Adele can’t watch ‘Real Housewife’ shows: ‘I can’t, my brain will die, I can’t’

One of the things I really enjoy about Adele is that I’m pretty sure she’s a culture snob. She’s not the kind of person who “hate-watches” a dumb movie or a silly TV show, nor does she find tacky little pop songs “cute.” She indicated in previous interviews that she doesn’t care for reality dating shows or trashy “competition” programs. Given her list of A-list friends, I think she’s a musical omnivore who is friends with a lot of top-tier musicians and singers, and she prefers watching real movies and scripted, prestige TV shows. In a new video with NikkieTutorials (she was getting her makeup done), she chatted about how she can feel her brain dying when she tries to watch Real Housewife shows or Love Island:
Adele confessed that she’s not a “Real Housewives” fan, and that’s not going to change anytime soon.
“I know a lot of people love it, but I can’t. My brain will die, I can’t,” Adele, 33, said while getting her makeup done on the YouTube channel NikkieTutorials on Thursday. The “Easy on Me” singer added, “I don’t know who any of them are, so I don’t feel like I can start from the beginning when it’s been on for so long.”
Host Nikkie de Jager assured Adele that the shows are binge-worthy, but the singer neglected the idea saying, “I’m not going to lie, it doesn’t work for me.
The “Hello” singer did say that she gave “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” a shot, but the arguments were a tad too intense for her liking.
“One time I did watch one episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ when they were all like literally killing each other, but it was too much, I was like I can’t, I can’t watch,” she said, while adding she would “rather watch a wildlife program.”
But Andy Cohen shouldn’t take the news too personally – Adele explained she’s not interested in reality TV in general and watches more “educational” programs. When asked about reality dating show “Love Island,” she quipped, “I can’t bear that show.”
Adele explained that her ex-husband and son’s dad, Simon Konecki, watches “Love Island,” so she tried watching it one summer, but she “couldn’t believe it.”
I kind of feel the same way about those shows, which is why I appreciate that Adele is saying this. When I need to zone out and turn my brain off, I watch tennis or cooking shows. I can’t deal with Real Housewife drama or those trashy dating shows, my brain just doesn’t work that way. I remember someone trying to get me into Real Housewives of Atlanta during one of Kim Zolciak’s big storylines and I was really f–king mad that my time was being wasted on that inane bullsh-t.
I used to try and pretend I was better than all those shows. Turns out I’m not. Love me some Real Housewives trash! Potomac is a gem!
I’m all for escapism but I watch re-runs of Downton Abbey or Gilmore Girls to unwind/zone out. Those reality shows make me stabby.
I feel the same way. I cannot watch the Housewives shows, The Bachelor/Bachelorette or any of that stuff. I haven’t really watched “reality” TV since The Real World and I stopped that after maybe season 6 or 7? And I barely got past Road Rules season 1.
I just cannot with the fakeness of the shows. None of these women really have any money or even live in the homes that are presented. It’s all such bull-s**t.
Same Adele. Same.
I was just going to post this exact same thing.
The only thing I’ll add is that I firmly believe Andy Cohen is a vampire who is sole sustenance is other people’s ridiculous drama.
My thought was yeah, that’s what happened to mine. I stopped during the pandemic, though, & I’m never going back. My brain (and my soul) have thanked me. The Food Network is great to have on in the background, plus I just love the creativity.
The shows are made by morons, starring morons for morons.
Different strokes for different folks…
I too prefer watching food network because I love food and Guy Fiery a lot ( although people hate him , dont know why though he is amazing ) or even TLC because I love watching people embarrassing themselves and doing stupid things
I’m not a fan, either. When the first one debuted, my reaction was that I went out of my way to avoid women like the ones featured, so I’m not sure why I’d want to spend time with them via a TV show.
Exactly. A billion years ago there was a book that talked about the differences between television and film. One of the main differences was that TV was like inviting people into your home – and episodic TV was inviting people into your home every week. And, with film, you could leave characters behind when you got home. Of course, it’s different now with cable and streaming, but I still don’t want those women in my house.
And yet her best friend Nicole Ritchie is sort of a C list former reality show pioneer.
Eh, to each their own. It drives my husband crazy that I can go from watching educational space or earth shows to trashy housewives or vanderpump rules. Sometimes I want mindless drama to escape my reality, other times I want to be mentally stimulated. Nothing wrong with either. I also laugh at my husband for scoffing at me because he mocks me then sits down to watch 18 hours of men throwing a football around every weekend.
My observation is that the people who loudly and confidently like to tell people that they think reality TV makes you stupid are never the people I’d consider stunningly intelligent. Not the people who say it’s just not their thing or they don’t really understand the point of it, specifically those who look down on it because they think it makes you dumb.
I dont watch any of those shows either – how is andy cohen involved? Does he produce them? I know NOTHING lol. I don’t really watch any reality or competition shows besides Great British Bake Off and that’s a very different style, lol. does that even count as reality tv?
Oh I sooo agree. I always think it’s just rich old women arguing and that’s it. There’s no value in watching those trash shows. And dating shows are just cringe…