Prince Charles & Harry are talking but they’re not having ‘heart-to-heart’ chats

Page Six continues to post some of the most random royal stories ever. I get the connection: Page Six is part of the New York Post, which is part of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, which bashes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex constantly in the UK. But it does feel odd to get “royal updates” via Page Six. Still, here we are. Take this however you want. Their sources claim that Prince Charles and Prince Harry are in contact these days, even though Christopher Andersen recently claimed that Haz and Chuck haven’t spoken since Prince Philip’s funeral. Page Six’s sources also say that everyone in Sussex-ville and Charles-town are trying not to give any oxygen to Andersen’s book, which is full of “revelations” about Charles asking about what color Meghan and Harry’s babies would be.
Prince Charles has not seen his younger son, Prince Harry, in almost eight months — but they are back on speaking terms again, multiple sources tell Page Six. The pair last saw each other in person at Prince Philip’s funeral in April, and Charles — who has spent several days this week in Barbados as it becomes a republic — has yet to meet his granddaughter Lilibet, born in July.
“Charles was hugely hurt when Harry and Meghan just dumped it on the family they were giving up their roles and moving abroad,” a royal insider told Page Six, referring to Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to “quit” the family. “I don’t think [Harry and Charles] talked for a good while, but now the channels of communication are open.” Still, the insider admitted, “I don’t think it’s all roses. It’s not like they are sitting down for a heart-to-heart on the phone once a week.”
A spokesperson for Charles called the account [in Christopher Andersen’s book] “fiction.” Harry and Meghan have not commented on it, but a highly placed source told The Post this week: “I think people, on both sides of the Atlantic, in the family are united in agreeing they don’t want to give this book any more oxygen.”
As Page Six has reported, the couple and their two children, Lilibet and Archie, will not be joining the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, for Christmas in the UK. Another source familiar with the royals’ inner workings said of the decision: “I think the family accept the situation. They’re not annoyed. They’re accepting things for how they are.”
Majesty magazine deputy editor Joe Little told Page Six: “There had been some thought that there might be a memorial service for Prince Philip toward the end of this year, but that has not happened. This would have given Harry and Meghan a chance to come over. Clearly, though, a family Christmas would have been a good way of breaking the ice.”
Yeah… none of this is particularly groundbreaking. Even though Harry seemed angry with his father during the Oprah interview, it felt like he was willing to speak to Charles occasionally. While I think there’s substantial beef between father and son, Harry is – I believe – a lot angrier with his brother and with the institution as a whole. As for the Sussexes’ decision to not go to the UK for Christmas… I think they made that call because: A) not wanting to travel internationally with two young children during a pandemic and B) the family has spent the past two years trashing the Sussexes and they don’t get to dictate how and where they get to “play nice” for the holidays. I also think Charles and the Queen are in the “resigned acceptance” phase. Meanwhile, Will and Kate are still ass-deep in their “Keen Clownshow” phase.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Lili was born in june.
That being said: is it weird that I actually might somewhat believe page six this time? I think charles might want to start salvaging the relationship with his youngest son now that he realized that his oldest won’t hesitate to throw him under the bus. I also think that both sides indeed don’t want to give this book any air. 1. Because it names charles as the royal racist (no matter how many excuses it contains)
2. Because it completely ignores what harry and meghan actually said.
When they can’t even get the easily verifiable details correct, it inspires very little confidence in the rest of the reporting.
I don’t believe this at all. The Sussexes don’t talk to any Murdoch press period, so no “sources” from them. And Charles is desperate to get away from that “royal racist” tag because he knows that is all people will remember. So he’s trying to put this out there that he and Harry are communicating because of course Harry wouldn’t talk to his dad if he were “racist” right? Funny how this story came out after what Christopher Anderson wrote and not before.
@msiam: oh obviously this story has Charles’ hands all over it. What i’m saying is that i believe that there might actually be some truth to it this time. That royal racist claim shook him to the core. So he wants everyone to know that he and harry are talking. Hence this leak. I also think that Charles is looking for an ally now that he realized william can throw him under the bus in the press.
As for harry, i don’t know where things stand now, but in the oprah interview he said very clearly he was open to salvaging the relationship with his father. So again, based of these things i can actually see that there might be some truth to this story
Honestly, that’s where I’ve always been at. Harry was deeply hurt by Charles actions but always seemed open to rebuild. But, William, that’s irretrievably broken. Harry knows and now we know that he was behind the smear campaign and that is simply unforgivable.
I’d be interested to know how they “know” this. I discovered PageSix through CB, and was horrified to learn that they’re part of the NY Post, however: Generally, they usually seem to have a pretty good handle on gossip, and are generally fairly accurate. Or at least they were: I was shocked that Paul Rudd was the sexiest man of the year, because PageSix thought it was Chris Evans. The Sussexes were in NY recently, and if that’s where their sources are, this might be true. If Murdoch is sourcing this from the UK, I do not trust it at all.
It would be beyond hypocritical for Charles to suddenly want to salvage his relationship with William simply because William is willing to do to Charles what Charles did to him. I think it’s more likely that Charles still believes he should be forgiven for using the press against others because their reputations can be salvaged later. He’s likely saying “well yes, I did let them say awful things, but look how nice they are to you now. So, you can’t still be mad about it.” Which is what he has told his children, siblings, nieces and nephews all their lives. Charles will do anything for good press. Literally anything.
@Chloe: I don’t believe this story because Charles’ interest was always to get William on his side and he has that know. A relationship with Harry is not a priority right now and may never be.
You have to have a heart Chuck, to have a heart to heart.
How nice of the royals to be “accepting” of Meghan and Harry’s reaction to how horrible and unsupportive they’ve been.
Considering that Charles pulled security AND funding at a time when H&M needed it the most (esp. the security!), AND he has said that Harry’s kids will NOT get titled, if I was Harry, I’d let Charles rot in his own misery of his own creation. Why would I want to talk to him, let alone go back for a visit??
Why would I want to go help him, when he didn’t lift *one* finger*, or say *one*word* in support of his son and his son’s wife for YEARS, or when his grandson was compared to a CHIMP???
Archie and Lili have ONE good grandparent. She more than makes up for the other two miscreants.
I share your outrage. The security is something that cannot be forgotten.
You have to give it up to Charles though, immediately after the book dropped he immediately went on the defensive, if only he had acted like this when Meghan was trashed while pregnant with the grandkids he suddenly cares about. I don’t think Harry has any beef with his dad, they will never be close but In time I believe there will be less friction, the problem is with William and I’m of the opinion that outside official events Harry will never have anything to do with William / Kate and even their kids till he dies.
Even after he dies. I believe he’ll shun them in the afterlife as well.
MSN news is kind of friendly towards the Duchess of Çambridge; I’ve noticed that in recents months they have posted articles about her wardrobe, providing links to buy her shoes, coats, etc as if she was a fashion icon
The Kensington palace online bot and paid PR budget is off the roof.
Charles could have seen Harry more often if he hadn’t fled to the countryside when Harry was in town. And that “dumped it on the royals” story is soooo tiresome. How could it have been “dumped” when there were negotiations for months, when H&M offered to be part-time, when there was a 1-year trial period? And even before that, when there were ample opportunities for Charles to support his son and daughter-in-law? Murdoch must really think the royals are idiots.
Argh! i had hoped that Charles would have taken a detour to California to have a private Chat with his son on his way back from Barbados,
This is a Chuck piece. He was deeply hurt? Sure.
Charles is a coward.
For what it’s worth I always got the impression that Harry was always more hurt by Charles and his lack of support, and kinda just done with William. That’s the main reason Charles tends to get punched the hardest by Harry and he seems to have an almost political answer towards William ( it’s always some iteration of will always be brothers). It’s also why William is always pulling idiot stunts (switching keens Christmas special, leaking how he never leaks etc). While Charles is usually less obvious.
I know lm a bit of a sap but l would truly love to see a reunion between Charles and de Sussexs , l believe Megan likes Charles very much and l understand Harry is well pissed off with his Papa but those pictures above of them both are very warm, !!!!
Exactly when are they are supposed to be talking to each other? It’s obvious Harry didn’t tell Charles about Lili’s birth, they didn’t see each other when Harry came over in July and Charles lied about funding Harry and Meghan in his annual report. I don’t believe they are talking because the Times or the Telegraph would have reported it by now.
I am convinced that WIlliam is the one with these broadsides against his father – pushing the cash for access stories, the Camilla makes fart jokes stories, the Charles is a racist stories. We know William is one of those who wants power and control above all else.