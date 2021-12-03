Alec Baldwin claims he doesn’t feel ‘guilty’ about the ‘Rust’ shooting

20/20 aired their exclusive interview with Alec Baldwin last night, which we previewed. It was tough to watch at times. Baldwin is still really raw about what happened on the set of Rust in October, where he was handling what he thought was a “cold gun” (a gun without bullets) and he shot director Joel Souza and Halyna Hutchins as they were working out the blocking for a scene. He claims he didn’t pull the trigger, and the gun went off (firing a live round). In the hour-long interview, Baldwin went into greater detail about the things leading up to that moment. Some quotes from the interview:
He doesn’t know how a live bullet got in the gun: “Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property. Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me…. I don’t know what happened on that set. I don’t know how that bullet arrived in that gun. I don’t know. But I’m all for doing anything that will take us to a place where this is less likely to happen again.”
On Halyna Hutchins: “I loved working with this woman. She was a joy. Everyone loved her as a person. And everyone admired her talent.”
The First AD handed Baldwin the gun that day: During rehearsal, Baldwin said the film’s first assistant director, Dave Halls, handed him a revolver. Baldwin recalled Halls telling him, “This is a cold gun” – industry jargon for a weapon that is either literally empty or loaded with non-firing “dummy” rounds. “Now, what happened there, and why he made that statement, and what the realities were, I have, again, I have no idea.”
Halyna was directing him with the gun in the rehearsal: “This was a marking rehearsal. And [Hutchins] says to me, ‘Hold the gun lower. Go to your right. Okay, right there. All right, do that. Now show it a little bit lower.’ And she’s getting me to position the gun. She’s guiding me through how she wants me to hold the gun for this angle. I’m holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which ended up being aimed right below her armpit.”
He swears he didn’t pull the trigger: “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I cock the gun. I go, ‘Can you see that? Can you see that? Can you see that?’ And then I let go of the hammer of the gun, and the gun goes off. I let go of the hammer of the gun, the gun goes off. No, no, no, no, no [I didn’t pull the trigger]. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them.”
He only learned what happened at the Sheriff’s office: “At the very end of my interview with the sheriff’s department … they said to me, ‘We regret to tell you that [Hutchins] didn’t make it.’ They told me right then and there.”
Whether armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was up for the job: “I assumed because she was there and she was hired she was up for the job. I mean, I’m not a producer that hires the crew.”
How he handles prop guns: “In terms of the handling of the gun, that day I did exactly what I’ve done every day on that movie. The actor’s responsibility is to do what the prop armorer tells them to do. When that person who was charged with that job handed me the weapon, I trusted them… And I never had a problem, ever.”
On George Clooney saying that Baldwin should have checked the gun: “There were a lot of people who felt it necessary to contribute some comment to the situation, which really didn’t help the situation at all. If your protocol is you checking the gun every time, well, good for you. Good for you. My protocol was to trust the person that had the job. And it worked up until this point.”
Whether he feels guilt for Hutchins’ death: “No. no. I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don’t say that lightly. I have dreams about this constantly now. I go through my day, and I make it through the day. Then I collapse at the end of the day. Emotionally, I collapse.”
Whether he thinks his career is over: “I couldn’t give a s— about my career anymore,” he said. “Is it over?” Stephanopoulos asked. “Well, it could be,” Baldwin said.
What the Rust shooting exposed – and what Baldwin has exposed – is that every actor seemingly operates under different protocols and rules when they’re handed what they’re told is a cold weapon. Some actors (Clooney) check the weapon themselves. Some actors (Baldwin) trust that everybody is doing their job. Some actors expect the armorer or prop-master to demonstrate that the weapon is cold in front of them and the crew. What this exposed is that it was very easy for the worst case scenario to happen.
Baldwin clearly does feel guilt, because how could he not? Even if he can rationalize his tunnel-visioned negligence, a talented, passionate young woman is still dead, and a little boy will grow up without his mom. Baldwin said in the interview that as producer, he was merely concerned with creative – the script and the actors – and not the technical people. I believe him that he would have given up part of his own salary to ensure that the crew had better conditions as well, but honestly, there were red flags all over the set that things were being half-assed and someone could get hurt. That is more of Baldwin’s culpability, as opposed to what happened with the gun. It wasn’t murder and Baldwin genuinely had no idea he was handling a gun with live rounds. But he did know that the crew members had walked off the job because of the conditions.
ABC has the whole interview up on YouTube, broken into segments:
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, ABC.
This dude needs to stop talking. I need to ask – who is he trying to make things better for? Himself? I can’t imagine this benefits Halyna’s family or helps their grief. He sounds like a man who is worried that there might be consequences for himself (legal, civil, criminal, etc.) and is trying to get ahead of things by putting out this idea that the gun misfired.
It is still an active investigation. I have a very hard time believing the gun truly “misfired.” Depending on the weight of the trigger, he may have subtlety squeezed it without even realizing it. If his finger was even lightly on the trigger, that could happen. He also sounds like he’s leaning into this theory that somebody intentionally sabotaged the gun.
Like I said, it’s still an active investigation. Let law enforcement do their jobs and sort through things. I have no doubt he feels awful, but this interview does him no favors.
Yes, this interview makes me feel a whole lot LESS sympathy for him. And I may be wrong, but aren’t actors trained in gun safety to never point a gun directly at a person even when rehearsing? It’s supposed to be slightly off to the side away from people. So, despite not having pulled the trigger, Baldwin was unsafe in his handling of the weapon as an actor. And that’s separate from him being culpable in failing to maintain a safe work environment as an executive producer!
Basic gun safety dictates that unless you are actively preparing to fire the gun, your finger should NEVER be on the trigger – not even in the trigger guard. I would assume that any actor who is expected to handle a gun (or any weapon period) during filming would be subject to at least basic weapon safety training before shooting. I’d assume that SAG would mandate such a thing for its members’ protection. But maybe they don’t?
+1
I agree. I initially held some sympathy for him, but the more he talks, the more he deflects, the more he tries to minimize his role as producer, the more I believe he is culpable – not of murder, but at least of negligent homocide or something.
He needs to stop talking. But then again, Baldwin has never been very smart about when to stop talking.
I have read elsewhere that Alec Baldwin thinks police officers should be on set when weapons are handled and teach actors about gun safety. That is the Armorer’s job. Alec then snarks about Clooney saying he always checks on-set weapons to be sure they’re cold. Alec can be as snarky as he wants to but the fact remains that Halyna Hutchins is dead and would not be had Alec checked the gun. Funny that he seems to think that taking a minute to check a potentially deadly weapon for safety is not his responsibility. I might have bought that argument before, that he should be able to trust his crew, but a woman is dead now and she shouldn’t be. Safety is everyone’s job, Alec.
That being said, ultimately this falls on the Armorer as I see it but I wasn’t there.
“Safety is everyone’s job.” Well said. The amount of deflecting he’s doing is really alarming. Especially because something tells me he’s not the type to just let someone do their job if he had any issues. Except in this case, of course. How very convenient for him.
That is the mantra at my job. I’m in marketing for my company, but safety is still a part of our core values. Feels weird sometimes to do a safety moment in board meetings, but it’s to instill it in our culture the awareness. I work in manufacturing.
And with something an inherently unsafe as a gun (that are meant to injure/kill people and things), even with a “prop,” I would think everyone would want to ensure safety and quadruple check.
If I were an actress, I’d be Alec, not Clooney. I don’t know ANYTHING about guns so I’d heavily rely on others to make the situation safe.
You’d pull the trigger of a gun, that’s pointed at a coworker, just based on someone’s word? Yikes. I sure wouldn’t. I too know absolutely nothing about guns, but I’d at the VERY least need to see someone check the gun with me watching, to make sure there are no bullets in it.
If Alec had had to point the gun at his own head, you can guarantee he would’ve checked the gun.
Completely disagree because ultimately it’s your job to make sure something you are using is safe.
Most actors/actresses, who do action movies, do their own checks. People like Keanu Reeves, Jason Statham, Angelina Jolie etc are known to be extra safe with it comes to guns.
I would rather be a Clooney than Baldwin in this situation.
No – if you are handling a weapon, you have a duty of care to the people around you. Period. End of story. Don’t know anything about guns? There are competent, licensed weapons instructors would will help you learn. There is never an excuse to wield a weapon, especially a gun, without knowing anything about it.
It doesn’t matter what you know right now. If you’re supposed to be handling by a gun, you should be trained on gun safety. So you would then have no excuse for not knowing because you would have been trained and would know.
I was thinking the same. I’m not a fan of guns, afraid of them. If I was an actor I wouldn’t be checking either, have as little contact as possible.
I think he can say he didn’t pull the trigger because the police investigation have proven that.
The person who put the bullet in the gun is the guilty party.
This whole interview was a prime example of Prince Andrew syndrome. I think a lot more people are much less sympathetic this morning than previously.
I could see how he might not feel the dictionary definition of guilt, and still feel utterly terrible about it. I also think he needs to stop speaking about it because hearing about it is probably not great for Halyna’s family. It is such a complicated situation and no matter where the ultimate blame lies, a woman is still dead. I still can’t see the need for real guns in filming- they are ACTORS so why can’t they ACT like a gun was fired? This was completely unnecessary loss of life.
All this BS he’s spewing (and that’s all it is), is to try to get it in the public’s head that it wasn’t his fault, to taint the jury pool. What a narcissistic POS he is. His lies aren’t even remotely believable. The interview was all about “poor, poor him”. He doesn’t care at all about Halyna’s death and has made that very clear with his statement that he feels no guilt and with the way he & his crazy fraud of a wife have been posting boastful, taunting Instagram posts since right after the shooting. He cares only about himself. I hope the Hutchins family takes every cent he has.
i don’t think different actors can just make up their own rules regarding gun safety on set. I think that’s what Baldwin wants you to think here but I listened to that podcast episode with Clooney and he flat out says there is a certain industry approved way to do things on set and a lot of the things he was hearing re: Rust made no sense to him as someone who’d been on set for 40 years. This is also borne out by the union members on the crew walking out due to on set lapses. Baldwin is spinning here and I’d say it’s probably against the pending lawsuit. Look at his language – he’s not responsible for the gun, he’s not responsible for hiring the people who check the gun, he’s not responsible for the protocol, he’s not responsible for the gun firing, he’s not responsible period. Definitely feeling less sympathy for him right now.
This is a whole lot of shirking responsibility as a producer, an actor, a coworker, and a human being. A woman died and a child doesn’t have a mother because of this, Alec. You ARE responsible no matter how you slice it. This cover your ass interview tells me exactly who you are.
Alec Baldwin has been a hot headed,mean,verbally abusive jerk for as long as I can remember.I don’t think he intentionally killed this lovely young woman;obviously it was an accident,but one that could have been prevented if he would have checked the damn gun.
Now he’s out talking and I don’t think what he’s saying is helping himself to look any better and Lord knows it’s not going to bring a young woman who was also a wife and mother back.
Again I don’t think he meant to do this but his past jackass behavior does make people think differently about him,and what I hear is a lot of Alec being just as sorry for himself as he says he is for Halyna and her family.
I pray her family can start to heal from this most senseless tragedy.
He has an incessant need for attention and validation, as does his wife. He does sound gutted about what happened, and also a bit delusional. He is clearly trying to get his story out there and “prove” he’s not guilty. Will have to see how it all plays out.
You should never trust anyone handing you a gun. You always check it yourself.