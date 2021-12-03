Adele can’t watch ‘Real Housewife’ shows: ‘I can’t, my brain will die, I can’t’

One of the things I really enjoy about Adele is that I’m pretty sure she’s a culture snob. She’s not the kind of person who “hate-watches” a dumb movie or a silly TV show, nor does she find tacky little pop songs “cute.” She indicated in previous interviews that she doesn’t care for reality dating shows or trashy “competition” programs. Given her list of A-list friends, I think she’s a musical omnivore who is friends with a lot of top-tier musicians and singers, and she prefers watching real movies and scripted, prestige TV shows. In a new video with NikkieTutorials (she was getting her makeup done), she chatted about how she can feel her brain dying when she tries to watch Real Housewife shows or Love Island:

Adele confessed that she’s not a “Real Housewives” fan, and that’s not going to change anytime soon.

“I know a lot of people love it, but I can’t. My brain will die, I can’t,” Adele, 33, said while getting her makeup done on the YouTube channel NikkieTutorials on Thursday. The “Easy on Me” singer added, “I don’t know who any of them are, so I don’t feel like I can start from the beginning when it’s been on for so long.”

Host Nikkie de Jager assured Adele that the shows are binge-worthy, but the singer neglected the idea saying, “I’m not going to lie, it doesn’t work for me.

The “Hello” singer did say that she gave “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” a shot, but the arguments were a tad too intense for her liking.

“One time I did watch one episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ when they were all like literally killing each other, but it was too much, I was like I can’t, I can’t watch,” she said, while adding she would “rather watch a wildlife program.”

But Andy Cohen shouldn’t take the news too personally – Adele explained she’s not interested in reality TV in general and watches more “educational” programs. When asked about reality dating show “Love Island,” she quipped, “I can’t bear that show.”

Adele explained that her ex-husband and son’s dad, Simon Konecki, watches “Love Island,” so she tried watching it one summer, but she “couldn’t believe it.”