarandon to blame for everything that happened 2016-2020? No. But she’s still a reprehensible, short-sighted jackass who should have apologized and then STFU for the rest of her g–damn life. Sarandon’s name has been trending on Twitter all week, and then on Thursday, Sarandon decided to respond:
If only the Dems had the Presidency, Senate & House and the power to kill the filibuster, codify Roe v Wade, expand the court & protect voting rights among other things… https://t.co/yEVY13G6Ox
— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) December 2, 2021
The original tweet was just a garden variety statement along the lines of “remember, this is what Susan Sarandon wanted.” Look, I don’t have any patience for Susan Sarandon at this point. She’s not a moral authority or a political savant and I hope karma comes for her. Right now, I just feel another wave of disgust for all of the people who mocked the idea that voters should care about the courts. I feel another wave of disgust for those thousands of people in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio who threw their votes away on Jill Stein in 2016. I have nothing but contempt for the millions of men and women who smugly cast their votes for Trump in 2016 and 2020 as well. Basically, I loathe millions of Americans. Or whatever they’ll call themselves once the court rolls back all protections for women. The Republican Nation of MAGA Gilead or whatever.
It’s not just Susan Sarandon. It’s Briahna Joy Gray. It’s Nina Turner. It’s Katie Halper. It’s Molly Ball. It’s Bernie Sanders. It’s the DSA. It’s the Sunrise Movement.
F*ck every sandbagging saboteur who decided they wanted to play games with the Supreme Court in 2016 and 2020
— Rugged Amethyst #TexasBorn #CaliBred (@groove_sdc) December 2, 2021
Six years ago this month, Hillary Clinton tweeted that "A Republican president could nominate as many as 4 Supreme Court justices" & linked a warning that it could lead to the end of Roe v. Wade.
Her replies were filled with left-wingers accusing her of "fear mongering." pic.twitter.com/0lCRJKoMsB
— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) December 1, 2021
All the hit dogs hollering about the Susan Sarandon shit have to pretend like everyone is saying 'you literally think Susan Sarandon caused Hillary to lose hurr' b/c they know deep down that their 'burn it down' bullshit was both wrong and completely indefensible.
— Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) December 2, 2021
I agree 100 percent.
Some of us do have a long-term memory. I was (and am, but have now lived with it so long) devastated after the election and during the run-up to it that Tr**p was even allowed to be an option. The 3rd party Bernie Bro sh*t I am now convinced was given more space because of Russian and Chinese interference trying to undermine the democratic process (and don’t @ me saying it’s a conspiracy, there has been a lot of evidence to support this claim). Anyway, I’ve made peace with the fact that I can at least be involved in micro-local government issues because this country is going to hell and I can’t do anything about that.
Bernie did more to elect Trump than Russia. I loath him nearly as much as Trump.
Be involved in micro-local government issues, be very involved. The far right is now targeting school boards and town counsels, disrupting them and pushing extremists to run for those posts. It’s a coordinated effort, involving threats of violence, that has caught the attention of the FBI. Be very involved.
Agreed.
Of course she doesn’t take any responsibility. The ‘don’t vote with your vagina’ lady is a narcissistic kook.
No lies detected anywhere. Friend worked with Sarandon last week. We had to pray she didn’t pop her in the face with her pink hat. Loathsome woman who has absolutely no remorse for her actions. She’s still smug af. I hate what’s about to happen to women in this country as the Republithugs roll back everything in their desire to control and subjugate women.
As someone who had seen everything she made…until 2016 & who always enjoyed her as an actor…I simply say…
“F— her…FOREVA!”😡
Ditto…was a huge fan…until this.
Man. she really is glutton for punishment, isn’t she? Then again, she’s always been terrible at reading a room (I can remember back in 2001 when she tried to plug a NYC mayoral candidate during a 9/11 concert speech and nearly got booed off stage).
I don’t blame people for voting Green if they genuinely are legit Green party members who wanted to vote for the party. But then again, how many of those exist? Everyone I encountered who voted for Stein (with the exception of one very devoted Green party member who smokes way too much weed) was doing it as some kind of “protest” vote against Clinton.
I think was gets me about Susan is how much privilege it takes to have her worldview. She’s basically willing to offer up the rights and liberties of people other than herself as the sacrifice to make a point, and it’s infuriating. It’s not her daughter who will have her healthcare compromised. Then again, this a woman who named her son after a serial killer who she advocated should be freed and then when he killed again, never breeched the subject again. She’s a pip.
Waitaminnit. Serial killer what now?
Sam the Pink, I haven’t ever heard that. Can you give more details please?
F*ck her.
Hillary was right about everything
Naw, almost all of this is on RBG for choosing not to retire during the Obama administration when Dems had the senate too. She wanted to stick it out and now here we are.
But third party voters are basically voting for Republicans, that’s who they get elected. Kidding themselves if they think otherwise.
I sort of understand this, but (please do not destroy me), I understand Susan Sarandon up to a point as well. I live in a country that allows its citizens many, many parties to choose from. Unlike the US where I’m from, the Dutch have a much greater ability to vote for what they believe in. I get to choose between 2 parties and sometimes both do not represent me. (For example, here the government pays money to ALL schools public and private based on how many children attend. School fees are optional, though if you don’t pay you might not get gym or music classes. I think all schooling should be free in the US, too. Also, you cannot choose which students attend unlike private schools in the States. I cannot seem to explain this concept to the Democrats I vote for.) So I do think that Susan Sarandon should be able to vote for her choice. I see the issue more that the Republican party has, shall we say, been hijacked by fascists as being a much bigger problem. Susan Sarandon is a loud little fish–go after the sharks instead.
Yes – but she should also consider strategically what her choice will mean long term. Your choice is not without it’s long term consequences, and from my perspective, the ensuing fu-kery that is being visited on womankind in the US at the moment is not worth it. One must think a thing through all the way to the end. You have 2 parties – which one is closest to your beliefs and how does that vote impact society? There are times when strategy & unity are more beneficial than a platform that matches all of one’s beliefs. Susan unfortunately hasn’t really used her “platform” to help this situation in any way.