Prince Charles & Harry are talking but they’re not having ‘heart-to-heart’ chats

Page Six continues to post some of the most random royal stories ever. I get the connection: Page Six is part of the New York Post, which is part of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, which bashes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex constantly in the UK. But it does feel odd to get “royal updates” via Page Six. Still, here we are. Take this however you want. Their sources claim that Prince Charles and Prince Harry are in contact these days, even though Christopher Andersen recently claimed that Haz and Chuck haven’t spoken since Prince Philip’s funeral. Page Six’s sources also say that everyone in Sussex-ville and Charles-town are trying not to give any oxygen to Andersen’s book, which is full of “revelations” about Charles asking about what color Meghan and Harry’s babies would be.

Prince Charles has not seen his younger son, Prince Harry, in almost eight months — but they are back on speaking terms again, multiple sources tell Page Six. The pair last saw each other in person at Prince Philip’s funeral in April, and Charles — who has spent several days this week in Barbados as it becomes a republic — has yet to meet his granddaughter Lilibet, born in July. “Charles was hugely hurt when Harry and Meghan just dumped it on the family they were giving up their roles and moving abroad,” a royal insider told Page Six, referring to Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to “quit” the family. “I don’t think [Harry and Charles] talked for a good while, but now the channels of communication are open.” Still, the insider admitted, “I don’t think it’s all roses. It’s not like they are sitting down for a heart-to-heart on the phone once a week.” A spokesperson for Charles called the account [in Christopher Andersen’s book] “fiction.” Harry and Meghan have not commented on it, but a highly placed source told The Post this week: “I think people, on both sides of the Atlantic, in the family are united in agreeing they don’t want to give this book any more oxygen.” As Page Six has reported, the couple and their two children, Lilibet and Archie, will not be joining the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, for Christmas in the UK. Another source familiar with the royals’ inner workings said of the decision: “I think the family accept the situation. They’re not annoyed. They’re accepting things for how they are.” Majesty magazine deputy editor Joe Little told Page Six: “There had been some thought that there might be a memorial service for Prince Philip toward the end of this year, but that has not happened. This would have given Harry and Meghan a chance to come over. Clearly, though, a family Christmas would have been a good way of breaking the ice.”

[From Page Six]

Yeah… none of this is particularly groundbreaking. Even though Harry seemed angry with his father during the Oprah interview, it felt like he was willing to speak to Charles occasionally. While I think there’s substantial beef between father and son, Harry is – I believe – a lot angrier with his brother and with the institution as a whole. As for the Sussexes’ decision to not go to the UK for Christmas… I think they made that call because: A) not wanting to travel internationally with two young children during a pandemic and B) the family has spent the past two years trashing the Sussexes and they don’t get to dictate how and where they get to “play nice” for the holidays. I also think Charles and the Queen are in the “resigned acceptance” phase. Meanwhile, Will and Kate are still ass-deep in their “Keen Clownshow” phase.